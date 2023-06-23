Prince Harry made failed podcast pitches about childhood trauma, fatherhood

While Michael Bloomberg has gone all-in with the Windsors, does it follow that his media empire also tows the Windsors’ line? I’m starting to wonder. Bloomberg’s tech columnist/reporter Ashley Carman has an exclusive about (what else) the end of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify deal. Carman wondered the same thing I wondered: why didn’t Prince Harry ever produce a podcast? People have been screeching all week about how terrible it was that Meghan “only” produced one season of an incredibly successful podcast, all while ignoring the fact that Harry didn’t do anything except for that one Christmas pod. We also heard through industry sources that Harry and Meghan had pitched various ideas, only for Spotify to turn them down. Spotify executive Bill Simmons also called them “f–king grifters” and said that he had a call or meeting with Harry which went poorly. So, Bloomberg’s Ashley Carman tried to get to the bottom of what Harry pitched:
This got me wondering, while there’s been all this talk of Markle’s podcast and what she did or didn’t produce, what happened to a potential Harry show? I spoke to people with knowledge of the situation about what ideas the prince floated and why none of them ever came to fruition. They requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak about his work. Spotify declined to comment, as did Archewell Audio.
Harry spoke with multiple producers and production houses, these people said, to discuss possible shows. Along the way, Harry listened to various ideas from others but mostly stuck by his own — including one about childhood trauma. The concept: Harry would interview a procession of controversial guests, such as Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump, about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.
Harry also had an idea, the people said, for a show centered on fatherhood. Another one would have tackled major societal conversations episode by episode, ranging from climate change to religion. For the latter, Harry hoped to have Pope Francis on as a guest.
The practicality of these ideas struck some people in the Harry-podcast cosmos as questionable at best, given that people like Putin and Zuckerberg rarely give wide-ranging interviews about the topics they’re passionate about — let alone about their upbringings and personal childhood traumas. In any case, no podcast from Harry ever materialized.
The difficulty of nailing down a workable idea and actually recording a show — over nearly three years of a production deal — speaks to the broader reckoning around celebrity-driven content.
The pandemic reduced work for movie stars and others who typically fly around the world from project to project. Instead, they were all stuck at home with plenty of time of time on their hands. Which is why, for a while, so many celebrities were signing podcast deals — even if they didn’t necessarily have a concrete, workable idea that could get made into a show, let alone become a hit. (There were, of course, exceptions like the SmartLess crew, whose podcast tour is now a special on Max.) These stars also maintained expectations for the kind of jumbo paychecks that were once reserved for movies, commercials and Las Vegas club appearances — and were not, in any way, typical of the podcast economy.
[From Bloomberg]
The thing about a pitch meeting is that you’re throwing out big names to get people excited about the overall concept. Like, I think a podcast in which Harry interviews men about childhood trauma sounds interesting, unique and possibly groundbreaking. I would also imagine it would be a hard sell, which is why Harry or “someone” started throwing out potential names of high-profile men. If Harry actually wanted to interview Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin, I will eat my f–king hat. Please. After what Trump said about Harry’s wife, I doubt Harry wanted any part of Trump. And a podcast about fatherhood would have been lovely, as would a pod with each episode devoted to “big issues.” It sounds like Harry needed to work on his pitches, honestly. So, that’s why Harry never produced a pod, according to Bloomberg’s sources – he wanted to do pods about trauma, fatherhood, environmentalism and religion? GASP!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Royal Courts of Justice as the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers enters its final day on March 30, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrives at the High Court, Rolls Building. Several high-profile people, including Prince Harry, have taken legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince HARRY, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers, in phone-hacking case.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the Rolls Building at the High Court in London where he testified against Mirror Group Newspapers in the phone hacking case.
This makes sense (not the Trump and Putin part) – Harry is an issues guy, not an entertainment guy.
Yeah, no way in hell Harry suggested interviewing Putin or Trump. That’s made up crap. The podcast ideas Harry suggested actually make sense and would have been interesting.
I agree. That may be what unauthorized source said but no way did Harry suggest Putin or Trump.
And he certainly didn’t suggest the pope.
Agreed. If that conversation really took place, it’s more likely Harry said something like “how about a podcast about how people go from being an average kid to being a dictator? What happened to that kid that resulted in their quest for power and maybe even destruction? Kind of like Putin or Trump or Zuckerberg.”
Could these idiots sound any more deranged!, there is not a hope in hells chance that Harry ever mentioned the name trump, and Putin, 😂😂😂yeah a decorated war veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan is going to interview one of the biggest risks to the western world, or put himself in immeasurable danger what a Croc. YES A. Podcast on childhood trauma,, linked to mental health problems would have been great, and, after listening to Harry talk about mental health to veterans I know it WOULD have been fantastic so it’s their loss
So no one is saying how unethical this is ? So it was not a private meeting?
I hate to speculate on this, which is what they want, but it would actually be brilliant idea to interview those men. Interview, not a fluff priieces catering to their egos, and truly ask them what trauma contributed to make each THIS person
This sounds more like it came from The Onion than a credible news source. Or, ‘ol Rupert called up is buddy Michael Bloomberg and asked for a favor. B*llSh*t Simmons did the setup..with his supposed “Zoom call” story. Then this story follows. With anonymous sources who can’t speak on record. Why not speak on record at this point if it’s a credible source and true?
I’m more inclined to believe that Harry pitched a story about interviewing famous people with problematic fathers. We’ve discussed here about how amazing a conversation between Meghan & Angelina Jolie would be. A conversation between Harry & Angelina would be epic. A conversation between Woody Harrelson and Harry would have high draw. One’s father was actually a hitman and the other’s let him be a media scapegoat. Another huge draw would be, a podcast between Eminem & Harry. Discussing all sorts of shit. Like stans. I would totally listen to a podcast between Charles Barkley & Harry too. This article smells like teen spirit. Stinky, juvenile and falsities.
So, a big NO, that Harry wanted to interview Trump or Putin (if Harry wanted to know anything about Putin he would simply ask Prince Michael of Kent).
Exactly! And also, Harry IS entertaining. We know he would have added that something special to these topics that keeps us engaged and informed. Whatever, this deal they made in survival mode. Now that they’re thriving they can shop around.
Yes @slippers4life! Harry IS entertaining. I’ll admit I’ve watched Harry & Colbert’s interview multiple times. I’d watch the two of them on a regular basis. That was a great appearance. I would also watch a Michael Strahan/Harry football practice drills vs. Polo drills. Harry has comedic timing. (unlike a certain TOB)
Good stuff! Hard to decide my fave. This or the epic obstacle course video to the tune of September. But, sure, try to convince me Harry doesn’t have creative content.lol]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1z3cp_Mh8bA
I knew he wanted to do podcasts that mattered and edified. I bet Simmons wanted to gossip about the royal family and how many women Harry had been with. Bill is such a gossip. I’m glad Harry and Meg are free from that nonsense.
I think a Dad’s talking about Dad issues would be an amazing podcast.
I work in a super-masculine industry, and so many of my co-workers LOVE talking about their dads and childhoods and such. I think the interest is there if you give them a forum.
There are already dozens of dad podcasts.
@Tacky, yes, we all know there are already dozens of dad podcasts. That’s no indication that Harry’s podcast wouldn’t have got any listeners because of the already existing dad podcasts. Besides, I know some people like to live in denial, but none of those podcasts are made by Prince Harry, and a podcast by him would be special and would actually pull in a big audience. Consider the me you can’t see and how successful that was. But do you have any idea how many people have put out podcasts etc about mental illness?
That’s what I think. He wanted Harry to do a podcast on the RF and Harry said no. The source of this article is probably Simmons and he threw those names out there to get Harry dragged. The Pope doesn’t speak English and has been in poor health for a few years. This article is ridiculous. It’s pretty obvious how upset Spotify is for losing H&M.
I 100% believe this is what happened.
Agreed, Ginger. Simmons wanted a podcast along the lines of what the tabloids wanted: spicy content about the royals, who he dated, more dirt. Men diapering their children and dealing with their emotions aren’t what Simmons wanted from Harry. Simmons wanted something that guaranteed big, splashy media coverage. Harry is down to earth, but he is a serious person. The idea of trashing it up to make money isn’t Harry’s thing.
I’m so glad I don’t have Spotify. I did listen to the free version to hear Archtypes, and it was brilliant! I LOVED the one she did with Paris Hilton. I know a young woman who was at the same camp Paris went to, and her stories are so sad. Then the podcast came out, and it made me feel for Paris, and, growing up in Los Angeles myself, the trope of the “bimbo” is important in Hollywood culture, which is disgusting.
In short, Harry likely wanted to do a show with the quality of Meghan’s show. The Simmons of the world aren’t looking for human development. They want controversy, insulting banter, and cash.
A dad podcast would have been really cool. It’s a shame they couldn’t make that happen.
Simmons was likely jealous that Harry could get bigger names than him. And Simmons himself has a parents corner tacked on to his sports blog so it’s not like Harry isn’t suggesting something Simmons doesn’t talk about himself. It’s only that Bill discusses his issues with Cousin Sal.
Joe Rogan is the golden dong over at Spotify and that company wants/expects everyone to be pretty much just like him. Spotify isn’t interested in intelligent content/programming. Harry and Meghan (and the Obamas) clearly never belonged at Spotify. It must have been horrible for them when they realized what a huge mistake they had made signing up with this trash.
Other than all that, whatever H pitched or not…THIS is just another way to use H&M. To generate clicks for the author of the story and take focus away from the mess that Spotify is right now.
Yeah, someone’s just throwing names for effect. I doubt that Harry would want to interview Trump. But you have to question why Spotify was just signing a bunch of people without a plan for their actual podcast.
I figured a long time ago that the grifter comment was because Harry wanted to do content like the above, and Spotify wanted to do a celeb podcast basically in the vein of what the Royal reporters are doing now but with an insider perspective. I don’t understand why they thought that either one of them would be down for that though it seems like just wishful thinking maybe on Spotify’s behalf? Because nothing about how they present themselves would lead me to believe that they would do something salacious. I expected Spare to be Spare and I expected the Harry and Meghan docu series to look the way it did. That’s definitely more of their wheelhouse. Harry may need to refine his pitch, but it’s also the duty of the company that’s throwing around money to have a good idea of what that money is for.
I think Harry would have interviewed Trump. And that pod would have been interesting because you’d have Trump’s way juxtaposed with Harry’s way, and then there would be analysis. It would be a way to blow open the way that many men hide behind bravado. Trump would want to do it. I WANT to hear Harry ask Trump about Fred and Mary, with Fred hating his wife and mom going nuts in their mansion, and then have a professional unpack the ways that toxic masculinity hurts the culture. Harry would gently but firmly challenge a difficult guest, and Trump’s dumb ass woulda jumped at the chance.
Anonymous source says Harry threw out Trump! Pope! – maybe, maybe not; if it did it sounds like Harry getting frustrated trying to get a bite on SOMETHING other than conflict with BRFCo, which sounds like what Spotify really wanted: a) conflict! b) royals! c) underdog Harry, d) spilled secrets.
Rest of the article is more revealing about Spotify strategy now they’ve stopped trying to realize their podcasting vision. And it may also fail – “planning to launch a new, more expensive premium tier called “Supremium” later this year… expected to include high-fidelity audio and expanded audiobook access.”
Nah, Trump’s in the same category as the British tabloids. He insulted both Harry’s wife and mother. He’s not going to sit down with somebody like that.
I believe Harry wanted to explore childhood trauma with the worst among us and did offer up those names. I believe he thought they’d be interested in talking with him because of his status, and that maybe working to resolve some childhood issues with them on his podcast might ultimately help them become better people. I truly believe Harry was that hopeful (and maybe naive) about it, and that’s why those in that sphere make offhanded comments about him being in his own bubble. I think he is a dreamer, and that’s a lovely thing. We need more dreamers. We need to ground them in reality at times too. Only empathetic people know how to do that, even if it’s a stubborn dreamer. Certain people should not be managers of dreamers. Simmons among them.
Yeah, I buy that too.
I seriously doubt Harry wanted to or thought he could get an interview with Putin or Trump. That makes zero sense. The ideas sounded good but it seems nobody at Spotify had interest in trying to develop it.
There is no way Harry wanted to interview Trump, not in 2020/2021, after he made comments about Meghan, after the insurrection, etc. No way. Remember how he dodged him at the state dinner in 2019? And that was still as a working royal.
If anyone believes Harry wanted to interview these people, I have a bridge to sell you. This source said these names to get Harry dragged. And it’s working.
Ya have to laugh. PH has zero interest in what Agent Orange has to say about anything.
I don’t entirely believe he wanted to *interview* them but I could easily imagine a pitch about examining the factors that lead to someone who experienced childhood trauma or neglect growing into a Trump/Putin figure vs a Prince Harry/Tyler Perry figure.
Honestly based on the topics I would listen. But I’m a nerd like that.
Harry isn’t a mental health professional and isn’t qualified to help people resolve their childhood trauma. Exploring his own journey would have been interesting and inspiring since he’s clearly dealt with so many issues and become much stronger as a result.
Where did it say he was going to “resolve their childhood trauma”? And how do you know the pitch didn’t include (probably did) mental health professionals?
@Tacky, where are you getting all this from? You honestly beginning to sound like a UK tabloid person. Like, no one has said or even implied any of the things you wrote up there in your post!! No one ever said Harry is a mental health expert, no one said Harry is going to help people resolve their childhood trauma, like….nobody.
@Tacky — Talking with someone who has struggled with childhood-based mental health problems, which they have managed to resolve, is very therapeutic. Through Harry’s therapy and self-examination, he’s now at a place where his experiences can at least encourage others to consider therapy and understand the circumstances that led to their difficulties. This isn’t *resolving* others’ childhood issues and traumas, it is opening a door for people who may otherwise be avoiding treatment due to the stigma associated with it. Your negative anti-Sussex bias is showing again.
Tacky seems to be responding to ThatsNotOkay’s comment: “maybe working to resolve some childhood issues with them on his podcast might ultimately help them become better people.”
@thatsnorokay, I agree 💯!
The idea about interviewing famous men about trauma, sounds very much like a gendered complement to Archetypes. It would involve some of the same level of all-star guests, but it might be a little bit more difficult to get men to talk about the sensitive issues. I get the feeling that as a society, we still expect women to be able to open up more than men. So it’s a shame they didn’t let Harry at least produce a pilot episode or something because even though this project sounds difficult, if they found a way to make it work, it would be spectacular.
I suspect Harry, living alongside a lot of men on the Narcissistic Personality Disorder spectrum, realizes that there is a way to leech these stories out of them. At the end of the day, narcissists understand they have been through trauma and are proud of themselves for all their successes. I really believe this could work.
Good point. They don’t even understand why what they’re saying is a problem.
Exactly, Squiddismaximus.
Seriously!
Honestly, I would let Harry do any podcast he wanted, thus far his life is a success story about getting what you want for your life. Why not? What’s the worst that could have happened, no one listened? He’s Harry.
@Shawna — This is spot on. I had a couple of boyfriends back in the day who had terrible relationships with their fathers growing up. Both fathers were cold, mocking and uncaring while the mothers tried to do the best for their boys. Needless to say, both boyfriends were very messed up — angry, sarcastic, deceitful, unfaithful — and I ended both relationships. But neither of them would discuss their issues with me even though it was painfully obvious that they were still struggling with the after-affects of an unhealthy childhood environment. Men typically don’t like to talk about these things, rather they become alpha-males as a way of overcoming low self-esteem. This could have been a great opportunity for Harry to bring these issues some much-needed attention but it seems Spotify caters only to meatheads like Joe Rogan.
I agree – well done podcasts about childhood trauma and fatherhood – especially deconstructing toxic masculinity around fatherhood – could be excellent. He’s obviously not going to get those names to open up about childhood trauma, though they are good examples of how badly it impacts your adult self! Maybe Bill Simmons should have some of those discussions…
My guess is that Harry’s actual pitch was something more like, “wouldn’t you love to know what the hell happened to people like Trump or Putin as kids, that turned them into the monsters they are today?” and he absolutely never intended to even approach them to be guests, much less actually interview them himself. But peoples’ brains seem to shut down when it comes to Harry and Meghan and everything they say MUST be taken at face value (for example, NYC ‘s traffic would make a high speed pursuit impossible, so they were “obviously” lying about the whole thing).
Monsters don’t think they’re monsters.
That sounds eminently more likely, although Donald Trump absolutely would have sat down with him because he’s a fame whore. It’s the parsing of everything that they do down to the minutest detail so that they can say See !! They’re Lying! that gets me.
He absolutely would and if he didnt come off looking amazing he would drag Harry (and Meghan)
Oh, Trump definitely would. And I think he’s a big enough piece of shit that he wouldn’t be able to make it through the interview without talking about how he TOTALLY had a shot at banging Harry’s mom. (For anyone who doesn’t remember, Trump seriously said as much almost immediately following Diana’s death. Like, I don’t know if she was even in the ground yet.)
Dave Grohl’s mum Virgina did something similar for a book, interviewing the mothers of famous musicians. Its a good read.
I’ll read this! Nice rec!
Sure, maybe his pitches needed work…but idk this sounds like a real cool podcast. Prince Harry talking about fatherhood. Hell yeah. So it equally if not even more so suggests to me a lack of vision on the Spotify side. Like they missed the bus.
They missed the bus by thinking interviewing Putin was a terrible idea?
A company that has Joe Rogan talk about conspiracy theories and is heavily anti vax wouldn’t love an interview with Putin? Really? And the Pope? ( who has never been on a podcast before and has been in poor health for years) They would jump at the chance.
I HIGHLY doubt Harry even wanted to interview them, this is just a rumor to get Harry dragged.
My comment specifically focused on the fatherhood part of the pitch and not Putin. And yeah, I maintain that Spotify and Harry could have made that into a cool podcast. Seems like a missed opportunity.
Hillary Clinton was on pod save America and she told a story that Putin had recounted to her about his childhood and his mother. It helped to explain a bit of what he’s like today. Obviously in the current climate Harry wouldn’t be speaking to Putin, but pre invasion, it is possible that Putin might speak to someone like Harry.
These ideas seem very interesting to me. Although his guest list is a little wild to imagine.
I guess podcast that fly in the face of all logic and scientific beliefs are more what Spotify is looking for.
Yeah, I would figure he’d have some pull, but not Trump/Putin/Pope levels of pull. That’s the one really weird thing here.
The one really weird thing?
Of the hundreds of podcast partners this company has worked with so far, their experience with Harry and Meghan is the only one that seems newsworthy enough to give the media and the clout chasers involved several days of articles to increase their relevance. Otherwise, they’d all be known only in their narrow circles instead of globally. It never ends. Clout chasing is a thing now that we have social media to elevate conversations and “news” generated by these publications. 🤷♀️
I personally doubt Harry would consider interviewing Trump and Putin. Those are names others pitched IMO, but tag Harry to them and the story is big. 🤦♀️
I wonder how much longer we’ll hear about Spotify and the Sussexes. Will this be the topic of discussion in the media for the entire summer?
Harry is challenging the tabloids in the UK and many of these media houses are connected like a spider web with connections to owners, journalists, commentators, reporters globally within the industry (newspapers, television, movies). It’s an entire network of colleagues that move around and work in one shop or the other in the UK, US, European, Commonwealth. They are gunning for him because what he is doing in court is epic.
but why are we thinking that this source is real? Honestly when i first saw that, i thought it was satire, even more crap from South Park.
No way Harry was thinking this was a good idea, there are plenty of other big names one could throw around that isn’t Putin. In what world would that even be possible ? How could anyone be dumb enough to think that Putin would have a sit down chat about childhood trauma on a freaking podcast. I dont even understand how that could work as a pitch idea to Spotify, because it’s a plausible pitching a seance session with Hitler himself podcasting back from the dead.
This is just part of the take down the Sussexes movement that is going on at the moment.
This exactly 👆. Unless Harry has lost his mind which I doubt, this is mostly 🐴💩.
Putin, Zuckerberg, and Trump. Yikes!
I’m baffled that some are even entertaining this as possibly true. The Pope?! Come on..
He probably could get Putin through family connections with Russia. SmartLess is that popular? Never listened but its concept sounded boring to me.
I think a podcast centered on the childhood traumas/mental health issues of men would have been interesting, and as @Shawna said, a great complement to Archetypes. Harry seems well versed in discussing and making space for issues like that given his talk with Dr Gabor Mate and Dax Shepard, along with his work with vets which I imagine has some cross over. A pod discussing actual masculinity in society to combat the Alpha Crap being put out would have been necessary and needed in the climate tbh but I doubt would be welcomed given Spotify wanted to die on the Joe Rogan hill.
Don’t know how much I believe that those were the names he threw out to be interviewed seems whoever wrote the article went for the most ridiculous chooses for the Worst impact. Trump? Putin? Please. Harry’s worked soft diplomacy before, let’s give him a little more credit
I can imagine those names came up in a situation where he was asked who would be most interessting to interview, without considering if those people would agree. We sometimes do this at work whenwe discuss new ideas, th open dreams question. What would be your perfect project, your perfect client etc… And then try to find the optimal solution between status quo and dream.
I know it will never happen, but an interview with putin or trump with a good interviewer who does not accept their lies? I would listen to it/ watch it….
That’s what I’m thinking. It was a pitch meeting so Harry was throwing out ideas. That’s why the article says people SUCH AS Putin, etc. More like “what if?” The thing is, Harry was incredibly busy during this time , with Invictus, the memoir, the documentary, working with VaxLive, playing polo, starting a company, working with better up etc. Not to mention new baby, home and country. He must have woken up every morning to hear a line of people asking “What about this?”
I imagine this was an on the fly conversation and needed to be fleshed out more. Maybe Spotify was frustrated about not being able to nail down Harry. But the things Simmons said were incredibly boorish and unprofessional.
Hold up. The idea of interviewing powerful, poorly socialized men is FASCINATING — and absolutely groundbreaking from a socio-psychological perspective. The more we learned about personality disorders, the more relevant/interesting this becomes to an audience.
And I’d argue a lot if these figures WANT to talk about their challenges, especially to a luminary like Harry. Because all other issues aside, they’re proud of themselves and the traumas they’ve “overcome.” And they want to be associated with royalty…
Also – did anyone catch Hilary Clinton’s anecdote on Pod Save the World about Putin telling her a story about his parents after the Battle of Stalingrad? This stuff is important, and it can be done. Understanding motivations helps us so much in our interactions.
But that’s not a story about childhood trauma. It’s a story about how Putin was fated to be born and become a great leader and bring back Russian empire. Harry could probably get HRC for a podcast. That would probably be more interesting than the three men named since she definitely understands Putin and always has which is why Putin worked so hard to make sure she never became president.
She could probably do a pretty spot on analysis of Zuckerberg and Trump too. She pretty much has their numbers as well.
Love THIS!! Take @SQIDDUS
There is an audience for this!!
I don’t think for a minute Harry mentioned interviewing Trump. no way. he is not going to do anything to humanize that man or seem to be giving him a platform, not after his comments about Meghan, and not after his actions during COVID, the insurrection, etc.
The general ideas though I think he might have pitched – they sound like things he would have pitched – and things that could have been successful. I mean The Me You Cant See was a success, and while he did talk about the royals in that, it was in the context of his trauma and mental health. But like we’ve all been saying for the past week now, it sounds like Spotify wanted podcasts about William being an ahole, and what Kate is really like behind the scenes, and Harry wanted to talk about fatherhood, childhood trauma, and major issues like climate change. There is a big divide there.
I seriously doubt the childhood trauma podcast idea is real (and he wouldn’t want to give Putin a platform either). Between TMYCS and Spare, Harry spent plenty of time exploring his own trauma, and I expect he’s moving on from that subject, just as he and Meghan are moving on from making the focus of their work their time with the RF. They’re about doing things that make a difference, and exploring how monsters like Trump or Putin came to be is pointless and irrelevant. Harry would be more likely to discuss trauma associated with veteran’s experiences, which I’d find interesting and is more timely.
Easy to imagine someone making up this Trump/Putin thing, taking the idea from what Harry already did with notable people on TMYCS, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. The fatherhood idea sounds like something that could be real, but it could just as easily all be BS.
The Spotify (and Netflix) contracts came up just a few months after Harry and Meghan pulled away from the RF, and Spotify grabbed them quickly, probably in the hope of being the ones to get exclusive insider info on the royals. I can’t imagine either Harry or Meghan promising that, so likely Spotify took a chance that didn’t work out the way they hoped, especially with the other changes going on in the podcast space the last few years.
windyriver – I think you’re right about the timing of H-M pulling away from RF coinciding with Spotify hoping to get insider info. For some perspective on the larger Spotify podcast story, here’s Bloomberg from 2021, “market for podcasting rights is growing a lot faster than the market for podcasts” with Spotify as the biggest culprit: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2021-06-20/-smartless-podcast-wants-20-million-a-year-in-new-deal
I am going to guess that Spotify wanted the content that Meghan & Harry gave to Netflix, but H&M said no.
This seems to corroborate unofficial recent reports that H&M were done talking about the family etc.
Also this has Chuck & Camilla’s sticky mitts all over it.
I think they really are done with the family thing but don’t think this story has anything to do with Charles, just sour grapes from some at Spotify. I think a lot of people were caught unaware by the end of the deal and how it was negotiated for them to leave. Suspect with WME involved, not everyone at a Spotify was happy. Even before Archetypes was released there was grousing about the slow pace of the Sussexes with the platform, and part of that is probably other projects like the docuseries and Spare and Invictus were a bigger priority.
These sound like early throw out ideas? Let’s be honest – most podcasts are just men in a room talking to one another so let’s not pretend they sound amazing as a pitch or revolutionary.
But all this does is further disprove the idiotic uk narrative that they left with some Machiavellian scheme to make money. They said in the Oprah interview- they didn’t have a plan, they needed to make some money, someone suggested streaming, so they reached out and gave it a try and Spotify threw money at them without even asking for their pitches first.
Harry was too good for Spotify. They’d rather have podcasts about how often people bathe or wash their hair or dangerous conspiracy theories. I hope they go down in flames.
This is BS. There’s no way at all Harry said he wanted to talk to Putin or Trump.
Who in their right minds would ever work for an outfit this untrustworthy, this unprofessional, this amateurish, this indiscreet? We are witnessing the slow disintegration of Spotify. H & M are well shot of them.
Between this, the layoffs and Joe Rogan starting up the anti-vax thing again, with no pushback at all from Spotify, it definitely shows that division is in flux to put it mildly.
I actually like All these ideas – we now live in a world where those three figures are in the extreme NO column, yes because of what they did BUT to
bring them back to the centre and humanity – not so extreme – this could spur own inner reflections- I know – la la land thinking BUT it shows a focus on issues that have received the least softening or humanity….even about Dads – imagine hearing about Dad struggles and humanising Dads?
Love them All Harry!
It’s utter BS but I kinda like this idea! It’d be amazing if he actually did this with another podcast provider like Amazon or Apple but I don’t think Harry is into content making. I think Meghan signing with WME is our clue that only she is going to be doing podcasting. I expect to see Harry doing speaking gigs, working with other organizations(advisor, ambassador..) like with BetterUp and he and Meghan also going to be producing/financing projects independently through Archwell
WME also represents Archewell Productions so Harry could very well do a podcast. I think he would produce a great podcast and he seemed to have great ideas. I hope he will put one out.
I would love for Harry to partner with Armed Services Radio to produce podcasts about military service, culture and mental health, I think that it would be a great partnership!
LOL. They ACTUALLY want us to believe that Harry wanted to sit down and have a convo with a man who called his wife “nasty” and started an insurrection to overthrow the US government?? Sure, Jan. Do I believe there is some truth to the IDEAS he pitched? Sure. But him wanting to interview Putin and Trump. Give me break…
Tbh, I think some of these pitches sound interesting. Interviewing is a skill tho so starting out with a subject driven pod versus a specific person would be easier for a newbie.
Speaking in a male space about religion (do you have it? Where does it fit in layout life?) makes sense. It is highly relatable and everyone has a take on it. Same for formative experiences. Everyone has them and, especially, successful people or those that turned their lives around would be good.
No on the childhood trauma. Harry has talked about his own experiences and, according to what I’ve read, he doesn’t want to make that his brand which I agree with. Besides? His childhood is so unique that it isn’t relatable and, in interviewing as a newbie, having common experiences helps.
I have a feeling there is more to this story. I truly hope Harry didn’t pitch a podcast where he’d interview Putin or Trump. Not only because they’re horrible people, but obviously neither one would ever do it. I mean…you’d have to be delusional to think Putin would take part in that, or treat it sincerely. I think/hope someone is spicing up this story to make him sound like an ass. If it was him, it’s a big misfire and no wonder nothing got off the ground. I have a feeling this is someone being malicious to make him sound as idiotic as possible though.
News orgs interview controversial figures all of the time. Why is Harry doing it considered out of the box? Especially from the perspective of “what made you like this?” Not sure how that makes him an “idiot”. It seems like people always want the Sussexes to be a one trick pony and then turn around and complain about how they are one trick ponies.
Agree MSIAM.
I don’t think he wants to interview them per se, but a podcast on what went into making someone into a Putin or a Trump, or Nixon, especially if there is a news angle to it may actually be interesting, the factors that went into that. Sort of like a villain or hero origin story. Not sure if that’s already been done and frankly people like that aren’t always that interesting beyond their ego and destructive behavior.
I think Harry should have discussed the extension of the “King’s two bodies” cause the most meaningful action in his life was to show the dichotomy between the public and the private person in an institution like british royalty. There are several topics on this realm that would be fitting for him and instead of honey-tramping with power names and his personal trauma, he should have gone with the theorists, social scientists, the people that establishes the ideas of power in the public opinion. If he cannot overcome himself, only will be a poster child of a public person overbear by his own private persona
I agree with whoever said he probably pitched it dropping names like Trump and Putin for emphasis on the type of psyches he wanted to tap into. World leaders, changes agents, etc. And the thing is, the podcast universe is full of some WILD shows. Very niche. Very nuanced. I listen to one about social media trends and churches! The ideas sound interesting. Simmons made it sound like he wanted to do a show on what your favorite food says about you or something — and guess what! There would be an audience for that! Now would it have been a $20 million idea? No, but guess what, that’s Spotify’s bag to hold. Their flawed business model. As an H+M supporter, I’m glad they got these deals because it got them out of Dodge. For Spotify: You did bad business, man. They delivered you an award-winning podcast that dominated the news and listening share of your network every week that it came out. But their values and your expectations were not aligned. Take the W for the content you got and the L for your overall flawed model and go home.
The names for the first podcast 🫣
I would have loved a podcast from Harry on philanthropy. Some philanthropies have budgets that are bigger than the budget of smaller countries, they can do so much and have so much impact. And he would have been able to really leverage his previous life as a Royal for that, in a way that could not be framed as “he’s only interested in settling scores with his family.”
I don’t think Harry really wanted to do a podcast that much. Doesn’t sound like he had anything he really wanted to focus on. I think you can get a sense of what he’s like from when he was on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast. That might have been what Spotify wanted from him. The topics he pitched are so far from royal gossip, so serious and maybe requires more expertise than his layman’s experience. There’s more to podcasting than interviewing others, which seems to be what Spotify wants those they sign to do. That doesn’t seem to be Harry’s thing, hence the bad pitches. Part of me thinks these proposals were just offhand remarks and spitballing during more detailed meetings. I’m surprised he wasn’t interested in anything to do with his charity work like press and social media misinformation or what he does with BetterUp. Whenever he’s interviewed he likes to cover broad areas, has a wide ranging style, not honed in on one topic. Meghan did great with Archetypes but Harry didn’t really seem to be into it.
You are presuming all of this is true.
It’s very believable that Harry might want to do pods about fatherhood or mental health. But most of this story is ridiculous. The whole thing is probably made up.
Also, Harry was great in The Me You Can’t See. It’s in his wheelhouse.
I’m presuming all of this is made up. Simmons trying to save face for his earlier asinine comment.
Bloomberg’s tech reporter Ashley Carman has anonymous sources who are not authorized to speak about the project. I think these are all Carman’s delusions. All his sources have no accountability. They all just want to undermine Harry, the people’s Prince.
That’s the thing, we’re only getting snippets from the Spotify people without a clear picture. We don’t know what was actually in development, what were serious proposals, what were offhand remarks or BS jokes. Look how they twisted that Meghan didn’t do interviews when we clearly knew she did. Andy Cohen shooting that down as crazy finally doused that flame. As mentioned before Spotify is being incredibly unprofessional,especially since that have had other big names leave their platform or not renew, some before all expected content was made.
The source is Simmons who realized that he said too much with his own names attached.
Yeah, I can totally see that. Simmons being the source without his name attached. Or if not, someone close to him. Either way, I just feel like this is a pitch meeting. It’s okay to throw out ideas. Some work some don’t. Spotify signed Harry knowing he’d never done a podcast and it’s Spotify’s job to nurture a creative environment where ideas thrive. Some are discarded, kept or edited, regardless of whether the talent is on point or not. Not even saying Harry wasn’t on point bc there’s no way of knowing from these leaks from insiders that want to look like they’re not at fault. Harry is high interest and that’s why we’re getting leaks into a pitch meeting but it just feels like a way to shame Harry and the Sussexes, per usual. Shaming talent over ideas in a meeting seems petty and unprofessional on Spotify’s part. But I guess we’re supposed to care bc we need to be able to fairly critique Harry. Sure, but that’s not wholly what’s happening here. Leaks from corporate insiders that want to look good and blame it on harry. Maybe it’s the truth, the partial truth, or not true at all but it’s all coming from the company.
What I want Harry to do is a Netflix series about the castles. He would need to get back on C’s good side to film inside the castles but his descriptions in Spare were amazing. He could give stories about his time in each one. It would probably spur actual tourism interest instead of the family thinking that showing up here and there for a few minutes is boosting interest in the UK. It would also give H&M’s kids a chance to see where their dad grew up.
Better yet explore places in Canada, the US and Lesotho. Countries where he was made welcome. The RF would take credit for any boost in UK tourism.
I was a subcontractor for a Spotify podcaster two years ago. The talent was a young woman of color, who, incidentally was also talking about breaking archetypes and limitations. She had a lot of professional success and a pretty good media presence, and the announcement for her pod garnered a lot of positive press. It should have been at least a decently successful podcast. But Spotify is absolutely horrible to work for. We’d record great episodes only for the Spotify team to tear it to shreds and reduce it to the most boring, bland shit imaginable. Absolutely impossible to produce content with. They ended up firing the talent’s independent team (the one I was on) after the first season and replacing it with Spotify people. Haven’t seen any new episodes this year and I’m pretty sure it was cancelled. All this to say it sounds pretty familiar to what is being reported about how Spotify treated the Sussex deal. Every week we were pitching content and ideas, only to be completely stonewalled.
Ah, the old racist-Jedi mind-trick: “We’re a diverse inclusive platform/organization who love unique, innovative ideas …until people not like us come up with 1) things we don’t want to hear 2) ideas that couldn’t possibly work unless someone like us invented it.”
This is a ridiculous story. When they can NAME a source, I’ll believe them. I will never believe that Putin, Trum and Zuckerburg were ever people that Harry would want to be in the same room with let alone hold a conversation.
The bm has a long reach–let’s remember that Bloomberg is a Fails person. This is absurd.
Seconded! Who came up with THIS?!
good for harry for wanting to do podcasts that appeal to issues he cares about. i wonder if it’ll be helpful for him to do some interviews of people to show that he would be able to get these renowned guests for his podcast shows. my understanding from this take is now that the pandemic is over, celebs and people don’t have as much time to make to do podcasts and you need a greater pull to get guests. if harry does successful interviews for his charities, and it’s widely viewed, might be easier for him to pitch for future podcasts. thus far, at least from what i’ve seen, he’s been interviewed or on a panel and not the interviewer.
As others have said, while I don’t believe the Trump or Putin piece, I think Harry has the juice to pull in big names for intimate conversations on topics. Even though the podcast wouldn’t have focused on the RF, it would have been impossible for him not to talk about his children, life and experiences when talking with his guests, just as we saw with Meghan. (Did they not see how big the fire in South Africa and Meghan has Nigerian roots story went??) Also, the BM and others would have made sure any podcast was international news….with expected poor fact checking.
I think the entire “podcast ideas” story is completely manufactured. Here’s what I think is happening.
1. The Royal Media is heartbroken at the possibility of no future Prince Harry podcast to get content from. They’re pitching him ideas.
2. They want specifically Tr*mp to respond so they can write crazy headlines for weeks.
I don’t think for one minute Harry wanted to interview Trump. We’ve all seen how Trump lies and goes off the rails in interviews, Mr. Disinformation personified. Look at what Harry’s done with Better Up, the conversation with Gabor Maté, his many interviews promoting Spare. That’s Harry’s interview style and what he’s want to do if he decided on a podcast. He’s met so many interesting people in so many spheres, he has a lot of content if he chose to develop something. However, not sure if that’s what Spotify wanted from him.
I’d listen the h*LL out of Harry interviewing Trump or Putin!
But whether or not he wanted to get/could have gotten those two isn’t really the point. It’s that Harry has enough clout to pull some big names, enough charisma and EQ to get good content out of them, and enough passion to take a conversation into previously unexplored territory.
Anderson Cooper’s successful podcast about grief is a good example of what could have been.
I think Harry might have a good amount of clout, but not PUTIN level of clout.
Why not? Some of his extended family members are very much in Russian circles.
lol…agreed. putin doesn’t agreed to be interviewed by basically any western journalist/media now. i’m not sure a royal prince would be able to convince him to do a podcast…nor do i think harry should bc i dont think many would feel a need to hear about any childhood trauma putin may have as a means to paint him in any ways in a sympathetic light.
I think we can agree that outside his royal life/ army experiences which have been well documented in his book, there’s not much else the public want to hear from him, he has time to focus on other meaningful work and build so much from his platform, he shouldn’t bother with these podcasts and celebrity stuff, he will be unfairly criticised and he’s not an entertainer so…..
Invictus Games, Travalyst, Sentebale, Well Child, African Parks–all ongoing initiatives that I would be interested in. And, he said there were at least 400 more pages worth of content left out of the book. And a good deal of the public would love to have the same sort of pictures and stories about Archie and Lili that they get about the Wales’ children. (Not that I want them to do that to A&L.)
I think someone above said it perfectly. Simmons and Spotify are just sour grapes. Considering if you look at data, Apple is eating up their share and in reality more people in the US download Apple’s content . Google podcasts are also growing in their share as well. Hence the restructuring of Spotify’s podcast business. Leave it to the British Press to leave important details out as they just want HM to fail 🙄. The BP thinks one failure is a failure for life. It doesn’t work that way esp here in the US, if one opportunity doesn’t work out doesn’t mean the doors are shut out for life. We don’t have the Negativity that they seem to thrive on. Eventually, there will be another opportunity that fits better. In Harry’s case, Spotify definitely was not a fit(and in hindsight, prob for the best) . But other platforms might see it as an opportunity. Look at all the many successful entrepreneurs who didn’t succeed with their pitch in the beginning and where they are now. And I’m sure many of us have these same experiences in our own lives.