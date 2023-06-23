Princess Kate wore a red McQueen to Royal Ascot Day 4: actually kind of great?

Prince William and the Princess of Wales finally made it to Royal Ascot today, after avoiding the event all week. King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the first carriage (alongside the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire), then Will and Kate were shunted off to the second carriage, alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Kents were in carriage #3, if anyone cares.
Kate decided to go with a bright red Alexander McQueen dress and a matching hat by Philip Treacy. While many women wear bright colors to Ascot, most of the royal women have gone for whites, creams and pastels. I’m just saying, it’s a big choice for Kate to wear tomato-red to Ascot. Those giant earrings are also a choice! Don’t get me wrong, I actually love those earrings, but for Ascot?
Kate is making some pretty interesting styling choices lately when it comes to events where she knows she’ll be around Camilla and Sophie. She wants to make sure she stands out and gets the most attention. I do have to admit, tomato or not, she kind of ate this look.
Hate the hat. Don’t hate the dress. Kate always does better when she isn’t actively cosplaying other women. Though I wouldn’t be surprised if a photo of Diana wearing a similar dress pops up on social media.
Why does she always look like the vile stepmother!?
And I’m sorry, but I don’t like this outfit at all. Yes, it’s a beautiful color, it’s red. But the style is just incredibly boring and the hat looks like a racing car. A very conservative look (except for the color).
Kate just can’t pull it off. She has no taste and I also believe that it is her charisma. She has none or a bad one. In any case, as always, the dress wears her and not she the dress.
And the earrings are hideous (personal opinion)!
I agree. There’s no style here, it’s all 80s-era blah and way too much red with all the matching accessories. Per that other article, red is aggressive, so I guess that’s about right for mean-girl Kate? Plus I watched that bit of video & a couple others on that racing website. Kate kept pressing her lips together, out of nerves or dryness who knows, but she pretty much wore off her lipstick. Was she nervous or has she always done this?
Yes! I agree. I thought the same thing when I saw the pictures. I was thinking, she has the evil queen look down. There is just someth9ing rather evil about her face. It’s weird because when she was younger (as early as whenever Harry and Meghan got married), I never got that impression. But of late, she just looks wicked/evil in the face. Could be the makeup choice is causing that I guess. To be nice and fair — this is one of her ‘better’ looks. Not crazy about the hat either but the dress is cute and I do love the popping red color. Evil witch/stepmother face messes it all up though. She also looks better with her hair up I notice imo. The longer locks actually age her. She should think seriously about getting a bob cut. Think Victoria Beckham. It would look sleek and modern on her and would make her more relatable to the public I think. This lady needs a modern, accomplished stylist stat, yall! lol
But the outfit is HER. She is blah, she is boring. That’s my point. She IS a Disney villain.
Kate has zero warmth to her and that’s why a lot of people get “evil” vibes from her. She is very fake and cold. A typical mean girl.
Agree! I dislike the dress on her, the decolletage isempty and the top is hanging on her body, the skirt is undefined length neither midi nor maxi and also hanging, wrong shape all together. This dress is asking for curves.
The make up truly makes her resemble a tomato.
Are those princess shoulders on the dress? I hate those bc they remind me of 80s secretaries. It automatically dates the dress.
l love the hat, hate the dress. She looked good from the waist up in the carriage, but the full length pictures of her is the typical dowdy look, although red is a great color on her. And doesn’t she have a nice pair of ruby earrings that she could have worn instead of those overly heavy, clunky ones? They just don’t suit the more formal style of dress.
What is with her earring fails? Why can’t she see that these do not go with this dress or event in any way and it’s not a fun rebellion to reject the style of the dress she chose.
I also hate the way she matches everything. Hat, purse, shoes – except for the earrings, which look like they’d be in the Sundance catalog.
I do like this color on her and the dress is decent. I can live with the hat.
I don’t think ruby earrings would have gone at all-too much red.
The earrings are intensely 80s mall. Did anyone else go to Chico’s in the 80s?
Those are Chico’s earrings.
@MaryContrary, true, but I know how much she loves to match everything lol. Even one of her pairs of KiKi earrings would have been better than those gaudy pair.
Those earrings are ridiculous. She definitely stands out and that’s clearly what she wants. I’m not a fan of the look but I actually like the hat.
The press love to say Meghan wanted ALL of the attention and was courting the press but it’s always been Kate.
The earrings are very JARRING and do not fit with the rest of the outfit, They are probably expensive, but look kind of tacky. Maybe a purchase from the recent wedding appearance?
WithTheAmericann-
My take is the rottweiler has locked her out of the royal vault. No tiara, no big jewels. Hahahahahahahaha- couldn’t have happened to one more deserving. Camzilla is going to be soooooo petty with her after the snubs the Wailses have committed. Again, hahahahahahahahahaha
I definitely believe Camilla has barred the jewel vaults to Kate and doles pieces out to her at her whim. I love these continuing episodes of The Real Housewives of Windsor, how and when will Kate next retaliate?
Catty’s pictures in a red dress scream “Look at me!”. The dress shape is stereotypical of her style.
I think the hat and dress are fine, but the earrings are a HUGE out of place fiasco. I literally lol’d when I saw them. They’re just bad with the prissy look of everything else.
You and me both. Dress okay, hat is too big and distracting. And her hats seem to be getting weirder and weirder.
The earings are a choice for their price. How long would it take for rr to praise her for the cheap earings she wore and accentuate the fact so that the peasants can relate to her and ignore the other costly accessories (shoes, hat and clutch)
The tomato red…
Everybody there is wearing some version of this dress and hat! Who exactly is Kate supposed to be cosplaying ?? lol She looks nice but I do not like her choice of earrings.
She might be copying Mary of denmark at Ascott. Red dress that exposes some of the chest, belt, dangly earrings, flower on hat. But the hats a different colour, and the dress isn’t a close copy, like the sort she usually wears.
earrings dont at all match the theme/structure of the rest of her outfit. she has SUCH a problem understanding accessories.
She makes McQueen look like Marks and Spencer
She is so frightened of not being a perfect dolly Princess that she is a style free zone
She has the job now and should sack her dressers and get someone new to style her
This should be Kate’s era and god knows the Wales’s need to appeal to younger people – they are so blah and irrelevant
I like the color on her. Love the hat and earrings although they look so heavy as to be painful. Apart from the color, the dress is her typical dowdy senior lady style and the neckline almost looks like a bathrobe which I don’t care for.
I agree. But that’s her lane of style and she should stick to it. The earrings are pretty but the woman does not know the difference between daytime and formal jewelry lol. These are not daytime earrings. A nice pair of ruby or diamond studs would have worked better and looked more elegant.
I agree, the earrings are so jarring! Faceted studs, even pearls would have been so much better. The hat is fantastic, the dress is meh.
Drop pearls would have been so pretty with her hair up. Her hair does look so much better like this.
You are so right, @ameerahM. She doesn’t know the difference. She wore formal jewelry with her Trooping the Color outfit. These earrings look heavy and don’t go with the dress. I like the color, but I think she needed to break it up with a different color, clutch, or shoes. It’s just too much red, with the hat, the dress, the shoes, and the purse.
Dress is too big and matronly. Hat is good. Otherwise she looks like a reject from Dynasty.
She veers between Dynasty & Keeping Up Appearances, with an occasional stopover at Golden Girls.
She so looks like Disney’s Lady Tremaine.
She likes everything bold. Bold red dress, big and bold hat, big and heavy earrings. Looking at her face you tend to miss it because it is surrounded by big things. There is no central focus. Everything about her look is busy and cluttered. She has bad taste.
I do not love that dress…it’s swimming on her in the bust area. Makes me wonder when did the good people of McQueen fit this? And those earrings are a total fail. Looks like something she borrowed from the Treasures of King Tut exhibit.
O agree. The dress is too big for her and she’s drowning in it. The color is great for her but the fit is awful…she has definitely lost more pounds the last 2 months (just beforethe coronation). It’s pretty obvious no matter how hard she tries to hide it with shoulder pads, ruffles,long sleeves etc. It’s rather alarming.
I think Kate has decided to adopt QEII’s fashion mode of being the brightest color present. See also bright green everything on the Balcony during Trooping of the Color.
This is another subtle way to undercut Camzilla.
@Waterdragon; I thought that as well, being the bright spot in the crowd, like the Queen did.
They both look very sharp.
Kate looks great. William used to look handsome with a hat on when you couldn’t see the full scope of his egghead, but even that is wearing off. Good for Bea and Ed! They love the pomp so I’m sure they had a good time even having to share the carriage with those two sour bullies.
Take away the earrings for some studs, and it’d be great. I noticed, too, that she was even sitting *straight* up for a change, she didn’t do her usual “schlump” in the carriage. Will wonders never cease!
This outfit for Kate works. I like it all. Even the earrings. IMO this is how a woman in 2023 modernizes an event like the Ascot as far as what is worn. Some of the people attending this event wear some ghastly shit. Campiness abound – looking at the lady with the sunflower hat – so for a princess of wales in attendance I do feel like this is a great outfit.
I say this putting the personality and past actions of Kate aside. Just looking at the outfit and how it looks on her etc.
Actually kind of appreciate the campiness of the royal ascot. Some of the outfits, not from the RF, feel deliberately camp, like the sunflower hat. Or maybe they’re being really literal, which is pretty funny either way. But I’d say there’s also an element of camp in Kate’s clothes, this one included, but I don’t think it’s intentional. But again, leaning into the evil queen vibe is a camp move and should be embraced by her team😂. It’d be funny as hell if she wasn’t such an evil sil IRL.
It’s just a NO, colour is all wrong for Ascot, hat is dated , dress is just mid, too much makeup as usual. Earrings are beautiful but wrong here too, again. !! Get back into your carriage Little Miss Katie and get the horseman to drive you to Vogue ASAP.
How is red wrong for Ascot? It’s fine not to like it but… their dress code is available online and features someone in red… have I missed something?
It’s a personal preference really, l just would not wear all red on a hot day in mid summer to the races, l don’t know anyone that would !!
I agree. I think Kate looks great here and that red is definitely a choice, and a bold one. That’s the dress that says “Take all the pics of me!” Charles and Cami will be pissed, which makes me love it all the more.
That dress does not read “sharp” to me. It looks polyester and very dated. I do like the color quite a bit and her make-up, though heavy, looked nice. The dress was not a big miss but it’s no win – she just doesn’t have style.
But where is the it’s all about “working” royals? Shouldn’t Sophie have been ahead with W&K and E&B in the third carriage? They contradict themselves and their new order.
Catherine is still 😡 at Sophie for the whole 🎥 with William
No it was a Carriage of their own for each of the working royal Couples which they shared with guests/hosted guests in. Non royal duke and duchess with the king and queen. Non working royal and her commoner husband with the prince and princess of wales. An Irish Earl with Sophie.
I kinda love this look. I think she always preferred the brighter colors but always toned it down for QEII and I definitely think she has no respect for Cowmilla so now just wants to be bright shiney look at me, look at me!
Bright colors suit Kate even though she can sometimes wear them at inappropriate times (911 memorial cough). It 100% supports her “look at me” lifestyle. Otherwise this is a dowry old lady look, but the color makes it nicer. It is nice to see Kate embrace her full Evil Disney Villain persona. It suits her fashionably and personally.
She definitely looks better in warmer bright colors. Blue is not it, though she refuses to admit it because Diana.
Certain pinks looks pretty on her, but not Barbie pink.
please don’t give us colonial Barbie.
Oh SWEET Lord if she starts SWF Barbie I will lose my mind lol
@why you know it’s coming though. As soon as the Barbie movie is released.
And you know she’ll say it’s because Barbie is Charlotte’s favorite toy and she dresses up like Barbie at home.
It’s a good look. Not sure I like the earrings, but with all that red she needed a statement to bring focus to her face.
Agree. I don’t think the earrings “go” with the dress and hat, but she did need a big pair to balance the look.
Other than that, this is the best thing she’s worn in a while. It’s not too fussy, it’s properly tailored, and the v-neck keeps it from looking too dowdy. (It’s still kinda dowdy, but hey, that’s her thing, I guess.)
I thought blue was the signature choice for color for the Waleses. Kate wanted to stand out, especially after Camilla’s Dior disaster at Ascot.
Wow. She’s really going for it! By that I mean the spotlight.
Yes she most definitely is going for it taking the spotlight that is lol, hate the hat and earings and PLEASE will someone teach her how to smile and stop going all Jim Carey on everyone.
Somehow when I think of red in clothing choices I think of vixen. Is that the message Kate was trying to send with her choice? Hmmm 🤔
Well thanks for that! My entire winter wardrobe used to be based on red.
Those earrings are awful, just awful!
Renae 👍 on red outfits. The earrings are a bit much indeed, gaudy IMO.
That reminds me of Bette Davis in Jezebel! Which I understand was actually a brown dress as red doesn’t show as red in black & white movies.
That’s exactly the movie I was thinking of but couldn’t remember the name. Seems like Kate is going to give Camilla a run for the money.
🤔 think it has more to do with taking the headlines. Catherine tries with the other red outfit that she took from Meg. The suit with the different cut that Meg wore in the cut. She tries with that to pull 📴 a sexy type vibe. But nobody is looking at Catherine like that.
🚫 Not even William looks at Catherine sexy. She dresses to matronly and dowdy to see her in that way is a thank you next-ariana grande.
She tries but fails when it comes to a sexy type. She did go with the theme that she can get a high end designer by bringing a Hermes clutch. So she’s coming 📴 😄 desperate like Camilla that it’s not just Meghan these designers want
Considering that the royals are *supposed* to pay for their kit, it’s completely meaningless. At that point, the designers want anyone whose card will go through.
I think all her recent Claire’s Boutique earrings are because Camzy won’t let her have anything from the vault. (See also Earthshot)
She looks better than she usually does, so that’s good I guess. I don’t like the earrings with the ensemble.
Nope. I dont know why but she still manages to look frumpy. The only thing going for that dress is the bright tomatoe red color that STANDS out amongst everyone. Which is exactly why she wore.
And she looks completely uncomfortable sitting with Beatrice & Edo (or maybe its because she is next to her husband…) After seeing the wedding at Jordan, I saw a clip of Beatrice literally ignoring Waity when she was standing in the middle of the room with no one to mumble to. I dont think they like her. I also think its interesting they didnt stick Sophiesta & Edward in the carriage with them??
Kate was a pretty big Mean Girl to Beatrice back in the day and I bet she pulls rank a lot now, so my guess is there is no love lost there between her and Beatrice. the fact that Beatrice flat out ignored her at the Jordanian wedding said a LOT in my opinion.
Yeah, it’s well known Kate was awful to the York girls back then. It’s clear they don’t like her but they try to be cordial in public. I love that Bea ignored her at the wedding. Kate has no friends and that was made very clear at the wedding.
Edo looks happier than william.
Edo appears to have a wife who loves him and while I’m less clear on his feelings for her (networking opportunities aside) it’s a long way from the disgust emanating from W towards K.
@Tessa: I suspect Beatrice is pregnant with #2. I’ve noticed how glowing Edoardo is.
It’s better than the previous doily dresses but that’s about it. Also how many red McQueen outfits does she have already?
As for looking awkward in the carriage it had a lot to do with William never looking over to her. The video clip shows him talking to Bea and Edo and it’s clear he’s icing her even though she turns to look and talk to him.
Through all the clips I never once saw William even acknowledge her existence. He doesn’t even bother to hide his indifference or antipathy, I’m not sure which it is.
@julianna I think K’s going for alluring with the colour and earrings but the basic, wrap style dress and traditional hat design render the look frumpy.
@sure. Yes. I couldn’t really put my finger on why but you are right. That’s exactly why. She somehow manages to always make herself look dowdy and frumpy in one way or another…
I don’t love it, but I think its definitely one of her better Ascot looks – no lace, no polka dots, I dont even see any buttons. But overall its a very Kate look.
What stands out to me is that this dress would have gone really well with Charlottes white and red dress at the Trooping but she wore bright green there to stand out more. And this bright red seems designed to make sure she stands out as well.
I actually really like the earrings but not with that dress and hat.
You’re right, this def would’ve been a more cohesive choice for trooping. Guess cohesion is not the message she is sending right now😂
This actually looks decent. I wish she’d knock off the weird frozen facial expressions. It makes her neck look creepy.
that couple looks SO resigned to be sitting next to each other.
She kinda ate the tomato-red look but also the red-tomato look kind of ate her. The dress is so voluminous on her in some pics it looks like it was swallowing her up. That said, the color looked good on her and she achieved the goal of standing out.
Red is a color associated with Wales (the red dragon) so that’s good. I do like this ensemble, especially that I do not see one button!
Is she going to turn up to photoshoots in red, white and/or green from now on?
Kate looks so good in red. I do not like any part of this ensemble, but the red brings out the Evil Stepmother look which she slays.
She does manage to rock the evil Disney queen look.
I have to agree here. Kate looks great in red and she should wear more of it–not burgundy, but bright red. It looks good with her hair color and skin tone. My only gripe with this look are those ridiculous earrings. Something smaller and non-dangly would’ve looked so much better, especially with there being a lot going on with the hat. But everything else. she actually looks good here.
I do love this. I am shocked. My only critique of it is it’s a little too much red. A different color of shoe matched to a purse would have been really great. This is really good. Also, normal facial expressions! What is happening here?
She’s drowning in that dress and the all red is weird but it’s her usual matronly design. More her. The person who’s surprising me with her fashion choices lately is Sophie who’s made some great choices.
The head-to-toe red colour scheme, Bollywood inspired earrings and oversized hat are just begging for the spotlight. We’re living in desperate times I see…..
I like the outfit. I like the earrings. I do not like that outfit with those earrings.
Imagine if she wore the diamond/pearl combo like QEII’s daily earrings with this dress. Dressy enough for the occasion but not so dressy they would be too much.
Kate really needs to update her jewelry with some classic pieces. Diamond studs (1-2 carats tops), the diamond/pearl combo, and a good pair of medium to just under large gold hoops.
I absolutely adore the dress, the hat, and most of all the color. I like the earrings too. The dress has a beautiful flow to it, and I love the length. I also like the detail at the cuffs where it blouses a bit at the wrist. The sleeves are a very nice touch – I’m thinking it would keep me from getting sunburned. I really liked the flowers on the hat, and how it’s all one color on the hat. Great outfit !
What no polka dots?
My question about what everyone wears at Ascot in general is – isn’t it really hot there? I would die in the long sleeved covered up looks, not to mention what the men have to wear!
I like the dress and colour on her. Hate the earrings – they really don’t go with the outfit.
It’s about 80 degrees F there today, but the dresscode for the royal enclosure is incredibly strict, especially for women. Down to the diameter of the hat you wear.
I like it in general but that skirt is too long, as are the sleeves. All of these women outdoors in June in full sleeves and high necklines, I get hot and itchy just thinking about it! Not a fan of the earrings, something lighter would have been a lot more interesting.
But no buttons, that’s an improvement…
Anyone else notice that she is suddenly wearing exactly the same brights as the. M&H farewell tour? Bets on how long until we see a bright blue dress?
Good call. I’m sure the lookbook was reviewed for the events this week.
Oooh that’s interesting. She has been serving the rainbow similar to Meghan did on her way out….. Like if I’m going to do this one more time, you’re all going to see me….
Will’s birthday exclusive did say he’s happy and settled, but excited by what’s on the horizon.
Unrelated: Is Beatrice in or out? She and hubby ride with the heir? This “family” is confusing.
They must have went by order in the line of succesion or personal preference instead of doing the “working” royals crap. Bea and Eugenie are higher in the line of succession than Ed.
Still a no. It’s okay. No name tag.
Where is her name tag? Thought it was required to be in royal enclosure
I like the look and appreciate that she is making what seems like actual choices about her style. That said, isn’t there a heatwave in the UK right now? Like 85+ degrees? This outfit seems heavy when it’s that warm out. But I’m a peasant so what do I know.
I’ve sweat in blizzards, so this is all a giant no for me.
Doesn’t she already have this dress in pink or green? I’ve seen this dress on her (or Sophie) recently.
Dressed like she’s mad about being held back until day four. Uppity Princess of Wales Kate is becoming an entertaining character.
She looks fantastic, but those earrings are as much a statement piece as the hat, and both together bother my eye.
A hood look for her but not for a daytime event . Gold earrings and heavy makeup plus a bright color ensemble (head to toe) is bit much .
Dress, hat and shoes works , definitely needs a different clutch.
Dress is nice. No issues with it. Don’t like the earrings or purse.
She. Is putting on too much makeup. Dress color is ok but it is a rather matronly outfit. I don’t like the hat.
She’s likely to snap her poor neck trying to hold up 70 lbs of hairdo. How many wiglets died to make that?
She looks even more frail than usual here. I am no Kate fan, but I hope she is okay.
That second photo below the post is quite startling. Of course that family does nothing for health issues but the Middletons should care a bit more.
Kate has finally jumped the shark.
For Ascot, this outfit is nothing short of insane, especially given the weather today.
EDIT: this is what desperation to make the front pages looks like.
The style is pretty normal for her – its the same old same old but yeah the choice of colour is meant to stand out, she suits the colour TBH. And yeah she’s been making style choices aimed at taking focus from others but again nothing new from her.
Don’t mind the earrings – not sure they match the rest of the outfit.
She might as well have shown up naked. She clearly wants all eyes on her, which is suddenly A-Ok for a royal to do and quite regal behavior.
Why those earrings??? Just why…? She ALMOST gets it right lately. Not a fan of this women but she’s rocking the red look.
She does wear this color to get center stage. I still find her annoying
Kate wanted to have her own red moment and I suppose she didn’t want to dress up like a doily since everyone else is into that look now. I don’t hate it. I just find that she doesn’t have the gravitas to pull anything off. The dress makes her look frail.
The hat is boring, would have been better if it had incorporated another color alongside the red. Like if the feathers or whatever were a different color.
I hate the sleeves on this dress. It would have been such a difference if they were, say, 3/4 sleeves that weren’t buttoned or as structured. Then she could have ditched the earrings and pulled out a statement bracelet.
If she had had an accent color in her hat, she could have matched the clutch that color. Instead this clutch is just bad.
Yes, the sleeves are terrible and take it from a pretty good look to dowdy!
Surely this could be a time to bring out some jewels for earrings?
Those earrings don’t go with the hat or dress. Plus she did she really have to wear a new dress to this event? Is it me? But Beatrice and Kate don’t seem comfortable in each other’s presence.
Actually it’s a repeat for once! She wore under a red McQueen coat…rhe shoes, hat and clutch are new, however..
Nope. It’s not just you. I noticed it immediately. And if you can find the clip from the Jordan wedding with Waity standing in the middle of the room with no one to talk to and then looked over at Bea. Bea snubbed her quick. The other commentators pointed it out that it was well known she was a mean girl to Bea & Eugenie for years. I remembered it somewhat but they are certainly right. Waity is jealous of every woman. I also remember one year at Ascot she was trying to snub Queen Letizia and you can still find some of those video clips on YouTube.
The dress is way too big on her. I love an oversized dress in the summer (preferably in linen) but not that style of dress.
Nope! The earrings are too much, the dress is a lovely colour, but it looks so dowdy on her and there is too much red entirely! Why not try a colour block? If she only wanted red, she could have done a ton-sur-ton outfit and her bag wouldn’t scream alone. Why does she always dress wide off the mark?
I’d like to see a dress that truly fits her. This really swims on her and it’s probably a size 2 or 0 (in U.S. sizes).
I think she looks better with her hair up, and am glad she is doing it more often lately. And I kinda like her look, but it seems wrong for this event. Clearly trying to stand out!
But Mein Gott!- red dress, hat, shoes AND purse?!
Anyone else getting flashbacks to Meghan’s “You couda hadda bad b**ch” tricolour goodbye tour? What with the green outfit and now scarlet, will we get turquoise next? Is there some messaging going on? Like, is this Kate’s “see what you’re going to miss” statement?
Kate continues her Disney Villain era. I hope it’s really getting under Camy’s skin. Not a fan of the earrings. Why can’t Bill buy her something blingy that is hers and not have to borrow his mums stuff?
The British Royal Family engages in the most worthless activities imaginable, and the British public actually supports this? The BRF contributes nothing to society.
For once, her hat is beautiful, the cut of the dress is lovely. Red is my favorite color. It has the power to give substance to one’s presence.
Yet, I’ve always thought of red as a color that is unsuitable for the summery or sunny days – way too heavy, way too calculated to make an authoritarian dominatrix statement.
I am starting to realize that Kate acts like a junior Camilla: she is savagely keeping a kill list of women to stamp out of her way to consortship. It’s despicable how that Middleton lass always makes sure she is the tallest and most visible.
She started acting up like a disenfranchised servant the day the Queen died, and since then, with Meghan out of her way, she’s been living her best lavish life ever. When are the media going to call her out for her pricy, ostentatious sartorial spendings?
I beg to remind all that the BRF in fact is keeping hat makers and gold carriage makers in business.
I could barely type that w/o laughing. LOL.
Btw, I dislike Catherines ear rings. Look cheap.
And if the hat had a bit of white trim = better.
I am intrigued by the facial expressions in the video. A few seconds in, Kate looks at William and does a sort of “I’m looking interested in what he’s saying” and then she looks away and the interested look is gone, replaced by a sour expression. William doesn’t seem to acknowledge the fact that she’s sitting next to him at all.
@TEAGIRL, Thanks for discussing the video. It gave me Melania-reaction-Trump vibes.
Only Kate can manage to make that beautiful red look dated and dowdy. The dress style is so dowdy and swamps her. And can someone explain earrings to Kate? Ginormous earrings with that costume is absurd. Every single time she takes a potentially good (great?) outfit and mucks it up. I do actually like the hat.
Kate is getting all the attention of the media but I notice more negative comments about her attention seeking and expensive wardrobe
Pegs and OfWilliam really detest each other. The charade is wearing on them both. He doesn’t even *try* to pretend anymore. It’s painful to watch, yet I love this for these two vipers. May the misery they heaped on Meghan come back to them in spades! ♠️
I can’t help but wonder what the toffs thought of her color choice. I know Zara is one for wearing bright colors–I don’t remember her in an eyecatching red, though. Clearly, Wails wants ever eye on her.
I saw the video. It’s interesting that when I saw her speak Fails he did NOT even look at her when he responded. He didn’t look at her the entire time the video played. It will be interesting how long they can keep this marriage going. Neither of them will be getting jobs as pantomimes.
Bea doesn’t seem to speak or engage with her either and she is sitting directly across from her and seems to avoid eye contact. It’s harder to ignore someone you are face-to-face with.
One thing I noticed is how much Kate loves being the centre of attention. From these pics alone she absolutely f*cking loves it. She only pretends to hate it because of her lack of charm and charisma, and the fact others (Meghan, Diana) didn’t need to try so hard to be noticed.
Completely agree. She is absolutely feeding off the attention. Both her and William have such grandiose views of themselves.
She wears all the same color like QE2. No, you can have something a different color. I liked what Zara Phillips wore to Ascot – not matching.
She looks very good here. The style/cut is a little staid but it actually flatters her, and the color is really great. I love a nice shade of red, one like this that is rich and bold but not too bright.
The earrings are fun but they don’t go with the outfit at all. They’re very Boho and look like they belong with a flowy sundress by the beach or something.
The earrings are amazing! But not with this look. With a linen pantsuit on the Mediterranean- yes!
She has this dress shape in so many different colours!
She looks good, nice dress
I probably should take a break from mocking Kate’s wardrobe as these shoulder pads and puffed sleeves are making me nauseous.
Completely Disney Evil queen/stepmother look here
She has access to the most incredible jewels in the world but she brings these Claire’s earrings to Ascot? WTAF?
This look is too overwhelming. It’s entirely too much red from head to toe. It would have looked better with a lighter color hat with maybe a pop of color with red flowers and feathers. This red color on her skin outdoors is not a flattering color for her. She is also too slender so this dress just hangs on her. The earrings are awful with this dress and maybe just ugly on their own. She never really has that wow factor when she dresses, it’s always just blah as others have also said.
Sugarhere, I tip my hat to you on Kate’s “kill list” of women to destroy on her way to queen consort. I’d imagine Camilla is number 1 on that list? Very astute of you to realize Kate is copying Camilla’s strategy to the top. Hey, it worked! And Kate DOES have those stellar virtues of Camilla: cruelty, slyness, vindictiveness, brutality, lack of empathy, selfishness, etc. It actually sounds like the qualities of sociopaths or serial killers. Way to go, England. You are class itself!
She looks good thanks purely to the wide-brimmed hat which camouflages her face.
The earrings are giving beauty supply store chic. I had no idea Kate was a ‘round the way girl.
She has nailed the look of Ascot. The “I’m in on the joke” look; the camp and sometimes outrageous outfits. I think this was meant to be a fun outfit, the over the top earrings are part of the whole picture. While I’m no fan, have to say she looks good and pulled it off.
Gotta say if I didn’t see this post(just like her last appearances) here I wouldn’t have known about this outing. I no longer see much coverage of them outside of DailyFail/ITV! Not even on inside edition which is very biased towards keen.
These two have truly lost their spark(they really only had it in 2011-12 after the wedding) and even the kids no longer give them much coverage. The eton visit wasn’t covered anywhere else either
As for this look, plain bland keen is back to dressing like herself! This outfit was so boring, what a tragic end to the McQueen brand who used to be all about being edgy