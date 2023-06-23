Princess Kate wore a red McQueen to Royal Ascot Day 4: actually kind of great?

Prince William and the Princess of Wales finally made it to Royal Ascot today, after avoiding the event all week. King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the first carriage (alongside the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire), then Will and Kate were shunted off to the second carriage, alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Kents were in carriage #3, if anyone cares.

Kate decided to go with a bright red Alexander McQueen dress and a matching hat by Philip Treacy. While many women wear bright colors to Ascot, most of the royal women have gone for whites, creams and pastels. I’m just saying, it’s a big choice for Kate to wear tomato-red to Ascot. Those giant earrings are also a choice! Don’t get me wrong, I actually love those earrings, but for Ascot?

Kate is making some pretty interesting styling choices lately when it comes to events where she knows she’ll be around Camilla and Sophie. She wants to make sure she stands out and gets the most attention. I do have to admit, tomato or not, she kind of ate this look.

157 Responses to “Princess Kate wore a red McQueen to Royal Ascot Day 4: actually kind of great?”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Hate the hat. Don’t hate the dress. Kate always does better when she isn’t actively cosplaying other women. Though I wouldn’t be surprised if a photo of Diana wearing a similar dress pops up on social media.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:22 am

      Why does she always look like the vile stepmother!?
      And I’m sorry, but I don’t like this outfit at all. Yes, it’s a beautiful color, it’s red. But the style is just incredibly boring and the hat looks like a racing car. A very conservative look (except for the color).
      Kate just can’t pull it off. She has no taste and I also believe that it is her charisma. She has none or a bad one. In any case, as always, the dress wears her and not she the dress.
      And the earrings are hideous (personal opinion)!

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

        I agree. There’s no style here, it’s all 80s-era blah and way too much red with all the matching accessories. Per that other article, red is aggressive, so I guess that’s about right for mean-girl Kate? Plus I watched that bit of video & a couple others on that racing website. Kate kept pressing her lips together, out of nerves or dryness who knows, but she pretty much wore off her lipstick. Was she nervous or has she always done this?

      • Sobiewski says:
        June 23, 2023 at 11:56 am

        Yes! I agree. I thought the same thing when I saw the pictures. I was thinking, she has the evil queen look down. There is just someth9ing rather evil about her face. It’s weird because when she was younger (as early as whenever Harry and Meghan got married), I never got that impression. But of late, she just looks wicked/evil in the face. Could be the makeup choice is causing that I guess. To be nice and fair — this is one of her ‘better’ looks. Not crazy about the hat either but the dress is cute and I do love the popping red color. Evil witch/stepmother face messes it all up though. She also looks better with her hair up I notice imo. The longer locks actually age her. She should think seriously about getting a bob cut. Think Victoria Beckham. It would look sleek and modern on her and would make her more relatable to the public I think. This lady needs a modern, accomplished stylist stat, yall! lol

      • Ameerah M says:
        June 23, 2023 at 12:17 pm

        But the outfit is HER. She is blah, she is boring. That’s my point. She IS a Disney villain.

      • Ginger says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:31 pm

        Kate has zero warmth to her and that’s why a lot of people get “evil” vibes from her. She is very fake and cold. A typical mean girl.

      • Alice says:
        June 23, 2023 at 3:02 pm

        Agree! I dislike the dress on her, the decolletage isempty and the top is hanging on her body, the skirt is undefined length neither midi nor maxi and also hanging, wrong shape all together. This dress is asking for curves.
        The make up truly makes her resemble a tomato.

      • Bananapanda says:
        June 23, 2023 at 4:54 pm

        Are those princess shoulders on the dress? I hate those bc they remind me of 80s secretaries. It automatically dates the dress.

    • Feeshalori says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:30 am

      l love the hat, hate the dress. She looked good from the waist up in the carriage, but the full length pictures of her is the typical dowdy look, although red is a great color on her. And doesn’t she have a nice pair of ruby earrings that she could have worn instead of those overly heavy, clunky ones? They just don’t suit the more formal style of dress.

      Reply
      • WiththeAmericann says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:46 am

        What is with her earring fails? Why can’t she see that these do not go with this dress or event in any way and it’s not a fun rebellion to reject the style of the dress she chose.

        I also hate the way she matches everything. Hat, purse, shoes – except for the earrings, which look like they’d be in the Sundance catalog.

        I do like this color on her and the dress is decent. I can live with the hat.

      • MaryContrary says:
        June 23, 2023 at 11:13 am

        I don’t think ruby earrings would have gone at all-too much red.

      • acha says:
        June 23, 2023 at 11:22 am

        The earrings are intensely 80s mall. Did anyone else go to Chico’s in the 80s?

        Those are Chico’s earrings.

      • Feeshalori says:
        June 23, 2023 at 12:12 pm

        @MaryContrary, true, but I know how much she loves to match everything lol. Even one of her pairs of KiKi earrings would have been better than those gaudy pair.

      • Ginger says:
        June 23, 2023 at 12:53 pm

        Those earrings are ridiculous. She definitely stands out and that’s clearly what she wants. I’m not a fan of the look but I actually like the hat.

        The press love to say Meghan wanted ALL of the attention and was courting the press but it’s always been Kate.

      • WaterDragon says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:24 pm

        The earrings are very JARRING and do not fit with the rest of the outfit, They are probably expensive, but look kind of tacky. Maybe a purchase from the recent wedding appearance?

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:54 pm

        WithTheAmericann-
        My take is the rottweiler has locked her out of the royal vault. No tiara, no big jewels. Hahahahahahahaha- couldn’t have happened to one more deserving. Camzilla is going to be soooooo petty with her after the snubs the Wailses have committed. Again, hahahahahahahahahaha

      • Feeshalori says:
        June 23, 2023 at 3:03 pm

        I definitely believe Camilla has barred the jewel vaults to Kate and doles pieces out to her at her whim. I love these continuing episodes of The Real Housewives of Windsor, how and when will Kate next retaliate?

      • what's inside says:
        June 23, 2023 at 4:55 pm

        Catty’s pictures in a red dress scream “Look at me!”. The dress shape is stereotypical of her style.

      • TigerMcQueen says:
        June 23, 2023 at 5:07 pm

        I think the hat and dress are fine, but the earrings are a HUGE out of place fiasco. I literally lol’d when I saw them. They’re just bad with the prissy look of everything else.

    • kelleybelle says:
      June 23, 2023 at 11:33 am

      You and me both. Dress okay, hat is too big and distracting. And her hats seem to be getting weirder and weirder.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:50 pm

        The earings are a choice for their price. How long would it take for rr to praise her for the cheap earings she wore and accentuate the fact so that the peasants can relate to her and ignore the other costly accessories (shoes, hat and clutch)

    • Sarah says:
      June 23, 2023 at 12:00 pm

      The tomato red…

      Reply
    • Huckle says:
      June 23, 2023 at 2:20 pm

      Everybody there is wearing some version of this dress and hat! Who exactly is Kate supposed to be cosplaying ?? lol She looks nice but I do not like her choice of earrings.

      Reply
      • Cairidh says:
        June 23, 2023 at 4:13 pm

        She might be copying Mary of denmark at Ascott. Red dress that exposes some of the chest, belt, dangly earrings, flower on hat. But the hats a different colour, and the dress isn’t a close copy, like the sort she usually wears.

    • bros says:
      June 23, 2023 at 5:14 pm

      earrings dont at all match the theme/structure of the rest of her outfit. she has SUCH a problem understanding accessories.

      Reply
    • Ronaldinhio says:
      June 23, 2023 at 8:02 pm

      She makes McQueen look like Marks and Spencer
      She is so frightened of not being a perfect dolly Princess that she is a style free zone
      She has the job now and should sack her dressers and get someone new to style her
      This should be Kate’s era and god knows the Wales’s need to appeal to younger people – they are so blah and irrelevant

      Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:04 am

    I like the color on her. Love the hat and earrings although they look so heavy as to be painful. Apart from the color, the dress is her typical dowdy senior lady style and the neckline almost looks like a bathrobe which I don’t care for.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:06 am

      I agree. But that’s her lane of style and she should stick to it. The earrings are pretty but the woman does not know the difference between daytime and formal jewelry lol. These are not daytime earrings. A nice pair of ruby or diamond studs would have worked better and looked more elegant.

      Reply
      • Interested Gawker says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:28 am

        I agree, the earrings are so jarring! Faceted studs, even pearls would have been so much better. The hat is fantastic, the dress is meh.

      • WiththeAmericann says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:48 am

        Drop pearls would have been so pretty with her hair up. Her hair does look so much better like this.

      • Elizabeth says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:56 am

        You are so right, @ameerahM. She doesn’t know the difference. She wore formal jewelry with her Trooping the Color outfit. These earrings look heavy and don’t go with the dress. I like the color, but I think she needed to break it up with a different color, clutch, or shoes. It’s just too much red, with the hat, the dress, the shoes, and the purse.

    • KFG says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:38 am

      Dress is too big and matronly. Hat is good. Otherwise she looks like a reject from Dynasty.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:54 am

        She veers between Dynasty & Keeping Up Appearances, with an occasional stopover at Golden Girls.

      • Marivic Olleb says:
        June 23, 2023 at 11:47 am

        She so looks like Disney’s Lady Tremaine.

        She likes everything bold. Bold red dress, big and bold hat, big and heavy earrings. Looking at her face you tend to miss it because it is surrounded by big things. There is no central focus. Everything about her look is busy and cluttered. She has bad taste.

      • Harper says:
        June 23, 2023 at 12:09 pm

        I do not love that dress…it’s swimming on her in the bust area. Makes me wonder when did the good people of McQueen fit this? And those earrings are a total fail. Looks like something she borrowed from the Treasures of King Tut exhibit.

      • First comment says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:57 pm

        O agree. The dress is too big for her and she’s drowning in it. The color is great for her but the fit is awful…she has definitely lost more pounds the last 2 months (just beforethe coronation). It’s pretty obvious no matter how hard she tries to hide it with shoulder pads, ruffles,long sleeves etc. It’s rather alarming.

    • WaterDragon says:
      June 23, 2023 at 1:18 pm

      I think Kate has decided to adopt QEII’s fashion mode of being the brightest color present. See also bright green everything on the Balcony during Trooping of the Color.

      This is another subtle way to undercut Camzilla.

      Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:04 am

    They both look very sharp.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:20 am

      Kate looks great. William used to look handsome with a hat on when you couldn’t see the full scope of his egghead, but even that is wearing off. Good for Bea and Ed! They love the pomp so I’m sure they had a good time even having to share the carriage with those two sour bullies.

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:47 am

        Take away the earrings for some studs, and it’d be great. I noticed, too, that she was even sitting *straight* up for a change, she didn’t do her usual “schlump” in the carriage. Will wonders never cease!

      • Jackiejacks says:
        June 23, 2023 at 12:30 pm

        This outfit for Kate works. I like it all. Even the earrings. IMO this is how a woman in 2023 modernizes an event like the Ascot as far as what is worn. Some of the people attending this event wear some ghastly shit. Campiness abound – looking at the lady with the sunflower hat – so for a princess of wales in attendance I do feel like this is a great outfit.
        I say this putting the personality and past actions of Kate aside. Just looking at the outfit and how it looks on her etc.

      • Jais says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:31 pm

        Actually kind of appreciate the campiness of the royal ascot. Some of the outfits, not from the RF, feel deliberately camp, like the sunflower hat. Or maybe they’re being really literal, which is pretty funny either way. But I’d say there’s also an element of camp in Kate’s clothes, this one included, but I don’t think it’s intentional. But again, leaning into the evil queen vibe is a camp move and should be embraced by her team😂. It’d be funny as hell if she wasn’t such an evil sil IRL.

    • Kit says:
      June 23, 2023 at 11:58 am

      It’s just a NO, colour is all wrong for Ascot, hat is dated , dress is just mid, too much makeup as usual. Earrings are beautiful but wrong here too, again. !! Get back into your carriage Little Miss Katie and get the horseman to drive you to Vogue ASAP.

      Reply
      • Saman says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:36 pm

        How is red wrong for Ascot? It’s fine not to like it but… their dress code is available online and features someone in red… have I missed something?

      • Kit says:
        June 23, 2023 at 3:47 pm

        It’s a personal preference really, l just would not wear all red on a hot day in mid summer to the races, l don’t know anyone that would !!

    • SarahLee says:
      June 23, 2023 at 3:56 pm

      I agree. I think Kate looks great here and that red is definitely a choice, and a bold one. That’s the dress that says “Take all the pics of me!” Charles and Cami will be pissed, which makes me love it all the more.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 23, 2023 at 4:25 pm

      That dress does not read “sharp” to me. It looks polyester and very dated. I do like the color quite a bit and her make-up, though heavy, looked nice. The dress was not a big miss but it’s no win – she just doesn’t have style.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:05 am

    But where is the it’s all about “working” royals? Shouldn’t Sophie have been ahead with W&K and E&B in the third carriage? They contradict themselves and their new order.

    Reply
    • WHAT says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

      Catherine is still 😡 at Sophie for the whole 🎥 with William

      Reply
    • Cairidh says:
      June 23, 2023 at 1:58 pm

      No it was a Carriage of their own for each of the working royal Couples which they shared with guests/hosted guests in. Non royal duke and duchess with the king and queen. Non working royal and her commoner husband with the prince and princess of wales. An Irish Earl with Sophie.

      Reply
  5. Gardendryer says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:05 am

    I kinda love this look. I think she always preferred the brighter colors but always toned it down for QEII and I definitely think she has no respect for Cowmilla so now just wants to be bright shiney look at me, look at me!

    Reply
    • Whyforthelovel says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:46 am

      Bright colors suit Kate even though she can sometimes wear them at inappropriate times (911 memorial cough). It 100% supports her “look at me” lifestyle. Otherwise this is a dowry old lady look, but the color makes it nicer. It is nice to see Kate embrace her full Evil Disney Villain persona. It suits her fashionably and personally.

      Reply
    • WiththeAmericann says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

      She definitely looks better in warmer bright colors. Blue is not it, though she refuses to admit it because Diana.

      Certain pinks looks pretty on her, but not Barbie pink.

      please don’t give us colonial Barbie.

      Reply
      • Whyforthelovel says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:14 pm

        Oh SWEET Lord if she starts SWF Barbie I will lose my mind lol

      • WiththeAmericann says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:25 pm

        @why you know it’s coming though. As soon as the Barbie movie is released.

      • Lucky Charm says:
        June 23, 2023 at 9:29 pm

        And you know she’ll say it’s because Barbie is Charlotte’s favorite toy and she dresses up like Barbie at home.

  6. Eurydice says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:05 am

    It’s a good look. Not sure I like the earrings, but with all that red she needed a statement to bring focus to her face.

    Reply
    • MF says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:37 am

      Agree. I don’t think the earrings “go” with the dress and hat, but she did need a big pair to balance the look.

      Other than that, this is the best thing she’s worn in a while. It’s not too fussy, it’s properly tailored, and the v-neck keeps it from looking too dowdy. (It’s still kinda dowdy, but hey, that’s her thing, I guess.)

      Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:07 am

    I thought blue was the signature choice for color for the Waleses. Kate wanted to stand out, especially after Camilla’s Dior disaster at Ascot.

    Reply
  8. Just me says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:08 am

    Wow. She’s really going for it! By that I mean the spotlight.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      June 23, 2023 at 12:08 pm

      Yes she most definitely is going for it taking the spotlight that is lol, hate the hat and earings and PLEASE will someone teach her how to smile and stop going all Jim Carey on everyone.

      Reply
  9. MSTJ says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Somehow when I think of red in clothing choices I think of vixen. Is that the message Kate was trying to send with her choice? Hmmm 🤔

    Reply
    • Renae says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:26 am

      Well thanks for that! My entire winter wardrobe used to be based on red.
      Those earrings are awful, just awful!

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:57 am

      That reminds me of Bette Davis in Jezebel! Which I understand was actually a brown dress as red doesn’t show as red in black & white movies.

      Reply
      • Just me says:
        June 23, 2023 at 11:16 am

        That’s exactly the movie I was thinking of but couldn’t remember the name. Seems like Kate is going to give Camilla a run for the money.

    • WHAT says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:59 am

      🤔 think it has more to do with taking the headlines. Catherine tries with the other red outfit that she took from Meg. The suit with the different cut that Meg wore in the cut. She tries with that to pull 📴 a sexy type vibe. But nobody is looking at Catherine like that.

      🚫 Not even William looks at Catherine sexy. She dresses to matronly and dowdy to see her in that way is a thank you next-ariana grande.

      She tries but fails when it comes to a sexy type. She did go with the theme that she can get a high end designer by bringing a Hermes clutch. So she’s coming 📴 😄 desperate like Camilla that it’s not just Meghan these designers want

      Reply
      • Bee says:
        June 23, 2023 at 3:28 pm

        Considering that the royals are *supposed* to pay for their kit, it’s completely meaningless. At that point, the designers want anyone whose card will go through.

        I think all her recent Claire’s Boutique earrings are because Camzy won’t let her have anything from the vault. (See also Earthshot)

  10. girl_ninja says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:10 am

    She looks better than she usually does, so that’s good I guess. I don’t like the earrings with the ensemble.

    Reply
  11. Julianna says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Nope. I dont know why but she still manages to look frumpy. The only thing going for that dress is the bright tomatoe red color that STANDS out amongst everyone. Which is exactly why she wore.

    And she looks completely uncomfortable sitting with Beatrice & Edo (or maybe its because she is next to her husband…) After seeing the wedding at Jordan, I saw a clip of Beatrice literally ignoring Waity when she was standing in the middle of the room with no one to mumble to. I dont think they like her. I also think its interesting they didnt stick Sophiesta & Edward in the carriage with them??

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:14 am

      Kate was a pretty big Mean Girl to Beatrice back in the day and I bet she pulls rank a lot now, so my guess is there is no love lost there between her and Beatrice. the fact that Beatrice flat out ignored her at the Jordanian wedding said a LOT in my opinion.

      Reply
      • Ginger says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:38 pm

        Yeah, it’s well known Kate was awful to the York girls back then. It’s clear they don’t like her but they try to be cordial in public. I love that Bea ignored her at the wedding. Kate has no friends and that was made very clear at the wedding.

    • Tessa says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:33 am

      Edo looks happier than william.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        June 23, 2023 at 11:47 am

        Edo appears to have a wife who loves him and while I’m less clear on his feelings for her (networking opportunities aside) it’s a long way from the disgust emanating from W towards K.

      • Sugarhere says:
        June 23, 2023 at 4:46 pm

        @Tessa: I suspect Beatrice is pregnant with #2. I’ve noticed how glowing Edoardo is.

    • Nic919 says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:33 am

      It’s better than the previous doily dresses but that’s about it. Also how many red McQueen outfits does she have already?

      As for looking awkward in the carriage it had a lot to do with William never looking over to her. The video clip shows him talking to Bea and Edo and it’s clear he’s icing her even though she turns to look and talk to him.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        June 23, 2023 at 10:59 am

        Through all the clips I never once saw William even acknowledge her existence. He doesn’t even bother to hide his indifference or antipathy, I’m not sure which it is.

    • SURE says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:37 am

      @julianna I think K’s going for alluring with the colour and earrings but the basic, wrap style dress and traditional hat design render the look frumpy.

      Reply
      • Julianna says:
        June 24, 2023 at 2:07 am

        @sure. Yes. I couldn’t really put my finger on why but you are right. That’s exactly why. She somehow manages to always make herself look dowdy and frumpy in one way or another…

  12. Becks1 says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:12 am

    I don’t love it, but I think its definitely one of her better Ascot looks – no lace, no polka dots, I dont even see any buttons. But overall its a very Kate look.

    What stands out to me is that this dress would have gone really well with Charlottes white and red dress at the Trooping but she wore bright green there to stand out more. And this bright red seems designed to make sure she stands out as well.

    I actually really like the earrings but not with that dress and hat.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:16 am

      You’re right, this def would’ve been a more cohesive choice for trooping. Guess cohesion is not the message she is sending right now😂

      Reply
  13. MrsBanjo says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:13 am

    This actually looks decent. I wish she’d knock off the weird frozen facial expressions. It makes her neck look creepy.

    Reply
  14. Jais says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:13 am

    She kinda ate the tomato-red look but also the red-tomato look kind of ate her. The dress is so voluminous on her in some pics it looks like it was swallowing her up. That said, the color looked good on her and she achieved the goal of standing out.

    Reply
  15. Anne says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:14 am

    Red is a color associated with Wales (the red dragon) so that’s good. I do like this ensemble, especially that I do not see one button!

    Reply
  16. Queen Meghan's Hand says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:15 am

    Kate looks so good in red. I do not like any part of this ensemble, but the red brings out the Evil Stepmother look which she slays.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:34 am

      She does manage to rock the evil Disney queen look.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      June 23, 2023 at 11:28 am

      I have to agree here. Kate looks great in red and she should wear more of it–not burgundy, but bright red. It looks good with her hair color and skin tone. My only gripe with this look are those ridiculous earrings. Something smaller and non-dangly would’ve looked so much better, especially with there being a lot going on with the hat. But everything else. she actually looks good here.

      Reply
  17. SIde Eye says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:16 am

    I do love this. I am shocked. My only critique of it is it’s a little too much red. A different color of shoe matched to a purse would have been really great. This is really good. Also, normal facial expressions! What is happening here?

    Reply
  18. Curious Observer says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:21 am

    She’s drowning in that dress and the all red is weird but it’s her usual matronly design. More her. The person who’s surprising me with her fashion choices lately is Sophie who’s made some great choices.

    Reply
  19. SURE says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:22 am

    The head-to-toe red colour scheme, Bollywood inspired earrings and oversized hat are just begging for the spotlight. We’re living in desperate times I see…..

    Reply
  20. BlueNailsBetty says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:22 am

    I like the outfit. I like the earrings. I do not like that outfit with those earrings.

    Imagine if she wore the diamond/pearl combo like QEII’s daily earrings with this dress. Dressy enough for the occasion but not so dressy they would be too much.

    Kate really needs to update her jewelry with some classic pieces. Diamond studs (1-2 carats tops), the diamond/pearl combo, and a good pair of medium to just under large gold hoops.

    Reply
  21. Regina says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:22 am

    I absolutely adore the dress, the hat, and most of all the color. I like the earrings too. The dress has a beautiful flow to it, and I love the length. I also like the detail at the cuffs where it blouses a bit at the wrist. The sleeves are a very nice touch – I’m thinking it would keep me from getting sunburned. I really liked the flowers on the hat, and how it’s all one color on the hat. Great outfit !

    Reply
  22. Noor says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:23 am

    What no polka dots?

    Reply
  23. Krista says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:25 am

    My question about what everyone wears at Ascot in general is – isn’t it really hot there? I would die in the long sleeved covered up looks, not to mention what the men have to wear!

    I like the dress and colour on her. Hate the earrings – they really don’t go with the outfit.

    Reply
    • dynastysurf says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:43 am

      It’s about 80 degrees F there today, but the dresscode for the royal enclosure is incredibly strict, especially for women. Down to the diameter of the hat you wear.

      Reply
  24. Otterton says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:25 am

    I like it in general but that skirt is too long, as are the sleeves. All of these women outdoors in June in full sleeves and high necklines, I get hot and itchy just thinking about it! Not a fan of the earrings, something lighter would have been a lot more interesting.

    But no buttons, that’s an improvement…

    Reply
  25. Amy says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Anyone else notice that she is suddenly wearing exactly the same brights as the. M&H farewell tour? Bets on how long until we see a bright blue dress?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:36 am

      Good call. I’m sure the lookbook was reviewed for the events this week.

      Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      June 23, 2023 at 10:44 am

      Oooh that’s interesting. She has been serving the rainbow similar to Meghan did on her way out….. Like if I’m going to do this one more time, you’re all going to see me….

      Will’s birthday exclusive did say he’s happy and settled, but excited by what’s on the horizon.

      Unrelated: Is Beatrice in or out? She and hubby ride with the heir? This “family” is confusing.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        June 23, 2023 at 1:30 pm

        They must have went by order in the line of succesion or personal preference instead of doing the “working” royals crap. Bea and Eugenie are higher in the line of succession than Ed.

  26. ann says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Still a no. It’s okay. No name tag.

    Reply
  27. Mrs. Smith says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:25 am

    I like the look and appreciate that she is making what seems like actual choices about her style. That said, isn’t there a heatwave in the UK right now? Like 85+ degrees? This outfit seems heavy when it’s that warm out. But I’m a peasant so what do I know.

    Reply
  28. rawiya says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Doesn’t she already have this dress in pink or green? I’ve seen this dress on her (or Sophie) recently.

    Reply
  29. tolly says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Dressed like she’s mad about being held back until day four. Uppity Princess of Wales Kate is becoming an entertaining character.

    Reply
  30. Freddy says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:34 am

    She looks fantastic, but those earrings are as much a statement piece as the hat, and both together bother my eye.

    Reply
  31. alisays says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:34 am

    A hood look for her but not for a daytime event . Gold earrings and heavy makeup plus a bright color ensemble (head to toe) is bit much .

    Dress, hat and shoes works , definitely needs a different clutch.

    Reply
  32. TheOriginalMia says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Dress is nice. No issues with it. Don’t like the earrings or purse.

    Reply
  33. Tessa says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:36 am

    She. Is putting on too much makeup. Dress color is ok but it is a rather matronly outfit. I don’t like the hat.

    Reply
  34. Molly says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:37 am

    She’s likely to snap her poor neck trying to hold up 70 lbs of hairdo. How many wiglets died to make that?

    Reply
    • Lula2008 says:
      June 23, 2023 at 12:47 pm

      She looks even more frail than usual here. I am no Kate fan, but I hope she is okay.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 23, 2023 at 8:22 pm

      That second photo below the post is quite startling. Of course that family does nothing for health issues but the Middletons should care a bit more.

      Reply
  35. Flower says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Kate has finally jumped the shark.

    For Ascot, this outfit is nothing short of insane, especially given the weather today.

    EDIT: this is what desperation to make the front pages looks like.

    Reply
  36. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:45 am

    The style is pretty normal for her – its the same old same old but yeah the choice of colour is meant to stand out, she suits the colour TBH. And yeah she’s been making style choices aimed at taking focus from others but again nothing new from her.

    Don’t mind the earrings – not sure they match the rest of the outfit.

    Reply
  37. Mimi says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:01 am

    She might as well have shown up naked. She clearly wants all eyes on her, which is suddenly A-Ok for a royal to do and quite regal behavior.

    Reply
  38. sophietta says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:02 am

    Why those earrings??? Just why…? She ALMOST gets it right lately. Not a fan of this women but she’s rocking the red look.

    Reply
  39. Lemons says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Kate wanted to have her own red moment and I suppose she didn’t want to dress up like a doily since everyone else is into that look now. I don’t hate it. I just find that she doesn’t have the gravitas to pull anything off. The dress makes her look frail.

    Reply
  40. HeatherC says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:19 am

    The hat is boring, would have been better if it had incorporated another color alongside the red. Like if the feathers or whatever were a different color.

    I hate the sleeves on this dress. It would have been such a difference if they were, say, 3/4 sleeves that weren’t buttoned or as structured. Then she could have ditched the earrings and pulled out a statement bracelet.

    If she had had an accent color in her hat, she could have matched the clutch that color. Instead this clutch is just bad.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      June 23, 2023 at 1:56 pm

      Yes, the sleeves are terrible and take it from a pretty good look to dowdy!
      Surely this could be a time to bring out some jewels for earrings?

      Reply
  41. Amy Bee says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:21 am

    Those earrings don’t go with the hat or dress. Plus she did she really have to wear a new dress to this event? Is it me? But Beatrice and Kate don’t seem comfortable in each other’s presence.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      June 23, 2023 at 2:11 pm

      Actually it’s a repeat for once! She wore under a red McQueen coat…rhe shoes, hat and clutch are new, however..

      Reply
    • Julianna says:
      June 24, 2023 at 2:17 am

      Nope. It’s not just you. I noticed it immediately. And if you can find the clip from the Jordan wedding with Waity standing in the middle of the room with no one to talk to and then looked over at Bea. Bea snubbed her quick. The other commentators pointed it out that it was well known she was a mean girl to Bea & Eugenie for years. I remembered it somewhat but they are certainly right. Waity is jealous of every woman. I also remember one year at Ascot she was trying to snub Queen Letizia and you can still find some of those video clips on YouTube.

      Reply
  42. QuiteContrary says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:30 am

    The dress is way too big on her. I love an oversized dress in the summer (preferably in linen) but not that style of dress.

    Reply
  43. Sophie says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Nope! The earrings are too much, the dress is a lovely colour, but it looks so dowdy on her and there is too much red entirely! Why not try a colour block? If she only wanted red, she could have done a ton-sur-ton outfit and her bag wouldn’t scream alone. Why does she always dress wide off the mark?

    Reply
    • J.ferber says:
      June 23, 2023 at 1:45 pm

      I’d like to see a dress that truly fits her. This really swims on her and it’s probably a size 2 or 0 (in U.S. sizes).

      Reply
  44. [insert_catchy_name] says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:44 am

    I think she looks better with her hair up, and am glad she is doing it more often lately. And I kinda like her look, but it seems wrong for this event. Clearly trying to stand out!

    But Mein Gott!- red dress, hat, shoes AND purse?!

    Reply
  45. Dee says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:46 am

    Anyone else getting flashbacks to Meghan’s “You couda hadda bad b**ch” tricolour goodbye tour? What with the green outfit and now scarlet, will we get turquoise next? Is there some messaging going on? Like, is this Kate’s “see what you’re going to miss” statement?

    Reply
  46. Jules says:
    June 23, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    Kate continues her Disney Villain era. I hope it’s really getting under Camy’s skin. Not a fan of the earrings. Why can’t Bill buy her something blingy that is hers and not have to borrow his mums stuff?

    Reply
  47. Kimster says:
    June 23, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    The British Royal Family engages in the most worthless activities imaginable, and the British public actually supports this? The BRF contributes nothing to society.

    Reply
  48. Sugarhere says:
    June 23, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    For once, her hat is beautiful, the cut of the dress is lovely. Red is my favorite color. It has the power to give substance to one’s presence.

    Yet, I’ve always thought of red as a color that is unsuitable for the summery or sunny days – way too heavy, way too calculated to make an authoritarian dominatrix statement.

    I am starting to realize that Kate acts like a junior Camilla: she is savagely keeping a kill list of women to stamp out of her way to consortship. It’s despicable how that Middleton lass always makes sure she is the tallest and most visible.

    She started acting up like a disenfranchised servant the day the Queen died, and since then, with Meghan out of her way, she’s been living her best lavish life ever. When are the media going to call her out for her pricy, ostentatious sartorial spendings?

    Reply
  49. HeyKay says:
    June 23, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I beg to remind all that the BRF in fact is keeping hat makers and gold carriage makers in business.
    I could barely type that w/o laughing. LOL.

    Btw, I dislike Catherines ear rings. Look cheap.
    And if the hat had a bit of white trim = better.

    Reply
  50. Teagirl says:
    June 23, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I am intrigued by the facial expressions in the video. A few seconds in, Kate looks at William and does a sort of “I’m looking interested in what he’s saying” and then she looks away and the interested look is gone, replaced by a sour expression. William doesn’t seem to acknowledge the fact that she’s sitting next to him at all.

    Reply
  51. The Old Chick says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    Only Kate can manage to make that beautiful red look dated and dowdy. The dress style is so dowdy and swamps her. And can someone explain earrings to Kate? Ginormous earrings with that costume is absurd. Every single time she takes a potentially good (great?) outfit and mucks it up. I do actually like the hat.

    Reply
  52. Tessa says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    Kate is getting all the attention of the media but I notice more negative comments about her attention seeking and expensive wardrobe

    Reply
  53. Beverley says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    Pegs and OfWilliam really detest each other. The charade is wearing on them both. He doesn’t even *try* to pretend anymore. It’s painful to watch, yet I love this for these two vipers. May the misery they heaped on Meghan come back to them in spades! ♠️

    Reply
  54. Saucy&Sassy says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    I can’t help but wonder what the toffs thought of her color choice. I know Zara is one for wearing bright colors–I don’t remember her in an eyecatching red, though. Clearly, Wails wants ever eye on her.

    I saw the video. It’s interesting that when I saw her speak Fails he did NOT even look at her when he responded. He didn’t look at her the entire time the video played. It will be interesting how long they can keep this marriage going. Neither of them will be getting jobs as pantomimes.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      June 23, 2023 at 1:34 pm

      Bea doesn’t seem to speak or engage with her either and she is sitting directly across from her and seems to avoid eye contact. It’s harder to ignore someone you are face-to-face with.

      Reply
  55. February Pisces says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    One thing I noticed is how much Kate loves being the centre of attention. From these pics alone she absolutely f*cking loves it. She only pretends to hate it because of her lack of charm and charisma, and the fact others (Meghan, Diana) didn’t need to try so hard to be noticed.

    Reply
    • Em says:
      June 23, 2023 at 2:28 pm

      Completely agree. She is absolutely feeding off the attention. Both her and William have such grandiose views of themselves.

      Reply
  56. khaveman says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    She wears all the same color like QE2. No, you can have something a different color. I liked what Zara Phillips wore to Ascot – not matching.

    Reply
  57. AnneL says:
    June 23, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    She looks very good here. The style/cut is a little staid but it actually flatters her, and the color is really great. I love a nice shade of red, one like this that is rich and bold but not too bright.

    The earrings are fun but they don’t go with the outfit at all. They’re very Boho and look like they belong with a flowy sundress by the beach or something.

    Reply
  58. LOLA says:
    June 23, 2023 at 2:21 pm

    The earrings are amazing! But not with this look. With a linen pantsuit on the Mediterranean- yes!

    She has this dress shape in so many different colours!

    Reply
  59. Lee says:
    June 23, 2023 at 2:50 pm

    She looks good, nice dress

    Reply
  60. ArtFossil says:
    June 23, 2023 at 3:19 pm

    I probably should take a break from mocking Kate’s wardrobe as these shoulder pads and puffed sleeves are making me nauseous.

    Reply
  61. LNuzzo says:
    June 23, 2023 at 6:49 pm

    Completely Disney Evil queen/stepmother look here

    She has access to the most incredible jewels in the world but she brings these Claire’s earrings to Ascot? WTAF?

    Reply
  62. Nerd says:
    June 23, 2023 at 8:04 pm

    This look is too overwhelming. It’s entirely too much red from head to toe. It would have looked better with a lighter color hat with maybe a pop of color with red flowers and feathers. This red color on her skin outdoors is not a flattering color for her. She is also too slender so this dress just hangs on her. The earrings are awful with this dress and maybe just ugly on their own. She never really has that wow factor when she dresses, it’s always just blah as others have also said.

    Reply
  63. j.ferber says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:06 pm

    Sugarhere, I tip my hat to you on Kate’s “kill list” of women to destroy on her way to queen consort. I’d imagine Camilla is number 1 on that list? Very astute of you to realize Kate is copying Camilla’s strategy to the top. Hey, it worked! And Kate DOES have those stellar virtues of Camilla: cruelty, slyness, vindictiveness, brutality, lack of empathy, selfishness, etc. It actually sounds like the qualities of sociopaths or serial killers. Way to go, England. You are class itself!

    Reply
  64. Unblinkered says:
    June 24, 2023 at 5:27 am

    She looks good thanks purely to the wide-brimmed hat which camouflages her face.

    Reply
  65. Cha-cha slide says:
    June 24, 2023 at 5:28 am

    The earrings are giving beauty supply store chic. I had no idea Kate was a ‘round the way girl.

    Reply
  66. Libra says:
    June 24, 2023 at 8:38 am

    She has nailed the look of Ascot. The “I’m in on the joke” look; the camp and sometimes outrageous outfits. I think this was meant to be a fun outfit, the over the top earrings are part of the whole picture. While I’m no fan, have to say she looks good and pulled it off.

    Reply
  67. Moi Ra says:
    June 24, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Gotta say if I didn’t see this post(just like her last appearances) here I wouldn’t have known about this outing. I no longer see much coverage of them outside of DailyFail/ITV! Not even on inside edition which is very biased towards keen.
    These two have truly lost their spark(they really only had it in 2011-12 after the wedding) and even the kids no longer give them much coverage. The eton visit wasn’t covered anywhere else either
    As for this look, plain bland keen is back to dressing like herself! This outfit was so boring, what a tragic end to the McQueen brand who used to be all about being edgy

    Reply

