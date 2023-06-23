Princess Kate wore a red McQueen to Royal Ascot Day 4: actually kind of great?

Embed from Getty Images

Prince William and the Princess of Wales finally made it to Royal Ascot today, after avoiding the event all week. King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the first carriage (alongside the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire), then Will and Kate were shunted off to the second carriage, alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Kents were in carriage #3, if anyone cares.

Kate decided to go with a bright red Alexander McQueen dress and a matching hat by Philip Treacy. While many women wear bright colors to Ascot, most of the royal women have gone for whites, creams and pastels. I’m just saying, it’s a big choice for Kate to wear tomato-red to Ascot. Those giant earrings are also a choice! Don’t get me wrong, I actually love those earrings, but for Ascot?

Kate is making some pretty interesting styling choices lately when it comes to events where she knows she’ll be around Camilla and Sophie. She wants to make sure she stands out and gets the most attention. I do have to admit, tomato or not, she kind of ate this look.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in the Royal Procession at #RoyalAscot! pic.twitter.com/1RcAW3Mc7t — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 23, 2023

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images