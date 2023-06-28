Prince William partied at a nightclub last Friday, hours after attending Ascot

Remember when the royal-rota hive-mind was trying to force a narrative about “Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage is struggling, Harry stays at hotels and they party separately?” It was always a false narrative, but even more than that, it was projection. Whatever lie they’re pushing about the Sussexes, we can assume that they’re actually saying the truth about Prince William and Kate. There’s a growing body of evidence to suggest that William and Kate live separately and that William has disentangled himself from the Middletons in recent years. Does it follow that Will and Kate are on the brink of divorce? No – this is arguably the most aristocratic venture Kate has ever been apart of. Many couples of the British aristocracy live like this, with separate homes and separate lives, but staying together for the titles, the kids and for their reputations. But we’re still getting glimpses of William behaving like a divorced guy, including a boys’ night out with his bros last Friday, just hours after William was groped by his wife at Royal Ascot.
He’d spent most of Friday at Royal Ascot alongside his stunning wife Kate – but by the evening, Prince William was spotted enjoying himself at KOKO nightclub in Camden. Footage shows the Prince of Wales, 41, dressed in a light blue shirt, holding a beer and dancing from side to side while at the concert venue and former theatre in London.
Appearing in a private box alongside two friends, including Prince Louis’ godfather and nightclub owner Guy Pelly, the heir to the throne seemed relaxed while enjoying his Friday night at the electronic-themed evening.
Wearing an open collar blue shirt and clutching a drink, the father-of-three showed off his best moves by dad dancing on the balcony of the bar.
It comes after the heir cringed over his dancing at the coronation concert, joking to a fan that ‘dancing sober is always a bad idea’.
Guy Pelly is married too, so this was probably billed as just a fun night out with two middle-aged husbands and fathers, a time to catch up and dance and drink. Maybe that’s all it was – maybe it was Guy Pelly telling William that they should go out and have a drink for William’s birthday last week. But it does feel like… something else. Also, for those critics who think I’m going overboard here, just imagine that Prince Harry had been seen out with a dude friend, drinking and dancing at a nightclub without Meghan. That would be THE story in the UK for weeks, there would be royal experts providing wall-to-wall commentary about how a Sussex divorce is in the cards. They already did all of that without any photos!!!
One shouldn’t call that dancing.
Guy is the one friend of Will’s that Kate dislikes, right? Or is that someone else? Anyway, interesting that they waited until now to drop these photos.
I’ve never heard if kate disliking him and if she does then good luck to her. Guy Pelly has been a close friend to both harry and william since childhood and he’s not going anywhere.
It’s possible. Pelly’s wife, Lizzy, is American and comes from money (her grandfather started Holiday Inn hotels). The wedding was held Memphis when and it drew a lot of tabloid attention because William and Harry served as ushers at the ceremony.
That was the wedding where Peggy got so drunk he fell and broke out his front tooth (the right one, I believe; you can tell as the color is just a bit “off” from the left front tooth). And yes, there was press that Kate (who didn’t go) was MAD.
Dont these royals and aristos have their own bars and clubs in their dungeons?
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Thank you, Nubia.
Funny how we never see kate having a girls night out. She used to be just as much the party animal as william was/is. I wonder what’s behind that. (I am not being snarky here—genuinely curious).
If you combine this with the flat out rejection of his wife’s touch at ascot it does seem like there might be more going on. But I still don’t think they’ll divorce
Keen has no friends to do that with. She didn’t even have any back in the day, as she was always spotted going out with Pippa.
@the duchess: that was what I was thinking too. But it’s still odd. Even if she only went out with pippa why not anymore?
Or even a lunch out with some of her female coworkers from KP.
This is something that bolsters my view that the tabloids are master projectors. They go on and on about how Meghan has no friends, while it’s Kate that’s friendless.
She has no friends because she doesn’t trust William allegedly. How sad and awful is that? Seeing Meghan with tons of high profile friends and childhood friends must’ve stung. The tabs claimed before meghan came that the middletons had to invite their neighbors to the wedding to fill their seats, because they didn’t have any family friends to invite. Of course they now claim that it was Meghan with no friends but that’s not the case. crazy the projection.
Pippa’s too busy to go to da club.
Also at a certain age da club is lame.
“They already did all of that without any photos!!!”
They not only did it without photos, they did it without any evidence at all.
As for Dad Dancing Willy, at least there were no ladies like last time. Though Will’s looks have deteriorated so badly since last time, that’s not surprising.
Also, I think if we follow the “Whatever lie they’re pushing about the Sussexes, we can assume that they’re actually saying the truth about Prince William and Kate” rule, then I absolutely think divorce is coming. The stories about H&M mentioned lawyers being consulted. Add that to the recent article about Will’s home life being “settled” and it’s either divorce, or they’ve worked out some other legal arrangement on their marriage. Perhaps that’s why Kate is working so much?
@rapunzel; the only way i can see a divorce happening is if William finds a woman who he is madly in love with and willing to destroy his carefully crafted devoted husband and father image for. So far we know William has had affairs but he hasn’t found his Camilla. Kate basically let’s him do what he wants and they both get all the praise. It seems like the perfect arrangement so i really can’t see a divorce or even a official separation happening.
I disagree. I think the 🥚 sees how big of grifters and not his type of people the Midds are and is becoming more and more embarrassed by having them including kkkeen around. In his mind, her actions have caused them to be laughed at and frozen out of the Toff set. His kids are in schools with new money, non-titled people. Plus she’s a terrible speaker, always attention seeking, and now her family is broke, and it’s known that they’re broke. Someone like 🥚 needs status. His sister in law being an international sensation and so much better than his wife is destroying him. He is done with her. Single dad Willie is sellable. He is sick of her preening and her family’s grasping
@chloe – the issue though is that its not the perfect arrangement for them. When he can’t speak to her in public, and barely looks at her, and refuses to touch her – its not the perfect arrangement.
I used to think the same as you – that he would leave Kate only for a woman he is madly in love with. But at this point, his disdain for her in public is so obvious that I don’t know how the marriage can continue.
Night out with which friends? She could even get “Oh, you’re royalty now? I’ll pretend to be your friend so that I can be royal adjacent” friends. And supposedly she and Rose were friends, but then she tried to turn people against Rose. I don’t think anyone likes her really. They probably don’t hate her, but she’s probably just there for them. Like a beige egg.
@rawiya: back in the dating years, Keen was actually that girl – the “I’m pretending to be your friend so that I can be royal (Willy) adjacent”. She cozied up to all his friends and partied with them to show Willy what a good-time girl she was and then dropped them (stopped going to their weddings etc.) after she got her “prize”. She also pretended to have friends whenever Willy dumped her to show him what he was missing through the press (clubbing, dragon boat race) and then dropped those people too. I think the word for such a person is: user. People may not hate her in those circles but they have her number.
I wonder if they’ll stay married legally and remain living separately or if they will divorce?
And I wonder if Khate will make some sort of agreement with Willnot and Chuck that part of any divorce agreement is paying off her parents to go away and STFU?
It will be interesting to see how long this stays up on the website and whether more UK outlets pick it up. He went away on a ski trip with “friends” when Charlotte was very little and missed the Commonwealth Service and the press had pictures of him dancing with a few women in a club and then sitting with a couple of other women in a restaurant during the day. They were taken down very quickly.
And one of those friends was Guy Pelly.
I don’t for a minute believe he hasn’t done this since then, so why is this getting the airtime now? Someone’s getting a reminder of the invisible contract.
Wonder if the night club ROSE to the occasion, and yep Kate knew where he was going, that’s why she tapped him bum, peg checking before his night out 😂😂😂
Someone posted a video of Charles and Camilla leaving the Royal Ascot, they were being escorted out, and Kate was following a few feet behind by herself. No escort, no William. I saw that and wondered if he had left separately and looks like he did. And went clubbing. How interest.
Kate and william have been arriving and leaving separate a lot of the past year.
@Mel do you have a link to this video?
It feels like, in general, the Fail wouldn’t post these kinds of “exclusive” pics of Willy, as I imagine these fairly innocuous, grainy shots from the public get sent to them all the time. But after the dragging Willy got from the public this week for saying he was going to end homelessness, seems like the Fail is sensing an opening to take him down further. They seem to love adding insult to injury when they get the chance.
This was from a story in instagram, a historian I follow posted it and it took me a sec to realize what I was seeing as he only posts things from Egypt lol. He is English though and was attending the Ascot and happen to capture them as they were leaving. I did take screenshots though but how do I post them?
@Mel that’s okay! I don’t know how to post them here, either. I’m glad you got to see it and report back. It seems like such a sad situation, Kate all by her lonesome, dressed up like Eliza Doolittle trailing behind C&C for her ride home. Except she doesn’t have to keep getting ditched like that; it’s a choice at this point.
Separate arrivals and departures make sense if they are living separately. Here, it makes even more sense bc Kate went home to Adelaide in Windsor and William was apparently off to London and (most likely) a weekend at KP.
There are no date night pictures ofthe Waleses after 12 years old marriage, making this more suspect. The BM is sending a warning to Bulliam: more Sussex content or we’ll out your extracurricular activities. Plus this can get back to the kids. G, C & L’s schoolmates can throw this in their faces.
I wonder what other photos they have of Bulliam stashed away from the public on this little “guys only” outing. I’m sure they are similar to the ones from Verbier where he was caught groping a beautiful model on the dance floor and hanging out with her the whole time. Not to mention “dutiful” Prince Willy missing Commonwealth service and leaving his wife and children at home to be with other women in public. The only reasons those photos were ever even published is because it happened in Switzerland at the ski resort and was reported on there first which was then picked up by UK tabs for a day and even then the articles just placate to him and congratulated his “dad dancing”. He immediately set out his lawyers and the palace made calls and they shut all that gossip down with no problem. But yet we are to believe they had no control on the disgusting and vile coverage on Meghan?
And yes, I completely agree with Kaiser. Everything they are saying about the Sussex is actually what the Whales are doing. Their marriage is on the rocks. All the royal rota know it too. And I honestly believe whatever arrangement Willy and Waity have to live separately is obviously not working anymore. Otherwise, he would be able to tolerate her for an hour in public. He honestly looks disgusted and embarrassed by her IMO. I don’t know what happened between them but something did. I do not think it had to do with Middleton finances because Willy is just as dirty with his finances.
There might possibly be a divorce eventually coming. Camzilla carved a steady path for all mistresses.
Originally the photos were fuzzy enough that they assumed it was Harry partying in Verbier. But that got cleared up in the European papers and then the UK papers didn’t have a choice but to follow.
This is the first time I see the resemblance to harry. Anyway, why is William so blurry. Is it to give him a plausible denial.
Is guy pelley an informant? I have thought that for years. I think he calls the press to promote his nightclubs. They always get great pictures of him on these light night bashes.
The photo is blurry because someone took it with their phone, in the dark. Guy Pelly is not an informant otherwise he’d no longer be Willnot’s party pal.
This makes Kate’s ass grab all the more desperate-looking.
I now think she knew he was going clubbing and wanted to go, or at the very least wanted to remind him that she is fun.
I think it was intentional from her. Immediately after that she looked so miserable and submissive. Too miserable and submissive. I know she isn’t very bright but this was her playing victim for public. Such kind of intrigues and manipulations don’t require much brain.
“It comes after the heir cringed over his dancing at the coronation concert, joking to a fan that ‘dancing sober is always a bad idea’.”
Words of wisdom from the future King. 🙄
This was actually picked up by DeuxMoi, and the person writing in said Kate joined them later.
Right…I guess that was the same person who sent the submission about them sharing a kiss and how totally in love they looked at one of the Earthflop ceremonies, lol.
You can’t trust anything DeuxMoi writes. If she had shown up there would be photos — it’s a crowded club and everyone has cameraphones.
Too late. The damage is done. Produce pictures of Will and Kate together at the club or this person is providing cover for Will for being caught out.
So two theories here:
1) that is a lie, and the person writing it is trying to cover for William being out partying without his wife.
2) It’s NOT a lie, and Kate was there, and there are pictures, but DM is choosing not to run them to push this story of William being out partying without his wife, knowing it may make William look bad to people. (Husbands can go out without their wives, obviously, but some take a different view on this, and the emphasis on this being a nightclub seems intentional, you know? My husband goes to concerts without me, not nightclubs.)
I think its #1 but #2 isn’t impossible either.
I wonder if it is #2 and they’re actually more concerned about keeping Kate’s image as the perfect, doting mother so she cannot be seen at clubs, but she still parties hard and leaves the kids with the nannies.
I don’t really buy into the divorce narrative, I think those 2 have the exact relationship they want. Will is a narcissist, he will never form a good relationship with anyone, so while it seems like he barely tolerates her in public, that’s based on normal person standards.
Deux moi made up that they were kissy face at the Boston Earthshot event and we all saw how he brushed her off.
Kate did not go to the club, just like she wasn’t at the private supper club he was at months ago. They have separate lives.
There is no way kate showed up because the British tabloids would have mentioned it. They didn’t.
I don’t think Harry and Guy are friends anymore, Guy was not invited to the wedding party, he was at the wedding.
Guy was running his mouth to the tabloids about Meghan.
I think Guy has been photographed visiting them in Montecito. I imagine the stories about him bad mouthing Meghan are inventions as Harry wrote warmly of him in Spare, mentioning the press stories of him being a bad influence in Harry’s teen years were very unfair but he took the brunt of the rumours.
He’s happier at a night club than he is doing any of his official duties or helping other people. Playboy asshat oligarch.
He knows he is always being photo’d. No matter where he goes.
At least so far, he hasn’t been papped in the John.
Man goes for a drink. Does some goofy bad dancing. He is not doing any harm here.
Lots of items about BRF I can happily go after, this is a Nothing to see here moment for me.
There wouldn’t be anything here if the UK press hadn’t been pushing the narrative that his brother’s marriage is faoling including a fake story that his sister in law went to a club dancing without her spouse. Given his relationshop with the press it reeks of projection and we all know that if Harry was photographed in a club without his wife the UK press would be apoplectic for weeks not only analyzing his marriage but reviving the
‘party boy prince’ narrative and using that to contrast with perfect future king William even though they all know William was just as much a party boy back in the days as his brother was.
Who took and published these photos?
Imagine, your every move being watched this way. Fishbowl on a never ending scale.
OKKKAAAAYYYY…..
So connecting the dots, a few weeks ago we get stories about ;
1. Meghan Markle is ‘leaving Harry at home to party in LA and sending desperate texts to people to hang out’. (The Sun/ Daily Mail)
2. Prince Harry ‘has room set aside in luxury hotel where he stays without Meghan Markle near his £12m California home’. (The Sun/ Daily Mail)
Now we know that it’s actually William who is doing these things…..
So on that basis we can safely guess that :
3. “Prince Harry reportedly called divorce lawyers months ago: Is he divorcing Meghan Markle?” actually equals “Prince William reportedly called divorce lawyers months ago: Is he divorcing Kate Middleton?” (Sun/ Daily Mail)
It’s all making sense now….
It’s the question at the end of the sentence that makes me believe that the Rota are not entirely sure of the mechanics of the situation, but they know through their sources and spying that William has sort legal advice on the issue.
This leads me to believe that the injunction was not necessarily just about William’s cheating but rather WanK’s separation….. the references to Rose were just a way of letting us know what was causing the crack in their relationship and to get the public to start scrutinising body language etc.
Personally, I believe they’re already separated with some sort of proviso that they would ‘work through it’ hence the Article 8 Super injunction. The injunction was likely activated under Article 8 to protect the Wails children but the real intent was to hide Bill’s cheating and request for separation/ divorce.
I think that if Willy can be like his grandfather and keep everything hush hush and not publicly embarrass Kate, they remain separated. If a girlfriend comes along, like Camilla, who rubs Kate’s nose in it, then there will either be divorce or a big payout to stay.
I posted my thoughts that the super injunction is about a legal separation before I saw this, but I am wondering if that’s the case. In the UK you can be legally separated but not divorced and you sort out the financial issues and custody issues with the separation. I suspect this is what happened over the pandemic as it would be way easier to hide in that environment. There was a clear break with William not bothering to pretend he likes Kate in public around that time and it would match a legal separation because he wouldn’t have to negotiate the division of assets anymore.
What struck me was this, “the heir to the throne seemed relaxed while enjoying his Friday night at the electronic-themed evening.” I wonder how often this happens? I think Pelly and Fails know enough not to let women be caught on video, so if there’s a woman involved it’s after he leaves.
I have wondered more than once what Wails does that we don’t know about. What people talk about here is just time filling stuff during the day. What is she doing at other times? Even if she spends time with her parents, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t go out. We assume that her friend with the orgy club isn’t her friend anymore. Doesn’t Uncle Hooker & Blow have “party place”?
She’s a cypher, so who knows what she does and doesn’t do.
Oh man, he didn’t enjoy his sober dancing? There goes that lifelong ambition he had to be a breakdancer a few months back.