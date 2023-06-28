Prince William partied at a nightclub last Friday, hours after attending Ascot

Remember when the royal-rota hive-mind was trying to force a narrative about “Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage is struggling, Harry stays at hotels and they party separately?” It was always a false narrative, but even more than that, it was projection. Whatever lie they’re pushing about the Sussexes, we can assume that they’re actually saying the truth about Prince William and Kate. There’s a growing body of evidence to suggest that William and Kate live separately and that William has disentangled himself from the Middletons in recent years. Does it follow that Will and Kate are on the brink of divorce? No – this is arguably the most aristocratic venture Kate has ever been apart of. Many couples of the British aristocracy live like this, with separate homes and separate lives, but staying together for the titles, the kids and for their reputations. But we’re still getting glimpses of William behaving like a divorced guy, including a boys’ night out with his bros last Friday, just hours after William was groped by his wife at Royal Ascot.

He’d spent most of Friday at Royal Ascot alongside his stunning wife Kate – but by the evening, Prince William was spotted enjoying himself at KOKO nightclub in Camden. Footage shows the Prince of Wales, 41, dressed in a light blue shirt, holding a beer and dancing from side to side while at the concert venue and former theatre in London. Appearing in a private box alongside two friends, including Prince Louis’ godfather and nightclub owner Guy Pelly, the heir to the throne seemed relaxed while enjoying his Friday night at the electronic-themed evening. Wearing an open collar blue shirt and clutching a drink, the father-of-three showed off his best moves by dad dancing on the balcony of the bar. It comes after the heir cringed over his dancing at the coronation concert, joking to a fan that ‘dancing sober is always a bad idea’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Guy Pelly is married too, so this was probably billed as just a fun night out with two middle-aged husbands and fathers, a time to catch up and dance and drink. Maybe that’s all it was – maybe it was Guy Pelly telling William that they should go out and have a drink for William’s birthday last week. But it does feel like… something else. Also, for those critics who think I’m going overboard here, just imagine that Prince Harry had been seen out with a dude friend, drinking and dancing at a nightclub without Meghan. That would be THE story in the UK for weeks, there would be royal experts providing wall-to-wall commentary about how a Sussex divorce is in the cards. They already did all of that without any photos!!!

Prince William is spotted enjoying a night out at KOKO nightclub in Camden https://t.co/xqTc56CAn4 — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) June 28, 2023