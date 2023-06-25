Princess Kate tried to touch Prince William at Ascot, it didn’t go well

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot on Friday. As I said, this tomato-red McQueen dress was one of Kate’s best looks in months, although on further inspection, she definitely looks better from the waist up. Once you get the head-to-toe look at the whole ensemble, you can see that the silhouette is extremely typical for Kate: the baggy V-neck, the puffy shoulder detail, the length of the skirt. Yes, she looks good in red (that’s always been true) but overall, this wasn’t some bold new style adventure. I still like the earrings too, although I agree with the commenters who said that maybe they were wrong with this dress.
The Daily Mail had a hilariously stupid column about how it’s “sexist” to compare Kate to her late mother-in-law, especially when it comes to style. What goes left unsaid is that Kate has spent years and millions of pounds actively trying to copykeen Diana’s old ensembles from the 1980s and 1990s, only Kate always gets it wrong because she lacks Diana’s inherent style eye, her panache, her humor, her charisma. When Kate tries desperately to copy Diana’s style (or any woman’s style), Kate ends up looking like what she is: a charisma-vacuum with no real personality. She also looks creepy as hell.
Speaking of, this clip has been making the rounds, and there were even some photographers who captured the moment – Kate once again trying to touch her husband and William looking like he wanted to wither away and die. Kate also keeps trying to touch William’s ass, which is just… a very weird thing to try to do publicly to the husband who cannot stand you.
🥚 & 🦴 Awkward moment today at #RoyalAscot2023
He's being awful to her lately #Princeofpegging.
Transactional…the Melania & Trump of the UK 😂 pic.twitter.com/83iSeTnzkt
— Sussex2020💙🌊😎💃🏾🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@sussex2020) June 23, 2023
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
That was a very “festive” glance and discreet pat but Will is a strong adherent to royal decorum. It’s a great and loving 🥰 marriage.
KK wore the red color on purpose. She did it on purpose because there are pics of her being called out by QEII and Camilla when she wore red at the diamond jubilee upstaging Queen.
That facial expression.
Was he sore?
I have noticed more middleton promotion in the media. Seems there is a lot of desperation. Kate also desperately trying to get pda photos with William
There’s an even better video where William turns away from her multiple times. It’s hilarious!! Kate pulls a face like she’s planning to murder someone!!
There is a photo out there taken from a recent video when it captures William making a face to the people he’s talking to as kate comes over and touches his shoulder with that fake smile.
These micro expressions are saying what’s really going on with them. Although William is making macro expressions at this point.
I don’t know about this dress. I don’t particularly like it. Red does suit her but the dress looks a little bit baggy on her? And it just doesn’t look like anything special.
I don’t like the earring at all. In my opinion kate has the worst eye for accessories and accessorizing.
That video is hilarious. She tries to touch his bum, william then gives her a wtf are you doing look, and then it looks like she’s putting her head down in shame as they walk off.
Kate wants the photo ops so the spin would be how much in live they are. Will does not want to pretend
I won’t pretend to be really good at picking up things on the state of relations between people but….
I will say it is so much better to have concrete and tangible good works in your pocket like Harry and Meghan (or yes, even Charles).
Kates grasping attempts at the spotlight puts me in mind of this Emily Dickinson poem.
I’m Nobody! Who are you?
Are you – Nobody – too?
Then there’s a pair of us!
Dont tell! they’d advertise – you know!
How dreary – to be – Somebody!
How public – like a Frog –
To tell one’s name – the livelong June –
To an admiring Bog!
There was a suggestion on twitter she deliberately provoked him and reacted in “shame” to play the put up on wife, ammunition for any potential attempt to freeze her out..
@Seaflower – I absolutely believe this! She knows by now that he is not going to welcome her phony attempts at looking all lovey dovey.
I think she’ll do everything she can to get sympathy and look like the poor, ignored, love-deprived wife.
Seaflower- I said as much below. I buy that theory.
Well, that makes perfect sense. Because why on earth would she keep trying to touch him there of all places knowing FULL WELL all cameras and eyes are on them. She is more conniving than I thought.
Kate knows that only the suggestion of touching is needed in order to capture a moment that the tabloids will foist on us as a festive glance or affectionate moment. She desperately wants the kind of public adoration that Meghan gets from Harry but has resorted to staging it at this point and the rota are assisting her narrative.
It is happening all the time now when they are out together and no normal or sane woman would continue to suffer public rejection repeatedly if her intentions were simply love for her partner. It would hurt too much.
This hadn’t occurred to me, but I did think her head down, “I’m so hurt” reaction seemed oddly out of character, so wouldn’t be surprised if it was a deliberate pose for a sympathetic reaction from the public. It would be more like Kate to show she was pissed off if it was something that really mattered to her. But she knew (as we do) how Will was likely to react, so hard to buy she was truly hoping for any affectionate response.
Weird – its like Melania and Trump all over again, only a matter of time before he start swatting her hand away. With the ass touching (she has tried this a few times) I think she’s trying to convey a sense of intimacy that isn’t there any more. She’s also looking for some sort of validation/attention from him – its a weird ‘notice me’ kinda move.
He already swatted her hand away at the BAFTAs red carpet a few months ago when she tried to grab his. It was awkward as hell, but conveniently the media ignored it altogether. If this marriage continues on as it is, they will continue to provide cover, re-write history, and gaslight anybody who dares tell the truth about this rotten union.
It is SO weird. Deeply weird! It’s such an inappropriate – and passive-aggressive – gesture for a couple who don’t typically practice any other pda like H & M do (whose pda is loving and in a more acceptable form). It’s making me wonder if this is Kate indulging in a little form of blackmail of some kind? It adds to her general overall creepiness factor for me. She’s like a Stepford wife with faulty wiring.
And Twitter hasn’t missed a beat, opportunity or been lacking material of how dreadful this looks for either one of them. IF Baldmorts glare actually shot fire CopyKeen and her wiglets would have crumbled into a pile of ashes, wiglets, earrings and all.
Leave it to the DF in not having a clue as to the true definition of what “sexist” means….🙄🙄
The earrings were so wrong with this outfit that they’re fighting with it.
I agree. They look hilariously mismatched with the outfit – too casual, too big, clashing in every way including with her personality.
It’s not an appropriate thing for a royal to do in public anyway – grabbing someone’s ass.
She kept doing that to him before they were married, when they were actually a couple, and it always looked awkward.
I agree that it’s completely inappropriate to grab his ass during a work function. There is a time and a place. Kate doesn’t know how to act during royal functions. It’s embarrassing.
It’s attention-seeking too. She knows the cameras are everywhere at Ascot and she knows he’s completely over it with her. They’re done!
The freak out they made with Meghan and Harry holding hands in public but the media stays quiet or pretends it’s cute when Kate tried to grab William’s ass in public during a work function is insanely hypocritical . This wouldn’t even pass regular HR policies in most work places.
That video is hilarious. Why does William’s grin/smile looked so forced in those pictures? It’s as if he’s straining to smile. And what is happening with Kate’s feet in that top photo? What’s going on with the fit of her shoes?
I’ve noticed that too. We know that she has bunions (no shame, I have too ) but lately, it’s quite obvious that the feet are swollen ( ? )… I don’t know if she suffers from some kind of water retention… but she wears constantly super high heels that aggravate the problem..
Is the arse grab something to do with the pegging?
Maybe she does it to get people talking about the pegging again.
The Fail had a story about how Kate was being “flirty” so I expect this is her way of trying to make it seem like they’re hot for each other…. like a certain Montecito couple obviously are.
Kate probably also doesn’t give a dang what William does in response because either way is good for her. If he plays up, they look like a happy couple. If he doesn’t play up (which is what happened) then he looks like a jerk to her. And I suspect Kate wants all the jerk behavior so she can make him look bad if he dumps her.
I’ve long thought Kate’s play if Will leaves her is to paint him as an unloving, unfaithful Charles type. Will has lots of ammo against Kate, but if she can get him to look like a cheating ass who married her without loving her when she loved him and did her best…. that’s powerful. The public is going to want to paint any W&K divorce as War of Wales 2. There will be inevitable comparisons and these videos will be evidence. So Kate knows William is digging his own grave by acting like he hates her. The more he acts icy, the more he sets himself up as another Charles. This will not benefit him.
I think someone already knows Kate’s playing this and the “Diana comparisons are sexist” narrative is to try to get folks not to take “Kate’s side in any divorce.
I like this analysis. Nice summation. But I wonder if Kate is bright enough to be this strategic. Her mother certainly is.
Reading Rapunzel’s comment I was picturing CarolE strategising over the kitchen table in her manor. Kate nodding and agreeing, maybe taking notes.
Definitely taking notes. In her notebook that says NOTEBOOK on it.
Good analysis
I agree this this is likely a Middleton strategy, but I think they forget that this isn’t Diana 2.0. Kate had a decade to see what he was like and not only did she chose title over affection, but her icy actions toward others, including Meghan, will be used against her. Diana’s family also didn’t have a bankrupt business. They didn’t need to marry for more money or access. Kate and the Middletons forget how class still plays a role in the UK and they will turn on her pretty quickly. Especially because she’s not very sympathetic as a person. Her lack of solidarity with other women will come back to haunt her in any separation or divorce scenario.
Desperation? He might be getting plenty of action, but she knows if she takes on a lover he will dump her quickly? And the BM wouldn’t hesitate to out her, unlike how they protect him.
He would have dumped her if/when they were together. They’re not together anymore, so it wouldn’t be an issue. He’d probably be relieved to have someone take her off his hands….. or take her hands off him….off his ass.
The media wouldn’t out her because they’re pretending William and Kate are still a couple. They’re not reporting a separation.
Someone posted a photo on twitter ages ago of Kate with a man at a polo match and implied they were a couple. They did look like more than friends.
I think it’s unlikely Kate would be celibate for any length of time, given her personality.
I have heard she had a side piece as well. I am wondering if/when William gets so fed up with her touchy, feely public outings, that he will start leaking on her to rein her in.
I can’t imagine living like this. At this point she would be set for life financially if they divorced. Being “Queen” in this world is worthless, being HAPPY is priceless!
This is at levels of absurd. It’s deeply uncomfortable to see her try and grab his ass, first of all. He’s not feeling it. I have no love for William but this feels almost like a consent issue. I swear she does it not just for the photo-op but to antagonize him. Then, on top of that, the papers spin it as festive glances and signs of love. We have eyes. We’re not stupid. This is not a loving interaction. It’s an uncomfortable one.
I’m glad someone said this, he’s not any great guy but if your partner keeps giving you body language to indicate they are uncomfortable with your PDA stop it. I’m sure he said something in private too from the way he’s reacting in public. I don’t understand why they just can’t be themselves, it’s not like they get held to any great standard. Be boring, be lazy, stay far apart because y’all really can’t stand each other. It’s not like the British media is going to ask any real hard questions why are you making all these efforts to be what you’re not? And if you really hate each other this much where you can’t even stand to be in close proximity with each other just get damn divorced.
There was a viral photo of Barack Obama tapping Michelle on the behind playfully while they were on vacation recently. It got a lot of positive press for modeling a playful, still in love, non-toxic couple whose marriage wasn’t stale, in many sectors of the media and online.
As this woman is notorious for seeing something and doing a budget copy of it none too gracefully at the next opportunity, I would not be surprised if that is where this came from, just like the Diana, Meghan, and varied other cosplays. I don’t think she sees it as stealing. I really do think she is so wholly basic that it more reflects an insecure teen dressing up in her favorite celebrity and fashion magazine looks. Difference is those teens eventually find their own style by adulthood. She still replicates AS her style.
There was also the story in spare of Sasha patting Harry on the rump, which got a lot of attention. I think Kate went for an ass grab just after that as well.
I agree completely. Flip the genders and this would play out much differently. Even married couples have the right to consent to their bodies being touched and it is clear that William is not welcoming being touched by her. Especially when she goes for his bum. And it’s clear she’s doing this for the media to invent a story that they don’t actively hate each other.
This is a prime example of the toxicity in that marriage coming from both sides. William may be a jerk for the princess chop chop stuff, but Kate is no better trying to grab his ass in public for positive press coverage.
They shouldn’t be together at this point and it’s purely for mercenary reasons that they have separated in a real way. But they care more about image than their kids at this point. Because there is no way this public toxicity isn’t present in their private moments in front of the kids.
Whew. I can’t get over how cruel he is to her. He can’t even stand her touch. This is part of why Waity was so cruel to Meghan. Harry adores Meghan and the Sussex’s love to touch each other. They love to connect physically and Willy honestly can keep from smearing at his wife. Horrible, miserable couple.
Charles was at least able to act like he cared about Diana until toward the end. Perhaps someone should have trained W to be as good an actor as his father? Also, Kate looks painfully and awfully thin. Any story on that?
Charles made put down remarks about Diana in public. He did not try to hide his disdain. Jepson witnessed one of the put downs at a meeting where a tour was being planned. I recall the put downs became more pronounced beginning in the late eighties
Being married doesn’t mean unfettered access to the other ones body. When she flinched as he touched her shoulder people felt sympathetic to her so why is it William’s issue when she’s trying to grab his ass in public. This is a power move on her end and he doesn’t want his ass grabbed. She’s not respecting his boundaries anymore than he respects her.
William has done mean things to her, but not wanting to be touched on the bum, especially in public isn’t one of them. It reflects on her wanting control.
I agree, Nic919 – it’s a creepy power play. I almost want to read it as a gesture of blackmail, like maybe she’s holding the pegging over him and reminding him in public of it. But even if it’s not that, it’s a control-seeking act to perform a very indecorous touch on your partner in public when they clearly don’t appreciate it.
Maybe just maybe, she is trying to get the pegging stories to make the rounds again. Something that makes her look good and him look like a deviant? This is what, the third set of photos showing her touching his ass and him reacting adversely to it in the past 6 weeks. I think there is more to it than just affection/attention.
These people have zero shame. Keen knows what she’s doing with this, it’s her power play. She knows full well it makes him squirm with dread, but she still does it anyway. I do find it interesting how he doesn’t play along, but if it makes him uncomfortable, then why should he?
The streets have been talking for years about how these two simply detest one another, so what’s with this whole charade? Especially when there’s reels of footage showcasing this marriage for the sham it is. I almost feel sorry for these people, until I realise just how much vitriol they throw at married couples who genuinely have love for one another.
I might have had.sympathy for her had she not behaved the way she did to Meghan. The images of her confrontational behavior wad horrifying
The hashtag #princeofpegging on this Twitter post sent me into a fit 🤣😂🤣😅
What’s with the references to ‘festive’ glances? I refuse to go to the source material but I’ve seen it mentioned a couple of times and to me festive is the Christmas season. What am I missing? Thanks.
A few years ago, at one of Kate’s Christmas carol things, there was a photo where Kate and Will just looked at each other and reporters called it a “festive glance”
I think it’s supposed to mean “heated” like sexually charged. But since they both have the sexual appeal of wet cardboard it doesn’t work.
I’m being reminded of the time that Diana and Fergie teamed up at Ascot and were being playful with their umbrellas.
I pat my sweetie often, and vice-versa but would not do so for a formal occasion!
She got a lot positive press the last time she allegedly patted his butt at the BAFTAs so I guess she wanted that again. You can tell that she reads everything that’s written about her in the press. I think she more than William has studied a lot of photos of Harry and Meghan and has tried to replicate the same for her and William.
Its the way she reacts.
looking down, almost looking scared.
Something is not right.
I’m thinking it’s more acting than reacting.
As much as I like these theories (and think that WanK should just divorce already), it looks to me like he’s stepping back to stand next to her and she’s putting out her hand to ensure he doesn’t back into the person standing behind them. I don’t want that to be the case, but it just looks like coordinated stage management to me!
If that’s the case she could have touched his back or lower back, not his butt. And her reaction to what he said was that of someone being rejected
Yes, sadly, this is what it looked like to me, too. But I’ll be entertained by the alternate theories.
Yeah, I’m with you. That video seemed pretty inconclusive to me. That’s not to say that I don’t think they hate each other but there are much clearer videos out there – Shrug-Gate being the absolute corker. That showed a woman who was FURIOUS with her partner about something.
This? Meh. If we hadn’t seen other instances I don’t think we would be drawing conclusions from just this.
ETA Kate’s specific insistence on reaching for his arse rather than the small of his back is weird.
She’s tall enough that raising her hand to waist level would have hit his back not his bum. She got away with a good story at the BAFTAs for the bum tap so she’s doing this again.
I disagree – i think she reached out for his hand as often happens at these prize givings but his were firmly clasped together, so at the very least he ignored her or worse still he rejected her.
I am going to guess that they’ve been coached to appear more affectionate in public as there is only so much the Rota can do and after-all what is the point of dressing to steal the limelight then look miserable. Problem is they’re both over it and very codependent, so they are never in sync so one is always rejecting the other.
They’re both not good at faking it bc they’re both suffering and it’s at that point they need to call it quits.
Her hand’s touching his lower back to my eye, which is an intimate touch, though not necessarily as gauche publicly as the butt. Mostly I look at her and kind of think…hmm, no amount of money could make me stay in a relationship that miserable.
Touching him on the arm, shoulder or back in public, fine.
But why is she suddenly patting his tush in public, every chance she gets?
I think she did it when she was wearing the white gown w/black gloves, then at Ascot in the day time, in public. That is strange to me.
IRL, I would not care to be patted on the tush in public either.
I don’t think PP or QE ever touched each other in public, ever. Protocol forbids hand holding too.
Kate seems to be touchy in public as a copy of H&M. But H&M do it naturally. And it still is pretty unusual to see it at royal events.
She’s flinched and jerked away from him too. I saw a clip of it on Twitter. They were at some event. They deserve each other. They are 2 of a kind!
What is it with this family? First we have Mike Tindal assaulting & grabbing a woman on camera. Now we have the future queen (lol) grabbing ass on camera. Gross.
The tabloids are going full steam ahead with “our wonderful Kate”, “isn’t there anything she can’t do?” ” our beautiful future queen never puts a step wrong ” . The syrupy tabloid headlines are building her up bigtime. Getting ready for the takedown? Or painting her as the innocent victim ala Diana? Something is afoot.
At this point, it’s almost like the public rejection routine is also Diana cosplay.
I think it was kind of a mean thing for Kate to do. Kate Middlebum has a long history of literally flashing her bum, but Will clearly doesn’t like any kind of PDA. His hands stay clasped and I image that is less of a smile than him telling her to stop through clenched teeth so the lip readers cannot tell. Judging by his reaction I think is just as bad as a man touching a woman in public without permission. She’s quite manipulative, to say the least.
💯
A man touching a woman like this without her consent would be covered very differently.
I don’t know what to think of these two. I just can’t see them ever splitting since there is so much wrapped up in their relationship surviving. I really do think it would kick off a major existential crisis in Britain if that happened. It’s a shame no publication is willing to do a deep dive on the current state of the British Royal Family like Vanity Fair used to do in the 80s/90s.
🤣 Britain and the world literally got over Diana’s divorce and then her death despite their sanctification and the worship of her! I’m sure they’ll get over the divorce of these two (if it happened!) Especially since this woman’s popularity is based on the hatred of Meghan
I disagree. There is still a lot of interest in Diana. Like that documentary called the princess which came out last year.people don’t necessarily have to worship Diana to see she got a raw deal there won’t be the same pity for Kate.
Diana was popular and liked prior to the divorce and her tragic death raised her to mythic status. Kate isn’t that popular. And the longer she stays married to someone who clearly doesn’t respect her, the more she looks mercenary and staying for the title. It’s two generations away from divorce being an impossible social crime. Divorce is now viewed as the better option when the marriage is toxic for the kids.
There have been so many divorces in that family it won’t matter as much as it used to. William can be the single dad and later remarry. Second wife would be queen
There are times when I wonder if Kate is thinking in terms of being a celebrity instead of thinking like a Royal. Celebrity mags and sites love PDAs and lack of them. Royals don’t do affection, look how screwed up Charles & Andrew are as a result. She and Carole should know that by now.
I do believe she still has feelings for Pegs, but I wouldn’t put it past her to bait him a bit here with the PDA attempts, knowing he’ll shrug her off. Evidence in the bank for the inevitable divorce.