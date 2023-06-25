Queen Camilla wore white & cream with huge hats for the final days of Ascot

Here are some odds and ends from the last two days of Royal Ascot, Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Queen Camilla wore a “crisp” white and black look, with an absolutely enormous Philip Treacy hat. I may be wrong, but I believe that pearl necklace is from the Queen Mum’s collection of private jewelry, which she left to Charles. I know for a fact that Charles gave all of his grandmother’s jewelry to his side chick, and that he demands that she wears the pieces often.

On Saturday – the final day of Ascot – Charles and Camilla once again stepped out, because they were both committed to attending every single day of the first Ascot of their reign. Camilla chose a “buttermilk silk dress by Anna Valentine” and yet another Philip Treacy hat. Interestingly enough, the final day of Ascot seemed to be devoted to lesser-known and barely-seen royals and royal-adjacents, with Charles putting in some face time with Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman, plus Lady Gabriella Windsor was there with her husband Thomas Kingston.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Bonus photos of Princess Beatrice & the Duchess of Edinburgh on Friday. That dress on Sophie is one of the most flattering things she’s ever worn.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore white & cream with huge hats for the final days of Ascot”

  1. MSTJ says:
    June 25, 2023 at 8:16 am

    The color and style works for Sophie. It’s the best I’ve seen her look.

    The royals are closing ranks as Harry’s court cases against the tabloids heat up. I guess they’re expecting the tabloids to strongly hit out against the Sussexes throughout the summer and they are insulting themselves to back their partnership with the tabloids.

    Reply
    • Lara (the other) says:
      June 25, 2023 at 8:46 am

      She looks great. And seems to have used sunscreen throughout her life, she looks younger and more of an “english rose” than Keen.
      Has Keen still enough power to start a campain against a better looking woman or has Bulliam decided he will prioritize Sophie over Keen?
      I’m looking forward to the Rest of the RF turning against each other.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNown says:
        June 25, 2023 at 8:57 am

        Bea does look lovely and her entire ensemble from head to toe is perfectly executed!! I will give it to Edo for guiding Bea into gravitating into a much more streamlined, simplistic and chic approach in dressing as well as choosing the perfect accessories. Though Edo isn’t a bad dresser either and he has highlighted how poorly polished the rest of the BRF look.

      • SAS says:
        June 25, 2023 at 9:01 am

        Yeah, Sophie has great bone structure. Pity about her laying down in the mud with the rest of them. Her and Eddie seemed pretty separate from all the mess until the Queen died.

    • Elizabeth says:
      June 25, 2023 at 9:17 am

      Sophie wore a really lovely dress on the last day as well.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 25, 2023 at 10:26 am

      Sophie was always the best looking married in after Diana (and until meghan arrived). Sophie just happened to be older and not in the direct line so the media didn’t cover her as much. But she is in her 50s and her features remain balanced and not artificial or too harsh. When she wears a decent outfit she is much prettier and it is not forced. Sophie is the English rose in that family.

      (Taking her actions out of this assessment, of course)

      Reply
  2. Chic says:
    June 25, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Beatrice looks pretty good. These colors are very Easter.
    How long is the carriage ride? Seems tedious and extra to do every day.

    Reply
    • Beautitude says:
      June 25, 2023 at 8:52 am

      It’s pretty short, not a big deal for them. I’ve been to the royal enclosure once and it was pretty boring, stupidly large for how many people are allowed in it, the other enclosures are packed. The carriage goes through a tunnel where people in the next enclosure crowd can get a glimpse of the royals and then it goes onto the racetrack so that the public can see them. Then they head back to their private royal box.

      Reply
      • The Hench says:
        June 25, 2023 at 9:44 am

        The trip involves them riding through Windsor Park to the racecourse – they don’t just go round the Enclosure.

        They get cars back.

  3. Tessa says:
    June 25, 2023 at 8:22 am

    It is weird that Charles wants her to wear his grandmother’s jewels. The queen mother was said to have snubbed Camilla after she and Parker Bowles divorced

    Reply
    • BothSidesNown says:
      June 25, 2023 at 9:10 am

      As it may possibly be a truthful version that the QM looked down upon the divorcee Camilla, it has played beautifully with regards to Keen. Keen no longer having full, unlimited access to the royal jewels. Keen is now stuck with “limited” access whilst cementing her perceived “power” as her new reality.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 25, 2023 at 9:21 am

      Maybe it’s a kind of revenge – “you’re dead now and she’s got your jewels.”

      Reply
    • The Hench says:
      June 25, 2023 at 9:46 am

      Small bit of tea. I sat next to a military compatriot of Andrew Parker Bowles at a dinner recently. He told me that he saw Andrew coming out of Princes Margaret’s quarters very early one morning when he was on duty. He told me that Andrew was well known for ‘servicing’ aristo ladies and Margaret (as well as more famously, Anne) was one of them.

      Reply
  4. PrincessOfWaffles says:
    June 25, 2023 at 8:22 am

    I love Beatrice’s dress. Looks great on her. Class C royals and others are probably the ones that have not been invited to the clowning, charles probably wants to repent and spend time with them, let them be seen with him to make them believe they are somebody.

    Reply
  5. equality says:
    June 25, 2023 at 8:28 am

    What’s up with Charles’ hat in that top pic? Did someone sit on it and reshape it? Does Cam get to keep the QM’s jewelry and pass it down to whomever she wishes or does it revert to the crown? It would tick me off if I were a descendant of the QM and Cam’s descendants ended up with it all. Is this Winkleman’s reward for slagging off on H&M?

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      June 25, 2023 at 9:04 am

      It’s a private collection so won’t revert to the crown. It will go to Charles ‘ heir (William) and who ever is his partner at the time will get to be the wearer.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        June 25, 2023 at 10:29 am

        Charles could direct some of it to Camilla directly. Anything that isn’t royal collection can be given to anyone the monarch wants.

        It is likely that the queen gave Anne pieces to keep.

      • teecee says:
        June 25, 2023 at 10:30 am

        Unless Charles has made a provision in his will to leave it to Camilla, then it will go to Camilla and whoever she designates after she passes.

  6. Noor says:
    June 25, 2023 at 8:57 am

    The ladies were dressed in silk , dripping with diamonds. The ladies were gorgeous , the men resplendent.
    But the fact remained isn’t it 4 days at the horse track, betting and gambling on horses, all fully funded and classified as work?

    Reply
    • Noor says:
      June 25, 2023 at 9:05 am

      Or is it classified as private engagements for the royals at their own expenses?

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        June 25, 2023 at 9:14 am

        It’s work just like a day out at Wimbledon is work for Kate. It’s recorded ìn the Court circular.

  7. Amy Bee says:
    June 25, 2023 at 8:59 am

    It’s surprising that they attended everyday because they never did when the Queen was alive. I think Charles probably didn’t enjoy being in the company of the Queen because he got sidelined when she was around. All the attention went to her, I can see him being jealous of that.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNown says:
      June 25, 2023 at 9:53 am

      @ Amy Bee, absolutely!! Imagine a man, to be king, at 70+ yo, to hold such a petty and jealous vision of your mother as your snowflake ego determines your attendance. What a preposterous idealization KFC carries without shame nor responsibility for the decades of harm and pain he has caused. KFC’s entire reputation was manifested by his own actions with no one to blame but himself.

      As Anne would say, get over it!!

      Reply
  8. PunkyMomma says:
    June 25, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Eliza Doolittle she (Camilla) is not …

    Reply
  9. Nerd says:
    June 25, 2023 at 10:31 am

    I need a headline that says that Camilla sat up straight and wore a decent bra. Until that day comes she always looks awful. Sophie surprisingly looks lovely in her dress and hat. Her posture is perfect and she seems to be walking with confidence and a since of style since receiving her new title. Beatrice looks okay. The dresses fit and color are great but the fussiness of the hat makes the dresses lace material seem like too much when you see them fully together in a photo. I think a hat with a little less fuss would have looked better. Either way, Edo has really helped to improve her appearance.

    Reply
  10. Flower says:
    June 25, 2023 at 10:33 am

    They all need some really good bras !

    Where is Rigby & Peller when you need them ?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment