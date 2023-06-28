UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer blasted for his unprofessional comment about Duchess Meg

Embed from Getty Images
In the Wall Street Journal’s article about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last weekend, WSJ buried an interesting detail in their negative, tabloid-like assessment of the Sussexes’ “flop.” WSJ noted that “News Corp’s Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a content partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media unit.” The same Gimlet Media unit which worked alongside the Archewell Audio team. Thus, it was the Gimlet team leaking all of that weird sh-t about the Sussexes, and the far-reaching empire of Rupert Murdoch was eager to disseminate every negative story about the Sussexes.
Speaking of, we now know that Murdoch’s empire has a connection to UTA – the Wall Street Journal is represented by UTA, and UTA’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer decided it was a good look to say, at Cannes Lions last week, that Meghan is talentless. The ol’ UTA-WSJ-Murdoch-Dow Jones-Gimlet connection, all working in concert to smear, insult and lie about the Sussexes. Well, as it turns out, Zimmer’s comments are being seen within the industry as incredibly unprofessional. Which is true – I’ve been shocked by the lack of professionalism across the board, not just with UTA’s CEO, but with Spotify saying nothing as their executive publicly trashed the Sussexes.
Pearls were clutched all over Hollywood on Monday in the wake of an unlikely press beef – United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. On a media spree at the Cannes Lions for the past week, Zimmer was asked about the recent meltdown of a $20 million multi-year deal Meghan and husband Prince Harry signed with Spotify in 2020. The pact produced a single series, “Archetypes,” which was not renewed. The termination of the deal was announced June 15.
“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told Semafor at the marketing festival in the South of France. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”
His comments were “mind-blowing,” according to one A-list talent manager who asked to remain anonymous. “As an agent, you never publicly discuss your own talent or anyone else’s.”
A top agent from a UTA competitor called Zimmer’s quote “a shocking display of bad taste. Who wants to sign with someone who trashes people like that in public?”
Indeed, the polished suits of the representation business treat their roles behind the scenes as virtue — so rarely stepping out in front that it’s a shock when they offer on-the-record defenses (as CAA’s Bryan Lourd did for his client Scarlett Johansson during her battle with Disney) or speak broadly about larger issues like discrimination (Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s decrying of Kanye West’s antisemitism in 2022).
Zimmer’s Markle diss boiled over Monday afternoon, when the New York Post reported that the agency had pursued the formal senior royals as potential clients when they first moved to Los Angeles (an individual familiar with UTA said no meetings were ever scheduled or held with the Sussexes). In April, Meghan landed at a major talent house, signing with WME.
The Zimmer insider added that the CEO fielded relentless questions about Meghan and Spotify the day of his Semafor interview, as a lengthy Wall Street Journal piece about the Sussexes made its way around the world.
Taking the Sussexes out of the equation, another top dealmaker said “I don’t care who it is, decorum is decorum. I feel for the staff.” Variety spoke with three UTA agents on Monday, who declined to be named in this piece but admitted they were “embarrassed.”
“…A shocking display of bad taste. Who wants to sign with someone who trashes people like that in public?” Exactly. Not only did Zimmer trash Meghan, he ONLY trashed Meghan. Not Harry. He trashed the woman who actually produced a very popular podcast, a podcast which won awards. There’s something about Meghan – gee, I wonder what?? – which makes so many of these white men lose their f–king grip on reality. Not only that, Zimmer’s comments look like sour grapes, given that UTA was trying to sign the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Instar.
What’s the saying — if you don’t have anything nice to say, say nothing. Why is it so hard for people to not go cuckoo banana over Meghan all the time? Just leave her be.
This clown damages UTA’s reputation with his foolishness.
Meghan brings out the sour grapes in everyone even top CEOs.
She challenges the status quo. She has every entitled white CEO on edge, because HOW DARE SHE.
Lemme guess. Will the next statement that comes out will be he was misquoted or it was taken out of context??? The way this black woman triggers these white men is astounding.
I LOVE that he is getting heat for this. He opened his mouth when he shouldn’t have, and now he’s getting blasted for it.
These people really need to learn how to say “I don’t know her.” Bashing her gets these men nowhere so I’m not sure why they keep doing it. Yes, headlines; yes, it gets them attention. But does the CEO of UTA need headlines or attention? This just makes him look bad to an entire industry. And I mean he said it, so he should look bad to that industry. I just don’t get why people can’t keep her name out of their mouths.
there are so many people wasting and blowing money in hollywood. how much money was WASTED on quibi (reese witherspoon was heavily involved in that and didn’t get any slack), and a million other things, yet somehow meghan is ALWAYS top of mind for people?
murdoch and other things aside – truly people are so weirdly obsessed with her.
Totally agree that I am disgusted at his total unprofessionalism at dissing someone like this AND only Meghan! Fed up with the batsh!t level of crazy and insane coverage of Meg in UK for YEARS, without the current bashing ongoing on from CRUSTY dudes!!
Cue the exit of agents and talent from UTA.
Old viagra enhanced bitter white men can’t handle rejection.
The Spotify exec and UTA guy are unprofessional and giving jealous dumped boyfriend vibes. They should both be fired imo.
I know the CEO’s comments are obviously racist, but can we talk about how this also screams of sexism?! I work in a previously male-dominated field, and if I bluntly argue with, correct, or turn down some of my select older male colleagues, the patriarchal vitriol they have for me is honestly amazing. Their dislike for me goes far beyond what they show for any of their male colleagues. They love to call me talentless, dumb, etc etc. but “really nice.” They also go out of their way to say and do nasty things, like actually telling undergraduate students that I am dumb and don’t publish enough. I honestly assume that my presence undermines some of their sexist assumptions—that a woman could outsmart them or simply not want to work with them or coddle them? It’s honestly bizarre.
Hellodolly- I feel This so hard. This is my work experience and it’s exhausting. Something about a woman existing in a space that used to be only for men sends them sideways.
I know this sounds so cliche and maybe I am projecting, but I am going to say it anyway: your work environment does not define your success, and you are better than the clowns that make you feel uncomfortable and unwelcome, Crowhood! I’ve had a few unsavory situations but have to stay in my job because there are so few jobs available. This has forced me to reflect and change my work attitude. I wanted to work in a caring, empathic community and be really involved, but that is not my department. I have gotten over the hurt and am focusing on just doing my own thing and living my best life! I still participate and show up, but I am establishing work boundaries and doing fun creative projects. I am also trying to join leadership elsewhere, like in national orgs and communities. I like to go where I am appreciated.
Is this also Murdoch trying to show Harry that he can still attack his wife and using this to try an intimidate Harry? The fact that they’re only targeting her is clearly a big part plain racism and misogyny but I also wonder if there’s a bigger play at work. Threaten one of the people Harry cares about the. most and try and put an even bigger target on her back.
This is an excellent point and I think it is a larger part of it than we may even realize.
The beef with WME is very deep. I read the backstory from a New York Times piece and it is personal beef between Emanuel and Zimmer. Unfortunately for Zimmer, this will probably ignite the flame within Emanuel for Meghan because of this slam. Also, the outburst from Zimmer will have long term effects for UTA. He has placed his talents in an untenable position
The Gods were looking out for Meghan because with UTAs relationship with WSJ a Murdoch enterprise, Meghan dodged a bullet. I can not imagine the backstabbing and tomfoolery which would have occurred for her with the leaking of future projects to the gutter press if she has signed with UTA.
“Pearls were clutched all over Hollywood on Monday in the wake of an unlikely press beef – United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”
How can it be a “beef” when literally only one side is beefing and the other side made zero response? That is an attack, not a beef. Sloppy journalism.
This article failed to point out that Archetypes was NOT a failure and that the guy, in addition to being unprofessional, was WRONG.
Recall the WSJ article calling M-H a “flop” had at least three references to unnamed sources using identical terminology, “people familiar,” in each case:
(a) “according to people familiar with the inner-workings of Archewell and Harry and Meghan’s deals”;
(b) “two TV ideas…rejected within the past year, people familiar with Harry and Meghan’s projects said”;
(c) “Both Netflix and Spotify…have been underwhelmed by the lack of productivity by the Sussexes, people familiar with their perspectives say.”
And ppl argue WSJ is the same reputable paper it used to be before Rupert 🙄
I’m just glad there was pushback over his comments in the industry. The full dehumanizing that has happened to MM is just awful. All these people don’t even think twice about insulting her because they don’t even consider her a person anymore. She’s just someone that they can get attention off of. It’s just so disheartening. But at least there was pushback this time.
Thank God the Sussexes did their due diligence! It now becoming obvious that any entity with a Murdoch association is going to smear Harry & Meghan but mostly Meghan.
Gimlet, UTA, & Zimmer have joined a long line of people willing to tarnish themselves just to insult Meghan for the crime of marrying royalty while Black. Surprising no one the White Prince who is SUING Murdoch & setting up his empire for a hit is treated more kindly.
It’s interesting that the fact that Meghan’s podcast received accolades is not mentioned in these pieces criticizing her. Like they anticipate that she and Harry will be the most successful and productive in the field.
Double standards as usual.