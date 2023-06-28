Princess Kate wrote an inspirational note to female convicts, with no pushback at all

As we discussed yesterday, the Princess of Wales made a stop at Hope Street, a sort of halfway house center which will house women convicted of non-violent crimes. Yesterday, I called it a halfway house because I believed that the women being housed at this new facility were re-entering society after their prison sentences, and that this Hope Street house was designed to combat recidivism. I was wrong – this is meant as an alternative to jail or prison for women convicted of non-violent or minor crimes. It’s basically like house-arrest, with certain privileges (women can work, but they have a curfew) and they can be with their children, as opposed to having their children put into the state system. It’s an interesting system, and you can tell that the private donors who have built the arrangement are very proud of their work. Kate seemed very pleased with the facility too, which is why she left an “inspirational note” for the women:

Hope Street, which also boasts a creche and cafe, is the main hub of eleven centres in Hampshire. It is not a bail hostel but women can live there under curfews or bail arrangements.

The Princess of Wales left women living at a new justice centre a handwritten note saying “I see you and I am with you”.

The Princess, 41, opened the “inspirational” Hope Street in Southampton, which aims to keep women out of jail and united with their children. It is the first of its kind in the UK and is piloting a new approach to dealing with low-level female offenders.

On arrival, the Princess said: “Well done, it’s fantastic. I love the location as well as it’s not out on its own, it’s in the community in many senses.”

She was shown round one of the plush fully-fitted eight flats in the development – which cost £7million from private money and donors – and which opened on Tuesday.

“Gosh, look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s aspirational.”

The Princess pinned her note to a tree. Written on green card in black ink, it said: “I see you and I am with you. Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine.”

[From The Telegraph]

First of all, did Kate really call this “aspirational”?? Surely she meant…inspirational. As for the note… well, the Sussex Squad did not fight in the Banana Wars of 2019 to see Kate just waltz into a posh halfway house and copy Meghan’s whole deal. For those who don’t remember the Banana Wars of 2019, it was during Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie. Meg and Harry visited a charity called One25, which deals with homeless women, sex workers, women who have fallen through the cracks of society. One25 gives out care packages, packages which include food and hygiene products. Meghan decided to write simple affirmations on the bananas in the care packages – stuff like “You are loved” and “you are brave.” Meghan was ripped to shreds in the British media and she was widely condemned by the royal rota. But I bet it’s all white when Kate writes “I see you and I am with you.”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

39 Responses to “Princess Kate wrote an inspirational note to female convicts, with no pushback at all”

  1. Laalaa says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:33 am

    I’m sorry, but if I got a banana with an INspirational message, I would find it condescending.
    As I find this Kate visit, but the people in the photos for once seem pleased by the visit.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 28, 2023 at 7:47 am

      If Kate did the same re messages in bananas she would have been praised. Meghan was slammed by media no matter what.

      Reply
      • SquiddusMaximus says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:25 am

        Catherine would NEVER! She would write her sentiments on a blueberry, because blue is her signature color and it represents rebirth. And how much she loves children, and Olds, and is really the keenest she has ever been as the royal family’s secret blueberry weapon.

    • aimee says:
      June 28, 2023 at 7:47 am

      ^ditto. both are empty gestures. one is written on food for adults…who have been through horrible scenarios. adults who’ve gone through trauma don’t need inspirational messages like “you are loved” written on fruit… catherine’s seems just one tiny tiny bit less condescending bc it’s on a note on a tree where ppl can choose to read it or not. but still the gesture is stupid and this is just a visit to bolster her reputation and not the institution.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        June 28, 2023 at 7:54 am

        @aimee: Why is Kate’s less condescending because it was on a tree? That’s weird.

    • girl_ninja says:
      June 28, 2023 at 7:48 am

      Whatever dude. One woman is as sincere in their note and it wasn’t Kate.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      June 28, 2023 at 8:03 am

      I guess, I figure, not everything is about me and what I would find condescending, etc. If just one of the people who received either type message, was encouraged by it then it served a purpose whatever the sincerity of the writer.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 28, 2023 at 8:25 am

      Whether a person finds the messages meaningful or patronizing is really not the issue here. The issue is the reaction of the press. Unless there are as many articles slamming Kate over this as there were for Meghan, then we’re looking at just another example of the media smearing Meghan over nothing while not saying a peep about Kate doing the same. That’s the issue.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:36 am

        I guess, I would find the media treating both women with respect to be more satisfying. Not slamming any woman would be a better goal.

  2. Lolo86lf says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:37 am

    Poor Meghan. All of the abuse she’s had to endure from the British media for years now. So glad she is thousands of miles away from England.

    Reply
  3. Jazz Hands says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:39 am

    I’m waiting for the hand-writing experts to chime in with insight on what her signature reveals (looped ‘t’ and both the ‘t’ and the ‘h’ are crossed).

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:39 am

    It’s interesting that the Telegraph royal reporter pointed out the double standard. I wonder what she was trying to do here.

    Reply
    • Amie says:
      June 28, 2023 at 8:11 am

      She was trolling MM. She wanted people to slag off on MM and there was quite a bit of that. I’m sure she was delighted.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:14 am

        I still found it was strange that she pointed out the double standard. Usually the royal rota pretend that they don’t see it and heap praise on Kate as if Meghan didn’t it before her.

  5. equality says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:43 am

    So commit a crime and get a posh place to live that you don’t have to pay for? And why is it seen as more important to keep women with their children, but nothing similar for men? Are they all single mothers and the fathers can’t take custody while the mom is incarcerated or do they live with their moms away from their fathers during this? To me ankle monitors and staying in their regular home with monitoring and a parole officer would make more sense and be less expensive.

    Reply
    • Amanda says:
      June 28, 2023 at 7:55 am

      A term of house arrest requires a fixed address. If an underhoused woman commits a non-violent crime for which house arrest is appropriate, this option allows that person to remain with her children and work towards rehabilitation in the community. It’s an important solution to a systemic problem – otherwise house arrest is only available for those privileged enough to have a home. There are similar programs for men.

      I also find it interesting when people attack programs directed at assisting women by asking why it’s not being done for men. I highly doubt that alternative sentencing options for men were high on your priority radar before reading this article. Is this a cause you have advocated for in relation to helping men, or is this just preformative outrage because men aren’t the focus of this particular program?

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:02 am

        That’s a good point about women being underhoused, I didn’t think of that. House arrest doesnt work if they don’t have a house/place to live.

      • equality says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:08 am

        You have a point if the women do lack housing and present fathers for the children. Otherwise why not keep a family unit together? I didn’t “attack” the program, I raised issues. Are you always this defensive? And, yes, alternative sentencing for either sex has been on my “radar”.

      • SquiddusMaximus says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:31 am

        Extremely well said, Amanda. Functional and positive community integration is so important to rehabilitation. Punitive isolation is not a cure. But it sounds like Equality just wants more people punished, regardless of outcome or the net benefit to society.

      • equality says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:38 am

        @Squiddus Where the H did I say I wanted more people punished? Some of you need to check your defensive mechanisms at the door.

    • Josephine says:
      June 28, 2023 at 7:57 am

      at least in the US, the crimes women tend to commit are drug trafficking, very often at the behest of men. and they write a lot of bad checks. those are perhaps the types of crimes that something other than prison is called for. not all who commit crimes are evil people – some are just caught in really terrible, abusive situations. as for staying at home, the point may well be to separate them from the abusive situation.

      Reply
      • Anna says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:27 am

        I think the point is to take those women out of their regular environment, which is probably often toxic and not supporting getting back on track.

  6. Becks1 says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:54 am

    This project seems like a good idea. Like @equality said above, I am not clear as to how or why this is preferable to women staying in their own homes with ankle monitors and parole officers – is this potentially cheaper and easier to manage than that? More of a support system so the women don’t re-offend?

    As for Kate’s note, whatever. Meaningless. she’ll be back to this place in 5 years or something and act shocked that her note didn’t change lives.

    Reply
    • aimee says:
      June 28, 2023 at 8:02 am

      i can honestly see both sides. sure it may be cheaper to do home ankle monitoring, but that’s assuming everyone has a safe, stable home to complete the sentence in. and i’d imagine there’s a lot of benefit from being in a location where there are support/programs dedicated to prevent recidivism. i feel like a lot of prison systems are all based on punitive and not rehabilitative, and i think looking at alternative systems is not a bad idea. this may be effective and i don’t see why it can’t be trialed. especially if it decreases recidivism, which will save money for the system in the long run.

      Reply
  7. SussexWatcher says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:55 am

    I think Keen meant to write:
    I see you (as I cross to the street to avoid you). And I am with you (for 30 minutes so I can get a photo op…then I’ll never think of you again).

    Interesting to me that there’s not a peep from the RRs when Keen and Peggy are doing engagements on the same day as king chuckles. Or that Keen would dare to do anything housing-related on Peggy’s big day. I guess it was all hands on deck to distract from closing arguments in Harry’s court case?

    Reply
  8. Carol Mengel says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:55 am

    Oh Kate, trying to use those big words again. It’s inspirational darling girl.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    June 28, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Man, the banana wars are just a reminder of how unhinged the media was treating a pregnant woman. Nothing Meghan ever did warranted what she went through. So yeah, Kate writing cute messages with no media pushback leaves a bitter taste.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 28, 2023 at 8:03 am

      The media did not leave Meghan alone even during her maternity leave. The media accused her of changing the ring harry gave her and days were spent criticizing her. Harry had to speak up and say he redesigned the ring adding gems to it. The media nastiness got that petty.

      Reply
      • IRONE says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:17 am

        @Tessa Harry did not speak publicly/ defend Meghan until October 2019.

      • Tessa says:
        June 28, 2023 at 8:25 am

        I do remember that there was a denial about it and it became know harry redesigned the ring so ringate ended after a few days. I remember reading news that harry redesigned it so Harry must have made it known one way or another

    • IRONE says:
      June 28, 2023 at 8:41 am

      @Tessa It was not an official denial, but rather “sources” from Omid Scobie.

      Reply
  10. Harper says:
    June 28, 2023 at 8:02 am

    Who is Catherine? I imagine that will be the most common reaction to the note. Note to Willy: These folks raised 7 million to house these women; something similar could be done for the homeless.

    Reply
  11. kirk says:
    June 28, 2023 at 8:06 am

    So Kitty’s project involves a £7million development of 8-flats for women needing curfew housing. Yet Willy is going to solve homelessness with £3million investment spread across 6 UK cities? Hmmm.

    I hope at least some of the women feel better after receiving messages of support in either case, regardless of the sincerity (or race) of the sender.

    Reply
  12. CC says:
    June 28, 2023 at 8:07 am

    At least, unlike Andrew, she didn’t call it “perspirational.”

    Reply
  13. Seraphina says:
    June 28, 2023 at 8:32 am

    I think she meant the word she chose. At first I was like, WTH is that supposed to mean. The definition I found was: It can also mean wanting very much to achieve success in your career or to improve your social status and standard of living. Yeah, Kate meant it for improving one’s social status and standard of living – that’s what Kate did no matter what the costs, so why wouldn’t everyone be focused on that???

    Reply

