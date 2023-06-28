Princess Kate wrote an inspirational note to female convicts, with no pushback at all

As we discussed yesterday, the Princess of Wales made a stop at Hope Street, a sort of halfway house center which will house women convicted of non-violent crimes. Yesterday, I called it a halfway house because I believed that the women being housed at this new facility were re-entering society after their prison sentences, and that this Hope Street house was designed to combat recidivism. I was wrong – this is meant as an alternative to jail or prison for women convicted of non-violent or minor crimes. It’s basically like house-arrest, with certain privileges (women can work, but they have a curfew) and they can be with their children, as opposed to having their children put into the state system. It’s an interesting system, and you can tell that the private donors who have built the arrangement are very proud of their work. Kate seemed very pleased with the facility too, which is why she left an “inspirational note” for the women:

Hope Street, which also boasts a creche and cafe, is the main hub of eleven centres in Hampshire. It is not a bail hostel but women can live there under curfews or bail arrangements. The Princess of Wales left women living at a new justice centre a handwritten note saying “I see you and I am with you”. The Princess, 41, opened the “inspirational” Hope Street in Southampton, which aims to keep women out of jail and united with their children. It is the first of its kind in the UK and is piloting a new approach to dealing with low-level female offenders. On arrival, the Princess said: “Well done, it’s fantastic. I love the location as well as it’s not out on its own, it’s in the community in many senses.” She was shown round one of the plush fully-fitted eight flats in the development – which cost £7million from private money and donors – and which opened on Tuesday. “Gosh, look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s aspirational.” The Princess pinned her note to a tree. Written on green card in black ink, it said: “I see you and I am with you. Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine.”

First of all, did Kate really call this “aspirational”?? Surely she meant…inspirational. As for the note… well, the Sussex Squad did not fight in the Banana Wars of 2019 to see Kate just waltz into a posh halfway house and copy Meghan’s whole deal. For those who don’t remember the Banana Wars of 2019, it was during Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie. Meg and Harry visited a charity called One25, which deals with homeless women, sex workers, women who have fallen through the cracks of society. One25 gives out care packages, packages which include food and hygiene products. Meghan decided to write simple affirmations on the bananas in the care packages – stuff like “You are loved” and “you are brave.” Meghan was ripped to shreds in the British media and she was widely condemned by the royal rota. But I bet it’s all white when Kate writes “I see you and I am with you.”

