Prince William was greeted by zero crowds when he arrived in Aberdeen

Prince William spent weeks hyping his big new pledge, his bid to “end homelessness” in five years. He gave on-the-record interviews. His staffers were sent out with grandiose quotes about how William is the savior of homeless people and he alone can solve this crisis. William organized a six-city tour to launch his big initiative, only Homewards should be renamed Flopwards, because this program is DOA. It’s a Classic William problem too – he’s only interested in the PR aspect and he compulsively overpromises and overhypes. Homewards would have been an okay project – the Royal Foundation giving away £3 million to help with housing for homeless people – if William hadn’t spent weeks telling everyone that this was the biggest, the best, the keenest, the most significant project ever. Flopwards was blasted by actual experts in the field, and Kensington Palace was on the backfoot immediately, huffily declaring that this was not a “PR stunt.”
Well, I simply cannot get enough of how badly this launch is going. William’s final stop of his six-city launch blitz was in Aberdeen, Scotland. Given all of the hype for Flopwards, surely William’s staff would have done the appropriate advance work to ensure that their primary royal would arrive in Aberdeen to a modest crowd? Not so much:
Prince William arrives in Tillydrone, Aberdeen as part of his tour of the UK discussing his Homewards campaign.
This is one of six locations chosen for the project hoping to ‘demonstrate it is possible to end homelessness’.@LBC | @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/bPNzw5vIdw
Enjoying that spotlight you demanded, Peg? He spent all of that time and all of those resources to push out the Sussexes and embiggen himself, and this is the result. To be fair – I have no idea why – but he did get some crowds in Belfast earlier in the day. But it looks like Aberdeen wasn’t buying it. Or it could be as I said – dogsh-t staff work. William and Kate do not surround themselves with competent, hard-working professionals. Because like attracts like, they’re staffed by dumbasses who allow their primary to walk into this kind of catastrophic photo-op. Meanwhile, the Scottish media outlet The National had this piece about the lack of engagement:
Did they not tell anyone he was coming? That would be one explanation for the complete absence of any Union flag-waving crowds of royalists during Prince William’s visit to Aberdeen on Wednesday. The number of journalists was far bigger than the number of people excited to see the noble Duke of Rothesay do some of the royals’ trademark walking about and nodding at stuff. In fact, two of those leaning on the fence – apparently put there to keep the baying mob away from his highness – seemed to be there by accident more than anything else. A “heya” and a nod was all William got from one of them. Isn’t Aberdeen meant to be one of the more pro-royal areas of Scotland?
Responding to clip of the missing crowds of adoring royalists, Bella Caledonia wrote: “Mass disinterest in Tillydrone as feudal relic masks their uselessness with performative social justice stunt …”
National columnist Gerry Hassan wrote: “Royal fever not exactly breaking out in Tillydrone, Aberdeen. If this was Harry and Meghan the right-wing press would be drooling about this on their front pages. I have no problem with the Prince of Wales taking homelessness as his cause … but either the PR department at the palace didn’t get the info out, or the crowd barriers were a teensy bit optimistic …” Peter Arnott added.
Another quipped: “Apathy reigns.” Unfortunately not. It’s still the Windsors.
Ouch. Between this and the massive republican demonstrations in Scotland during King Charles’s coronation, it genuinely feels like we’re going to see a Scexit at some point in our lifetimes.
Thank goodness there were crowd control barriers#WillyWashing pic.twitter.com/1g7Qktwwwx
This is delicious karma of the first order.
Oh my that first photo. Will with fake grin and the girl rolling her eyes.
Very creepy photo. He looks like he’s leering at her. Poor girl.
It’s giving “I’ve got some candy for you” vibes.
Indeed. He looks like a villain in a kids’ movie. Yikes.
OUCH. How did they not rustle up SOME crowds? Even just enough to line the fence, even if the crowd didnt extend beyond that. this seems like a bad sign for William and the Windsors in general.
Right? Maybe they were just tired after the whirlwind 6 city tour😂 but it’s still dripping the ball.
Dropping! Dropping the ball not dripping it😩
Exactly. We do still have plenty of Royalists and with a bit of work you can get them out. Bus in some people from a community centre if needed. Crowds can be generated if you’re willing to put the work in even if you don’t have anything very exciting to draw them more organically.
This suggests the PR stunt of visiting six venues in two days massively over-stretched the (already not overly capable) team.
Will comes across as such a phony in the pictures
Meanwhile, Harry can draw at least a handful of supporters even when he’s just showing up to COURT.
This gives me the cringe of embarrassment
Friends, what we’re seeing here is the inevitable byproduct of Royal Family Entitlement — the same royal family that lobbed endless criticisms at the Sussexes for being too ambitious, too exacting, and too demanding in their project preparation.
See why? At least two people understood that effecting real change was going to require real effort. And they were banished for their audacity.
Operating off entitlement alone will get you nowhere. These whiny pieces of trash deserve the jeers.
The look on that child’s face screams “go away, weirdo.” Why is he in her face like that?
A really good PR assistant would’ve found the one Scottish royals fan club for boomers on FB, joined it and posted an ad with some flags and Willy’s grinning mush on it. Guaranteed at least 100 flag-waving seniors.
But they did what…zero promotion for this? I live in the UK and didn’t know this was happening until he did the first visit. Trash planning all around. LOL
First of all: LOL @ Prince Willnot. Saw the video on tiktok and it really made my day.
Secondly I just noticed that all the featured links go to epic Dlisted posts. Thank you so much for that and now I’m trying not to cry again.
That video is outstandingly painful. I love it for him.
Everything is “the biggest, the best, the keenest, the most significant”. This reminds me of someone else. At least, I guess, the UK got stuck with PW and didn’t vote him in.
This is so frustrating. I know we’ve all said this, but it bears repeating. This whole ego push is such a waste of time and money. He could have easily found the charities in UK making real headway with providing housing, education, jobs and health resources for the unhoused and then given those groups money and PR. He could have “written” pieces about them into be published in his favorite tabloids, created videos for his social media, etc. Ugh. His hunger for recognition really grinds my gears.
That video gives me life 🤣🤣🤣 Can you imagine the incandescence that followed being met by 4 fans? Lol.
He’s also being blasted on Twitter for using his helicopter 10 times over 2 days to jaunt around to all these sites. And his pals at the Daily Fail posted his lads night out, dad-dancing pics from last week. I’m so glad he’s finally receiving the attention he wanted when he drove Harry and Meghan away.
That photo of him all up in that little girls face is how Kate usually is with folks. Looking like a deranged fool.
Did people even know that he was going to be in Aberdeen? From what I saw they announced where he would be when he arrived in a specific city. I just didn’t like the tone of this campaign it was too much about William and him interacting with royalists and not enough about the issue of homelessness.
Bella Caledonia is my spirit animal!
He’s way out of his depth with this issue. It’s so obvious he’s only doing this to align himself with his mother’s name without committing to the work. His mother’s empathy was her currency and connected her with people because she was genuine about the causes she pursued. She didn’t do what she did for personal PR. William’s approach is a failed PR stunt and people in Aberdeen seem to have recognized he’s only doing this for personal PR and are not allowing themselves to become pawns in the PR.
Is William wearing a jacket that’s too small for him? The sleeves look a few inches short. Is it his?
It’s just dawned on me that William is copying the right wing white male under 40 overly tight/short suit jacket look. (see Andrew Tate and lots of the “younger” MAGA associated idiots in the US. Some fashion cynic referred to this as a feminised man’s look with the slimmer shoulders, shorter length etc.
There’s something to this–it’s interesting that he’s been wearing the same boring uniform for so long that the cut and color of this particular jacket is enough to catch our eye. It was the same (but opposite, obviously) when Harry started dating Meghan–his clothing changed and became more modern and better put together, even before they were official. With Harry it was a case of *cherchez la femme*, so I wonder what the explanation is with William this week. Could be the birthday, could be they were having a sale at TK Maxx (ahem!) or it could be that Rose is picking out his clothes these days….
LOL @ “trademark walking around and nodding at stuff” the press gloves are off!