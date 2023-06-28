“Angelina Jolie wrote a powerful essay about nurses & racial bias” links

Angelina Jolie wrote a powerful essay about nurses & racial bias. [LaineyGossip]
I’ve read this. I agree with her statements and good for her for speaking out.
It is not only race.
I am a white lady with a child with multiple disabilities who is also white, non verbal + life threatening seizures and I can give you a list of things that have been said to us when in hospital that are biased against those with disabilities that would shock you.
Every single hospitalization some one employed at a medical facility will say something that is hurtful or ignorant and in 25 years it has not improved much.
The phrase ” issues with kids like this” from pediatric surgeons and others still floors me and yes it still happens.
So, keep shining a public light on all this.
And yes, I have filed complaints when this happens and yes it is exhausting as a single parent to have my daughter and myself constantly be treated in this manner.
Disabled community and their caregivers are greatly mistreated, IMO.
–Working for the healthcare system in NYC (where I stupidly thought I could make a difference), you’re absolutely right. Discrimination, lack of knowledge, and bias on how to treat patients affects race and MORE — that also includes gender, ethnicity, sexual identity, immigrants (cultures outside of U.S), people with mental health issues, people with disabilities, impoverished families, and those who are homeless.
@heykay-I’m in the exact same boat as you, our daughters have the same issues. Luckily she has been relatively healthy since she was a toddler so no major hospital stays for years and we administer our own emergency meds for seizures plus hardly anyone has even heard of her syndrome outside of her doctors so they have no idea what to do anyway. She is getting older though and I know that things will not be like this for much longer and I dread when she ages out of going to the amazing children’s hospital she goes to now.
Angie never fails to amaze me…even as a hardcore fan. I have worked in the healthcare system in NYC and yes, I can also confirm the rampant inequities that occur within healthcare between those of privilege and those from communities of color or those from marginalized and underserved communities. I have worked with frustrated doctors who genuinely care for the patients they treat and who come from diverse communities. When these patients require further care that they cannot provide, these clinicians cannot give them access to the best resources because there’s none to be had. Not unless you have $$$$. I have met with patients and families who are struggling to get access to the best care and I have worked with government officials, health officials, mayoral administrations in trying to mitigate these issues. NOTHING gets done because of massive egos, power plays, and ridiculous bureaucracy — here in NYC with one of the largest healthcare systems in the world with some of the most diverse demographics in the world. My job was threatened once because I spoke “too abrasively” and offended an NYC health commissioner. I ran screaming from that job. I still advocate for health equality but I can’t do it in the confines of working with hospitals, medical programs, and government. What saddens and angers me is that there are families, communities that need quality care and being in one the most prolific, richest cities in the world, we can’t give that to them. Ugh, I can go on…but I really appreciate Angie bringing attention to this matter in her essay.
You should check out the 5-part “nurse innovator” series in American Journal of Nursing, in which Jolie’s editorial appears. Wolters Kluwer allowed me, a nonsubscriber, access to all. Interesting work.
Thanks for the update! I was wondering how someone can access the trade pub. I thought you needed to be in the medical field to get a subscription for access.
For a split second I thought pax was her date. I can’t believe how grown they all are. I am old now. Haha.
Re: Angelina Jolie’s editorial in American Journal of Nursing, I feel like a major learning opportunity, for all affected parties, was completely missed. After a nurse warns AJ and Zahara to “call her if [Zahara] turns pink near her [surgical] incisions,” AJ writes, “I stood looking blankly at her [the nurse], not sure she understood what was wrong with what she had said.” Then she waits for the nurse to leave the room before having a conversation with Zahara about looking for other signs of infection. If either AJ or Zahara had asked the nurse, who had “undoubted good intentions” about other signs of infection using her professional expertise, how much better that appointment could have been for everyone! They could have all been brainstorming, communicating, consulting with other colleagues, sharing information with other patients of color, etc. But no.
FYI: I kinda felt the same way about something being missed when AJ talked about bruise detection improvement using “violet light with a yellow lens,” then merely hints at method used to “measure heat at the site of injury regardless of skin tone.” Fortunately, Wolters Kluwer allows free access to their AJN “nurse innovator” 5-part series in July 2023 and prior issues 🙂
@Kirk
Going by your comment you seem to come from a place of privilege of not being black are dark skin POC because her daughter is non- light skin black girl so it’s obvious that her skin wouldn’t turn pink. Your comment reads like a fantasy world were you think that would happen.
(They could have all been brainstorming, communicating, consulting with other colleagues, sharing information with other patients of color,)
😂😂 like what are you on do you really believe that black and dark skin Poc’s haven’t been asking doctors and nurses these questions I mean really and are still ignored
Presumably the reason for writing the editorial is to increase awareness amongst providers and create opportunities for conversation and learning. Otherwise, why write it? So given that, it does seem like a conversation in the moment with that nurse would have served a similar function, even if she couldn’t be certain what the outcome would be.
@ Kirsten
The article is related to the WAVA, that has been passed hence why itis in the American Journal of Nursing and the roll out of this new device.
Both Beyoncé and Serena Williams told their doctors about the pain and everything they were experiencing while giving birth and were ignored, so what discussion with had and what changed? It only started to looked into once it was brought into a larger scale.
You and Kirk are putting the “blame” on the patients.
Coco – “😂😂 like what are you on do you really believe that black and dark skin Poc’s haven’t been asking doctors and nurses these questions I mean really and are still ignored”
When a patient’s parent says they waited for the nurse to leave prior to discussing between themselves the alternative signs they should look for, I believe they are telling the truth – that is, did NOT ask “doctors and nurses these questions” at that time.
I found the 5-part series in American Journal of Nursing quite interesting. So when you ask “what am I on” I guess it’s being high on professional content Wolters Kluwer allowed me (and you) to access for free today! Enjoy!
all of you missed the point of this … we know it’s not all
about race but if you get a Black or another woman or child of colour woman they would not get the same level of care AT ALL as compared to white ( woman , man or child) so hightlighting your white or white disabled child etc… who would still be prioritized over a black disabled child… as being on the same level is again centerimg the problem on you and not acknowledging the point AJ is highlighting. its dismissive and Annoying at best.
Unless you are the parent of a disabled child you don’t have any idea how hard it is to get the right medical attention needed for them. I’m scared of when I am no longer alive and I won’t be there to fight for my non verbal son to get the medical care he needs. No one is downplaying race but people with disabilities no matter what race also experience hardships.
“No one is downplaying race, but…”
It’s you. You are a part of the problem. Until you and people like you cease centering yourselves in conversations about medical apartheid and focus on what others tell you about their lived experiences, there will be little accountability and less progress.
Black women, BLACK, will continue to be 243% more likely to die in childbirth. Do better, assuming you can.
They refuse to listen or learn and white feminism is going to give what it gives every time, bb.
Great reminder to listen and learn and acknowledge racial bias without “what abouting”, i.e., the tendency too many of us have to immediately want to talk about other biases and problems.
It’s an essay on racial bias so she’s talking about race. Not sure why people are saying it’s not just about race.
As a white woman with Black and Asian children she should absolutely be advocating for her children if they are facing RACIAL bias.
I’d like to have Angie as guest in Megahn podcast. THAT WOULD BE FIRE.
Can we talk about Tom Hanks niece? How embarrassing!!
My mom told me about this last night and all I can think about is she’s giving Chet Hanks energy. Lol
She’s Rita’s niece (by blood; Tom’s by marriage). Tom would like to be excluded from this narrative. He already has enough to deal with in his own children.
I had a feeling rita was the link here, lol
OMG, that niece! It actually makes me want to watch the show
She needs to rethink her life if she’s having that kind of reaction to that particular situation.
Love how the entire convo about the racial disparity in healthcare gets hijacked on this comment board with people feeling the need to say “it’s not just race”. Yeah… we know. But THIS convo and her editorial piece IS. And like clockwork people flood the comments to diminish, minimize and talk over the experience of Black and Brown folks. This thread is a microcosm of what Black people deal with all the time the MOMENT a subject is all about us. Y’all can’t help yourselves.
Wholeheartedly agree … willfull ignorance on dispaly
Sadly, every time. Every. Time.
Thank you! Well said! Plus how the others skipped over the conversation to talk about Tom Hank’s niece is showing us how people ignore it all together, but we live these experiences daily. They proved the point, not interested or the ability to even care.
Disabled people with chronic, life long and life threatening health conditions requiring frequent surgeries and hospitalizations are very much marginalized and receive poor and substandard healthcare routinely, in addition to often being non verbal.
I meant my original statement “not about race” to simply say my disabled 25 y/o is in the same spot to be treated poorly, and shine a light on our disabled community and their caregivers and family members. I am not as well spoken as many here, I was not trying to downplay any one else or change the subject from race.
Disabled, non verbal, and me being low income + dependent on state insurance which limits treatments, drs, equipment available to us bc I can not private pay all puts my daughter at as much risk for mistreatment as any other disadvantaged person, if she is white or not. The majority of the disabled community who can not verbalize at all, their pain tolerance or any basic needs or wants, danger of mistreatment, abuse and neglect is very high. In every country. Our community has needs that rarely get a national spokesperson to fight for our members, in the way that AJ is doing or Michael J. Fox does. I certainly wish we did!
Thanks and Hi to the other caregivers on CB.
White people love to tell on themselves and center themselves on any day that ends in y. Y’all act surprised when you are called on it and do nothing to correct and still expect to be heard.
Y’all continue to not surprise Black people.
I absolutely believe there is racial bias in how patients of different races are treated by healthcare professionals. But it’s not JUST about racial bias. Even if, somehow, all racial bias was eliminated, there is still the problem that certain races (most notably, blacks and Native Americans) are disproportionately poor and therefore lack equal access to health care. So even *IF* racial bias didn’t exist (which it does), that wouldn’t solve the race disparity. Bias is a problem, and poverty is a problem, and for certain races the two combine to create a nightmare situation.
The essay : It’s RACIAL bias.
People: But what about (insert anything that derails from the point).
I’m gonna comment on the Barbie house item. So, let me get this straight… Barbie is letting Ken live in her Malibu Dream House and he’s got it up on Air BnB?!
Wow. I hope she knew about this in advance! Otherwise that is hella dodgy, Ken.
Also I cannot wait for the photos from whoever stays there. Looks like it’s one night each for 1-2 people. The photos should be fun.