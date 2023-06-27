Prince William’s Homewards is not a ‘PR stunt’, it’s a desperate bid for relevancy

Some people wondered if the past few weeks of coordinated attacks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s American business were some kind of move by Prince William, ahead of his “big announcement.” Not so much – William can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, and I just have trouble believing that he could arrange any or all of this. I believe the coordination against the Sussexes is something else entirely. Another reason why I don’t think William is behind it is because he couldn’t even manage the rollout of his new program, Homewards, a £3 million scheme to… put some Royal Foundation money into halfway houses for homeless peeps. That’s it – he’s putting a relatively paltry sum of money into a relatively small solution. People probably would have praised the program if William and his team hadn’t gone completely overboard by lavishing praise on Peg for his “authenticity” and envious “ability to relate” to peasants. William’s staff have blanketed the media with talking points about how Peg will “end homelessness,” and then when people ask how or they criticize his little project, those same staffers get very huffy:
Prince William will also face challenges about how someone with such wealth and extensive property holdings can make such calls over homelessness.
“The last thing we need is for William to get involved in this issue, a man who has three huge homes and a vast estate gifted to him by the state,” says Graham Smith, of the anti-monarchy group, Republic. He says homelessness is about government policy and investment and will not be “resolved by charity or royal patronage”, accusing Prince William of being “hypocritical”.
But a Kensington Palace spokesman said it was about the prince using his public platform to make a positive difference.
“This isn’t about a PR stunt. This is about trying to change the way that we as a society think about homelessness,” said the spokesman.
On the very first day of the rollout, within hours of the big launch, KP staffers had to huffily declare to the BBC and a dozen royal reporters “This isn’t about a PR stunt!” I beg to differ. Speaking of, the BBC also ran another critical about William’s Homewards: “Can Prince William navigate politics and privilege to cut homelessness?” Ouch.
Being accused of meddling in politics is an occupational hazard for any Prince of Wales. And any involvement in addressing a shortage of affordable housing is inescapably political, not least when there is so much anxiety about rising rents and mortgage costs.
But being accused of being a bit too political might not actually be a bad thing, according to royal author Prof Pauline Maclaran, particularly for a younger generation.
“The real risk is being irrelevant,” says Prof Maclaran. “Prince William needs to resonate with young people. He has to do more than cut ribbons and smile and wave. He needs to give back to the public,” she says.
In that respect, being seen as pushing the boundaries and fighting a cause will be seen as a positive benefit, says Prof Maclaran of Royal Holloway, University of London. Prince Harry has his own public cause in taking on the tabloid press, so now Prince William will be out there fighting homelessness.
But Prof Maclaran says a key to its credibility will be showing that he has made a personal contribution. The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales is initially providing £3m – with £500,000 seed funding for initiatives in six locations.
Yikes. Oddly, it feels like people were really prepared to criticize William’s latest big keen project. It sort of felt that way several months ago when Kate re-launched her stupid f–king Early Years thing with the “Shaping Us” rebrand. People have known that there’s no there there for years, but now that William and Kate have the Wales titles, suddenly there’s more criticism, more cynicism, an attempt to really point out how desperate William and Kate are. Desperate to be relevant, desperate to “compete” with the Montecito royals, desperate to be seen doing something.
PS… He invited Ginger Spice to one of the launch events. He’s just doing this to hang out with celebrities, yet again.
Going to hug Gerry looks like à PDA to me? What does the missus think about him lunging at other women in public ?
Suuuuuuper awkward hug
He seems so eager to squeeze any woman around but his own wife…
The Guardian has this headline by Zoe Williams,
“£3m to fix the UK’s housing crisis? Ha ha ha ha ha, your royal highness”
I read on the internet that existing homelessness charities, Shelter and Crisis together spend 100 million pounds each year.
Can’t walk and chew gum is spot on. It applies to Kate too. There’s no hope for them to become even close to becoming people of substance. What is so funny now is they’re stuck on a whole new level with Chuck and Cowmilla. Isn’t that called just desserts?
Actually PH has more causes than taking on the tabloids. He has contributed a great deal to veterans issues, mental health awareness, and conservation.
@equality, spot on there lovey. Look when an ACCURATE POLL RESULT was shown, it proved that Harry and Megan remain the most popular Royals with the younger generation and they are the very people William will need on side when and if he becomes king. The prk with teeth has Just realised that Harry has been actively engaged in helping others since his teens, likewise Megan, so he has decided, not to actually do that, but play the media to look as if he is. I still have a very strong suspicion that this increase in attacks on Megan and Harry were all part of the build up to this sub par idea by William, and if we could follow the trail it would lead right back to KP
The Guardian also has an opinion piece mocking the idea that Willy is pretending to lead the charge against a systemic problem all on his own (basically that he is delusional). Although most of the comments there are anti-monarchist, quite a few were praising him and their point is “at least he cares”?? The bar for this dolt is underground.
Also, Ginger Spice like Beckham will attend the opening of an envelope including every royal non-event that she’s invited to so not surprised to see her. She’s been to a few of Camilla’s and they seem chummy.
I’m sure that William and Ginger Spice together have got this! Now the rest of us can relax.
He wishes he had some of Harry’s easy charm. He has the personality and relatability of a tree stump. That realization makes him crazy.
Try again, Wills. This ain’t it. If this is one of your core causes for your lifetime, you’re off to a terrible start. You can right the ship, but that would require your pledging at least 50xs those funds, taking—nay—GIVING the lead to others, and, oh, stopping being racist. Good luck!
It’s competition with Harry who has already done meaning full and SUCCESSFUL work in Invictus Games. Of course Harry’s work with mental health (that I believe he will do great things with) because we all know that Head’s Together was Harry’s idea that he brought to fruition. Willy has that fake-ass Earthshot and now he needs another “successful” project to keep up. When in all that Pegs does is a flop.
There are already charities in place working on homeless and food banks.
I don’t understand why he doesn’t support those instead of starting his own?
Reinventing the wheel.
Maybe Kate could stop buying new clothes and donate that money?
This is very much like the FLOTUS who pick their “project” to champion. Lady Bird Johnson had her wildflowers, Nancy did “Just say No” it is PR.
“I don’t understand why he doesn’t support those instead of starting his own?”
Because I bet my bottom dollar this program is siphoning royal foundation money into his pockets. I’ve long suspected Royal Foundation finances are sketchy af, and Wills uses it as his private piggybank. Hence, he creates his own projects to continue the grift.
Gotta say, though, that wildflower project–more broadly improving the conservation of natural spaces–was a good one.
“This is about trying to change the way that we as a society think about homelessness.”
So again, not to do anything tangible, but CHANGE the way we think. How do we think? I’m pretty damn sure we all think being homeless is BAD!!! Wtf egg?!?
And from People magazine in January of this year, ‘ …the Princess really wants this campaign to bring about change in the way that we think about and see the importance of early years.’
Will & Kate have hit upon their theme, changing how we think. My question for them (their team, actually), is how do you measure success?
With a pie chart duh!!! 🙄
Saw this clip on Twitter from James O’Brien about this and it’s great. The caller on it was not having it. Well worth a listen. Prince of Homelessness or Prince of Pathetic PR😂
https://twitter.com/lbc/status/1673317387842756608?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
What amazes me are the people listening to this guy talk about the RF finances and still defending PW as being okay to only give 3 mil and thinking it wonderful that he visits or “cares”.
I keep seeing Hogwarts instead of Homewards. Thats it. That’s the comment.
“This is about trying to change the way that we as a society think about homelessness,” said the spokesman.
I thought it was about ending homelessness altogether? Wow, it only took one day for them to move the goalposts a little closer and revise the mission to what sounds an awful lot like “raising awareness”.
As I’ve commented elsewhere, that’s Kate’s modus operandi as well. ‘Raise awareness’ is their schtick. I think it’s perfect for them, as how can you measure success? There’s nothing quantifiable for their efforts. And money is funneled in & out of the Royal Foundation.
It’s a worthy initiative, but the bombastic declaration just made PW looks ridiculous.
He really should get better advisors, someone should have told him how dim witted his claim about “ending homelessness” sound.
He needs to hurry along to the time when his main interests will be raising sheep for wool, selling jams and cheeses and bees husbandry.
@Laurad that is brilliant
I think Kate’s already there with the honey & the chutney! 😉
I don’t know if I’m allowed to post this Twitter link but, it’s a fantastic Tweet about ALL the pledges William has made. It starts with this recent pledge towards homelessness and finishes with a similar pledge in 2019 and a host of other pledges in-between! 😆
https://twitter.com/BurnerObserv/status/1673452029270798343
#PrinceofPledges! 😆
Impressive bit of research there!
That was funny, thanks for the link!
Well, if he originally pledged to end homelessness in 2019 the problem should almost be solved.
Brilliant. And not one of those pledges was ever heard about again. Bullying? Nope. Middle East Peace? Nope. Illegal Wildlife Trade? Nope. Wildlife hunting? Nope. Homelessness 2019 version? Nope.
Let’s hope all these empty pledges DO change the way people think – about this useless twit.
The Sussex attack starting with the New York stunt in my opinion is all a Murdoch empire plan during the court cases.
It’s smear campaign and social media hounds increasing and yelling to sway public opinion? Telling us they are unwanted and unpopular is supposed to make them that way. It’s gross.
Maybe if William wasn’t so hot to get his hands on Royal Lodge his project would be viewed differently.
So if W spends £3 million from the RF on this 5 year long project while British taxpayers fund the Windsors to the tune of £200+ million annually, it must mean that it’s better for the government to keep throwing 100’s of millions of pounds at the Windsors instead of using that money to tackle the issue of homelessness?
It’s a PR stunt, William. He had nearly 2 decades since he graduated from college to establish himself. Being young and in the military didn’t stop Harry, so those excuses aren’t gonna stick. William is just lazy, uninspired, and entitled. He believes he should get accolades because he’s the heir without doing any work to earn respect.
That’s the most affectionate I’ve seen him towards an adult woman in a long time. This guy has no substance, and puts in zero effort, his projects are continually bound to fail. Twit.
William can’t get past how he’s going to be King someday. His every scheme has to be the grandest and the finest – and his army of sycophants are there to deny the fact that he “has no clothes.”
This is embarrassing for Pegs. He sounds like a four year old saying he wants to end homelessness when he grows up. That’s the difference between Harry & Pegs. Harry is a man getting things done while Pegs whines for his juice box.
Everything William and Kate does is PR William brought and paid for a huge amount of Attention and PR Talking point about how everyone loves him everyone is jealous of his natural ease with people . Everything about this a egotistical vanity project for William.
Not being the Prince and Princess of Wales really give them protection from criticism because they had no access to their own money and was housed by the Queen. Now being the owners of the Duchy of Cornwall has changed how people see them. They’re now land and property owners with access to vast sums of money.
Oh, and there it is, ‘This is about trying to change the way that we as a society think about homelessness’. Isn’t that what Kate’s broken britain/early years/shaping us/whatever-the-other-one-was supposed to be? Getting us to think differently about early childhood?
“Thinking differently” about an issue doesn’t make it go away. Boots on the ground and hard work is what it takes, not faffing around wasting money on *consultants* and an army of useless PR hacks. Fund-raisers, concerts where the talent plays for free are a couple of things that would bring in decent money. God the Wails are such useless wankers…
I actually think that changing people’s perceptions and misconceptions about homelessness would be a worthwhile project. Show people how a family or an individual falls into homelessness … how one piece of bad luck can lead to being unhoused. Show people that the unhoused can be practically anyone who doesn’t have the good fortune to be born into wealth.
William could use the astounding good luck of his own life situation for the sake of contrast. But he’s too convinced that he DESERVES his good fortune, and too desperate to hold onto it, to participate in any awareness-raising campaign like that.
He’s desperately trying to be Harry. Casual and smiling and all “people’s prince.” “I’m so relatable.” It’s falling flat. Epic fail. It’s actually repulsive when William does it as it’s not genuine. Nothing WanK does is genuine.
william stole travelyst font and branding in these posters. and he also copied the website layout but changed the color scheme to the most ugly one possible. can these people do ANYTHING without ripping off their brother and sister in law.