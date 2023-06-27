Mindy Kaling’s doctor told her ‘this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years’

After the Oscars, people were talking a lot about “the Ozempic diet” and which celebrities had suddenly and dramatically lost a lot of weight. Mindy Kaling was at the top of a lot of lists. Mindy has lost a lot of weight in recent years, and what’s interesting about her weight loss is where the weight has come off. Her face has gotten thinner, her arms are tiny (not muscular) and I can really see the weight loss in her shoulders and chest. Mindy was never a bigger girl, she was normal-woman-sized in a sea of size-2 actresses. A few months ago, she talked about how the dramatic change came about, and she said nothing about Ozempic. She claimed that she’s been hiking 20 miles a week and lifting weights. Both things will contribute to weight loss, but will it be this dramatic? Well, Mindy has a new birthday post on Instagram, and she talks about how healthy she is now.

Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys. I was never a “kid” person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate. Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton they’re like “mom, you gotta go”. My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right? I’m usually kind of low-level anxious, so I’m just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy. Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now. Thanks for my birthday love. (Also maybe I will buy myself that trendy Dior bag that looks like a kidney bean).

She should definitely buy herself the Dior bag. As for what her doctor says… like, she wasn’t unhealthy in the first place! Mindy’s fans know that sh-t got real for her when her mom passed away, and that she began planning out her family as a single mother soon after. I get that becoming a single mom by choice dramatically changed the way she views her health, but again, she wasn’t “unhealthy” or in poor health. She was already fit and diet-obsessed, etc. Yes, it’s her business and she doesn’t have to share what medications she’s taking and all of that. But I really feel like she’s gaslighting us about this.