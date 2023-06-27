Mindy Kaling’s doctor told her ‘this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years’

After the Oscars, people were talking a lot about “the Ozempic diet” and which celebrities had suddenly and dramatically lost a lot of weight. Mindy Kaling was at the top of a lot of lists. Mindy has lost a lot of weight in recent years, and what’s interesting about her weight loss is where the weight has come off. Her face has gotten thinner, her arms are tiny (not muscular) and I can really see the weight loss in her shoulders and chest. Mindy was never a bigger girl, she was normal-woman-sized in a sea of size-2 actresses. A few months ago, she talked about how the dramatic change came about, and she said nothing about Ozempic. She claimed that she’s been hiking 20 miles a week and lifting weights. Both things will contribute to weight loss, but will it be this dramatic? Well, Mindy has a new birthday post on Instagram, and she talks about how healthy she is now.
Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys. I was never a “kid” person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate.
Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton they’re like “mom, you gotta go”.
My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right? I’m usually kind of low-level anxious, so I’m just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy. Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now. Thanks for my birthday love. (Also maybe I will buy myself that trendy Dior bag that looks like a kidney bean).
She should definitely buy herself the Dior bag. As for what her doctor says… like, she wasn’t unhealthy in the first place! Mindy’s fans know that sh-t got real for her when her mom passed away, and that she began planning out her family as a single mother soon after. I get that becoming a single mom by choice dramatically changed the way she views her health, but again, she wasn’t “unhealthy” or in poor health. She was already fit and diet-obsessed, etc. Yes, it’s her business and she doesn’t have to share what medications she’s taking and all of that. But I really feel like she’s gaslighting us about this.
She doesn’t own anyone any explanation of how she’s lost her weight. Bit if she’s sharing to clarify then be straight up about ALL the ways you lost weight girl. She seems to covet western world standards of beauty, specifically white standards and that can f!ck a girl up. Especially black and woman of color.
Want to echo the last 2 lines of Kaiser’s post. What infuriates me is that she is lying by omission and comission. By omitting one thing she *is* doing to lose weight (ozempic) and by attributing her weight loss/health solely to exercise and diet. This lie is so so harmful to people, especially women and femmes, and on this particular topic she is not different than the Kardashians plugging their “tummy tea.”
I hear you, but ozempic only works by making you feel full, so you eat less. In effect, it’s just calorie restriction. It just helps to restrict calories by turning down the “food noise” for people who struggle with satiety, I’m sure it does feel like magic. But physiologically, it’s not accomplishing anything other than making it easier to follow the diets that ppl struggle to maintain otherwise! That’s what’s been so muddled in weightloss talk for years… we’re always being told diets don’t work. In fact, they do. The problem is not following the diet.
When they say diets don’t work, I’m assuming they mean that they are unsustainable. The key to lower weight is to find a diet that provides enough nutrients to stay healthy and satiates one enough to maintain it, well, forever.
Wait, so Ozempic works by severely restricting the appetite? It doesnt fight insulin resistance or speed up your metabolism? It basically allows people to starve themselves on say, 800 calories a day? I’m shocked that doctors are prescribing this for non medical reasons. How is this healthy weight loss?
Right. Some ppl don’t find it hard or unsustainable to eat a low calorie diet. Those ppl are lucky. Some ppl can only manage it for a while and then they relapse, because their craving for more food, richer food, sweets, heavy carbs, whatever—pulls them back into the same eating habits. These semaglutides help those ppl to not overeat. That’s all they do. I think we should be clear about that, and compassionate with each other and ourselves.
The fact that I don’t struggle eating 1300-1500 cals per day and never really have, is not to my credit. It’s not my struggle. You know what I mean? I feel kinda weird when I read the backlash ppl suspected of using ozempic are getting. It must feel hideous to have everyone that far up your business and judging you.
Edited to add— there’s no reason to jump to the conclusion that ozempic users are only eating dangerous starvation diets.
Man, so crazy, I exercise daily and eat <1800 calories a day, work an active job, AND I’m still not thin. Even before I had thyroid disease, I was never smaller than a size 8. Damn, it’s almost like thinness isn’t actually the only calibrator for health at all and is linked to a series of other genetic and lifestyle factors lol.
I don’t care if these people inject themselves to lose weight, but they should stop pretending the rest of us are stupid. She obviously was doing a lot of this stuff already to work in Hollywood and maintain her body. Losing it that rapidly means something else was done, whether it was Ozempic or major calorie cutting.
Why is she “healthy” bc she is thinner? To me she actually looks sickly. That’s the tell tale sign of the shots.
Meanwhile Lizzo will kick your ass on a Peloton – THAT b*** is healthy.
I’m rewatching her Mindy series. I enjoy her work so much. I don’t have much to say about her weight loss but I do know that after my second child was born I slimmed down considerably without trying. So idk if it’s true… if she says it’s healthy eating and staying active I’ll take her at face value.
I do hope she’s the healthiest she’s ever been so that she can live a long and healthy life for her children. Losing a parent is incredibly painful, and I’m sure it had significant emotional, mental and physical impact on her. Perhaps her numbers have improved – AIC, HDL, LDL, etc and she’s happy and relieved about those improvements?
i’m happy for her if she’s happy. but we all know this isn’t all what it seems. her face shape has dramatically changed throughout the years prior to all this weight loss. nothing against plastic surgery…but someone that’s going to do that, I can believe will use ozempic. listen, if she’s using ozempic and hiking and exercising, more power to her. it’s sad ozempic use is somehow associated with shame while there are patients using it for weight loss.
Mindy absolutely could have been pre-diabetic, or had high blood pressure or high cholesterol, without us being able to tell just by looking at her. She was always active but she always loved junk food, and she wrote about some binge behaviors in her books. Some of us can eat “badly” and carry 25 extra pounds, and be completely healthy. But some of us who look “normal American weight” are actually dealing with the beginning stages of overweight-related health struggles at that same weight. I don’t think it’s fair to imply that she’s lying about her doctor telling her that her labs all look better than ever.
yes, I think you make a very good point!
I thought the same thing, we don’t know what she was dealing with, perhaps she has just changed her diet/exercise routine, perhaps she is on medication also. We don’t know her lab work, we don’t know her family history. It’s really nobody’s business, if she’s happy and feels good and her doctor is happy, good for her.
When I was about Mindy’s age, 44, I lost a bunch of weight (I guess like 20 pounds) fairly effortlessly and got back down to my high school weight. It really wasn’t very hard, I was doing a diet that I had never tried before (basically, I had gotten a few high blood sugar and A1C blood tests, and both my parents have type 2 diabetes, so I was like, wow, I better cut sugar and carbs down, and so I pretty much cut out candy for a while, which I knew wasn’t sustainable, but also really reduced carbs during two out of my three meals, and really should probably try to do that again). My friend just lost 25 pounds bc she’s super stressed out and walking more, but also recently diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed a stimulant. I’m just saying people lose weight for a variety of reasons and I feel really gross theorizing about anyone’s weight. That being said, if she’s talking about it, one would hope she’s being honest!!
Diet culture sssssssuuuuuccccccckkkkkksssssssss so much 🙁
My labs have never looked better either…. After 18 months on ozempic. Sure, I hike daily & swim. But I did all of that before ozempic. The weight loss has been great & I have no regrets & no shame. If anyone asks me what has changed, I don’t give them big doe eyes & say…. Exercise … I tell them I’ve been taking ozempic.
I don’t understand the need to perpetuate the myth that the only worthy weight loss is via calorie restriction & manic exercise. Own it & move on.
I read an article with her awhile back where she said she’d really gotten into running (this was before everyone was asking her about weight loss. She said that it was helping her stress and mental health. She joked that she knew she didn’t have a runners body. I got into running at very stressful time in my life and made some changes in diet and lost a LOT of weight. and some people do carry weight in their face. I’m not saying that she looks healthy or that she may not be doing something unhealthy or have unhealthy attitudes towards body shape, weight loss, food issues etc just saying it might not be Ozempic, the truth is that people are more likely to believe it’s a wonder drug than as a result of lifestyle changes. When I dropped a ton of weight people asked me what I was doing and when I explained that I was running multiple times a week they lost interest in the conversation.