Prince William’s ‘Homewards’ flopped as soon as he launched it

It’s Day 2 of Prince William’s Homewards “program launch,” and he was in Belfast today, trying to make this outfit work. It doesn’t work – black trousers, brown shoes, a light blue shirt and an ecru blazer? His shirt should have been white or he should have worn the ecru pants. Plus, I just fundamentally believe that brown shoes shouldn’t be worn with black pants. Big surprise, William has no sense of style. Speaking of style, whoever did the “Homewards” design for all the material and signage just did a big “M” too, have you noticed? They’ll do anything to include “M” these days.

Anyway, William’s big launch is going so badly! It’s crazy on several different levels. One, William is visiting six cities over two days to launch Homewards and he’s still not the lead story at any of the British tabloids. The Mail, the Sun, all of them are so focused on the Sussexes, William can’t even buy a newscycle. Two, the people who are paying attention to Homewards absolutely hate it – even the BBC couldn’t polish this turd, and Kensington Palace went way overboard hyping this project, which is a relatively minor £3 million scheme to fund six halfway houses, all while adding several layers of bureaucracy to the process of housing people. From Zoe Williams’ latest Guardian column, “£3m to fix the UK’s housing crisis? Ha ha ha ha ha, your royal highness.”

Prince William is going to solve homelessness with a new royal foundation, launching a project called Homewards that starts with £3m for six towns and cities across the UK. It’s such a short sentence to make so little sense. You can look at the housing crisis from a range of perspectives. Some people are obsessed with planning permission; some have a supply-side fetish. You don’t have to chalk it all up to the ever more feudal rentier economy. Nevertheless, we could agree, I think, that dropping half a mil into a city, even if it might put a roof over a handful of heads, would barely scratch the surface. Furthermore, whatever your view on equality – and again, there’s a spectrum, with some people thinking great concentrations of unearned wealth are good for motivation or whatnot – it would still, I think, strike you as piquant that a man with housing plenty beyond anything he could ever use would style himself as ambassador for the business of getting people off the streets.

[From The Guardian]

It’s been like that all over British media. Columnists, journalists and scholars giving their honest assessments about how simplistic William’s project is and how it will barely do anything, and William shouldn’t be the face of this, given the fact that he has five homes and he inherited a vast real estate empire.

Meanwhile, Homewards was launched as “William pledges his lifetime support to ending homelessness.” As it turns out, Peg makes a lot of pledges, and there’s very little follow-through on any of those pledges. We’re only two days into this latest Peg rebrand and I can’t help but think that he must be dreadfully bored by now and wishing he could just hand this whole thing off to someone else.

