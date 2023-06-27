Of course there’s an audio recording of Donald Trump admitting his crimes

The thing about Donald Trump is that he’s always done crime out in the open, for everyone to see. It’s not a matter of “oh, how will we ever catch this elusive and wily criminal?” The issue has always been the desire to prosecute, and that’s only shifted in recent years, sadly. Now the DOJ has a rock-solid, 38-count indictment against Trump for stealing classified documents and lying about stealing classified documents repeatedly. The federal government’s case against Trump looks and sounds open-and-shut, especially since, oh right, Trump incriminated himself repeatedly. Speaking of, CNN got their hands on one of the audio recordings of Trump incriminating himself in 2021 about all of the classified documents he stole:

CNN has exclusively obtained the audio recording of the 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify. The recording, which first aired on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” includes new details from the conversation that is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information, including a moment when Trump seems to indicate he was holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

“These are the papers,” Trump says in the audio recording, while he’s discussing the Pentagon attack plans, a quote that was not included in the indictment.

In the two-minute audio recording, Trump and his aides also joke about Hillary Clinton’s emails after the former president says that the document was “secret information.”

“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” Trump’s staffer said.

“No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” Trump responded, referring to the former Democratic congressman, prompting laughter in the room.

Trump’s statements on the audio recording, saying “these are the papers” and referring to something he calls “highly confidential” and seems to be showing others in the room, could undercut the former president’s claims in an interview last week with Fox News’ Bret Baier that he did not have any documents with him. “There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump said on Fox. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

The audio recording comes from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster resort for people working on the memoir of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those in attendance – a writer, publisher and two of Trump’s staff members – were shown classified information about the plan of attack on Iran.

[From CNN]

LMAO: “The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those in attendance – a writer, publisher and two of Trump’s staff members – were shown classified information about the plan of attack on Iran.” I mean, it’s not funny. But holy sh-t, everything about Trump is such a f–king clownshow. Trump was truly just waddling around his various golf clubs, showing highly sensitive classified material to random people. But Her Emails got a special mention too, which just makes this *chef’s kiss*…

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, DOJ.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Of course there’s an audio recording of Donald Trump admitting his crimes”

  1. Becks1 says:
    June 27, 2023 at 8:26 am

    He commits his crimes out in the open because he’s never been held accountable before. i’m sure this is all a nasty shock to him, that someone is actually saying “you did something wrong and now you have to answer for it.” his whole adult life has been about escaping “having to answer for it.”

    Oh well, too bad so sad, now he’s caught.

    Also how freaking scary is it that he was able to just waltz out of the White House with all that information.

    Reply
  2. Soporificat says:
    June 27, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Welp, dude is just pitiful. Anybody still looking up to him or defending him is pitiful, too

    He is so deeply needy for admiration that is it painful to watch

    But, yeah, Lock Him Up

    Reply
  3. Renae says:
    June 27, 2023 at 8:27 am

    (Yawn). Wake me when he’s (Trump) in front of a jury.
    (Warning! I may be dead by then)
    Seriously, this is going to drag out …forever.
    Jail him pending trial, or at least put an ankle monitor on him just to annoy him.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 27, 2023 at 8:38 am

    You would think by now that Trump would actually want to keep Hillary’s name out of his mouth. He’s under Federal indictment. She’s not. And the way he keeps insisting that everyone else did the same crimes he did despite all the obvious distinctions. He stopped being even mildly amusing to me a long time ago.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment