Mindy Kaling eats in moderation & ‘I run or hike 20 miles a week & I lift weights’

Mindy Kaling has lost a lot of weight in recent years. You can see the weight loss in her arms, her face and the rest of her body. Some people theorized that she has been on “the Ozempic diet.” I hope not – while Mindy has gotten tons of crap for her weight, I bet her old baseline (non-pregnancy) size was an American 10 or 12. Well, Mindy isn’t saying anything about Ozempic, but she does credit her weight loss to a change in her fitness and diet. She talked about all of that and more with People Magazine, as she promoted her new partnership with Andie Swim, a partnership which had Mindy co-designing a 33-piece collection.

Why she’s working with Andie Swim: “I’ve been a fan of Andie Swim for years. I’ve had six different iterations of my body in the past five years [Kaling is mother to daughter Katherine Swati, 5, and son Spencer Avu, 2], and Andie has always been incredibly flattering. So when they wanted to work with me on this collection, I was thrilled.”

Flattering swimwear for her body: “It’s not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit. I don’t need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they’re not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous. I’m not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well.”

Whether she’s aware of all of the chatter about her appearance: “I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering but sometimes it’s just a little much, so I try not to tune into it. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It’s a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in.”

She feels really confident now: “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great.”

Eating in moderation: As someone who loves going out to eat and trying new foods, Kaling says she’s also been eating in moderation in order to maintain the results of her workouts. “It’s really a big commitment,” Kaling admits, noting that her schedule is busy with her children. “It’s hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in. I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that’s been incredibly helpful to me.”