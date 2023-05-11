Prince Harry no longer has an opportunity to ‘sort this out’ with King Charles

Back in January, as Prince Harry promoted his bestselling memoir, he made it clear that he felt he and Meghan were owed an apology from his family. In the months since, no apologies were forthcoming, a fact which the British media reveled in, because they believed it was some kind of “own” of Harry, the fact that his dogsh-t family has continuously hurt, degraded and marginalized the Sussexes. In those months without apology, King Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, the home for which they paid $3 million-plus, and Charles publicly lobbied Harry to come to his coronation on Archie’s birthday. Harry and Charles finally communicated, Harry did the brief coronation appearance, and there’s no royal event coming up which the family can use as a cudgel to “force” or manipulate Harry into coming back. So here we are – Harry has made it clear that his home is in California with Meghan and their children, the Windsors have made it clear that they will continue to be despicable gaslighting abusers, and that’s it. So, of course, Prince William’s team wants to make it sound like it was all William’s call.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be kept at a “distance” by King Charles and Prince William for the foreseeable future, sources have told The Daily Beast. One source, a friend of William’s, told The Daily Beast that William and Kate Middleton’s opposition to Charles making frequent concessions to Harry would have to be respected by Charles, after he used the coronation to make a point of emphasizing their joint responsibility with him for the monarchy and its direction of travel. On Tuesday, the day after the coronation celebrations formally ended, it was William and Kate who were the frontmen at a Buckingham Palace garden party for 5,000 people that Charles and Camilla did not attend. They are vastly more popular than the new king and queen. The friend of William’s said: “It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account. Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.” Sources have told The Daily Beast that William feels completely betrayed by his brother revealing his secrets and now “hates” Harry. Sources have told The Daily Beast he was particularly angered by Harry’s retelling the Nazi unform story in such a way as to implicate him and Kate. A friend of Charles and Camilla told The Daily Beast that the “opportunity” and “pressure” for a solution to the feud that the prospect of the coronation had presented had now elapsed. The friend said: “The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard. But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.” Asked if Charles was more willing to hit pause on the goal of reconciling with the Sussexes now that he didn’t “need” them at the coronation, the friend of the king said: “He’s not that cynical. But having Harry there was very important for him so, yes, there was pressure there. But he is immensely hurt by what Harry has done in the films and books, and Harry clearly feels aggrieved too, so I think a bit of distance now will suit everyone.”

[From The Daily Beast]

These absolute gaslighting freaks. “The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard.” After Charles refused to call Harry for months, after Charles made a point of “refusing” to see Harry when H was in town for the court hearing, after Harry laid out exactly what he wanted from his father publicly, suddenly Charles’s door is always open and it’s up to Harry to “sort this out.” And Charles is exactly that cynical – he communicated with Harry as a means to an end, to get Harry at the coronation. Now that’s over.

All that being said, Harry knows his father’s and brother’s myopic weaknesses more than anyone. These “leaks” from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace probably mean that Harry is the one who has made it clear that they need to take his name out of their f–king mouths forever. The quotes from “a friend of William’s” are particularly telling – William is raging at his father and demanding that Charles stop trying to reconcile with Harry.