Prince Harry no longer has an opportunity to ‘sort this out’ with King Charles

Back in January, as Prince Harry promoted his bestselling memoir, he made it clear that he felt he and Meghan were owed an apology from his family. In the months since, no apologies were forthcoming, a fact which the British media reveled in, because they believed it was some kind of “own” of Harry, the fact that his dogsh-t family has continuously hurt, degraded and marginalized the Sussexes. In those months without apology, King Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, the home for which they paid $3 million-plus, and Charles publicly lobbied Harry to come to his coronation on Archie’s birthday. Harry and Charles finally communicated, Harry did the brief coronation appearance, and there’s no royal event coming up which the family can use as a cudgel to “force” or manipulate Harry into coming back. So here we are – Harry has made it clear that his home is in California with Meghan and their children, the Windsors have made it clear that they will continue to be despicable gaslighting abusers, and that’s it. So, of course, Prince William’s team wants to make it sound like it was all William’s call.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be kept at a “distance” by King Charles and Prince William for the foreseeable future, sources have told The Daily Beast. One source, a friend of William’s, told The Daily Beast that William and Kate Middleton’s opposition to Charles making frequent concessions to Harry would have to be respected by Charles, after he used the coronation to make a point of emphasizing their joint responsibility with him for the monarchy and its direction of travel.
On Tuesday, the day after the coronation celebrations formally ended, it was William and Kate who were the frontmen at a Buckingham Palace garden party for 5,000 people that Charles and Camilla did not attend. They are vastly more popular than the new king and queen.
The friend of William’s said: “It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account. Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.”
Sources have told The Daily Beast that William feels completely betrayed by his brother revealing his secrets and now “hates” Harry. Sources have told The Daily Beast he was particularly angered by Harry’s retelling the Nazi unform story in such a way as to implicate him and Kate.
A friend of Charles and Camilla told The Daily Beast that the “opportunity” and “pressure” for a solution to the feud that the prospect of the coronation had presented had now elapsed. The friend said: “The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard. But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.”
Asked if Charles was more willing to hit pause on the goal of reconciling with the Sussexes now that he didn’t “need” them at the coronation, the friend of the king said: “He’s not that cynical. But having Harry there was very important for him so, yes, there was pressure there. But he is immensely hurt by what Harry has done in the films and books, and Harry clearly feels aggrieved too, so I think a bit of distance now will suit everyone.”
These absolute gaslighting freaks. “The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard.” After Charles refused to call Harry for months, after Charles made a point of “refusing” to see Harry when H was in town for the court hearing, after Harry laid out exactly what he wanted from his father publicly, suddenly Charles’s door is always open and it’s up to Harry to “sort this out.” And Charles is exactly that cynical – he communicated with Harry as a means to an end, to get Harry at the coronation. Now that’s over.
All that being said, Harry knows his father’s and brother’s myopic weaknesses more than anyone. These “leaks” from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace probably mean that Harry is the one who has made it clear that they need to take his name out of their f–king mouths forever. The quotes from “a friend of William’s” are particularly telling – William is raging at his father and demanding that Charles stop trying to reconcile with Harry.
“It was William and Kate who were the frontmen at a Buckingham Palace garden party for 5,000 people that Charles and Camilla did not attend. They are vastly more popular than the new king and queen.”
Oh child, Chuck & Camilla will not take that popularity comment sitting down. Things are going to get interesting.
Ahhaha I died at this comment.
Hoo boy, Cams and Chucks are gonna get mad at this. Bad move incandescent baldy, bad move.
Indeed, the threats here are directed squarely at Charles & Camilla, It’s not subtle. We hear of Charles “having to respect” this or that about the Keens. We learn that their view on Harry “will have to be taken into account.”
Of course they’re not willing to work harder. That’s why they need an attack dog like Jason Knauf. I look forward to the tabloid war.
@ Sandy, me too!! Arrogance and stupidity is always strong with these two!
The “New Era” is Harry no longer obligated to anything about the BRF. H&M will hit their note in a huge way this and next year to W&K surprise. W&K are always declaring themselves the winners against H&M and its hilarious. All this plotting and scheming and hoping that H&M will go silently into the night are just C&C and W&K fantasies. Now the Snubbly is done K&W will feel the full wrath of Cam, she will be Charles’s rottweiler. Its going to be fun to see these vipers at each others throats while H&M just keep on winning.
This is such a projection of Will to be honest. He really thinks anything that happened at the Snubbly for him. I don’t think Charles has forgotten what stunt W&K pulled getting to the coronation late and they are again trying to distract so that Charles moves on from it and remembers how much “hurt” Harry caused and not the embarrassment on real time world wide by W&K. William didn’t even bother to remember this speech. Then you see they were late because they were making a video that Charles did NOT approve or even know of to be honest.
They were so concerned and speculating about the stunts Harry could pull to distract from the coronation when it was good old W&K who did exactly that.
“Snubbly” *chef’s kiss
Every single bit of this is absurd. I want to be a fly on the wall when Willnot realizes he’s had ONE true ally, in all of his life, and he’s been tantruming like a four year old told he can only accept toothbrushes on Halloween because his brother fell in love and got married.
There’s no way he doesn’t know the truth, when he’s alone at night, trying to fall asleep. He can project any front he wants, publicly, but he knows.
That tongue sticking out thing he does in the thumbnail picture is so creepy.
I think he’s just licking his lips. Nothing creepy about that. Better than Charles’ gross squeal where he ACTUALLY sticks his tongue out.
Meh, both those horse faced morons Camsidechickzilla and KFC KNOW that they aren’t popular with anyone. Even the BM is on record stating that Camsidechickzilla is the most unpopular queen in history so nothing new there. But its just stupid for the 2 biggest WanK …ers to popularity-compete with 2 historically unpopular septuagenarians whose popularity is very well documented to be in the latrine in terms of how low it is.
I love how it also totally ignores the fact that Sophie and Edward were right there with them, front and center. They are still practically invisible, even with their new titles 😂
And while Camilla does wield a lot of power, the one thing she does *not* have is the ability to make the majority of people like her. This has been proven for decades. She knows W&K are more popular than she and Chuck and there’s really nothing she can do about it. She can have nasty stories planted, but it won’t make the general population like her any more.
They were there because C&C were exhausted from walking around with heavy robes & hats. This doesn’t indicate any kind of popularity. The top dogs were tired, so the next in line had to work. And they seemed to imply this is a shared kingship; it is not. Charles is king & Willie Boy is his lackey.
“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be kept at a “distance” by King Charles and Prince William for the foreseeable future..” Oh, is THAT how they’re spinning it? Uh-huh.
It’s like an ex saying “you’re not breaking up with me, I’m breaking up with you. Pathetic
Prince Harry’s Dior suit go more press then anything W&K did. I feel like international after the coronation the rest was ignored. I saw zero live coverage on any of it Sunday. Lets be honest it was because Harry left and with that wall to wall international interest.
LOL yes exactly!
@Couch Potato: “You can’t fire me, I quit!”
What a joke these people are.
You all nailed it. JFC, this is pathetic.
How much more of a distance than “Happy Birthday, wherever you are” can they keep?
I know! Wherever you are-as if little Archie has been lost at sea or something 🙄
Is that “distance” comprised of a wide ocean and a very large continent? ‘Cause I think H&M have put that between them and their toxic “family” already.
100% this !
@ GuestWho, YES!!!! WE have banished you, you did not banish us….get with the program…..
“They are vastly more popular than the new king and queen “? Oh that’s not going to go over well. It’s clear that the daily beast has become a Wales mouthpiece, but I can’t see Camilla standing for that. It’s also amusing to me that Harry and Meghan live on another continent, don’t show up see any events, won’t communicate with them, and they’re still trying to sell it as we totally won’t talk to them.
Yes, there was a hideous statement recently in the Daily Beast bout how everybody in UK hates Harry and Meghan now. Tom Skykes! Interesting that the Wales want “distance” from the Sussexes. Harry described their relationship as distance long ago.
Space, he said the relationship was “space”. I didn’t get until now that Harry meant outer space. He’s never going back.
I would question that assertion of the Wales’ popularity based on the poll that probably the initial article in the Daily-beast.
That poll has Harry at 42% where as most of the others in single digits or under 20%, that would be triggering for William, in retrospect, the Princess Royale sat in front of him with a feathered hat obscuring his face.
one can thank the excellent work of the camera personnel, that put the camera squarely on the King, it was his special day.
That people were happiest to see his son cannot be considered Prince Harry’s fault – he has autonomy and is no longer the scapegoat.
I’m giggling that in order to get the fab 4 in the photo together it basically looks like a photo with the 4 pages in centre and the king and queen consort shunted off to one side 🤣 I didn’t even see them at first. Slightly harder to miss William’s bald head.
Kate managed to smile in the balcony pics, but you know that she must have been LIVID to not only be forced to wear the same thing as Sophie, but to add insult to injury, be shunted off to the side where she isn’t even visible in half of the all-important balcony photos. Where placement is everything to these people.
No, KKHate was the only one that was outraged regarding her placement on the balcony. We have seen her for a majority of the balcony appearances to which she plants her feet right next to QEII. Purposely refusing to move and the looks of so many faces spoke of how infuriating she is.
I agree that KKHate hated having to dress as Sophiesta as well. K wanted her OWN “special” attire to state how much more important and influential she. KKHate is probably still seething about still!!
Charles is a weak, cowardly POS father beholden to his violent, incandescent older son. Got it.
Actually, what are the chances that William would get violent with his own father if he doesn’t get his way? Wouldn’t put it past him. (Not making excuses for Charles, just thinking out loud.)
Charles has just been crowned king and has bodyguards. So if he is letting potential violence scare him, he’s not very impressive.
He wouldn’t have bodyguards on hand in private. Let’s hypothesize after this latest crap about being ‘vastly more popular than the new king and queen’, as there are going to be repercussions. KC3 calls William in for a meeting and starts raking him over the coals. Willnot starts yelling back, loses his composure and shoves his father, father loses his balance and tips over. I think it would be necessary from now on in that if KC3 and William are in the same room together, there should be another person there — perhaps his new Private Secretary and Lord-in-Waiting David Rocksavage. Wouldn’t that be a slap in the face for Willnot for several reasons.
He has pushed Diana, called her paranoid and probably more. He hit Harry and probably has done it all his life, so I don’t think it is a stretch for him to do the same to chuckles. He probably already has.
I think its a stretch. Because unless he killed him the first time he pushed him. Charles would have had him moved somewhere else. And he wouldn’t have the 4 homes. I don’t care if he’s the heir. Look at the rumors about Diana’s death. And why do you think they always had a spare. In case the heir dies. And no I don’t put that past Charles.
There is a video, in which William was hitting his father in the head……
Wouldnt be surprised if he is ‘incandescent’/disrespectful to his father. I don’t know if anyone caught this but Harry talked about william shouting and screaming at him -at the Sandringham summit?- while his grandmother just sat there quietly taking it all in. I remember thinking, how utterly disrespectful that behavior was, he was doing this in front of his grandmother, the Queen. I cannot imagine what she was thinking, that ‘this is the person who would be king’. Its no wonder Harry worried who was ‘around her’ and snuck in to check up on her. On another note, I think charles manipulated her into that queen consort thing and then disrespected her memory by immediately going to queen…probably made a deal to protect her favorite son, andy.
I do remember that, and thinking how outrageously disrespectful it was. I also immediately thought how ironic it was that Harry and especially Meghan have been constantly accused of being disrespectful towards the Queen, and how they were all but accused of killing Prince Philip by doing the Oprah interview during his final illness. Now Harry is being castigated for what they consider an insultingly brief trip to see his father being crowned, and they’re attacking Meghan for overshadowing the Chubbly by *checks notes* …choosing to celebrate her son’s birthday and going on a leisurely hike rather than offering herself up to vicious, sniping in-laws and the amoral British media.
Meanwhile, William is throwing tantrums in front of his grandmother, leaking against his own father, assaulting Harry, ordering a flight to Scotland to take off so that his grieving brother had to make that trip alone and too late for a proper goodbye to his beloved Granny, deliberately arriving late to the Chubbly just to exert some petty sense of control over the most important day of his father’s life…
I’d bet money it’s happened in the past and will happen again.
Agreed. Harry’s recount of Will attacking him definitely had “used to it” vibes. The way he tries to get Will some water to calm him down, the way he’s able to not fight back, etc.
It would not surprise me if Will has been abusive his whole life. And gets what he wants by throwing volatile tantrums and abusive behavior.
Thank you “friend of William” for once again confirming Harry is telling the truth about Willnot’s shitty behaviour. He’s betrayd because Harry has revealed his secrets, and it’s clearly so well know they don’t even try to deny it.
Also William is Murdoch’s employee and Piers ‘s friend. /s
One of Harry’s case is on the docket presently with the Sun and Fail’s being decided whether they move forward.
The RF has chosen the toxic media over Harry since whenever…..
This is not really shocking…..
I hope that after this is sorted out, they will not try gaslighting should Harry chose to
focus entirely on his immediate family.
It’s interesting that they aren’t denying that William did any of these horrible things, like physically assaulting his brother, but are just saying that William is angry that Harry spoke out about it.
Funny isn’t. They threw tantrums, are incandescent with rage, seething and fuming, however not once, they say that Harry lied or recollections may vary. Very telling
I find it especially frustrating that NONE of these people, NO ONE is addressing what was done to Harry by his family and the media rags. No one is talking about the things he wrote about, which is essentially, this is why I took my wife and kid and left. Really frustrating.
Yeah. I keep reading people saying Harry chose to leave the royal family. No he didn’t. He tried everything he could to stay. But the family left him no choice. Either stay and let them and the tabloids hound them to death. Or leave and protect his wife and kid. They just never thought anyone would choose love over status.
Yes, and what also stands out to me is that there is almost no public criticism of William’s behavior— no sense that he’s making really harmful choices. It feels more as though William’s flaws are simply accepted as givens, while Harry is the problematic one for speaking out about his experiences with William. Yet again, I’m wondering what’s in those other pages and in the ghostwriter’s notes.
Given the title of this article, I was expecting it to be about KC and Harry. The PW twist came as a surprise. As did Kate being included in shutting Harry out: she sometimes has no agency, we just learned that she had to lobby KC to have her parents and siblings at the Chubbly (normally she supposedly loses these fights), and here she’s capable of exiling her in-laws. “…William and Kate Middleton’s opposition to Charles making frequent concessions to Harry…” No surprise that these 3 do that. Possibly surprising that PW (and K?!) feel that KC gives in to Harry to often.
This is William’s passive aggressive way of demanding Charles stop communicating with Harry. Like, he tolerated it because of the coronation but won’t tolerate to anymore.
This is fascinating to watch. In one corner, we have William. Who, if he had his way, Harry would not be allowed to set foot in the UK and would have the entire family shun him.
In another corner, we have Charles, who desperately wants Harry back by his side, but only in HIS terms. He will never apologize or admit any level of wrongdoing. He just wants his workhorse and scapegoat back because he knows the monarchy needs him.
In yet another corner is the media. They want their meal ticket back because they’re looking at the current players on the table – old as hell, incredibly dull and lazy. They’re looking at minimum the next 10 years of nothing interesting they can report on until the next generation hits their teens. Not that they don’t have oodles of dirt they can report on, but they are currently weighing if it’s worth it because if they destroy the current heirs, there would be nothing left.
Hmmmm….conundrum.
True! And then we have queen side piece, running between Chuck and the media with any shit she can come up with about her husband’s children and spouses.
She got rid of Diana and Harry. She will not stop until she gets willie too! She wants to erase Diana.
I don’t think KFC communicates with H all that much and his actions (kicking them out of Frogmore cottage) don’t suggest that he is desperate to have H back by his side. KFC and W are all about punitive revenge.
At this point, I don’t think it has anything to do with Harry anymore. William might hate Harry and Charles may love Harry and blah, blah, blah – but it really comes down to their different views of the monarchy. It seems William wants to be POW/king without working and Charles thinks the opposite. (And no one can convince me that William has made peace with Camilla.) As for the press, once they finish feeding on one body, they’ll move on to the next.
Yeah. I keep reading people saying Harry chose to leave the royal family. No he didn’t. He tried everything he could to stay. But the family left him no choice. Either stay and let them and the tabloids hound them to death. Or leave and protect his wife and kid. They just never thought anyone would choose love over status.
Let W&K and C&C do the infighting, and use their media friends to inform the peeps about the topic of the day, while all 3 parties further damage the monarchy. Nothing of Harry’s business there. He’s fine.
Agreed, this is all William not wanting Charles and Harry to have a relationship – William’s views re: Harry now “have to be respected” etc. Its not saying Charles is the one shutting the door on Harry (we might think he shut that door long ago, but its clear that William is mad Harry was even invited to the coronation), its saying that William is demanding that Charles shut that door.
Like you said, this is going to be fascinating to watch. The press has to be fed and its clear they realize they’re in for a period of starvation, as we saw in that article yesterday about how nothing big will happen royal-wise for at least a decade. The RRs are going to need something to fill their columns.
I think that’s what this entire article was about. William thinks he can just tell the press that they just aren’t going to have any stories for awhile. Thinking he’s the heir their just going to go with that. I don’t think he and Charles realize the royal family has absolutely no power. And that everyone will just do what he says. I give it a few months and then the press will slowly start coming for him. They might start with Kate first though.
I mean, Charles got some of the worst international press possible for YEARS when he was the heir, along with Camilla, and it changed absolutely nothing. They were both just crowned King and Queen, ffs. So IDK why the media would all of a sudden be terrified of going negative on W&K? The monarchy isn’t going anywhere, and William is up next, regardless of what heinous things he might do in the meantime. If they want to make any £ going forward, they need to start dropping some of the dirt they have on Will.
Always complain, always explain.
I’m struck by the notion that of all the things in Spare, William is upset that Harry shared that William and Kate thought the Nazi uniform costume was hilarious. Really? That’s what you’re stuck on? And when they all act like they don’t know why Harry is upset – at the beginning of Spare, Harry says that this is for Pa and Willy. Here you go. Here’s my story and everything that led up to our leaving. All they have to do is read it with an open mind and they will know.
They already know, but in their self centered minds they do nothing wrong. In their minds they are allowed to do what ever they want while Harry’s supposed to stay quiet and put up with their abuse. Harry’s supposed to do all the hard work, while they take credit for it. On one side they don’t understand why he’d give up being in the royal fold, on the other side they’re jealous because he’s free to do what he want, making his own money and living happily with his beautiful, smart and caring wife.
My take is that racist Will and Kate would do anything not to be known as racist.
Nah, WanK would like us to believe that they’re most upset by the Nazi uniform story so that we stop focusing on the other more damaging stories like W assaulting H, K’s antagonistic antics prior to the wedding, etc.
I didn’t read the story, yesterday there was a headline about how willie was really upset(raging) about Harry telling on him for the attack. He wasn’t upset that he did it and did not deny it, just upset that Harry told!
Prince William is actually deluded. I’m starting to think anytime we see “close friend of William” is Jason Knauf or William himself. The fact that he thought Prince Harry was going to apologize to him in the first place is nuts. William and his nasty wife Kate will get what’s coming to them very soon. Mean girls like Kate never get the last laugh in life. Bullies like William will end up with the wrong people around them soon, and it will be exactly what they deserve.
Diana admitted that most of the “close friend of Diana” media feeds were Diana herself, so the pattern already exists
Let’s remember something very important about Will and Harry’s relationship. William fully understands that Harry is the smart one and William is, to quote his mother Diana as she said about herself, he is as thick as two planks. That an important part of his anger. While the RF sent out all the BS about how handsome, charming and intelligent Wee Willie was they were downplaying Harry’s smarts, charisma and charm.
William never had a chance. And then he married the last possible candidate for a Rhodes scholarship, dear, dim, lazy Kate.
I’m certain that William thought he would use Harry as his shield, taking all the credit that Harry would allow because, of course, if someone keeps telling your dumb you start to believe it. Thank the gods for Meghan Markle. Being extraordinarily bright she saw it in Harry and encouraged it and helped him to reach his full potential. But he did it on his own!! William doesn’t have a clue about how one does that so he depends on dear Jason to do his thinking.
This is something the family can’t fathom and the Scrotum with a Wig ( thanks, Mary)
can’t quite figure it out either. The side piece is a manipulator but no genius. This is going to get ugly and H&M are safe on California’s beaches. Thankfully.
Patricia, this was a great summation of the two brothers’ history. I had no idea that Harry had so many irons in the fire. The focus was always on building and propping up the heir. Harry was made to be the crazy sidekick that would always need his brother’s steady hand and wisdom. The Meghan and Harry team really blew the lid off things and there is no going back for the Sussex family.
Oh really? Charles “used the coronation to make a point of emphasizing their joint responsibility with him for the monarchy and its direction of travel”? When exactly in the coronation did that happen? Was it before or after William pledged his allegiance and loyalty?
Somebody’s overstepping and looking for a smackdown.
This is the line that jumped out at me as well. Since when did a vow to serve as the king’s liege man transform Wills into a co-ruler? He’s obviously dreaming of the day that his shadow regency can begin, but methinks he’s going to have another thing coming. Charles invented this game of using the press and with Camilla as his trusty rottweiler, I think I know who will come out on top.
It sounds like an ultimatum. If Charles wants the Wales to do more work, he will not communicate with Harry.
That sounds like William trying to make it sound like it was planned that he and Kate process into the Abbey after C&C, as some sort of honor to show how “special” they are, instead of admitting that they were late and Charles was actually incredibly pissed off at him for it.
That smackdown *will* happen, too. The comments crossed a line out of arrogance that C&C cannot allow to stand.
giving an apology would mean they would have to admit the set up of the monarchy and the sycophantic relationship with the media is necessary and manufactured as PR image control for the chosen few at the expense of others. there’s no way that would change, bc the people feeds the media monster and it needs its sacrifice. this is bigger than just charles and william being d*** (they are), this goes to the core of the institution and “advisors” of the institution. at the end of the day, charles and his heir can’t be outshone. heads have rolled in history for less.
The Sussexes have moved on. Harry telecommunicated his priority with the quickness he exited from the Coronation. As mentioned by Harry, he and Meghan are moving on. For the silly relatives left in the UK it makes them feel better to say they are done with Harry when in reality it is the opposite and we all know it. Charles is selfish, William is pitifully dumb and the rest do not matter. Harry is secure in the knowledge that he is loved unconditionally by Meghan and his children and that feeds his soul. Carving out a niche in California surrounded by those you love and friends you can trust has to be exhilarating and freeing. Wishing this couple the very best.
As long as the Sussexes continue to exist and thrive outside of that UK bubble those gossipers will continue with their tired diatribe of the UK relatives are done with this couple and I am hopeful they are and they themselves will move on.
Good. Harry has his courtcases to focus on. Given the explosive nature of these courtcases, it would be wise of the RF/firm to not create any distractions H&M related, to cover their dirty businesses. Sit and be shaved, W/K/C/C.
Also, Harry has his daytime job and businesses to focus. Like his upcoming podcast, his global charities and upcoming (Invitus docuseries and games)
Well, yeah. Charles used Harry, got his party hat and booty bag, and doesn’t need him anymore.
Harry loves his father, so it’s sad that his father is incapable of “whatever love means.” The man is so emotionally stunted and too old and unwilling to do better or even try to learn to do better. Stiff upper lip and all that. He’s the king, so what he says goes and he’s never wrong. Can you imagine what a position he’d put himself in if he were to admit fault–even once. You want to relate to the common people? Demonstrate that you can show remorse, rectify mistakes, heal wounds. But, no. The image of the monarchy IS the monarchy.
Can someone be so kind to answer my questions?
1. I know that Charles briefs against Harry and Meghan – do Camilla and Charles always work together on this or does Camilla sometimes go rogue?
2. Do Charles and Camilla brief the media against William and Kate? What evidence do we have? Is it from Spare?
3. Is the situation that Charles and Camilla are in an on off silent media fight with William and Kate and vice versa but neither acknowledge it? Is it about Charles being jealous of anyone popular? I understand that in relation to Harry and Meghan but is it W&K too?
If you want to tell me google this specific thing as examples of evidence – please do so.
The gaslighting knows no bounds. Harry and Meghan are the aggrieved ones not William and Charles. H&M have nothing to apologize for but they are owed an enormous apology for all the abuse and mistreatment received from the BRF and BM. The gaslighting and twisting of facts in these articles is disturbing. Lying liars who lie.
The Royal family literally wrote the book on abusive dynamics. They abuse their children, their “subjects” and they used to invade other countries to abuse them too. They are expert level abusers and Harry is to be commended for getting his family away from it
Charles was the best Prince of Wales that UK ever had. I am sure he will do well as a King.
But he needs to exert some control over William . As King he should not agree to honour Jason Knauf with the RVO award in view of his mishandling the bullying allegations, going to Times with the bullying story on the eve of the Oprah interview and his ill advised participation in DM court case against Meghan. Jason’s actions have brought disrepute to the Monarchy and reflected poorly on William, the future King.
He may have been the best PoW but he’s been the worst father and that’s the problem.
Charles is right up there as one of the all time worst fathers ever!
Jason did as he was TOLD!
I think more than being told what do do, Jason was the instigator, the “ideas” man behind much of the gaslighting, leaking and lies. He is smart in the most conniving, underhanded and malevolent ways, and will feed ideas to William in such a way as to make it William think he came up with them.
I’m not strong on the history of the monarchy, but I get the impression that Charles was the first POW to actually do any work other than waiting around for the monarch to die.
Both Edward VII and George V, and their wives, then Edward VIII, were *very* active in patronages, tours, etc—what we think of as modern royal work. Victoria sidelined Edward from political affairs though. Edward included George as he knew his reign wouldn’t be lengthy. I don’t think George trusted his son with sensitive political affairs but he was very visible on tours and soft diplomacy.
@BQM – thanks so much!
Wow, not only can Charles not trust William with “sensitive political affairs,” but he also cannot trust him (or Kate) to do the touring and the soft diplomacy without fcking it up. William is going to be absolutely useless during Chuck’s reign. (Not that he was particularly useful during Elizabeth’s, but the expectations are higher now.)
Charles is a lot of things, but he’s not stupid, and I think he sees William and Kate for exactly who they are. Luckily, he seems only to care about his own legacy (and that of his new “Queen”). He probably knows William will screw everything up when he’s gone, but figures that won’t be his problem.
@Noor Whatever “do well” means …
What do any of these schmucks really do anyway?
No Harry will be keeping his distance. He moved to California to get away from you Chuckles so stop projecting. I think Harry has made peace with the way things have turned out and he is moving forward.
Harry and Meghan have moved on, it’s time for the Royal Family to do the same. Stop briefing against and leaking information about them in the press.
Harry isn’t bringing down the royal family. Will-di Amin is doing a fine job all by himself
So apparently the next event to which Harry is not invited and not welcome is William’s coronation Lord Help Us will we be hearing about this for the next 20 years?!?
Lol, using the rate of 1,000 “will he, won’t he?” articles over the past 4 months – we can look forward to another 60,000 – 100,000 articles by the time Wills is coronated.
William vendettas against Harry and Meghan and their children is just completely disgusting Harry has never done anything to William . Yet William like a stalker refuses to let Harry go he is obsessed with control Harry it down right scary . The royal reporter had no big events for the Royals William and Kate will definitely disappeared again for months at time no one cares about Charles and Camilla the royal family will become irrelevant it’s happening right now slowly . The British media helped drive away Harry and Meghan now they have to watch on the sidelines while the press in American gets access to them .
It’s always seemed obvious to me that Wills is the primary driver of the “kill Harry” approach. Charles is weak and has managed to rebuff William’s bloodlust here and there, but Wills wants to completely cut him off because he is a raging angermonster who will not deal with his unresolved grief and or take accountability for his psycho behaviour toward his brother. I hope Harry doesn’t give a shit. He shouldn’t. Who wants a vicious viper in their life?
Shame the kids won’t get to know one another but we’ll see what happens when the Wales kids grow up and start correctly questioning their angry father and miserable mother.
Trix, there’s enough blame to go around. As we saw with the Jeremy Clarkson article, the Escort is neck deep in all of this. Wails and Ma Mids are also neck deep in this. KFC and Fails are also neck deep in this. All of them feed the press beast. The problem going forward is that they won’t have any info on Harry and Meghan. IMO, that means they’ll have to turn on each other and the lesser royals. The times are getting interesting.
I hope the truth will pour forth in these UK media court cases and shine a bright light on everything the RF and Rota have done. You never know – the truth about his mother’s death could be hidden somewhere in a box waiting for legal discovery.
IN THE ROYAL BLUE CORNER, we have C3PO with his partner camzilla, IN THE BLOOD PRESSURE RED CORNER, we have prince incandescent and kitty kat
First to the mat is p incandescent and kitty kat with the forearm smash move of “I’m More important than the king, we did the garden party, I did the medal giving thingy and kitty kat did…. Posing.
But C3PO and camzilla, come back with the body slam,” you want to talk about what you did mr incandescence, let’s look at figures ”
P incandescent says no, you will do as I say or I will rage at you and about you!
Camzilla enters the ring, stubs her fag out, throws a wiglet at kitty kat and says to p incandescent” bring it on little boy, with my contacts you will be done before bedtime.
P incandescent screams, stamps his foot and says “right, I will have to call Jason” and storms out of the ring and all he can hear is camzilla saying, “hey dweeb, Jason has got his award now, do you really think he will go up against me” cackle, cackle, cackle.
Meanwhile, Harry and Megan sit eating popcorn and sipping on cocktails, thinking thank fk we are out of there 😂
😝🤣😁 So glad you feel well enough for posting, Mary Pester.
@BEVERLY, thank you lovey. Having a goodish day today. I thought that I had upset @Kaiser as I did post yesterday but a couple of them didn’t appear, but knowing where my head is at the moment I probably did something wrong when I was trying to post lol
Mary Pester, you’re probably more right than you know! I’m glad you’re posting, too. Sometimes my posts don’t show for a day, too. I think it’s a glitch once in a while.
Mary same happened to me with a few comments deleting, I don’t think I did anything wrong, but who knows. it could be entire conversations were deemed worthy of deleting.
Im glad you’re having a better idea day 🙂
Hilarious!
It’s that time again folks!. Our weekly installment from The Daily Beast of all the things Burger King hates about Harry. In today’s episode, we’ll hear how hurt Burger King is that Harry revealed he thinks Nazi costumes are funny.
In other points of complaining and explaining, Burger King turns his attention to CRex. Now that the Big Hat Day is over, the King absolutely HAS to listen to how mad Kate and he are about Harry. Running the Sussexes out of the country was meant to end them for good, but there is constant waffling that needs to stop now.
He warns that CRex better not have been using him pre-party when he told Burger King he was an important part of the future direction of the monarchy, because he and Kate are more popular and the Duchy funds mean he can quadruple his bot buying. So there!
Lots of threats and foot stomping to Charles here from his loving limb and liege, wouldn’t you say?
Yes!
Seeing harry sat on the third row at the coronation is further proof of how little regard Charles has for his son. It’s his coronation and he didn’t even want his son up front, yet he fought for decades to get his side chick to be there as his queen. I’ve heard people say “but harry gave up his family for Meghan”, no Harry’s family gave up on him first a long time ago.
Like i was shocked reading Spare and being of an age with Harry and having watched him grow up in media. I knew how terrible his family had been for the last decade and it was obvious he father was trashed but even still, the part in the book where he is a teen and Camilla and Charles let the rehab story become a thing for good press for Charles is INSANE. How can anybody have a healthy relationship with a parent after that, “let’s them think you are an addict for a bit for positive press for Pa” is an insane position.
I am so glad Harry found real love and friends, and chosen family in his life like his friends from the military, his friends from school, his friends in Africa, and meeting and falling in love with Meghan. It is a miracle he made it through growing up with wolves and becoming a kind, empathetic, generous man.
And yes, now that big hat day is done we can expect Willileaks to be very active. JFC these people are a mess.
Exactly. Sad but true.
I call baloney!
If Harry wanted to rejoin The Firm in any way, Charles at this point, would certainly realize the PR value of “Chuck reunites with Darling Boy, all is forgiven, blah, blah, blah.”
And that is exactly how the RR, The Firm will spin it.
Harry has the upper hand as long as Charles is alive. Harry is the one with Star Power.
Charles needs him. Harry needs zero from anyone in his bio family.
If William becomes King, he is on his own. William needs his kids to drink the kool-aid and follow orders or they can lock the doors.
The RF & BM all needs to go to he*l, leave the Sussexes alone. I just hope Harry stays away from them.
So we have all these sources eg. ‘a friend of William’s’, ‘a palace source’, ‘unnamed palace spokesperson’, or a friend of ‘(insert the Royal person’s name) – Charles or Camilla or Kate,’, etc., etc.
No wonder William, Kate, Charles and Camilla want to do as few engagements as possible in England and few royal tours to other countries. Every day it’s multiple stories where ‘sources’ are leaking like a sieve.
The poor sausages – there’s no time to do anything else but run to their ‘friends’ or ‘staff’ to ‘manage’ their media coverage. They’ll never give a direct interview if they can help it because they still want to say that they are of the ‘never complain, never explain’ group. Kool-aid drinkers may continue to believe that and I say ‘what a pathetic joke!’.
British citizens pay hundreds of millions towards the royal family’s upkeep, and the royal family is sitting on billions in real estate, cash, jewels and other assets, while the average person is short on income, food, heat, medical care and many other resources.
The royal family’s new motto should be ‘Grifters gotta grift!’.
I don’t think Harry has any desire to rejoin the firm or pursue any kind of personal relationship with his brother. I think he’d simply like to have a semi-healthy relationship with his father (in which his father respects the healthy boundaries he has set) and for his children to know their grandfather. The press talks like he wants back on to the royal fold. It’s clear he doesn’t care. He has discovered a whole new way of existing that he didn’t know was possible before Meghan.
But he still wants to work for the commonwealth tho.
Of course Willy hates Harry. Willy abused Harry. Harry told everyone about it. This is not the image that Willy wants to project. Harry made Willy look bad, so Willy must punish Harry forever, because he is a grudge holder. Harry knows this. That’s why he left. Harry removed himself and his family from a situation where Willy and others could continue to abuse him, and Willy hates him for it because Willy needs someone to abuse.
Plus, I’m really looking forward to this period of there being no reason for Harry or family to go see his father or brother. Willy will have to work very hard to hold his grudge against Harry.
Let’s hope Harry starts playing polo soon. I love Meghan’s outfits.
I am looking forward to the time when instead of being the aggressors, W and K are on the defense with whatever Queen Camilla gets up to against them. Because you know that is coming, thank God. They have royally pissed her off with all their f-ckery and she WILL have their heads in one way or another. It’s a comforting thought.
Day dreaming here,
H&M + kids have a lovely couple of months enjoying themselves, as little press or attention as possible.
Then….4th of July rolls around and Surprise….
H, M, both kids, Doria and bunch of friends enjoy a traditional American 4th of July, BBQ, walk on the beach, watching fireworks and by 11pm, post happy photos celebrating an American holiday. 10-30 pictures.
Smiling from ear to ear. 👍
Big, fat middle finger to the entire batch of miserable relatives in the UK.
H&M are too classy to flip the bird, I’d do it for them.
Holy cow, they’re starting to say the quiet parts out loud.
This article reminds me of a phrase my family always used to state their intentions. It was a simple “I’m gone.” Harry’s whole demeanor at the Con-A-Nation reflected that sentiment.