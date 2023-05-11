“E. Jean Carroll should sue Donald Trump for defamation again” links

E. Jean Carroll should sue Donald Trump for defamation again, because he’s still defaming her even after she won her civil suit. [Jezebel]
Lizzy Caplan wore purple tights out of nowhere. [GFY]
Justin Bieber has so many tattoos. [JustJared]
I’ve loved what we’ve seen of Beyonce’s visuals so far. [LaineyGossip]
Look at this good dog who won Best in Show!! [Dlisted]
I hate how much I love Penelope Cruz’s beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress. [RCFA]
This week’s episode of Succession was sooo good (spoilers). [Pajiba]
A Ryan Reynolds-James Marsden crossover, in a great way. [Seriously OMG]
Why would anyone fill a swimming pool with nachos? [Starcasm]
Questions you should never ask an Australian. [Buzzfeed]
I really hope Disney destroys Ron DeSantis. [Towleroad]
Trump's detailed story about the circumstances surrounding E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault allegation against him was bizarre pic.twitter.com/miNoWwrKpE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023
She can just sue him in perpetuity. I’m here for it.
And just go for summary judgements.
Absolutely. Sue him every time he calls her fake news. I would love this so much
Yes yes yes! And I loved Iger’s statement! I didn’t know that Disney’s special district status was one of 2,000 Florida created! Shoot, the state did that specifically to attract business & it did. Does DeSantis really want to hurt the bottom line for the state? ‘Cause I’m willing to bet there’s a whole lot of business types who do NOT want that.
I wish she could sue CNN for giving him airtime and not shutting it down when he started on it. The worst part was when the audience all laughed about it. Why did they get all trump maga’s to begin with.
The problem is he genuinely doesn’t think he did anything wrong because he doesn’t view women as autonomous beings. And honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t remember this particular assault when there’s been so many. Isn’t that what we have a justice system for? So narcissistic sociopaths incapable of feeling guilt and remorse can’t terrorize the rest of us? If only. She’s unbelievably brave to risk the wrath of his psychotic minions. But they feel empowered by living vicariously through him, so unless he ever faces real justice, they won’t learn from this either. Oh, and SHAME ON CNN!
I would be shocked if he DID remember it. And I cannot believe that CNN gave him that platform.
CNN recently got bought by a right winger, so expect more BS in the future there.
I love Lizzy Caplan’s tights and Penelope’s dress is swoon-worthy. Fun to have some fashion to see and discuss after so much heavy stuff.
I hate DeSantis. He’s one of the reasons I left Florida. He botched Covid and unemployment there and now he wants to tank Disney. I hope the House of Mouse kicks his butt in court.
Disney has jokingly been referred to as a Law Firm Attached to a Theme Park. They sued in federal, not state court. I see no logic in being seen as anti-business, anti-Disney, and thinking you can renege on any business contract you want to renegotiate. Plus asking right wing Federalist judges to rule against business is a tall order. Sheesh.
Pointing out that The Villages (enormous MAGA central retirement community) fall under the same law DeSantis is trying to revoke in Disney’s case. And getting rid of Disney’s should mean getting rid of them all… Chef’s kiss!
This just may the thing that finally ends him. Apparently, Disney is using excerpts from his book as part of their lawsuit because he was just too giddy to brag about screwing over their 1A rights. And not only is he tanking in the polls before even launching his campaign (his opponent is equally as bad, FWIW), but a recent poll showed that most voters don’t care about his war on Disney and think he’s wasting time. Remember: he was supposed to be the alternative to Trump that was going to sway moderates/independents over. Except he isn’t.
Sadly, he will continue to screw Florida over for another 3.5 years, but maybe this turn of the tide will make the gutless FL legislature snap out of it and stop enabling him. Doubt it, but we can hope.
RIP Dooce. Love to anyone who needs it today.
RIP dooce. That one hit me hard. I’ve been a fan for many, many years!! She spoke truthfully about mental health and motherhood with her full chest when so few would. My heart breaks for her beautiful children. I hope that they find their way through the pain and grief to find peace.
Thank you Heather, for your vulnerability and humor. You will be greatly missed. ❤️
This was shocking. RIP
Hits hard. She fought so long.
I read her blog religiously in the years around Leta’s birth until she was almost middle school aged. I have a child a year older than her first, and was also a mom struggling with depression (luckily, nowhere near as bad as she was). I found so much to relate to in her posts, and found community in her fans. I just sort of drifted away, but thought of Heather occasionally (usually when reminded of a post). She was like a friend that I lost touch with, but still thought of fondly.
I am sorrier than I can express for her children, her family and loved ones.
Omg, having a Westminster Best in Show dog out there who is wagging his tail and loving the whole commotion is just the best. And the 2nd place dog looks like a Stars Wars character, a tiny torpedo of fluff barrelling through space. What a welcome antidote to the absolute crap we have witnessed in the last 24 hours.
Yes, sue him again. He’s a chronic liar. Get all his money in 5 million dollar chunks.
OMG that runner-up Pekinese!!!
I’m glad she kept at it, and won.
I hope she continues to sue him in every way possible, forever.
Trump is such a horrid, garbage person. He just has zero morals, and his Ego is beyond belief.
I do hope Disney humiliates DeSantis, but I would prefer they negotiate fair compensation for their striking, creative talent, rather than have their lawyers threaten underpaid creators.
She should keep suing him over and over. Others should start suing him as well.
I am here for the purple tights. But I wear colorful tights all the time. I didn’t like the dress. But the tights were fun.