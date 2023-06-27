Prince William’s Homewards scheme blasted by homelessness experts

On Monday, Prince William “launched” Homewards, his new homelessness program. Kensington Palace has been blanketing the British media with grandiose talking points about how William is the “heart and soul” of this homelessness program and he’s “personally” funding a program with the goal to “end homelessness.” When you look past the entirely Peg-centered narrative, Homewards sounds less like a groundbreaking initiative and more like the Royal Foundation simply throwing £3 million at the problem and expecting other people to solve it in William’s name. Nevermind the fact that actual homelessness experts are also wary of this entire f–king scheme. Yahoo UK had more details about how Homewards is structured, as well as criticism for William’s whole mindset:
Homewards will see Prince William and the Royal Foundation partner with six different locations across the UK to show that ending homelessness is possible. He then aims to scale this model up throughout the country and beyond in the long term. Each location will receive up to £500,000 of seed funding to allow them to deliver an action plan, created in conjunction with homelessness organisations and an independent research partner.
National charities like Crisis will be closely involved as sector partners, as well as those with lived experience of homelessness or those who have worked in the sector for a long time and companies like NatWest, Ikea and the Duchy of Cornwall will provide resources and investment into implementing the action plans and provide solutions to ending homelessness.
Prince William said: “Everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need. Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate. It’s a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated.”
William’s plans have been criticised by anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, who branded the announcement “performative”, adding: “Homelessness is a political issue that needs a government response. The royals spend hundreds of millions a year on themselves. Until they sort that out this kind of thing is hypocritical nonsense. As with Earthshot, this is a small project blown out of proportion by palace PR and the media. It will not tackle homelessness.”
Some have also noted that “ending homelessness” should remain firmly in the purview of the government, rather than becoming increasingly the responsibility of the philanthropic sector. Dr. Ed Owens, a royal commentator and historian, said the royal family has previously involved itself in the issue, including as far back as the 1850s when Prince Albert tried to improve the quality of workers’ housing.
But, he warned: “The impact of this kind of royal philanthropy is also more complex than it at first seems. Whilst on the surface William’s plans seem admirable, they are also profoundly political and speak to much deeper failings within Britain to properly address the social ill of homelessness. By ‘capturing’ this issue as an area where royalty is legitimately able to take a lead in offering solutions, the monarchy is working to transform homelessness from an issue that was once the responsibility of government to something that will instead increasingly be the focus of philanthropists, voluntarist groups and the private sector.”
Lawyer and broadcaster Chris Daw said: “I have enormous respect for Prince William’s commitment to the homeless but the truth is that nothing will change for them. Until the government changes.”
Republic’s statement is much more concise than I managed: “As with Earthshot, this is a small project blown out of proportion by palace PR and the media.” That’s exactly what happened. But it’s William blowing the whole thing out of proportion by making these wildly grandiose statements and centering himself as the sole savior of homeless people. What’s happening is that six different “locations” will get £500,000 each, and they have to use that money under strict guidelines from the Royal Foundation, Crisis, Centrepoint and various existing homeless charities, and how will that guidance be applied? Is the money actually going towards building another layer of bureaucracy?
Here’s my constant question when it comes to William and Kate’s busy work – would it not be smarter to simply give the money to charity partners so that the charity can administer the funds how they see fit? Of course not – because it’s not enough that William is donating money (through his foundation), he also has to be seen as a credible expert in the field, that he alone worked out this brilliant scheme to end homelessness. Same with Kate and her Early Years crap – for all of the time, energy and pie charts her staff has dedicated to making Kate look like a credible Early Years expert, they probably should have just partnered with some charities doing good work, and made Kate attend some fundraisers (or even, gasp, host some fundraisers).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“up to 500,000 to deliver an action plan, created in conjunction with homelessness organisations and an independent research partner.”
Oh so the money will mainly go to consultants
My thoughts exactly. You’re going to pay for a plan that won’t be actionable without more funding and systemic change in regulatory practices. The only win is for the consultants.
The Republic is spot on that homelessness is way more complex than most people realize and definitely won’t be solved with $3million.
Like the Republic group said, give back the money that should be public anyway. (And add in all the property holdings).
Here’s what my non-profit eats hear: “we’re going to give you some money that has a bunch of restrictions and expect you to produce something great that inevitably makes us look great, but the same application is going to include the question “how are you going to sustain this program when the money is gone?” And I will know that it’s actually setting us up to spend a lot of time, energy, and resources (because who turns down free money – try to explain that to your donors) only to have a program fold in two years because we now have to go fundraise that additional amount. Ultimately, your perfomative gesture will actually hurt our organization.
This. How is anybody this going to be sustained? That was my first thought. I’ve seen many projects go down the tubes for this reason.
I’m also in non-profit work, and Nutella, I totally agree with you. On the face of it, it sounds good, right? Here is some seed money and a consultant to help you (nonprofit) innovate creative solutions to a complex problem. Time and money that you would likely not have to devote to innovation, so yay! On the other hand, the consultant provided for you….the restrictions…..a wonderful idea may come of this, and I’ll happily eat my words, but I don’t think so. Most of the funding is going to go to that “independent consultant”.
That’s exactly right.
I wish we had a like button, Nutella, because I would click it a million times. This is the type of gift that is barely such that we get offered at the non-profit I work with all the time.
Will is a psychopath.
I love this commenter’s take. It is conservative and elitist to transition from a guaranteed government-based social net to private philanthropy where people look like heroes but can pull the cash any time they want, funnel money to their cronies on the quiet, and whitewash their terrible business practices. It’s giving shades of the Victorian era’s policies of outdoor relief and workhouses, which happened in the background of worker exploitation and were certainly not helping the poor. Basically, this is a major piece in the puzzle of increasing wealth disparity.
Another “look at me scheme” designed solely to boost William’s own ego and that will amount to nothing productive. Real philanthropists operate quietly. This is not philanthropy. It’s personal publicity.
And homelessness is 100% a government issue and the failure of governments to prevent or “end” it is the world’s great shame.
Camera crews, selfies, front page splashes, deceptive headlines, grandiose claims. It’s all about getting that much needed publicity and what happens after that? Big shrug. It’s all too boring for Kate and Willy. And besides, no one ever circles back and asks if their grand plans make any difference in the end.
William could accomplish so much more if he 1.) weren’t so damn lazy, and 2.) just accepted that not everybody is an “ideas person”. He has no lived experience with the issues he claims to want to address, and his university education seems to have been a going-through-the-motions sort of thing. He probably doesn’t even know much about the subject he “studied” there, much less an extremely complex issue like homelessness. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with throwing your money behind people who actually know what they’re doing. As long as you don’t try to take full credit for what those experts do, it’s a perfectly respectable and even admirable way to go about it. But that’s the part William can’t handle. He values his own ego over the wellbeing of the homeless.
Also, questions for UK ‘Bitches: I’ve seen a couple of people comparing William’s efforts (and I use that word VERY loosely) with his father’s Prince’s Trust. What exactly does the Prince’s Trust do? How involved is/was Charles? Has it had any real successes, or is the praise I’ve seen just coming from the usual sycophants?
All those hand gestures. Will looks ridiculous. Will could not even get along with his brother and sister in law and now brags about preventing homelessness. What a joke.
I agree with everything Kaiser has said. I also think the tone of the rollout of this project is just wrong. William was taking selfies and doing walkabouts like it was a regular royal visit. Homelessness is a serious and complex issue that can’t be solved by the charities alone. Government intervention is essential and there needs to be the political will to bring change. Somebody said that the politicians use the threat of homelessness to keep society in check and that’s why the Government refuses to solve the problem.
I think Diana would be deeply ashamed of her first born son .
He has no redeeming qualities ,not one to be proud of .
As I said when William began blathering on about homelessness a couple of weeks ago, the monarchy neither can nor should be responsible for ending homelessness. And, yes, this is very reminiscent of that other pr stunt, Early Years. To me, this is all just a performative exercise designed to fool the British people into thinkng that the monarchy is not only relevant in modern times but absolutely essential. After all, if the monarchy is abolished, they want everyone to think, who will care for the homeless?
6 locations seems so vague. Are these 6 locations already housing people? Are they actually going to house people? Or is it just the home of an org that’s going to use 500,000 to come up with a plan? Sooo vague. I’m still laughing at how his people are making sure the royal reporters say, “this isn’t a pr move.” Lol, if you have to say it’s not a pr move aloud, then it’s definitely a pr move.
So the 6 locations will receive “up to 500k” – so they might not receive that full amount?
Aren’t there charities and organizations out there already that know the issues around homelessness and have an idea of what needs to be done to reduce it? Like it seems to me he’s creating an extra step here so that he can say he “did something.” Just give money to reputable organizations.
Like Kate’s Early Years initiative, this isn’t necessarily a bad idea in itself. Okay he wants to help reduce homelessness in the UK? That’s a good thing. But then its everything that comes after that that is just disastrous. He’s not going to “reduce,” he’s going to “solve.” Except he’s actually not, he’s just going to raise “hope” that homelessness CAN be “solved.” and he’s donating 3 million personally except it actually comes from the royal foundation and where does the RF money come from anyway?
It’s interesting that some of the negative points that this project brings up are being discussed at all in the UK press.
The kind of help that is needed & is what is suggested in this article is exactly what Harry & Meghan give. They don’t try to reinvent the wheel, they just offer help. They would invent the wheel if necessary. Harry & Meghan smartly partner with others at times. At other times, its their personal money that is used to donate
Yet the royalists criticize Harry & Meghan getting it right.
Good thing is it doesn’t deter Harry & Meghan! They remain committed to doing good. And make a living to which they have every right.
All talk and no action, as usual. He’s again funding “research” and “collaboration”. William and Kate have been doing this for years with no results. They have not improved lives or made any significant dents on the society. Actually, they have made a dent: they’ve contributed to the media’s toxicity. Toxicity and Kate’s coat dresses will be their legacy. I can’t understand how they’re not mortified at their lackluster performance as royals and human beings.
Anyway, here’s a quote from the Finnish NGO providing housing for homeless: “The most important thing is that there’s a long-term plan on how to provide the needed affordable social housing. Without that, homelessness is a mission impossible. Shelters should be for very short stays, and there should always be a route forward out of shelters.”
William is not a statesman by any stretch of the imagination. He has no experience at all. He just shows up and talks about homelessness and it becomes all about him. He just is there for show. Kate preaches too but lacks experience or study of early years. The earthshot conferences seem to be Kate and will playing dress up when the finalists were not even invited to participate or even attend.
My favorite part from the Republic quote reminds readers that the ‘royals spend hundreds of millions on themselves and until they sort that out, this is all hypocritical nonsense.’ Yep.
I’m very confused by this. At first i thought these centers would be like halfway homes which would be a great step and helpful for some people but after reading this it seems like the purpose of these centers is just to do research and formulate plans and I’m just not getting the point because aren’t there already studies done on this stuff? People already know the contributing factors that lead to homelessness; the government should be finding ways to mitigate that while local charities work to filling in the gaps.
To Kaiser’s point the Royal Foundation could just provide grants to groups doing this research and the charities that are providing service but theyve chose to do this instead and thus it definitely reads now like Kate’s 5 big questions mess and will probably just as ineffective but garner them good PR which was probably the entire goal.
Like I said yesterday, $3 million for a bunch of meetings.
I, naively, expected to see a couple of commentators call William out on this being a political intervention and was astonished to see one in the Daily Fail (I know, rolls eyes) basically say “William’s being political here but I say good for him!” The level of protection and propaganda is off the charts.