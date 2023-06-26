Prince William launches Homewards, his £3 million ‘homelessness program’

Here are some photos of Prince William today at Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London. This was the first stop in his “homelessness project” tour, which I guess means that he’ll be staging events across the UK to launch this program. The name of the program is called Homewards, and if I’m reading this correctly, William is solely financing the project… through the Royal Foundation. William has been previewing the project and I honestly thought it was going to be something much bigger and more comprehensive, given William’s desire to have some big, signature initiative (to compete with his brother). But this just sounds like William is financing six half-way houses across the UK? That’s nothing to sniff at, but it’s nowhere near the kind of program which will eradicate homelessness as we know it.
Prince William today launches an ambitious £3million programme to ‘end’ homelessness within five years. The future king is personally funding, through his Royal Foundation’s charitable arm, six projects in flagship locations across the UK. They will bring together local stakeholders, experts and even house builders to eradicate rough sleeping, ‘sofa surfing’ and temporary hostels and bring about substantive change.
As a member of the Royal Family, William acknowledges his critics may question why someone from such a privileged background believes they can solve such a widespread issue. Figures suggest more than 300,000 people – nearly half of whom are children – are homeless, whether living on the streets, in cars, or hostels and other types of temporary accommodation.
He has been involved with several organisations working in the field ever since, including Centrepoint and The Big Issue. Now the 41-year-old heir to the throne believes he can use his unique convening power as a member of the Royal Family to bring together coalitions of individuals, organisations and businesses to work together based on specific local needs.
The programme, run by his Royal Foundation, will be known as ‘Homewards’. Launching the initiative today, with hopes of turning conventional thinking about the problem on its head, the prince will say: ‘In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need. Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate. It’s a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated.’
William will unveil the six locations over the next two days on a tour of the UK. Sources say he feels inspired by his mother who would be celebrating her 62nd birthday this week. ‘She is very much in his thoughts as he embarks on this,’ said one source. ‘This isn’t just his legacy, it’s his mother’s legacy. This means so much to him and meant so much to his mother. He is committed to transforming the way we as a nation think about homelessness. The prince really is the heart and soul of [the programme].’
Imagine having millions of pounds in resources, an overstaffed office at Kensington Palace, a whole-ass Duchy of Cornwall (a billion-dollar real estate empire) and then sending out your staff with talking points like “The prince really is the heart and soul of [the programme].” No one said “but sir, why are you centering yourself in this program?” No one said to him “do we need to do wall-to-wall keenery in which we attempt to wrest control of Diana’s legacy in this way?” Is this solely an exercise in William’s narcissism?
Besides all of that, I will be curious to see the breakdown of how this “£3 million” is allocated. When I saw the breakdown in how the money is allocated for Earthshot, I was shocked – Earthshot claims to hand out five £1 million grants every year, but the grants are structured in a way that the prize winners don’t actually get all of the prize money at once, it’s parceled out over the course of three years. Not to mention the fact that Earthshot blows through £7 million on vague Earthshot keenery per year (compared to the “£5 million” in grants) by throwing the big Earthshot ceremonies in different cities and NOT INVITING THE PRIZE WINNERS. I’m just saying, if Homewards is organized in any way like Earthshot, nothing about that “£3 million” figure is as it seems.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Hang on there. He is “personally funding [this], through his Royal Foundation’s charitable arm” (the article says)??
That is NOT personally funding. They make it sound like the money comes out of PW’s own pocket. It does not.
He is lost. I pity him.
Adrift in the hubris of his own mind.
I’m going to nitpick because I hate this guy and the life of unimaginable luxury he leads (that I have to fund) all while doing the bare minimum of ‘work’ to justify his existence.
Where does the Foundation cash come from? I thought it was donors. If so saying he is ‘personally’ funding this is very different to him putting his hand in his pocket to pay for it. Even if I would argue the cash in his pocket shouldn’t by rights be his anyway.
And yes, audit trail on how this is spent.
It’s being funded by the Royal Foundation, which is dependent on donors. By adding the word personally the BM is trying to make it seem like he’s more involved than he actually is. On top of that £3 million isn’t near enough to ‘end homelessness’. That would be a billion pound undertaking that he is clearly not willing to fund.
Given how much wealth he has that is stolen from the British people and from colonized people, it is downright shameful that he is not *actually* financing this himself.
6 houses is good. I’m just confused as to why he’s saying he’s going to end homelessness. That’s an ambitious goal, which is good. I just don’t think he’s actually going to end homelessness in the next 5 years. Mostly, I’m baffled bc it seems grandiose and unlikely, but if he does, good on him.
6 houses with what 4 bedrooms each or 6 houses with 10 bedrooms, or hostels with 50 bedrooms…. by when? Either way, its not going to solve homelessness in anything less that 2,975 years give or take.
I’m so cynical today but these entitled twats are getting on my last nerves.
This is actually W&K’s biggest problem and one that they refuse to learn from H&M. They pick these huge goals that are nearly unsolvable given the society we live in and just set themselves up for failure. Pick smaller goals and work in increments and then you’ll make impactful change to your target group which is good! You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to keep doing good things!
This is their problem though, isnt it? They make these big statements about peace in the Middle East or solving childhood or stopping climate change or ending homelessness and so their projects inevitably look small compared to the big statements.
If they just said “here is a project we’re rolling out” without all the big fanfare around it, they would look a lot better IMO. By overselling themselves, they’re highlighting how little they are doing.
It’s better than nothing and it’s certainly better than the Early Childhood Research Broom Closet/“Shaping Us.” Looks like only Wills controls the purse strings at the Royal Foundation. For the purpose of making himself look better. Other than this and Earthshot, I don’t know where else the RF money goes (and am not looking it up) that isn’t back into their own pocket (via “research” for their own institution).
From the Royal Foundation financial statements we saw a couple of years ago, it didn’t look like they even had 3 million left once the Earthshot money was removed. Perhaps some shopping bags full of cash arrived since then?
Six pilot locations isn’t a bad start, but Will can’t just let that be enough. He’s such a braggart – he has to make himself a superhero/savior. He’s the heart and soul and he will end homelessness in 5 years.
Considering his trips to the middle east me thinks some oil sheikh is involved
I just saw this story making the rounds on Twitter with Williams’s name trending. I was shocked at how angry the tweets about this initiative are. They are rightfully, calling him out as the hypocrite that he is. Poor Prince is being dragged by his scalp.
Good. He currently has 3 properties completely sitting empty because he and his missus just had to move to windsor. Those properties include 10 bedroom home Amner hall, and a 20 room apartment at KP. He’s a hypocrite
It’s not clear what this new project will be doing. Will it building social housing? There many reasons for homelessness will William be lobbying government to improve social benefits? What about those who have jobs but are still homeless because of exorbitant rents? What about the issue of gentrification?
That money will go nowhere. It’s not enough to fund a submersible three times, let alone eradicate/“end”homelessness, even if it’s just paying people to sit around and think. It is a noble idea, William, but think again.
This is embarrassing. He set himself up to be dragged by claiming he can end homelessness is 5 years. If it was that easy it would have already happened. This is just PR and busy work for him.
And if anything positive comes from this he will take ALL of the credit.
6 houses and 3 mil aren’t going to solve the issue. He is looking to get others involved in donating time, money, and materials. Then he will take all the credit. Much like ES where others funded and he took the credit. In his environmental documentary he took credit for changes in royal properties that Phil and Charles had done. And he took credit for ivory trade being halted in China (something the US and UK governments negotiated for). This is just another day in his life.
Did someone finally tell William its ok to have more than one thing to concentrate on at a time.lol
Show dont tell, get them up and running get people in there then tell us about it. 3 mil is a lot abut also not a lot. event to refurbish anything to suit. My guess is its cosmetic fixtures and furnishings mainly for 6 homes.
This is all lip service and performance. I cannot stand this person.
To end homelessness, some major issues need to be first addressed. The breakdown of the family, addiction, mental illness and unemployment. I am hopeful but doubtful.
Exactly this. Homelessness is a hugely complex issue. Halfway houses may work for some people, but there are always people who can’t be accommodated in hostels etc. because of the rules for those places (usually, no drugs/booze, no dogs – there are many homeless people with dogs in London for example) so end up sleeping on the streets. Those are the “visible” ones that PW points out to his children as they drive past in their chauffeur-driven car.
Getting homeless people into work can be challenging too – it’s not just a question of finding them jobs, there are often complex mental health and other issues to be addressed before they can settle in a job so it’s a long process (there are charities in the UK which look specifically at this).
But never fear! PW is here! He alone will end homelessness! (While whinging on about how small his 4th house in Windsor is).
Also, £3m for 6 projects is only £500,000 per project. It really doesn’t seem that much to me.
I have reached the apathy stage with Will and Kate’s announcements. It’s always ‘they are going to do x’ or ‘they hope to achieve y’ and never “this has been done’ and ‘this has succeeded in..’
I hold no expectation that this or anything else they attach themselves to will come to anything at all. William – you may be bored with racism. I am bored with your utter uselessness and vacuity and that of your wife. It really is quite astonishing not to say damning that with all the wealth, privilege, position and influence he has that, aged 40+ he has achieved NOTHING of note.
If William can solve homelessness within 5 years and using 3 million pounds spread over 5 years, then what does this say about the minister and the civil servants in charge of housing and the elected government
This is all content for Burger King’s fly on the wall documentary. I bet these six visits will be the core of his reality show, full of clips of him entering rooms to applause, shaking hands and laughing it up, then sitting with his concern face on and his shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest listening and learning.
It would be great if it actually helped change even a handful of people’s lives. It’s the least he can do considering how his position can open doors. But Burger King seems too impatient for results, and I don’t think the homeless will cooperate as easily as he thinks they will.
I’m sorry but am I the only one who thought he was opening a department store? Even the logo looks John Lewis-Esque
Decades ago Maria Shriver did a report following three single mothers in the Welfare to Work program. The women were put in spacious apartments in high rises around LA at very low rent, given training and given jobs. Early on their teenagers migrated back to the projects. By the end of the piece, two of the three women and all of the teenagers had moved back to the projects. They were scared by their dead end jobs and the lack of neighborly interactions that gave them a comfort of community. No one talked to each other in the elevators, hallways and laundry rooms. One woman pointed to the cars driving by below as looking like ants and reminisced how in the projects you could see the people driving by and stop them to have conversations. Another talked about how everyone in her office hated their jobs from the boss on down because they did the same thing every day and no one told her this is what it is like to work in an office every day. The piece was an excellent illustration of how you cannot simply drop people in your definition of improvement and leave them to accept and thrive in it.
There are so many factors on why people live they way they do and providing just one or two external changes–health, housing or work–didn’t look at what is actually needed to improve a life.
Judging from the pushback from royalists and some royal reporters/commentators, William is getting roasted for this new initiative.
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.
Oh, good God!!! Why are these do-nothings grifters always “launching” something and never following through? It’s such complete BS, but people still act like these people are the greatest people ever, such humanitarians, so wonderful…it’s complete gaslighting and it’s so tiresome.
I will say that this is better than I thought it would be? At least it might result in a few people getting a roof over their heads in those six houses. More meaningful than if it were an Arly Years type “awareness” campaign, or an Internet survey asking people what they think the causes of homelessness are.