WSJ: The Sussexes have low productivity & they are a ‘Hollywood flop’

The Wall Street Journal has another “exclusive” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following WSJ breaking the news on the end of their Spotify contract and WSJ’s bizarre exclusive on the podcast ideas Harry pitched to Spotify. Given this new story and the previous exclusives, several things are clear. One, Spotify has an ax to grind with Harry & Meghan and they’re grinding that ax publicly, with a Spotify executive smearing them and various Spotify people openly speaking to WSJ. Two, Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is far-reaching and extremely focused on the Sussexes ahead of Prince Harry’s eventual civil trial against the Sun/News Group Newspapers in the UK. Both things are true in this case – NGN is going after the Sussexes in a huge way, and there’s no love lost between the Sussexes and Spotify. Behold, some highlights from WSJ’s “Harry and Meghan Produce a Hollywood Flop: Themselves.”
Last year, the Sussexes pitched a documentary idea to Netflix: The subject of endless rumors and gossip, the couple felt qualified to tackle the thorny topic of misinformation. A documentary would cement Harry and Meghan as serious creative types and help shed their reputation as exiles from the House of Windsor trading family dirt for eyeballs. A team assigned to the job at the pair’s Los Angeles-based production company, Archewell, had questions for “H” and “M,” as the Sussexes are known to their employees. Would the misinformation project be a feature film or a series? Who would host it? Would it be historical or contemporary? Would Harry or Meghan appear in it? Would Meghan discuss her bitter history with British tabloids—and if not, who would want to watch? The couple had few answers, according to people familiar with the inner-workings of Archewell and Harry and Meghan’s deals with streamers. The misinformation documentary soon met the fate of other Archewell projects, and faded away.
Will Netflix renew their deal in 2025? The graveyard of video projects they hoped to make includes an animated children’s show called “Pearl” that was canceled by Netflix, as well as at least two TV ideas that the streaming service rejected within the past year, people familiar with Harry and Meghan’s projects said. Netflix is unlikely to renew the couple’s deal, which runs through 2025, the people said… People who have worked with the pair say their Sussex-upon-Sunset outpost was undermined by their inexperience as producers and trouble finding material consistent with their brand, as well as problems beyond their control, including a retrenchment in the entertainment and podcasting businesses.
Archewell spoke to WSJ: An Archewell spokeswoman said, “New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energized than ever before.” She said the company recently hired a new head of scripted content, actress and producer Tracy Ryerson.
Netflix spoke to the WSJ: A Netflix spokeswoman said the company valued its Archewell partnership, and noted that “Harry & Meghan” was its biggest documentary debut. “We’ll continue to work together on a number of projects,” she said.
A changing business landscape: Today, streaming boom times have given way to an era of slower growth and unpredictability. Both Netflix and Spotify have cut shows and movies to trim costs. Both have been underwhelmed by the lack of productivity by the Sussexes, people familiar with their perspectives say. “Once you’ve launched your bombshell, what’s next?” said Andrew Morton, the longtime chronicler of the royal family. Archewell employees and associates say the company often lacks direction, and that its founders at times seem surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects. Most potential initiatives, they said, follow a similar route: Big idea, subpar execution.
Is Netflix actually mad? Executives at Netflix have groused about Archewell’s output, according to people familiar with the matter, and feel that the success of the “Harry & Meghan” documentary is all the company has to show for the deal. Today, one Archewell project is nearing completion at Netflix: a documentary series on the Invictus Games, a tournament Harry founded for wounded veterans after serving two tours with the British Army in Afghanistan. Harry and Meghan are also developing a TV show for Netflix called “Bad Manners” based on Miss Havisham, a Charles Dickens character from “Great Expectations.” The prequel would recast the lonely spinster as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society, though it is unclear whether the show will get a green light from Netflix.
Archetypes’ rocky road: Meghan’s media productivity has largely been concentrated at Spotify, and the road to getting “Archetypes” on the air was rocky. When the Duchess first began working with the audio service, Archewell didn’t have an employee focused on audio projects, and instead, a public-relations representative initially led Archewell’s work with Spotify, people familiar with the company said. The audio company’s executives grew frustrated with the amount of time it took Archewell to conceptualize an idea for Meghan’s podcast and assemble a production team.
Ah, this explains WSJ’s exclusives: Ultimately, Archewell hired a head of audio, who worked in concert with members of Spotify’s Gimlet unit on podcasting ideas. The Gimlet team helped Meghan compile a list of potential guests, and Spotify helped build a podcast studio in the couple’s mansion, said people familiar with the situation. ( News Corp’s Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a content partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media unit.)
Meghan wrote to Taylor Swift? Choosing the right kind of guest was often fraught. Meghan wrote Taylor Swift a personal letter asking her to come on the podcast. The pop star declined, through a representative. Meghan would often ask for changes late in the editing process, at times recruiting senior Spotify executives, including then-Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff, to call producers and push them to make changes.
Harry’s podcast ideas: He explored a podcast on veterans but couldn’t find a compelling way to tackle the subject in podcast form. He tossed around subjects such as misinformation and his point of view as someone new to living in America, and at one point considered co-hosting a show with comedian Hasan Minhaj.
So, with Netflix, it sounds like they signed a five-year producing-and-development deal and three years into the deal, they’ve had one very successful docu-series and they’ll have a second docu-series coming out this summer, plus they’ve made several pitches which have been rejected by Netflix, and then Netflix turns around and complains of their low productivity? I mean, again – I think it’s fair to say that Harry and Meghan should have been more productive in the past three years. Like, we can say “but Spare was a bestseller” and “the docuseries was a huge success” and that’s all true, but it’s also true that they simply should have been more productive (Harry especially).
It’s also fair to say that a good chunk of this was out of their hands. Some of these ideas sound interesting and worthy of exploration – a podcast about an outsider’s perspective of America and American culture? A podcast about fatherhood or childhood trauma? A docuseries about misinformation & the insidiousness of, say, something like News Group Newspapers? All of that sounds really interesting, so why were these pitches rejected by Netflix and Spotify insiders who are now publicly trashing them? It’s so weird. And WTF is that Taylor Swift story – like, OMG, Taylor Swift didn’t want to do a pod interview, it’s a signal that the Sussexes are a flop! GMAFB.
I am getting seriously annoyed at the disturbing level of vitriol being flung at them.
Nothing they have done justifies that. It’s scary how little pushback there is about this outright bullying.
For God’s sake, just let the couple be. They are not a burden on the taxpayer. This is not organic – this relentless pressure. Constructive feedback is legitimate but not this.
I wish there was something I could
do to show my support.
I’m also a little tired of people saying that they were not productive enough. They signed their deals in 2020 in the middle of a pandemic. Meghan had a miscarriage and a baby and wrote a book. Harry has a job with Better-Up, had the Invictus Games, the Apple-TV series with Oprah, and wrote a best-selling memoir. It takes a long time to assemble projects, get them greenlighted, and then film them. Netflix canceled Meghan’s idea for an animated show. They produced the docuseries Harry & Meghan and that other series. For two people who have no experience producing, it is quite a lot. Also, they are concerned with quality, not quantity.
Netflix didn’t just cancel Meghan’s idea for her animated series, they eliminated their whole animation division, laying off dozens of people. The whole animation industry in Hollywood has been in flux ever since the pandemic with lots of folks out of work. if WSJ were an honest publication instead of a Murdoch rag, this would have been part of the story.
I have a concept for them and they don’t even need to credit me. How about a behind the scenes documentary of how they won millions suing Murdock’s trash tabloids for their years of lies? Hopefully Harry has a couple big wins before the five year development deal is done.
The misinformation idea is timely and great. I’d love for that to gain steam again, either in podcast or series form.
So it sounds like good ideas are fizzling somewhere. Is it that H&M lose focus and interest or don’t know how to land the plane? Or that Netflix and Spotify don’t assist or have real interest in the subject matter?
Archwell is a new entity and neither H or M are experienced producers of ANY content so they’d need help. Either from the people they employed or their partners/distributors. Doesn’t sound like that happened.
Finally, this sounds a lot like what happens with any development deal. You’re paid to come up with ideas, explore them, and the distributor or studio decides whether they want to go forward with them. If not, on to the next one. Perfectly normal. And it’s perfectly normal for deals that end up not being productive to not get renewed.
Spotify has Rogan. They are more interested in spreading misinformation than in exposing it.
Seeing as Meghan has decades of experience in this industry in am going to call bs on the claim that they lose focus/interest or are surprised by the amount of work that goes into scripted content. I know being an actress isn’t the same as being a producer but she has close friendships with people that are producers. And she had years of looking behind the scenes.
I wholeheartedly agree! Just a breakdown of the allegations in the current class action law suit would be fascinating or how the misinformation train works from nation state actors to private citizens.
There was a pandemic and Meghan was on maternity leave.
I wish that they could have just grabbed a mic and had interesting conversations with a few guests. Harry especially would have been great. A podcast doesn’t need to be so complicated.
I think Meghan takes on complicated projects that require a lot of resources. Everyone forgets her animated series Pearl was scrapped. I would have advised her to start with something less expensive and time-consuming than animation.
I would love it if meghan would start making documentaries
Well evidently it is that complicated working with Spotify because they wouldn’t give the ok to the Sussexes ideas. That is obviously why Harry and Meghan didn’t want to renew the contract. Who would want to work with a company that vetoes all your ideas and then turns around and accuses you of being lazy for not producing enough content? It sounds like once Dawn Ostroff left, the Sussexes had no allies left at Spotify.
Agree. When all of your ideas are rejected what are you supposed to do? It sounds like a Harry was trying to produce a podcast and they kept vetoing his ideas. He does have a documentary coming out on Netflix this summer so it’s not like he is doing nothing…..I mean
Spotify is so unprofessional.
I’m glad they left.
Also, didn’t a Netflix spokesperson say this past weekend that they are happy with their deal with H&M are producing various projects them? Someone is lying.
If the outlets wanted more content, they should have green-lighted more projects. H&M hired experienced personnel, so where were their ideas? The only thing that makes sense is that the outlets only wanted the personal projects like the documentary. Do “flops” produce a podcast that tops the most-listened to on the outlet or win awards? Do “flops” have a book that is still on the best-seller list and broke records? Do “flops” have the biggest documentary debut on Netflix?
@equality yep, it’s a case of “give us your ideas”, then “nah we are going to veto all of them”,. It’s not Megan and Harry who are out of ideas, it’s these bloody company’s that fail to have the imagination to help carry these forward with them
The bullying and misinformation has to stop
You think Netflix should have carried the Putin idea forward?
@Salto You are assuming that PH really did float that idea. And why not anyway? Isn’t that why the FBI interviews criminals, to understand and stop them? Could be historically significant at the least. And plenty of others interview (and air or publish) less-than-savory characters all the time.
I think it’s possible that these deals were just bad on Spotify and Netflix’s behalf. They over paid and now they’re complaining about it.
H&M we’re never going to do a weekly podcast (say what we will about Joe Rogan, but he turns out a ton of content to sell ads on), and they didn’t have producing experience (Harry especially, and if M has any, it’s not at the $100m level).
So Spotify and Netflix paid a premium for the H&M brand, not for experience, and now they’re holding that against H&M when they all went into these deals with eyes wide open.
This is inconsistent. Netflix is mad according to their source but not according to the actual spokesperson for Netflix. And I think we can agree at this point Spotify is is trying to lay that they didn’t leave us we left them narrative for when archetypes pops up at another platform probably later this summer. Also disagree that they should have produced more. This sounds like they have done a DocuSeries, two documentaries unless we’re not counting live to lead, would have done animated series of Netflix hadn’t axed that entire division, and have another show that’s coming up. So the production of five things in two and a half years isn’t enough? What’s the standard then? Because Netflix takes two and three years in between seasons of shows all the time so I’m not sure why them having three or four shows in two or three years is a bad thing?
I will say that the promo for live to lead was lacking but i am putting that blame on Netflix. I feel like they should have done way more than tweet about it a couple of times.
Pure projection once again. Is it Harry and Meghan who have a track record of “Big idea, subpar execution” or Peggy and Keen? Which couple is surprised by the amount of work huge projects take? Peggy is constantly telling us something is going to be his life’s work to solve – peace in the Middle East, racism, the environment, and now homelessness – and then we never hear about it again.
Harry and Meghan have a track record of completed projects and initiatives because they do the work quietly before announcing anything. The Sussexes are a couple who know how to organize the big projects.
Plus, all the quotes from this article sound exactly like all of the British tabloid trash articles about the Sussexes (and other royals). Quotes from unnamed “people familiar with their perspective/the company” are littered throughout the article. That could mean anyone! Any Netflix subscriber could be said to be familiar with the company.
it’s a murdoch paper so of course it’s going to be negative. harry keeps suing him very very publicly.
and agreed – no one else gets this type of pushback and its awful to see this type of nonsense in american papers, but also – drawing more attention/clicks to it does not help – so much better if it is fully ignored. just watch their things on netflix again or re-listen to her podcast
Tell me about it. At this rate i’m going to run out of newspapers to get the news from. I feel like every single one of my legitimate avenues have been snarkier and snarkier towards H&M.
i’m not surprised about the Murdoch papers but even the Guardian is being unsupportive lately. It feels like Celebitchy is the only safe place left on the net other than the squad on twitter.
The squad has done so much heavy lifting to inform people that the WSJ is a murdoch paper but the WSJ still holds a lot of credibility in the eyes of those who do not follow royal news.
This turn around of the American media is so disheartening. I cant imagine what Meghan is going though, she barely survived the bullying in the British press but at least there it could be dismissed as tabloids, but to go through this again and on home ground, first bloomberg and now the WSJ.
Also piers writes for the ny post.
WSJ should be disclosing that their parent company is being sued by Harry on these articles.
I agree about the snark against H and M it’s everywhere now and yet oddly there is nothing negative about Kathy except on forums or here.
Bring back net neutrality so we can find independent sources that aren’t toeing this colonist crap.
Swifties were dragging Meghan yesterday on Twitter.
Probably because they thought Taylor was going to be attacked for saying no, even though I did not see any of the Sussex Squad starting shit.
Oh well, must be a nice break from their usual fights with Gaga, Rihanna and Beyoncé fans.
That fanbase is always dragging black women, weren’t they into it with Sza fans too about her album knocking Midnights out of the top spot or something? Her fanbase can be incredibly racist but people just want to whistle past the graveyard on that I guess.
I don’t know what happened with Sza, but I wish they would just have thought for a moment that it is probably Murdoch or his pals planting these stories in an attempt to get more people to hate Meghan.
Swifties were beefing with football fans recently too, about who had bigger audiences in stadiums or something.
So it was Messi fans vs Ronaldo fans vs Swifties, which was a bit weird to see.
Why would Swift fans be mad at Meghan? She invited Taylor to be on her podcast and Taylor said no. Notice the article doesn’t mention why Taylor said no. It could be a scheduling conflict since Taylor was prepping for an album and tour. But again Murdoch rags are always presenting a slant. There were probably other people Meghan wanted and they couldn’t make it work due to timing, interest, etc.
It’s fandom Twitter.
People are fighting over even more random things than this.
Murdoch seems to be an expert at getting people to hate Meghan anyway.
I think they are being treated unfairly. The expectations for them are unreasonably high. How long did it take Shonda Rhymes or the Obamas to develop their projects? I think Shonda took even longer to develop Bridgerton and that was a smash hit.
That said, I can believe that Archewell is going through a steep learning curve and it’s taking them a while to get up to speed and to find and build a team that can help them develop all of their ideas because they lack the experience and know how to do it themselves. And they are GREAT ideas.
This is where WME can come in and connect them with the right people and help them shepherd their projects to fruition.
I also believe that people at Spotify and Netflix were pushing ideas at them that they didn’t agree with or didn’t suit their brand. Especially Spotify. And they’re pissed. The nice interpretation of this is that they weren’t a good fit and there are plenty of other media outlets out there that would be a better match. Again, something WME can help them with.
That said, between this and the BS I saw on TMZ this weekend, it’s clear that Murdoch has activated his entire media empire to attack the Sussexes. They’re not even being subtle about it.
That’s exactly what I was saying It’s a preposterous metric. The Obama’s signed their dealing 2018 and have produced 11 shows including two based around Michelle’s book tours. The Sussexes have done four or five since December of 2020 and that shows that they don’t have the same production dedication? I’m sure Archewell is going through growing pains which every single business does, why when it happens to the Sussexes it’s evidence of incompetence beats me. Just like the parsing of every single thing they say to find the one thing that may have conflict to prove that everything is a lie, everything that they do must be an absolute midas touch perfection from beginning to end or else it’s a failure?
A lot of this reads like Spotify and Murdoch putting words into Netflix mouth to blame H and M for industry changes that have burned the wealthy media owners.
Frankly, those outlets wanted to make bank from Obama and Sussex popularity, but also wanted Rogan type content pushed out daily. Well, the two don’t go together.
funny how Murdoch isn’t focusing his papers on Rogan taking $120m for a crappy product that is killing people.
Wasn’t signing with WME supposed to put all the media on notice? Why isn’t Ari stopping these articles? From AMERICAN press…. Not the rota.
Yeah, an American newspaper that is run by Murdoch.
Sooooo they’re all criticising Sussexes for their work ethic while Keen and Brother Can’t are just there, pillars or monarchy?
“Archewell employees and associates say the company often lacks direction, and that its founders at times seem surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects.”
First, not sure what to think about Archewell employees and associates talking about the company for this story. I want to hope and believe that the experience of working at Archewell is a positive one that wouldn’t drive someone to leak to a negative story, but I also don’t think the WSJ would blatantly make up a source. I wish there were at least some supporting quotes to flesh out this statement. I’m sure Archewell employees have to sign a pretty airtight NDA, though, right?!
Second, “surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects”? I don’t exactly buy this; Meghan literally worked in entertainment for years and at least knows how the sausage of a scripted series is made! I could see them being surprised to learn the inner workings of media unfamiliar to them, but this seems like a weird dig.
Overall, I have a hunch this is a classic case of too many irons in the fire. One company trying to do a lot of different things. I expect that, with time and growth as leaders of their own company, Harry and Meghan will learn to more tightly focus their activities.
“ Overall, I have a hunch this is a classic case of too many irons in the fire. One company trying to do a lot of different things. I expect that, with time and growth as leaders of their own company, Harry and Meghan will learn to more tightly focus their activities.”
I can believe that too. It’s been a hectic 3 years and they probably felt the need to take on too much so they could raise capital and get themselves established. It’s OK to take a beat, reevaluate and narrow their focus.
Spotify has done this before. Immediately after Joe Budden left the plataform, they started an obvious campaign against him. digging details contained in court documents on his split with a former girlfriend. They did some light version of this with the Obamas too.
I disagree about their low productivity. Benioff and Weiss signed with Netflix a good half a year before Meghan and Harry and all they produced so far was a movie and a series already cancelled. Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhymes already came with their whole careers behind them and production team. The Sussexes are new to the game.
My advise to them is to continue not responding to all this articles and working on their thing. They are transitioning from telling their story- to great success- to telling others and doing work not attached to their past. They have to keep their head above the water and I like they are simply not engaging with this campaiggn.
I think any paper with a connection to a tabloid being sued by Harry should fully disclose their conflict of interest. Putting this article in the WSJ gives it a veil of legitimacy, but the WSJ is just another Murdoch outlet.
Not sure why all these stories are coming now?
However their initial deals went they had massively successful projects, and Meghan just signed with WME. Their future is bright.
I would have been concerned if these stories had come before, but Meghan, at least, has already moved on to bigger and better things.
So maybe they know that she has become ‘untouchable ‘ but are still trying to muddy the waters?
It’s clear that moving to the states has not insulated them from the smear machine and its insidious campaign. I think there needs to be more aggressive pushback besides paper statements from spokespeople. It won’t take much more of this to do serious reputational damage to their brand.
The Sussexes have never produced content before so I’m not surprised there were problems. Even experienced producers have produced flops. Netflix & Spotify should have worked out a plan before throwing money at them.
WSJ is Murdoch owned so of course they will put a negative spin on everything.
WME would not have signed Meghan if she was a flop.
So they’ve been productive. Just not productive enough. They should’ve been more productive. Insinuation that they’re not working hard enough or don’t really know what they’re doing. Okaaaay. Cool cool cool. Deep breath. I’m gonna sit back and watch bc I have a feeling there is more coming and this article will be an obsolete footnote.
I think they should do a docuseries on misinformation. There’s lots of research on it and lots of directions they could go in. The Johnny Depp/Russia bots? Interference in elections? QAnon? And then how it all feeds into the British press and vice versa.
Or how about the role of the British press in Brexit, politics, and the royal family? Just unpack the relationships. I’ve read a few studies already on the relationship between the press and Brexit outcomes; those who read tabloid stories were more likely to vote to exit.
They could also focus on a social media takedown…the history of social media giants acquiescing to authoritarian governments or the misinformation campaign on Facebook that gave rise to the Rohingya genocide and other events.
They’ve got a rich tapestry to mine when it comes to misinformation. This could be research-backed and really informative.
I completely agree! This I would love to see and I actually think people would watch. It’d be sort of like a mix of the podcast You’re Wrong About the Explained series on Netflix, both which were very successful.
Throw in some education on media literacy and you’ve got a series the world REALLY needs right now. Harry can be in it but doesn’t have to be. I almost feel like he shouldn’t so people don’t immediately question his motives (even though they are noble).
I would LOVE it if they did a program on media literacy. Something that could be shown at school and with textbooks or work books. Something communities and organizations could utilize.
Murdoch money at work. These are the people that wanted to overturn a legal election so not surprised they are turning their machine on the Sussexes. And I don’t believe that Meghan who has been in the industry for almost twenty years would be surprised at how much work is involved in bringing projects to fruition. Harry wouldn’t be either considering he’s been working with Invictus for ten years. This is a hit piece pure and simple.
100%
My suspicion is that the timing is related to Williams’s big announcement about how he will be curing homelessness in the next five years (he needs something to do after curing racism just by being bored with it). Harry and Meghan…. lazy and incompetent with sub-par ideas; Peg….statesmanlike leader and future king, bravely leading Great Britain into the future. As always, it’s opposite day on the salty isle.
And kates so called efforts with early years and her tennis playing stunt at wimbledon.hard work for keen.
Nobody in America cares about William and Kate, outside of will they get a divorce. This is about those lawsuits against the media.
I notice an increase of bots on social media spreading propaganda and going back to spreading gossip from years ago. And all the poor tom ma r k l e posts. Downright creepy.
They Signed in 2020 the begining of the pandemic which was world wide. Sure grab a mic and talk to guests, a la rogan, this is why there is so much misinformation coming from his his show. I watched a couple of his shows when they were on youtube and yes i was introduced to some interesting people, ut i dont watch it consistentenly. I listened to trevors show when it was on luminary and he had themes every episode which were infomative , but also not an every week show. meh why am i jumping in to push back . they are working doing well interacting and producing stuff.
Who owns the WSJ is the big tell here. Since when is a Murdoch publication not telling lies? As for Spotify, they desperately wanted a royals gossip podcast but H&M refused. Are Spotty and Netflix trying to place blame to avoid admitting they’ve made some wrong moves business-wise? Such as ungodly $$$ to Joe the assh*ole.
I have a feeling H&M do have good ideas and are working on them as we speak and we also know their projects are kept undercover until they are completed or nearly so.
Of course the WSJ says that. It’s Murdoch-owned.
Bloomberg says it too.
Bloomberg is Mike Bloomberg’s outlet and he is working with Prince William on his projects. Always know the source of your news and the potential conflicts of interest. It’s called media literacy.
My husband is in the entertainment business, and let me tell you… it practically takes an act of God to present an idea, film a pilot/sizzle reel, and get green-lighted for a show/documentary to proceed.
I don’t think it’s fair to say the Sussexes haven’t been productive enough, because it sure seems like they’re trying to be. It is a brutal process, and perhaps they showed a lot of confidence early on that they could produce X amount of projects, but the reality of the industry is tough and tons of great ideas don’t pan out.
Exactly. And anyone working in the industry knows this and won’t hold it against the Sussexes. Especially since everything they DID put out were roaring successes.
The only people who are buying this spin are people who don’t get this. And the haters.
This, exactly. And before you can even get to the passable/good/great ideas, you have to plow through a bazillion bad ideas. There’s nothing wrong with bad ideas – they’re part of the conversation – but, I wonder if there was enough conversation and collaboration going on between the parties.
According to the royalists and British press this piece was scathing but it seems like with every new business there has been some growing pains and set backs. One thing they can’t say that the projects they have put out were failures. It seems like they have a lot of good ideas but they haven’t been greenlit. The inclusion of Pearl was without context as that project was in pre-production when Netflix axed it. Harry and Meghan can’t be faulted for that.
They thought South Park was “scathing” too. Idiots.
South Park was more than scathing, it was brutal and i hold it responsible for the avalanche of bad press that H&M have had this. It made it OK for US media to make fun of H&M
@julie
South Park skewers everyone. No one takes them seriously. And, breaking news, no public figure is immune from mocking. Unlike the rest of the royal family, they aren’t expecting and demanding deference.
A while back when the Sussexes started adding more content generation and production staff, resources into Archewell, I was a bit surprised, thinking they’d already partnered with Spotify and Netflix and surely those companies would already have that expertise, staff or could hook Archewell up with production teams they’d worked with before.
But now it makes more sense, it sounds like Spotify particularly wanted Archewell to have that staff, expertise in place and begrudgingly hung around while the Sussexes staffed stuff up and got their footing. And then there was a giant disconnect between what a Rogan-tent-poled Spotify was interested in putting out there and the content, themes Archewell and the Sussexes were interested in working on. Netflix is a whole other situation, as they’ve pivoted a lot over the last year RE production generation (dropping in house animation production and moving away from big-name big-dollar flashy contracts).
But in both cases NONE of it is unusual in media, Hollywood. Big names form production companies, partner with studios, channels, services and then move on after a couple of years as business models shift, disconnects in themes, content of interest develop, etc.
What went on behind the scenes with these deals, and Archewell production getting off the ground is in theory an interesting subject, but this is the media equivalent of the “exclusives” that came out after Harry and Meghan’s wedding “she made Kate cry” “she tried to kill Charlotte with poison flowers” “Harry scolded staffers who told Meghan no”: Either completely normal behind the scenes stuff spun in the most inflammatory, negative way possible… eg Meghan had a mix of flowers … just like Kate and every other royal bride, nothing malicious or unusual about it, or complete lies, misrepresentations that took something that happened eg Meghan and Kate had a moment and someone cried, and twisted it with a false narrative.
How much content are they expected to produce? I believe they signed the Netflix deal in 2020, since then they’ve produced 3 documentaries and an animated show that was axed due to departmental issues. That’s 4 (3, really) projects in 3 years, just for Netflix. I don’t know much about production but for a startup that’s seems like a lot?
I know! In 3 years they started a foundation, a production company, Harry has Invictus, Better Up and Travelyst. Meghan did her podcast and was working on Pearl, plus had a miscarriage then a baby and they are parents to 2 toddlers. Plus, Harry had his book and is involved in lawsuits but sure…..they aren’t doing enough.
And moved houses in the process.
Ultimately it is their contract that determines how much they should have produced, their personal lives and these mitigating factors matters to us, the fans but not to the businesses employing them.
Spotify, NF, whatever doesn’t care about their second baby or their new house
This is the challenge of going to the market vs the easy work of Royal Family projects.
The BRF is useless and lazy but as long as Britain has a constitution monarchy, they are safe, they only need to show that they are working but there are no productivity metrics unlike the businesses that are now the Sussexes’ clients and partners.
And 2020 was the kick off of the pandemic people!
Walls Street Journal should you not focus on inflation, American debt level, interest rate, etc instead of writing on the Sussexes.
In my view, the Sussexes are doing well considering the fact they do not have background on podcast and film production.
The slant in that article was ridiculous. It failed to mention that the podcast knocked out Rogan and won the People’s Choice award, Spare sold so fast it is now in the Guinness Book of World records, “Harry and Meghan” was the most popular documentary ever at Netflix. But the Sussexes are flops?
And WSJ owes the Sussexes a correction regarding Pearl, as it wasn’t axed individually, as the article implies. All animation at Netflix as axed. This article is truly misinformation at its highest level.
They have to be punished, they must be destroyed by any means, no one is allowed to sue anything or anyone to do with the Murdochs. The midds and the mattress seem to be well protected no matter how bad they are behaving. It is sickening. What they are trying to do to Harry and Meghan is dangerous. No one seems to have ever been attacked like this before, for no reason other than existing and trying to do their best. It has become totally irrational, the relentless attacks are pure evil and must be soul destroying for Harry and Meghan.
Diamonds are made under pressure. And Murdoch is not invincible. He had an $800 million chunk taken out of his hide with more to come. The Sussexes have sued these papers before and won, lets keep the faith that truth will prevail.
I know WME is highly regarded, but since Meghan signed with them their PR has been very weak
WME is not doing PR for Harry and Meghan. They’ve been hired to get business opportunities for them. What would you want Harry and Meghan spokesperson to do other than what she’s doing now?
WME isn’t a PR agency. They broker entertainment deals.
Any media that is associated or connected to Murdoch or any of the other unethical media companies isn’t a reliable source regarding Harry and Meghan. It has been six years of them writing lies and attacking them with racist and misogynist undertones. Harry and Meghan left the UK and stepped down from being working royals three years ago. This is a smear campaign that I refuse to contribute to. Any other person starting a company wouldn’t get the scrutiny they get, but because Murdoch has a vendetta against them that started long before they stepped down, he is chasing them and writing about them daily with extreme bias and hate. The hit pieces of bullies and racists mean nothing to me. I will wait, watch and support what the Sussexes do because they have always functioned for the good of society and that is what I will spend my valuable time supporting.
These articles in the WSJ are pure professional character assassination; is there no legal recourse for the Sussex Brand?
The WSJ is owned by Murdoch; Harry is suing Murdoch’s media. This is flagrant abuse.
Someone somewhere in the media needs to call it out for what it is.