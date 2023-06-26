“Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker did a gender reveal – it’s a boy” links

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian had a gender reveal. It’s a boy. [Dlisted]

Phoebe Waller Bridge looked great in Berlin. [Go Fug Yourself]

Photos from the BET Awards, which were held even with the ongoing writers’ strike (who wrote the stuff on the teleprompter?). [Just Jared]

The pics from the Barbie photocall are amazing. [RCFA]

Review of No Hard Feelings, with praise for Jennifer Lawrence. [LaineyGossip]

Kim Petras drops a new album for Pride Month! [OMG Blog]

Everyone’s raving about Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City! [Pajiba]

NBC doesn’t want the rebooted Magnum, PI. [Seriously OMG]

The more we know about Ron DeSantis, the more we hate him. [Jezebel]

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice promote Barbie. [Egotastic]

Getting to know Andrew Barth Feldman. [Buzzfeed]

Elton John performed his last British concert ever at Glastonbury. [Towleroad]