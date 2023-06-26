“Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker did a gender reveal – it’s a boy” links

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian had a gender reveal. It’s a boy. [Dlisted]
Phoebe Waller Bridge looked great in Berlin. [Go Fug Yourself]
Photos from the BET Awards, which were held even with the ongoing writers’ strike (who wrote the stuff on the teleprompter?). [Just Jared]
The pics from the Barbie photocall are amazing. [RCFA]
Review of No Hard Feelings, with praise for Jennifer Lawrence. [LaineyGossip]
Kim Petras drops a new album for Pride Month! [OMG Blog]
Everyone’s raving about Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City! [Pajiba]
NBC doesn’t want the rebooted Magnum, PI. [Seriously OMG]
The more we know about Ron DeSantis, the more we hate him. [Jezebel]
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice promote Barbie. [Egotastic]
Getting to know Andrew Barth Feldman. [Buzzfeed]
Elton John performed his last British concert ever at Glastonbury. [Towleroad]
Ah, nawww, has Travis become one of them? So not punk.
Awww Elton. He will be missed.
Ok but didn’t Kourtney and Travis use an embryo and IVF? They already knew the gender didn’t they? Was this more for family/friends/fans? Most people are saying they are glad it’s a boy so one less girl this family can exploit. I mean I’ve seen Rob’s daughter Dream more than I’ve seen Rob in the last 5 years ! That tells you something.
I watched Asteroid City this weekend. It is weird. Go into it knowing it will be all over the place. We really enjoyed it.
No one does scenery, etc like Wes Anderson.
We did IVF and didn’t know the gender until ultrasounds well into pregnancy. You can do gender selection, but you don’t have to. I think I also read that they stopped IVF but IDK.
I don’t get people hating on gender reveals. It doesn’t mean you don’t support trans kids, you can have a gender reveal and also accept and embrace same child if that gender changes later
I think it’s more that those gender reveals just seem like . . . a lot. Everything these days seems like it’s made for insta. I’m all for parties but those gender reveals don’t look the least bit fun to me and always create huge messes. Everything around having a baby has become such a commercial opportunity and this is one more production to add to the line-up.
Boo to the cancel of Magnum PI and American Auto. AAuto had some really progressive story lines and a great cast.
American Auto got cancelled? That show was really good ! Every single episode was hilarious.
I’m sorry to hear about Elton, but are we NOT going to talk about Rick Astley? Covering AC/DC Highway to Hell while playing drums and guitar at the festival? Just how AWESOME is he??!!! Great singing voice, sense of humor, tons of talent, and incredibly nice and humble. I used to make fun of his 80s songs, but damn this man can ROCK! Where was all AC/DC talent during the 80s?!
Agree 100% to the Rick Astley love!
He is terrific, that big wonderful voice + he was having a great time on stage!
I saw Elton, and he mentioned George Michael and did a song for him.
Paul McCartney was in there off stage watching Elton onstage.
McCartney, The Beatles, Lennon, Harrison, Elton, Astley, George Michael, Freddie, AC/DC, Duran Duran, Def L, Ozzy, The Stones, Clapton, Winwood, Joe Cocker, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Gilmour, Billy Idol, endless great music. Sad so many are gone.
Will this really be Eltons last show?
I wish I felt that K&T new baby was not just a storyline for the show & PMK.
Those Kardashians will never go away, too bad.