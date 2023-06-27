Billie Eilish: ‘I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy’



Lately Billie Eilish has talked a lot about embracing her feminine side and how hard it is to grow up in the public eye. For most of her career, Billie dressed in a lot of boyish silhouettes that kept her body shape hidden. Recently her style has shifted to more feminine and grown-up styles, like her Met Gala look. British Vogue interviewed her to talk about her newest perfume launch, Eilish 2, but the quotes about her style were the most interesting to me. She says she’s done proving that she’s a tomboy and she wants to get more comfortable wearing a lot of makeup. She also shared how she deals with body shaming and learning self-acceptance.

She is multifaceted: “I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it,’” she says. “I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I’m just me.” She wants to wear more makeup but is scared: “I’m trying to be more comfortable wearing make-up, like a lot of make-up,” says Eilish, who notes that she strives to embrace the power that comes with hyper-femininity. “Obviously, I wear a little make-up all the time, but it’s just like, big faces of make-up… it’s something that I look up to, and I admire, and for me, I’m just like so scared of it.” How she deals with body-shaming comments: “Dude, I don’t even know. It’s tough, man,” says Eilish. “Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about […] I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest,” she continues. “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bullshit, because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b–ch.”

[From British Vogue]

I think Billie is learning what a lot of us learn as we grow up. Sometimes we cling to one identity very hard in adolescence, but then we find that we don’t want to fit into the same box all the time. I think most people spend their teen years trying on different identities. For Billie, the “tomboy” identity may have resonated with her, but it also shielded her from the overt objectification that most teen pop stars experience (Britney, Christina, et al). Now that she’s an adult, I think she feels safer expressing her more feminine side. For what it’s worth I think Billie has one of those faces that responds to a lot of makeup. I feel like when I put on eye shadow I look completely the same, but Billie’s face looks different when she sports a dramatic look. I hope she continues to have fun with it. I’ve loved seeing Billie’s style evolution. Going from ‘teen pop star’ to ‘adult pop star’ relatively unscathed is no mean feat. And of course she would be hurt by body-shaming comments. But I’m glad that she says she’s more interested in how she feels than what other people think. I know I sound like her maiden aunt but I’m really proud of Billie.