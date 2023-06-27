RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider swears off Ozempic: ‘I’ll be the last woman standing’

Embed from Getty Images

Jackie Goldschneider of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is getting in on the Ozempic news cycle again. She called it “an eating disorder in a needle” back in January, then in February said it was “horrifying” and that its usage would likely cause a lot of eating disorders. And Jackie isn’t invoking anorexia lightly — she’s been open about being in recovery for it herself. Anyway, Jackie threw some shade at a fellow Housewife. Fans accused one of her OC counterparts of using Ozempic, then Jackie said she’d “be the last woman standing.”

Jackie Goldschneider won’t jump on the Ozempic bandwagon like other “Housewives.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 46, declared Saturday that she has no plans to start taking the diabetes-turned-weight-loss drug.

“I’ll be the last (wo)man standing,” she commented on Page Six’s Instagram post about fellow Bravolebrity Emily Simpson looking slimmer recently.

Fans accused the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 47, of using Ozempic after she shared a photo of herself appearing noticeably different at home with her twin sons, Luke and Keller.

“I was trying to get a cute photo of the jumpsuit but my boys and dog kept jumping in the photos #momlife,” she captioned her post Friday, causing her followers to raise their eyebrows.

Simpson is far from the only “Housewives” star fans have accused of lying about their use of the medication.

Bravo exec Andy Cohen even joked last week that the “Real Housewives of Ozempic” was currently airing on Bravo.

Goldschneider, who has battled an eating disorder for most of her life, has not shied away from discussing the dangers of drugs like Ozempic, which is intended for those with Type II diabetes or clinical obesity.

“An eating disorder in a needle,” the reality star commented under an Instagram post in January.

Goldschneider has also talked extensively about being in recovery for anorexia.

She said it was “going well” but “not as easy” as she thought it would be when she sat down with Page Six last year.

“I thought I would just start eating more and everything would come together, but there’s been a lot of hurdles for me, so I’m definitely, like, well on my way, a thousand times better than I was last year, but I do have issues,” she explained at the time.

Goldschneider later said she was “horrified” by the latest celebrity weight-loss fad running rampant in the “Real Housewives” world.

“You should know that I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up,” she said on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in February.

“I’m horrified by it,” she went on.

“There’s going to be a lot of people with eating disorders. … You start dropping massive amounts of weight. That’s so addicting. That’s how I spiraled into anorexia.”

“Housewives” who’ve admitted to using Ozempic include Goldschneider’s “RHONJ” co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler.