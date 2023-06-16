The Sussexes & Spotify part ways, ‘Archetypes’ will probably go to another platform

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a reported $20 million contract with Spotify. Other than the one-time-only Christmas/NYE special, the only podcast they produced was Meghan’s Archetypes pod last year, which was a huge success, hitting #1 on Spotify’s podcast charts and temporarily dethroning Spotify’s golden (anti-vaxx) goose Joe Rogan. Many of us have been hoping for the announcement of a second season of Archetypes, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer, because Spotify and the Sussexes are quitting each other. This was first reported in the Wall Street Journal, so here’s that reporting:

Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” Spotify podcast won’t be renewed for a second season, according to people familiar with the matter, a casualty of the audio company’s overhaul of its approach to podcasting. Producers of the show, which explored labels that hold women back, have been told that a second season won’t move forward, the people said, following discussions months ago about the possibility of one. Markle’s podcast is the only project she and her husband, Prince Harry, completed for Spotify Technology after signing a roughly $20 million overall deal with the company in late 2020. The couple hasn’t met the productivity benchmarks required to receive the full payout from the deal, people familiar with the matter said. The cancellation is a sign of the continuing correction in the podcast market, a format popular among listeners, but one that has proved hard to make profitable for Spotify and many of its rivals. “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” a spokeswoman for the couple’s Archewell Productions media company said. Markle recently signed with talent agency WME. Conversations are ongoing for other homes for Archewell content, a person familiar with those discussions said. Spotify last week laid off 200 people, including many audio engineers. The company announced a revamped approach to podcasting that includes making shows available on platforms outside Spotify and a shift to focus on offering creator tools to podcasters rather than making original content.

[From WSJ]

Deadline reported the news as “The Sussexes have separated from Spotify,” and describes the “talks” between Archewell and Spotify for a second season of Archetypes. Deadline makes it sound like the Sussexes “are rethinking their deals to find better homes and partnerships for content. There’s also a chance that Archetypes could wind up elsewhere, we hear.” This rethink is because of Meghan signing with WME. In any case, hours after WSJ’s exclusive report, the Sussexes issued a statement with Spotify:

A joint statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company Archewell Audio and Spotify said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.” A representative from WME, the talent agency that the Duchess of Sussex signed with earlier this year, told the Wall Street Journal, “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

[From People]

My take on this whole thing is that Meghan and Harry did nothing wrong – they were victims of a podcasting downturn in general, and this is more about Spotify’s business model than whatever the Sussexes did or did not do. Now, I think it’s a stupid business decision from Spotify to not fight to keep them. While the Sussexes could have done more with Spotify, what Meghan did with Archetypes was great, and the second season would have been great too. Instead, Archetypes will probably move to Audible or Amazon or whatever. That’s my guess.