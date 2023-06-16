Prince William & Kate are ‘resigned’ to living in ‘cramped’ Adelaide Cottage

Many people weren’t paying attention when Prince William and Kate spent more than a year – spring 2021 through late summer 2022 – publicly appealing for Charles to give them a big royal property somewhere in Windsor or Berkshire. They hated living in London, and they were house-hunting for private properties in Berkshire, they were checking out all of the properties on the Royal Windsor estate. For a while, I really thought that they would end up in Fort Belvedere, which is part of the Royal Windsor estate. William and Kate probably thought they would end up there too, or at least they thought they would be given one of the larger properties.
By the very end of the summer of 2022, they finally moved into Adelaide Cottage, which is not one of the grander properties on the estate. It was definitely kind of an insult to W&K that they were given Adelaide, a four-bedroom without “servants’ quarters.” Even before QEII passed away, it was widely believed that Adelaide would be a temporary placement and that Will and Kate would be “getting” Windsor Castle soon enough. Then Charles became king and instead of allowing Will and Kate to move into Windsor Castle, he told them to just stay put in that cramped cottage. It’s hilarious. Now William is throwing weekly tantrums about how he desperately needs Royal Lodge, his uncle’s property. All of which brings me to this story – Will and Kate are “resigned” to living in the cramped Adelaide Cottage for the time being.
Prince William and Kate have resigned to living in “too small” Adelaide Cottage for the foreseeable future – despite reportedly eyeing up Andrew’s Royal Lodge. The couple have been living in the cottage on the Windsor Estate with children George, Charlotte and Louis since moving in less than a year ago from Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
But plans by King Charles to downsize the family’s property – and news Prince Andrew is being asked to leave his £30million mansion – has thrown things into question. While the Lodge was at one point reportedly earmarked for the young family of five, OK! reports they are now accepting that they’ll be staying at Adelaide despite it being too cramped for them.
A source has explained that despite the questions hovering around Royal Lodge and the costs needed to repair it, the Duke of York was provided for in Queen Elizabeth’s will and, as a result, has been able to come up with the money to make essential repairs.
“The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” the source said. “The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.”
A Kensington Palace source added: “William and Kate love the cottage but it’s just too small for them. There are four bedrooms which just about fit them all in but there are other things that need to be considered. Staff and other elements need to be factored in. It is also meant to be a working residence and there isn’t room to facilitate an office or hold more than a few guests at a time. They were looking for a larger home but have now resigned themselves to the fact that they will be stuck in the cottage due to other properties not opening up for them.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
What’s genuinely bonkers is thinking about the extensive real estate holdings of the Duchy of Cornwall, and how William could simply move his family into any of the residential real estate holdings. Of course, I understand the idea that they want to be near the kids’ school, they want to be in the Windsor area and they want a certain level of security. But again, there are other homes within the Royal Windsor estate. It really feels like King Charles has just been refusing to allow W&K to move into any of the bigger, grander homes. Out of spite? Or something else? In any case, I love this – they thought they were so clever, they thought they would be moving into Windsor Castle within months of QEII’s passing. Not so much.
Does anyone really believe that Can’t and Peg live there together? I still believe that will be her home when Peg gets around to divorcing her. I also believe he wants Uncle Andy’s place.
All of this is spot on. Peg alone would never move into a four bedroom house with no help on site at all times. Neither would he live in that kind of situation with three young kids and a wife he loves (likes being around at least). If anyone thinks he stays there somewhat regularly with his family, please let me know because I have a bridge to sell you. I don’t think he has ever set foot there. He stays in the castle when he wants to be around his kids, any other times he is in KP or Anmer. I have a feeling Kate has lost access to Anmer too, and she can only stays in KP when the kids attend events in London. Adelaide is her place.
Adelaide is hers and Carole’s. That’s why they need more than 4 bedrooms. 3 for the children, 1 for Kate, 1 for Carole.
Carole probably has to stay in one of the childrens rooms or Kate does when Carole’s there.
If the bodyguards, nanny and other staff are in the staff building next door, 5 plus a guest room should be enough.
The beauty of Royal Lodge and it’s 30 bedrooms is that the wanks could live in the same residence without living together (like Fergie and Andy). Hell they could even rescue the Middleton’s and have them move in. Not so much with Adeleide.
I bet that actually is the real reason W&K want Royal Lodge
@Sunhine – Royal Lodge doe NOT have 30 bedrooms. The large Grade-II property, basically unchanged since the 1930’s, features a total of 30 rooms (in the main house only; not counting the six “staff” cottages) including 7 bedrooms over the top two floors and four principal reception rooms.
@Kaiser – ” But again, there are other homes within the Royal Windsor estate”: Most of the “uninhabited” properties located in the “Windsor Estate” are basically the same size or smaller than Adelaide Cottage. The only big one is Frogmore House which has basically been used by ‘The Crown Estates” as a country club and/or event venue.
@baytampabay you literally proved the point. 30 bedrooms across the estate.
There may be 30 total bedrooms on The Royal Lodge Estate but there are not 30 bedrooms at The Royal Lodge.
No.
Me too.
Absolutely.
All of these!!!👆
@susanCollins, nope, and they haven’t lived together for ages. Adelaide is their separating home. Kate lives there with the children and William has his own place with a nice ROSE garden in the country and away from prying eyes
What happened to it being a perfect family home and all that being in the press when the move was announced? Curious.
It seems like only last year (because it was) that we were being told how perfect this “cottage” was for them because they are such simple, down to earth people. And who needs servants ‘ quarters in the residence? That’s for stuffy, uptight royals like the Sussexes!
Personally, I love to imagine them, late at night, scrolling through photos of the Sussex dreamy, sunny, Montecito mansion.
@Escondista You know they are envious of that huge estate. Oh, well…
Right?! I SWEAR this was suchhhhh a good move for them according to “reports”?
Y’all might be on to something with this divorce talk…
@MinorityReport … It is my understanding (from reading comments by Brits at other outlets) that Adelaide Cottage was actually connected to Adelaide Lodge at some point in time so there are ‘8’ bedrooms, not 4, and there is also a separate building near the house for servants. I do recall when they moved into Adelaide how the (then) Cambridge PR Team crowed about normal and ‘hands on’ Wills and Kate being without 24/7 ‘live in’ help (Nannies) because there was a separate building on the property for staff.
According to Wikipedia, the present cottage has four bedrooms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adelaide_Cottage
Poor dears, they have such a hard life. Imagine having to live in a 4 bedroomed home with no accommodation for the servants. It must be so difficult and worrying for them 😡
If Adelaide Cottage is too small, then they can go back to their huge apartment at KP or their large property at Anmer. They have a lifestyle most of us can only dream about and still they moan …..
Absolutely correct. How much more tone-deaf can they get?
Exactly their air of entitlement is appalling, while at the same time trying to come across as beggars.
But wasn’t the original story line that they wanted a modest family home and that they didn’t need a whole bunch of space? Wasn’t that supposed to be a sign of their normal down to earth relatability? They can’t keep their story straight.
I do wonder how non-royal couples with three kids manage to live and work in their four bedroom detached houses. If only there had been a recent two year period when literally everyone was doing just that out of necessity rather than choice, then the Waleses could get some ideas.
Exactly, how does anyone keep falling for this narrative that is constantly painting them as victims. Who actually feels sorry for these two do nothings? I have as many small children and don’t have any of their luxuries and after the last three years being stuck home for the most part, I’m exhausted. I mean we all know their help literally lives right next door, we’ve seen the pics. The amount of time I have to spend cleaning my own home, doing the family laundry, paying my bills, taking care of every aspect of my kids lives, all of those hours that these two nit wits have free to do whatever they want and yet they still don’t “work” more than a few hours a month.
Agreed, Erin. If they were just really rich people, it wouldn’t be insulting to the rest of the population, but the fact that they are taxpayer funded is enraging, and I don’t even live in a country that has to contribute to these lazies.
I wonder if this is press is part of Charles approach to get Andrew out of the Royal Lodge? Like stir up controversy of why do Andrew and Fergie need this large abode when it could go to a family of 5 living in “cramped quarters”.
I wonder if this is going to end with Chuck giving them Frogmore.
I’m sure Kate would enjoy it as the apex of her single white female-ing Meghan.
Frogmore House or Frogmore Cottage????
If Eugenie or Andrew don’t end up at frogmore cottage, I can see one of them using it. It’s private, renovated and near Adelaide. Less people underfoot than at Windsor castle. Since Kate is at Adelaide, I have really wondered if William will end up using Frogmore Cottage.
@BTB – I think it would be Frogmore Cottage. Frogmore House would require a sh*t ton of renovations to turn it back into proper living quarters. I don’t think King Scrooge would go for that.
this feels like King Tampon PR trying to make them look out of touch and entitled. They have like 5 homes, if this one is “too cramped”, they could de-camp to one of their other mansions. Also, Adelaide is huge by normal people standards.
Rich people problems! I’d really like to know how many square feet that place is. Just saying a “four bedroom” doesn’t really give you a good idea of the size of that house. From photos of Adelaide, it looks pretty big as in probably more than 5000 sq ft. (shrugs). I’m sure that the homeless people Willnot pretends to care about, would be thrilled with with even one room to call home.
Me too. It looks like one of those older houses that have lots of extra rooms like smoking rooms and parlors and sculleries that make it a lot more spacious than the average four bedroom home.
@Chaine. You are correct. I would say at least 5 of the 30 rooms are dedicated to senior custodial household staff offices (butler, chef. housekeeper) and “retiring-sitting rooms” for general custodial household staff. The general custodial staff need a place to sit and pick lint out of their belly buttons while waiting to be summoned by Wiggington.
I think they could easily create another bedroom so that the Wails don’t have to share a bed (if William stays there at all…somehow I doubt he does — Adelaide is Kate’s divorce home).
My take on this is that they’ve all moved into Adelaide so that is the home that is used as the reference during any separation or divorce.
I also think Kate and the kids live in the big house and the adjoining property is sold as Wills Study/ offices, but he actually sleeps there when he’s around otherwise he’s in Anmer.
Eventually Kate will be given Adelaide in any formal separation of divorce and that must burn after the incredible long con and grifting.
How incredibly insensitive, W & K complaining about where they live. Spoilt narcissistic brats. There is a large separate house for all their staff including the housekeepers, cooks and multiple nannies, what’s to complain about. Khate and her grifter family should be hanging their heads in shame, looks like they are pretending nothing has happened. W & K are the future of the monarchy, what an embarrassment. Wonder if Khate has been holding “How to” grifting and scamming, classes to teach Will and their children to be like her and her family.
It’s actually quite funny since one of William’s core issues is homelessness. Yet here he is, whining and throwing tantrums because his 4-6 mansions, estates and palaces are just not grand enough.
@DigitalUnicorn – Makes me think we should look out for announcements that they’re school shopping for the kids again. I wouldn’t put it past them to force their kids through another upheaval to get another shiny new estate.
Edit: Comment is in wrong place, sorry!
Have you seen Pippa estate? Kate probably thought she could compete
Moreover, nobody forced them to move from kensington palace or amner..they wanted to not to be overlooked (was that the verb they used?)…and Kate wanted to be closer to her parents…Anyway, I believe she moved firmly believing that soon after the queen’s death (which they knew was close) they would move in Windsor or royal lodge that were their first choices. She compromised for adelaide cottage for a while until Andrew would move out…they were planning to evict him under the pretext that he didn’t make the necessary repairs but the queen’s will change that…Andrew now has money and apparently, nobody can move him out….
The original talk was that the move to Adelaide Cottage was temporary with them eventually moving into Windsor Castle but TQ passed and Chuck was nope, the big castle is mine. Thats when the talk moved to Royal Lodge – now its the poor sausages are stuck in a small house forgetting that they could live in Norfolk or KP.
This was all about moving Mumbles close to her family while still being within easy reach of the RF in Windsor – William might get another house but she won’t. AC is her divorce home until the kids reach 18.
It’s simply incredible to be that they expected Andrew just to rule over and move out of a home where he has been living for years. Who knew it was temporary housing?
Also, mummie provided for her boy. Even in death, she is protecting him. I wonder how much she left him.
One of the problems with living at Windsor Castle is that the private apartments are not that big and there are NOT many of them. Windsor Castle is really just a big hotel/ museum that is basically used as an entertaining venue for Royal Dine-and-Sleep events. All of QEII favorites had cottages in or around the The Great Windsor Park estate.
Buckingham Palace is the place with many large self-contained private apartments.
We’re all forgetting that PHILIP most likely left a nice, tidy sum for Pedo, too. And correct me if I’m wrong, but I would *not* be surprised if Liz set up a trust for Pedo (I think to be tax free it had to be set up at least 7 yrs prior to her passing), he could finally be getting his grubby, fat fingers on those sums now to make the repairs. He just never wanted to have to *spend* his own inheritance on it, just wanted to continue the free gravy train “allowance” Mummy Dearest set up for him (and to keep *his* monies separately for himself).
Just a thought….
These entitled yahoos have so much money they could live ANYWHERE in England. But they’re going to bitch and moan about their ‘cottage’ on the grounds at Windsor, a house any of us would feel privileged to live in.
The funny thing is, I LOVE the way Adelaide looks. Despite hating ol Phillip, I have to admit that my taste aligns most with his. Who got the estate he shared with his mistress?
Wood Farm is a semi-large manor house on the Sandringham Estate. I suspect KFCIII and Camilla use at as accommodation for their guest (Camilla’s children, Camilla’s sister, Camilla’s buddies at The Daily Fail??) when the Court is in residence at Sandringham.
Oh is that why Charles invited Fergie to have Xmas with the royal family instead of being exiled to wood farm as usual? He wanted it free for Camillas family….
@cairidh – Your theory is excellent and probably correct. However, we must remember that QEII and KFCIII always “got-on” fairly well with Fergie. Philip was one they who did not “get-on” with Fergie
They wanted him out of the house so they could literally put anyone else except him back into it?
Now they are saying that he is paying for the renovations?
I am confused
@HamsterJam, I totally agree with you. We were told that the property needed a lot doing to it as it was falling into disrepair. We were also told that Andrew was pleading poverty and couldn’t afford to do up the house. And now, suddenly, he CAN…….???
Obviously, the queen’s will changed that according to the article…
Of course the British Tabloid Media keeps changing QEII’s will to suit their own purposes.
Uh oh. Something is in the works.
I agree. Can this be part of the financial negotiations between Peg and the Middletons for the divorce? Ok you are not giving Kate a bigger place, so give her a bigger settlement…
I think previously they wanted Royal Lodge because, as someone says above, it’s easier to pretend that Peg lives there with them. It looks like the secret separate lives phase is over and something is happening behind the scenes. Are they divorcing for real or renegotiating a previous arrangement (a la Melania), God knows.
This piece sound like Ma Mid is trying desperately to save face. lol
Doubt there is any negociation. This article looks like Kkkhate and Ma would like to step foot on another property to make it theirs but it’s way to late.
Agreed, Cecile. This is from Camp Middleton, they are desperately trying to secure a bigger divorce house. This sentence gives it away:
“William and Kate love the cottage but it’s just too small for them. There are four bedrooms which just about fit them all in but there are other things that need to be considered.”
Other things that need to be considered, huh? This is a shot across the bow of a ship.
Very surprised that they aren’t angling for at least getting FC. Does this mean that FC is still to be leased by H&M or that KC already has a new renter? No great use for Andrew, but it is funny that he is stifling W&K’s dreams of yet another home. What is wrong with living at KP and sending the children to school there? Are there no schools in Norfolk? Did something happen and they can’t live at Anmer for some reason?
“It’s been said” by Rebecca English that the lease for FC will end next month. Is that accurate? Idk. But I remain curious as to who will live in FC as it was said that the Sussexes couldn’t possibly expect to just leave the house empty for parts of the year. It is said that Eugenie is there now but will she continue there past the Sussex lease being up? I wonder if William might end up staying there days when he wants to be in Windsor but not at Adelaide. But that wouldn’t be made public so who will they tell the public is staying there? Since it can’t possibly just sit empty🙄
British taxpayers accept the tabloid lies and continue to finance the RF lavish lifestyle and shenanigans. They figure it’s worth it for tourism (whatever that means). No one has ever validated exactly how much the RF actually earns in revenue from tourism.
Tourists are not allowed year round access to the RF or the royal homes that sit empty. Tourists do not see the RF when they visit the homes. In my opinion, whatever money the country makes from tourists, could be made without taxpayers financing the RF. Letting them pay for their own upkeep from the businesses they have would be good. They’ll probably learn to be frugal if they have to earn and pay for their own upkeep and their private homes. The taxpayers can in turn maintain the palaces and castles and make them accessible to tourists year round. The country will probably make so much more money with that arrangement.
Perhaps FC was emptied for the Middletons . . .
They have several lavish homes to Go to. William appears to stay at other residences. I doubt Charles will force Andrew out of royal lodge. William may have to settle for another place
Yeah this is her divorce home – they are not getting rooms in the big fancy castle. She gets the cottage and hopefully thats it but I imagine she’ll also want access to the KP apartments post divorce as she’ll want a London base even thou all her siblings have moved close to Ma.
Any delusions she and Ma had of having a big fancy royal house have long gone – I can also see Mumbles moving back in with her parents post divorce as they can then use that to leech from the tax payer again, making us pay for unnecessary ‘security’ upgrades given that they are broke and likely can’t afford to upkeep their £5mill manor house.
Also Peggy ain’t living in that cottage – he’s staying in the castle.
I agree. This is Kate’s home. That’s all she’ll get. Sooner, rather than later, George will go off to boarding school, followed by Charlotte and Louis. The house will be enough for Kate and the remaining kids until the kids become adults and get their own apartments at KP/BuckHouse. William will continue to bounce between homes.
So tragic to never have to pay for a mortgage. Also tragic is the way Kate tried to style that tiara to accommodate her herd of wiglets. Sorrows, sorrows, prayers.
The most interesting part of the story is that Andrew has been “taken care of” by the Queen’s will so he can pay for the renovations himself. I wonder how much he got.
Agreed that that’s the real news here!
According to recent headlines Andrew got enough to fix the roof. That’s when he announced he would live there during the repairs to keep CRex from changing the locks.
They talked about the money the queen supposedly left Andrew when he claimed he was going to get his settlement with Virginia “overturned”. After her lawyer basically said ” Bring it on bitch!” there was no more talk of Andrew going to court. So I guess he has enough money for “home repairs”.
I think KC also diverted him from the stupid overturning idea by letting him wear some silly robes in public for the Clowning and by making him spend money on Royal Lodge instead of lawyers.
I sincerely doubt the money came from the Queen, she was all-in on the tax avoidance scheme of leaving everything to the heir generation after generation tax-free. I think that Charles and Andrew must have reached an agreement on Andrew’s threat “Give me money and let me keep Royal Lodge or I’ll do a Spare autobiography that will make Harry’s book look like a children’s bedtime story.” I bet Charles threw him some cash from the Duchy of Lancaster and it’s done, there is no “inheritance” involved.
One less headache for the RF, except for William who is now twisting in the wind and has no leverage left to pry something better out of Charles (eg Frogmore House, the original desire of the Wales’ before their marriage really went kaput and Kate was packed off to Adelaide).
Anyway, none of this rowing over numerous royal properties is a good look on the eve of William’s “homelessness initiative” being “launched”….although who else remembers when he started an anti-poaching initiative in Africa while spending literally the weekend before shooting and hunting on the Duke of Westminster’s estate in Spain? Good times!
We think alike, Lady Esther. Andrew pulled a blackmail stunt with information Charles didn’t know he had. I’d bet any money something sordid went down with payment for the new roof.
The queen could have set up a trust while she was still alive to take care of Andrew and the other kids outside of Charles. . The queen mother managed to do that to provide money for her grandchildren and avoid paying inheritance tax.
They never have to declare taxes anyway so how will we know what was given prior to her death and what wasn’t. No one is held accountable
So, go buy your own house, like your brother did. How about in Wales, cause you use a helicopter daily anyway.
The duchy of Cornwall already owns a house in Wales. Llwynywermod, the one that Charles gave up leasing.
Ahahaha if this is coming from KP, their PR truly sucks. A complete 180 from the “no need for servants, humble family home, they will still work out of KP” in LESS THAN A YEAR looks so dumb. Incidentally, why do they still have the giant, 48 room or whatever KP apartments if this is supposed to be their “working residence”? Give me a f.ing break.
So if this is a little attack piece from CH, firstly, LOL at the timing after Willy’s homeless project announcement, secondly, please tighten the screws and point out the wild inconsistency in the next article. Like boo hoo your (grand) 4 bedroom home is too tiny? Go stay at one of your other palatial homes then? Assholes.
I don’t know if it comes from kensington palace. I have a suspicion that it may come from Kate herself as she’s the one who lives there and has already expressed her displeasure about adelaide cottage because it isn’t as grand as the houses of her children teammates…
Isn’t as grand as Pippa’s or Ma’s either…….. How many homes does this woman have to get through ? how many renovations re-done and re-done ? Jealous of Pippa and Ma?
I completely agree, this is from Kitty.
Yeah, the size and the humbling lack of servant rooms were supposed to be the draw here. You are also right about KP being the working residence. Now they realize there is no place for their staff to hold meetings in Adelaide? Isn’t that the whole purpose of the KP apartment? Windsor Castle is also right next door for that. The real reason is about the divorce or separation negotiations. All of this is made up by their tabloid friends to help hide their real situation.
The Wails want Royal Lodge because there are six cottages for staff on the property.
Wiggington cannot function without a full custodial staff on hand and available at her beck-and-call 24-7.
I really hope Andrew stays just to spite them. I do not like him, but in this case he is blocking the excessively greedy W & K. Their greed is tangible, how many homes do they need, they are so out of touch with reality. Their belief in their own superiority is out of control. Khate the commoner is putting her history and origins on display, too showy, too trashy and far too greedy.
I am totally team Andrew on this one. Team greed has other homes. It’s amazing the public is not getting tired of the taxpayers expense from these two.
I believe Peg was incandescent with rage and intended to kick Harry out of Frogmore and have Prince Pedo forced to live there, so Royal Lodge would become vacant, killing two birds with one stone.
I believe he underestimated Harry and overestimated his power over the King.
I think Charles had to pay off the mess with Party Pieces so Adelaide Cottage is all he’s prepared to give Kate.
There’s no way Peg is living in that cottage with Kate.
But the mess with Party Pieces isn’t paid off…?
Also, he was dumb enough not to realize how awful he will make his father look for evicting Harry and his family. He generated more bad PR for the RF and sympathy for Harry. He didn’t take that into consideration, because he is self-centered and dumb.
Excuse me , let me be the one to remind will and Kate the prince and princess of greed that they already have a massive apartment that’s been renovated for them at the tax payers expense with space for their staff, room for a pony and the Aga. These people have zero shame or clue nor do they that so many in their country are suffering and have far less than them but somehow make do with it . So forgive me when I say boo-hop to Will and Kate and stfu you spoiled entitled a-h-o-essssss
Ha, we don’t call them the Wails for nothing.
Maybe they wanted Royal Lodge so the Middleton money mismanagers could move in after selling their home to pay off their debts. And Charles said no way.
Nah, this is just Andrew using his leverage, William tantruming, and Kate grimacing because her home is not the fairest and largest and grandest of them all, and she’s embarrassed.
No one in the RF, including Peg, considers doing anything to help the Middletons. They will never ever be allowed to live on royal property. The closest they came was staying in Anmer for Christmas when Peg hadn’t come to his senses about them yet. Even that, I’m sure was too close for comfort for KC and Camilla. Now I don’t think even Carole is allowed where Peg is expected to show up. That is why I think Peg didn’t give his blessing for their Jordanian wedding trolling. They did it on their own with Kate’s help.
And I have always thought that’s why Charles will not allow them accomodations at Windsor castle. If Kate moves into the castle, Ma Mids won’t be far behind.
How can William moan about living in a cramped conditions in a larger than average four bedroomed house situated in royal grounds and then champion the “homeless”? I think they should really shut up about Royal Lodge because Andrew isn’t going give it up without a fight and will fight dirty to keep it.
More revenge from Camilla?
The only non-sus detail is confirming Andrew inherited enough money from his mom to keep up the property. (Has that ever been confirmed before?) If this story is from Charles at all (doesn’t seem so to me), it’s him telling Andrew he’s got to use that inheritance money to keep up the property.
‘The are resigned…’ It’s breathtaking to whine that ONE or your many FREE homes isn’t a 30 room mansion small. Disgusting.
I mean, they could pay to refurbish Frogmore House (not cottage) or Fort Belvedere or any other Windsor property that they deem big enough and move in there, allowing someone else to take Adelaide Cottage. Harry and Meghan paid for their renovations.
I believe that Belvedere is rented out. IIRC it’s the Weston family who live there.
@teagirl – You are correct. The Weston family resides there and they have a fairly long lease in exchange for the 10s of millions they put into the fort and associated property. The entire Fort Belvedere property is a show place.
I completely understand the need for office space if it’s a working residence. But these two don’t work. I do recall a beautiful office space someone has in Montecino though……………
But that’s why they kept KP because their offices are there.
For those two, no room to work is a feature, not a bug.
LOL!!!
Kate has been holding meetings at Windsor castle for her early years stuff. So it’s not like there is truly a lack of work space. It’s on the estate just not a short walk down a hallway from the bedroom to the office. They’ll survive the lack of office space in Adelaide.
Shawna😂
Charles doesn’t like either of his sons but barely tolerates Willy because he’s debased himself to get the Wales title and the all that Dutchy money. I do wonder if Charles will budge from this stance and make them stay in Adelaide cottage for the foreseeable future. Harry and Meghan don’t have anyone telling them where to live, that’s how grown ups live.
How long until we hear that the cramped quarters are putting strain on W&K’s marriage? I suspect thats the future narrative.
Exactly!!!!! The oddest thing about this story is that it includes a quote from KP that the space is too small.This isn’t a made up, “it is thought that” or “sources close to the couple say” this is from the horse’s mouth. (Not Cams, but the other horses.) I think this is Keen complaining that her settlement house doesn’t have enough room to house CarolE overnight, hence the “there are other things to be considered” statement.
Bingo. They also want us to forget that there was a major focus on properties in Berkshire closer to middleton manor as of there aren’t properties elsewhere that are available and out of London. Even Norfolk has decent schools where they could stay at Anmer.
Exactly. The private property hunting mentioned by Kaiser actually came before all this back-and-forth over certain crown properties. Clearly, something happened for them to start looking at the latter instead…maybe a disagreement between them over house size and costs. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate wanted to buy an Anmer-sized private home and William refused. It’s also possible that they BOTH wanted Elizabeth/Charles to buy a large private property for them but got shut down quickly.
That’s it! It is another good narrative for the divorce.
Harper, it does sound like the Midds are going for more in the settlement. No bigger house, ok then we want more cash or something.
Word, to all of this.
Perhaps Charles feels that the Wales should live in Kensington Palace which were renovated at considerable expense to the taxpayers and the Wales promised taxpayers it will be their forever home.
Well then he should have the guts to tell them so. Chuckes is running out of time to not be a coward for his entire life.
These people are so good at lying it’s no wonder Boris Johnson was seen as a suitable PM for them. My goodness. They first denied for months that the Sussexes eviction to accommodate Andrew was really for the Cambridges to move into Royal Lodge. Now they’re admitting that the Cambridges really were the ones who wanted Royal Lodge. So many stories over the last 3 months spinning and spinning one propaganda story after another only to casually say now, Adelaide is too small for the Cambridges but they’re resigned to staying there because Andrew will not move from Royal Lodge.
William has four homes already. My goodness does he have any self awareness about him? The guy is promoting homelessness initiatives for goodness sake while at the same time causing his own brother to be evicted from Frogmore Cottage.
Charles is smart to deny them a larger home right now. I don’t think the public will have an appetite for WanK to take on yet another grand house right now.
Multi-millionaires complaining about which of there numerous houses to live in make me angry.
All the BRF and Kevin Costner can piss right off!
Every week they’re complaining about this cottage being too cramped. Go out to Anmer Hall or back to KP if they want more space. What’s the point of it?
The idea that they would downsize to Adelaide Cottage with a growing family was always ludicrous. But this is what they deserve.
Is this whining coming just from Special K/the Midds or both Wails? They’ve always thought Adelaide was too small but had to settle. That bold faced lie the Wails told about downsizing was just bs propaganda. He has the Cornwall money now so could easily purchase a “suitable” property, since the other 5 apparently aren’t enough…
And Lol at QEII leaving Raggedy Andy enough money to give C-Rex the middle finger and pay for the repairs for RL. Which royal property will the eye of Sauron turn to next? Bc he acts like there’s an eviction quota he must fulfill. And what nonsense will the Rotten Family find to fight about next?
It makes me laugh so hard that Cannot moved into Adelaide, proclaiming to be happy in a smaller home, because she is of the people, et. al.
Well when two people hate each other, I guess any place would seem too small. Doesn’t William have Highgrove too, now that he’s POW? Seems like he has plenty of places to skip off to or to park Keen if he’s sick of her. Looks like greed for him to want Royal Lodge too.
Highgrove is gorgeous. I’d live there in a heartbeat. I wonder why spiteful William isn’t claiming Chuckie’s bolt hole? It seems like a William thing to do.
Maybe he’s already using it as a bolthole but it’s on the down-low.
Charles still resides at Highgrove and is paying rent to the Duchy of Cornwall to keep the leasehold. KFCIII hangs with the Badminton Set and the Badminton Set all reside in the Gloucester-Somerset-Wiltshire triangle. Camilla’s house, Ray Mill, is in the Gloucester-Somerset-Wiltshire triangle.
Don’t they have a 20 room small palace inside Kensington Palace ? Or would living in London make it to obvious that they live separate lives ?
That’s exactly why they moved. In the one of the previous articles linked in this one, they complained about being “overlooked”. For Americans, that term typically means being ignored, but for the Brits it apparently means being observed too closely. There was also that curious story that popped up in European tabloids about a fight they had a year or two ago at KP: an employee ran to a German (I think) outlet and told them about William angrily telling Kate she knew what she was getting into, and Kate responding that she shouldn’t have married him/regretted marrying him. Now, it *could’ve* been BS, but paired with their complaints about feeling “overlooked” and “claustrophobic”, I think there might’ve been at least some truth to it.
If so, it would be convenient for the servants to be living next door, as at Adelaide.
If this is the Midds negotiating a bigger divorce settlement for Kate, I give them props for complaining about Adelaide on the cusp of Willy’s homelessness initiative. Willy might feel some pressure to resolve this issue to make it go away. Well-played, grifters.
Hold on there, the “S” word is never mentioned in the tabloids, ie, “separated”, so are they or aren’t they? Where does Pegs reside, has he given up KP and the home near the Hanbury pile? Surely this can’t be KKK appealing for a larger place given Middleton ma’s troubles? What gives?
I imagine he has a bachelor pad (like 6 or 8 huge rooms) in Windsor Castle along with the massive apartment at Kensington, Anmer, and his place in Scotland. He’s become a royal couch surfer. There’s no way he’s living with Kate and the kids in Adelaide. They’d be at each other’s throats constantly, no way to bring up little kids.
Wrong place.
Ha! All those desperate articles trying to “sell” Adelaide Cottage as the perfect home for them last summer…it made absolutely no sense as a move, and even the royal rota realized how obviously strange it was. I wonder who exactly is behind this new narrative: William, Kate, or both?
It feels clumsy and greedy, so I’m guessing it’s Willie.
Wrong place again
Honestly, the BRF have so many estates, manor houses, palaces I can’t keep track of who lives where, or who is fighting about living where.
Buckingham Palace, Sandringham, Kensington Palace, Frogmore, and about 15-20 more I can’t think of offhand. What a bunch of spoiled idiots they all are.
Why are they all so much more annoying to me vs. Queen Liz and Phillip?
I mean Liz and Phil had all the same property and huge wealth but they did not grind my butt and make me furious like this crop of idiots do.
Liz and Phil kept their bs quieter.
In the recent past the BRF is in one person or another all over the place, news, tabs, paps, sm, the endless books written about each royal, the books written by former butlers, chefs, dog groomers, chat shows talk about them constantly, blah, blah. The huge funerals for Liz, Phil, then the Coronation, next the Trooping of the Colors, any excuse for them to drag out their uniforms and fake medals. Ugh!
They have turned into a cheap realty tv soap opera. With less brains.
“Cramped” Ha! Lots of families have multiple generations living together in much smaller homes. All over the planet! Talk about tone deaf.
Make William evict his mistresses.
It’s sad that the Wails are selfish & greedy. They only care about doing less work on the taxpayer’s dime, while acquiring more castles to live in. They don’t care about the vendors the Middletons stiffed. They don’t care about the unhoused. Kate doesn’t give a crap about burping babies unless they’re her own.
And my god, those shoes are too small. I can practically feel the pain just looking at her feet.
This jump around in housing is bizarre. First, we had Anmer Hall as their incredible, amazing, gorgeous family home. Then they moved into Kensington Palace because after all, most of their work was based out of London and Anmer would be their country pile. Next they leave Kensington Palace for Adelaide Cottage because they wanted a “proper” home and a low key lifestyle for their children. Now it’s too small and they need something else. What? My head is spinning. I agree they do not live together, but all their double talk about their housing is confusing.
Run as far as you can….but you can’t leave your problems and troubles behind.
Oh FFS. Chuckles, just give Windsor Castle to William already. You don’t need it – stay at CH, or BP, or Highgrove, or Sandringham, or Balmoral or Transylvania. (BTW that’s 6 grand places for anyone counting).
WanK’s kids can move into Windsor Castle with the nannies who raise them. Willie can visit them there on “his weekends” when he isn’t living at KP or at Anmer. KKKate can stay by herself at AC and won’t be cramped. Problem solved. You’re welcome, royal “family”.
Gabby, I prefer Chuck giving the Middletons (including Will) this “quandary” of 5 “unlivable” palaces. The only answer to any problem for them is “MORE.” We want more to solve our “problems.” What they NEED is less of everything material and more honorable inner qualities.
Lord knows I am no fan of Andrew’s, but you can’t just take back property you leased to someone because you want to give it to someone else. If it was a free loaner, sure, but apparently Andrew paid for a lease. It doesn’t matter what a piece of sh!t he is, that’s his lease.
I should have added, maybe if the royal family were willing to have Andrew prosecuted the way he should have been, they could have taken royal lodge back when he’s in prison. But no, they protected him, so now they’re stuck with him.
William and Kate were never, under any circumstances, going to be allowed to live in Windsor Castle. It is one of the homes reserved only for the monarch and is the jewel in the royal property crown. It would be the same as them living in BP. It was never going to happen until W is king.