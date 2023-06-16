“Khloe Kardashian has filed the paperwork to change her son’s name” links

Khloe Kardashian filed the paperwork to change her son’s name from Tatum Kardashian to Tatum Thompson. Yeah – Khloe & Tristan are still happening. [Just Jared]

Eva Longoria has been making the promotional rounds this week in NYC (she’s promoting her directorial effort, Flamin’ Hot). [Go Fug Yourself]

Velma got a second season! [Seriously OMG]

John Mellencamp admits he was a bad boyfriend to Meg Ryan. [Dlisted]

Tom Holland’s charming THR interview. [LaineyGossip]

Here’s the disgusting stuff YouTuber Colleen Ballinger was up to. [Pajiba]

Debbie Gibson is back with new music! [OMG Blog]

Conor McGregor has been accused of yet another violent crime against a woman. This is not the first time and it needs to be the last. [Jezebel]

Millie Bobby Brown puts her dogs in a stroller. [Egotastic]

Stories about how the children of the 1% live. [Buzzfeed]

Diane Kruger wore a Jason Wu coat – it’s June, people. [RCFA]

How shocking, Kentucky cops waved armed Klansman away without arresting them. You’d almost believe the cops and Klansman were the same. [Towleroad]