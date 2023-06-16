“Khloe Kardashian has filed the paperwork to change her son’s name” links
  • June 16, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Khloe Kardashian filed the paperwork to change her son’s name from Tatum Kardashian to Tatum Thompson. Yeah – Khloe & Tristan are still happening. [Just Jared]
Eva Longoria has been making the promotional rounds this week in NYC (she’s promoting her directorial effort, Flamin’ Hot). [Go Fug Yourself]
Velma got a second season! [Seriously OMG]
John Mellencamp admits he was a bad boyfriend to Meg Ryan. [Dlisted]
Tom Holland’s charming THR interview. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the disgusting stuff YouTuber Colleen Ballinger was up to. [Pajiba]
Debbie Gibson is back with new music! [OMG Blog]
Conor McGregor has been accused of yet another violent crime against a woman. This is not the first time and it needs to be the last. [Jezebel]
Millie Bobby Brown puts her dogs in a stroller. [Egotastic]
Stories about how the children of the 1% live. [Buzzfeed]
Diane Kruger wore a Jason Wu coat – it’s June, people. [RCFA]
How shocking, Kentucky cops waved armed Klansman away without arresting them. You’d almost believe the cops and Klansman were the same. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to ““Khloe Kardashian has filed the paperwork to change her son’s name” links”

  1. Zazzoo says:
    June 16, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Flaming Hot is 🔥. It’s a must watch. My only complaint is that it condenses the story too much. It’s a fun, campy movie that gets the story told, but I’d love to see a 10 episode series that really tells it.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      June 16, 2023 at 4:00 pm

      It was so much fun! Though it made both me and my SO crave Cheetos, so perhaps have some handy before you start watching.

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    June 16, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Klhoe has no dignity and that sadness me because she is raising a little black girl.

    Reply
    • schmootc says:
      June 16, 2023 at 1:29 pm

      That picture unfortunately makes it seem like they are really just props to her. It’s quite sad.

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        June 16, 2023 at 1:33 pm

        That’s true of all the Kardashian children except Kourtney’s.

      • zazzoo says:
        June 16, 2023 at 1:38 pm

        It is a really sad photo if you consider how much staging was involved and how many shots were taken and they couldn’t get a single one with the little girl smiling?

      • ME says:
        June 16, 2023 at 1:43 pm

        @ zazzoo

        Not to mention she is always lightening her daughter’s skin in photos. It’s gross she does that.

    • MipMip says:
      June 16, 2023 at 1:43 pm

      Poor True. She already has a thousand-yard stare in that Christmas picture.

      Reply
    • Kïkkï says:
      June 16, 2023 at 7:50 pm

      Her beautiful kid looks so sad there …or bored ? Posting that particular pic where she is posed well and the kid is random gives Hilaria Baldwin vibes

      Reply
  3. LooneyTunes says:
    June 16, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    We knew they were still happening when she gushed about what a great father he was (for his birthday, I think). I’m on the cusp of divorce and I stopped gushing a good 2-3 years ago. 🤣

    Reply
  4. DeeSe says:
    June 16, 2023 at 1:58 pm

    PSA: Debbie Gibson’s new music is pure, unapologetic pop fun! It’s exactly what I needed in my earholes right now.

    Reply
  5. E.M. says:
    June 16, 2023 at 1:58 pm

    I’m never going to fault someone for giving their kid the dad’s last name. Especially if the dad isn’t likely to be around all that much. Sharing a name is a nice connection to your dad. My parents split before I was born, my mom had full custody, I’m glad I have my dad’s name. He’s not a bad guy and he is my dad.

    Reply
    • Slush says:
      June 16, 2023 at 3:27 pm

      Especially in this case because True is a Thompson. May as well match the kids in that respect to avoid confusion or any weird feelings between them.

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        June 16, 2023 at 3:43 pm

        It doesn’t matter if the kids last names are the same. We go every-other in our house and it works just fine.

        I don’t see the name as a connection, especially since there has been such a strong presumption through history that only the father’s last name matters. A connection is something that you develop through time, support, feelings, etc. If he needs the name to feel something for his own child, that’s kinda sad. But it’s her child, she can do what she wants.

      • Slush says:
        June 16, 2023 at 5:38 pm

        Josephine- that’s a really cool way to name your kids!

        But not everyone views last names in the same way you do. Some people thinks it’s meaningful to have the same name – my mom didn’t change her name when she married my stepdad so we would still have the last name. So to her, it did matter.

        Not saying one is right and one is wrong, just different ideas.

    • zazzoo says:
      June 16, 2023 at 3:45 pm

      I used my mom’s name through college and then added my dad’s name because I liked the way it sounded. It wasn’t even all that sentimental. Actors do that kinda thing all the time. I also knew I never planned to take a married name so figured I should design my name the way I pleased. (My spouse doesn’t know his bio dad but has slogged through life with that unfortunate last name. His mom had the good sense to give him a lovely middle name, and I’ve encouraged him to drop his last name for years, but he’s just not interested in the paperwork).

      Reply
  6. Coco says:
    June 16, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    Is she going to change it back when he cheats publicly on her again or when he has another baby ?

    This should have been something she thought about before their son was born and not base it on the status of their relationship.

    Reply
  7. j.ferber says:
    June 16, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    I just looked at the photo closely and, by God, she HAS lightened her daughter’s skin. That is just so gross and colorist. This bodes badly for True’s future.

    Reply
  8. Paisley25 says:
    June 16, 2023 at 3:14 pm

    I’m not a Kardashian follower, but per the linked article she’s changing the name from “blank/baby boy” Kardashian to Tatum Thompson. The birth certificate was always going to be amended once a first name was picked. As for the last name, it matches her daughter’s.

    Reply
  9. DaisyMay says:
    June 16, 2023 at 3:16 pm

    I guess no one is tired of the obligatory Hollywood plastic surgery/filler face. To me she looks like a bad dream. It just makes natural faces that much more adorable.

    Reply
  10. Kelsey says:
    June 16, 2023 at 3:36 pm

    Oh, Khloe. Smh.

    Sidenote: Why do they Kardashians/Jenners (well, Kim/Khloe/Kylie) seem like they hide their boys’ faces from photos but not the girls? :/

    Reply
  11. The Recluse says:
    June 16, 2023 at 4:15 pm

    OT, but worth mentioning.
    I suspect the real underdog and big surprise at the box office this weekend will be The Blackening – a comedy/horror film.
    I am really looking forward to it, more than the latest Pixar or even The Flash – and only that for Michael Keaton’s presence.

    Reply
  12. NG_20 says:
    June 16, 2023 at 4:34 pm

    Experts have been warning for years that white supremacists have been infiltrating police and armed forces in the US and Canada. Incidents like the one in Kentucky confirm this.

    Reply
  13. cel2495 says:
    June 16, 2023 at 9:03 pm

    yeay to Velma season 2! loved the first one 🙂

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment