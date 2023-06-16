“Khloe Kardashian has filed the paperwork to change her son’s name” links

Khloe Kardashian filed the paperwork to change her son’s name from Tatum Kardashian to Tatum Thompson. Yeah – Khloe & Tristan are still happening. [Just Jared]
Eva Longoria has been making the promotional rounds this week in NYC (she’s promoting her directorial effort, Flamin’ Hot). [Go Fug Yourself]
Velma got a second season! [Seriously OMG]
John Mellencamp admits he was a bad boyfriend to Meg Ryan. [Dlisted]
Tom Holland’s charming THR interview. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the disgusting stuff YouTuber Colleen Ballinger was up to. [Pajiba]
Debbie Gibson is back with new music! [OMG Blog]
Conor McGregor has been accused of yet another violent crime against a woman. This is not the first time and it needs to be the last. [Jezebel]
Millie Bobby Brown puts her dogs in a stroller. [Egotastic]
Stories about how the children of the 1% live. [Buzzfeed]
Diane Kruger wore a Jason Wu coat – it’s June, people. [RCFA]
How shocking, Kentucky cops waved armed Klansman away without arresting them. You’d almost believe the cops and Klansman were the same. [Towleroad]
Flaming Hot is 🔥. It’s a must watch. My only complaint is that it condenses the story too much. It’s a fun, campy movie that gets the story told, but I’d love to see a 10 episode series that really tells it.
It was so much fun! Though it made both me and my SO crave Cheetos, so perhaps have some handy before you start watching.
Klhoe has no dignity and that sadness me because she is raising a little black girl.
That picture unfortunately makes it seem like they are really just props to her. It’s quite sad.
That’s true of all the Kardashian children except Kourtney’s.
It is a really sad photo if you consider how much staging was involved and how many shots were taken and they couldn’t get a single one with the little girl smiling?
@ zazzoo
Not to mention she is always lightening her daughter’s skin in photos. It’s gross she does that.
Poor True. She already has a thousand-yard stare in that Christmas picture.
Her beautiful kid looks so sad there …or bored ? Posting that particular pic where she is posed well and the kid is random gives Hilaria Baldwin vibes
We knew they were still happening when she gushed about what a great father he was (for his birthday, I think). I’m on the cusp of divorce and I stopped gushing a good 2-3 years ago. 🤣
PSA: Debbie Gibson’s new music is pure, unapologetic pop fun! It’s exactly what I needed in my earholes right now.
I’m never going to fault someone for giving their kid the dad’s last name. Especially if the dad isn’t likely to be around all that much. Sharing a name is a nice connection to your dad. My parents split before I was born, my mom had full custody, I’m glad I have my dad’s name. He’s not a bad guy and he is my dad.
Especially in this case because True is a Thompson. May as well match the kids in that respect to avoid confusion or any weird feelings between them.
It doesn’t matter if the kids last names are the same. We go every-other in our house and it works just fine.
I don’t see the name as a connection, especially since there has been such a strong presumption through history that only the father’s last name matters. A connection is something that you develop through time, support, feelings, etc. If he needs the name to feel something for his own child, that’s kinda sad. But it’s her child, she can do what she wants.
Josephine- that’s a really cool way to name your kids!
But not everyone views last names in the same way you do. Some people thinks it’s meaningful to have the same name – my mom didn’t change her name when she married my stepdad so we would still have the last name. So to her, it did matter.
Not saying one is right and one is wrong, just different ideas.
I used my mom’s name through college and then added my dad’s name because I liked the way it sounded. It wasn’t even all that sentimental. Actors do that kinda thing all the time. I also knew I never planned to take a married name so figured I should design my name the way I pleased. (My spouse doesn’t know his bio dad but has slogged through life with that unfortunate last name. His mom had the good sense to give him a lovely middle name, and I’ve encouraged him to drop his last name for years, but he’s just not interested in the paperwork).
Is she going to change it back when he cheats publicly on her again or when he has another baby ?
This should have been something she thought about before their son was born and not base it on the status of their relationship.
I just looked at the photo closely and, by God, she HAS lightened her daughter’s skin. That is just so gross and colorist. This bodes badly for True’s future.
I’m not a Kardashian follower, but per the linked article she’s changing the name from “blank/baby boy” Kardashian to Tatum Thompson. The birth certificate was always going to be amended once a first name was picked. As for the last name, it matches her daughter’s.
I guess no one is tired of the obligatory Hollywood plastic surgery/filler face. To me she looks like a bad dream. It just makes natural faces that much more adorable.
Oh, Khloe. Smh.
Sidenote: Why do they Kardashians/Jenners (well, Kim/Khloe/Kylie) seem like they hide their boys’ faces from photos but not the girls? :/
Because they won’t make money commodifying the boys.
OT, but worth mentioning.
I suspect the real underdog and big surprise at the box office this weekend will be The Blackening – a comedy/horror film.
I am really looking forward to it, more than the latest Pixar or even The Flash – and only that for Michael Keaton’s presence.
Experts have been warning for years that white supremacists have been infiltrating police and armed forces in the US and Canada. Incidents like the one in Kentucky confirm this.
The first American police were to enforce slavery, the police are the white supremacy.
yeay to Velma season 2! loved the first one 🙂