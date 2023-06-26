Dlisted is shutting down and we are sad

From CB: In 2006, when my son was a year old and I felt isolated living in Switzerland with my then-husband, I found solace in the growing celebrity blogs like PopSugar, JustJared, I’m Not Obsessed (RIP), Moe Jackson (RIP), The Superficial (RIP), Pink is the New Blog (RIP) and most of all, Dlisted. Dlisted was so unlike anything I had ever read before and it was raucously funny. While I knew I had more gossip analysis to offer than laughs, I was inspired to start Celebitchy. Once we got going, Michael K was generous with advice and links, and we continued to follow his lead by starting a podcast after his launched in 2019, a year before we would truly need more at home content. We still get so many ideas and leads from the clever, funny, unique content at Dlisted.
There have been a couple profiles of Michael K and we’ve listened to his podcast. He’s just as humble, thoughtful and funny as his writing has been these past 18 years. Michael K has announced that he’s shutting Dlisted down at the end of this week. While we understand we’re super sad. Honestly the burnout is real in this job. Not to presume, but It’s hard to have the entire internet reviewing your work and telling you how to do your job.
We know that whatever Micheal K. does next he’ll do it with all the care and humor he’s brought to Dlisted, we just wish we could continue to be entertained by him and his team. Dlisted is such a gossip staple, and we will miss it so much.
From Kaiser: I only started reading Dlisted when I started this job in late 2008 and I quickly became obsessed with Michael K’s humor, phrasing and writing. There are so many celebrities and idiosyncratic stories I associate with Dlisted. Michael K is a giant in the independent blog arena as well as one of the funniest writers in the business. He will be missed and so will Dlisted.
From Rosie: I discovered Dlisted sometime in 2006, when I was looking to expand beyond my very first go-to celebrity site, Pink is the New Blog. I have so many fun memories of the site thanks to Michael K’s brilliant, hilarious writing: Prince Hot Ginge, Hot Slut of the Day/etc al, the Lohan/Paris Hilton era, and more. I discovered Celebitchy, Pajiba, The Superficial, and more through Dlisted. Wishing MK & co all the best!
photos credit: Avalon.red and via Wayback Machine
I still think about this post whenever I’m having a bad day and it never fails to cheer me up.
https://dlisted.com/2011/10/14/kirk-camerons-office-birthday-party-was-lot-fun/
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I am still lurking there and some of the posts still had me in stitches!! I’ll miss DListed, it was unique!
I was so sad when I heard this the other day. Michael K is a true legend, and is responsible for a lot of my favorite vocabulary. Never forget Basement Baby!
BASEMENT BABY! I totally forgot about that one!
The Hot Slut of the Day was my fave.
I’m so sad it’s shutting down, but also, I get it. Thanks for the laughs Michael K!
Am really sad to hear this but am sure it frees him up to continue his real passion – stalking Prince Hot Ginge in California.
His cutting wit and nicknames will be missed but I look forward to seeing what else he does.
Goodbye to MK and his grandma’s chanclas lol …. I started reading during the Lohan/Britney/Hilton days … I had never read anything that made me laugh out loud so hard…. It was caustic and raucous – one of a kind blog… as a ‘Brit I was forced to learn about people I would never have normally come across such as Phoebe Price and her 🐔 cutlets lol 😂 I switched over to CB in later years as I really loved the commentary on the political pieces … i stayed away for good when the whole H&M mess went down .. it seemed to get nasty…. But in 2009n I couldn’t get enough of it and as a blog, it is and ALWAYS will be the stuff of LEGEND
No word of a lie, DListed was the first place I went when Harry & Meghan’s engagement was announced, because the Prince Hot Ginge stuff was always hilarious. Michael K did not disappoint! So grateful for the laughs.
I’m all sorts of sad over this—during my darkest hours Michael K could make me laugh out loud. *pours one out for Dlisted*
I’m with you punkymomma. What sad news to wake up to on a Monday morning 😥
Aw, this is sad to hear. Dlisted was always one of my faves, his humor and writing are so great
Long live Dlisted and Laura Jeanne Poon!
Dlisted was my first step away from fluffy mainstream celebrity news (aka People). Just a good Christian mama from the south, I was shocked – SHOCKED – I tell you – when I snorted aloud with laughter reading his takes. To this day, my husband, who does not give two $h!t$ about celebrity gossip still calls Harry “Prince Hot Ginge”! You’ll be missed Michael K! The true OG!
It’s crazy how genuinely sad I was to hear this. Dlisted will be sorely missed 😥
Clutching my belly, tears streaming down my face out loud laughing. Michael K and Dlisted simply the best!
I never read Dlisted, but boy did I feel this “ Not to presume, but It’s hard to have the entire internet reviewing your work and telling you how to do your job.“
And for some reason, at least in my job, everyone in real life ALSO feels the need to tell me how to do my job. The burnout is so real and people are absolutely obnoxious and clueless.
This makes me so sad!! I was an avid reader during the glory years of Lohan/Hilton and still popped in from time to time. It led me to this site so I’m forever grateful.
What I saw there were shitty comments about this site from the posters anytime there was a blurb about Meghan and Harry. Tbh I didn’t know of it though for years so maybe I missed lots.
I used to hang out over there, but the commenters could be pretty awful. Many try to emulate Michael K’s writing style, but they can’t tell the difference between being witty and being cruel.
+1.
Over the years I was ran away 3 times but No matter what was going on in the comment section micheal k post was balanced. He was fair and would included a -how did we get here- line on a subject. Which is why I would go back.
I refound celebitchy through the comment section. Who would’ve thought the dlist commenters was royalist. Like fight and lie to the death royalist!
I wonder what micheal is doing next or does he just want to go out on an upswing. Cause let’s face it the new crop of celebrities are boring and untalented.
OMG so sad! Dlisted got me through the trauma of my Dad passing in 2007….
For my 40th, in 2010, I made a giant Hot Slut of the Day Polaroid frame as a photo prop and, even though most of the guests great no clue what it was, they totally got it! I sent Michael K pics of that night and he graciously replied at how thrilled he was… He’s so, so brilliant and I found Celebitchy from them…
That is a great story. MK is an all around great guy.
Michael K is an icon of celebrity gossip. His site made me laugh so many time over the years and there are still posts or turn of phrases of his that I still use.
My heart broke a little when I heard this. MK’s writing could cheer me up with just a few lines. I wish him nothing but the best in whatever he does next.
Aww this is sad and nostalgic..thanks for the laughs MK!!!
The chicken cutlets and the adventures of Shauna Sand’s Lucite heels kept me coming back for YEARS. MichaelK, you will be missed.
Oh no!!! No more chicken cutlets, no more typos and it stays
My story is similar. I find a lot of “company” in the many blogs I visit regularly (including Tumblr), each with a unique personality.
It will be missed!!! I owe him a lot of entertainment and shared time.
♪ …Though hope is frail….it’s hard to kill.
This is so sad. Dlisted and those days of celebitchy got me through some rough times back in the day. And still provide lots of entertainment. I hope the site stays up so those fabulous stories remain to go back and reread. So many nicknames, like Pimp Momma Kris, just became how I think of some people. 😆
Dlisted and Michael K, you have brightened my life over some dark days. Thank you. 💜
Michael K is an absolute legend. He had that magic ability to say outrageous and terrible s—t about everyone and somehow still do it with love.
I stopped reading Dlisted when he stopped writing regularly. He was probably still running the site but the stories have been written by other people for years. They could never emulate Michael K’s style though they did try their darndest. So I have already said my goodbyes but this still feels like the end of an era! Godspeed Michael K and please keep writing!!
Same.
It went from hilarious but humble, that difference between great comedy & the kind that picks on people & then says “you’re too sensitive “.
MichaelK was/is a great comedian.
But the comments section is terrible. Sexist, misogynistic. The pure hate Angelina gets there is so awful, Meghan too.
MK=LEGEND. Go in peace.
Omg Dlisted is how I found this site!! I continue to this today to think of Prince Harry as Prince Hot Ginge, Michael K. was the voice that kept me going through my days in college and grad school
This is truly the end of an era. I have been following D-listed since the beginning. Michael K is a national treasure
Michael K always wrote the best memorials for celebs. They were richly detailed, honest but fair. I usually came away with a better understanding of the person who’d lived in the spotlight. I’ll miss his talented voice.