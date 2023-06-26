Princess Kate got to play tennis with Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Last September, Roger Federer announced that he would retire at Laver Cup, the team competition he founded. Laver Cup was held in London last year, and LC teamed up with The Royal Foundation to do what amounted to a charity day before the Laver Cup began. Kate was supposed to show up at the charity day and hit with Roger, who has been something like a “family friend” to the Middletons. That was all organized months in advance – then Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and Kate was stuck in a formal period of mourning, and she had to skip the Laver Cup charity day, and she also missed seeing Roger play his final match.
All of that means that Kate was particularly keen to find some way to hang out with Roger. It’s hilarious that this was all she could come up with – she got Roger to fly to London to make a video in appreciation for the Wimbledon ball kids. In typical Kate fashion, all she does is play dress-up and perform skits and we’re just left to shake our heads and say “sure, Kate, I guess that counts as work.” I’ll be fair to Roger: he was actually a ball kid back in the day in Switzerland, and during his career, he was known as a player who was really nice to ball kids, and he always shows appreciation for what they do.
So, basically, Kate wanted to hit with Roger at Wimbledon. Don’t get me wrong, there are people who would pay millions of dollars for that experience, so I get why she did it. It’s just funny that she managed to do it, and that Wimbledon was like “f–k it, we’ll make it into a video about the ball kids.” Also: Roger basically retired because his body was so banged up, especially his knees. I winced on his behalf a few times in the video – poor guy can’t serve the way he used to because his knees are shot. And it was cruel to make Roger get on one knee!!!
PS… I still haven’t forgotten that Kate – the royal patron of Wimbledon – completely skipped the centenary event on Center Court last year. Legends like Bjorn Borg, Venus Williams, Billie Jean King, Roger, Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe and many more were all there to celebrate Wimbledon… and Kate couldn’t be bothered.
Photos courtesy of Wimbledon’s social media.
Catherine Middleton has been amorously stalking and hounding Federer for a good 12 years now.
Federer is totally her type, and the man is a reminder of the tall English gentleman with a Byronic look and a head full of dark hair, that she dumped to become a Consort.
His name is Rupert Finch, and his initials are the same as Roger Federer.
Had to look him up! Very handsome. Bad choice, Kate.
Same had to look him up on google and a picture of him and his wife popped up. His wife is gorgeous
He’s married to Natasha Rufus Isaacs who cofounded the fashion line Beaulah. They were both at Kate and William’s wedding and they were at Rupert and Natasha’s. The couple is also friendly with Beatrice, jack brooksbank (the Finches were at the wedding) and other royals and royal adjacents.
Just…how is this in anyway important or relevant to anything meaningful to anyone? Wimbledon had to fake a reason for this to have happened? Barf
All I can think about is how Kate was prevented from holding a tennis racket because that would get too much attention. I wonder how Chuck and Camzilla will like her revenge? A whole video of her hitting tennis balls with a legend! Kate is really out there doing what she wants isn’t she?
Kate is annoying. And mediocre. She really is not all that powerful.
This! Yes, Kate irritates me, but I’m willing to entertain that it’s because her thin-skinned, talentless, entitled nobs of in-laws have forbidden her to do anything she could be good at (see: MM, Duchess of Sussex).
She has an arsenal of information about the BRF she could easily weaponize; I’d love to see her leverage that and play all the sports with all the beautiful men she wants. Wearing normal clothes.
They’re okay with it as long as they have no events on the same day (or any day +/- a week before their event). It’s about your event being “overshadowed.” Gosh, these bloody royals are petty. C&C are old, stuffy and so boring that even Sofiesta in a matronly dress could overshadow them.
@tessa, yep, just another massive publicity drive for botox barbie the tennis manaquin. The way she is holding the ball is her “barbie liberty pose”, but Katy dear better get those jowls lifted for your next profile without a large hat!!
It’s not for the ball kids it was for Katy keen getting attention. The dm talked about Katy keen very little said about the ball kids. There were the perfect keen posts plus a significant number of negative comments getting through on the dm.
right up her alley of being useless and the british press can pretend that she’s good with and likes kids. i’m sure the kids are great but i’m guessing they get the job through connections – now maybe she could highlight other kids, kids working to support their families or doing interesting things? there are a ton of great stories out there but I guess she wanted to wear barbie’s tennis outfit.
Out will come all the people who say, Kate should do more of these ‘jobs’ because she likes them. but she gets paid millions a year to be a moron who looks good in photoshop and bullies her sil. So she likes sports, who gives a (whatever). She’s disgusting and lazy and useless.
The kent family were much better patrons than keen. Princess marina and her daughter in law Catherine were beloved figures at wimbledon.as was the duke of kent who stepped aside for.keen
This whole event was literally just bc Kate wanted to dress up in a cute tennis outfit and play with Roger Federer, so they had to make it into “something” so she gets credit for “working.”
What a waste of space she is.
Waste of space indeed! I’m still livid from Wimbledon 2021. Ash Barty’s win was incredible for many reasons and all she could think to say was, WHAT TIME IS IT IN AUSTRALIA. Lady, you are an idiot!
Kate’s physique is great. She works hard at it and it shows here. My nice comment for the week 😉
I don’t think Kate works hard. She likes the fun patronage and is a lightweight
She works the most on her body… not the actual work involved in being the PoW. That’s what i meant… she works hard at her physical conditioning… because at 40 with 3 kids the definition of the arms and legs is not something that just happens, especially for someone who does zero labour.
She does look great. Her arms and legs are to die for and she does not have an ounce of body fat.
This seems problematic :“not an ounce of body fat.”
Not an ounce of body fat – hi 90’s diet ad
Her legs look great.
To each their own. As we say in my family, if you like that sort of thing, it’s just the sort of thing you’d like 🤷🏽♀️
I guess different people see different things, so I’ll sit by you because this ain’t it.
I don’t find these attractive photos at all, I flinched away when I first saw them. Her skirt is way too short (they come in all lengths so this was a choice) and she looks hungry and hard worked to me. There’s just nothing “healthy” about her right now.
Hate to say this but both and she and Letizia have a phenomenal arm and leg definition.
I did a double take on these pictures, she looks SO much younger here than when in her glam rags
Fully. She has actual arm muscles, and as a tennis player and weight lifter, I am impressed.
That is literally the only time I have said that about Katy Keen. But she apparently does have work ethic when it comes to looking rakishly thin.
Except for the “good choice” part, I think this was actually pretty great! She really does struggle with talking on camera, poor sausage. With good editing, she could do lots of stuff like this to bring real attention to worthwhile causes. They all could. Shame they’re all so stuck up their own a**es. They learned nothing at all from Diana’s work, nothing at all from Harry’s work. I guess the key word in that is ” learn”.
I too play tennis with large baubles on my fingers.
Yep, Katie’s balls is all I got
To be fair to Roger he was in town for a community tennis event in Greenwich so I guess Wimbledon and Kate took the opportunity to do this video. What I got from it was Kate lacks charisma and Roger has loads of it and still has a passion for the game.
While Kate looks terrible most of the time, she looks her best when she’s doing sporty activities. She looks comfortable and in her element.
That being said, she still sucks and has not contributed anything meaningful anywhere.
Alternate Title: Big Blue Goes to Wmbledon!
I teach college freshmen in the US, but I had a student from the UK years ago who was a ball kid for several years at Wimbledon until she aged out. She came from a very wealthy family, of course. We can’t have The Poors chasing balls on camera!
More photo oppprtunities, it is all about her as usual. She never does anything that does not focus on her, she is always happiest when she is the centre of attention.
This seems pretty random. Why not have the royal foundation set up a tennis scholarship for kids who are financially vulnerable? All she does with this patronage is preen and watch tennis in the royal box. Considering it’s the one she consistently attends every year the tournament is held, maternity leave or not, she could give back a lot more.
Tennis Barbie is getting lollipop head. Notice poor Federer has his arms crossed. He can probably feel Kate undressing him with her eyes.
This bit*h is 41 and can’t even do more than an hours work in a day. I’m 43 and today, I’m starting a Summer Bridge Program for the doctoral program I begin in August. While teaching online. Her laziness just…. boggles my mind.
OK, I got about 11 seconds in before I couldn’t take her horrible meandering diction anymore and muted it!