Jeremy Allen White was blindsided by his wife’s post calling herself a single mom



Last month, Addison Timlin filed for divorce from Jeremy Allen White. They were married for three years, but together a lot longer than that. They also have two young daughters together. Shortly after Addison filed and the news broke, she posted on Instagram about Mother’s Day and referred to herself as a single mom. Jeremy’s sources were quiet at the time, but now that the second season of The Bear has come out they’re talking. He was “blindsided” that Addison called herself a single mom and the source says he can’t control his filming schedule/locations and is very involved in his daughters’ lives.

“The Bear” heartthrob Jeremy Allen White was left “blindsided” when his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, posted about being a single mom, sources tell Page Six.

White, 32, is starring in the hotly anticipated second season of his Hulu hit, which debuted Thursday, after winning a Golden Globe for the first season.

But behind the scenes, he’s been dealing with the heartbreak of his marital split.

“Californication” actress Timlin, 31, filed for divorce in LA after just under three years of marriage back in May. She gave no reason for the break-up.

Friends say he definitely did not cheat, and suggested his filming schedule in Chicago had put pressure on the relationship.

In an Instagram post on Mother’s Day, she called herself a “single mom,” while detailing the difficulties of raising children without a “witness” by her side, and posting photos of their young kids.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f–king hard,” Timlin wrote. “It is all out covered in s–t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard.”

Hours later, however, she updated the caption to read, “Co-parent is not how I pictured it,” as followers quickly picked up on her emotional message, with one saying: “There is a difference between being a single mom and being a mom that is single.”

In her initial divorce filing, Timlin asked for primary physical custody of their daughters, Ezer, 4, and 2-year-old Dolores, and asked the court to award White visitation.

But just last week, White responded by asking for joint custody in his response to the filing, in court records seen by Page Six.

A source who knows the couple confirmed that White was “blindsided” by the Mother’s Day post: “Addison changed her Instagram post because it wasn’t accurate, a lot of people were like ‘What are you talking about?’

“Jeremy had no control about where he was filming. He filmed ‘The Bear’ in Chicago and any time he could, he came home. He is so involved in those girls’ lives, he adores his daughters.”