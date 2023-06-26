Jeremy Allen White was blindsided by his wife’s post calling herself a single mom

Last month, Addison Timlin filed for divorce from Jeremy Allen White. They were married for three years, but together a lot longer than that. They also have two young daughters together. Shortly after Addison filed and the news broke, she posted on Instagram about Mother’s Day and referred to herself as a single mom. Jeremy’s sources were quiet at the time, but now that the second season of The Bear has come out they’re talking. He was “blindsided” that Addison called herself a single mom and the source says he can’t control his filming schedule/locations and is very involved in his daughters’ lives.
“The Bear” heartthrob Jeremy Allen White was left “blindsided” when his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, posted about being a single mom, sources tell Page Six.
White, 32, is starring in the hotly anticipated second season of his Hulu hit, which debuted Thursday, after winning a Golden Globe for the first season.
But behind the scenes, he’s been dealing with the heartbreak of his marital split.
“Californication” actress Timlin, 31, filed for divorce in LA after just under three years of marriage back in May. She gave no reason for the break-up.
Friends say he definitely did not cheat, and suggested his filming schedule in Chicago had put pressure on the relationship.
In an Instagram post on Mother’s Day, she called herself a “single mom,” while detailing the difficulties of raising children without a “witness” by her side, and posting photos of their young kids.
“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f–king hard,” Timlin wrote. “It is all out covered in s–t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard.”
Hours later, however, she updated the caption to read, “Co-parent is not how I pictured it,” as followers quickly picked up on her emotional message, with one saying: “There is a difference between being a single mom and being a mom that is single.”
In her initial divorce filing, Timlin asked for primary physical custody of their daughters, Ezer, 4, and 2-year-old Dolores, and asked the court to award White visitation.
But just last week, White responded by asking for joint custody in his response to the filing, in court records seen by Page Six.
A source who knows the couple confirmed that White was “blindsided” by the Mother’s Day post: “Addison changed her Instagram post because it wasn’t accurate, a lot of people were like ‘What are you talking about?’
“Jeremy had no control about where he was filming. He filmed ‘The Bear’ in Chicago and any time he could, he came home. He is so involved in those girls’ lives, he adores his daughters.”
In my initial coverage, I wrote: “But the fact that she filed, seemingly abruptly, and the absence of a joint statement… Maybe there’s more to the story there.” Then that Mother’s Day post bolstered that theory. It wasn’t quite going scorched Earth, but was certainly passive-aggressive and painted Jeremy in a bad, absent father, light. Addison even later changed “single mom” to “co-parent” because some people took offense to the idea that the wife of a working actor struggles as much as the average single mom and others began to question Jeremy’s support and involvement. It’s pretty obvious why he took offense to that and makes sense that his camp is refuting that. It’s a bad look. Addison asked for primary physical custody and visitation for Jeremy, while he has asked for joint custody, so clearly he does want to be involved. Jeremy’s source also specifically hits back against the cheating rumors on his side, so I guess they read blind items. This does seem like it has the potential to get a little messier than originally anticipated.
photos credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images/INSTAR and via Instagram
Some of these celebrity men need to start seeing an optometrist/ophthalmologist. Blindsided and didn’t see it coming is getting old.
I think her post was selfish and narcissistic, period. People do not always need to go to social media when there are quality therapists just waiting for your call. Instead, she wanted some sympathy for being a mother…One of many who made the choice to slow down their career to raise their kids while their partner took care of the bills. No one said it isn’t hard, but it’s not the same thing as going it alone.
Now, if she is no longer in love or this relationship no longer suited her, that’s one thing…but there’s really no reason for her to insult our intelligence along the way.
I agree with you Lemons. My comment is more about how (and I am speaking in generalities) lately there seems to be a lot of blindsided or didn’t see it coming statements. I think there are always signs of cracks in a relationship or signs of how nasty a person may get when they want to get their way (in this case she with the divorce). Now, I also understand we only hear what they want us to hear and the narrative is controlled. Regardless, I agree there is no reason for her to be nasty – but is he really that surprised that she would stoop to that level? It reminds me of the saying – people show you who they really are during difficult times not when all is smooth and problem free.
There’s an element of misogyny to this comment. “She chose to stay home while he worked.” How do you know that’s how it went down? What if she was nursing? Early on, babies/toddlers are dependent on their mothers. Maybe she wanted to work but like many women fell into the unfair situation of being the default parent/homemaker. Her career stalled and his thrived. He made money while she toiled doing unpaid “women’s work.” I’m tired of women being sneered at in this situation. This is the patriarchy in full effect. And there’s always other women supporting it while their sisters are oppressed. Enough.
There’s no misogyny there. A father can make the same decision and if he came to social media with a post about being a single father while his wife was working, I’d feel the same way. It’s weird energy…and I don’t like it. If you have a problem with your relationship, that is one thing…but discuss that with your partner. Sharing it on your socials while you’re still married is just…weird.
My ex and my former boss were both “blindsided” when I told them I was done, even though I’d been telling both for years that I was unhappy, things needed to change, etc. I recently realized that they were blindsided because they both thought that I would never leave, no matter how miserable I was/awful they were. A lot of these men think they can just ignore women’s needs/complaints without consequence and are shocked when women aren’t willing to let them do that.
My ex BIL was the same. Completely blindsided, except she’d been telling him for years. And they had the perfect marriage, except for the abuse and everyone walking on eggshells to keep him happy.
“I was blindsided” is likely an attempt at public gas lighting. It says gosh I would have 100% been reasonable about pursuing something reasonable if only she had bothered to let me know.
It is a well established medical fact American women are mute like that. As soon as they get married they literally lose their voice to verbalize or use body language when they don’t like something.
This sounds like a very sad situation for all concerned. I’m sure he does want to be as involved as he can be, meanwhile she’s still doing the day to day heavy lifting with their two children. He chose to take a job that would be great for his career and terrible for his family. I’m not saying that’s wrong, I am saying that there are consequences to the choices we make.
Well put.
This exactly.
Yup. The real question is how long does this phase last? I think many couples make these compromises and the outside the house working parent (which is usually but not always the man) finds that it’s easier and more exciting and more gratifying to excel at work than to raise messy little humans. And the parent working at home realizes that being home is a huge sacrifice in terms of watching the world advance while you’re in a holding pattern. Parenting is brutal no matter what but it might have helped them to have a plan in place to make sure that the career-business was more even at some point. But when you’re on a roll it’s super hard to pull back. I have no answers.
this reminds me of what michelle obama said about her marriage when she looked back on it, and how at times it was definitely not 50/50 and that someone was putting more or contributing more. and at times she’s had to slow down her career to build the family life she wanted while barack did his thing. it sounds like both parents are involved and love their children, but fundamentally they have different views on partnership at this stage and one party no longer wants to be putting in more. i understand the underlying sentiments of what she wrote (in that she felt she was putting in much more and felt alone), but i think she definitely wasn’t kind about the way she expressed it and didn’t give any credit to her spouse.
@sarahcs If it wasn’t for the fact that he has been working in Chicago for their entire relationship (first Shameless for a decade and now The Bear), I could buy that argument. From her social media posts, she makes it sound like she wanted him to take this job and convinced him to do it.
This is what I don’t get. It’s not like he was working in far-flung locations all over the world for a few months at a time. He was consistently in Chicago. The smart move for the family would’ve been to move there until his long-term job is over. It’s doable. You can uproot your life for a few years and your kids will be fine. You don’t have to be in LA (or where ever they are based).
I know this because my father was a career diplomat. We traveled with him when he got assigned to different countries, moving every three years. There are some who hated that life—I loved it. And of all his colleagues whose partners and children stayed in their home country while the diplomat flew solo—those marriages ended in divorce. Barring circumstances where the assigned countries were dangerous, being physically together is paramount to making it work.
If its so hard being a single mom, why she file fore sole custody. She should have filed joint. So what he work, a lot of working single parents. Folks that complain about doing it all as parents while asking the court to just give the other parent visitation are full of it. Stop fighting to make the other parent less involved.
How is he supposed to raise those children if he’s constantly traveling and moving, though? He doesn’t have a stable job. His career requires constant change, and kids need stability. I’m not saying this to be mean. I’m saying this from experience.
When my parents’ marriage fell apart, my father used his financial power (since my mother had given up her career to raise us!) to get full custody. Except…he was a navy man. So who was really raising us? His mother. Then the woman he married a year later abruptly became our stepmother and did the parenting. My father wasn’t there to raise us. He couldn’t be. Kids force you to lock down. They MUST be tended to persistently, especially when young. From a logistics standpoint, I get why she’s asking for it.
But his career is not a surprise to her, nor are the demands of it. And that’s who she chose to have children with. So it’s one thing to realize that the demands of parenting day-to-day may have been more than she initially thought, but she had to at least know that would be a possibility going into having children.
Being the primary caregiver of two young children (even older kids) is difficult under “normal” circumstances, when the dad is around every day. The added pressure, isolation, and stress of doing it while one’s partner is away for days, weeks, months at a time is stressful and mentally heavy. I feel for both of them. She might just be saying she didn’t sign up for motherhood this way, and maybe resents it a little. And I acknowledge and understand that. He, on the other hand, might not have known what she was feeling, for whatever reason. Hence, the split.
I know what it is like to be a married single mom. Husband is absent for work, and calls daily at first, but then it lessens over time. Meanwhile, wife gets no break, no partnership, no support and the husband returns home less, calls less and when he is home, he is basically checked out. I mean it happens when husbands don’t work out of state, when they still live in the home. It goes back to all the invisible load women disproportionately carry in parenting. Jeremy and other men should just sit down about being “blindsided” because saying that just proves why their partners have left them. They don’t even see their own absence and inaction as anything because they were “working.” Like having a job negates the fact that they are supposed to be partners and fathers.
THIS! He gets to check out. She doesn’t.
I love your comment so much. Married single mom, I wonder how many women could claim this? I certainly could have years ago, that’s why I am a divorced single mom. I don’t know if anything could have prepared me for how my then husband just didn’t see a majority of the parenting responsibilities as his responsibilities… all while believing himself to be a great father and moving us all around the country to follow his professional goals. If I had a slight hiccup adjusting to living 2000 miles from friends and family, I “was always a little rigid/uptight/the problem was me”
My friend has a 18 month old, she is 44 and struggled with fertility. She recently called me after returning home from a birthday party where she was stunned to see all the dads standing back drinking beers and all the moms running after the kids and in general being alert to the kids needs the entire party… she was like, the game is rigged. I said, yeah, welcome to the party.
My mother left my father, with three kids under 7, for a very similar situation that you describe. 25+ years onwards he still doesn’t get it.
These are the deals we make in relationships. If one partner has success and needs to ride it, the other may need to just show up as a parent (if that’s their deal). I’m not sure that it’s fair to expect a partner to be able to be a present parent and also ride their success. They’re making a trade-off by being less present in their children’s lives, too.
The payout is that later, when the kids are older and the one partner’s success has waned, the other parent might be able to pursue their own dreams.
Demands have never been higher on parents. But I’m not sure we should add to that by expecting parents to achieve career success and be fully present at the same time. Like the whole model is flawed. The workplace is flawed. We’re all expected to work full time and be deeply involved in our kids’ lives or one parent is expected to work in a way that prevents them from being a present parent…it’s all flawed.
How does a divorce help the mother? If you are fed up with doing all the parenting, heavy lifting, whatever alone, how does your situation improve when you cut the father right out of the equation? No shade, just asking. He is presumably required to go where the work is, they (hopefully) both agreed she would be a SAHM to give the kids stability, his paycheck helps this happen. Now he is getting cut out, she is going to have to work to support herself and their children, even with decent alimony, so she is both single parent and breadwinner. How does this improve her situation?
mindset. the loneliest I ever was when was i was married. if he’s totally checked out and had wrongly assumed that she would always be content staying home then maybe it was best for her to move on. I agree with the comment above that “blindsided” is often a word used in gaslighting so I do wonder. Who knows what really went on but I found that I could do a million more things well when I wasn’t in a bad marriage.
@JOSEPHINE- god that last part of your comment is exactly what’s giving me hope for the future.
More people, especially men, need to be realistic about the cost of parenting. If you take a job that has you traveling or absent from the home a hefty amount of the time, you really aren’t a primary or even part time care taker. Your partner is the full time parent, and they’re doing most of it on their own. I watched it happen with my mother, who realized years into a marriage to a navy man that she was basically a single mother with shit benefits.
Whether or not she should’ve taken it to social media is another thing, but her struggle isn’t unique. There’s a lot of women out there who had children with a man who told them family was their everything, only to find themselves making all the sacrifices. I get the bitterness, even if it makes me cringe to see it play out in public. Couples need to have serious conversations about parenting expectations before they have children.
I live in a navy community and the dads and moms all get it- the transitions between deployment and return are HARD for the family that stays. My husband isn’t navy but travels for work and I SAH and when they were little (before full time school age) it was so hard and I was a married single mom. The navy parents got what I was going through- for people who are like, how would getting divorced be easier? It’s like you are the only parent making all the decisions, managing all the outbursts, making the rules for 6 months and then someone else floats in who hasn’t been briefed and starts questioning “well, why?” And you’ve been barely keeping your head above water. It’s the working parent coming into a house on fire and wondering aloud why the SAH parent burned a candle instead of helping by throwing water on the flames. It’s so frustrating and resentment inducing. We went to counseling and worked it out but being a parent at home alone with two young children for extended periods of time is beyond hard. It makes me sad to see so many people lack compassion for this situation.
They got together very young & seemingly bonded over their love of their shared art. That sounds great in an intense sort of way. But it’s not unusual for people to grow in different directions when they get a bit older after falling in love very young.
And I don’t think it’s discussed enough, but not all partnerships can weather the pressures of having children. It doesn’t make either person bad, but there are huge psychological, emotional, financial & other stresses that even the most solid relationships can struggle to cope with once you add kids into the mix.