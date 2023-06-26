Mark Rylance ‘opted out’ of taking the Covid vaccine, he took a garlic solution instead

The pandemic really revealed so much about just how many people are utterly stupid. It’s not just the anti-science morons, but the utter lack of logic. The rise in crimes against Asian-Americans during the pandemic was horrifying in itself, but the lack of logic behind it, because Donald Trump called Covid the “China virus,” thus Asian-Americans were seen (by morons) as responsible for the virus. Then the stupidity continued with the vaccines – suddenly, all of the “China virus” dumbasses were expert immunologists and they had big, dumb questions about the Covid vaccines. And by “questions” I mean “unhinged social media rants about how Moderna was trying to inject them with 5G.” I never would have thought Oscar-winner Mark Rylance would be one of those dumbasses, but here we are:

Mark Rylance revealed “alarm bells” rang when he along with the rest of the population were urged to have the Covid-19 vaccine leading him to opt for a garlic solution and vitamin C instead. The actor, 63, only had a change of heart when he had to travel to the US to see his father. He co-wrote Dr Semmelweis with the playwright Stephen Brown before the coronavirus pandemic happened. The actor, in an interview with The Sunday Times, said the play acts as a warning not to take the scientific establishment at its word since the start of the pandemic. “Science started to sound like a religion,” he said. “And really science is no different than religion, just an attempt by men to describe reality… I was not convinced I needed it. I took a very distilled garlic solution every morning, and vitamin C, and I sailed through Jerusalem.” On writing the play he was focused on the alternative cancer treatments that were available to patients. He doubts the impact of chemotherapy as a friend of his “broke up the cells of a tumour” by relying on vibrations from a Tibetan sound bowl. “The body knows how to heal itself,” he said. “We don’t need to go in and bombard it with poison. It’s like bombing a city to try and get rid of a little sect of terrorists. You may wipe them all out, but you’re going to breed 25 or 30 [more].”

[From The Telegraph]

This man is supposed to be one of the most brilliant actors of his generation, and he’s out here saying that the body will heal itself of CANCER? How does he explain the millions of people who died from Covid? Did their bodies just… not know how to heal themselves? They weren’t trying hard enough to heal? That irritates the f–k out of me – like, I believe in positive thought and prayer – because those things are scientifically proven to help people, alongside MEDICINE. Alongside vaccines and chemotherapy. “No, I’m not going to take a vaccine, not when I have a distilled garlic solution!” GTFO.