Mark Rylance ‘opted out’ of taking the Covid vaccine, he took a garlic solution instead

The pandemic really revealed so much about just how many people are utterly stupid. It’s not just the anti-science morons, but the utter lack of logic. The rise in crimes against Asian-Americans during the pandemic was horrifying in itself, but the lack of logic behind it, because Donald Trump called Covid the “China virus,” thus Asian-Americans were seen (by morons) as responsible for the virus. Then the stupidity continued with the vaccines – suddenly, all of the “China virus” dumbasses were expert immunologists and they had big, dumb questions about the Covid vaccines. And by “questions” I mean “unhinged social media rants about how Moderna was trying to inject them with 5G.” I never would have thought Oscar-winner Mark Rylance would be one of those dumbasses, but here we are:
Mark Rylance revealed “alarm bells” rang when he along with the rest of the population were urged to have the Covid-19 vaccine leading him to opt for a garlic solution and vitamin C instead. The actor, 63, only had a change of heart when he had to travel to the US to see his father.
He co-wrote Dr Semmelweis with the playwright Stephen Brown before the coronavirus pandemic happened. The actor, in an interview with The Sunday Times, said the play acts as a warning not to take the scientific establishment at its word since the start of the pandemic.
“Science started to sound like a religion,” he said. “And really science is no different than religion, just an attempt by men to describe reality… I was not convinced I needed it. I took a very distilled garlic solution every morning, and vitamin C, and I sailed through Jerusalem.”
On writing the play he was focused on the alternative cancer treatments that were available to patients. He doubts the impact of chemotherapy as a friend of his “broke up the cells of a tumour” by relying on vibrations from a Tibetan sound bowl.
“The body knows how to heal itself,” he said. “We don’t need to go in and bombard it with poison. It’s like bombing a city to try and get rid of a little sect of terrorists. You may wipe them all out, but you’re going to breed 25 or 30 [more].”
This man is supposed to be one of the most brilliant actors of his generation, and he’s out here saying that the body will heal itself of CANCER? How does he explain the millions of people who died from Covid? Did their bodies just… not know how to heal themselves? They weren’t trying hard enough to heal? That irritates the f–k out of me – like, I believe in positive thought and prayer – because those things are scientifically proven to help people, alongside MEDICINE. Alongside vaccines and chemotherapy. “No, I’m not going to take a vaccine, not when I have a distilled garlic solution!” GTFO.
Used to be one of my favourite actors. Used to be, that is. Dick.
I’m sorry. I’ve never been able to understand why Mark Rylance is such a thing. People say he’s a ‘brilliant’ actor – to me he seems to do nothing on screen than look miserably serious. And these quotes from him are moronic. A Tibetan sound bowl breaking up the cells of cancerous tumour? Garlic working better than a vaccine? Science is no different to religion?
Please.
Also confused by him saying he drank garlic every morning and sailed through Jerusalem. Like he literally went on a trip to Jerusalem or he was being symbolic? As in sailing through Jerusalem is a good thing for him which sounds religious anyways. Which is also just the same as science according to him.
Jerusalem is in reference to the hymn, I think.
Jerusalem is the name of one of the most respected plays he’s acted in. Fabulous performance. Shame he’s revealed himself to be an utter knob.
“Science is no different from religion” is a truly breathtaking statement. And explains why so many people are so completely mixed up right now. So much bad stuff to pack from his statements.
Interestingly, and old classmate of mine who was virulently anti-vax and anti-mask on FB is suddenly pro-science and pro-pharma now that she needs aggressive cancer treatments. We really are in the dumbest timeline.
The Tibetan sound bowl quote is like something you would see in The Onion. My god, people, get a grip!
Yeah…this is super disappointing. I’m such a fan of his work.
What an idiot. Alternative therapies can be useful for managing side effects of treatments but a bowl did not cure his friend. Any time someone makes any such claim about a disease they had, my first response is “let’s see your medical records to prove it.” There should be scans or tests showing the progression or regression of disease over time. If the alternative therapy is so effective, we should still be able to see the results using standard diagnostic tools.
For some reason, they never produce the evidence. Go figure.
Exactly and I think, “the Tibetan bowl AND the chemo you forgot to mention”
I’m all for eastern medicine, alternative medicine, AND western medicine.
Ugh I hate this. I was raised in this, I was one of the only vaccinated kids in my school. And I’m lucky my mom agreed to that, I was never exposed to the dangerous chemicals of Advil or decongestants. I have seen MANY people die from treatable cancer because they treated it with this hogwash.
YES to all of this.
My aunt had some sort of holly based therapy to help her deal with the side effects of chemo and it really made a difference for her.
It makes me so angry when people with a platform share nonsense like this that will help convince others not to engage in potentially life saving treatment. You have blood on your hands.
Sigh. I did not need to know this about one of my favorite actors. Damn, he’s a moron.
Big thoughts from the guy who, it sounds like got the vaccine anyway to travel…. So who’s to say his garlic patchouli infused paste didn’t protect him? Inventing a ‘cure’ can make you feel like you have some power over a situation … but honestly I’m tired of these donkeys.
To me, it’s not stupidity, it’s extreme arrogance and privilege. If we knew how to cure cancer, there would be no cancer. Famous and super wealthy people would not die from cancer. But these pr*cks always have to pretend that they know more, that they have the inside knowledge, that they are not followers. Except that they seem content to follow cult leaders. I suspect that deep-down they think they are uneducated or plain stupid so they have to pretend otherwise with this nonsense. Aaron Rodgers follows this formula as well.
“Science is no different than religion” Hell to the no dude. I cannot stand this age of anti-intelligence. WTF are we doing??
I think that was the line that broke me. Science is no different than religion???? FFS how does his brain generate enough signals to keep him breathing
Although this is a good reminder that many actors can sound amazing and smart reading OTHER PEOPLE’S WORDS. But couldn’t be less so when left to their own devices.
I can’t even. Science uses evidence, measurable, observable, verifiable. Religion is none of those things. What an absolute tool.
Lol science is literally the opposite of religion. You don’t take things on faith, you test it and demonstrate verifiable facts with evidence and proof. How is that anything like religion?! What an idiot.
My cousin is a pretty well known scientist whose team just discovered how to collect dna from the air – she and her team did it in a zoo in England. There was nothing religious about that experience, although her findings will eventually over years make it to police and hospitals im sure. Science is science bro.
Maybe science feels no different than religion if you choose not to read about it or have any information literacy. Everyone just decided to believe in a mystery invisible force called gravity! I never hear anyone question it, what a bunch of sheeple.
Me and pharmacist friend of mine talked about these idiots during the height of the pandemic. Don’t trust science? Fine! Stay out of the hospital when you get sick and get a f@cking bowl to cure you when you are throwing up blood. Don’t take Tylenol or ibuprofen. Do these people know that vitamins are not regulated by the FDA so there’s no telling what is in some of these supplements.
It’s astonishing how overprivileged people like him bundle their blinding stupidity in such smug, misbegotten overconfidence. He should be doubled over in shame and regret at being such a twit.
I wonder what he’ll do if, God forbid, he gets diagnosed with something. Stay home?
That whole interview was just… yikes. Antivax, holocaust revisionism, conspiracy theories. A good actor? Yes. A complete moron? Also yes.
This guy is an f-ing idiot but i have tempered down my vociferation regarding the vaccine.
2 people from my immediate family have had severe reactions to it. The first had a brain thrombosis and the second, my MIL had a violent allergic reaction that resulted her being in ICU for 2 days. Both nearly died and the first is now disabled.
I have been vaccinated 4x and will continue to do so, since ive had no adverse reactions, but i no longer will persuade people to do the same. It was because of me that my MIL got her vaccine and i dont know how i would have lived with myself had she died from it.
Common sense is not a flower which blooms in everyone’s garden.
What a sad disappointment. His work as Flop in Bing changed my life.