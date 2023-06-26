The Telegraph: Duchess Meghan is too unpopular to get a fashion contract in the UK!

Two weekends ago, the British media started a rumor about how the Duchess of Sussex would soon get a brand ambassadorship with Dior. It was all over the place in the British press – the Telegraph, the Mail, the Sun and the Mirror all ran multiple stories about how their “sources” claimed that Meghan would soon sign up with Dior and what did everyone think about it and blah blah blah. What’s weird is that… there was nothing there, no evidence that anything like that was happening. Team Sussex eventually shut it down and then Camilla turned up at Royal Ascot in a tent-like, sad-sack Dior and I guess that was the end of it. Camilla was the source, and she wanted to make a point of wearing Dior. I still don’t understand that whole British-media-exclusive obsession with that story. Now the Telegraph has an even more ridiculous follow-up: “How Marmite Meghan can still rule fashion.” Subhead: “The Duchess could have a renaissance in the industry if she chooses her moment correctly.” All of this was just an excuse for the Telegraph’s fashion reporter to speak to British fashion industry people about how they all hate Meghan (yet they’re all obsessed with her).
“Over my dead body,” said one independent luxury fashion consultant when I asked whether they could imagine ever advising any of their clients to sign a sponsorship deal with the Duchess of Sussex. This was early last week, when stories were still circulating about the couple’s putative lucrative agreement with Dior. The denial was swift and came not from Dior, but from the Sussex camp. No surprise to anyone who knows anything about the powers who run Dior. A formal contract with the Duke and Duchess, especially one that would supposedly pay Meghan $200,000 (about £157,300) for every post on her resurrected Instagram account showing her in Dior (the rumour-mongers were having a field day) was never anything but entertaining speculation.
The fact is, the Duchess splits opinion dramatically – this week, YouGov reported that Meghan is the least popular she’s ever been in the UK, with a positivity rating of -47 per cent. Few people are neutral about her and while for some brands association with a live wire, deftly handled, can be beneficial – maybe Marmite could pull off a witty, knowing collaboration with the Duchess – it’s the last thing Dior, still mindful of the spectacular fallout from its former creative director John Galliano’s anti-Semitic ramblings in 2011, wants to ignite.
No brand does at the moment. Kanye West’s recent (also anti-Semitic-related) implosion at Adidas, and the outrage directed at Balenciaga at the end of last year for the cavalier way it juxtaposed images relating to child abuse with its product, have confirmed to the industry the need to stay away from anything or anyone that might be contentious. The public mood is too volatile to take risks. Objectively, Harry and Meghan have never said or done anything remotely as heinous as Galliano, West or Balenciaga, although their insinuation that the Royal family and by extension the UK is institutionally racist wasn’t an endearing move. Harry’s autobiography also infuriated many.
“Personally,” says another fashion industry veteran who’s worked with international brands for two decades, “I don’t like what they [the Duke and Duchess] have done. It makes my blood boil. But putting my own feelings aside, they’re just too divisive for a big, international brand to take on”. This view turns out to be widespread across a sector which once embraced Meghan. Publicly, the fashion industry’s tone is non-committal – no one wants to go on the record criticising the pair in case they’re dragged into a social media brouhaha, accused of being envious or out of touch with Gen Z, who have traditionally been more supportive of the Sussexes than other demographics. But nor is anyone gushing.
When the Sussexes’ spokesman confirmed on Monday that the couple weren’t officially involved with Dior, the overriding response at the 77-year-old French house was probably relief. It meant it was spared the embarrassment of having to issue its own denial, which might have looked churlish.
So… because of the six-year sustained hate campaign against Meghan in the British media, Meghan is deeply unpopular in the country she left over three years ago, and the British fashion industry doesn’t want any part of Meghan. And because this is a British fashion reporter writing in a British newspaper, we’re to assume that Britain is the only possible market for a potential brand ambassadorship? That’s what gets me – like, I realize that Meghan is unpopular in the UK. We don’t have to unpack why that is, we all know why. But why does it follow that the international fashion industry would balk? London is not the center of the fashion universe. Britain is not the weathervane for global popularity or global style. Besides that, almost every designer wants to work with Meghan and they all hope she wears their stuff. You know why? Because she’s incredibly popular and stylish and everything she wears makes news.
They make up news so they can weaponize news and then debunk news. News at 11.
It is all nonsense.
The Duchess of Sussex sells….there is no designer in the world that would not want her to wear their clothes.
Meghan’s wedding dress tops the most searched royal wedding dress.
Meghan will continue to do fashion shoots and I am expecting her on the front cover of Vogue.
Dior didn’t crow about Camilla wearing its brand at Ascot, and no British fashion house announce anything Kate and Sophie wear has sold out. The BM know these royal backbiters can’t move product so they slag Meghan so she is radio active for a brand.
Clothes that Kate wears do sell out. They call it the Kate effect. I wouldn’t be seen dead in most of what she wears, but hey.
@equality, you know I’m a Brit, you know I live on this toxic little island but I’m soooo sick of it. We are NOT a big player on ANY stage anymore let alone in the fashion industry. Honest to god, who the help do these people think they are to think they speak for every fashion house. Every time Megan wears something it sells out, From jewelry to shoes and everything in between, yes there is the “Kate effect” but who wants to dress like a reject from Little house On the Prarie, or asif they are playing dress up in their grannies clothes? Little englanders that’s who, no one outside the UK gives a rats what Khate wears (copies from others). Maybe this journalist thought she sounded clever, but you see, all this hate and vitriol they keep throwing at Megan is going to come right back on them. Because when Megan makes her next announcement it’s going to knock them flat on their arses, and will really show them for the liars the are
Many of Kate’s sell out items are pieces from past years, so there is little to no inventory to buy. Of course it sells out.
Also, a lot of her stuff is bespoke, so there’s no telling how much those things cost. She takes something edgy and then takes all the fun edgy out of the design.
Camilla looked like a sack of spuds, no longer Dior didn’t publicise it!
I might need a sabbatical from all of this deranged Meghan hate. These people are so f!cking disgusting and it’s just getting to me.
Same. It’s just getting ridiculous. I think I need to up my book and podcast reqs for the summer, and give the daily hysteria a breather.If it’s this aggravating to me I can’t imagine how it is for them.
Podcast recs to feel good about life again: Satellite Sisters, Happier in Hollywood, Tiny Victories. If you like a touch of snark, Celebrity Memoir Book Club. Books: anything by Fredrik Backman.
@BeanieBean thank you!
@Dee(2): you are welcome!
Me too. It’s all so much crazy from the media, the fans and the haters – and man, Twitter was in a frenzy this weekend. I hope Harry And Meghan are in a perfect bubble – loving each other and their kids, eating things from the garden, playing on the grounds of their estate, and enjoying the California summer, far from the din and noise.
It’s insane! And people believe it. My Brexit voting mother in law is a Daily Mail reader. She hates Meghan (and Harry too, by association). At our Christmas dinner she went off on one, saying how even in the US they can’t stand her and that she wasn’t invited to Obama’s party. I told her (again) that the guest list was never revealed and that it was Meghan’s 40th, but no, it was in the Daily Mail, therefore it’s a fact.
I feel you. My mother did a U-turn on Meghan and went from supporting her to hating her in a span of a few months — all because the propaganda machine is so strong and her generation sucks at media literacy. And now I have to get the occasional text about how Meghan and Harry are over and “everything they have done will come back to haunt them.” Geez, you would think they were Vladimir Putin or something with the vitriol they get, especially from women of a certain generation. It’s disheartening for the Sussexes and it’s also indicative of a wider societal problem that I fear will get worse.
Nice of diddums to admit that neither Meghan nor Harry have not exhibited racist, anti-Semitic behaviour.
This article shows increasingly how they are used to prop up the UKKK media. A non-story about a fantastical Dior detail is used to create copy for journalists in order to put food on their tables.
And Meghan has no desire to be spokesmodel for UK brands – why would she?
This is why the royals get sovereign grant money. William, Harry, and Andrew kept a lot of media people employed. If I was megan I would want england to pay me. Even kelly Osborne is trying to re-launch a media career by bringing them up. They are using megan too much for her not to get any benefit from this. Her son probably won’t be king. William is cheap, who knows if he will give his nephew money. Megan needs To be on someone’s payroll. The telegraph needs to give her Christmas presents every year.
I was appalled at their bringing in Kanye, Galliano, & Balenciaga into an article about Meghan, then hauling in Harry to smear as well. Linking them to anti-semitism & child porn is beyond the pale. Then the pale weak sentence saying, well, they haven’t done that, but still, fashion houses would be wise not to work with them because of fallout from Kenya, Galliano, & Balenciaga?? WTF??
They certainly don’t mind bragging when H or M do wear their clothes. I hope they go through their closets and donate anything they own that is Dior.
Why do they need to do that? This is not coming from Dior remember? This is coming from the UK media. Dior has gotten lots of positive press from Harry and Meghan wearing their clothes, why would they want to wreck that relationship?
Did Dior post what Cowmilla wore on their website? NO.
Before the event is over, they post what Meghan is wearing from their collection and Harry’s suit with the tailor working on it.
Dior didn’t cave in, when people were calling for Depp’s head.
T
Does the telegraph want to get sued? That was uncomfortably to read. They are trying to associate meg with antisemitism so she can be canceled. I believe William has some human rights clause with the media. After reading that Megan needs one too. It’s just too much.
What does a drunk John Galliano have to do with this. I know the right thing is to ignore them but maybe they should ask their lawyer to get them a retraction. This was way too much.
The disgusting and vile reason that William has a human rights clause is to prevent the media from talking about his love of flowers, especially roses. I use the words disgusting and vile because I can’t think of a better word to describe how utterly disgusting it is that he is using such a clause for something that has to do with alleged action of immoral behavior and actions. It disgusts me because Harry, Meghan and their children have all been physically threatened and their lives were seen as so irrelevant by the RF that they have never once stood up or used such a clause to protect them from their friends in the media or the deranged haters.
Vile, just vile.
This is another hit-job by Camilla, and her media lackey, Chris Evans (formerly of the DM, and long since editor of The Telegraph).
It’s spiteful, essentially lauding the media’s destruction of Meghan in the UK, all orchestrated by Camilla.
They are so tiresome and nasty.
It seems to me that Meghan wants to support many different designers, especially those who aren’t so well known and established as Dior. In any case, nobody needs a fashion contract with Meghan – they get all the publicity they could want whenever she walks out of the door and it’s for free.
The fashion contract would be so Meghan could get paid. Exactly what the UK media do not want. Sussexes need to bypass the traditional media like they planned because the whole industry seems to be corrupt. The fact that the targeting of two people who are not world leaders, do not have nuclear codes, etc is not headline news tells me the rest of the gang is complicit or has been bought out.
Yes, I know that the contract would be so Meghan would be paid. My point is that Meghan’s popularity in the polls is irrelevant from a designer’s POV. A fashion consultant doesn’t need to advise their clients for or against Meghan and the clients don’t have to love Meghan or hate her. Meghan just wears clothes and creates instant publicity.
I think they wanted to know if the Sussexes were in talks for a brand ambassadorship so someone started and amplified the rumor in order to trigger a statement. I don’t think British sentiments drive business decisions with the Sussexes around the world, particularly in Europe and the US. They voted for Brexit, enough said. Whatever deals the Sussexes sign, they’ll likely not be influenced by anyone in Britain. These British tabloid reporters and royal sycophants exist in their own reality, a different universe.
They really are starved of information on the Sussexes and are reeling from Harry’s court cases. They have become more and more unhinged as their propaganda doesn’t seem to be deterring Harry from pursuing his cases against the tabloids for unlawful information gathering.
This is just article 1 million of no Meghan you didn’t break up with us we broke up with you. They have to tell themselves that she’s so unpopular there and everyone hates her, because the alternative is that she just doesn’t care about them and what they think, and their sense of smug superiority can’t handle an American and a black one at that not shucking and jiving for their acceptance.
Disgusting how this rag mentions scum like Ye to tarnish Meghan.
Yeah, Dior, the company that hired Johnny Depp is somehow a paragon of admirable decisions.. /s
THANK YOU! These fashion consultants acting like some of the people currently employed by these big name brands are “court of law proven” abusers.
This is beyond unhinged.
I’m not gonna read this article because I don’t want any more of this crap in my mind. But if I could speak to potential collaborators in fashion or design or beauty about Megan, I would say that I really like her and I would like to put some money down for something she has help to create. Please make something that I can buy. I bought the book, I watch the doc, I listened to the podcast, but I need a place to put my coins. I love Madewell. Megan would be a great capsule collection designer or spokesperson for them. Would somebody please please please give me a place to put my money to support them. That’s the problem. I really hope something is in work, because here is this entity that I really really like and I want to buy a part of it.
I know that she wants to be an Angelina Jolie type of advocate in the world, and that you don’t want to sell out and just go to the money making route, but at this point we really need a “yes“ button to push. Especially with all these forces marshaled against them.
It’s telling, the way so many people on Salt Island seem to have taken Harry and Meghan’s accusations of institutional racism extremely personally. VERY telling.
Yep. A hit dog hollers.
Their loss, polls dont mean anything go by the the numbers who either watched or listened to the netflix or podcast plus the sales figures of the book. they tell the real picture. and just a side note i bought the hermes slippers she wore.
YouGov, who did the polling, is run by Ben Elliot, Camilla’s nephew.
Yet again, all roads lead back to Camilla. She has tentacles everywhere — like a massive kraken.
So after the British press made up the Dior story they’re now saying that fashion houses don’t want to dress her. Which one is it? It can’t be both. I can believe that the British designers don’t want to dress or be associated with her because they’re afraid that the Royal Family will ostracise them but as Kaiser says London is not the centre of the fashion universe.
The LaLigne sweater Meghan wore a few weeks ago comes in quite a few different colors besides white with blue. Nearly all of them are sold out in every size from XS to L. Pretty sure the tan/red LaLigne combo seen in the documentary in December also went fast. Somehow I think she’ll be okay if the British fashion industry chooses to pass (or she chooses to pass on them).
Since Meghan left England, I’m not sure she has worn any British designers clothes, that she didn’t owned before.
@ windyriver, every version of that La Linge sweater that she wore is in the top selling category.
This IS the proof that Meghan IS a fashion powerhouse as the sales speak for themselves.
The Britshidmedia needs to let it go!! Harry is NEVER coming back, H&M don’t care WHAT you whine on about, mash your teeth about NOR all of the other diatribe of bulls#it coming out of your mouths!! They are NOT into any of you!
Even that isn’t true. Galvan London for example posted on their IG stories when Meghan wore there dress for variety last year. Which was stunning btw. Stella Mccartney dressed Meghan for the funeral, etc. It’s not that uk brands don’t want to dress Meghan. They are asked by the palace not to post about her wearing their items on their pages.
Also alexander mcqueen particularly has copied several designs Meghan has worn.I would bet in hopes Kate wears it. Including her reception dress (!), white suit from the cut interview, her black cropped givenchy suit she wore in ireland tour, her black and white dress from the cut. Just to name a few. Meghan is the biggest style icon in the entire UK.
Camilla didn’t get her Dior contract or ats on the socials – oh well time to put down Meghan publicly in the funny papers
This is also a sign that the “money people” are the racist, MAGA/Brexit fools we always knew them to be. They will do and say things that are actively bad for their brand and business in order to be able to signal to their loyalty to the “elite.”
News flash, many of us already knew that the monarchy was institutionally racist.
Nobody cares what random haters in the UK think of Meghan or her marketability. Global fashion brands will work with Meghan simply because the numbers are there. She is nowhere near controversial enough to be iced out (despite the daily hit jobs by the UK press). When she wears clothes, it sells.
The British Media/ Murdoch press is terrified that Meghan signed with WME and wants to sabotage any future brand partnerships. The smear campaign has kicked into high gear.
Quite frankly, Duchess Meghan doesn’t need the UK market to succeed. Let’s be real – the US market is HUGE compared to the tiny UK market. If Meghan’s projects succeed in the US alone, she’ll be in great financial shape. The British press and many of the British public seem to be stuck in the mindset that the sun never sets on the British Empire, refusing to accept that those days are long gone. They are no longer the center of the known universe.
Meghan doesn’t need any of those haters on Salty Isle. The US market, along with her fans all over the world, will respond favorably to her upcoming projects. The British press will be shocked and once again proven to be clueless liars when her next projects surface. I – for one – cannot wait.
Sooo what I’m hearing is British media is freaking out about the WME signing because they believe it will lead to collaborations with designers. They are preemptively trying to convince the fashion world that she is to controversial to be an ambassador or linked to their brand.
Fortunately for the global superstar Meghan these “obscure” British publications are just talking to themselves and their news doesn’t travel off that salty island.
It’s a dead giveaway when they use euphemistic terms like ” one independent luxury fashion consultant” and “another fashion industry veteran” that this is just more of the same old fictitious bullcrap. If these so-called “industry executives” are so disgusted with Meghan why don’t they use their names? Because they don’t exist. I’m sure any fashion house would give their right arm to have Meghan as their brand ambassador.
So, the plan was to hype up Meghan with a Dior contract and then have Archewell deny it–and Dior denied it. The Escort immediately wears a Dior and Dior DOES NOT post about it. I think the plan was that Dior would post about it, so that it looked like the Escort was edging Meghan out. The problem is that Dior didn’t want to crow about the Escort in Dior. I can’t blame them. That was a miscalculation on the Escort’s part.
Now, we have this as a follow up. More ‘unnamed’ sources saying something that dovetailed into the media narrative. How every unsurprising is that?
I wonder what they’ll come up with next? I think the Escort played her hand quite badly. I wonder when it will occur to the brf that they would do themselves a service to hype up themselves and leave the Sussexes out of it? They could actually do some good for themselves. Right now, it just appears that they’re always trying to score points against the Sussexes. Not a good look.
I read a very interesting article recently that said that all points are leading toward Germany being the leader in Europe. The UK has to come to grips with the fact that they haven’t been a world power for some time. If they would do that, I think they would start making different decisions for their country. If the government keeps going the way it is, they’re going to become a country that is very isolated, no services, or very few services, for people and more poor people. This is something we’re fighting to keep the US from becoming.
Seriously. Whether you appreciate her or not, you’d have to be singularly bad faith to argue she is not a very beautiful woman who can absolutely elevate any outfit – Dior included. Personnally I’d love to see her partner with a different brand – maybe something more sustainable, a brand with really strong ESG goals for instance. That would be refreshing and more novel and possibly more in line with their brand, and would help push that industry in a positive and meaningful way.
I do not agree that Meghan is unpopular in the UK….only in the UK Press and Media coverage. Most people I meet like her and feel she has been shabily treated. Even Polls here have shown that she and Harry are popular despite all the biased reporting. Look at the spontaneous hug and smiles at the QE2 last minute walkabout which freaked out the Royalists and Media and is why there is so much control now with any of their visits to minimise any good photos or comments.
Prince Harry and Princess Meghan and children are the most poplula members of the Royal Family….pass it on!