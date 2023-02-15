Prince William was exceptionally rude to the woman who baked him cupcakes

Late last week, Prince William made a “surprise” visit to an Ipswich hospital and ambulance center. “Surprise” meaning that it was unannounced and presumably William did not bring anyone from the royal rota. William and Kate used to try to cut out the rota on their events all the time – they would bring someone in-house to post photos on social media. I’m sure that’s what happened here. William likely didn’t want to get caught out like he did recently on the foodbank visit – he and Kate arrived empty-handed and brought along a half-dozen photographers for their poverty tourism. The thing is, William still showed up to this Ipswich hospital empty-handed. And it wasn’t even a surprise to the emergency-care workers either, because one woman brought cupcakes for William. Well, guess who was rude about the cupcakes? Yeah. He’s such a douchebag, my god.
The Prince of Wales proved he is ripping up the royal rulebook when it comes to formality as he surprised a group of schoolchildren with a video call during an engagement earlier this week. In a video posted on TikTok by 18-year-old Hannah Wickison, Prince William, 40, appears on a pupil’s phone screen while sitting with one of their mothers.
The prince was on the video call with Kelly Gaskin, a service delivery manager at the East of England Ambulance Service, who had made a batch of royal-themed cupcakes for his visit. A video of the call shows the children, from Colchester in Essex, laughing with the father of three, who was on a surprise informal visit to the hospital and ambulance station.
It was a markedly informal gesture from the future king, who appeared relaxed as he laughed with the students. He even joked with one pupil, who had red hair, saying he looked like Ed Sheeran. The surprise call is the latest in a series of lighthearted gestures from William which perhaps hint at his desire to make the monarchy more approachable and relatable for the younger generation.
During the call, the prince says: ‘Who’s the guy, to the corner?’ and points to the pupil as the others laugh and the camera focuses on the bashful boy, who giggles and bows his head. Amid the giggles, William asks: ‘Are you guys doing any work?’ to which the chorus of pupils replies: ‘No!’ The pupil’s mother chimes in and tells the children: ‘You should be’, before they inform her they’re on their lunchbreak.
William then makes another joke to his eager audience, telling one young boy: ‘Your mother’s feeding me her cakes.’
He then holds up a cupcake to the camera, quipping: ‘They’re not very good!’ The children then burst into laughter as the prince adds: ‘I’ve told her she wouldn’t win Bake Off.’
William then shares a giggle with the pupil’s mother, as she can be heard saying: ‘Right, we’re going to go.’
“Your mother’s feeding me her cakes” – I imagine he says that often in Houghton Hall. Cough. As for “they’re not very good” – again, he went empty-handed to visit first responders, overworked healthcare staffers, nurses, doctors, ambulance EMTs. Someone did something nice and brought some cupcakes for William. And his first instinct is to make fun of the woman’s baking. A f–king tool. As for all of the talk about “his desire to make the monarchy more approachable and relatable for the younger generation” – he’s behaving like an arrogant elitist so the youths will like him??
For Willy, the cruelty is the point. It’s the center of what passes for his personality.
Dumb question. How can it be a ‘surprise’ visit when you have to make cupcakes ahead of time? William is definitely not a diplomat or statesman. Oh dear.
It’s not a surprise visit for the people there. It just wasn’t publicly announced ahead of time (very few of their engagements are anymore.)
God these his stuff (and especially willy) are so du*b, it hurts…
Exactly, it wasn’t a surprise to anyone, christ he is transparent as he is stupid. She just HAPPENED to make cupcakes, the child just HAPPENED to have it’s phone that also just HAPPENED to be face time enabled and in the child’s hands. Well Billy boy, we just HAPPEN to think your as thick as fk and your gaslighting needs 50p in its meter. Now jog on to a supermarket and buy those first responders some food. Then scuttle back to botox barbie and let her tell you how you have stuffed up AGAIN
They have to put sniffer dogs and security though the building, the day before too
Poor Willy.
Trying too hard to be engaging and funny like his younger brother. But keeps getting it wrong.
I don’t think he set out to be rude.
Willy would do much better to just be himself and stop trying so hard to copy Harry and Meghan and be popular.
I actually believe that both Willy and Katie are being told that they need to work harder to become popular. Unfortunately it continues to backfire more and more.
They’re not announcing visits so rota won’t show up and ask them about Spare. “Prince William, did you really shove Harry to the floor hard enough to break the dog’s bowl?” “Princess Catherine, is it true that ‘you’ made ‘Meghan’ cry and not the other way around?” Nope, they don’t want to answer those questions (because Harry let it be known in Spare that he and Meghan have receipts). So we’re treated to hugs, surprise visits, and (face palm, because William is doing it too) scary–don’t I look enthusiastic–eyes.
I may be wrong, but I suspect that the turn toward more informality and trying to be engaging may be because the Cambridges read their poll numbers when it comes to the younger set. Someone up there said that William didn’t mean to be insulting toward the cupcake baker’s mother, and I think we can all agree on that. But that makes it even worse to me. It means that even when he’s not trying, he still can’t be cordial. How hard it can it be to say, “Thank you, I appreciate your efforts.” This person spent her own money on the ingredients and spent time on the cupcakes for this ungrateful cretin. There’s somethin’ wrong with that boy.
@Princessk — Willy is being himself. “Himself” is incredibly mean and always has been. In old interviews when he and Harry were teenagers, Willy just keeps insulting Harry incessantly.
This is your future King, Brits. Lacking self awareness and empathy.
And current Prince of Wales. Basically, this is the face of the monarchy for the next 50 years.
If he needs a new motto may I suggest Always a Hindrance, Never a Help..
What a terrible ambassador for our country!
I’m comparing and contrasting this with the generosity shown by Brits raising £60 million in 3 days in response to an appeal to help those affected by the devastating Syria- Turkey earthquake.
Closer to home, I’m thinking of the local church volunteers offering a delicious 3 course, home cooked meal, free of charge, 1 afternoon each week over the winter to anyone that might want it, tea and cakes, too. Just because someone thought it might be something nice to offer the community.
And here we have William turning up with bare hands and barefaced cheek. Awful.
wtf is wring with him?!?
More than any psychoanalysis could possibly render a positive outcome. When the person sees themselves as perfect, the effort is futile.
That woman went to a lot of trouble to make those cupcakes and decorate them. Peggy is just a cruel evil monster
Seriously. What IS wrong with him? He has so many character flaws it’s hard to name them all. What a jerk.
His emotional development ceased the day his mom died. He is forever 15 years old. Harry did therapy and was able to progress. Peggy will act 15 years old, permanently.
The thing is, it doesn’t really matter how awful he is, he gets to be king anyway. It’s not like the rest of us / normal people, where actions have consequences. Imagine growing up and living like that, surrounded by yes men who are too scared of your volcanic temper to correct you.
And this is the result.
His first instinct is to demean the person who brought a gift? It’s so telling. I get he’s going for a laugh, but it’s just as easy to make himself the butt of the joke, as in “These cupcakes are so good, I may eat them all.” Such a jerk.
Yes, and singling out the ginger boy, told you before in cornwall we have a perfect name for him, all hail Prince Cockwomble
Had I been the one to bake those cakes (as if I would for HIM! 🤢) and he’d been so rude, I’d have ground one into his face and claimed that was a “joke” too. 😈
It sure looks like he likes to hurt people. Reminds me of my brother who laughs loudest at jokes that come at the expense of others. It’s nauseating, really.
I feel terrible for you and Harry and anyone else that has to put up with this disgusting behavior from relatives
Such a bald ungrateful entitled douche tool brat. I have to find another nickname for them, they’re no longer the Douche and Douchesse of Cambridge.
They’re now the douches of Cornwall.
Thanks for the idea @TheWigletOfWails lol I love yours, hilarious
I wouldn’t worry about their name change if I were you. It seems to me that the operative word in that name is the “douches” part, the location is secondary. They’ll always keep douching.
Classic narcissist move. If you do something nice or generous (like bake cupcakes), the narcissist will find a way to put you down and demean you for it, in order to retain power.
He did it with Meghan. He did it all through Harry’s life. And we can imagine it’s the same with Kate.
Will has zero humility and has no idea what kindness is. That’s two narcissist Kings in a row, god help us.
I hope these types of news stories are blasted on every front page, so it’ll force them to at least feign graciousness and generosity.
Dear UK Citizens, this is your future statesman representing you on the world stage. A man who can’t even muster being polite.
I don’t care if those cupcakes taste like literal shit, it’s not hard to thank the woman for the kind gesture.
I know – he and his wife are just walking national embarrassments. He also looked like shit – been out partying or pegging the night before mayhaps.
I still think he won’t make it to the throne – there is something seriously wrong there and at some point it will out, if the future of the Monarchy is as stake the establishment will do what it needs to make sure it survives.
A regent for George.
He is so darn arrogant and rude. I guess he believes his own publicity .
Tessa he probable WRITES his own publicity 😂
Yep that is probably exactly right lol
idk, sounds like an awful lot of work to me. I think he just runs around shouting things and someone transcribes it and forwards an outline to sad little Wootty.
He is such a cruel and awful person, my God.
Sadly the finger wagging in the face man hasn’t grown out of being Billy the Basher. He bashes with his words and also bashes physically too.
Yeah, the main targets of his abuse (Harry/Meghan/Kate& assorted family) are out of his reach for the most part. So now he has to make do bullying and humiliating strangers.
Erm, those cupcakes look professional? Also I’ve eaten what passes for supermarket fairy cakes here, I bet those were a lot tastier than what you’d get at Sainsbury’s.
Also is the Ed Sheeran comment supposed to be an insult??
Why is he so rude? (rhetorical question)
The lady obviously made a lot of effort making and decorating those cakes. It was a kind gesture, and one she didn’t need to do. And I’m sure they tasted lovely!
PW was so unkind making that comment.
Also making that comment in front of her son and friends, having them all laugh too. Wtf
Absolutely!! Parenting teenagers is hard enough, so he should have been defensive *of* the cupcake maker, if anything. If he wanted to make a funny quip and be relatable to the youths, he could ask if any of the teens could make the cupcakes, and if they said yes, say he wants to see them on junior bakeoff, or if they said no, he could say he couldn’t either but he’ll happily eat them.
Is it just the plebs he speaks to like this, or is it everyone??
Who says that? I wouldn’t even say that to my own family members. And as for the red-headed boy, he probable hated them all because they remind him of Harry. I bet that’s who he really wanted to compare him to. Well red hair has always been treasured in my family and Harry’s a gorgeous example. Buck-toothed Bill is a very sick person who needs professional help,but would never trust anyone enough to talk to them even if his royal holiness could admit to a need for improvement.
His jokes are in the same vein as Sophie and Edward’s rude joke to that comedian months ago. They really are all about putting down others. How fun/s
@Iforget: I read somewhere that that in England children tend to make fun of those with red hair, sadly. But, William is a 40-year-old man at this point, shouldn’t he have outgrown that impulse?
He thinks he’s funny and charming – I don’t recall him ever being this rude when he was younger. Something has changed for the worse with him in the past several years.
His niceness was in his hair.
@digital unicorn, his “sense of humor” has always been like this – putting people down and passing it off as joking.
Jack Whitehall, a comedian, did a stand up for the RF. (I think Harry brought him in and he took the piss out of them.) Book said”next time we’ll get a magician”
A harpist at some event was late and Bill flustered her saying they almost had to get Harry to play.
The poor delivery guy who Bill joked was terrorized by RF security.
The jokes at Kate’s expense – DJing sound awful, cooking bad, etc.
It’s just too pathetic to go on
I remember he embarassed Diana at a movie theater when he complained about receiving bubbly water when he’d expected plain. This is not new.
Those who can’t help putting others down are the same who are at a loss as to how to positively value themselves: one way for William the jerk to ascertain his self-deluded sense of domination is to trample on the self-esteem of someone who is socially inferior, in the most vexatious manner. Sorry that peasant lady doesn’t have a French chef handy to take her order and to treat your royal palate with a taste of exquisite refinement.
I am feeling hurt to the core. That wasn’t humorous; that was egregious class bullying and establishment condescension of the worst kind. Bully, please stay at your mistress’s or wherever the hell you please, but don’t you barge into humble people’s lives to tear their spirit and well-earned sense of worth, you ghoulish-looking man.
Ages ago, when William was a child Charles had a meeting with Bob Geldorf and William came into the room and asked his father why he was talking to that dirty man (in front of said man)! Will has always been a rude little shit and apparently no one has taught him any manners. But then again, none of the Windsors have any manners to speak of. They are ALL incredibly rude.
When he was younger he came over as being very shy.
Harry was more outgoing and at ease with people, and as a result became the most popular royal.
As Willy gets older he becomes more and more jealous of his younger brother’s popularity and then tries disastrously to engage more with people.
Just be true to yourself Willy and stop trying to be what you are not.
Oh he was. His target was Harry most of the time.
I’m sure William wanted to make a cruel Harry joke and was probably curdling with rage at the site of a ginger.
@ Snuffles, that was my first inclination as well. Red haired children are often bullied at a greater rate. But ‘ol Bully the Basher came out swinging at everyone, including the lovely cupcakes that that woman baked, all beautifully decorated too.
This is like flubbing a handshake. How can you get it wrong? You can’t critique the hospitality of people you’ve just met. I’d guess that the baker made some self-deprecating joke and William agreed with it rather than being gracious and putting her at ease. He’s never been properly socialized.
He really hasn’t – but none of his relatives have any home training. They are all rude jerks who cannot read a room to save their life.
At least Charles saves his aggression for fountain pens.
William’s “humor” seems very Trumpian to me, as does William himself. Hopefully though he and the mom discussed this little stunt ahead of time so she was ok with it.
He punches down. Always. Always trying to demean and humiliate through jokes so that he can disguise his cruelty.
I have some sympathy for the kids.
Look I have intense feelings of dislike for William (and Kate too) but I would cry and be SO embarrassed if he said that about my baking. And it wasn’t even necessary! Just say “it was nice of your mom(parent) to make these” and then move on! It is not at ALL funny or quippy to say they don’t taste good and the person who made them wouldn’t win GBB.
Ugh.
Same. I would be so, so hurt. And what if this lady has a side cupcake business? If so, he just tanked her.
Or ask if they’d helped with the baking, or gotten to taste them, or ask if she baked things for their class before…. There were so many casual, EASY questions that could have been asked, and he made a choice to go mean.
THIS
The man is an absolute oaf and a bully. And so crass. I’m sure he would say he was “just joking” or it was “banter”, but his jokes are unpleasant and cruel.
I think the headline reads “prince of banter” to which you’d expect to read about him being funny. But then one reads that he jokes about a woman’s cupcakes not being very good. Like that is not banter. It’s not witty. But I’m not sure that anyone reading that article would really think it was funny either. Only other punch down humorists, aka bullies, would find this funny. There’s a disconnect and claiming he’s the prince of banter doesn’t fix it.
It’s breathtaking how…. bad he is at this. How mean-spirited. Making jokes at other’s expense. I’m amazed that this has been his job for so long and this is still how he acts.
Wow.
What is it with these cretins that they are incapable of just making nice with the people upon whom they thrust themselves?! (Looking at you Sofiesta and Ed.) Bulliam has quite obviously never been told his snark is not funny. Yeah, good luck with that approach to making yourself “relatable” to the youths, asshat.
I thought this too- reminds me of Sophie saying to the singer not to quit his day job, and then taking months to apologise.
They’re just mean. If you have nothing nice to say……
Also comedy that isn’t just blatantly making fun of someone is a skill that they clearly don’t possess. They don’t need to be funny to be ‘relatable’. It reminds me of when Canada’s ex PM joked about his total lack of charisma. I’m going to misquote it, but basically one of the MPs accused him of being charming towards someone untoward. He responded ‘I don’t think anyone has ever called me charming, not even my wife.’ He was a sh*t person but I liked that quip. Just because you’re not innately charming or funny doesn’t mean you have nothing to work with. Isn’t that what the bumbling British man stereotype is supposed to be anyway? The Hugh Grant-esque thing. I’m just rambling now.
I don’t know what they are doing, maybe this is all about trying to prove themselves relatable, IDK. But they would be better served to take a page from the Queen’s book. She didn’t overly talk at events, sometimes reportedly she had a quip or something and supposedly she was quite witty behind closed doors, but she wasnt out there at events “punching down” so to speak, at least not that we ever heard of like William and Sophie are doing. Maybe social media has changed things, maybe there just isn’t reverence for these people the way there was for the queen, so if she did say something rude people were probably just happy she was talking to them.
But that’s not the case with William and Sophie. No one cares if Sophie talks to them or not.
And being funny IS hard. There’s a skill not just to being a comedian, but to cracking jokes that may be a bit snarky but aren’t cruel or mean spirited. It’s not the hardest skill in the world, I feel like most of us here can do it, but off the cuff jokes to strangers that aren’t rude can be tricky at times. William can’t do it, so he should stop trying. Just smile and nod and thank the people and say how good the cupcakes are.
The best bet is to be self-deprecating and make a joke at your own expense rather than others. Will could have said something dumb and clumsy about how he’s hopeless in the kitchen and everyone would have been all “aw, isn’t that just like a man,” but, unfortunately, his default setting is “a*shole.”
William and Sophie both currently have axes to grind – him, over anything/everything to do with Harry, particularity his popularity, and she, the whole DOE debacle. For each, their anger and resentment is spilling over into the public interactions they have to perform as part of the “job”. Neither of them have natural talent for humor so trying to joke under those conditions comes out badly. As @DU said above, don’t think William at least used to be quite this bad.
They think it’s funny, because all the sycophants around them laugh at their mean spirited jokes, so because they’re never around any normal people they don’t have any idea that their *jokes* are not funny, just cruel. Good for that mom to say she’s getting out of there not gonna sit there and take it.
Okay so here’s the joke that I have always considered the pinnacle of humor, and it was totally off the cuff on my grandfather’s part. It’s not as funny written as it was spoken, but here it is:
Uncle: Isaac Newton died a virgin.
Grandfather: What color?
@Emily_C I am laughing lol. I love punny jokes like that.
@windyriver and @DU (based on your comment above) – I wonder if he was always like this, but because of social media we are actually hearing these comments more? Or if as he’s getting older, he’s trying hard to stay “cool” and “relatable” to younger people so he’s making these jokes that just aren’t funny?
@Emily_C: I LOLd at that! Took me a minute, but love your grandfather!
the queen would have said, “that’s very kind of you” or something along those lines. she was impeccably polite. Charles for all his faults is usually diplomatic. William is just an overgrown schoolyard bully, and not terribly bright.
William was conditioned to narcissism by the institution, but he was also aggressive and physically violent from an early age – before the head injury. talk about Broken Britain.
It reads to me like he was desperately trying to impress the teenagers he was with by being the biggest bully. Pathetic, isn’t it?
That’s how I saw it too. More evidence that he is forever a teenager. And he’s next in line for the throne. Boy oh boy. His coronation can be done at whatever the equivalent of Dave and Busters is.
I often dislike other people’s baking. Too much butter and cream cheese! But I’ve either declined or I’ve eaten some and said how much I enjoy it, whether or not it later ends up in the bin. It’s not hard to be polite, especially if something is done in your honor! In those cases, you eat the thing (unless allergic) and thank them profusely for the gesture. Trying to relate to kids by being rude and snotty is, again, not the flex William thinks it is. Now every parent has to bring their kid home and tell them, “don’t be rude like the future king. Don’t ever act like the future king.” Is that really the message?
Even if he absolutely hated the damn cupcakes, he could’ve pointed out how lovely the decorations were.
I’m sure people will claim that this was just “British humor.” They’ll say he meant it ironically. He definitely meant the opposite of what he said. Ha ha!
That’s not what happened here.
I’m the first to call people out when I think they’ve taken something out of context, but that’s not what happened here. He was punching down and being a prick to get a laugh out of children–a response he needed to boost his ego–at the expense of this woman, who’ll now be made fun of by her son and his friends forever.
I keep hoping it was cut off. Maybe he’d said at the end, “I was just joking. The cupcakes were lovely.”
Thatsnotokay- this is totally off-topic, but I just wanted to apologize for my comment from yesterday under the MF/BAG/MGK article. The way I came at you was totally wrong, I should have just ASKED you how you had the details you provided about MK and BAG’s relationship origins, rather than assuming that YOU were assuming those things (when in fact I was the one assuming things!), and I DEFINITELY was out of line when I compared you to a deranger. I made the comment before I went to work and didn’t get a chance to see your response until almost midnight, Pacific time, so I figured it would be better to apologize to you where you would actually see it. Anyway I hope you accept my apology.
Once a bully always a bully?
If the point of these interactions is to show how “approachable” the monarchy is, then they’re failing because these kinds of things make me think “wow this is just another sign that this institution is deeply messed up.” He’s making that “joke” because he can, because he thinks he is the most hilarious, the wittiest, the funniest person these people have ever met. He is the epitome of what happens when you grow up without ever being corrected, without anyone ever telling you, “hey, that’s not cool,” etc.
EVERYONE in his life has propped this man from the time he was born – family, “friends,” teachers, etc – and this is the result. He’s spoiled, entitled, petulant, catatonic with rage, and mean spirited. And he probably genuinely thinks he’s the bees knees.
I’m just picturing people around him his entire life laughing at his stupid, abusive, cruel jokes then going home and telling everyone what a dick William is.
Would anyone put up with this man if he wasn’t a royal? I doubt it.
Someone has tweeted before that this is actually what happens. He’s an abrasive ass who laughs a little too loudly at his own jokes and everyone rolls their eyes behind his back. That even came through in the tatler article Catherine the great. Nobody actually likes them.
In the video where he and his posse had Indian food delivered, and he wise cracked about the driver being frisked downstairs by security, I remember they all laughed their asses off, but I wonder how they reacted when they were away from him. They reminded me of a bunch of frat boys who aren’t happy unless they’re belittling someone they consider to be beneath them.
Spot on. This is a man who sticks his finger in people’s faces and sees nothing wrong with it. He simply has no manners. Charles never showed him any and sadly the mother who tried to do something about it left him at an early age. He also married his doormat stalker who is just grateful for being in his life. I look forward to seeing more of his faux pas on the world stage.
William is bound to offend a foreign dignitary in the near future who won’t be beholden to ignore it.
Watch him try this on with the French ambassador or another French government representative. I do not see them just letting it go.
It would be hard for Charles the Turd to teach manners to anyone, when he choked his valet, ripped a sink off the wall in a rage, fought with an ink well, in his first action as king.
@ Elizabeth Regina, yes as his wife was his stalker they are pretty much two peas in a pod. Both cruel, ignorant, selfish, arrogant, shallow and vile creatures.
Now all of Britain has had the opportunity to experience the truth of their counties future before them.
He as my mother and grandmother would say, has no home training. A 10-year-old knows that if someone offers you something to eat, and you don’t like it you smile politely and say thank you, or no thank you if you can’t eat it. You don’t rip their cooking in front of a crowd. Things like this always make me laugh when people try to do the whole ” they’re the future king and queen!” thing to counter how good the Sussexes are at what they are doing. William and Kate are fundamentally ill-equipped to be representatives on any stage for a “firm” let alone the world stage.
Whenever I’m looking to be lighthearted & relatable, I always insult the cupcake baker. Pegs should be taught his manners again.
Horrible man!
Was he being sarcastic about the cakes? Because they are so obviously professional? Can’t think he would be so awful. It’s very interesting the press has printed it without making this clear 😬
No need to think too hard. He has shown his mean streak from young and consistently throughout. Why would the narrative of being incandescent be started by the rats in the first place.
This is consistent with his brand of “joke” that’s been reported on over the years. He thinks he’s being funny, but he has a mean-spirited sense of humor.
Even if he was going for sarcasm, it falls flat. There’s no reason for it. Maaaaybe, if he’d followed up with, no actually these cupcakes are outstanding. I’ve been trying to get the recipe from your mom but it’s top secret. See if you can get it from her and share it with me. Somehow involving the son in it rather than having the son laugh with all his mates about his mom’s not very good cupcakes. Modeling sarcastic punching-down humor to get a laugh from teenage boys is not a good look. It’s just makes him look like a teenage bully that never grew up.
Yeah, and now that kid is probably going to be laughed at forever because the Prince made fun of his mom’s “shitty” cupcakes. 🙄😒 Way to go, Billy. You just set up a child to be bullied. Asshole Extraordinaire.
You should NEVER try to be sarcastic with people you don’t know because it is so easy to offend rather than amuse.
The media passing it all off as a joke is what gets me. A joke at whose expense? Certainly not William’s. Apparently, self deprecating humor is not in his repertoire. He is like the polar opposite of his own brother. Impossible to imagine Harry acting like such an arrogant jerk.
The number of times Royals just straight up insult the people they are visiting/talking to is WILD..for people whose entire “job” is PR and glad-handling, they are TERRIBLE at it.
How terribly sad for that lady.
As someone who shared baking frequently, to actually hear someone say that to me would be pretty devastating.
I’d probably not share baking again.
He’s loathesome.
It’s also pretty terrible for her child, having your mom turned to a joke.
He wins double points for insult.
William is just a nasty man.
That headshot of him will hopefully one day appear next to the dictionary entry for “own goal”
But based on him and Sophie, I’m thinking cruel jabs as humour is just what passes as funny to this set of people. It’s not like they have any experience with warmth and geniality – no offence to the Queen.
I’m no Peg apologist, but this seems so unreasonably cruel. Could this just be a British humor thing that we Yankees don’t get?
As a British person, I would say no. It’s just rude. He would probably say it’s “banter”, which is often what bullies claim when their victims “can’t take a joke”.
No, it’s not a British thing. It’s just rudeness and bad manners. Most British people (and other nationalities) would say thank you out of politeness and refrain from saying anything else if the cakes tasted awful.
There are plenty of supposed American comics who use insult humor. I have yet to see the humor in any of it. This wasn’t a stand-up act though. Had it been H&M “joking” like that the slant would have been entirely different.
Meghan would never. Harry would never. They have grace.
No he was impolite. he was trying to be funny but his jokes tend to punch down so it was rude.
I can’t believe I once thought that will & Kate would be decent ‘modern royals’ just because he was Diana’s son & she was middle class 🥴
This man has always been reassured that he’s funny. What’s with picking on the shy and redheaded students?
I think if he’d been more playful, like “I, for one, hated the cupcakes” as he very obviously finished off one, but it didn’t come off as a joke. It came off as bullying.
This is what I noticed…. calling out the shy kid in the corner? My god… what a tool he is!
Gross. The core of who Willy is cruelty and abuse. Watching some of the old videos with him and Harry, it was always a put down in there. Trying to one up Harry. Didn’t he even diss his wife’s cooking at a public even? He’s a horrible man with a miserable soul.
Royals making rude “jokes” is nothing new. Phil made all kinds of rude remarks that got passed off as “jokes” by the BM. How is that supposed to make them more relatable? “Oh look, the royals insult me just like my chums”? But does he know this woman well enough to joke about her cooking?
I said this yesterday and I will say it again on this post. As a red-head or ginger, I am sick of his red-head jokes. No, all red-heads don’t know each other and no, we are not all related. His “humor” is mean.
The anti-redhead sentiment in Britain is wild. It used to be worse, too — like, some serious prejudice. And I do believe that there is still prejudice against Harry from certain (Tory) types for his having red hair. His own father, for instance.
I didn’t know this. Being a red-head has definitely brought out various responses in people, especially in different countries, and it is amazing how comfortable people feel about being disparaging about part of your look. I know on the spectrum of being othered for being a red-head it is low, but it was constant. It was only after college that people were like your hair is so beautiful, you are so lucky, etc.
I’m just imagining all the redhead jokes he made at Harry while they were growing up. Like that kid was in the corner minding his business.
I can’t even comprehend how cruel he is to pick on the red headed child that probably already has spent childhood fending off mean jokes, and now will have all his classmates emboldened by seeing that the future king does it too. Definitely Wills is an incorrigible bully taking out his aggression at his ginger brother on a complete stranger.
I feel much worse for that red-haired kid than I do for the adult woman who had her cupcakes dissed. William intruded on that child’s day and made fun of his appearance, which the child was forced to laugh off but that had to hurt. Now it’s all over social media. If I were his parents I’d be furious. But he’s an over 5, so he’s safe. Public insults from the Prince of Wales won’t lay the basis for mental health issues and addictions later in life, right arseholes?
As a redhead I agree. “Ginger” was always a derogatory term and in England I believe it started with anti-Irish sentiments. For some reason there are more and more redheads now so hopefully it will eventually fade, but it is absolutely an insult to point out a redhead in a group. It’s trying to “other” that person.
I read an article that said it was also related to antisemitic sentiment, and not just in England. I can’t find it now, but I wouldn’t doubt it.
Wikipedia has an article about it. It says that in the UK it was related to “imperialism, religious bigotry and war.” It probably had to do with anti-Celtic sentiment.
Am I allowed to share links here? (I guess I’ll find out!) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discrimination_against_people_with_red_hair#United_Kingdom
Anti-ginger sentiment is a big issue in the UK, and it’s such a strange thing to me because it just… isn’t in the US. At least it isn’t now. I think there was a point in the US when there were “No Irish Need Apply” signs in the windows when it wasn’t seen as good to have red hair–my great-grandpa even had his ears pinned back to look less Irish–but now my mother fights her fading* strawberry hair with dye every other week.
*Her red hair has faded to over time, becoming less red and turning strawberry-blonde and then to gray. For the redheads here, is that the way it always works? I don’t know; I wasn’t fortunate enough to be blessed with the redhead gene. Dishwater blonde with with a her first few grays here.
@Kara, I have had my hair dyed red for over 40 years, and have gotten nothing but compliments. During lockdown, I decided I’d see what was under all that, and if the gray was a pretty gray like my mom’s, I’d give up coloring it. It’s not at all pretty, so I still color it. I’m going to be 70 in three months, but I have a genius colorist who strikes the right note when she does it. It’s a rich red, but not orange or in your face. Yes, red does fade, so you have to keep it up. My dad had red hair, and when he died at 67, it was still red, but faded, and a little white at the temples. I have never, ever regretted making the change in my early 30s, and as long as I can carry it off, I will keep doing it.
People with red hair are treated abominably.
In my opinion it is very close to racism.
I know children whose parents have had to dye their hair to escape from daily abuse.
Dear William Wales,
Your insults are not funny. Your attacks are attacks. Your rage is your own, and your future is shaky. You remind us of a fool. No, we don’t like you.
Signed,
The Peasant Public
From one peasant to another….. love this!
Brits don’t insult strangers to be funny, especially when you are supposed to show a level of decorum in your job. William is a horrible employee – because when you get down to it, all of them are employees of the UK, whose taxpayers fund these people.
This… is why he’ll always be The Other Brother.
I wish the lady had shot back “maybe you’re just too bitter to enjoy cupcakes?“ But even if she thought in the moment, she wouldn’t say it because she’s an adult capable of being polite. He clearly is not.
Cue that sweet (and clearly talented) woman being pressured by the RF to make a public comment about how Egg was sweet and funny and they were all in on the joke in 3..2..1. 🙄
Yes, there always seems to be a clean-up crew following any of Willnot’s appearances. He always seems inappropriate and/or mean in his interactions with the public. So much for tact and diplomacy. Such a loser!
I can see this.
His PR people must be banging their heads against the wall – “OMG, all you had to do is eat a cupcake….”
Reminds me of a step-in-law I have. The only the way he knows how to joke is by laughing *at* people. He’s always the only one laughing as people with better manners squirm uncomfortably and try to change the subject pleasantly, that is, until he’s throwing a full-on tantrum to his wife about how nobody reaches out to him or includes him and then expects her to pick up the pieces of the frayed relationships with her family. (Marry wisely, people.)
Imagine if Will had instead joked, “I hope you don’t mind, I’m going to have to steal your mom to be pastry chef at the palace. You can get another mom, right? These are the best cupcakes I’ve ever had!” People would still have laughed. Everyone would have felt good.
@StillinmyRobe
What a lovely comment that would’ve been! And the little joke at the end about him just getting another mom so Will could have a great pastry chef would’ve made everyone laugh AND made the mon feel good. I’m so pissed on her behalf that he said that. And it must have embarrassed the son a little to have a prince say his mom’s baking was rubbish. He’s such an entitled tool.
This woman goes to the trouble of making (or buying) and decorating these cupcakes , takes time from her busy day ,spends money and this arse shows up empty handed and insults her and embarasses her son.
What a f***g bully.
“No need to be shy, you’re mother makes the best cakes I’ve ever eaten” there I fixed it for you Wills.
Yep he’s reading this site. He doesn’t do stuff on his own this was pointed out. Even if it wasn’t altogether in person.
As for looking like Ed Sheerhan the reply should’ve been “you’re like Kojak”.
“Are you guys working?” How would he know?
Tell me you have no fkn clue how to deal with kids without telling me. FFS. I have no kiddies in my immediate family and circle of close friends (yet) and even I know you just don’t pull a dick move like that. What an arsehole
Those cupcakes look amazing. Whatever happened to “how lovely, thank you very much”? My god.
I’m projecting here but I would be really hurt by someone saying this!
He is such a rude twat. And making fun of someone with red hair. Typical.
William’s first instinct is to put people down or make fun of them. He’s a terrible person and no different from Sophie and Edward.
Will is a nasty man. Inherently cruel and rude.
I hope the next one bakes him a cake inspired by The Help.
Hah! That’s brilliant! Just watched The Help this past weekend, and that’s still one of the best parts of the movie!
Crisps on a cracker what the hell is this? England your future king is a hooligan. Rose come get your side piece. He’s running amuck trying to be relatable by bullying the peasantry, even children.
I bet those cupcakes were delicious but with a mouth full of venom he couldn’t taste it.
Jackass.
We’ve all read the sarcastic, rude and demeaning remarks the royals have uttered over the years” In Public” , so can you imagine what horrendous things they say in private? This is what Harry refers to in “nothing is as it seems” and ” if you knew what I know”. Low class rubbish.
Humor is an excellent metric of someone’s character. Trump, like most fascists, doesn’t have a sense of humor. William is not a fascist but he’s cruel, because his definition of humor means putting down someone to laugh at them with other people. This moment with the woman’s cupcakes reminds me of how he got together with soccer players and made fun of the guy delivery food, because he thinks it’s funny when nonwhite Britons get racially profiled by royal security. It’s a cruel sense of humor– not just laughing *at* someone but roping other people into laughing at that person.
Anyway, PSA: If you find that a person’s sense of “humor” involves putting someone or other people down, keep your distance.
I think you’re giving him too much credit. The only reason Prince William isn’t a fascist is because he’s a monarchist.
Does anyone ever let him have an honest reaction? Just look at him shocked, mouth agape at how rude he is? I want more of that. The only thing that comes to mind is the official who looked thoroughly unimpressed when handed a picture of Sophie and Ed Wessex.
Wow this guy really is discount Lord Farquad. I wa so my joking the other day.
Harry truly is better suited. Damn sure he wouldn’t be this rude to a host just to appease a bunch of kids. But hey, at least he was hanging around with his age range (“I let you have veterans, why can’t you let me have africaaaaa”)
So he pointed to a red haired child and made him feel bad hmm. The article I read yesterday said the boy was a red head. Sounds familiar. Then said the cupcakes were not good hmm. He sure does know how to prove that Harry is telling the truth and showing everyone what an abusive little prick he is. Well done Willy boy.
It’s a breathtakingly cruel thing to say. Making fun a woman who spent time and talent to bake something for you out of kindness. And then to say that in front of her child and others. I simply can’t wrap my head around it. William is a sociopath.
I said this on Twitter before, but William is a charisma vacuum. I can’t say he’s like Charles in this, as Charles does have a certain charm to him; he certainly knows how to work a crowd on a walkabout and doesn’t step in it every time he opens his mouth. It’s as if Harry took all his parents’ charm and all his parents’ charisma and then grabbed a bit extra, leaving William with negative space.
Monarchy will never be relatable. Full stop!
He should join our Congress. He’d make a perfect republican.
Great, we’ll send him over 😂
Nah, even Republicans would want to kick his ass.
It’s not surprising he did this and on such a public scale.
He has never shown to have taste or a palate.
In other words, it is William embracing his true self.
I never thought that the Wales were dull just uncomfortable in showing their real selves.
William spoke….
That’s all she wrote…
Wanted desperately:-
‘A hard working charismatic scapegoat to take a load off………
The awful thing is, he’s a father of 3 children and he MUST know how sensitive little kids can be to jibes and insults like that and how easily they can be hurt. But no, I’m giving him too much credit. He’s a dunder-headed twat with the manners of a gorilla.
If this is what he says in public …
100% this comment. What is he like behind closed doors
I hate how after insulting the cupcake he laughed and the kids laughed too. He is teaching then unkindness. Does he insult Kate’s baking and have Louis laugh at the insults too? Is this why William and Kate have never done an official tour of a country in Africa, because the courtiers are afraid of what he may say when his tongue is allowed to roam unfettered,
I doubt that Kate bakes, but I’m certain he insults Kate just like this and has Louis laugh along with him. We all saw the Jubbly video where Louis mocked his mother, stuck his finger in her face, and then put his hand over her mouth. He’s a four-year-old; he learned that behavior somewhere.
(Before anyone comes at me, I’m not a Kate apologist. I understand that she’s a vapid mean girl. I just wanted to reinforce what RoyalBlue said above with a point of my own.)
He’s such a Peggy. People of the UK – please throw off your Royal Family chains… no one should be making cupcakes or paying tax dollars for this creepy clown show. There is nothing praiseworthy about how these people conduct themselves. The costume party/charade has no place in modern life.
A day later, I still cannot believe he said what he said. He’s a terrible human being. Who makes fun of a kid? Or a hardworking mom who has clearly gone to a lot of trouble to make this royal prick some cupcakes???
There is something wrong with the wiring in William’s pea brain. And, as others have pointed out, no one has held him accountable for his cruelty dressed up as “banter.”
A day later, I’m even more stunned by the gratuitous cruelty of William’s “humor”. He deliberately shamed a Mom in front of her kid and the kid’s classmates. He deliberately hurt two people, and both modeled and encouraged cruelty for a group of kids. He publicly shat on a gesture of kindness.
The cupcakes were lovely. I don’t do social media, so I don’t know if reaching out to her directly is possible, but I hope the lady who brought the cupcakes is being showered with compliments and support from all sides.
As problematic as Charles is on so many levels, the thought of William with more actual power and no one to rein him in, or even to provide a bit of structure, is exponentially worse.
He bullied and embarrassed her. Those were beautiful generous and actually took a lot of work. They may have even been allergy free to look after everybody. He makes me sick this made me actually cry. He bullied her in front of and in concert with school children. This is the future “king”. This is the story that he left that woman to tell for generations. A sweet kind woman. Giving to a “future king” (lowercase on purpose)- one that already lives off of her dollars, lazing about, physically assaulting family members and getting pegged while she works and raises more taxpayers for him to grift off of; I genuinely truly hope the monarchy folds this year.
I swear he is the biggest dick ever. EVER. What a totally revolting turd of a human.
@Saschafrom76 it really is upsetting and disturbing and you’re right he publicly bullied her and in front of her child. For showing him kindness! He is truly vile.
Harry please publish the remaining pages of your book.
I hope this woman is photographed tomorrow reading Spare. I hope Ed Sheeran’s wife posts: and what wrong with looking like Ed Sheeran? with a fabulous pic of her hubby.
He’s got hell of nerve making fun of anyone’s looks when he himself is looking more and more like the Walmart version of Mr.Ed every day.
I hope this man is never made king. He is awful. He got nothing – not one thing from his lovely mother all that empathy, grace, loveliness went to Harry.
Seriously?? Maaaybe my four year old would be this rude, but definitely my seven year old would never DREAM of saying this to someone. Wth is wrong with this fully grown baby child???
William humors is to punch down on the little people woman and children what he did was rude and disrespectful. Mocking this woman cooking skills and then turning around and mock her child in front of his classmates that’s just low down . Then to single out the only redhead kid in class and then try to humiliate him when the kid was just mind his own business. This is England future king a bully of woman and children who thinks its funny to mock a woman who went out her way to him a billionaire asshole cupcakes out the goodness of her heart and she treat with insults and laughs.
He’s an ass pimple. That’s all I got.
Reminds me of an uncle and many others I’ve known, so I know the type — gets off on humiliating others, derives personal worth from being perceived as above others, always looking to put people in their place (lower). Bulliam loves to humiliate people, takes joy and pleasure in making others feel bad, because it makes him feel powerful. All with a smile. Ugly man. Karma forgets no one.
First of all, how can a cupcake be awful? Unless someone accidentally used salt in place of sugar, a cupcake is a generally awesome thing. They don’t all look equally beautiful, but who friggin’ bad mouths a cupcake??
Second, OMG, if this is how he treats people in public, just imagine the horror behind the scenes. Please don’t slam me (again) for expressing compassion for Kate. I understand that she’s a meangirl, but she has a husband who treats her terribly and a mother who has groomed her since birth to be this person. She has no way out.
Singling out that child, then meanly making fun of his mother and her hospitality toward him, really? Wow, this massive jerk can’t fake being charming for even a minute and a half
I don’t understand why William would say to a child that his mother’s cupcakes were awful. Is there some context we missed? Did he wolf down a cupcake, smacked his lips, and said they were awful to be facetious? The woman saying, “Right, we’re going to go” sounds like she cut-off.
I’m confused by the amount of people on Twitter and TikTok thinking this exchange was charming. This was demeaning and rude and people love his relatability?
It was disgusting behavior that is unacceptable for a child much less a future king.
I despair sometimes at the hold these royal monsters have on part of the British population. My husband is English and anti-monarchy. He’s frustrated, too, by the inferiority that comes with accepting being a “subject.”
Their Twitter support for this royal twit is the modern-day equivalent of tugging on their forelocks.
right?? the headline did not prepare me for how bad it was when I read the quotes. I’m stunned.
Sympathies to the UK. Behold, your future king.
F-ck him and the thin layers of sparse baby hair creeping across his dome to barely reach the other side. What a complete ass he is. He did NO act of kindness in bringing his sorry ass there. He, as always, came for the photo op, to do and give nothing EXCEPT to make a disparaging remark about ONE small act of kindness someone did him. If I were there, I’d want to shove those cupcakes down his throat, “Eat these cupcakes, motherf-cker!!!” He makes it so easy to hate him.
I ran into the redhead thing with my husband. He is from Denmark and has very red/ orange hair as a kid/ young adult.
When we had our son, his hair was reddish blonde and my husband was so worried about him being bullied and treated badly he asked how young you can dye an infant’s hair, in case it turned red like his was.
I thought it was both so sweet and sad that he wanted to make sure our kid didn’t experience what my husband did.
@Kkat I’m married to a redhead, our family are mostly redheads and all are gorgeous.
I kinda wish the kids had said to him that he is wrong and that their Mom makes the best cakes……
That would have been wonderful!
The cost of making & baking cupcakes is prohibitive for some people now. I can’t believe that any British news source wouldn’t have the courage to call out Willy for his nastiness.
Earth to Willy: You are neither funny, kind, nor worthy of any respect, much less any financial support from your countrymen.
I am confused on the critique you keep using about will and kate “arriving empty handed”?
Wouldn’t it be tackier to arrive holding gifts specifically for a photo op? Idk if they bring anything to these events, but if they did they wouldn’t be carrying it in themselves regardless.
Doing photo ops to show how many gifts you brought to a charity is pretty gauche, even for Will and Kate. Just sayin’
I think the empty handed comments is not to bring meaningless “gifts” for photo ops. As in, they can instead send food, help raise money for/donations for these organizations (before or after) or better awareness for the issues these organizations represent. Instead, doing nothing but giving their mere presence just comes off as touristy and gimmicky. Unless they are donating very anonymously (which I doubt since the BRF thrives on good PR), it comes off as tone deaf.
Most charities don’t benefit from having a royal patron. There’s been studies that show this. So, William is there to promote himself mostly. The story about this visit is about him making fun of the gift (the cupcakes) being given to him.
Far better to have lunch delivered to this group, who took time out of their day for this photo op. Or create an appeal for something the charity needs. Match donations. Tell the public what help is needed or volunteer your time. Will could’ve done so much good with visit. Instead, he made it all about him.
This honestly is the heir/spare double standard Harry called out. Could you IMAGINE the headlines in the BM if Harry and/or Meg did this? The projection of his feelings for Harry on that poor kid was also just so crazy. I’m off social media (because mental health) but would love to know if he’s getting any backlash there. A quick search showed other than CB no one seemed to think this abysmal response warranted an article of criticism. Gotta love the Bulliam apologists and double standards.
None of the other European monarchies act this way. They seem to have managed to streamline and modernize their Institutions; they appear to relate well to their citizens; they seem to be well liked and respected, barring the odd scandal here and there; and they don’t appear to be living in bubbles. The best part, in my opinion, is that several of them – Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands – all have young queens in their futures. Young crown princesses who are being well educated, well trained, and well reared by their parents to take over their roles when the time comes. I don’t know how the BRF got it into their heads that they are to be set above all the other Houses, unless it’s that ‘anointed by God’ business. They are scandal ridden, too inbred, not all that smart, and, despite going to some of the best universities in the land, not well educated. Charles might be the most well-read, most capable of some linear thinking of them all, but even he has massive shortfalls in most areas because of his personality deficits. He raised his heir to be just like all the rest of them, and as a result, this monarchy will be the first to fall because of their stiff-necked refusal to change, when change is the only thing that might save them.
His rudeness is shocking. To single out a child like that and make unkind comments, to make fun of this woman’s baking is just so terrible. I would think ANYONE behaving like that was a jerk, let alone someone who is supposed to be setting an example. He is just an embarrassment. People who are that mean can’t hide it forever, and more and more of his true self is being exposed to the public. I’m sure everyone close to him has always known he is an entitled, insensitive jerk.
William’s behavior was so inappropriate I wondered if he was drunk.
This story got picked up by People so it has legs here in the states.
Let’s see if any of the tabloids in the UK make a mention.
His charm eludes me. He’s a dick, plain and simple. I guess they like that in England. Note to self: Never visit England again as a vacation destination.
So one mother has brought more food to one engagement than Will has brought to any refugee camp, food bank, etc, in his entire life. Make it make sense.