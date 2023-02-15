Prince Harry won’t come to the Chubbly if the atmosphere is still so ‘toxic’

For weeks now, Buckingham Palace has been openly briefing the British media on their belief that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles’s coronation. From what I can tell, Charles still hasn’t spoken to Harry, nor has anyone from the palace reached out to set up a meeting between father and son. Charles seems to be hoping to exert public pressure on Harry to show up when invited, and instead of merely speaking to Harry, you have courtiers and government officials running around squawking about what will happen when (inevitably!) the Sussexes show up at the Chubbly. It’s been really stupid, and very… gossip busy-work. Well, a new chapter for this saga: the Daily Mirror’s sources say that the Sussexes still haven’t decided if they’ll go a’Chubblying.
Prince Harry and Meghan have still not decided whether to attend the King’s coronation, sources close to the couple revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited as part of the 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Despite being the King’s son and remaining fifth in line to the throne, Harry will play no special role if he does show up.
The Mirror can reveal that neither the King nor Prince William have spoken directly to Harry and Meghan about their attendance at the event. Harry, 38, is understood to want a summit with his father and brother ahead of flying to the UK from his family home in California.
A source said: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”
The Royal Family are understood to be “fully expecting” Harry and Meghan despite reported anger at allegations in his memoir Spare. But the Sussexes would not be invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Government advisers are also putting plans in place in case Harry decides to attend the coronation in a 48-hour whirlwind trip. One scenario is that Harry may come to the event on his own, with Meghan staying at home in California. Their son Archie’s fourth birthday is also on May 6.
However, the royal source said: “Whatever they do it will most likely be as a family.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Yeah. I believe this? The invitations haven’t even gone out but there’s been a month of palace leaks and briefs about how they’re “expecting” Harry to come when summoned. Harry made his stance perfectly clear in his Spare promotional interviews: he wants a real conversation with his father, he wants real accountability and an acknowledgement of what the institution did to the Sussexes. If you ask me, Charles has been equally clear with Harry by refusing to speak to him and by leaking all of this sh-t about his “expectations” for Harry’s visit. I hope Harry takes a good hard look at all of the bullsh-t that’s happened since QEII’s passing and Harry decides to just stay in Montecito and celebrate his son’s birthday.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
We all know there are no ‘sources close to the Sussexes’ and this is just a nothing burger article based on Harry’s interviews. How lame.
I do believe the ‘we HATE YOU’ but we expect you to turn up bs from the palace though.. That rings 💯 true.
I was about to point this out. The sussexes stated clearly that no anonymous sources would speak on their behalf. So this is just a piece based on what the daily mirror has deduced from comments on the internet.
I assume the daily fail writer asked the closest colleague and for once got the most logical response (this closest to the truth) because this colleague is the only person working there with any sense (apart from the clear break from reality that led them to work at the DM).
Harry, stay home with your family and celebrate your son’s birthday surrounded by those who love and respect you, your wife and your children. There’s no need to travel to watch an elderly self-centred man get a circle of stolen jewels and gold placed on his head in an expensive taxpayer-funded display of institutionalised racism and classism, a disturbing showcase of ill-gotten wealth and privilege. Stay home; enjoy your hard-fought happiness and success.
Agreed. I want Harry and Meghan and their kids to be happy. No matter what they do, the media is going to make a big deal out of it.
If they go, the media will make a big deal out of it and Harry and Meghan will be treated like crap by the family.
If they stay home, the media will make a big deal out of it, but they’ll be home with their kids and can turn their phones off and experience peace.
I’m with you. It’s been months since the funeral, and look how the royals in England treated Harry and Meghan at a solemn occasion and the media has treated them since, perhaps the most solemn state funeral since Winston Churchill. Diana was different, her death and the following weeks could best be described as a state of world-wide shock.
This is supposed to be a celebration, historically (for some), so I’m sure all of their stiff upper lip British manners will be firmly in place this time….that is not a funeral for a beloved family member, which means they will be bigger assholes than usual. For them, that’s a REALLY high bar, but I feel certain all of their narcissism will float them up and over that bar with zero problems, even if Pedo isn’t in attendance to give them a boost.
I hope they do not go! All these palace briefings only talk about Harry coming not Meghan.
I feel that they purposely chose Archie’s birthday with the hope that Meghan would stay home with their son.
Harry needs to realize they will never change, the good he sees in them is his own goodness he is projecting onto them.
And Harry doesn’t want a “summit,” he wants AN APOLOGY. He wants an apology to his WIFE.
It’s Charles and William that keep wanting to call a summit for everything, mostly to get Harry alone and yell at him.
I have no real insight or information but I would be simply ASTOUNDED if a) Charles doesn’t invite Harry and b) Harry doesn’t come. Leaving aside all the media nonsense, this is an historical, once in a lifetime occasion. It’s not a family party, it’s not Christmas that happens annually, it’s a royal coronation and it’s going in the history books. When all the tittle tattle and gossip has been forgotten, the presence or absence of Harry will remain. He’s shown repeatedly that he respects the institution of monarchy, he doesn’t have an issue with it in and of itself. Whatever he thinks about Charles as his father, Charles as his king is another matter entirely.
It is not once in a lifetime. Willy’s getting it too. And it will go in the history books as a date. That’s it. Just a date. The Kentucky Derby happening on the same day is much more important in America, and the Kentucky Derby is not hugely important.
It’s only once in a lifetime that Charles, Harry’s father, is going to become king. William’s coronation is a long way in the future and who knows what will happen between then and now.
And as for the Kentucky Derby – what does that have to do with anything? Harry isn’t American, he’s only been living in the US for a couple of years, he’s definitely not living in Kentucky, so for him, as a British person who also happens to be a member of the royal family, and the son of the person being crowned, the coronation is much more important than any American event you might care to name.
It has to do with the fact that the coronation isn’t an important historical event. Actually even history books rarely remember coronations unless something interesting happens during them. The date the previous monarch died is the one that matters.
If you want to change your argument up to a personal one, that it’s Harry’s father, okay. Harry said he wants an apology. Is he going to go without one? Because no way is he getting one — I doubt Chuck has ever apologized to anyone ever for anything.
I am just so tired of this “important historical event” framing. It is not. Not even in Britain.
(Oh and btw, Harry’s an American now, with an American wife and children, living in America. He’s also still British, but he is American. And the Kentucky Derby isn’t about Kentucky.)
Her majesty did attend the Kentucky derby and more than once. She sent some of her mares to Kentucky horse farms to be bred to stallions at Claiborne farm.
The rabid briefing on the Sussex’s about the con-a-nation is out of control. This articles source sounds like it is tweet sourced. No one has any clue. Has the guest list even been released or invitations sent? I do agree that the BRF and their briefings against the Sussex family are twice as toxic now, to the point that you have “sources” quoting Peggy saying he will ban his nephew and neice from his coronation. (The 6th and 7th heirs in the line of succession). Anyone who attacks children like this is unstable and Irredeemable imo.
If the Sussex’s do not attend that will be the all entire world focuses on. It will put a glaring light on the racist hateful behavior of the BRF and their pr mouthpiece rota and history will show it. The BRF and tabloids have set it up so no matter what this entire con-a-nation will all be centered around the Sussex family whatever they choose they are the stars of this event already and not the weak geriatric king and his evil mistress wife.
“con-a-nation”
LOVE IT!
@Emily_C l am 100% with you on this.
@Jane — Charles is already king, he became the reigning monarch the moment his mother died. The ceremony is an anachronistic and self-aggrandizing waste of time and money, money that should be directed to helping his subjects survive a terrible recession, food insecurity, soaring heating costs, gas gouging, job loss and more. But no, Charles wants a new carriage and thrones. SMH…
The coronation is not as important to the rest of the world as Britain likes to think it is. If this is not about family then why should Harry go? BTW there are plenty of events in the history books I am glad to have missed: Rapes, slaughter, the Plague, the Inquisition, invasions, bombings, mass shootings. And this disaster of a looming Chubbly.
The Queen even had her own special ‘throne’ when she attended the Kentucky Derby in 2007.
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/entertainment/people/2022/09/08/queen-elizabeth-at-the-kentucky-derby-her-2007-visit-to-louisville/66798020007/
which honestly boggles my mind when he says he still respects the institution of monarchy…when his entire book was about growing up in this twisted world of kings and princes and never having any freedom and being used as scapegoat for the good of the institution. and then his wife being smeared and bullied. he speaks of some family members fondly in his book…but i did not get the impression he loved the monarchy at all.
It is easy to confuse monarchy, a branch of government, with a royal family, twisted world of kings and princes and never having any freedom and being used as scapegoat for the ongoing success of the family firm.
It’s only once in a lifetime for Charles. If the monarchy continues, Harry could conceivably be around to see William and George crowned.
Because being full of hate and ire ages people (real medical data back this up) and odds are Lil Willie is kicking the bucket before Harry, who livess a kind, charitable, loving, problem free life.
Harry already acknowledged Chuck as King during that funeral saga last September. So that’s done. He’s been in N America 3 yrs.
“all the tittle tattle and gossip”
You mean the continued racist attacks against his wife by his family, the royal institution and an entire nations media? Harry would be stupid or cruel to attend knowing that they will attack his wife again, so either he goes alone and lets the family and press blame her and shout about “trouble” in the marriage and accuse her of not supporting him, or he drags her along for support and she is attacked by them all again and has to swallow down whatever nonsense they dish up to her and act grateful for it. Harry needs to seriously wake up about how awful his family is, and stop expecting his wife to support him so his family can abuse her repeatedly.
Some people need to stop getting high on their own supply……….like: believing their fantasy about what Prince Harry thinks; and what he should do or shouldnt do; and how he should treat his wife.
It quite bizarre. F*cking hysterical, if you ask me. And so f*cking presumptuous.
Harry hasn’t spoken about what happened at the Jubilee but I think his stance has changed since the Queen’s funeral. I don’t think he is willing to put up with abuse for the sake of the monarchy anymore and the chances of him going to coronation are very slim if he doesn’t get an apology and accountability. He is leaving the first move towards reconciliation to his family,
I would hope Charles invites Meghan as well
I expect that the Sussexes would not consider it a valid invitation if it said: “Pleasde dont bring your wife.” Or: “This invitation is just for you, not your wife.”
Fckng hysterical.
The RSVP should be a middle finger shot.
I agree with you. I’ll be extremely surprised if Charles doesn’t invite him or Harry turns down the invitation. Both of them have “duty” seriously ingrained in them, and Charles is more likely to go for the petty snub (no uniform) than a major one (you’re exiled).
@Genevieve: I don’t think anybody is disputing that Charles will invite Harry to the coronation. He will definitely want his youngest son to see get crowned as King but we’re not sure if Meghan will get invited. If she doesn’t get invited Harry is not going to be there.
I agree with your perspective. But at the end of the day, Harry must protect his family at all cost. History will also reflect how treacherous and violent this family has been towards him and his family. Violent because they have orchestrated an atmosphere where any number of things can happen to this man or his family if (when) they choose to come. One thing with history, only the victors stories get published and put forth. Harry has chosen a position of principle based on his and his wife’s lived experience with his family and many of us have been witness to this. If he chooses not to come, historians will have to document why he made this choice. As a 38yo person no parent has a right to dictate to you what you must do or your choices most especially if they have behaved as this man has behaved towards him and his family. The absolute lack of respect shown shows he does not value their feelings but this should not matter because he will be sworn in as King. Might never makes right.
I actually wouldn’t be surprised if they go to the ceremony and that’s it. They will treat it like the Jubilee and only do the important event and then leave. As much as I would love for them to skip it all together, I don’t see that happening.Charles is still Harry’s dad and he is the son of a king. It is a once in a lifetime event. Now, I don’t see him going to William’s coronation at all.
This is what I suspect will happen, too.
I don’t have a relationship with my father. He’s still my father but I’m not going to any of his future work events. That’s the consequence Charles should expect for estranging his family.
People seem to forget, or seem not to realize that the only reason H&M attended betty’s Chubbly, was that betty herself intervened directly and authorized and guaranteed certain non-negotiables on H&M’s behalf:
1) VIP security;
2) their agreement to attend only the service of thanksgiving, and with the proviso that theyre respectfully seated;
3) their wish NOT to interact with Bully & kitty;
4) their wish NOT to participate in any “royals on display” events where the Rota had exclusive coverage rights.
Dont you remember that mere weeks before the chubbly, when H&M were in the Netherlands for IG and he had that interview with Hoda and she asked if he was going to attend the chubbly……..do you recall what he said? He said “I dont know yet…..” And thats because he hadnt yet secured an airtight agreement with betty.
Harry is done with the pretense and the excuse of “duty” to the monarchy. He has thrown off that shackle. Today, his relationship with the monarchy is one of, perhaps reluctant, mutual respect: you respect the fact that I’m now an autonomous human being (even tho my roots & heritage are within this institution); and I will respect the fact that you continue to exist and be accepted as a globally recognized institution and as an integral part of the govt of the UK.
You know what else was an historic event? The Queen’s funeral. It was also torture for Harry and Meghan. Torture inflicted by the very same family and institution and press that is hosting this next historic event.
Meghan and Harry are not zombies involuntarily drawn to the scent of an historic event. They will most certainly pass on the Chubbly if Charles cannot pick up the phone and tell Meghan he is sorry for what she has been through and his failure to do anything to support her. If he then added that he would really like her there on his big day, and promises to do everything in his power to make her feel like an honored guest, then maybe it would be worth all the flight, transportation, hours in the air, packing and picking out a wardrobe for this event and for bringing the little people–all their clothes, toys, binkies, hair ties, diapers, books, etc. Because they are not leaving those angels in the USA again expecting to “be right back.” At the same time, it’s obvious that any hint of favor toward H&M will trigger Burger King’s rage. However, I can see Harry feeling that he can handle his brother; William’s dirty little secret has been exposed, now he has to behave.
This must be a very difficult decision for Harry. He never wanted to be cut off, and no doubt values and respects everyone’s position from a historical perspective, but the clear extreme toxicity of his family and their enablers make it unimaginable to me that they will meet Harry’s request. Harry, or both he and Meghan, can expect at the most the thinest veneer of politeness from every member of that disgusting family minus his cousins. As for bringing Archie and Lillibet, I would not want to expose them to the vicious press and family either.
So you’re astounded that Harry & Meghan may not want to subject themselves to their petty, public vindictiveness. Why should they come if none of them can behave themselves & be civil?
What you are missing is, the coronation isn’t a big deal. Charles is already King. Plus the royal family have absolutly no pwer at all. This is all just an ego trip for Charles. It doesn’t mean a thing. The same as all the titles don’t mean a thing. What matters is the person. If your a good person or not. And most people with titles have proven their not.
@Jane, Harry has real issues with the Monarchy. I think it was in the Colbert (or was it the Brady?) interview when he was asked if he still respected the Monarchy and Harry replied that he does but then he added quickly something like “not the way it is now.”. That is absolutely not unqualified support for the Monarchy as it now stands with its toxic relationship with the British press. Why would Harry want to participate in a charade if it means that no real progress will be made with his family?
@Jane
Completely agree. People should stop assigning to Harry their own interpretation. He will attend if invited.
“On Sunday night Prince Harry and Meghan sent a letter to the editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express saying that from now on they would not respond to any inquiries from journalists working for the outlets.” (Jim Waterson, Guardian, 4/19/2020) So these “sources close to the couple” must be BRFCo.
This 👆! The Daily Mirror doesn’t have any sources close to the Sussexes. As much as I want this to be true, I suspect it’s just the Mirror setting up a counter narrative in case they don’t show. That’s why it rings true. Even the British media know the real truth. They just rarely acknowledge it.
The so called “Royal expert” that wrote the peice in the mirror is called Russel Myer, now a little story for you. About 4 weeks ago I wrote a letter of complaint to the mirror about an article he wrote for the mirror, that was a complete assasination of Megan’s character. I pointed out that 5 times in that article alone he used the “inside sources” people close to “, previous friends of Megan” bullsht. I told the mirror that he was NOT a royal expert, he was a royal GOSSIP and a mouthpiece for them. They needed to either NAME all these people or admit he has written a completely made up slanderous column just to justify his pay
Now the letter wasn’t published but 2 days later there was another peice in the same paper listing all of Megan’s achievements prior to the Royal suffocation of who she really is. The peice today is one of the first times I have seen his name since. So maybe another letter is needed to stop this ROYAL EXPERT CRAP
Yep, they aren’t saying anything from a source close to the couple. This is literally just regurgitating what’s already been said by Harry in public.
Thank you @ kirk!!!!
Too bad the RR’s and their vipers are too arrogant to have realized how utterly stupid they look.
Yes, yes…..keep showing us how colossal a f# up each of you are.
Now I am struggling with @ Cessily brilliant con-a-nation or the Chubbly(ing). Both are quite spot on.
Every time I hear coronation, or even better con-oration, my mind starts humming family affair by Mary J Blige. Instead of singing,
Don’t need this hateration,
Holloration in this dancery
I’m humming in my head,
Don’t need this coronation,
Con-oration in this Chubbily
i wonder what real accountability in harry’s mind would be for him to even consider it? i bet it involves bare minimum william and kate to apologize to meghan…but that won’t happen. i can see charles and harry making up…but that relationship with william is dead. there’s no reviving that. if charles extends an invitation, and there’s no progress in “real accountability”, he won’t go and then there’ll be more tabloid articles about how he’s ungrateful and snubbing the monarchy. sigh…may is so far yet so close. sick of the endless articles of will he won’t he.
I honestly don’t know why Harry expects Charles’ apology to mean anything. That man lives his whole life with his fingers crossed behind his back. Charles will say one thing and do another just to get Harry in the room and then he’ll go back to trashing Harry as usual. Chuckles can’t even honor the queen’s written wishes about Edward. The writing is on the wall.
@JT My thoughts exactly. Charles will lure H there only to get more attention on his big event, then go right back to the abusive behavior. Narcissists don’t change. I hope H is aware enough to recognize the bs, know that nothing will truly change and stay home with his family.
yea. it’s very possible he’ll just go back on his apology and use harry as a PR tool. but i can see that backfiring. use harry, continue to smear them, harry speaks up again. bridge completely burned. as much as i think charles is a flawed flawed man, i think he’s old and wants to die with his relationships with his sons intact. in fact, i think he thinks of this as primarily a fight between the brothers and he’s a bystander (which obviously isn’t true), and he thinks he can get absolution if harry shows up so i think he will genuinely try to make up with him. also, at the end of the day, i think harry needed a father that charles could never become. in fact, a family he will never have of the kind that’s open/loving.
william, on the other hand, is just a lost cause. the way that both wives are involved, interviews and book, lifetime of competition and feeling slighted…there’s no way i can see them mending anything.
My biggest fear, is that just to get Harry there he will give him a completely worthless apology and, because Harry is a man of his word (unlike his father and brother), he will attend, BUT the moment its confirmed the palace will tell the press to not print ANYTHING about harry so as not to overshadow his clowning (his vanity couldn’t stand that), but, the moment Harry flies out again they can print what the hell they want. That way Charles gets FULL attention and fulfills his media contract. HE IS A VAIN SNAKE HARRY JUST LIKE WILLIAM, PLEASE, PLEASE don’t go, stay home with your lovely family and stay safe
@JT I don’t trust Charles either. What would have changed in him to make him more trustworthy since the funeral? He is the same man who told Harry not to bring “her” to Balmoral. The same man who opened the curtains into the private interior rooms of Buckingham Palace so that the tabloids could take pictures of the evening reception because H&M were there. He is the same man who invited then disinvited H&M to the diplomatic reception and had the ER ripped off Harry’s uniform. And don’t count out Camilla’s influence–the Jeremy Clarkson smear is in her sins column, IMO. There isn’t a single act of reconciliation I can point to from the funeral on to present day.
The only reason I think Harry sounded like he left the door open to reconciliation during his book tour interviews is that he didn’t want to give any reporter the scoop that they weren’t coming to the Chubbly. The focus was to be on the memoir. Plenty of time to drop the news of the hard pass on the coronation after the book has had its moment.
Exactly. Charles has no honor, so he can never behave honorably. He used his own mother’s funeral to attack his son. He’s irredeemable trash. Time to stuff the Chubbly and move on.
My wish for this couple is peace. I do not think they will have piece if they attend this mess. Harry to me can show how serious he feels about his U.K. family and the conditions he has put forth by either the family doing what he requested or by staying home. I do believe a 38 yo has some autonomy re his life and orders from his father to do as he expects is not one of them. The safety for himself and his family must come first.
@ MB, I agree with you. Harry’s first and foremost concern are his wife and his children. I too want nothing but peace for them. Harry had suffered his entire life and he is free now. Harry has a brilliant, beautiful, loving and supportive wife and two wonderful and beautiful children. What more could a man want?? Harry and Meghan deserve all of the happiness that the world has to offer them.
I don’t understand these rumors as Harry was perfectly clear what his conditions are. Until then it’s purely for profit.
Bothsidesnow, do you remember the part in “Spare”, where Charlie chinless said “please boys can’t you give me peace in my final years”, or words to that effect. FUNNY that he couldn’t give the same considerations to HIS MOTHER’S final years, when he allowed the rage monster to scream and shout at Harry in front of her, and allowed the press free reign to attack his son and daughter in law, and we all know she read the papers every day. He is a selfish, selfish man and I hope the throne falls
So stupid, at this point what is there to decide? No invitation and no communication means no attendance. If an invitation comes and if Charles calls, then we’ll see.
It’s pretty ridiculous to just brief/leak to the media that you expect them to come but literally don’t so much as put an envelope into the mail or have some lackey leave them a voicemail as an invitation. If you don’t actually invite someone, then they’re not invited, right?!
Lol, seriously. I haven’t received an invitation or a phone call, either. Maybe the DM should write about that, too.
But the press has already planted the seed that H&M won’t be on the balcony and visible, so if Harry and Meghan decide not to go, the press can claim it’s because they were furious they weren’t going to get all that balcony attention, so they backed out. So sinister.
There is already a precedent
Harry and Meghan were not on the balcony at the jubilee
You’re right, but when has that ever stopped them!
I’m trying to logic this. He was always going to go to his grandparents funerals no matter what. He was willing to put up with the toxic shit to honor them. He sucked it up for the Jubbly because he must have known the Queen wasn’t long for this world (if the bone cancer story is true, he must have known) and he wanted her to meet his children before she passed.
There is no such motivation for The Chubbly. There is no urgency. It’s not a funeral. It’s Charles tone deaf ego trip during an economic crisis. If William wasn’t having a nuclear meltdown at the mere thought of being in the same room as Harry, I think Harry might have considered going. But William is telegraphing to everyone that he will make shit a thousand times worse than the Queen’s funeral.
Harry and Meghan don’t need that. This event is not worth sucking it up and enduring the abuse from all angles. And there is no telling if shit is going to pop off with the public.
Man, part of me is hoping that Meghan is secretly pregnant and she’s due around the Chubbly.
I imagine Harry and Meghan have the wisdom to stop at two darling children, and even more so considering her age.
@daisy, even wise, good and smart people can become pregnant unexpectedly.
If Duchess Meghan is pregnant, I will rejoice with her.
both Harry and Meghan are on record saying they plan to stop at two. I know people love their pregnancy rumours but this is extremely unlikely.
I’m hoping Virginia Giufree’s book comes out just in time for it! and that it rains all week.
Yes!!! This x’s 1000!!! ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻
Some chick, YES, YES, YES I would love her book to be published 2 days before with MASSES of publicity, now we can all sit back and watch Charlie chinless have a meltdown, scream at Camilla,, throw his crown across the room and order Andrew to the tower. William will be screaming at any and everyone with his red dome causing traffic chaos in London because commuters will think it’s a new traffic light, he will get so out of control that the men in White coats will come for him and he will appear on the balcony ala hannible lecter!Kate will have an attack of the vapours because she isn’t going to get to parade in her tiara. The whole event will be cancelled and Harry and Megan will be at home with their children with popcorn laughing their asses off
Is the source close to the Sussexes Harry himself? Because this all seems to be based on what Harry himself has said in interviews. (besides, we all know no one actually close to H&M is talking to the Sun.)
Interesting though that there is an acknowledgement here that the atmosphere at the Jubbly and funeral was toxic, because it was. It was toxic and petty and as much as the royals (family and courtiers) may want to punish H&M for all eternity, it was a bad look then and its going to be a really bad look if they do it again at the coronation.
Agree. Ain’t no one talking to the Sun. Harry is literally suing the Sun. But I like the detail you clocked, @becks1; that this tabloid is acknowledging how toxic the jubbly and funeral was. The funeral especially. There were certain details that Harry let us know about that time. That William did not answer Harry’s text about traveling up to Balmoral. The earthshot guy had Harry charter his own plane rather than share a ride. Imagine if the whole family had seen granny one last time and Harry hadn’t. That was William’s intention. That Charles said demeaning things about Meghan over the phone to the point that Harry had to say take those words out of your mouth. The tabloid mentioning this toxicity is a very subtle acknowledgment of Spare and the parts that the BM won’t touch. They’d rather focus on Kate the hugging hugger of all huggers. Convenient.
And yet still no hugs for Sophiesta. I wonder if she is despised as well. Sophiesta should look into that. I guess as long as Sophie is kissing these arses, she will get the smiles but no hugs.
This twist on Keenly KHater as being a “hugger” is quite comical. What’s next, she too had put out a Smart CopyKeen set??
Kate already tried to take credit for SmartWorks, around the time KP was filing to trademark the name of the veterans mental health ap Harry had been working on for over a year. MOD had to intervene and get KP to back off. W&K also tried to keep Invictus, Endeavour, and WellChild.
They are beginning to reap the whirlwind, or, put another way, they are firmly in the Find Out Phase. They have been abusive to Harry his whole life, and to Meghan from the moment she fell in love with Harry. Nothing’s changed except that Harry has been totally open and transparent about what they’ve done and that they must atone before he subjects himself and his family to future visits or engagement. To that extent, this piece has some truth in it even though this is not coming from the Sussex camp. Could it be that this is an element trying to put CIII on the spot? Eh. 🤷♀️
Will they go? IDK. I’m not sure they even know yet.
Should they go? That depends on a lot of factors, imo. More factors than we have access to.
But I believe this story insofar as I believe Harry is hoping for less toxicity if he goes. Will he get that? Maybe. But his “engulfed by catatonic rage” brother probably won’t allow that.
If I were him, I’d not go but make a statement of congratulations.
Congrats on Grandma dying!
Monarchy is so messed up.
“I will be unable to attend, but I hope the United Kingdom gets the King it deserves”
@Zapp OOF, you came from the throat and didn’t miss
He could take a page from Gisele’s book – something like “I am unable to attend, but wish the King the best of luck in his future endeavours.”
DGAF about fake chubbly attendance narrative but thank you for posting these glorious vintage Meghan pics! So many of her Royal pics are sad too look back on but she is just shining in these.
Not to say shit was going well- Harry obvs has no poker face lol.
I don’t believe sources close to Harry and Meghan are talking to the Mirror but the Palace is definitely briefing about Harry’s position regarding his attendance at the coronation. I believe that the Queen’s funeral was utterly toxic and he and Meghan don’t want to go through that again. I think he wants some guarantees for his attendance and Charles is unwilling to give him them.
Archie’s birthday is more important than Charles’ extravagant coronation in a time of deep financial crisis in the UK. The British people who fund these entitled jerks are having trouble paying for groceries and heat – life necessities – and Charles is getting a new carriage and throne????
@Anne this is the reason why H&M should stay far away from the Chubbly. The financial crisis gripping the UK, all of strikes happening, and just the general discontent of the people is enough for them to stay home. I hope a fake apology from Charles isn’t the only thing that they’re considering. If the Chubbly goes down like a lead balloon, H&M will be used as cover and it will be the funeral on steroids.
@ JT, you are on to something!! I could easily see CIII blaming his con-a-nation, thx @Cessily, on H and M!! That spineless king and his viper wife would cook this into the narrative.
I wouldn’t trust either of them with my most treasured stuffed animal. Hell, just ask Andrew aka Pedrew.
I just have a feeling that the Chubbly is not going to have the reaction Chuck is expecting. He’s expecting the same feeling for him as the queen and it’s just not there. The BM and bots say one thing but the reality of the situation is entirely different. I hope H&M take all of the factors of what’s going on into consideration. To me, the coronation is a huge test of not only Charles but the UK. When people can’t feed themselves or stay warm, how is a new throne and golden carriage going to look? H&M will become the face of any failures perceived or otherwise. It’s best to stay away and be looked at as forward thinking and ahead of of the game. Let history be kind and stay away. They can send a letter of congratulations instead. Besides, they’ll be apart of history regardless. If Harry isn’t there then all of the historians will have to mention why that is, and that’s when Harry’s book will come into play.
Most likely scenario is Harry will go to the ceremony at the church and then immediately bounce and have no direct contact with his brother or father. In and out in less than 24 hours. No Meg, no kids.
Yup, this.
If kids don’t go that’s one thing. If M doesn’t go that’s months of divorce coverage plus looking like he picked the royal family over his immediate family.
I think that’s a bad idea. If Harry goes, Meghan should go too. They are a partnership. The royals shouldn;t be allowed to think of Harry as a solo act. They shouldn’t be allowed to “diappear” Meghan and the children. How long would it be before they start talking about him as an “eligible bachelor” again, or start acting like “all is well because Harry is home,” thereby blaming all this discontent on Meghan? No way.
I am jealous of the privilege of the posters in here being like “but it’s impooooortant”. It must be nice to have such strong family bonds. If you have sh*tty family you’ve had to estrange yourself from, you just miss important “once in a lifetime” events. My sister is pregnant for the first time and I won’t be able to attend her baby shower because my narcissist mother will be there. I know it will be less drama for my sister if I just don’t go. I’m super sad about it but it is what it is. This is what family estrangement looks like. There’s no way he’s going. Period.
@ Nora, good for you but I am sad for you as well.
Why don’t you make plans with your sister and her partner/spouse and all of you gather at your house for a sister-sister baby shower?? This will give you both a chance to be together and your mother doesn’t need to know. If she finds out just tell her it was just a spontaneous get-together. Just make plans with your sister and her family with a joint get together at your house and make it a little baby shower!!
There is more than one way to skin a cat, as the old saying goes….
Great advice for Nora, work around the family issue. An intimate gathering can be very celebratory and touching. Similar to Harry and Eugenie, don’t let the destructive family members get in the way of your joy.
Harry wants a father not a King. Even if he attends, I’m quite sure coronations are not on his priority list.
I think Harry is done pretending, otherwise he would have never written Spare. If Charles doesn’t follow through with an apology to Meghan and the other conditions, then the Sussexes will stay home and wish King Charles the best. I also think a lot of this is driven by William wanting to appear like the dutiful son instead of like the obstacle he really is. He is desperate for a “win” against Harry and I’m sure he thinks that him appearing to “support” his father (like he has a choice) makes him look “better”.
If they really have an urge to wear funny hats, go to the Kentucky Derby. They’ll have a hell of a lot more fun and he could “honor his grandma” or something too at the same time. Mint Juleps for everyone!
This is all just a build up for the mainly easier-fooled British public who seem to be convinced by the palace and gutter press that H&M are attending so that when it it turns out they aren’t, it’ll make Chucky look good.
I hope they don’t go. No amount of ‘apologies’ can change reality.
This is laying the groundwork for a big “you didn’t snub us, we snubbed YOU!!” tantrum if they don’t show.
The best advice that Charles could get, and the best thing he could do for his own reign and the future of the Windsors, is to have a private meeting with Harry and Meghan–over Zoom if need be, but in person would be better (they could fly discreetly to the UK–perhaps Balmoral or Castle of Mey). Sit down together. Charles dandles the kids over his knee. He says sorry. There has to be a way to script an apology in a way that allows him to “save face” as he says the words the Sussexes need to hear. Don’t tell Cowmilla or the Wailses or Edward Young–use Christopher Geidt as intermediary.
No one hears of the meeting until coronation week. Make an announcement that Duke/Duchess of Sussex and Prince/Princess Archie and Lili will be attending coronation (no HRH–yes the Sussexes still have HRH but they have agreed not to use the title: Prince/Princess titles are symbolic bc the kids won’t be active royals). Have a come to jesus meeting with William and Kate teling them to be on their best behavior for the coronation.
Coronation weekend: the Sussexes are in and out in 48 hours. Meghan wears her wedding tiara to the tiara event. Kate wears some new bling so she can wield her “I got the bling!” card that means so much to her. Whatever. Sussexes go back to California after the event. To the world, they look like a united family. Coronation is a triumph.
I don’t see a successful coronation any other way. The ecomony sucks. UK morale is low. Either the Windsors can come together in appearance as a family or they can’t. If they are determined to “win”, then they willhave a shitty, Sussex-less coronation that no one will remember. Everyone will see them as the racists they are, and no number of black and brown people dragged into the background will make a difference.
Remember what Harry is asking for here: stop abusing my family. If they refuse to do that, then their refusal will be a stain on the royals.
“I’m sorry I didn’t do more to protect Meghan from the media.”
12 words. That’s what it takes for Charles to have the coronation he wants. Does he have the guts to say those 12 words? (Are those 12 words adequete? not at all. A better script would be this.
“I’m sorry I didn’t do more to protect Meghan from the media. I’m sorry I didn’t realize that Meghan would be subject to such awful racism from the press. I should have spoken up for her, and it’s my fault that I didn’t do it. I’m the head of this family, and I should have given her a better welcome than I did. I ask for your forgiveness, darling boy, and my sweet Meghan. I will do a better job of protecting you from this point forward. I will see to it that you always have security whenever you come home.”
An even better script would include this line: “I’m so sorry I listened to advisors and pulled your security in Canada in order to force you back home. I endangered you and my grandson, and I’ll never forgive myself for that. I will never do this again–you have my word.”
Time to man up, Chuck. Are you a King or are you a mouse? A mouse on a throne wearing a crown is still a mouse. Actions make the King, not birth or vestments. Here’s your chance. This is the posterity you care so much about.
Lanne, I agree with everything you’ve said! I do believe that there also has to be a public statement bringing in many of these points, but Charles must state that Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lily are his family, they do not deserve the vitriol they are subjected to on a daily basis and demand that the media, “experts” and “close sources” stop feeding the narrative. I’m sure Harry would like a private apology, but this is what really needs to happen.
An even bigger gesture would be for Charles to be the one to fly to them for this hypothetical meeting — or at least, fly to meet them in some kind of neutral territory in the middle. New York or something. And just Charles; no Camilla, no William, no advisors.
Also, an ideal apology would include an acknowledgment of Camilla’s role in all this, which is harder and harder to hide now that Spare is out. This, I think, is a CRUCIAL piece for Harry to get the accountability and future dynamic he still seems to hold out hope for. It’s one thing to receive an apology from his father, but the fact is that is father is still married to someone in cahoots with the press, and that his father and stepmother continue to hire people associated with the tabloids. So, that has GOT to be addressed.
(I don’t believe any of this would never happen. Just thinking about what would demonstrate to me, if I were H&M, that this is a serious attempt at/commitment to reconciliation.)
Meant to say that I don’t think any of this would EVER happen! Missed the window of time to edit my original comment 😅
I just can’t see Charles doing any of that. Maybe he’ll prove us all wrong but this man think his mixed race grandkids need to earn their titles.
@ Ianne, as beautifully written as your statements read, you were very articulate and accurate with every word, I do hope that one day Chuckles does realize his mistake and tries to make certain that he gives the necessary apologies as well as calling off of rabid dogs as well. Including the RR’s too.
I agree with your assessment that should Chuckles take this message and act on it with the greatest of sincerity and truth, it would cement his worthiness of being crowned king.
At his age, as I am 10 years younger, we get to the point that we have such little time to make peace with those that we have wronged. I hope that KCIII comes to this point sooner rather than later. In addition, he should have done it when Harry had asked. Why should Chuckles use this as a stick for his carrot?? If so, then his apologies and sincerity are all empty and useless.
Thank you–ig Charles can’t call off the rabid dogs of the media, then what’s the point of being King at all. he’s nothing more than a puppet on a string, dancing to the beat of Lord Rothemere and Rupert Murdoch. At least Harry and Meghan have more freedom than that.
As far as I can tell from reading Spare, (a) Charles does not believe that speaking up and saying anything does any bit of good, and (b) Harry does mention the one time Charles stood up for him and the newspapers told him to go blow. (I hate to say it, but he’s probably right that there isn’t anything you can do to stop the tabloids…that said, you could perhaps not feed the trolls?)
So if there’s any kind of apology that might go down, it won’t be for that one.
awesome post @lanne!
It doesn’t matter if they all go, just Harry & Meghan go, just Harry goes, they all don’t go…regardless of what they do they will be vilified and criticised for weeks afterwards for the choices they make. Unfortunately that’s now their new reality because completely undermining them long term is the ongoing goal.
There is just no good scenario for them to choose. If this were my decision, knowing this, I would rsvp no…stay home and publicly release an effusive and complimentary (to Charles) congratulatory message. Life’s too short to travel so far just to satisfy other people’s need to try to openly belittle you.
As for the history books, sod them. In 100 years who will really care about their attendance or non-attendance to the coronation of a king who will probably reign 20 years tops. Can anyone say for sure if any family members were absent or not at previous coronations and even if they could, would anyone really care less about it now. Charles’ reign will only be notable in the history books if he ends up being the last ever monarch. The reality is he will probably end up being remembered for the length of time spent waiting to be king rather than time spent as actual king or if his youngest son was at his coronation.
Ironically, Charles will likely be remembered for being a better Prince of Wales than a King. He actually accomplished some pretty impressive things as Prince of Wales, while the previous long-standing Prince of Wales, the future Edward 7th, just ho-ed around for decades. Edward had a pretty decent 9 year reign that blunted his noteriety as PoW. Charles has huge shoes to follow in his own mother, and that’s without all the strife inside his family and inside his kingdom
Edward was only King from January to December of 1936.
That’s edward 8. I’m talking about son of Victoria, the Edward of the Edwardian age. Edward 8 is David–a mealimouth ninny who married Wallis Simpson and was photographed bowing to Hitler.
@K8erade, Edward VII was the son of Queen Victoria and waited decades to be king. He was king from 1903-1910. The Edward you refer to is Edward VIII, family name David, the one who married Wallace Simpson after abdicating the throne in 1936.
@lanne – love the term ‘ho-ed around’.
Interesting, Edward VII died on May 6, the same date as Archie’s birthday and Charles’ upcoming coronation.
Edward was an extremely popular prince of Wales. P b s had a special on 20th century British royal family and named Diana, the queen mother and Edward as prince of Wales as the three most popular r o y a l s of the 20th century
Charles like Edward had rather untidy private life.. Both had married mistresses.
I don’t see why H would just show up on his own. What’s in it for him? Being treated like he’s in the same league as A while helping the RF’s image….
He was pretty clear about meet and apologize and we can move forward.
The RF needs to understand he’s just not that into them if they can’t / won’t change.
I have a feeling the Sussexes were never planning to go to the Chubbly. Exhibit A – Harry’s book. They gave many reasons in that book on why they chose to leave The Firm. Why go to a party celebrating it?
Damned if they do and damned if they don’t . It might be worth showing up one last time just so that the duty , honour , country boxes are ticked . The “royals” especially those not of the blood , like Kate , Camilla , Sophie , and other peripherals will clench jaws and look stonily past them to suck up to the King and his sullen heir . They will flaunt their unappetising selves, flash the crown jewels, bare their teeth and parade their overexposed children . And instruct the press to savage the Sussexes whatever they do , wear , say ..sorry for even breathing . With battle lines so clearly drawn, would the Sussexes put themselves in the line of fire ? I hope they do ..it might be the final nail in the coffin for this monarchy .
The breaking point is Camilla. How painful it would be to see the woman standing next to your father is not your mother. How painful to watch the crown placed on her head when it should have been your mother. The woman who caused such pain leading to divorce and death is now queen? Why would Harry put himself through that and by attending, give tacit approval to this adulterous man and woman?
This screams a leak from a courtier. I think someone from Charles’ side reached out to Harry’s team and they once again made Harry’s position for attendance clear and here we are with this leak.
Either way, I think Harry is right in ultimately sitting this one out. Let Harry enjoy his son’s birthday in peace. No matter what happens, we know the UK tabloids will screech about it for weeks.
So you’re astounded that Harry & Meghan may not want to subject themselves to their petty, public vindictiveness. Why should they come if none of them can behave themselves & be civil?
Its only Feb. 15th and already I have a headache. Another 2+ months of this *will they/won’t they*.
If Chuckie wants this shindig to be all about HIM, he’d best tell the tabs to knock it off. As it now stands, everyone Knows about the crowning to-do..(and its boring) so now its become will Harry show up. All eyes are on Harry….not Chuckles! (The ranger ain’t gonna like that Yogi ) and not even covid can get Cam ANY attention.
Charles is too weak and afraid to tell the tabloids to knock it off. And his wife is in bed with them — sorry for the visual of Camilla in bed with ANYONE — and so he wouldn’t dare.
Harry and Meghan will make the right decision for them. And whether they’re at the Chubbly or in Montecito, they will rise above the BaRF as the real models of excellence and grace.
I don’t think they have to go to this bore-a-nation because Harry has no official role to play. There is no duty to fulfill. He can watch it on television, and it will have the same effect. It’s an event that’s important to Charles and the Tories, to hide behind the financial mess the country is in. Let them eat cake. Charles wishes Harry to be there for optics reasons only.
I do wish they don’t attend, even if an invitation is extended, even if accountability is provided and an apology given. Open their new Instagram that day with the first post being a photo of the family in Botswana celebrating Archie’s birthday amongst friends. Unbothered.
Instead of Instagram, it should be Spoutible.
That would be perfect!
There really can’t cope with a Sussex news vacuum over there and using Chubbly/coronation and Kate -the-hugger filler in the meantime. They seem almost directionless unless they can take their cues from the Sussexes. How long have they been dragging out this will they or won’t they attend story now? Anything to avoid the real issues brought up in Spare.
Oh lordy. Anyone who has escaped an abusive/narcissistic family situation recognizes this play. My mother badmouthed me for years to anyone who would listen, then berated me for not showing up for public events like Christmas. You’re terrible! You’re doubly terrible for not showing up so I can abuse you in public!
Stay home in Montecito kids, have a fun birthday party for the boy.
(Also, I’m still convinced the fit on Meghan’s white coat for the Jubbly was because she had a bulletproof vest on underneath (see similar fit issues with Hilary Clinton and Kamala Harris). And that part of her nervousness on the funeral walk with W/K is because she didn’t have one on —
grim thoughts–likely the truth. The head of British security said that the threats against Meghan were real and persistent, and she had no training. The royal family did her wrong in so many ways. They endangered her life and they don’t even care.
Lest we forget, Harry still has enough material for a follow-up book to Spare, and every day there’s more leaking, briefing and spiteful lies coming from camp Wales and the palace. This effing coronation is turning into a gong show and I imagine a tipping point where Harry and Meghan simply don’t show up. Nobody in the media knows a thing, it’s all conjecture, and the BRF continue to shoot themselves in the foot by looking like the entitled fools they actually are. The emperor and his sidepiece have no clothes.
I mean – Harry has another 400 pages of book ready to go. Do they really want to provoke him with these dumb articles and speculative commentary from various media sycophant randos? Yesterday William was threatening to beat him if he showed up at the Coronation. Who is the most powerful member of the Royal Family now? Who lives rent-free in everyone’s minds? Will he, won’t he, what does he think, what will he do next??? If Harry decides to *publicly* do *anything* else on that day – Charles’s theatrical little party will be ruined.
Freedom is power – well played Harry!
Madonna, which is quite telling IMO. He doesn’t want anything to do with the UK. He already has charities that are in Commonwealth countries. This would be an easy win for KFC if he asked them to do work there. Regardless of what KFC does, H&M will continue to work in Commonwealth countries.
They are freaking because they are trying to negotiate media coverage and we all know that even though the BRF don’t like Americans, they do like our money. Charles and Camilla are not well liked in the States and the BRF know that Harry and Meghan do bring eyes which means the media will be more interested if they come.
Regardless of whether Harry and Meghan go to the Coronation, they will do their utmost to give the RR nothing to write about regarding Archie’s birthday. As it is, I can just see, if they don’t go to the Coronation, the BM tarring the little guy as the toddler who upstaged his grandfather’s coronation and saying that his parents considered a four year-old’s birthday more important than an historical event.
I think people are going to get “will they” or “won’t they” fatigued, and they’ll need to go to something else soon. We’ve been reading for days that no one wants H&M present for The Clowning at The Chubbly. Remember, even the people don’t want them there. Now why is the bm writing this fairytale? I think it’s time for the Queen-Escort, Botox Barbie and Fails to shut up and stop briefing the bm. KFC should tell them to stop or there will be consequences and then state exactly what those consequences will be. And follow through if they don’t stop.
I keep thinking about King Willem-Alexander and the Danish King. I wonder if KFC has given either of them one thought? You know, KFC, if you can’t talk to your younger son and apologize for your and your wife’s contribution to the smearing of his wife, then why don’t you make a statement to the press. I suggest (at the very least) something to the effect of, “I’m sorry that Harry and Meghan have been abused by the bm, including racism directed toward Meghan, and I ask that this stop.” It’ll never happen, but it’s a suggestion.
Harry’s stature and way of holding himself looks 100% Philip in the pic where Meghan’s in a wine colored dress and Harry is in a gray suit.
H&M won’t go, I’m convinced. May 6 was chosen deliberately to hinder Meghan and children from attending, with the assumption Harry would have an excuse to go alone. Ha. ha. Hahahahaha! They don’t know Harry.
My God, Meghan in that purple dress with the beige sandals and bag. Stunning. And her skin is glowing in each photo. Of course, we must expect Khate’s mash-up (f-ck-up) of this outfit in future. Meghan is thriving and is living her best life. I wish poor Harry could cut the cord that still binds him to his toxic family in England. Even the master, Freud, wouldn’t know what to make of those monsters.
Harry may not be able to clean “cut the cord that still binds him to his toxic family in England.” But the “sound and fury, signifying nothing” has already lost decibel strength with distance, increased self reliance and is being obscured by more immediate, and happy, sounds of his own family life in SoCal.
They want Harry to attend so they can continue to abuse him while using his presence to absolve themselves. They’re desperately focused on what happens on May 6th when they should be spending their time and attention on what’ll happen from May 7th onward. They’re starting to realize that public reconciliation with Harry is essential to the survival of the monarchy. They’re still stuck in denial about the need to reconcile with Meghan and embrace the kids. They’re super mad about it and that’s why you’re seeing words like capitulation and blackmail along with lots of both sides claims. The accusation of wanting to destroy the monarchy is backwards though. Charles and William are putting their pride above the future of the monarchy by refusing to apologize.
“ sources close to the couple revealed”:
So these “sources” are obviously Charles or William… close as in, closely related I guess, since Harry and Meg already said unnamed sources don’t speak for them.
kirk, great comment.
the only people who knows what Harry and Meghan will or will not do is Harry and Meghan-when they give an official statement about this cornation then I will listen to what they have decided.no UK media sources have anything about what the Sussexes will or will not do-if there is one thing Harry’s book pointed out quite clearly-the UK tabloid make up things with the blessing of the royal family-the royal family and the shitstain UK media are not corresponding with the Sussexes-the Sussexes will speak for themselves when they get good and damn ready.Peace out