Express: The Sussexes’ Chubbly appearance will be ‘meticulously crafted’

At some point, the British tabloids will ease out of this hysterical “will the Sussexes be invited to the coronation” narrative. By the end of the month (hopefully) they’ll establish that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were sent invitations, so then the narrative will be “how can we ensure that Harry and Meghan are visibly punished when they inevitably attend the Clowning?” They’ll continue to skip over the part where Harry and Meghan can make up their own minds about whether they’ll attend and how their attendance is contingent on several big, notable things. But I digress. The Daily Express has an exclusive about how the Sussexes will get invitations, and they’ll have to RSVP right away, because plans are afoot to ensure that – you guessed it – everyone knows that the Sussexes are being snubbed in some way. These people, I swear to God.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the King’s Coronation this spring, it can be revealed. A detailed plan is underway to ensure the couple do not overshadow the proceedings in any way, a Whitehall source said, after Harry levelled allegations and criticism at the Royal Family in his memoir, Spare. “They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible – without any drama”, they said.
Officials especially want to reduce the chance of Harry and Prince William being seen in public together, and are organising seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey to avoid the brothers being pictured together.
Invitations to the Westminster Abbey service will be sent out in the next few weeks after the final guest list is confirmed, the insider said. But they confirmed Harry and Meghan are currently on the 2,000-strong list, alongside royals – both domestic and foreign, dignitaries and world leaders. The Palace is currently working in close consultation with No10 and the Foreign Office to finalise the guest list.
While the invites are being prepared to be sent out later this month, the Sussexes won’t have long to make their minds up on whether they’re going to make the trip across the pond, as RSVPs are understood to be wanted by the start of April. Royal commentator Afua Hagan is adamant Harry will make the effort to appear, as he has his heart set on reconciling with his family. She said: “Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation.”
Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Coronation will be meticulously crafted, insiders say, with organisers using the plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as a blueprint to ensure no awkward encounters – such as a public reunion with William and Kate – is avoided. Their arrival at the Abbey is set to mirror that of the service at St Paul’s Cathedral last June, where they arrive in a private car alone, and sit on the opposite side of the aisle to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Harry and Meghan’s position on the aisle will also be well thought out to ensure the brothers are not captured in any shots together to avoid speculation over their relationship overshadowing the event.
“The focus will be on the vertical line of succession,” said royal historian Cindy McCreery. “Precedence will be given to William, Kate, George and his siblings.”
[From The Daily Express]
As I’ve said before, it’s my dream that the invitations go out and the British media spends months shrieking and wailing about picayune bullsh-t like seating charts and aisle seats, all while Meghan and Harry stay blessed and unbothered in Montecito. The cherry on top would be a one-sentence confirmation in early May that they are not attending. Oh, the meltdowns, oh the tantrums. I have no idea what will happen but I know that all of this horsesh-t in the tabloids is making it pretty easy for Harry to choose to stay home.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696613978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696640808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696642820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696653379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678455, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
“George and his siblings”. Again with the preference of George over C&L. But, but they are being raised SO normally. And they are focussing on the “vertical line” of succession. Isn’t the whole thing a “vertical line”? I guess, that means the other “working” royals aren’t getting to be on the balcony either?
Interesting that the so-called historian included Kate in that. Kate is NOT in the vertical line of succession. Only her husband and children are.
Exactly! And right after her last child comes Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. So to me none of this storyline makes sense. It’s just another gaslighting hatefilled story briefed to the media to attack the Sussex family by a bitter Peggy. I am so grateful that the Sussex’s have carved out their own financial independence and freedom from him. With his violent actions towards Prince Harry and uncontrollable incandescent rage none of the Sussex family is safe around him. Especially the children and Meghan.
Charlotte and Louis not mentioned so much for Kate and will being examples of good parents in kates early years spin
Probably not. I imagine that only Charles and Camilla, Will and Kate, and the kids will be on the balcony.
I love the that all these different events, Meghan appears to be the only one enjoying herself, enjoying the music, the pomp and the spectacle. Everyone else is caught up in their own stew of jealousy, insecurities and rage. Stay happy Meg, stay happy!
Every event that brought Harry and Meghan back to the UK has been in direct connection to their charities, the queen (Jubbly + funeral), Philip’s funeral, and Diana memorial! To be so confident that they will show up for the corona when there’s no love, remorse, compassion, or care from his relative towards his family will end up blowing up in the firm + Rota’s faces!!
Let’s hope that it does. As much as i want them to stay away from this clown show, i can actually see them going.
I don’t want them to go at all but I see them going to the ceremony and that’s it. I don’t see them going to the events afterwards ( just like the Jubilee)
The cherry on top of the cherry on top would be photos coming out a week later of them doing a low-key charity engagement on the same day!
It’s Archie’s birthday so I doubt they would but it’s funny how William and the rest of them think that they would go on a random walkabout on their kids birthday just to upstage them. Because that’s exactly what they would do if it was reversed. The Sussexes aren’t going to spend anymore time away from their kids than is necessary. Especially when Archie is now old enough to potentially remember this birthday.
They’ve set this up now in such a way that whether the Sussexes are there or enjoying Archie’s birthday in Cali they will be the center of attention, not Charles and the lovely Camilla.
@Afken: Charles knew what he was doing by putting the coronation on Archie’s birthday.
Well, they’re not going to write about strikes, food banks or freezing in your own home with any sympathy for regular people so sure, obsess about whether two Californians are going to RSVP. I can’t see H&M wanting to be anywhere near this mess. New gold thrones and a carriage—are they kidding?!!
“Attending the [CONoration] is the first step toward reconciliation.”
BWWWAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!!
These f*ckers live in their own heads don’t they? They’re so used to not hvng to consider any other POV but their own.
H said the complete opposite of what this clown said. H said the reconciliation ball is in chuckyDaTurd’s and BullyWilly’s hands. And that the first step is an apology to his wife and an acceptance of accountability.
He said further that he doesn’t really expect an apology, therefore: “My wife and I….we’re moving on.”
I’m intensely curious to know exactly what part of that do arse-licking royal sycophants not get.
“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation. ” No, it’s not. Clever the way she’s reframing Harry’s preconditions for attendance. Harry’s attendance depends on Charles, not Harry.
I can’t imagine that Harry and Meghan would attend, especially considering how they were treated at Elizabeth’s funeral. I would be really disappointed if the go. But who knows what goes on behind the scenes. But I wouldn’t hold my breathe that Charles would apologize and want to talk. William is even a bigger longshot.
Well, they were trapped in England for almost 3 weeks because of protocol and Harry wanted to be there to honor her. For the Coronation they could be in and out in 48 hours.
They will most likely be there for the ceremony but there will be no private meetings or reconciliations going on. Harry says he supports the monarchy and will probably go. He will insist on bringing Meghan because that’s his wife and won’t allow his family to cut her out. The kids will stay at home because they are too young for this.
@Snuffles: Harry implied that reconciliation would have to take place for him to consider going to the coronation. I think if there’s no movement on Charles’s side he won’t be there. If the Palace only invites him, he won’t be there either. I think their treatment at the Queen’s funeral changed a lot of things for Harry and I don’t think he’s willing to put up with abuse anymore for the sake of the monarchy.
Harry is the second son of the monarch and if we’re talking precedence, he comes right after Louis, who most likely will not be at the main ceremony (honestly if it were me I wouldn’t even bring Charlotte, who will be just barely 8). So they should still be featured prominently. Anything else would be seen as a snub and the international press will report on it as such. The rota aren’t in charge of this story, you know?
@Becks: All three children will be there Charles was 4 when he attended his mother’s coronation. Plus the press will order William and Kate to bring all of the children to the event.
How long is the whole ceremony? Cannot imagine a 4yr old sitting through that. Some 4year olds possibly could without a problem but not sure they need to.
@AmyBee I feel like Charles attending at 4 was different bc he was the direct heir, but I do think you’re right the press will order all the children there. Imagine Louis acting up like he did at the Jubbly, lol.
The press wanted Louis at the Christmas walkabout and so he went. I I think all three will go. Louis may go for most of the events the elder two may be at all of them
No afua, the first step to reconciliation is an apology to harry’s wife.
The bottomline is the press has no idea what’s going on. They say that the Palace doesn’t want Harry and Meghan to overshadow the event but even though they only attended 2 events for the Jubilee they still ended up overshadowing the festivities by being absent. Whether they go or not they’re going to overshadow the coronation.
H&M are going to overshadow the event bc they’re going to be the only people the press talks about before, during and after the Chubbly lol. So they’ll overshadow it but it will be the fault of the press.
@Exactly. Everyday of the Jubilee, the press was asking where are Harry and Meghan? It’s going to happen again if they go and if they don’t go the talk will be about them not being there.
No matter what they do, all eyes will be on H&M if they go. So why fight it? Isn’t that the whole point? You have superstars who can legitimize or improve the popularity of your immoral monarchy institution, and you refuse it because you’re too vain and stupid and egotistical to let them save your way of life for you. Because they’re the only ones who can save it, but you’d rather cut off your whole face to spite someone prettier and more magnetic than you, and die in the process, than accept you ain’t all that and can’t do it alone.
It’s like they don’t even know what a reconciliation is. Or they do and they’re purposely twisting it, which is the more likely scenario. Attending a huge coronation, in which you’ll be snubbed out of the way, with minimal contact with the people in which you want to reconcile. That’s not a first step. That’s a massive step back. Talks and an apology.
They’re signaling that they only want them there for appearances. So the “reconciliation” would be, at best, cosmetic. At worst, it’s more abuse.
One thing for sure, curtains will be closed during this Chubfest, no way any more long range grainy photos of H&M NOT on the balcony are going to come out this time.
Now that I’ve listened to the memoir all I can think is the media – the very same people reporting this trash – won’t let it happen this way; if the Sussexes attend the media will intentionally focus on Harry and Meghan so as to spin the narrative that they’re trying to steal the show. Here’s an idea: don’t take photos of them, idiots. Or maybe the palace should stop allowing the press in. Because according to Harry, that’s the real problem, and I agree.
IMO, all signs indicate H&M will probably attend. I think they’ll bring the kids, too, and host a small birthday party with the cousins and friendly family at Frogmore like they did with Lili. The trip will be brief, but will have some time set aside for W + KC to meet with H&M face to face. If the terms are met, then H&M will visit and maybe make future appearances with and for the royal family. If not, then it’s a deal breaker.
What signs are you seeing?
Rainbows and unicorns. Dream away, Mrs. Smith. This is Charles big day. Camilla will see to it that C and Wm will not be setting aside time for H and M. There is too much chance that Wm will get physical and Camilla will make sure nothing gets in the way of their mutual crowning. The Monarchy comes first, family last.
Aren’t there a few court cases to be heard before this clown show chubbly even takes place? With recent events that have happened and the subjects seeming to call out the royals more and more at their public appearances I think security issues will be a huge factor in the Sussex’s decision whether to attend or not. I wouldn’t put it past Peggy and cowmilla to pull security for them when they are on British soil. Their safety and security are really my biggest concern with them attending. The rags are going to attack them either way i imagine Peggy, Katy and Cow will be briefing like rabid dogs.
“ A detailed plan is underway to ensure the couple do not overshadow the proceedings in any way.”
Too late, unnamed source, the Sussexes are already overshadowing the proceedings and they haven’t even been invited yet.