Prince William & Kate will attend the BAFTAs for the first time since 2020

Prince William has been honorary president of BAFTA since 2010. Since 2010, he’s skipped the BAFTA ceremony seven times. William hasn’t been to the BAFTAs since 2020. To be fair, I think he was scheduled to go in 2021, but he pulled out at the last minute because of Prince Philip’s passing. Last year, William skipped the ceremony for no reason at all – he didn’t have a schedule conflict, he wasn’t jet-lagged from a recent vacation, nothing. He just skipped because he’s lazy as f–k. Well, good news, I guess. William and Kate will attend next Sunday’s BAFTA ceremony.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the BAFTA awards on Feb. 19 after skipping the ceremony for two consecutive years. William, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, hasn’t attended the film awards since 2020. William and Kate understandably missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip the day before. Last year, however, they were also absent from the ceremony. A BAFTA spokesperson told Variety at the time that this was due to “diary constraints.” The couple’s absence is normally conspicuous as they tend to occupy the front-row ground level seats at Royal Albert Hall. Their attendance usually adds an extra layer of logistical considerations and, some might argue, glamour to the festivities. At this year’s awards — which have relocated from Royal Albert Hall to the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank — the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now called, will watch the ceremony, and then go backstage to meet with the winners and the EE Rising Star Award nominees. Variety understands that the couple’s attendance at the awards has only been confirmed in recent days. A strict royal rota is likely to be in place, meaning William and Kate will only engage with a select group of journalists on the ground. The couple have made a number of public appearances in the new year, but they have yet to address any of Prince Harry’s bombshell accusations in his memoir “Spare,” which was published in early January.

LMAO: “Their attendance usually adds an extra layer of logistical considerations and, some might argue, glamour to the festivities.” SOME MIGHT ARGUE. Not Variety. Not the film industry. But *some* people might argue that Kate’s buttons, jazz hands and gurning add some glamour, not to mention William’s glamorous constipation-face. Let me look up the host of this year’s BAFTAs… oh, it’s Richard E. Grant. He’s something of a royalist, isn’t he? Perhaps that’s the key – last year’s host was Rebel Wilson, and my theory was that William didn’t want to be roasted by Rebel. Richard Grant will probably eschew all royal jokes, or all jokes about William, in any case. Oh, but wait – Alison Hammond is co-host? Ruh-roh. Maybe it will get interesting after all.