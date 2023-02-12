Prince William & Kate will attend the BAFTAs for the first time since 2020

Prince William has been honorary president of BAFTA since 2010. Since 2010, he’s skipped the BAFTA ceremony seven times. William hasn’t been to the BAFTAs since 2020. To be fair, I think he was scheduled to go in 2021, but he pulled out at the last minute because of Prince Philip’s passing. Last year, William skipped the ceremony for no reason at all – he didn’t have a schedule conflict, he wasn’t jet-lagged from a recent vacation, nothing. He just skipped because he’s lazy as f–k. Well, good news, I guess. William and Kate will attend next Sunday’s BAFTA ceremony.
Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the BAFTA awards on Feb. 19 after skipping the ceremony for two consecutive years. William, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, hasn’t attended the film awards since 2020.
William and Kate understandably missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip the day before. Last year, however, they were also absent from the ceremony. A BAFTA spokesperson told Variety at the time that this was due to “diary constraints.”
The couple’s absence is normally conspicuous as they tend to occupy the front-row ground level seats at Royal Albert Hall. Their attendance usually adds an extra layer of logistical considerations and, some might argue, glamour to the festivities.
At this year’s awards — which have relocated from Royal Albert Hall to the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank — the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now called, will watch the ceremony, and then go backstage to meet with the winners and the EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Variety understands that the couple’s attendance at the awards has only been confirmed in recent days. A strict royal rota is likely to be in place, meaning William and Kate will only engage with a select group of journalists on the ground. The couple have made a number of public appearances in the new year, but they have yet to address any of Prince Harry’s bombshell accusations in his memoir “Spare,” which was published in early January.
[From Variety]
LMAO: “Their attendance usually adds an extra layer of logistical considerations and, some might argue, glamour to the festivities.” SOME MIGHT ARGUE. Not Variety. Not the film industry. But *some* people might argue that Kate’s buttons, jazz hands and gurning add some glamour, not to mention William’s glamorous constipation-face. Let me look up the host of this year’s BAFTAs… oh, it’s Richard E. Grant. He’s something of a royalist, isn’t he? Perhaps that’s the key – last year’s host was Rebel Wilson, and my theory was that William didn’t want to be roasted by Rebel. Richard Grant will probably eschew all royal jokes, or all jokes about William, in any case. Oh, but wait – Alison Hammond is co-host? Ruh-roh. Maybe it will get interesting after all.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Sunday 2nd February 2020. Royal Albert Hall , London, UK
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke, President of the British Film Academy Award of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and The Duchess will meet BAFTA representatives and watch the ceremony. The Duke?Äôs tenth year as President of BAFTA.,Image: 563239484, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
Sunday 2nd February 2020. Royal Albert Hall , London, UK
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke, President of the British Film Academy Award of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and The Duchess will meet BAFTA representatives and watch the ceremony. The Duke?Äôs tenth year as President of BAFTA.,Image: 563239514, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
Sunday 2nd February 2020. Royal Albert Hall , London, UK
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke, President of the British Film Academy Award of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and The Duchess will meet BAFTA representatives and watch the ceremony. The Duke?Äôs tenth year as President of BAFTA.,Image: 563239601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
Sunday 2nd February 2020. Royal Albert Hall , London, UK
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke, President of the British Film Academy Award of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and The Duchess meet BAFTA winners including Renee Zellweger after watching the ceremony. The Duke?Äôs tenth year as President of BAFTA.,Image: 563240391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
MccLi0002556 EDDIE MULHOLLAND ROTA:Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA,Image: 752916844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
MccLi0002556 EDDIE MULHOLLAND ROTA:Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA,Image: 752916847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
MccLi0002556 EDDIE MULHOLLAND ROTA:Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA,Image: 752918023, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190210- The 2019 BAFTA British Academy Film Awards
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-41131493a.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Feb 2019
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the BAFTA 2019 Awards at The Royal Albert Hall in London, Sunday Feb. 10, 2019.
I do wish that Kate would forgo the stuffy, overly done up-dos and go with something sleeker and more modern. Le sigh….
She will because that is exactly what she has been doing. Didn’t you notice she has meghanfied her hair?
I wonder if rebel Wilson refused to sign that agreement about not making fun of them or whatever so they passed.
I also wonder how much of this is because they think H&M are going to make an appearance at the Oscars and they want to “out-glam” them. (I don’t think they will be at the Oscars, but I can see the Waleses thinking that).
This BAFTA appearance confirmation tells me that Kate has invested in a new Meghan copy-keen outfit that she is just dying to make the front pages in. I’m predicting a Ripple of Hope Award rip-off.
Okay, yeah that’s a good guess. Those pretty blues. There’s also the all white off the shoulders from the ripple of hope awards but I’m leaning towards the blue also. Or maybe she’ll go further back in the megarchive. Meghan wore some really beautiful dresses while she was still a royal.
@Harper: great minds think a like because when i saw the headline i said the same thing to myself
That’s Kate and her team’s strategy. They do this because Kate will get clicks and be talked about by Meghan’s strong fanbase, something Kate doesn’t have; She will get the attention of the people who usually ignore her. The newspapers do the same thing. As someone on Twitter pointed out, the UK tabloids and Rota rats tweet and write these outrageous articles for the Sussex squad and Meghan’s fanbase because they know they will get clicks.
@Lulu: It’s not that deep. Sussex squad has nothing to do with Kate cosplaying Meghan. It’s just what she does. She copied Jecca, Diana and the Queen in the past. She does it because she thinks that will boost her popularity and generate photographs. She’s a very insecure person with no personality or style of her own.
@Harper: I’d be shocked if Kate doesn’t consult her Meghan lookbook for her BAFTA outfit.
@harper we’ve still yet to see her discount keen edition of Meghan’s CJR gown. Interestingly enough, Jenny packham has a gown (the Marlowe) in their ss23 colloections thateerily similar. 👀
Eerily familiar….lol so did Packham copy CJR in the hopes that Kate would choose it, anticipating Kate’s usual copykeening. That would be funny. But Packham is a good guess.
I 🤔 she’ll rip 📴 the look Meg had at the NAACP. Prince wish he was Will is in a tux. So I agree a 👗
I hope she does not recycle that dreadful golf gown
Gold gown from bond premiere
You mean the polka dot dress? I thought she copykeened Daphne from Bridgerton.
Williams. Smiles look so fake
Am I the only one feeling like they are so keeeeen on being seen at the BAFTA after that stupid article saying that Meg and Harry were snubbed at the BAFTA preview party 👀👀👀… Petty Patties this “family”…
Also that Variety article… so much subtle shade…my heart swells
Well to be fair to the lazy prince and princess of Wails I wouldn’t want to attend an event where I am going to be roasted. Perhaps they decided to attend after they were promised that no royal jokes will be told. The ones who are supposed to stoically endure being belittled and offended are the duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The last time they were there, the entrance was so cringey! The silence. The expressions of the actors around them. Seriously, after how much shit talk there was over Meghan being an actress, they should be ashamed. But of course they’re not. Also, I like Allison Hammond but do not at all foresee her saying anything that would put her off-side.
Yeah I will forever love the audience for that – they made it clear how they felt about how Meghan was being treated by the RF. Everyone knew then that WanK were behind all the leaking and bullying.
kHate LOVES meeting celebs esp when she thinks they will fawn over her – it will be worse now that she has her precious Princess of Wales title. She’ll be expecting them to treat her like she is Di incarnate.
It will be interesting to watch how they are treated on arrival and what she is wearing – I wonder if Peggy will speak at this ceremony or if he thinks that being there is enough. Also wonder if they will show face at the annual event held at KP the night before.
Does anyone else think it’s embarrassing that their attendance even has to be confirmed like this? You don’t see the presidents of other award ceremonies having to tell everyone they are attending their own event – it’s assumed, because that is the most basic part of the job.
I think this is a palace ploy to announce William is going so that he has no choice but to attend.
Fascinating that they gave “diary constraints” as their reason for not being able to attend last year when neither of them has anything in the Court Circular for the day of the BAFTAs last year.
That was also my thought. It seems strange to me that they would list “diary constraints” as their reason for not being there, even after an entire year. It seems like they should be able to at least list what the actual diary engagement(s) were that prevented them from going instead of still a year later referring to it as “diary constraints”. I also thought that it’s strange that it’s the Bafta spokesperson who made the statement and not KP. Their diary is through KP, so why would Bafta comment about diary conflicts and not KP?
So those in the acting profession are ok just so long as they’re not marrying into ones family. Ok. Got it.
Alison Hammond is part delightful and majority doesn’t suffer fools. Interesting indeed.
Her interview with Harrison and Ryan is one I will always watch when it pops up in my algorithm.
They are truly pathetic and terrified of regular journalists. The strict rota pr team will be in place🤣. What a statement. Of course Katie will cosplay Meghan since can’t seem to help her obsession. I hope someone trips and falls flat on their face. Figuratively or actually either is fine with me. I have no empathy or grace left to give these two hatefilled people.
Yeah, that statement was telling. A strict royal rota will be in place meaning the Cambridges will only engage with those reporters. I could feel the side-eye coming out of variety with that sentence.
Once again they validate everything The Sussex’s have said about the “invisible contract” these two are just horrible people. There is nothing redeemable about them imo.
Allison Hammond is going to stick to the script. She doesn’t want ITV to fire her for insulting William and Kate. I’m hoping one of American actresses talks about how proud she is to be an actress in her acceptance speech.
“ Their attendance usually adds an extra layer of logistical considerations and, some might argue, glamour to the festivities.”
I’m enjoying the shade of this remark far too much. 😂
Hmm, an award ceremony where winners are invited? Twisting celebrity arms to attend the next earth shot flop show?
I don’t understand why Kate’s hair/makeup/wardrobe people aren’t more openly dogged for shoddy work.
Sure, she has the final say so, but….. gawd. I would be so embarrassed to ever admit that that was my work.
Does the styling team presents the NDA as a condition for work…..
🎶 Party for the wiglets 🎶
Will they ALL get to attend the BAFTAS?
Will there be another ugly belt from Kate’s Kollection of ugly belts?
Will the eyebrow have managed to finally make the leap and escape?
Though what I REALLY want to know is… what about the tights??!!
@Cathy love it! 😂
Presenter: The award for Best Supporting Facial Feature goes to… Kate’s Left Eyebrow!
*Camera pans to Filler Lumps trying not to cry as Left Eyebrow runs to the stage. Wiglet keeps a stiff upper lip and politely claps*
He still has time to whiten his teeth. I’m sure there is a private dentist who will see him without an appointment, being the Prince of Wales, you know.
Is there enough time to fix that messed up looking cap on Peg’s front tooth?
It’s so wonky looking in photos.
See I suspect that they are only going because they handpicked the media/tabloid so call journalists who can interview them. As in no real questions please. Just make us look glamorous and people will forget we are incandescent, butt clenching abusive , lazy , racist baby brains morons .
Zero interest in the Bafta awards. It is a pretty easy check mark on W&Ks job list.
Show up, pics taken w/millionaire actors, say a few words. Done.
You know Team W&K are fine tuning, controlling every detail. They need a win in their PR.