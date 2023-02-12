Harry Styles wore Nina Ricci & acknowledged his privilege at the BRIT Awards

Here are photos from Saturday night’s BRIT Awards in London, at the O2. Harry Styles was a big winner at the BRITs, just like he was at the Grammys. He knew he got a backlash against his Grammy wins as well, which is why he tried to undo some damage at the BRITs. Harry picked up awards for Pop/R&B Act, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year. At the BRITs, Artist of the Year had zero female artists nominated after the awards show removed gender from the categories. Styles told the crowd: “I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight… So this is for Rina [Sawayama], Charli [XCX], Florence [+ the Machine], Mabel and Becky [Hill].” Yeah – he didn’t make the categories genderless, and he probably always would have won regardless, but still – I’m going to need a little bit more than “I’m aware of my privilege.” Sigh. He also thanked his former One Direction bandmates in one of his speeches. On the red carpet, he wore Nina Ricci.

More photos from the BRITs – Jodie Turner-Smith in Zuhair Murad. She looks amazing!! Like a ‘70s disco queen.

Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen. She looks TINY. And badass.

Sam Smith wore a custom latex suit by Harri (a London label). This is bonkers. But fun?

Kim Petras in Valentino. Her makeup is great.

And here’s Lizzo in her stage ensemble. She’s enjoying herself so much.