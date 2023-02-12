Harry Styles wore Nina Ricci & acknowledged his privilege at the BRIT Awards

Here are photos from Saturday night’s BRIT Awards in London, at the O2. Harry Styles was a big winner at the BRITs, just like he was at the Grammys. He knew he got a backlash against his Grammy wins as well, which is why he tried to undo some damage at the BRITs. Harry picked up awards for Pop/R&B Act, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year. At the BRITs, Artist of the Year had zero female artists nominated after the awards show removed gender from the categories. Styles told the crowd: “I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight… So this is for Rina [Sawayama], Charli [XCX], Florence [+ the Machine], Mabel and Becky [Hill].” Yeah – he didn’t make the categories genderless, and he probably always would have won regardless, but still – I’m going to need a little bit more than “I’m aware of my privilege.” Sigh. He also thanked his former One Direction bandmates in one of his speeches. On the red carpet, he wore Nina Ricci.
More photos from the BRITs – Jodie Turner-Smith in Zuhair Murad. She looks amazing!! Like a ‘70s disco queen.
Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen. She looks TINY. And badass.
Sam Smith wore a custom latex suit by Harri (a London label). This is bonkers. But fun?
Kim Petras in Valentino. Her makeup is great.
And here’s Lizzo in her stage ensemble. She’s enjoying herself so much.
If these awards shows are going to go genderless for the categories, no woman will ever win again because misogyny is still a thing. A really big thing.
I hear the reasoning for genderless awards, but, no. There’s a reason for Title IX, for gendered spaces and even awards. Women get cut out and subjugated entirely. That’s always been the case, case in point. It’s paradoxical, that by trying to give women space and a place on the pitch, it’s seen as exclusionary. People try to make the same cases for awards given to BIPOC or Latin people who’ve historically been shut out of all awards, but they don’t let that criticism fly. Because we know the reality is much different from the ideal.
I don’t know what the solution is—the option to also be considered in a non-gendered category, or introducing a non-cis category, but lumping all genders together is going to fail spectacularly. Just as it did here.
Sadly the idea of “genderless awards” is for an ideal world that we just don’t live in. And are nowhere close to. I don’t have a good answer because I understand what is being tried…but, it’s already a problem (that really anyone could see coming).
I laughed when I read about his speech honestly: Yeah someone and his team did NOT get the reaction they were hoping for at and after the Grammys. 😂
Yeah and I don’t think it was made any better with that speech last night as it was clearly damage control for that terrible Grammys speech.
Also, Sam Smith knocked him off the front page – LOLz all day on that one. All the press and SM could talk about was what Sam wore.
Love Harry’s suit but I feel it overwhelms him. It looks too big. Jodie looks amazing and I like Lizzo’s dress but not the color. I have no clue what Sam is wearing.
I’m really tired of Harry refusing to talk about his sexuality while he culturally appropriates the trans community from his position of extreme privilege and safety.
How did Sam sit. Anywhere, let alone a chair.
Or was this look just for the red carpet?
He should ask Missy Elliott (who did it first).
Sam’s outfit is hilarious! Couldn’t stop laughing first time I saw it! Reminds me of The incredibles 🤣
Why don’t more people complain about Harry’s very obvious and cringey perfomative wardrobe. It is clearly baiting and trying to get the pink pound.
Jodie Turner Smith geez Louise – talk about hitting the genetic lottery. My God she’s gorgeous. This is my favorite look of hers ever. Salma has never dressed for her body type. I don’t think that dress suits her at all.
Someone on Twitter called Sam’s look “If Catwoman farted” and I can’t stop laughing.
Sorry no credit, I was apparently laughing too hard to like the tweet and it wasn’t in my timeline.
I am biased because of my love for disco fashion BUT Jodie is a 10/10 for me here. She’s a rare beauty and usually kills it with her fashion and styling. Also love Salma and Kim here.