“Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer who told him he was unpopular” links

Elon Musk fired the Twitter engineer who told Musk that his tweets were getting as much engagement as they used to because Musk is unpopular. [Pajiba]

Bailey is such a good dog! [Dlisted]

Guillermo del Toro is about to make the sexiest Frankstein movie. [LaineyGossip]

Atlantis & Royal Caribbean want y’all to stop filming your OnlyFans on their properties and boats. Which I understand? [OMG Blog]

Julia Fox wore latex pants to pose with a slice of pizza. [Go Fug Yourself]

Troy Kotsur will sign the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. [Seriously OMG]

Kendall Jenner wore Bottega Veneta. [RCFA]

Gemma Arterton is such a low-key person, congrats on the new baby! [Just Jared]

These viral “big red boots” are stupid, imo. [Jezebel]

Serena Williams looks snatched, she needs to un-retire. [Egotastic]

In 2005, Mischa Barton said that her publicist told her to have sex with Leonardo DiCaprio so she would get publicity. [Buzzfeed]

Are they going to expel George Santos or what? [Towleroad]

Joy-Anna Duggar & her husband share their miscarriage story. [Starcasm]