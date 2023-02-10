“Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer who told him he was unpopular” links

Elon Musk fired the Twitter engineer who told Musk that his tweets were getting as much engagement as they used to because Musk is unpopular. [Pajiba]
Bailey is such a good dog! [Dlisted]
Guillermo del Toro is about to make the sexiest Frankstein movie. [LaineyGossip]
Atlantis & Royal Caribbean want y’all to stop filming your OnlyFans on their properties and boats. Which I understand? [OMG Blog]
Julia Fox wore latex pants to pose with a slice of pizza. [Go Fug Yourself]
Troy Kotsur will sign the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. [Seriously OMG]
Kendall Jenner wore Bottega Veneta. [RCFA]
Gemma Arterton is such a low-key person, congrats on the new baby! [Just Jared]
These viral “big red boots” are stupid, imo. [Jezebel]
Serena Williams looks snatched, she needs to un-retire. [Egotastic]
In 2005, Mischa Barton said that her publicist told her to have sex with Leonardo DiCaprio so she would get publicity. [Buzzfeed]
Are they going to expel George Santos or what? [Towleroad]
Joy-Anna Duggar & her husband share their miscarriage story. [Starcasm]
Women should absolutely be sharing their miscarriage stories and I never want to hear from another Duggar again. Can both of these things be true?
Yes they can!
Congratulations 🎈🍾🎉🎊 Gemma!! 💕 🍼
But….he’s always been unpopular and if he is in the news for his stupidity, it always wained.
This can’t be the 1st time he has heard that, right?
No one is lacks that must self awareness. No one. I just can’t believe that.
Thanks to Pajiba for an easy to read article about unpopular dumbass, Elon; an enjoyable read.
“Publisher’s Note: We use images of Lee Pace instead of Elon Musk as our header for aesthetic reasons, and with apologies to Lee Pace. We’ve missed you, Lee.”
*chef’s kiss at the end* rofl
What is Elon’s Halloween costume supposed to be?
Someone on here mentioned a cockroach and I’m going with that.
I don’t believe that it’s possible to salvage Twitter at this point. Management by terror is counterproductive to the objectives of the organization because it’s death to accuracy in communication. It’s astonishing how that simple concept seems to elude some of the most highly paid and ostensibly intelligent people in business. A$$holes cost the company more money than they earn in the long term.
Elon Musk truly makes me angry.
He has an enormous amount of wealth. But, does he put that $$ to use solving problems that would make a true difference in humanity?
Oh, F No! Let’s build rockets to colonize Mars. Focus on saving Planet Earth!
Tool, egomaniac, con man, blow hard, BS artist.
All these billionaires hoarding wealth. Ugh.
Btw, stop having kids you rarely interact with, Doofus!
The ONLY legit thing Elon has done with his billions is buy a somewhat believable head of hair (or maybe it’s a hair piece). Which makes him a great candidate to run hair club for men. Not sure why he’s wasting his time elsewhere.
I think his raving intellect could just about manage running hair club for men lol and nothing more complicated
More than 20.000 people have died in the Turkey/Syria earthquake, and the survivors are left without electricity, water, food, or shelter in the harsh winter conditions.
Please consider donating to Bridge to Turkiye that is facilitating the transfer of donations from US to Turkiye. BTF is a 100% volunteer run grassroots organization located in North Carolina and is partnering with one of the largest Turkish NGOs (AHBAP) to deliver the funds directly where it is most needed. Any amount of donation would make a difference.
For Syria, please consider donating to the Syrian American Medical Association https://www.sams-usa.net/donate
Please, it is the worst natural disaster of the century.