Sasha Walpole: Prince Harry traded ‘down’ when he married Meghan Markle

What kind of money do you think Sasha Walpole is getting for all of her interviews with the British media? Walpole came out last weekend to claim that she is Prince Harry’s “first,” the “older woman” who took his virginity in a field behind a pub in 2001. Harry didn’t name the woman in his memoir and he barely described her – all we knew about her was that she was older than Harry and she liked horses. That’s it. And yet that instigated Sasha Walpole to give several exclusive interviews to the Sun, the Mail and now Piers Morgan’s television show. So how much money do you Walpole has gotten from all of this? My guess is low to mid-six figures?
In any case, she’s not shutting up. I would respect her hustle if she was honest about just wanting or needing the money, but instead, she’s playing along with the British media’s narrative that she was “outed” by Harry, that Harry should have never written about her (again, he didn’t identify her), that she was forced to come out in this way. I also have zero respect for all of this sh-t she said on Piers Morgan’s show, the biggest headline from which is that she and Piers believe that Harry “downgraded” from Sasha when he married Meghan.
Prince Harry’s former lover Sasha Walpole revealed the Duke of Sussex is ‘not the boy she remembers’ and joked that he has ‘traded down’ by marrying Meghan Markle. The digger driver – who has come forward as the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity – appears on the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs tonight at 8pm on TalkTV.
During the interview, Sarah, 40, was quizzed by the host about her feelings towards Meghan Markle. Joking that the two women have ‘a lot in common’, Piers said: ‘He’s gone from a digger to a gold digger!’
Laughing along, Sasha then pointed out that both her and Meghan refer to Harry as ‘H’.
Piers then went on to ask if Prince Harry – who now lives in Montecito, California after quitting royal life in 2020 – seemed ‘happy’ to her. She replied: ‘He’s not the boy I remember, that’s for sure. But again I’m not in his shoes, I have no idea what’s going on in his head, I haven’t seen him for 21 years.’
Piers added: ‘Do you think he’s traded up from you or down?’ Sasha replied with a laugh: ‘Definitely down!’
Elsewhere in the interview with Piers Morgan, Sasha said she decided to come forward and reveal her identity because the speculation over Prince Harry’s mystery lover was ‘never going to stop’. Sasha said: ‘People are asking, family and friends. We know who it is, and then suddenly it’s just a reality of ‘This isn’t going to go away’. Forever this is going to flare up. Until they know who it is, they’re going to be questioning people. And yes I could not have said anything but then it’s never going to stop. He could have given me the heads up that you know, ‘I’m going to put it in the book’.’
While this whole thing is disingenuous, this is particularly irritating: “People are asking, family and friends. We know who it is, and then suddenly it’s just a reality of ‘This isn’t going to go away.’” She wasn’t being bombarded with questions from FRIENDS, she was being bombarded by tabloid journalists who were looking to humiliate Harry by “finding” his first. Sasha Walpole made a conscious choice to sell her story to a series of high bidders and parrot the lines they fed her.
As for Meghan being a downgrade… be kind, people. I’m not going to say it. If you care, you can see the stupid interview here, I’m not going to post it.
Covers courtesy of The Sun, screencap courtesy of Piers Morgan Uncovered.
Oh honey.
Denial is not just a river in Egypt. I’m trying hard to get into heaven so I won’t mention how it looks like if we go a few generations back we will find that your family tree is a wreath.
To be fair, so us the Windsor family tree.
That said, Harry mentioning his first time is the best thing that ever happened to this woman. Her money grab is obvious.
All I can say to this woman is: ew.
To that sex veteran England says thank you for your services. Now, shut up.
@CYD: !!!🤣🤣😆!!! Never heard the family tree/wreath comparison before, and it’s hilarious. Down here in the deep south, we sometimes say that a person’s family tree is a trunk with no branches on it. Much prefer yours, so thanks for that!!
Something nice……………nice………….
Sorry. I got nothing. 🙄
🤣🤣🤣 love this family tree analogy!!!
I can’t.
She’s a basic star f*cker.
She kind of look like HUMPTY DUMPTY 🤣 are they related 🤣
Piers wanted to bait the Sussex Squad into trashing a woman’s looks. And look, it’s already happening here.
How about we all agree to just not?
She is unattractive though. Vile and unattractive. As if she could hold a candle to Meghan, LOL. I will call her out as long as she continues her verbal diarrhea. I don’t understand why people expect others to stay quiet when she is out there bashing Meghan. Do Kate’s supporters stay quiet?
Nope, she outed her racism when she went on *Piers Morgan* and said Harry traded down, so now I’m for being people petty, lol.
Then call her those things: star fker, opportunist, racist, delusional, whatever. But saying “ew” and calling her ugly with laugh emojis is the same bile the other side slings at Meghan in the DM comments. We should be better than that.
Don’t start a petty fight if you don’t want a petty response, lol (and I mean “you” as in Sasha).
They sling bile at Meghan when she’s just minding her business. This woman wasn’t.
Whatever Sasha. I’m not sure Harry was talking about her but anyway.
I still believe the older woman was Elizabeth Hurley!
Right? Why is everyone pretending she is telling the truth? Clearly, she is delusional.
There is no comparison to PH’s relationship to Meghan. This woman wants to make herself sound like she was a relationship when she was not. She was perhaps a friend with one-time benefits. And that’s putting a kindly spin on it. Who is the same person as at 16 when you are in your 30’s?
Spot on. equality. By her own admission, they were at a party and slipped outside together, kissed,, had a ciggie and a quick shag and went back inside, all of which, according to her, was about 15 minute’s worth. All her garbage about this question about her identity going on forever assumes we are all idiots. She saw the money, she wanted the money and she took the money. It’s a story that warranted one article, if that, but the tabloids, with her help, are going to string it out for as long as possible. Maybe she carried a torch for Harry, who knows? But she has no class and no scruples, not because she chose to have a one time roll in the
hay (!) with a prince, but because, more than 20 years later, she sticks her oar in to further humiliate, Harry and his wife, and all for money. I feel really sorry for her kids, who might already be at the age when they can read this stuff, in their mum’s own words.
And to spill this stuff, to even speak to that slimy maggot, Piers Morgan, of all people…Ugh
From Spare, it sounds like Meghan was bankrolling everything.
To contrast this woman, there’s that man who Meghan briefly worked with who was offered a five figure salary to lie and say he had a one-night stand with Meghan, which he turned down.
Sometimes I feel like I’m on shutter island.
Living there with u – the rent sucks
Hah legit, rent sucks, war is peace, ignorance is strength. The least they could do if they’re gonna try to control my mind via the rags is to make it affordable to live in this little twilight zone
Ok… the lack of introspection in this one is mind blowing… I know this is geared towards the Uk public but their press must really think they are stupid!
Insert unkind comment here. She’s delusional and tacky.
She’s workin it. Her rent must be due. I know the rents are rising in the UK. She swinging on that pole for dear life!
I’m gonna put this as politely as I possibly can (which admittedly is not very): Honey, you are fishing for compliments without bait.
If she’s 40…let’s just say life has not been kind because I am 43 and she looks older than me.
I’m 44 and she looks like she could be my much older, not so wise sister or aunt.
She’s 40??????? And Meg is 40? Ok, you really don’t have to say anything more. Sure, H must feel terrible about how he traded down with his beautiful, hot smart wife🤣 what a bunch of losers. And it really says sth about you when you’re a woman and can’t admit and admire the beauty and achievements of another woman but have an urge to insult her however you can.
She has no business dragging Meghan, a person she has never met, into her twisted story. How would she like people bringing her family members into it? This entire thing is sick. This woman needs to invest in some mirrors and take a good hard look at herself. What is with these obese no chin women thinking they are above other women? I would never say anyone down graded it’s laughable.
Meghan has more self respect, class and dignity in her little toe than this women will ever have.
I’m 42 and she looks a good decade older than me
I have never heard that saying before but I love it and it fits so perfectly here.
Oh my god that is the most amazing saying! I love this site, come for the gossip stay for the learning (and laughs).
That is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard lol
Well, I’M GONNA SAY IT, because I am not showing any kindness to these people who don’t reciprocate kindness to H &M:
The fact that this basic, crass, lying, talentless, uneducated, attention seeking woman thinks she is in any way “better” than Meghan is delusional and downright farcical.
And THAT’S me being kind.
Yes Sasha, he’s no longer the boy you remembered coz he’s now an almost 40 year old man with a family of his own and responsibilities to boot. As for Piers, I know he’s so desperate to be linked to Harry and Meghan or for them to notice him but he’ll never come close. All he’ll ever have is his pathetic photo posing with their wax figurines.
Yeah, whatever you say honey…. moving on…..
Let’s see: an older, haggard looking digger driver with what appears to be little morals, conscience, and fame seeking vs a philanthropic, stunning actress who appears to be financially successful, independent and loyal…
Yah Sasha and Peirs your math ain’t mathing… the gal of them both to say it’s a downgrade with a straight face
Harry married up.
Btw she’s really milking her 15 minutes of fame isn’t she?
@INGE he most definitely did.
😱🤬🤯
You know what’s really funny is if she had contacted the publisher and asked to speak to Harry, she could have told him times are tough and money is tight so could he send her a few pounds to get through the cost of living crisis. He would have been more than happy to help her out I’m sure. Debasing both of them for cash is not the way.
No way would Harry have sent her money. That seems very close to blackmail – “send me some money or I’m going to the tabloids.”
This occurred to me, believe me, but what would she be blackmailing him for? That she would out herself? I mean, it’s a stupid story that only the tabloids think make Harry look bad. If I learned nothing from SPARE, I learned that Harry is kind and generous to a fault.
Just imagine what those nasty tabloids would say about this woman if they weren’t using her to crap on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
They would verbally brutalize her.
Now that she’s done this, when they do turn on her, it will be hard to feel sorry for her as they pick her apart physically, and trash her job, her family and her trashiness.
Yup, the tide usually turns and she’s given them so, so much fodder. What a tacky, tacky loser. You don’t get more classless than this lady and they’ll use how rough she looks for a field day.
Exactly. So much for their “proper English rose” brush that they seem to enjoy painting women with in the UK against Meghan. If not for the agenda to stick it to Harry, they would be absolutely destroying this woman.
“Just imagine what those nasty tabloids would say about this woman if they weren’t using her to crap on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
Exactly. But she’s willing to laugh along with and encourage another woman’s conservative male bully. That’s a tactic that often elevates a woman in this sick world, even if it’s temporary.
She is so pathetic
She is pathetic.. I feel for her two daughters I can’t imagine having to live with the fallout from having a mother that would do this. (I would feel bad for the husband but I read he supports this) I certainly wouldn’t let my children associate with this family in anyway ever. Sorry
If I speak…..
We should all have the confidence to be that self delusional. Meghan is a self made millionaire, an accomplished philanthropist, and a kind, beautiful woman. This person saw an opportunity to sell herself out and took it. That’s all I’ll say.
It’s easy now to see why William was in utter disbelief that Harry could be dating Meghan.
LOL! So true @Mimi
😀
this sums it up perfectly 🤣
Clearly adulthood fixed Harry’s picker.
Maybe it is as simple as a dog whistle. Her being white and brit and all. To some peopleshe would even beat Beyonce in any contest by default.
Yep, that’s what it sounds like. She’s blonde, white, and British, and thinks that’s enough to make her better than Meghan.
Appart from being a media whore for selling the story, outing herself and the playing the victim, I think she is in over her head and has no idea how the handle a situation she invited herself.
I think her comments are meant to be funny and kind of self deprecating, the kind of humor you show with our friends, the are perfect media fodder to take out of context.
Sme with ‘He’s not the boy I remember, that’s for sure. But again I’m not in his shoes, I have no idea what’s going on in his head, I haven’t seen him for 21 years.’, so much space for interpretation.
I think she is greedy and dumb and has no idea what she got herself into.
If Harry were married to Sasha and MM was his “virginity taker”, this whole ‘he downgraded’ argument would make sense. But Sasha, honey… I appreciate that you love yourself and that your self-esteem is intact.
How very Piers of Piers .
‘Do you think he’s traded up from you or down?’
He thinks this is an appropriate question to ask any woman? But then I suppose I should expect something like this from the man who happily posted soft p0rn photos of his wife and lunches with the likes of Clarkson?
As for her? She may be looking for a big pay out and her 15 minutes of fame but nope I still don’t think it was her.
Ok, so she was joking. Probably. And she’s milking her 15 minutes of fame. And this is the most amount of money she’s ever going to see in her life. Because she digs holes for a living. Like a varmint. I’m going to leave it at that, because, hey, she might actually be a kind but just immensely stupid person, and perhaps should be given some grace.
“Because she digs holes for a living. Like a varmint” 💀💀💀
Shut down the internet and turn off the lights, because nothing can top this sentence.
*flips off the lights* YEP. I’m still cackling over, “Like a varmint.”
That’snotokay your comment is succinct and says it all. You made my day. Thanks. “She digs holes, like a varmint.” Perfection!
I agree with the entirety of your comment.
There’s an old saying about it being better to be quiet and be perceived as a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt here and say she was joking but Piers was not. However, she should be thoroughly ashamed of herself. No one knew who she was and no one was especially interested until the journos started offering her (I agree low six figures) to spill. So much for the sisterhood. Please go away again.
She doesn’t deserve to be given the benefit of the doubt because she chose to not only out herself but to continue to give interviews to the likes of DM, the Sun and Piers. She chose the most vile and hateful media towards the Sussexes to give interviews to. She knew that whatever she said would be used to attack Harry and Meghan. What type of woman reveals herself publicly and then answers such a misogynistic question to attack a woman she doesn’t know? Everyone looking at her for the past week knows that Meghan runs circles around her without even trying.
I’ve seen online at one point she was part of the Highgrove staff so yes this could be another inside job
What has she done to warrant the benefit of the doubt? Do you think people in the UK are oblivious to Piers Morgan’s vendetta against Meghan? He was on Good Morning Britain disparaging Meghan every single morning since 2018 until he walked out. These people KNOW he hacked people’s phones when he was an editor.
They know exactly who he is and still go on his show and use his platform to shit on Meghan.
So again…what has she done to warrant the benefit of the doubt here?
This.
This part. Assuming she is the person Harry mentioned she’s entitled to discuss her experience & to make money from it. But don’t pretend to be a victim when you are willingly putting yourself out there. And at this point everyone knows of piers agenda against H&M so you know you are going to be used to disparage them which is why I have no sympathy for the fact that this trading comment is causing Sasha to be mocked online. She will probably cry about bullying & trolling because of the press at one point but she invited them in just like Thomas markle.
I imagine she was joking about trading down & her words are being twisted but it was obvious bait & she could have chosen to not answer or said something kinder that wasn’t a put down
gross. she has the same crazy eyes as meghan’s half-sister samantha.
This!
I finally read Spare, y’all, just before this clownshow news cycle happened. I kept thinking, Harry mentioned his first time in the book I just read? I remembered the brief passage when they started interviewing her.
As for trading down, it’s a Friday in the year 2023 of our Lord Beyonce, and I do not know why anyone would say something like that in public. Can we also be done with gross white men, a la Piers Morgan?
It was a rude question from Piers though. Do u think he downgraded or upgraded from u? Wtf. She coulda just said we both found our right people in the end and let that be it. Which would have been classy. Piers is such a low life.
Everyone knows this woman outed herself and is doing it for money and to throw hate at Meghan. She is doing herself no favors because she is getting dragged hard ( especially for that comment for saying Harry downgraded with Meghan) and it’s what she deserves.
Personally, I think she is lying. I don’t think she is the woman but if she wants to attach herself to a moment that Harry describes as ‘shameful’ and is embarrassed by it, then by all means……
I’m going to try to follow the “being kind” edict here so I’ll say it this way:
It’s like when you go to your high school reunion and you see how some of your classmates look now. And you think to yourself, “You know, I’m not doing as badly as I thought.”
Alright, I’ll stop there.
“He went from a digger to a gold digger” claimed the biggest gold digger of this country 😒
Stupid, ridiculous, embarrassing etc etc BUT I love the gem that “H” is an old nickname among Harry’s friends. I have read so many sneering comments (not here obvs) about how forced and unnatural this nickname Meghan “created” is. Ha!
So it’s official right? Mad cow disease is back? How to explain the insanity?
By downgrade she means black. Her racism is showing.
Hahahahahahaha. She’s just inviting ridicule, point blank.
I mean. Really?! Does she not own a mirror and have look into it recently?! Geez louise.
What a thirsty person. I hope all that money is worth it when people are mocking her.
I hate gold digging season. I wanted to be all – let the bint tell her story to get her 15 min and some cash but here’s another public deranger
“Prince Harry’s former lover Sasha Walpole revealed the Duke of Sussex is ‘not the boy she remembers’ ”
Of course not. He’s a grown ass man now with a family to provide for and protect. He wouldn’t look twice at you today. Hell, if he was sober, he probably wouldn’t have looked twice at you back then, because CLEARLY alcohol was involved.
Who here is the same person they were at 17? I’m not. I have grown and learned a lot since then. Harry fought in 2 wars and he said his time in the military changed him ( it does to ALL veterans) her comment is ignorant. This isn’t doing what the tabloids wanted. Harry isn’t getting dragged, Sasha is.
GINGER, yes conflict does change us, I know I’m not the same woman I was before. No, I’m stronger and more confident of my own worth, just like Harry. Now I watched the Morgan sht show last night and he tied himself in knots trying to get this stupid woman to say something nasty and malignant about harry, but that was all she said about him, and NO no one called him H before Megan did, his nickname was spike, so there is one of many errors she has now made. That alongside trying to say Harry outed her and friend’s were asking questions, where are these friends, she’s a digger driver and they are? And live where? I know I don’t live anywhere near where I lived as a teenager, and my circle of friends is completely different now. I guess no one ever taught her to say NO (about anything), because even if questions had been asked she could have said “no, not me”, and carried on driving her digger. I don’t think the stupid money grabbing media wh**re has any idea of the hell she has unleashed on herself, because once this story has faded, they will go after HER, and her friends and family, then God help her because karma is the rags she sold her soul to
She reminds me of Samantha Markle in so many ways.
was thinking the same thing
Yep, and I won’t use the words as they’ll get my comment deleted. Bottom-feeding trash.
How many people watched that show, two, three? Piers should be embarrassed. Everyone on salt island should be embarrassed. Good grief.
When the media jackals she’s entertaining bc it’s profitable turn on her, and the backlash for her sexism today (and predatory behavior back then) starts to hit, who wants to bet she’ll start wailing, acting like she “doesn’t understand why this is happening”. And a lot of the women who said nothing while Meghan was being abused, will come out and act like anyone who doesn’t pity this grotesque creature is some sort of moral coward. Don’t fall for it. When she gets hers, let her have it.
All the “blonde” middle-aged hags in England (and the US tbh) fantasizing that Harry would have SHOULD HAVE chosen them are mind boggling, and the racism screams from their delusions. And I still don’t know what in the hell a digger driver is, and I don’t have the interest to Google it.
it’s also known as a backhoe. I’m not even going to make the obvious joke.
@SomeChick!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Also, thanks for the info. May I say that she bears the countenance of someone who works with heavy machinery, out in the elements, day in day out. I’m almost sorry for her. Those humiliation £££ had to be very tempting.
LMFAO!!! Sure, Jan 🙄😂
I just can’t believe that people are actually interested in this story to the point where she’s gotten several interviews out of, front page stories in the tabloids, etc. It was a few paragraphs (if that) in harry’s book.
I get that the tabloids would rather talk about her than talk about Caroline Flack or some of the other women mentioned in Harry’s book (like the woman whose name escapes me, but they broke up once she realized how bad the press was going to be.) Even so, its just…..boring. Prince lost his virginity 20 years ago. How fascinating. The tabloids are really going into overdrive to avoid talking about the rest of the book, aren’t they?
Agree. This story is just not that interesting. It was a few sentences in this book. Am hoping Piers is the last big interview and she can go home and spend her money.
I honestly don’t think the general public are interested – it’s the tabloids wanting mileage out of this because they’re not getting any news from the Sussexes (particularly Meghan). Although I do think you meant people as in tabloids (or maybe you didn’t)! And Sasha is happy to go along with it because 1) it’s giving her some fame/relevancy even though it’ll be short lived and 2) she’s getting paid which is great for her especially with the cost of living crisis happening.
That’s kind of what I meant, I just worded it a little weirdly, lol. Like I actually don’t think that people are that interested in this woman, this is just the tabloids going into overdrive bc this is “better” for them to discuss than Charles’ new gold carriages or whatever.
Okay love child of Miss Piggy and Jabba the Hut. NotSorry. Anybody that comes for Meghan after she says that she deals with suicidal ideation from being bullied, deserves it. Moo, cow.
Most of the time when someone is gaslighting (with exception of ASPD), they are actually gaslighting themselves…we just get to hear it. The person gaslighting is creating a different world in which they need to live in in order to maintain the concepts that support their ego and sense of self.
These people have to believe that Meghan is a downgrade in order to maintain the classist superiority we didn’t know ran that deep and is so crucially necessary for them.
I mean, she definitely outed herself but also this was clearly, clearly a joke in response to a dumb question from a clown.
The audacity English women have is crazy.
I *hope* she meant it in a jokey self confidence way. As in she knows she’s not really an upgrade but is going “haha totally am!” because it’s obvious what reality is. I don’t know how she said it as I refuse to give Piers views in any way, shape or form. And I think I’ve said enough about her that probably isn’t nice anyway.
The fact that she is on Piers Morgan shows exactly the context she intends.
100%
I’ll go ahead and say the mean thing. She looks like a fckin potato.
And only people at the bottom of the ladder say things like “traded down”.
This. This is the same man who made those disgusting comments about Meghan Markle being suicidal, and she’s here putting Meghan down right along with him.
So I hope everyone trying to “give her the benefit of the doubt” and saying she has every right to cash in stays quiet after this, lol.
You can look at her behavior and say that this shows Harry is right. Once someone begins cooperating with the gutter press, it’s a slippery slope. Maybe she really needs the money, I don’t know, but it seems like she sold her personal integrity pretty easily.
If she had to meet with Piers Morgan – and she didn’t have to; these are choices she’s making – she could have been diplomatic. She could have said, “His family with Meghan looks lovely” or made a joke about how he fell in love with Meghan because Meghan reminded Harry so much of her. Then Morgan would have had another tantrum and walked off screaming.
She was his first boink – not his first love. It was 5 minutes honey. 5. I don’t for one minute think that anyone I had a quick moment with (even a kiss) is pining away for me 24 years later and that I should be compared to his wife. Wow. Get some perspective and some pride.
Her saying it wasn’t an inglorious episode confirmed to me that she clearly saw that moment as more than it was. Harry has every right to think it was embarrassing, it was his first time and he was drunk.
This woman is Harry’s Scammy Markle.
I will be the jerk- dear Sasha you are not good looking, appear 15 years older than you are, fuck pub dudes in fields, drive a backhoe for a living, and just sold out your explicit, identifying sex details to the press. You are not a catch. Harry couldn’t have traded down from rock bottom. Meghan quite frankly is a damn goddess in every way. Harry ascended to the heavens when he landed her.
She looks like a blonde Sarah Huckabee. Probably acts like one too. Gross.
This is how strong racism is in yt woman, to think that she is at all an “upgrade” from MM.
She looks like Shrek.
Her moment in the headlines is lasting longer than her romp in the grass. Guess she’s no longer concerned about dear old dad or her husband and her kids. Making that money one embarrassing and self-serving interview at a time. Hope it is worth it because they’ll turn on you eventually. As for saying Meghan is a downgrade from her, she knows damn well that’s a lie, but being a racist twat with Piers and company is lucrative business.
This story is infuriatingly a giant nothing burger.
I HATE to have to defend this woman but one this ONE point, I feel like I need to say something. Piers ASKED her if Megan was an upgrade or downgrade and she laughed and said a downgrade. I don’t think she actually feels that way, more so a joke. Or at least, she wasn’t out there to talk crap about Megan. It was not like she got on tv and proclaimed that she is better than Megan. (Though I suppose the actual topic of Harry and their tryst 21 years ago is not really all that much nobler of a topic)
She is a mess. There have been numerous stories about this clown and there is no news there. She spent 15 minutes in a field with Harry 21 years ago and has not seen him since. Yet she is splashed EVERYWHERE like she is some Harry expert.
We don’t even know if she IS who he meant.
It’s so aggravating. I just want her face to go away.
“Its a joke”. Yeah that’s what Jeremy Clarkson tried and he rightfully got roasted for it. As far as Piers ASKING her like that is some kind of excuse, please. Bish knew exactly what she meant by saying that. She can go jump in the river.
She meant it imo. Walpole gets no free pass from me. She probably likes dm bots praising her and piers flattery
This person and her Pick Me tour is disgraceful. When Kaiser first wrote about this story on Monday, she was rightly and soundly criticized for her bullshit. A few folks however were on here talkin bout they thought we were over reacting and misconstruing her intentions, that she was being pretty good natured about the whole thing.
Yeah, those who criticized this woman were right about her need for attention and I will add racist to it. Cause why would she say that Harry downgraded from a behind a pub f*ck to a gorgeous, kind hearted, generous, hard working woman in Meghan? Why because Meghan is the black girl and this harpy is a white woman. What a raggedy ass fool she is.
I really think she’s lying. She’s only two years older than Harry and one year younger than Meg. I doubt that Harry would refer to her as “an older woman.” I won’t even comment on the things she said during the interview because it’s all batsh!t.
Ditto. Won’t comment on things she said in interviews because I don’t watch.
I’m embarrassed on her behalf.
Is “verbal prostitution” a thing? Because that’s the closest thing I can think of to describe what this is: purposefully saying foolish shit for money and completely giving up all dignity in the process. Idk, couldn’t be me, but I guess we all make choices in this life…. and that’s the nicest thing I have to say about this woman.
PS, I also feel like she and the tabs are trolling Meghan supporters with that comment and already have the next article waiting to drop, where she cries about how “mean” and “bullying” Meghan supporters are for pointing out the obvious. Watch this space.
Yeah she’s gross for selling herself like this, but Piers Morgan has turned his boner rage vendetta into a full time job. It’s unnerving.
Jesus Christ, the BM is paying this woman to insult Meghan already. Infantry soldiers call this type a “ditch pig.” Enough said.
Someone on Twitter said this woman looked like a boiled potato in a blond wig and now I can’t unsee it.
And no, I don’t feel bad in the slightest repeating that dig on her looks when this fameho has the audacity/caucasity to say that Harry “traded down” with Meghan. Girl, please.
I have no issue being mean- she’s the one who went there by talking about Meghan. So I will go LOWER. She looks like a baked ham with a wig on it. 40 years old and looks old enough to be Harry’s MOTHER. HOMELY BAKED HAM.
She’s been called Shrek on Twitter.
There’s an Omaha artist, Ella Weber, who carried around a deli ham and photographed it everywhere for six months. Then gave it a burial. Both hilarious and poignant.
I’d pay really good money for a social and clinical psychologist to unpack and write about the deep, deep pathological need by factions of the British tabloid media, members of Harry’s family, the BRF as an institution, white women, in general, and older white men and women, in particular to attack and attempt to destroy Meghan. I know people might chime in here to say things like it’s racism, misogyny, and/or misogynoir. Those things are obvious. However, something deeper has been triggered in these people.
I don’t get it from a rational perspective and I don’t get it from an emotional perspective. I simply would like to know why and what they get out of this and, also, how can it be stopped.
The way this woman is making the rounds SOMEBODY is going to come out on her and say she’s lying and claim she was the first shaggy. This woman can’t prove she did Harry and she desperately wants Harry to acknowledge her. She probably bragged to her family and friends and Harry’s refusal to confirm makes her look like a liar.
Huh? Like really? Excuse me why I go laugh my A off at these two thirsty B who are obsessed with two people who don’t even know them.Like stop.
This idiot thinks Harry downgraded because Meghan is not white. Let’s just say what it is. I knew exactly what she meant, even in print.
Oh FFS, can they stop with calling her “Harry’s former lover?!” That has way too dignified a ring to it. She was a half-assed (probably literally) one-shag-stand. In a field behind a pub. Why she wants this broadcast to the world is beyond me.
It HAS to be for money. I guess she figures Harry got paid for telling the story, why shouldn’t she? But Harry didn’t bring anyone else into his business. He didn’t name names or give any indication whatsoever who she was.
Also, people are interested in hearing Harry’s story. No one is interested in her. Until now. This will pass and she’ll be back to driving her digger, a little richer but obviously no wiser.
She is ghastly. She would make a good match for tom m a r k l e. Piers said he paid tom for his interview I am assuming he is paying Walpole.
The irony is that the tabloids won’t talk about the parts of book which drag the media, which my guess is 95% of it, but they are unwittingly promoting it HARD with these stunts, and thus shooting themselves in the foot.
If Meghan suggested he write this book, she is a genius, because not only are they making truckloads of money, but people are complaining the Sussex’s are getting over exposed, and everyone is getting tired of them. Which means they get to stay rich and famous but with no paps hiding in the bushes. Which means Archie and Lily get to grow up having a magical life.
What a frakking mess of a joke this is. Pathetic. Gross. And her mouth keeps going. Vomit.
Stating the obvious; Harry will keep his silence for her entire 15 minutes of fame and cash grabbing, then he will ” Boom”, she is not the one, lying through her teeth, etc. and suggest she return all the money she was paid for lying about him. At this point will he introduce the real first timer? I would pay to watch this unfold.
What sucks is that Harry can’t sue for this because proof would fall on him and he did not release the woman’s name. The rats got a win on this one.
I disagree. Walpole and piers are the losers. Piers is obsessed with Meghan and piers is using walpole
I doubt he will say anything about this because it is completely beneath him, lol. She doesn’t deserve any of his acknowledgement.
As my dear Mom would say, Bless her heart.
Like Meghan said on Oprah the UK media don’t report the news they create it.
This is Harry’s book, this woman was Harry’s first time allegedly and its still about Meghan?
She’s being used to insult & denigrate Meghan. Just like Kate is being used to “see off” Meghan. Everyone and everything on that island is used by the UK media to attack Meghan. The upside is that the press strategy is now so obvious it’s no longer effective.
This Morganesque descent into true farce and incomprehensibility is never ending. What needs to happen now is the first person this woman ever had sex with (the guy who ‘took’ her virginity lol) needs to come forward and tell his story. After all he was the first of Harry’s first, surely that’s got to be worth a few £/$ 🙄.
Or, what about the owner of the field where Harry’s first time happened? They could be onto a nice little earner by organising private coach trips to view the exact spot 🤣.
Even Fergie is now bandwagoning H&M’s names with hints of revealing bits of gossip about them to promote her latest venture.
Just spouting the words Harry and/or Meghan seems to be a money & attention grabber whatever level of society or moral landscape you frequent.
I have no interest in giving this man any money by watching the video, but was she saying that in a joking tone? Either way, just another vile person in H&M’s life who wants to take advantage of a little 15 minutes of fame while looking bitter and stupid while doing it.
People need to stop giving this vile disgusting racist woman the benefit of the doubt she sold her story . For 15 mins of Fame she said with her whole chest that Harry downgrades she is a willing participant in the media game she honestly think she better than Meghan because the color of her skin .
Are you really gonna say that when you look like Sean Spicer with a wig? Sweaty you’re ugly af so shut it!