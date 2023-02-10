King Charles laughed & said ‘who’ when a man asked him to ‘bring back Harry’

King Charles stepped out solo on Thursday in London. He visited the newly-renovated Leighton House (a museum), where he got to see various treasures in the Arab Hall. Some of the new treasures were commissioned by one of Charles’s side projects, Turquoise Mountain, which helps global artisans and craftsmen make and sell their goods in a global market. He was presented with a puzzle box from Jordan and he struggled with it, apparently.

Something notable happened on Wednesday, when Charles and Camilla were doing a walkabout at one of their events. The king was greeting some of his subjects and one gentleman asked him to “bring back Harry”:

While the monarch was greeting royal fans at the University of East London’s Stratford Campus, one attendee shrieked, “Can you bring back Harry?” as King Charles shook hands. After seemingly mishearing what the student said — the king asked “Who?” in his initial response — Charles simply burst into laughter and continued his visit.

[From Page Six]

I saw the video (which is no longer available) and the man in the crowd actually asked twice, with Charles’s “who?” in between. I mean… the Windsors still believe that the Sussex issue will “blow over” eventually and it’s been over three years. Charles is feverishly planning his Chubbly and all anyone can talk about is Harry and whether he’ll come. But I’d also like to point out that there is this consistent belief among the British populace that it’s just a matter of Charles ordering Harry to come back or that it’s Charles’s call as to where Harry lives. And that’s not the case. And notice that it’s solely about Harry too.