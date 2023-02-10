King Charles laughed & said ‘who’ when a man asked him to ‘bring back Harry’

King Charles stepped out solo on Thursday in London. He visited the newly-renovated Leighton House (a museum), where he got to see various treasures in the Arab Hall. Some of the new treasures were commissioned by one of Charles’s side projects, Turquoise Mountain, which helps global artisans and craftsmen make and sell their goods in a global market. He was presented with a puzzle box from Jordan and he struggled with it, apparently.
Something notable happened on Wednesday, when Charles and Camilla were doing a walkabout at one of their events. The king was greeting some of his subjects and one gentleman asked him to “bring back Harry”:
While the monarch was greeting royal fans at the University of East London’s Stratford Campus, one attendee shrieked, “Can you bring back Harry?” as King Charles shook hands.
After seemingly mishearing what the student said — the king asked “Who?” in his initial response — Charles simply burst into laughter and continued his visit.
I saw the video (which is no longer available) and the man in the crowd actually asked twice, with Charles’s “who?” in between. I mean… the Windsors still believe that the Sussex issue will “blow over” eventually and it’s been over three years. Charles is feverishly planning his Chubbly and all anyone can talk about is Harry and whether he’ll come. But I’d also like to point out that there is this consistent belief among the British populace that it’s just a matter of Charles ordering Harry to come back or that it’s Charles’s call as to where Harry lives. And that’s not the case. And notice that it’s solely about Harry too.
I didn’t realize the video wasn’t still available! Just to add, after Charles says who?, the man says “Harry, your son, Archie’s dad.” Archie’s dad!!! Appreciated how there was no erasure of Archie. This man would not let Archie be erased. Has Charles ever once said Archie’s name in public?
This person as well the Royal Family, the press and some of the public believe that Meghan took Harry away from them. The opposite is true.
I don’t think that is the case. I interpreted it more as: ‘charles go call your son and make up’
If the video was taken down, then why? Bc they don’t want to show that people actually want Charles to make up with his son? They don’t want people to see Charles laughing at the idea of his son? Guess the vid doesn’t fit Charles’ propaganda, chuckaganda?
Maybe the questioner, unlike C, knows that they won’t get H back without M. Where H goes M goes and vice versa. Salt and pepper anyone?
@sure: charles knows what is needed to make nice with harry. So does william. The problem is that neither of them is willing to admit fault and apologize for what they have done. So instead they do what they always done: soiling people’s minds with propaganda insisting that this is all meghans fault. And the public happily believes that because to suggest that the royals might be flawed is somehow seen as an attack on britain and Britishness.
But did he really “mishear” or is Harry now “what’s his name?” in Charles’ mind? Apparently, he’s no longer “darling boy”.
Mr. Awkward In Chief has no common sense let alone a sense of humor. Is this always going to be the Windsor’s idea of clever repartee? “Oprah who? HAHAHAHAHA” “Harry who? HAHAHAHAHA” It’s pathetic and cringey. Also, not helping Charles, if your goal is to entice your SON (not his wife or children) to abandon his family ON HIS SON’S BIRTHDAY, to show up for your Posh Chubbly?!
I think this is exactly the same school of “humour” as “Oprah who?” and it went down just as well. It’s also not surprising from Charles “whatever love means” Windsor. He just can’t help revealing his pettiness.
I’ll bet right after he was congratulating himself for his clever comeback while everyone else around him was aghast.
I wouldn’t piss on this dude if he was on fire, and Harry shouldn’t either. Let him look like the petty man he is. Stay away. Forget reconciliation, because they don’t deserve it.
You are getting what you deserve Charles an heir with anger issues and his work shy wife.
I felt like that guy asking Charles to bring Harry back has definitely fallen for the tabloid bullshit and that Harry is basically being held hostage by MM. Charles looks like an idiot too.
Didn’t see the video – did KFC really not hear him the first time or is he just revealing his true character once again? If so, he’s incredibly obtuse as well as selfish. He has no idea how the rest of the world will interpret this interaction against him (or he doesn’t care).
I feel like I’m watching a slow train wreck with this Chubbly. His sycophantic courtiers, nobles and wanna-be nobles (looking at you, Judy Dench and Rupert) really cannot see outside their privileged, white bubble. Their area of influence and prestige is small and getting smaller as England’s influence and relevance fades away like its once grand empire.
I think all of us have said it at one point or another, Charles only cares about being king and that HIS needs are being met. He is a horrible person and I hope that it exposed more and more.
That is gossip to try to slam Diana. Harry looks like a young prince philip with Spencer red hair. Hewitt is childless. Harry looks more like Charles than William does and harry was 2 when Diana and Hewitt first got involved. This is gossip to put down harry.
OK, I was curious about this “Harry’s isn’t Charles’ son” gossip. I never believed it, but I was bored so I looked at a “conception date” calendar to see around when Diana would have gotten pregnant with Harry.
It turns out she most likely got pregnant over the week that the family is usually at Sandringham for Christmas. Which makes sense. They’re usually kind of hunkering down then, not out doing events. Diana said that the time between William’s birth and the late stages of her second pregnancy were very tough and isolating, that Charles was distant. But during that week? They would have been together. No Camilla allowed.
Harry is definitely part Mountbatten-Windsor. He looks like his father and grandfather.
So did Charles. Many. Maybe that means William isn’t his either. Maybe Camilla’s kids are his bio kids and that’s why he’s trying to legitimize her and them. Maybe no one in this scenario is “legitimate” and they should all be removed from succession, stripped of their riches, and forced to live as the basest, most mediocre human beings that they are. Maybe?
That would actually be hilarious (and possibly good news at least to PH). Then the line could go through Andrew. That would give the UK a proper king.
If Charles isn’t William’s father, then this means that Diana cheated on Charles when she was only 20 years old.
No way would Diana have cheated that early she fell for Charles line and loved him. He got the two heirs from her and ditched her.
If she cheated, it definitely wasn’t early in her marriage. She was too naive then, too trusting and insecure. The cheating didn’t start until later, when it was clear he had no intention of being a good or faithful husband and she said f this, I’m going to do what I want.
Will and harry are his children. Janet Jenkins one of Charles girlfriends gave an interview which is still on the internet she hints that her child Jason might be charles.
I would absolutely buy that Camilla’s daughter is Charles’s. She looks like a Mountbatten.
What hope after publicly announcing something so cruel and so true? While LAUGHING.
I hope Harry believes the harmful apathy his father is showing him and that Harry clean cuts every tie.
I didn’t see it, but I hope Harry did. Because that would be enough to stop hoping for something good from Chuck.
Video here: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a42823424/king-charles-reaction-fan-bring-back-harry/
Prince Charles loathed Diana.
King Charles despises Henry.
No reconciliation of any sort is to be envisaged. End of the story.
The joke will be on Charles if this gets back to Harry and there will be an announcement the Sussexes will not come to the coronation and this is why.
NOW, hopefully NOW the rest of the UK will see what I have seen for years. Charlie chinless is a man child, a bully and completely useless as a father and human being. He has NO RIGHTS to dismiss a question about Harry, he has no rights to dismiss ANY QUESTIONS, part of his oath as king is to SERVE,, or has he had it changed to TAKE. See this is the problem with the inbred, ignorant, arrogant Royals. They think because THEY dont want to talk about harry, Megan or their children, we don’t, they assume that because they want the press to print wonderful things about THEM, that we believe every bit of bullsht printed. They assume that whilst the press print every leaked story about harry and meghan that we think the stories are true! Hey Charlie, NO WE DONT
You have leaked to many stories, had printed so much crap about your son and his family that people are sick of it and YOU. Good luck with your chubbly because NO ONE is talking about it and YOU they are talking about it AND HARRY AND MEGAN, fail Charlie, epic fail