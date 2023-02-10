Princess Kate ‘is a tough woman… she is a real stalwart through this’

Here are more photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Cornwall on Thursday, plus some additional photos of Kate’s event on Wednesday, when she got to hang out with Captain Preet Chandi. For a while, it seemed like William and Kate were going to do more separate events, but the day in Cornwall was their third joint-appearance in less than two weeks. William was with her when she launched Shaping Us at BAFTA, and they went to the Windsor foodbank together on January 26th. Is this a new era of William and Kate being able to do events together without looking like they’re disgusted with one another? Perhaps. According to People Magazine’s cover story, Kate is as tough as they come and she’s a real asset for William. Her people always say that.
Kate Middleton is moving forward following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. While the Princess of Wales has stayed silent on her brother-in-law’s bombshell book, which portrayed her as cold towards him and Meghan Markle, she is “no shrinking violet,” a family friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
“She is a tough woman. It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as she is a real stalwart through this,” the friend says.
Another friend tells PEOPLE, “So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on. The whole situation is very sad, but it’s business as usual, and she’s getting on with the job because that’s what she does.”
Behind the scenes, discussions are underway onhow to work out a reconciliation between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. There’s “fatigue” at the consequences of the brothers’ estrangement, as one insider puts it, and recognition that something — or someone — must bridge the divide.
[From People]
I guess it’s much too late for the Keen Peacemaker narrative to rise again. Kate’s done with keen-peacemaking, everyone, she’s not going to solve her husband’s beef with Harry. Her new narrative is “Kate is moving on by winning the imaginary battle in her head against her nemesis Meghan!” Kind of crazy how Ol’ Stalwart wants credit for being “tough” when she also wants sympathy for Meghan sympathetically referencing her Baby Brain. Also: it continues to fascinate me to watch how Kate and William’s separate PR strategies diverge. Kate tells people that she’s indispensable, that she’s the only one who can soothe her intemperate, rage-filled, childish husband, that she’s his best asset. William’s PR is that Kate is fine, she raises the children and she doesn’t embarrass him too much. Anyway, we must allow Kate to get on with the job of copykeening her nemesis. Oh wait, it’s time for Kate to disappear for a month, whoopsie.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
The Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday 8th February with Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. The Princess of Wales was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history. Pushing the boundaries of human endeavor, Preet covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13-15 hours a day with as little as five hours sleep at times. Preet pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 120kg while battling temperatures of -30c and wind speeds of up to 60mph . Picture Arthur Edwards The Sun The Princess tries resistance training that Preet did to get fit for her trip,Image: 754844556, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: The Princess of Wales visits Landau Forte College Derby. The Princess of Wales joins world recording breaking Captain Preet Chandi on school visit to celebrate her expedition across Antarctica.The Princess of Wales was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history. Pushing the boundaries of human endeavour, Preet covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13-15 hours a day with as little as five hours sleep at times. Preet pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 120kg while battling temperatures of -30c and wind speeds of up to 60mph ., Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday 8th February with Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. The Princess of Wales was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history. Pushing the boundaries of human endeavor, Preet covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13-15 hours a day with as little as five hours sleep at times. Preet pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 120kg while battling temperatures of -30c and wind speeds of up to 60mph . Picture Arthur Edwards The Sun The Princess tries resistance training that Preet did to get fit for her trip,Image: 754844565, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: The Princess of Wales visits Landau Forte College Derby. The Princess of Wales joins world recording breaking Captain Preet Chandi on school visit to celebrate her expedition across Antarctica.The Princess of Wales was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history. Pushing the boundaries of human endeavour, Preet covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13-15 hours a day with as little as five hours sleep at times. Preet pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 120kg while battling temperatures of -30c and wind speeds of up to 60mph ., Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday 8th February with Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. The Princess of Wales was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history. Pushing the boundaries of human endeavor, Preet covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13-15 hours a day with as little as five hours sleep at times. Preet pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 120kg while battling temperatures of -30c and wind speeds of up to 60mph . Picture Arthur Edwards The Sun The Princess tries resistance training that Preet did to get fit for her trip,Image: 754844568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: The Princess of Wales visits Landau Forte College Derby. The Princess of Wales joins world recording breaking Captain Preet Chandi on school visit to celebrate her expedition across Antarctica.The Princess of Wales was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history. Pushing the boundaries of human endeavour, Preet covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13-15 hours a day with as little as five hours sleep at times. Preet pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 120kg while battling temperatures of -30c and wind speeds of up to 60mph ., Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to the Dracaena Centre in Cornwall, to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year.,Image: 755039730, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to the Dracaena Centre in Cornwall, to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year.,Image: 755039780, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
This is William and Kate’s first job as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The Royals will learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the Museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.
Pictured: Prince William, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
This is William and Kate’s first job as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The Royals will learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the Museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
This is William and Kate’s first job as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The Royals will learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the Museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.
Pictured: Prince William, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit The National Maritime Museum on February 9th, 2023 in Falmouth, England. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Falmouth, Cornwall, United Kingdom
When: 09 Feb 2023
Credit: Cover Images
Did they miss the point that Kate wasn’t cold toward Harry until he brought Meghan into the family? And even after if she could get him alone like at Phil’s funeral, she would try to get his attention.
She was acting and giving narrative about how she was a peace maker and the one to try and bring the brothers back together at philips fuberal, when really she was part of the instigators . Very hypocritical of her and her team. They cant pull out the peace maker card after Spare came out, so let’s take it back on how she’s a calming force to william. When her team starts talking about how she’s top sht, and she’s full on PR, snd shows how beneficial she is to the royal family, it’s because she wants something… great timing because trimmed down monarchy, at this time, willie, charlie and camilla can only drag themselves down and has no chance of surviving.
Why are william and kate having separate pr talking point again? I thought they’d gotten better at this
Because they live separate lives and only bond via their distain for Meghan. #BadMarriageForLife.
How did making eyes at him all through the funeral do that? And all the times in the past where she is ignoring Will in Harry’s favor, was that acting?
Tough like wet tissue paper and just as thin skinned. Luv ur pics Kaiser
By this point, Kate just looks so pathetic! No amount of fake smiles or guffawing can hide this poor woman’s insecurities.
I’m just happy she covered the high eyebrow 🤣
I’m waiting for the article about how Charles now calls her Titanium Kate, because Titanium is stronger than Tungsten.
Kate is a bully period.
And she really is framing her being a bully and doing a bad job with her half baked early years is akin to going to war lol
I read somewhere that’s she’s pregnant again???
Wishful thinking.
Ha! My mother read an article saying this on her Facebook and she was totally shocked. She was like “Why on Earth would she want a 4th kid for?” and she’s normally very sympathetic to Kate. Anyways, I googled it and it’s just one of those “she wants another kid this year” articles which come out every year.
Fake news.
I saw another comment like that as her coat was belted high like pregnant Eugenie, but then saw pics that she was wearing a belted coat OVER A BELTED DRESS.
I don’t know where I land on hilarious/ ridiculous honestly. Belts are her new buttons.
That fact that she’s hugging people at every engagement now suggests she’s not moved on. She’s been rattled by the book and the docuseries.
The hugs are funny. Like she’s clearly going in for these great big hugs just to counter what was said. It looks massively insecure and overly caring about what the Sussexes say when she now hugs and color coordinates with the burgundy brigade. Just to spite and win against her nemesis. She has no chill.
And the comments are all so predictable. ‘Look she’s hugging people! Meghan was wrong. HA!’ Like? Yeah she’s hugging people after she’s been called out. That literally doesn’t negate anything meghan said. If only, it shows that they are racist assholes. Clearly she had her prejudices ready when she met meghan because why is she comfortable hugging strangers l when she wouldn’t even hug her brother in law’s new gf?
Just proves that they never even gave her a chance
The hugs are cracking me up because they are SO obvious. She is clearly so rattled by the implication/impression from both the series and the book that she is cold, obsessed with protocol etc that she is going out of her way to hug everyone she can at this point.
It is so obvious and awkward.
Its amazing. Her hugging her old teacher on this trip made the BBC top 10 stories for an amazingly long time. I wonder if people who were out of the orbit of the full Spare fallout are now seeing these headlines and wondering WTF is going on.
Not even kidding when I say I think she even studied the way Meghan hugs. It’s weird. She’s visited Cornwall before. Why didn’t she photo-op with her teacher then? Surely it has nothing to do with the fact that Meghan visited her old school and hugged her former teacher in the document-series.
Oh she’s so tough, she changed a story about a bridesmaid fitting from a few years ago about 5 different times now. Probably more.
But same old same old from her yes.
Her facial expressions terrify me. Like, Disney should model their next evil villain after her. Maleficent and Ursula would shrink in her presence. Gat Damn!
She looks deranged in the above photo. Kinda like the Joker in the old Batman tv show. Only the Joker was better dressed and had his own hair (snark).
I have said Kate is not a damsel in distress.
She stalked, clawed and fought for the role of Williams wife. Any woman that went near him was “vaporized” as on article suggested.
William must have been dipping in rose bushes and lawyers again because the middleton pr is on a high again.
The way she keeps over exaggerating her facial expressions is weird.
We get it, she’s a steel marshmallow, she’s the QM reincarnate, etc. She’s either the lynchpin of the monarchy or the peacemaker or William’s stalwart partner, whatever.
The truth is she is obviously a deeply insecure woman with significant health issues who is competing with a woman who lives a continent and an ocean away and is probably baffled at the idea that she (Kate) even thinks there is a competition. she has her titles and her tiaras and the temporary protection of the press, and that’s about it.
This perfectly captures it all.
Seriously it really bothers me that we are watching someone waste away in real time and it gets no mention in the media because they’re so in the tank for Wills.
There are such amazing stories to be had — truthful stories about what is going on in that marriage and their weird relationship with Charles and Cowmilla — and they prefer manufactured ones about two people who left three years ago.
This is reading like Kate knows there’s a bus coming, and she doesn’t want to be the next one tossed under it.
Keen playing victim again. The mean girl expressions to Meghan are still on the internet
I have no idea what this pampered “princess” has in her entitled life to be so “tough” and “stalwart” about.
Because we, the unwashed masses, are wondering ‘but what does she do all day?’ and querying why she needs 4 houses and how on earth she can claim parenting is tough in this day and age with the aforementioned 4 houses, £130K on new clothes every year, full time staff, nannies, etc.
The family friend is probably Carole or uncle Gary
Tough…as in leathery?
How can somebody be tough when they play the victim at every chance they get? The amount of women Keen has chased away throughout her life doesn’t prove to me that she’s a tough cookie. It just showcases how deeply insecure and ugly she is, inside and out ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Oh she’s tough all right. She’s as tough as old boots. Anyone who can pontificate about the benefits of extended family regarding EY developments then make sure the whole world knows she ignored a little girl’s birthday party is as hard as nails. The woman is without shame.
A few strategic hugs isn’t fooling anyone. We saw her behaviour towards Meghan at the CWS, the Jubbly and QEII’s funeral. Kate’s a nasty piece of work who needs to stop using Meghan’s name to hide her inability to do the job she’s been waiting to do for over two decades.
She never wanted to “do the job,” jusr wanted the perks, titles, and money. Maybe back in uni days, she thought Willy could be a decent person? Everyone made excuses for him because he was a motherless child. She knows better now.
Since Harry exposed how the sausage is made, I noticed many of the recent articles are referring to ‘friends’ and ‘insider’ instead of ‘royal sources’ or ‘sources’ or ‘royal experts’. The KP and BP Principals seem to have a lot of ‘friends’ with loose lips 👄 in 2023. 🤔 The evolution of royal reporting.
OMG so true.
Wills: “OK listen, from now on when I leak stories to you, you attribute it to friends, got it?”
🙊 + 🙈 + 🙉 says nothing about Catherine’s purported resilience. It simply screams self-blinding aloofness and bigoted righteousness. It amazes me how such inability to take heed and absorb the constructive criticism directed at her both by the people she interacts with and her brother-in-law’s autobiography, are selectively upgraded as qualities, glorified as a token of fortitude and forbearance.
Kate’s crisis management sucks every angle you look at it: she is not a neutral party rising above controversies, she’s not the grand dame throwing herself into hard work. Catherine Middleton IS the problem : that inarticulate high-maintenance forty-year-old is part of an unholy trinity (William + her witch of a mother) who have been the steady ignition source of media fire that badgered an entire family out of England, the stalwart instigator and ally of a dirty war.
The revelations made by Harry in his book showing her icy character especially toward Meghan have really thrown her off. While anyone paying attention could tell Kate isn’t the warm mother figure she pretends to be in public and promoted by the UK media PR, the fact that Harry said she isn’t hits a different way and it will form a part of the public perception in a way that she can’t undo.
Mostly because her cold behaviour at the funeral confirmed everything Harry said, and he outlines examples of her bitchy behaviour toward Meghan from day one.
Imagine having your whole personality be defined by a woman who lives in another continent for the last 3 years!! She’s wearing more modern and professional clothes, she who didn’t know anything else but coatdresses and jeggings, she hugs people, she, who recoiled from everyone (Jamaica’s minister, lebron, not to mention Meghan..), she walks in front of William, she, who followed the protocol and let him walk in front of her, she has a life project with early years, she, who didn’t work (and still doesn’t ) at all and was constantly on vacations. She rebrands herself after 12 lazy years without any accomplishments in the royal family with the help of her PR and the RR .. but, unfortunately for her, whatever she does to imitate Meghan, no matter how many botox, fillers, wiglets, dresses etc. she has, she can’t have her nemesis’ confidence, grace and vision… and most importantly, she doesn’t have a loving partner to support her and encourage her.. so, everything is appearance only… an empty miserable life.
I love Kate’s “interested in what you’re saying face”. It’s the pursed lips, head to one side, as if there should be a lightbulb moment above her. “Yes, quantum physics, now you explain it, I get it.” And the grapple hands are in another photo. Before Kate, I never knew someone could have such a miniature wardrobe of social interaction outfits. Makes a Friday.
What jumped out at me reading this post is that the effin’ royal family can’t even come up with a way for the press to talk about the married in wives without using their maiden names. It’s ridiculous. They know newspaper style guides call for Firstname Lastname, but they keep pretending that these women’s only name is their title (or Princess HusbandName). Why isn’t Kate called Kate Mountbatten-Windsor if a last name is needed? It’s just so strange.
They tabloids live for clicks and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle get more clicks than the married names. They easily switched from Shy Di/Diana Spencer to Princess Di/Princess Diana because clicks were not a thing in the 80’s. Kate was in the tabloids as Kate for a decade before marrying and Meghan was a well-known actress by her maiden name. If Sophie gets the duchess title, they will use it because she never got clicks under any name.
Is she trying to make crew neck jumpers and assymetrical hemlines (Meghan) her new signature?
Oh she is tough alright – thats how she got to where she is. She toughed it out when no one else would. She was last girl standing and the only one who wanted to marry him.
Someone is desperate to change the narrative around herself – not gonna happen, the world now see’s you for what you are. A mean, vindictive woman child with the emotional depth of a nearly dried out puddle.
Kate is an insipid, vapid heartless Barbie and she will never change.Her and William the wank deserve each other
Hmm. Looks a lot like Meghan’s fav cream cashmere sweater.
These embiggening PR stories about Kate are too much. They are just plain nauseating at this point. They need to just stop briefing the press to try to make her into the second coming of the Virgin Mary. It’s gross.
How much of a friend can she be if she refers to her as Kate? I thought the command had gone out to the plebes that she is Catherine, FFS, not Kate. Also — not much of an asset if she can barely string two sentences together and is visibly wasting away.
What exactly is Kate going through that she needs to be a “stalwart “. What exactly is she facing ? She decided, with her raging husband, to harass, malign, and leak untrue stories about her SIL, to the point she was in mental distress and left the country, but this is about Kate going through what exactly? The fact that Harry caught on real quick to her true character and sees her exactly for the mean girl she is? The fact that she can completely copy the person she hates and come out smiling. This woman is a truly terrible person.
Look, she is a vain, self centred, jealous nasty peice of work. No amount of media spin can alter the fact that she is sooooo jealous of Megan that she has recorded every walk, every expression, every word, every laugh, in fact any and everything about Megan she can get her hands on, and once the children are tucked up in bed she spends HOURS rehearsing it all with the films running to try and get it all down pat, but nooooo Khate your not Megan, nothing like Megan and will never be her equal. I bet she even dreams about Megan every night (just like her husband does, when he’s not with Rose). It’s pathetic the way the media trys to big this shallow show pony up. Ma middletons media rampage is showing all over this, and it seems to be failing
Not a single one of those manic looks are genuine. Not one. The botox is off the bloody map here.
Meghan is a better person that I am. Meghan needs to start trolling Kate hard from Montecito. Put out a whole bunch of fake announcements of things she’s about to do:
Meghan is eager to begin her initiative Animal Sounds With Children initiative. Young Children learn better when they make animal sounds before their classes each day. Meghan will be attending preschools to engage children with Animal Sounds.
(Cue Ms Early Years showing up to a preschool to Moo moo and Oink Oink with a bunch of kids on camera).
William must be mad again. Look at all the embiggening shyte on Kate we’re seeing. Could it be more obvious?