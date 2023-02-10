British lords are throwing huge tantrums about not being invited to the Chubbly

Aristocrats have the most low-stakes melodramas, which is why posh-on-posh crime is so f–king hilarious. It’s always some lord or earl throwing a tantrum about a party invitation and running to the papers to cry about it. Well, true story: the British peerage is fighting. Members of the House of Lords believe that they should all be invited to King Charles’s coronation, only the Duke of Norfolk (the actual organizer in charge of the guest list) has been telling all of these titled toffs that actually, they’re not on the list. That British commentator Petronella Wyatt tweeted this out yesterday:
“Huge row over the Coronation brewing between the Duke of Norfolk, who is organizing it, and the sitting members of the House of Lords. I hear that unlike the Queen’s Coronation, which was attended by every peer, only peers who are members of the Government or close personal friends of the King, will be invited this time round. This has not gone down well. Norfolk won’t even reply to the letters and emails he has been sent by furious peers.
The Telegraph then picked up the story and it’s even funnier than Wyatt described:
Peers are in uproar over the Coronation after learning that only a minority will be invited, the Telegraph understands. Members of the House of Lords have been lobbying the Cabinet Office to argue their case, convinced that they have a right to attend.
However, the final decision about which peers and MPs will make the cut will be made by the Cabinet Office, which is keen to ensure that attendees are representative of all parties, geographical locations, ages and backgrounds. Government sources admitted that they were expecting dissent in the ranks, aware that most people will be disappointed.
“There is already a significant amount of lobbying,” one said. “People are proactively contacting us, setting out why they should be on the list. There is no doubt they will be disappointed and we are aware of the frustration this is already generating.”
While both the Government and the Royal household are determined to put on a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of “glorious” pomp and pageantry, the Coronation will be smaller in scale than Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953. There will be no scaffolding erected in Westminster Abbey this time around to accommodate such numbers.
One peer told the Telegraph that the reputed number of political attendees was already causing problems. “There is plenty of talk about it,” they said. Many believe that not enough tickets will be allocated for members of the Houses of Parliament. “It will just be a lottery but there are some who feel they are entitled to go and are kicking up a fuss behind the scenes. The King is obviously trying to cut down a little on costs and scale but there will be a significant backlash in some quarters.”
Apparently, many peers were also big mad about not being invited to QEII’s funeral, the “social event” of the season, I guess. And now those same peers haven’t gotten invitations to the Chubbly, so they’re “lobbying” Downing Street. Please, this is amazing. Lord Hootentooter and the Earl of Knickerbocker will not stand for this disrespect! The Duke of Norfolk better answer their emails, lest they send a strongly worded parchment! Please, sir, Lady Crowbiscuit has been dying to break out her finery for the Chubbly!
This is what happens when you create all these life peers. You end up with too many people to fit in the Abbey for the coronation! LOL.
Charles forgets that when it comes time to disband the monarchy, these are the people who will be doing the voting. Chucklehead.
What’s the point of handing over a suitcase full of cash to get eventually become a life peer if you don’t get invited to the Coronation?
Bet only the hereditary peers get to go! That’s the kinda in-your-face petty distinction the aristos love to highlight.
If H and M don’t get invited, may the rest of the uninvited can go to Montecito and have an ironic celebration of Chuckles’ crowning.
I’m sure these entitled losers looking for a seconds of glory on TV (yep on “TV”, guess their age)and a free meal could participate in the peasant’s Coronation Big Lunch and share food and fun with their community instead. And on the Monday, they can also can volonteer in The Big Help Out to support their local areas. I just hope they don’t show up empty handed if they decide to go to a food bank or a refugee center.
Exactly. Isn’t there now some crazy number like almost 900? And many of them are dodgy AF and were made peers as bribe payments for services rendered to corrupt government.
Many life peers are political ‘chumocracy’ – rewarded and elevated to the Lords for dubious services rendered and their sizeable party donations. Norfolk’s from a long line of hereditary peers and he won’t GAF about a former prime ministers’ wife’s hairdresser or personal trainer wanting a front row seat.
I mean with the reforms reducing and moving away from hereditary peerages and now HoL peers being any rich Tory donor this is not at all surprising. Plus, the HoL numbers are nuts with all the PM honors lists, it’s like more than 800 members or something?? That would be a ridiculous over-representation of a body that is made up of people like Boris Johnson’s brother, Russian oligarchs and that underwear lady who scammed millions from the COVID funds.
I didn’t realize it was that many. With their spouses (who certainly came to the last coronation), that would be over 3/4 of the 2000 person capacity of the Abbey. Add the heads of state and there’s no room for Harry!
I just looked it up and Wikipedia says 780, totally ridiculous for them all to be invited!
The House of Lords is beyond ridiculous at this point but (funnily enough) there isn’t much coverage or debate about this. Particularly given how you become a ‘Lord’ these days.
Just to see some old man get a crown put on his head and then sit on his new throne?
LOLOLOLOL You’ve really outdone yourself with this one, Kaiser!
Dying laughing at strongly worded parchment 🤣🤣🤣
And ‘posh-on-posh crime’ 😀
It would be very funny if “Lord Hootentooter” and “Lady Crowbiscuit” were so “incandescent with rage” that they ended up being the ones who finally bring down the whole house of cards–the anachronism which is the British monarchy.
The European Duchess Rootintuttin von Moneybags is throwing a home viewing party of “The Clowning” in Monaco for any person of proper pedigree that wants to attend.
Magna Carta II: The Chuckling
@CIOTOG: LMFAO 🤣
I am genuinely cackling at that. Bravo, comment of the week.
Hahahahahaha
There will never be a more perfect title. You win.
Posh on posh crime 😀 😀 😀 my fave show!
Do it Charles! Don’t invite them! I’m willing to bet more than a few know where the bodies are buried, so to speak. In a way, they have nothing to lose, if they are snubbed and don’t feel their title is worth what they think it’s worth. He could be playing a dangerous game with them. Sow the seeds of discontentment. Let’s see what happens 🙂
IForget–yeah, talk about leaks. These folks will deluge the BM. 🙂
I mean…I get wanting to be able to say you were there, but just like most sporting events, I feel like I would much rather get to stay home and watch it on TV! More comfortable, better view of the action, and freedom to make running commentary. 😀
Also close to a nice bathroom, snacks and adult beverages!
Your comment caused me to think about how they could get Ticketmaster and Stubhub to sell Chubbly tickets … enough £££ could be raised to pay for the Coach of Gold and New Gilded Thrones, if not the whole damned thing!
Don’t these aristos know that there’s a cost of living crisis?
God love ‘em. ROTFLMAO
This, and the “snub” of the Queen’s funeral (omg, “social event of the season??!!”), taken with the incessant bleating about stripping Harry & Meghan of their Sussex titles, is likely to generate some angst amongst the peerage. What do they have, really, if their titles and entitlements can be stripped away at the whim of King Awkward?!
Kaiser, you are killing me with these names. Lol.
This is delicious.
The picture of the 2 of them sitting on the ratty old thrones is the saddest thing.
I mean, I guess they’re ratty. Hence the buying of the new ones…right?
Those thrones look like something Hyacinth Bucket would purchase for her drawing room to look “fancy.” Like something from a chain furniture store for old people. They don’t look nice.
LOL, that would have been a lot of fun. How she and that show are missed these days.
Am I remembering correctly that Posh Spice and David Beckham sat on thrones during their tacky wedding back in the day?
Is the man in pic #1 Rose Hanbury’s husband? If Rose gets a ticket, will Katie need meds to avoid a meltdown?
Rose is definitely going to be there. well, I’m 99% sure she’ll be there. And yes, the man in the first pic is her husband. While he’s no longer the Great Lord Chamberlain (it rotates), his son will be the GLC for William (or David himself if he’s still alive.) So I feel that will get him and Rose an invitation.
Ha ha!
Kaiser that was brilliant! 🤣👏🏼❤️
She really went all out on this one, lol
I just think it’s so telling that one of the commentators covering this story is named “Petronella.” That’s a real mouthful of a name. It sounds like it should belong to some Disney villainess, or maybe the snooty neighbor and romantic rival in a Regency romance novel.
They really are caricatures of themselves, aren’t they?
@annel, you’re exactly on the mark with ” it sounds like… Disney villainess” because this exact Petronella had a well-known affair with Boris Johnson when his wife was preg (or dying? I get Boris’s utterly shitty behavior mixed up bc there’s so much of it) AND is close to… You guessed it… Camilla.
Wasn’t Petronelly Wyatt Boris Johnson’s side piece for a few years?
Love Kaiser’s imaginary names – tho Petronella’s father is Baron Wyatt of Weeford AND her brother is Pericles Plantagenet Wyatt !!
You are kidding me!!! There’s a Baron of Weeford??? And he named his kids Petronella & Pericles Plantangenet (PP)???
Noooo! That is too much.
Petronella Wyatt:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petronella_Wyatt
OMG.
Reality trumps even Kaiser’s hilarious prose.
Her half-brother’s full name is Pericles Plantagenet James Casati Wyatt. According to the internets, he “became an owner and operator of water parks and recreational-vehicle camps in Arizona.”
Petronella also has quite a catfish Twitter profile on the go. She does not resemble that profile pic and has not since the early 2000s.
She is one messy bitch, had the bad judgement to screw Boris Johnson, and is now in cahoots with garbage like Angela Levin on the H & M hate train. She had a drunk twitter meltdown when the Queen died, and it was quite hilarious.
Beautiful, Kaiser, beautiful. Posh on posh violence. I’m here for it! The Wiggedy Whacks be mad, mad mad! What we need now is a Battle Royal of the Lords in their wigs and robes. Can you imagine? The wig pulling! the feeble punches! the wheezing! the moist, soft hands slapping! the yellow jumble of teeth snarling! the ashy knees a-shakin!
Whichever peer is still standing at the end gets to attend the chubbly. Charge admission to the Battle Royal (I would PAY) and donate the money. Finally, the Sussex-less royals could raise some money and actually give some real aid to people. And they might be able to gain some attention for their fakakta chubbly and prove they don’t need the Sussexes after all!
I swear, the job of a courtier is a remarkable thing. I can do it from my computer a country away!
OMG Lanne what a hilarious, horrifying scenario!
“ The wig pulling! the feeble punches! the wheezing! the moist, soft hands slapping! the yellow jumble of teeth snarling! the ashy knees a-shakin!”
If that is’nt the most spot on description of theses crunchy old coots and cootinelles, I don’t know what is. Well played!
This would be worthy of getting the remaining Monty Pythons together for a sketch! Sort of like an “Upper Class Twit of the Year” free-for-all!
I wonder if viscount rothermere will make the cut
Probably. He was invited to the “social event” of the season.
he’ll be given a seat of honor, of course! Puppet has to pay the master.
My guess…….many of these men were his school bullies. Good for him
That last picture – the king slumped in his throne like grandpa at the dining room table at the end of Christmas dinner, guarded by a military regiment wearing mops on their heads (yes, I’m sure there’s an extremely significant reason for those helmets!). Camilla looks like a child wearing her best clothes and told to behave herself in church. Welcome to KC’s court. And this ridiculousness is what people are having tantrums over.
He’s the least regal king ever. And Queen Side Piece looks like a seat filler at a cut-rate awards ceremony.
I always thought the goofy romance novels set with the nobility of England overstated their drama, but now I’m thinking they may have underestimated reactions from people who apparently do less than nothing with their time…
Okay, it is funny but… who else are they going to invite? I get that there are tons of members in the House of Lords but shouldn’t them and every member of the House of Commons be there? In fact maybe only them and the Government? I guess there would need to be some clergy too because the whole leader of the CoE part.
Google tells me Westmister Abbey can fit 2200 people, so that’s more than enough to fit all both Houses members, the Cabinet, and a bunch of CoE priests. Wait, I forgot Chuck wants to pretend being inclusive so they should probably add clergy from other churches. I don’t know, it still seems that they could fit all of them in there, but maybe Chuck needs to invite his Saudi money people instead.
If the Saudi royals — ANY Saudi royals — show up for the Clowning, and if they’re dressed in keffiyehs and long tunics, making them stand out, there’ll be hell to pay. Folks will conclude (and rightly so) that Chucky Boy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the House of Saud. So much for Making the UK Great Again. What was the point of Brexit, and independence from the “tyranny” of Brussels, if the end result was a Middle Eastern takeover?
The Saudis already own in excess of £65 billion in English assets. You can bet some of them will be front and centre at the UpChucknation.
I remember being genuinely shocked that there are clergy in the house of lords. They’re called the “lords spiritual.” More than two dozen Anglican bishops are appointed (not elected) to parliament. The House of Lords is the upper house of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It’s somewhat equivalent to the US Senate.
There are 92 inherited seats reserved for peers in the house of lords. Some people “serve” in the upper house of the supreme legislative body of the United Kingdom solely by virtue of their bloodline and male primogeniture. Lords can only be removed if they choose to retire or they commit a crime and are imprisoned for more than one year, otherwise they’re there for life. The members who aren’t hereditary or church appointed are installed by the government itself. None are elected.
Boris Johnson installed the son of a former KGB spy (who had been stationed in London in the 80s,) who was a current Russian oligarch and Putin-crony, who is now internationally sanctioned for the Ukraine war, as Baron Lebedev in the House of Lords, against the advice of the British intelligence agencies. This was after he had attended a week long party at Lebedev junior’s castle in 2018 and met privately with Lebedev senior two weeks later in Italy, without any other officials present. The meeting happened while he served as foreign secretary.
The number of members of the house of lords isn’t fixed either. There are currently 780 unelected members of the house of lords compared to the 650 elected members of the House of Commons. It’s the only bicameral legislature in the world to have a larger upper than lower house. From the outside all of this looks hideously corrupt and undemocratic. I thought our congress was embarrassing and incompetent but at least we’re not Britain.
Weirdly, I find myself almost sympathetic to these lords. Not “actually” sympathetic, to be clear. But to these people, events like this are a BFD and they all probably want pictures of themselves at the coronation to display in their ancestral homes or to point out for generations to come that the King smiled at them or some thing like that. They thrive on their status and importance and not being invited to this is a clear sign that they lack status and importance.
I would rather stay home, drink champagne (not in a happy sense like I did for the weddings, but in a “oh lordy here we go” kind of way, and because I love champagne), and watch from home than even think of attending, but these people operate under different rules.
What’s the point of being the Duke of biscuits if you can’t even get invited to the coronation?? It’s petty and stupid and posh on posh crime (lol, love that term) but that’s kind of the name of the game with these people, isnt it?
(ps I didn’t realize there was still a duke of norfolk, but I have seen Arundel Castle on “Secrets of the Great British Castles” on Netflix and it was very interesting lol.)
Some of those aristos had better check their bank accounts to see if they can afford the trappings: crowns, robes, slippers. The last coronation bankrupted a few of them. Rich in land they may be, but they can be cash poor in other respects if they don’t have a job. or good investments, or have married well.
I suspect most of them still have the coronation robes and coronets from the last coronation. There are 26 non-royal Dukes in the kingdom; I can’t imagine some of them aren’t on the list, especially the Duke of Westminster. Plus, they have to invite all the foreign royals who were invited to QEII”s funeral.
Here is the weird thing: IMAO, The Duke of Westminster, the richest Duke in the UK, is probably The Duke who cares the least about going to the Chubbly and The Clowning. He is also probably hoping he will not get invited and will be saved all the inconvenience attendance at this event will generate.
It’s been 70 years since the last coronation so many of these aristos have waited their entire lives to be able to pull out their coronet and ermine robes.
It’s funny but also sad. And a lot of these life peers are political appointees which the hereditary peers place below them in rank. The order of precedence list starts with the royals but keeps on going throughout all the titles listed in Debrett.
God speed to any ermine bustling about minding its own business between now and coronation day.
Canada recently slaughtered 30 brown bears to make hats for the Queen’s Beefeater Guards. It’s 2023 ya lousy antiques. Get with synthetic fur and stop killing animals.
But mostly funny.
@Becks1, I agree! Seems like that would be one of the perks whether you had to sell your soul for it or just be born. As long as you are springing for a new gold carriage and thrones, what the difference?
What is the point of having a title and not reap the benefits of said title; in the traditional sense?
It is obvious that those who makes the most noise gets the prize, so the lords are ‘big mad’ and loud if they are not invited in order to strut.
He can free up some seats by not inviting editors of newspapers, especially those unfit to wrap fish.
I kinda doubt this story. I really don’t think most people actually care about the coronation. I don’t think there wont be that many people in the streets trying to see it. And if the common people don’t care then why would the aristos care. The whole point is for them to be special and get into where other people can’t.
Such a great point, Robert Phillips! I have this hope/vision of the royal carriage and all these peers proudly parading down the streets leading to Westminster Abbey, only to find that NO ONE has lined up to watch. Everyone is home watching football or relaxing. LOL
People don’t care. Lords do. The ceremonies are the whole point. There’s rules over how many rows of ermine you can have on your collar if you are a Duke to distinguish you from an Earl. All that ceremony and rank nonsense is what these folks live for. They are the Somebodies who matter, and being a Somebody Who Matters doesn’t mean anything unless you have other people watching you, and envying you for your majesty.
Maybe Tom Cruise will give up his invite so another (smallish) Lord can be squeezed in 🤣.
What an absolute farce.
Unfortunately, and as usual, thousands will travel to London, camp out all night, wave small plastic flags and dutifully cheer this elitist nonsense along. And, even more annoyingly from a personal perspective, my monarchist neighbour will once again deck our entire street with bunting and pop an invite to yet another street party through my door (I never attend). There is still half a stray line of union flag bunting entangled at the top of one of the trees from their Jubbly street party 😡.
Did that article really describe this as a once-in-a-lifetime event? Because chances are we will have another one of these shindigs for William in just a few years. Assuming the monarchy doesn’t implode well before then.
Kaiser, I laughed so hard about the made up artisto names. Keep them coming.
Posh on posh crime. omg.
well, there will be at least two empty seats for those “upper crust” toffs, when Harry and Meghan don’t show.
OMG this is the breaking news I come to Celebitchy for – you’ve made my whole weekend. I’m looking forward to frequent updates on the posh-on-posh Crime wave from on the rags, hopefully with victim on the street interviews on Chubbly day with the lordly losers who didn’t get a seat.