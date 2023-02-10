Prince Harry is ‘really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it’

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’s vow renewal. There were zero photos posted of Harry and Meghan on social media, and the only reason people know they attended the last-minute event was because of some blurry shots of them in Portia’s video. That’s it. The vow renewal was full of celebrities, and Page Six would have us believe that one of the attendees is gossiping about what Harry did and said at the event. Apparently, Harry was telling people he has “no regrets” about Spare.

Prince Harry has “no regrets” about the bombshell revelations in his book — and is extremely proud of his memoir sales, Page Six is told. Harry, 38, was in great spirits as he spoke to fellow guests at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise wedding vow renewal ceremony last week. One guest said that Harry, who was joined by wife Meghan Markle at the bash, seemed very proud of the success of his controversial memoir, “Spare,” which sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide in one week. “Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” the guest told Page Six. “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.” The source added that Harry and Meghan “seemed to be in extremely good spirits,” but politely sidestepped questions about whether or not they will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, on May 6. As Page Six has reported, the King wants them to attend. But this week, another source close to the Sussexes told People magazine they had not yet been invited.

Do you think people were really asking him about the Chubbly at a party in California? Doubtful. I also doubt that this eyewitness saw or overheard anything, but it does sound truthy. I believe that Harry has zero regrets about writing Spare. I bet his only regret is the way the British media tried to hijack Spare and terrorize Harry about it, but even then, he was probably expecting it. Speaking of, Page Six also had this curious story about Harry and a “dealmaker.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a big-time Hollywood dealmaker to help them rake in even more millions, Page Six can reveal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have been introduced to Adam Lilling, who was crowned one Tinseltown’s top dealmakers, by their close friend Ellen DeGeneres, who has worked with Lilling for years. The trio were seen mingling at DeGeneres’ surprise vow renewal to Portia de Rossi in Montecito, Calif., last week, and Harry was spotted introducing the money man to a fellow guest. People have questioned how the Sussexes plan to make more money, and one industry expert who works with Lilling told us that he works at the “intersection of celebrity and venture investing,” adding that “he has worked with Ellen forever, as well as Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of A listers.” “It’s very possible that Ellen introduced him to Harry and Meghan,” the expert said. Lilling and his business partner Amanda Groves were named among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top dealmakers of 2022” in December, along with 43 other power players “who brokered big-ticket pacts, cultivated content and built brands from scratch amid the streaming wars.”

LMAO: “People have questioned how the Sussexes plan to make more money…” Like, the Sussexes got extremely rich deals from Netflix and Spotify. Harry is making a lot of money with BetterUp. They’ve already gotten into venture capital. I don’t doubt that the Sussexes know a lot of dealmakers and that they have their choice of California’s best money managers and business dealmakers. But they’re already doing really well and they’re already very rich.