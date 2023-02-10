Prince Harry is ‘really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it’

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’s vow renewal. There were zero photos posted of Harry and Meghan on social media, and the only reason people know they attended the last-minute event was because of some blurry shots of them in Portia’s video. That’s it. The vow renewal was full of celebrities, and Page Six would have us believe that one of the attendees is gossiping about what Harry did and said at the event. Apparently, Harry was telling people he has “no regrets” about Spare.
Prince Harry has “no regrets” about the bombshell revelations in his book — and is extremely proud of his memoir sales, Page Six is told. Harry, 38, was in great spirits as he spoke to fellow guests at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise wedding vow renewal ceremony last week.
One guest said that Harry, who was joined by wife Meghan Markle at the bash, seemed very proud of the success of his controversial memoir, “Spare,” which sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide in one week.
“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” the guest told Page Six. “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.”
The source added that Harry and Meghan “seemed to be in extremely good spirits,” but politely sidestepped questions about whether or not they will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, on May 6. As Page Six has reported, the King wants them to attend. But this week, another source close to the Sussexes told People magazine they had not yet been invited.
Do you think people were really asking him about the Chubbly at a party in California? Doubtful. I also doubt that this eyewitness saw or overheard anything, but it does sound truthy. I believe that Harry has zero regrets about writing Spare. I bet his only regret is the way the British media tried to hijack Spare and terrorize Harry about it, but even then, he was probably expecting it. Speaking of, Page Six also had this curious story about Harry and a “dealmaker.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a big-time Hollywood dealmaker to help them rake in even more millions, Page Six can reveal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have been introduced to Adam Lilling, who was crowned one Tinseltown’s top dealmakers, by their close friend Ellen DeGeneres, who has worked with Lilling for years.
The trio were seen mingling at DeGeneres’ surprise vow renewal to Portia de Rossi in Montecito, Calif., last week, and Harry was spotted introducing the money man to a fellow guest.
People have questioned how the Sussexes plan to make more money, and one industry expert who works with Lilling told us that he works at the “intersection of celebrity and venture investing,” adding that “he has worked with Ellen forever, as well as Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of A listers.”
“It’s very possible that Ellen introduced him to Harry and Meghan,” the expert said.
Lilling and his business partner Amanda Groves were named among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top dealmakers of 2022” in December, along with 43 other power players “who brokered big-ticket pacts, cultivated content and built brands from scratch amid the streaming wars.”
LMAO: “People have questioned how the Sussexes plan to make more money…” Like, the Sussexes got extremely rich deals from Netflix and Spotify. Harry is making a lot of money with BetterUp. They’ve already gotten into venture capital. I don’t doubt that the Sussexes know a lot of dealmakers and that they have their choice of California’s best money managers and business dealmakers. But they’re already doing really well and they’re already very rich.
They are already impact investing, I’m sure. And money makes money. They have all they need now to live well forever. But they certainly can find ways to keep new money rolling in if they want. Sky’s the limit. And they can see the sky because they live in California, not in some dumb castle.
They’re with the investment company Ethic. So they’re already impact investing.
I doubt PH gave anyone at the party that long drawn-out quote about the book. Maybe people congratulated him and he said thanks. If they are making more deals then good for them. He could even be hitting up some of these people for charity events.
M&H were at a party surrounded by friends so yeah, I imagine that at least one person congratulated him on the success of his book and perhaps they chatted about for a few minutes, like one does with a friend.
And this is all the scumedia needs: a grain of truthiness on which to build their fanfix.
LOL! Like these two need a “dealmaker” or they might starve. 😂
Did they write their Netflix and Spotify contracts on the back of a napkin? How did they get to make a speech at the UN or meet the deputy Sec. General? They really act like the Sussexes don’t already know people and have connections, or deal brokers already. Seen at a party with a bunch of other celebrities talking to other connected people there. Sometimes it’s just chitchat. The press is utterly obsessed with everything they do, every interaction real or imagined, every possibility or “ what if” scenario. Anyway, Harry should rightfully be pleased about the book’s success and the conversations it’s generating.
Considering that Page Six didn’t know that Harry and Meghan were at Ellen and Portia’s party until the video came out I have my doubts about these stories. Absolutely no one asked Harry and Meghan about the coronation and they have their dealmakers already. But I can believe that he’s happy about the book. My regret is we didn’t get the 800 page version.
Those gutter rags stay in the Sussexes pockets. Pretty sure Meghan did not waste 7 years in the entertainment industry just working on her beloved Suits. I can only imagine with both of their connections the opportunities they have and how careful they are being with their associations. They are clueless. They are far too busy conducting imaginary polls re their US popularity to build up those folks in the UK who are pretty much destined to be relegated just to the UK where they belong.
It seems like the Murdoch tabloids (UK and US and throw in AUS too) have still not really come to terms with the scale of success that is Spare. The sale numbers are insane and there’s no way the publishers or Harry or anyone could have anticipated these numbers. I adore Prince Harry and did before Meghan (because of Invictus and how meaningful it is to injured vets around the world, including here in US) and pre-ordered and expected big numbers. Blowing out Pres. Obama numbers?? No. Realistically likely to hold the #1 spot in the records for decades (whose not yet published memoir is out there that could match this?)? No. Spare is not a success, it’s THE point of reference now for any memoirs and that’s wild. No doubt he’s “happy” about the success and reaction to it….lol
It’s eating them alive that Harry and Meghan are not only already very very wealthy, but that their network of connections is broad and top shelf. The envy drips from every one of these gossipy screeds. It also consumes them that what they DO know about Harry’s and Meghan’s portfolio is tip of the iceberg, and they won’t find out until H&M launch a fully blown project. They have no sources; I’m highly skeptical that Harry talked to anyone who would run to Page Six with a report.
The podcast Smart Bitches Trashy Books has a fun and interesting episode today about Spare. The guest is Melissa Blue, a romance author who calls herself an Sussex squad member.
CARA, I laughed myself silly last night as Morgan the mouth tried to get the woman who “supposedly” was harry’s first sexual encounter, to say something nasty about harry, no matter how hard he tried she didn’t bite. Pity they didn’t have a blood pressure monitor on him the way he face went from, washed out (just like him) to pink to red to purple. Pure joy lol
Lol page six trying to act like they have some insider information. In this case, they do not. What a bunch of obvious stuff. Harry says he’s proud and had no regrets. Duh. Weak made-up tea.
JAIS, exactly, seems a day can’t go by without one rag or media page making money by printing CRAP about Megan and Harry. Megan and Harry have their own contacts and seems people in the “industry” like page 666, can’t handle it
I’m just posting to say “dang he look just like his daddy in this photo “. Scrolling on my phone his post came after his daddy’s post and it’s so obvious. I always thought Harry looked like his granddaddy but nah he is all Charles. Anywhoodle I’ll carry on with my day 😄
Like Charles’ way better looking cousin, lol.
Harry does look like Philip, though. He looks like both of them. They’re his grandfather and father, so it makes sense. It’s not as if Charles doesn’t look at all like Liz and Phil. He’s an unfortunate combo, but the resemblance is there.
Harry got a good combo. He looks like a Mountbatten-Windsor crossed with a Spencer (particularly Diana’s brother Charles). Genes translate in interesting ways.
I think Harry is good looking but his genes went hard on the Mountbatten/Spencer sides and less so on the Windsor. Queen Mary bred in some unfortunate characteristics that keep overpowering other genes in most of her other descendents.
Can tell you that H and M are more wealthy than what is known. America has been good for them and they deserve every ounce of success (public and private) that they’ve attained!
When I think of this (i:e that H&M are more wealthy than what is known by their haters, including the RF) I feel so happy for H in particular, who, by his very own admission in Spare, came from a place of infantilization where:
“I’d never asked to be financially dependent on Pa. I’d been forced into this surreal state, this unending Truman Show in which I almost never carried money, never owned a car, never carried a house key, never once ordered anything online, never received a single
box from Amazon, almost never traveled on the Underground. Sponge, the papers called me. But there’s a big difference between being a sponge and being prohibited from learning independence.”
And this > this is sooooooooo relatable to every middle- and low-income household and now a literal Prince of the once great empire, the United Kingdom:
“The question of how to pay for a home and security kept Meg and me awake at nights.”
I’ll level with you—I’m a bit surprised that an event where Kris Jenner is not only present but front and center is the lifestyle Harry and Megan left England for. They won’t shake off the accusations of classless money-grabbing by chilling with the queen of classless money-grabbing.
Yeah. They should go chill with KC. He would never accept a big wad of cash from a questionable source. I think the “queen” of classless money-grabbing are the actual monarchs.
@Equality I must have missed the part of my comment where I said his family was awesome.
I was also really, really surprised that Kris Jenner was the officiant. Had no idea she was that level of close with Hollywood stars (which the people at the party really are, like mainstream Hollywood movie and tv stars, not the broader Hollywood scene). Attendee- weird, but maybe she’s a neighbor. But, officiant? Whoa, that was eye-brow raising to me. It doesn’t to me have any impact on how I view H&M or who they choose to hang out with, I am sure they had no idea and they are and have been for a while close with Ellen. That’s why they were there, not for Kris. But, it did really surprise me about Portia because she would have been the one who asked Kris.
Kris Jenner has been around the Hollywood scene for decades. She probably knows everybody. And Hollywood is not like the British aristocracy where your family name has to go back 14 generations before you can breath the same air as everyone else.
Mmm, your comment seems weirdly hostile, not sure what’s up with that? I’m aware of Kris’ long history in the Hollywood scene (addressed distinction between stars and broader scene it in my comment!) and that Hollywood is not the aristocracy (??). Knowing everybody would explain an invite, not officiating a vow renewal.
Check your glasses @Sharon. Andrew is standing riiiiight over there. He could probably teach Kris a whole lot about classless money grabing.
Lol something tell me you already thought that of Harry and Meghan without the Kris Jenner stuff .
@woke what? What tells you that? Your assumptions? If I’m a fan of someone I have to defend every action or else I cease to be a fan? I didn’t realize liking someone required that level of blind commitment and adoration.
So now they are being vilified for a guest list that they did not make? You people are ridiculous always looking for a reason to degrade them it’s truly warped. I’ve attended events with people I never would have invited to my home. No one gets an advanced copy of the guest🙄.
I’m also positive there are many extremely wealthy business people and entrepreneurs who are eager for introductions to the Sussex’s. That will continue, I don’t think they will ever have to be concerned about finding projects or investments and as for money, so far they are the closest thing to Midas I’ve ever seen. Especially when you consider that they are turning every project into gold while dealing with the BRF and tabloids running a national targeted racist hate campaign against them.
Classless money grabbing? The drama! 😂😂😂If H and M live their lives based on what idiots think, they will never succeed. Wasn’t it just a few days ago, morons were claiming they were being shunned by Hollywood? Now, they shouldn’t go celebrate their friends who were having their vows renewed because the person chosen to officiate the ceremony happened to be Kris Jenner? Lol! Or is the anger really because H and M were expected to fail and have only gotten more wealthy and successful…while being extremely charitable and philanthropic, I must add! Rest please!
You’re making quite the leap there and making a lot of convenient assumptions that have nothing to do with what I said. I’m a fan of Harry and Meghan. Sometimes people might have a take you don’t like. Rein it in.
Wasn’t their party, they didn’t make the guest list. I’d reserve this comment for whenever the Sussexes host a party and the guest list is somehow released and the Kardashian Jenners are on it.
Can we really make a thing out of a friend of a friend being at that friend’s party that you went to?
@nice try sharon: Since when was making deals with Netflix and Spotify classless money grabbing? You might be reading and believing too many tabloids.
When you get invited to someone else’s party do you ask for the right to vet their guest list?
Give it up, Karen!
You think the Sussexes control who Ellen and Portia invite to their parties?
Nice Try Sharon, Why are you hating on Kris Jenner? She has more integrity and loyalty than the Windsors.
Give me her any day over Charles as a parent.
They attended a friends vow renewal (a friend who has done more to publicly defend them than any member of the royal family, I will add, even with Ellen’s well documented other issues). They were not in control of the guest list, nor were they in control of the officiant. They are good friends of Ellen’s and apparently close enough to her to invite her over for Halloween with their children and things like that.
I can’t stand the Kardashians but I’m not blaming Meghan for attending an event where Kris Jenner was also in attendance.
This is the US, most people don’t care how you make your money (unless you commit murder for it).
Not like England where you live in a run down castle, poor as a church mouse and holding on to classism.
Harry said himself that Americans tell you things to your face, and he is enjoying his freedom.
NICE TRY SHARON, it wasn’t their event so they couldn’t control who was there, but I have yet to see any interaction with Jenner, and no matter who they are seen with, the media and rags will continue to post trash about Megan and Harry. And Megan and Harry will continue to live their lives happy, healthy and wise by ignoring the crap
“Karen”? How original. This comment section has become a parody of itself.
Hey everyone’s just asking u questions. Like that’s why u wanted to start this convo right?
Doesn’t have to be original to be accurate. You came here with a bitter tabloid narrative and got responses you don’t like. Oh well!
This article is so dumb. First its “the Sussexes have hired a deal maker”. Then its ” they were seen mingling with him at Ellen and Portia’s party”. Talk about a leap across the Grand Canyon. They were polite to a dude at a party and all of a sudden he’s hired? Plus, anytime the Sussexes have hired people they announce it themselves and Page Six would be the last place they would ever speak with.
I do remember, during the year that they were quiet and adjusting to their move, Harry was sighted on deux moi having lunch outside at a private club with at least one VC/big time investor type.
I wouldn’t be super shocked if they did have something going with someone who describes themselves this way, that’s an intersection they live at as well. Good for them. It’s a hell of a lot better than getting PR advice from ex daily fail ppl, and then executing it poorly.
Wasn’t Kris Jenner there? I’m not aware of which outlets she uses, but I’ve read multiple times she works with some of them to promote her family so she could very well have given taht info to Page Six. After all it’s not much, Harry could have been congratulated on his book during the party and said he’s happy with it. And if somebody was rude enough to ask about the Chubbly, it’s not surprising they would sidestep the question.
Two of these can be true, the Sussexes attended Ellen’s birthday/vows renewal and Lilling and his business partner were part of the top deal makers of 2022.
There is no need to infer that the two truths have any intersection.
There were announcements when some of the prior contracts were signed, but none to Page Six for obvious reasons.
This is similar to real estates dealers who use proximity to sell property in California.
I’m sure he’s thrilled with the success of Spare. Who wouldn’t be? He’s finally told his story and people were excited to read it/ listen to it.
I keep forgetting that he does not officially have a last name. He is Prince Harry although I read that if he did use a Sur Name it would be Harry Mountbatten Windsor. Which seems weird