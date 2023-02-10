WaPo: It’s time for the Windsors to ‘make up with Harry and Meghan. Now.’

Less than 90 days away from King Charles’s coronation, and by all accounts, the formal invitations still haven’t gone out. Last I heard, the guest list was still being frantically pulled together, because Charles was “demanding” diversity be on display. Meaning, the Windsors are going to be calling up their few Black and British Asian friends to be used as window-dressing. All of which makes it even more pointed that Charles can’t pick up the phone and speak to Prince Harry, much less invite Harry, Harry’s biracial wife and Harry’s two mixed race children to the Chubbly. Speaking of, the Washington Post’s Post Elizabeth column has an interesting piece, written by Autumn Brewington: “Time for the royal family to make up with Harry and Meghan. Now.”
But all the chatter about coronation, carriages and the rest are mere window dressing while the House of Windsor remains at war with itself. If the royals — or their advisers — were smart, they would seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
There has been no official word on who’s attending the coronation or which royals will appear on the palace balcony afterward. Charles has reportedly enlisted the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal for Harry to attend.
Whatever one thinks of Harry and Meghan, the monarchy depends on optics. Royal parades and processions are routine spectacles with a singular goal: engendering goodwill and support for what is ultimately an elitist, classist, hereditary institution. Smearing the palace machinery — or dishing on family dysfunction — ruins the mystique.
There’s also a tension between the idea that this will be a “diverse” coronation and the question of whether Charles embraces the mixed-race part of his family. The sight of Charles, in crown, holding up Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, on coronation day would go a long way to reverse recent damage. It could also signal royal pride in their family’s diversity — or at least acknowledge the value in reflecting more of the people over whom the king reigns.
The palace has been hoping the public will tire of Harry and Meghan and that the media will move on. But counting on the old rules to apply in 2023 looks like a bad bet. “Please move ahead with speed,” Jamaica’s prime minister said last month, urging his constitutional minister to pursue becoming a republic. Another Commonwealth country, Australia, recently announced plans to remove the British monarch from its $5 note — the only paper currency on which the U.K. head of state appears — and instead feature a design honoring Indigenous inhabitants.
First of all, the image of King Charles holding Archie aloft at the Clowning is both hilarious and horrifying. That… is not what happens at a coronation. Even if the Sussexes were invited and did come to this fakakta Chubbly, their children would not be included in the ceremony. But I agree with the larger point, which is that the Sussexes are the specters at the banquet, or in this case, the Chubbly. It’s been three years since the Sussexit and absolutely no one in the British media OR the royal establishment has “tired” of talking about the Sussexes. Charles can’t just ignore them or get someone else to do the heavy lifting.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London
Britain's King Charles III at the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022
Britain's King Charles III speaks during the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
CARDIFF, WALES – SEPTEMBER 16: King Charles III arrives at Cardiff Castle to conduct audiences on September 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follows behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
This is all so transparent and transactional, it makes me really sad for Harry. Articles saying KC wants them there because he’s decided their presence would be less disruptive than their absence. What kind of message is that sending? Hardly inviting. Or like here they should be invited to improve optics to the Commonwealth. Harry has been super clear that he wants his family back under specific conditions, namely apology to Meghan and accountability for their (but especially her) mistreatment. It is so insulting to them to publicly suggest their presence is not because they are loved and wanted, but for the benefit of the Firm/monarchy. Like, if banning them “improved” Firm’s position, then DO THAT!!!! What? All this messaging is really hurtful in terms of what Harry has said he wants and needs from his dad. At this point, if they do consider attending, I think it’s necessary for King Charles to say unequivocally and publicly (himself, not sources, the Palace, or anyone else) that they are there because they are both loved and welcome members of his family and that he will not accept any more criticism of them PERIOD. Otherwise, it’s just setting them up for more abuse for attending.
Your suggestion or the present alternative media and institutional gaslighting.
Recent history indicate that the later will prevail, looking forward with bated breath for more of the same, not.
It is so sad that a father cant even have a thin coat of father love and sensitivity to call and make up with his own blood. But are are we expecting? He was the husband who married Diana not for love, but cheated on her the whole time of their marriage, can he really have relationship and family bond attachment for others or was he always looking only after himself?? We all know the answer… There are no family values in this group of person of same blood. You’re right it’s all for show and it’s pathetically sad.
Right! Using them for diversity points in public but mistreating them in private. This isn’t okay or appropriate. Harry’s wife and children should be respected, not used to show the racist BRF isn’t racist.
Yes! I dunno, this opinion piece is pretty gross to me. It’s basically saying “hey, no need to stop or apologize for your abusive, racist behavior. We’re cool with that. In fact, we think you should continue right along as you have been. But, in order for you to continue on your merry hateful ways, you need to do better getting your victims to act like they are cool with you. Also, some of your victims are Black, so please hurry up and use their race to your advantage before you miss this great opportunity.”
Exactly this.
@Ladye, ITA. “Transactional” is the perfect word for it. And it goes against everything Harry said about wanting a family, not an institution. This treats H&M as a problem to be solved in order to make Charles’s life easier, a way to improve his reputation, and to make his archaic crowning (and reign in general) be viewed more favorably by the public. It makes me sad for Harry all over again, and again, I hope none of the Sussexes go near any of this.
The fact that (1) charles can’t just call his son to initiate a chat corroborates everything H says and intimates there’s more to the story than we know.
(2) Having to ask and use the archbishop to mediate what should be an intimate family situation all the while bemoaning H’s public interviews and book screams hypocrisy and is contradictory to what they’re putting out there. In other words , SAME OLD…. Which makes them less credible. And shows an emotionally stumped lazy king/person unable to make a genuine attempt to understand his own son, much less garner the courage to apologize for what is in part his own fault.
(3) Charles’ laziness and psychological and emotional limitations prevent him from recognizing that palace courtiers have done more harm than good by serving to poison his family’s well being and thus the very public image of the monarchy.
(4) That emotional limitation and laziness have also blinded Charles (& William) to the real negative impact of their irresponsible and selfish behavior and actions when they DELIBERATELY removed NECESSARY security personnel from 2 of the most recognized people on earth without caring for the possible repercussions. Thank God for Tyler Perry,
Unless the worse IS EXACTLY WHAT THEY sought?
(5) THE elephant in the room which is Camilla Parker who’s gone out of her way to demonize Harry in the press while promoting herself and her children. Conveniently and presumably also for financial gain.
Is Charles too selfish to see the damage Camilla has done? Not only has she befriended people who were harming his child, she partnered with them to do more damage. Not only aggravating public sentiment, but worse, an already sensitive family situation ?
Anyway, an apology isn’t enough when you’ve planned even indirectly to hurt people physically.
LADYE, Headlines in the Express tomorrow read “TELL US IF YOU ARE COMING HARRY?, I would have the headline,” TELL US CHARLES HAVE YOU APOLOGISED YET “,, or maybe Harry should phone them and say,” what the fk has it got to do with you. You don’t rule me, my family or the country, so jog on
I think the point of this editorial is to put the Brits on notice. While they are sitting over there rubbing their hands and cackling at the idea of slamming a palace door in Meghan’s face, the rest of the world is watching how they treat their non white family members, and the British royals will be judged accordingly.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Kensington Palace clowns have been clamoring for Harry anf Meghan to be allowed entrance only through the back door. They are thinking petty revenge, but aren’t realizing the powerful symbolism at play. Treat Meghan, Harry, and Archie and Lili differently, as they seem so eager to do, and they will create an image that will shame the royal family for generations to come.
The Flop Tours of recent memory have proved that the royals showing up, being white, and expecting that fact to dazzle the natives is a complete farce. The Wessexes and the Wails embarrassed themselves mightily with their colonialist preening. No number of black and and brown guests dragged into the background of the coronation will make up for them openly excluding and shunning their nonwhite family.
I don’t think anyone at any palace truly understands this. That tells me that Jason Knauf, even as an American, is less than useless. he should be giving the Waleses better advice. But he seems to be one of those “Turkeys celebrating Thanksgiving” gay MAGA Trumpers.
They will simply make their own reality on par with the Brexit disaster. The outsider opinion only matter in terms of economic activities.
I agree with you that it’s aimed at the RF, but there’s this weird lack of agency attached to H&M in how it’s written. As if, if RF can be persuaded to invite them, of course they’ll just show up. The RF needs to be told what they need to do to *convince* H&M to agree to attend. An invite that reeks of ‘we need to use you for PR purposes to satisfy the Commonwealth’ is not going to be accepted in my view and then where will the RF be? If it’s really that critical for the RF’s continued survival, then let’s get the editorials saying “Apologize. Fire all leakers in palaces. Issue statement denouncing and calling for end of press treatment”. Whatever H&M decide, I will support, it’s up to them. But, just in terms of advising the RF, if that’s what this is meant to accomplish, I suspect H&M will decline any invite that doesn’t include their conditions at least to some degree.
It puts the whole furor over the guest list into perspective. Charles keeps talking about how the guest list will be more diverse, trying to create a more “colorful” crowd for the cameras. Which means that some of those white posh peers are not getting an invite and are being replaced. It’s like their worst fears of being replaced by a multicultural Britain are coming to life. Don’t get me wrong, the guest list should be diverse but it feels like Charles is only doing it to hide the fact that he won’t publicly acknowledge his mixed-race grandkids as prince or princess bc supposedly they need to earn those titles and he won’t even attempt to reconcile with their parents. So much politics. And they say the monarchy isn’t political. Bullshit.
I doubt harry and Meghan would allow Charles to hold Archie aloft during the ceremony if anything Chuck will have a dynasty photo with will and George. I wonder if George will have to dress up and wear a crown
That was pretty dumb. I can imagine the poor child running away in fear if this weirdo in a sparkly hat and funny robes comes at him trying to pick him up. Archie ain’t Simba, anyway.
I wonder if she was actually trying to evoke The Lion King with that super weird image.
Was literally thinking lion king when I read that and hearing the opening song. Nope. Chuckle Chz is not turning Archie into a Simba photo-op moment. Gross.
Lion King was what I thought of as well and it made me laugh. OF COURSE Charles isnt’ going to hold any grandchild aloft during the coronation, but its a funny image. Imagine all the lords waving their arms like the gazelles do in that scene lol.
It definitely was not a serious suggestion lol.
Not serious but it definitely evokes that lion king scene. Idk, it just makes it all the more silly and simultaneously sad for some reason. Bc obv Charles won’t really hold Archie aloft, but if he could, he would absolutely like a photo-op with him to show he’s very much not a racist grandfather. Moments before he takes away Archie’s and Lili’s titles. Or maybe I’m wrong and he’s doesn’t care and will only ever want photos with the Cambridge kids.
Yipes, that suggestion reminded me of Michael Jackson holding up his child out a hotel room ages ago.
Elton John could sing The Circle of Life!
The Lion King was 100% where I went when I read it.
The appropriate image is for Charles to be photographed with all of his grandchildren presented as equals.
Not Simba, not Kunta Kinte
Equals would be good
I think it was the symbolism of including him and recognizing he is the first mixed race royal Prince. Not literally holding him up at the coronation, at least that was my take on her comment. The fact that they have not acknowledged Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had the titles as soon as the queen took her last breath is very telling since they all eagerly grabbed their own new titles.
The brf have destroyed and continue to destroy the Monarchy from with in. The world is watching and no amount of “diversity inclusion” will help when they ostracize the only racially diverse family members and continue to brief against them in the targeted hate campaign they have colluded with the Rota and tabloids to run.
He was clearly talking about the balcony appearance. Little kids get held by the adults on the balcony all the time.
Charles doesn’t understand that creating this line between working and non-working royals is playing with a dangerous fire. The whole point of a hereditary royal family (and aristocracy) is that their position is earned by birth. They don’t have to do anything beyond that. Previously, that was balanced by the fact that they had to work to earn the public’s approval or else they could face a rival claimant to the throne or being deposed. Charles seems to think he deserves the adulation, so he can just start getting rid of anyone who might outshine him. This may not end in the ways he expects.
@ConcernFae, imo part of it is that Charles is too weak to just ostracize Andrew (and simultaneously terrified of what Andrew could do with the dirt he has on all of them if he’s exiled completely) the way he deserves, so making everything about “working” vs. “non-working” royals has become a convenient out for him to deal with what he sees as his dual “problems,” Andrew and Harry. It’s disgusting and I agree with what you said.
Yeah if Harry and Meghan go, we won’t see Archie and Lili at all. But I get the premise of the piece. It will look hypocritical and performative if Charles has his diversity coronation and Harry and Meghan aren’t there.
Yup that is the main point of the piece however it probably would have played better if the author’s tone didn’t make Harry’s family, and namely the non-white members sound like objects. It is a little too close to how POC, especially Black people have been historically(and currently treated) like objects to be manipulated instead of human beings with feelings.
Charles must realize his time as King will be fairly short.
It is completely possible for Charles to reunite his family, but it must come from Charles first.
The longer he waits the less chance Harry will even care to try.
He should not be forced to do it if he is not inclined, Harry deserves better.
Fairly short? His father lived to 99, his mother to 96. People who claim Charles looks ill? He’s had the best doctors, food, medicine all his life. He has sunburn and rosacea because he’s out physically working in the gardens all the time. He’s always had ‘sausage fingers’ (Queen Mary of Teck) and now he may have a touch of his father’s arthritis. Otherwise? I could easily see him living to 100+. Just like his mother, he’s not going to move aside for anyone. His reign may ‘only’ be 20-25 years, but will likely include the breakup of the UK and the end of the monarchy.
I agree, Nota. Charles’ reign will be probably be the last and it feels me with so much glee that WanK and Ma Midds won’t get what they desperately want.
Why not simply call a truce?
There are fundamental differences of opinions and recollections.
One cannot make peace, nor can it manifesto in the absence of disagreements??
It is either there or not.
Failing to acknowledge the pain and trauma that was done to the Sussexes simply agree to disagree and move on, without conditions.
This is not longer about control or being controlled.
But do not extend an invitation to the Sussexes, to subject them to boorishly behaviours and vile ‘leaking’.
Families have disagreements…
Racism and protecting a pedo aren’t familial disagreements. There is no calling a truce or recollections varying when those people have doubled down on what Harry said they’ve done.
As stupid as it is, the best place to showcase their family’s strength, bond and diversity is the balcony. Otherwise the optics will just be a handful of camera shots of Sophie snubbing Meghan and a bunch of subsequent smear stories that overshadow the whole event. Just like QE’s funeral.
Regardless, there’s no way H&M will allow Chuck to use their kids as props.
They are right to call out the ridiculousness of Charles trying to have a more inclusive coronation while being openly racist towards immediate family members, but the suggestion that a toddler should be used as a diversity prop is gross.
Holding Archie aloft at the clowning as a diversity prop is a gross image. Not terribly impressed by this writer.
Like, does NO ONE get it? I’m so confused!
People! It was a Lion King reference! No one thinks Charles is going to be crowned and then turn to H&M and say “now bring me your son!” and turn around and lift Archie high above his head in Westminster Abbey!
(mayyyyyyybe she meant on the balcony, but i still think the phrasing was deliberately meant to invoke Lion King imagery.)
“ Smearing the palace machinery — or dishing on family dysfunction — ruins the mystique.”
May I remind everyone that the royals aka charles, camilla, william and kate, did the dishing on family disfunction first? With their cowardly leaks. Harry and megha remaind silent all the way up to march 2021.
I think it’s time Harry used this to HIS own advantage. He knows his family is never going to change. He knows he will never receive the apology he wants, so it’s time to get something else that he wants and can use. Ask for his security back. He and his family get security whenever they are in Great Britain (no strings attached). Then he can take his family to see all the places he wants to show them. He and Meghan can visit the charities that they still support. Visit family that they actually want to see.
That will never happen. The Windsors already feel overshadowed by Harry & Meghan living and working in Montecito. The last thing they want is for Harry & Meghan to have the freedom to dip in and out of Britain to do their good work without engaging the family. Harry’s family doesn’t care about making things right, they just want to keep using Harry and Meghan as a distraction. Once we move past this coronation nonsense, there will be something else. I’m over it and I hope Harry & Meghan are over it too.
If Harry sticks to his guns and insists on an apology for how the family has treated Meghan, they will not be attending the coronation. Charles and William will never apologize for throwing Meghan to the tabloid wolves; allowing the vitriol/hatred to escalate for years and never coming to her defense. How do they say they’re sorry for what they have done? They can’t and they won’t. Harry and Meghan know this. Is being part of family events worth Kate and William’s shitty expressions, snide comments from other family members, and the constant public snubs? The Queen’s funeral was a prime example of how petty and nasty the BRF can be to one of its own. H and M should send out a beautiful congratulatory message on the day of the coronation, and invite their “dearest father/grandfather” to visit them in Montecito whenever they can. Leave it at that and move on.
I completely agree. I think Harry and Meghan know it’s never going to happen. Neither Chuck or Willnot is capable of seeing anything other than the fact that they are the number one and two people, in the world, according to God. They will never admit to being wrong about anything.
The only reason they (the BRF) would want Harry & Meghan there is to make themselves look better. In other words, H+M would be being used. I think they should skip it. It’s a totally pointless waste of time and money – Charles is king anyway, whether or not there’s a coronation ceremony. Let him do it if he wants, supported by the walking shitshow that is the Waleses, and let the public make their own minds up about how interesting/useful this moribund institution is.
The queen got a lot of cover when she and Philip posed in that photo with baby Archie. To date there is no public photo of Charles with Archie outside of the formal christening and nothing with Lili.
Archie and Lili being present on the balcony would say a lot. Of course charles has to do the work Harry wants him to do, but it would be smart on many levels for him to have them be a part of some of the events.
Even if the Sussexes allowed themselves to be used as diversity props on the balcony, which I doubt, Charles won’t get much benefit if the entire family’s body language is radiating barely suppressed rage and discomfort.
The Windsors aren’t exactly a warm family to begin with, and I don’t think any of them possess the ability to convincingly fake it. Remember how wooden Kate looked on that one outing with the Sussexes before QEII’S funeral? It’ll be that x100, and Chuck wouldn’t want it to overshadow his big day.
I agree with both of you – that H&M and their children being on the balcony would say a lot, but also that H&M are not going to let their children be used as diversity props.
That said, can you imagine Kate’s reaction if even just H&M are on the balcony? She has so clearly claimed the balcony as HERS that she resents even having to share with her husband, the actual royal. If she has to share with H&M? If her CHILDREN have to share with A&L?!!?!?! Ohhhhh I think the commonwealth service would look like a playdate if that happened.
(I don’t want A&L on that balcony, but lets take a moment and just imagine Kate’s reaction and laugh.)
I don’t want them to be on the balcony. But Chuck really needs them on that balcony. Their absense will be a bigger story than his coronation: first mixed race royals banned from balcony. What’s more important? his own legacy, or pettiness? His legacy, or his capitulation to the rage of his heir? He’s created a real dilemma for himself that he’s utterly incapable of solving
What kind of advice is Charlie chinless taking ffs. If it’s cowmilla in his ears? because if he is listening to her he is in BIG, BIG trouble. She doesn’t love him or any of his kids, she loves the crown and the money that comes with it, hence the trust funds for HER kids from Charlie. I have always said this isn’t a coronation it’s HER victory Lap, she waited until Diana was gone and her media rehabilitation at Harry’s expense was complete. The only thing SHE won’t do at the coronation is high 5 the archbishop. I just hope there is a massive saucer of cream for her to lap up! Now if it’s his staff that are advising him, SACK THE LOT OF THEM, because they have got it SOOOOOOO wrong. Or???? is it part of the inside moves being made by Billy bully and botox barbie to get him on and off the throne very, very quickly, GAG at the picture that just popped in my head, UUK YUK YUK
Now what should and must happen is Charlie chinless phone Harry, say sorry, ask (not order) ask Harry, Megan and their children to please, please, please come to your shin dig, then tell Billy bully and botox barbie, that if there is one cross word, or one snarky look, there will be hell to play and that YOU will issue a full public statement saying, YES lies and a massive smear campaign DID take place and it has now STOPPED, and if there is any briefing against Harry, Megan or their children after they have gone home, you will hunt them down and they will either be sacked or, if it’s found that it’s a family member, they will be named and shamed. I would love to see it happen, but there again I would love to see A unicorn?!
I wonder how hard it will be for William and Harry watching Camilla become Queen, when that “should” have been their mother. What an emotional time. If they had a relationship, they could lean on each other during a time that will definitely bring up a lot of feelings.
William called his dead mother paranoid and said the BBC interview was filled with lies. William has tossed his mother under the bus to prop up Queen Mistress and he doesn’t care because he cares more about taking the throne.
It will be like the Queen’s funeral but to the nth degree; constant briefings, slights and petty jealousies. I don’t think Charles gives a flying f**k about Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet unless it’s for his benefit. I hope Harry tells the institution, his father and brother to take a long walk off a short pier and stays home in California. He and Meghan will be torn apart in the UK media whatever they do.
There should be no more NDAs allowed for employment, unless it’s patent-related. Behavior-related NDAs should be forbidden. Thus, if you won’t want someone talking about their mistreatment, your best course of action should be never to mistreat anyone. And The Firm is an employer. Thus, they cannot and shouldn’t be permitted to silence Harry, ever. And no one should be afraid of what he’ll say, because they’ll have treated him well. See how easy that is?
I don’t entirely agree with this. People who work for celebrities shouldn’t be able to tell the press about their boss’ medical issues, or family relationship strife, etc. Any instance where there’s a profit to be made by making matters public that are not illegal should be covered by NDAs, IMO.
We’ve heard this before from a few other sensible sources and I think it makes sense. charles needs H&M there at the coronation. It is SUCH a bad look for him, in several ways, to not have them there. He needs them there and he needs to do what he has to do to get them there – meet with a mediator, apologize to Meghan, actually hire that diversity czar, mandate diversity training for all working royals, something.
will he do any of that? I doubt it. But it sends a really bad message about what kind of father and what kind of person he is if his son isn’t there. Many of us know (or suspect) what kind of father or person he is already, but it would just confirm it for the whole world. He’s in a tough spot and he put himself there, so no sympathy.
Harry has made it abundantly clear that neither he nor Meghan will go back until and unless an apology is offered by BOTH Upchuck and Willnot. It’s also clear that their response will be “when hell freezes over” so no apology, no H&M. They’re resentful that the Sussexes have them over a barrel but too arrogant and spiteful to do the right thing which would bring them a lot of public goodwill.
Nobody’s going to apologize because nobody did anything wrong. Period.
Who the hell knows. I somewhat reasonably assume H&M fly in and then leave immediately after the ceremony is over and that’s all you get, though.
Ummm…Charles abruptly pulled security for Harry, his wife and infant son despite multiple legitimate death threats. William physically attacked Harry on several occasions, injuring him when he knocked him down onto the dog bowl which shattered. Both Charles and Harry leaked and briefed against Harry and Meghan constantly. Nobody did anything wrong? LMFAO.
Jaded, perfectly said. And if I were Archie’s parent, I would not let Charles lay one hand on him–that man is not to be trusted and has not one moral or ethical bone in his body.
If the BRF was interested in the optics of diversity, they would have allowed the Sussexes to move to Africa/ NZ to be Commonwealth Ambassadors. Instead KC is withholding hereditary titles from his mixed race grandchildren. They won’t change because the right wing press supports them.
They really screwed the pooch having Haz wear the morning suit as opposed to his rightfully earned uniform in the last pic. If he is allowed to wear his uniform in the future, past judgement will be questioned, why the change?
Also, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be invited to the Chubbly, and if I recall correctly, it is a TIARA, ON! Occasion for the ladies. The Spencer tiara would be worn by the Countess of Spencer, and I doubt Cams would loan anything to Meghan…..so what jeweler will rise up and “loan” a tiara that would instantly become a talking point rivaling the Chubbly itself?
Already looking up recipes for fancy popcorn for the morning of the chubbly!
Maybe Rose Hanbury will loan Meghan one of hers (if she has more than one).
I cannot believe Charles hasn’t cleaned this yet. IMHO, Harry, Meghan (wearing one of the royal tiaras) on the balcony is non-negotiable. They will have security for the entire weekend and no restrictions on where they go.
I think Autumn Brewington (whose name seems made up, but apparently isn’t), could have just ended her piece here: “If the royals — or their advisers — were smart, they would seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”
They’re not smart. End of story. This is going to be a clusterf*ck for the ages. The royals and their advisers will make every wrong decision, and already have started (new thrones?).
Is she saying that Harry is “smearing the palace machinery?” How is it smearing when it’s the truth? Expose, maybe, but smearing? Even if what Harry did was wrong, Charles should still try to reconcile, because otherwise it’s a bad look for Charles? The writer is all over the place in this article.
These people are so racists they’ve cut off their noses to spite their faces! The funny thing is that H&M would have and could have fixed that diversity challenge for them easily!
If Charles had smarts and guts, he’d fire whoever and all palace courtiers responsible for this fiasco. Call up H&M to own up to his own mistakes and apologize, try to move on- with a self serving invitation to his nonsensical horse and pony show.
I don’t know how he’d address the elephant in the room which is wanting or planning directly or indirectly to do H&M harm by removing their security detail; and his wife selling tidbits to the press to harm his son and thus the monarchy.
He can’t fire his wife or his heir. Any method he might use to enforce accountability would hurt himself more than them.
The article does hit on a salient note: how can Charles keep up this pretense of diversity at his coronation when they refuse to tolerate, let alone welcome, the POC in their own family?
Their narrative is that the Sussexes have been rejected for behaving badly, not for being less than white. To prove it they’re going to show how they’re willing to be around these other black and brown people. See? The rejection was very much not racist. They totally tolerate being in the same space as properly subservient POC. It’s terribly unreasonable to expect them to treat their inferiors with basic respect and courtesy. They genuinely believe that God ordained the racial hierarchy just like he ordained the royal hierarchy and that the natural order of things has them on top. That doesn’t feel like a belief to them, that feels like reality.
Is there a reason why Charles can’t visit Harry and his wife and progeny? If he’s afraid of setting foot in the rowdy former colonies, they could meet in Canada…
But then he could just say family matters are keeping Harry at home for the coronation but he is planning an extended visit with him and Meghan and the kiddos at Harry’s home at a quieter time. That would seem like a more likely way to actually have real discussions between father and son anyway.
He didn’t even visit them when they were living in Frogmore. Why do some people expect Charles to bother himself and travel to another continent for visiting his son. Only Harry wants reconciliation, not Charles.