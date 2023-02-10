Melanie Lynskey responds to criticism of her ‘The Last of Us’ character’s body

Melanie Lynskey has a guest starring role on the show The Last of Us. I haven’t watched it yet. I fully intend to, I simply haven’t gotten through the rest of my queue. The fact that Melanie is on the show only fortifies my determination to get it. I love her. I also love her constant beating of the drum about not commenting on her figure. Unfortunately, as much as Melanie continues to exist as a woman doing her job, people find ways to point out the fact that she is not a size two actress. The latest is the ex-Mrs. Peter Brady, Adrianne Curry, who took exception to Melanie on The Last of Us. Only the photo Adrianne used wasn’t from The Last of Us and it appeared as if she hadn’t actually watched the show, both of which Melanie pointed out:
Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm
— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023
I covered that InStyle write up of Melanie and commented on how amazing she looked. So I’ve already diverged from Adrianne’s nonsense. Secondly, as a person who honestly hasn’t seen the show, the term ‘warlord’ in and of itself suggests the person calling the shots, so Adrianne negated her own comment. And lastly, why is she commenting on another woman’s body like this?! It’s mean and gross. WTF?!
Even though Melanie’s response was *chef’s kiss*, she wasn’t finished. And I get it. If some clout chaser was using me like this, I’d say my piece as well. So Melanie went back to Twitter and emptied the rest of the barrel:
Other than getting to work with creative geniuses who I respect and admire (Neil & Craig) the thing that excited me most about doing #TheLastOfUs is that my casting suggested the possibility of a future in which people start listening to the person with the best ideas
— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023
Not the coolest or the toughest person. The organiser. The person who knows where everything is. The person who is doing the planning. The person who can multitask. The one who’s decisive
— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023
I was excited at the idea of playing a woman who had, in a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she had never planned on having and nobody else had planned on her having, and then she actually got shit done
— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023
I wanted her to look like she should have a notepad on her at all times. I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are “weak”. Because honestly, fuck that.
— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023
I’m so grateful to Craig and Neil for creating a truly new character. Someone I have never seen before. And for trusting me with her. And for letting me be on THE MOST AMAZING SHOW
— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023
And I’m also grateful because the love and support I receive from you all is so overwhelming and powerful- I feel like we are a community and I feel very seen and loved. Ok rant over and thank you all so very much 💗
— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023
I wish Melanie didn’t have to keep saying this, that she wants to play a person who doesn’t have to address her weight. That she wants to show all shapes and sizes can portray all variety of characters. And for heaven’s sake can we stop saying Melanie is large? She’s not waif-like but honestly I, too, would love to see roles for women that had nothing to do with their appearance. So I’m excited to see Melanie in The Last of Us. And I am excited to never have to read anything Adrianne has to say again. Because there was no call for this, on any level. Even if Melanie put Adrianne in her place, this should have never been put out there. Adrianne can go mean-girl with her non-existent fans on TikTok where Dustin on Pajiba said in his brilliant write-up that she’s an anti-trans a-hole. Good riddance.
I wasn’t really interested in the show, but after reading Melanie‘s description of her character, I kind of am! She’s great and good for her for shutting that down (who is this Adrienne person?).
It must be so frustrating to put in decades of excellent work in varying roles and constantly be talked about instead for what your body looks like.
I think she was from ANTM, then went on another reality show with Peter Brady, (that’s how they met) she’s no one,
Same @Lucy! I didn’t think it was my cup of tea, but I’m going to give it a chance specifically because of what Melanie wrote. So – maybe thanks Adrienne? LOL!
I’ve seen her in things for years and never knew she was in my age range 😁. But honestly headlines mentioned Adrienne Curry who was a throwback and I became immensely disappointed. Just gross. I’m an avid romance reader and one of my biggest gripes is the lack of female main characters described as average size or plus size just getting on with life and doing. Like we exist yet the fantasy version of reality insists we don’t exist. Melanie is fine in her role. Post-apocalyptic world doesn’t mean heavier set or average set people stop living 😮💨. I actually expect a woman who looks like Melanine to play that part. Adrienne’s reference to Sarah Connor is weaksauce. Sarah Connor in Terminator 1 was soft, quiet, and weepy. She gained muscles in 2 because she knew she was fighting against cyborgs. That’s different story-telling world view and motive from Last of Us. Also, can’t harp on this enough but average size people exist and will continue existing.
I love melanie lynskey, and will watch anything she’s in, she’s amazing! Peter Brady’s ex-wife is so toxic. I think she deleted her account already.
GO. GIRL.
love everything she said. refreshing to see a female leader character portrayed this way rather than with often stereotyped “male” leadership traits such as being ripped, loud, physically strong. and i think she has a beautiful hourglass figure.
It’s great she kept going. She had a platform and used it to get these arguments in the record for a new audience.
YES I love it. I haven’t watched it yet but this makes me want to. I want to see a smart capable woman who isn’t a size 0 and isn’t mistaken for a model in another life, you know? and I think Melanie is beautiful anyway (I love her skin lol, not in a weird way!) so why can’t women be beautiful and not extremely skinny without being “plus sized” or whatever?
Anyone who criticizes Melanie Lynskey’s appearance and voice for her role on The Last of Us is completely missing the point. She presents at first as this sweet, Midwestern mom type, and so with that in mind, you underestimate her at your peril. She was great, and I love that she put this little troll in her place.
Also – everyone here should be watching The Last of Us. Melanie’s episode was quite good and ended on a great cliffhanger, but episode 3 with Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett will WRECK you. One of the best TV episodes I’ve ever seen.
@Courtney
I absolutely agree!! She was PERFECT for that role, and The Last of Us has been brilliant! My kid is devoted to the game and its sequel, so he was skeptical, but even he’s been loving it
I’m not sure this lady even watched the show? What a weirdo. Melanie is all class. Also worked on a set with her when she was on Candy and she is funny nice and gorgeous.
I just saw episode 3 last night. It’s one of the most extraordinary things I’ve ever seen on TV. All around brilliance and excellence – acting, writing, direction, filming, everything. It’s going to stay with me for a long time.
Adrianne Curry should’ve just sat there and kept selling her Avon. And kept her mouth shut.
I feel so embarrassed saying this because I’m a regular-ass white woman but I have pretty much the exact body of Melanie (I don’t really get openly coded as “overweight” but am certainly well outside the “good” body range), and I feel a THRILL of representation whenever I watch her in anything. I adore her.
And fuck that random woman, especially for using a shot of Melanie as herself and not even the character she was portraying.
When I look at Melanie, I think she looks like a regular woman. Not some skinny actress. Not overweight. Just…normal? She looks great and healthy and if people have problems with that, it says a lot about those toxic people.
@SAS – same. I basically have Melanie Lynskey’s figure too, and it’s so nice to see a regular-sized person get these great TV roles (and put body shaming trolls in their place).
Why they keep calling this woman big? She is not. She is average and resembles most women in the real world plus what if she was fat /big? She has the right to exist and be just like everyone. She is a great actress and I love her. I did not even think twice or at all about her body… this is really crazy.
Adrienne Curry is mad her career went nowhere. Ghosted by Tyra and ANTM, never got a Cover Girl contract, had a terrible show and marriage with Peter Brady, and has kept herself ugly skinny in hopes of maybe some day landing a post-apocalyptic role, yet this brilliant actress beat her for it. She’s just jealous and bitter and a hater.
Yeah, it sounds like she just felt the need to tear a more successful woman down. Pathetic.
The show is fantastic and she does an amazing job!
Love Melanie-haven’t watched this show yet, will now. Adrianne Curry is and has always been an idiot.
Love, love, love Jason Ritter’s response to Curry.
https://twitter.com/JasonRitter/status/1623528851644223488?cxt=HHwWgMDQzfC494ctAAAA
I’ve enjoyed Jason Ritter’s work for a long time but I’m especially loving his real-life role of Ultimate Wife Guy. That dude knows he won the lottery the day he met her.
I hope this raises her profile and gets her more work
I cannot believe we are still doing this.
Melanie is a ubiquitous but underrated actor and I’m glad to see her landing such a high profile role.
Adrienne is just jealous that she doesn’t have the talent and career that Melanie has.
I first saw Melanie in Ever After and she was such a scene stealer. Love her. And if you haven’t seen Yellowjackets you should! New season comes out next month.
I love Melanie in everything she’s so great in Yellowjackets. I’m so stoked for the new season I can’t wait!! She was amazing in Candy too.
I had no idea that she is almost the same age as me I thought she was younger she looks amazing. I hate the people criticizing her weight; to me she’s perfect.
Melanie is now on my radar! As for Linda Hamilton, she is a few houses away from me in New Orleans. She’s the most chic looking dog-walker in the neighborhood, and the friendliest. With a mega-watt smile. Seems a similar ease for Jennifer Coolidge, who lives near as well in an adjacent neighborhood. I see her at Miss Lilly’s Vietnamese restaurant. Of course Nic Cage is in town often (he famously lost a French Quarter mansion), and one day he will be eternally when is placed in his pyramid mausoleum he has awaiting him in one of the oldest and most beautiful of our above ground cemeteries. There’s constant film productions going on, and one often sees Hollywood people around here, famous or not. At any rate, I enjoy seeing Linda Hamilton being around, dog walking and smiling her gorgeous smile!
Suddenly, I wish I lived in New Orleans.
I’ve only watched the first two episodes and I’m so hooked.
Also, if muscle daddies who love their daughters are your thing… whew. Even if they aren’t your thing, watch the show. It might awaken something in you.
Adrienne curry using her hot takes to grasp at a 16th minute of fame are a pass for me. I am amazed at how awful she ended up being though.
Adrienne Curry is a racist alt-right washed up has-been whose only claim to fame is winning a reality show and marrying and then divorcing a man more famous than her. She deleted her Twitter account like the coward she is. People like her can always dish it but can never take the push back.
Adrianne was the first winner of ANTM and she brings it up every chance she gets despite claiming that she “left Hollywood” because of how messed up of a place it was. She’s married and lives in the boonies selling Avon now.
She deleted her Twitter yesterday after all the backlash. She kept doubling down on how she was talking about a fictional character and how it was a poor casting choice and she wasn’t commenting on the actress’ body. But she was and Adrianne is someone who CANNOT admit she is wrong ever based on what I’ve read from her when I used to follow her several years ago.
Who tf is Adrienne to come at Melanie Lynskey?