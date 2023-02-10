Melanie Lynskey responds to criticism of her ‘The Last of Us’ character’s body

Melanie Lynskey has a guest starring role on the show The Last of Us. I haven’t watched it yet. I fully intend to, I simply haven’t gotten through the rest of my queue. The fact that Melanie is on the show only fortifies my determination to get it. I love her. I also love her constant beating of the drum about not commenting on her figure. Unfortunately, as much as Melanie continues to exist as a woman doing her job, people find ways to point out the fact that she is not a size two actress. The latest is the ex-Mrs. Peter Brady, Adrianne Curry, who took exception to Melanie on The Last of Us. Only the photo Adrianne used wasn’t from The Last of Us and it appeared as if she hadn’t actually watched the show, both of which Melanie pointed out:

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

I covered that InStyle write up of Melanie and commented on how amazing she looked. So I’ve already diverged from Adrianne’s nonsense. Secondly, as a person who honestly hasn’t seen the show, the term ‘warlord’ in and of itself suggests the person calling the shots, so Adrianne negated her own comment. And lastly, why is she commenting on another woman’s body like this?! It’s mean and gross. WTF?!

Even though Melanie’s response was *chef’s kiss*, she wasn’t finished. And I get it. If some clout chaser was using me like this, I’d say my piece as well. So Melanie went back to Twitter and emptied the rest of the barrel:

Other than getting to work with creative geniuses who I respect and admire (Neil & Craig) the thing that excited me most about doing #TheLastOfUs is that my casting suggested the possibility of a future in which people start listening to the person with the best ideas — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Not the coolest or the toughest person. The organiser. The person who knows where everything is. The person who is doing the planning. The person who can multitask. The one who’s decisive — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

I was excited at the idea of playing a woman who had, in a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she had never planned on having and nobody else had planned on her having, and then she actually got shit done — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

I wanted her to look like she should have a notepad on her at all times. I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are “weak”. Because honestly, fuck that. — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

I’m so grateful to Craig and Neil for creating a truly new character. Someone I have never seen before. And for trusting me with her. And for letting me be on THE MOST AMAZING SHOW — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

And I’m also grateful because the love and support I receive from you all is so overwhelming and powerful- I feel like we are a community and I feel very seen and loved. Ok rant over and thank you all so very much 💗 — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

I wish Melanie didn’t have to keep saying this, that she wants to play a person who doesn’t have to address her weight. That she wants to show all shapes and sizes can portray all variety of characters. And for heaven’s sake can we stop saying Melanie is large? She’s not waif-like but honestly I, too, would love to see roles for women that had nothing to do with their appearance. So I’m excited to see Melanie in The Last of Us. And I am excited to never have to read anything Adrianne has to say again. Because there was no call for this, on any level. Even if Melanie put Adrianne in her place, this should have never been put out there. Adrianne can go mean-girl with her non-existent fans on TikTok where Dustin on Pajiba said in his brilliant write-up that she’s an anti-trans a-hole. Good riddance.