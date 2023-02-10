Britney Spears ‘has been acting increasingly erratically,’ people are ‘concerned’

Britney Spears finally had her conservatorship removed in the fall of 2021. “Free Britney” worked, and Britney has been enjoying her newfound freedom ever since. Because Britney’s fans were so instrumental in helping Britney seek and achieve freedom, those fans believe they’re entitled to monitor her health and well-being. Those fans even went so far as to recently send police to Britney’s home to do a welfare check. The thing is, once Britney’s conservatorship was done, Britney can now make her own decisions about her medications, her doctors, her treatments and how she lives her life. Mine is not a pro- or anti-conservatorship stance, just a recognition that Freed Britney was always going to have a difficult time managing her own life after more than a decade of microscopic control exerted on her.
That’s what we’ve been seeing for more than a year now: a fanbase with a parasocial entitlement to “monitor” Britney; a woman with a history of mental health issues now in charge of her own treatment and medication; a victim of financial, medical and parental abuse trying to understand and process that abuse. Of course it’s messy and of course people have legitimate concerns about Britney’s well-being. I’m not entirely sure that briefing People Magazine is the answer though.
Those in Britney Spears’ life are worried about the pop star as she goes through a difficult time, multiple sources close to the singer tell PEOPLE. Spears’ inner circle had an intervention planned for the “Hold Me Closer” singer, 41, but it was canceled at the last minute. She did, however, meet with a doctor on Wednesday night — and while the meeting went well, the next steps are unclear.
“Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned,” a source says. “She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.”
Another insider in Spears’ circle tells PEOPLE that things behind the scenes have been “very difficult” and “absolutely chaotic” as those close to her encourage her to get help.
“Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn’t be easy,” the source says. “She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”
The insider adds that Sam Asghari, whom Spears married in June after six years of dating, “is being as supportive as possible.”
This sounds familiar to anyone who has any experience with someone dealing with bipolar disorder. It sounds… a lot like Kanye West too, only Kanye is allowed to just exist in whatever harmful Nazi state he wants with his bros around to insulate him. As for Britney, she isn’t a monster and what’s happening is not some new thing. Now, am I concerned that she doesn’t seem to be taking her meds, or that her meds don’t seem to be working? Yes. Do I wish that Britney had better people in her life overall, people whom she can trust, people who will help her without their own agenda? Yes. I hope she’s well and I hope she finds medical professionals who can help her. I hope she has people in her life whom she trusts no matter what.
She is allowed to be angry. Why do people think that she should magically be over the almost 20 years of abuse she endured because she isn’t in that position for a couple of years. I don’t think she’s bipolar. That was something her dad and Kfed pushed to the media. Being on medications you don’t need causes serious issues as well. Let her be angry.
My thoughts too. Of course she is angry. Anger is a pretty big symptom of C-PTSD. Leave the woman alone to process at her own pace.
This!! If anything, anger seems to be a really rational response to the stimuli!
Agreed. She’s 💯 allowed to be angry. VERY angry. And she’s allowed to go through a period of adjustment to her new found freedom.
I think this whole situation is being exaggerated because the same people who were controlling her life before want her back under their control again because they’re terrified she’s going to come after them legally and get her money back that they stole from her.
And people like TMZ prefer a crazy Britney narrative over a getting her shit together Britney. It’s a better profit model.
I only fear for Britney’s life because some of them might start thinking she would be more profitable if she was dead.
I think she probably is bipolar, but I also think that doesn’t preclude her being mad as hell about how horrifically she has been controlled and manipulated. Having a mental health condition does not mean it’s okay to take away autonomy except in very extreme circumstances. I’m speaking as someone who has been on both sides of the spectrum – unwell but still able to make decisions, and also too unwell to be able to. Thankfully when I was too unwell, the people who were opted to make decisions for me truly loved me and had my best interests at heart. I don’t think this is the case for Britney.
THANK YOU. EXACTLY.
Isn’t it also possible that this is her father, mother, or sister planting these stories so they can gain control of her again?
It’s possible, but I’d argue that if you look at her social media that will tell your everything you need to know. You can see she’s not mentally well from her posts
Her posts are concerning for sure, she is not well.
Who are these “concerned” sources?
Of course she’s angry. I’d be furious if I were in her position and it would take me a lot longer than a year and a half to “get over it.”
As for her behavior being erratic – even that makes sense to me. Think about her life. Even before the conservatorship, how micromanaged was she, how much control did she have over her life? She’s been a commodity to everyone around her for decades at this point. Having some freedom and control over her life now isn’t just new bc of the conservatorship, this may be the first time in her life she’s experiencing independence etc.
Take those issue and then factor in bipolar disorder, and of course things are going to be rough and there’s going to be a big adjustment period. I hope she has people around her who support her and want to help her without controlling her, you know?
ITA – the adjustment from the conservatorship to independence was never going to be smooth sailing. She’s having to learn and unlearn a LOT as well as deal with ongoing MH issues and intrusive press/fans. She’s stated several times she has serious trust issues esp with medical professionals – it will take time to for her to build a positive and trusting relationship with a Dr. Remember she was forced to go to therapy and take powerful meds – those things in themselves have caused more damage than anything else.
I feel Sam is supportive and that she does seem to have people around her who are looking out for her – she is angry and has every right to be, having moments where you lose it is natural.
Amen Becks.
I just hate that we know this. I’d really hoped that her new freedom would keep her private life and mental health decisions locked down. Sure, her family could have leaked but it does “sound” like someone in the know. Ugh.
Agreed.
I think Britney has been deprived of freedom for a long time. I also am really confused by what’s being put out on her social media. It makes me wonder if it’s actually her? Someone with access to her account? It does not feel like a true representation of whatever her life is really like, but it feels chaotic and it kind of stresses me out.
But I would not ever infringe on her life, as a random person. I do not know if she has safe people around her who actually care about her, and that is sad. I hope she is healthy, happy and free. Her social media doesn’t seem to reflect that, but it’s not my business.
People need to leave Britney alone. She’s suffered enough without everyone prying into her business. Let her heal.
The fact that her family approved her relationship with Asghari doesn’t suggest he’s some “hero” who helped rescue her from her abuse, but the only member of the “old gang” who has able to stay in her good books through everything. That should be reassuring, but it’s not. The fact that the only real condition her folks put on the relationship were 1)he couldn’t marry her and become her legal NoK, and 2) he couldn’t get her pregnant, makes me feel like he’s just a hanger-on that they tolerated initially and now actively need to monitor/control her.
If you follow her on insta you will know that she is definitely not well. She posts long rambling nonsensical updates and posts videos of her seductively dancing to camera whilst pulling her skirts down; all with mascara smudged down her face and tangled messed up hair. I think she thinks it looks sexy and disheveled but honestly she looks messy. I just don’t think she really knows how to exist – it is terribly sad. I think her husband is in over his head and doesn’t really know how to deal with her, she is estranged from her family and has understandable trust issues. I don’t know the answer but whatever she is doing now does not seem healthy.
This. TBH, I really don’t get all the folks who excuse away her online behavior as simple self-expression after being under the conservatorship all these years. Yes, there is an element of that., but Britney is not well, point blank period. The stuff she posts (prancing around naked with messy hair and 2-day-old makeup, rambling posts that honestly don’t make a whole lot of sense) is not that of a stable individual — it’s concerning and frankly cringy. Admitting that is not condoning her being controlled — it just continues the sad reality that she is not getting the help she needs.
Or the people who claim it’s not actually her posting and someone else is doing it to make her look crazy. People have a really hard time accepting Britney for Britney.
I don’t know what I’d do if I were in her life. She’s not going to trust anyone that suggests therapy or medication after what happened to her, but I think she’d really benefit from a good therapist. Working through all of it alone must be incredibly isolating and difficult.
Totally agree. I was worried with the way the conservatorship ended so abruptly. No doubt that was a result of how brutal it had been, but we can’t forget that Britney needed that conservatorship originally. It turned into abuse, which is the issue. Her social media is a cry for help. I can’t imagine what she’s been through or how she could even process it. I don’t think I would trust anyone, which leaves her totally isolated and vulnerable to her own demons. The day the conservatorship ended, my husband said she would be dead within 5 years. I thought that was awful and yelled at him, but I’m beginning to wonder if he was right. I worry for her.
Anyone else here been in a lockdown for 13 years, having your career, life, and BODY abusively controlled by sicko family and manipulative, religious extremist managers (Lou Taylor)? Ever have the media forced onto you — your home and personal space — and made to do interviews for People magazine and Diane Sawyer, who would then criticize and sanctimoniously ask you questions about your mental health and sexuality, while slut-shaming and white-trashing your image to the public?. Let me also bring TMZ into this mix — the mouthpiece of Jamie and Lou and the SOURCE of this latest Britney article (People mag article is rehashing latest TMZ gossip). Tell me how is anyone supposed to act after surviving hell like that? I really hope and pray she gets the support she needs to get her money back, her life away from this shit, and justice against those who exploited her.
I know I’ll probably get yelled at for this but I think she is bipolar- my husband is and when not medicated exhibits similar symptoms. The compulsion to spin, her “tick” of always pushing her skirt/shorts down till she’s nearly exposed and her writing on her Instagram are to me all signs of mania. Note I am not a medical professional and I am not discounting the trauma she may have from the conservatorship. But I remember when the free Britney movement started that her family more or less said that the public had no idea how bad her mental state really was if she wasn’t on the proper medications.
Sadly she is clearly not well and I hope she gets better soon
Why would you get yelled at for saying that? Kaiser says that in the post that she’s bipolar.
I am a medical professional. You bring up good points.
I completely agree. My ex was bipolar and her behavior is upsettingly similar to his when he was not taking his meds, denying it, and that he was just “being himself.” Not to center it on the caregiver/partner, but it is a real challenge as you feel kind of…gaslit. You want to be supportive and let people be themselves but…ugh it’s tough. I’m not president of the Sam fan club but it isn’t easy when they’re struggling.
And I think JustMe said they might get yelled at because the Britney fan base is…passionate.
I had a bipolar family member – I feel that people who have not lived with someone with a serious personality disorder underestimate how intense and complex that is. IMHO it is akin to a disability, there are good days and bad days, but there’s no cure.
I hope she can find some support – but regular people are not equipped to support her, she needs professional help. Love and care help, but they’re not enough.
This story has come from several outlets, so it is doubtful it is fake. Meaning, she did go to see her doctor for treatment. Meaning, she has been off her meds and has been using other substances to self medicate. Meaning she might very well be in crisis and in need of intervention. That doesn’t make her a bad person or someone in whose life strangers on the internet need to inject themselves. It does mean that she is not well and might be alienating her loved ones. Like a Kanye, since that’s the comparison we seem to be using. Kanye imploded and is losing everything and people seem to be happy about that. Britney might be imploding and there is such concern for her and her finances. Half the time people say let her live her life and lose her money—it’s hers to lose and the only difference between her and those on Skid Row is her bank account: without it, no one would care. The other half says she/her money must be protected at all costs and others must intervene to protect her/it. I personally think she needs help from others, as much but no more than any other homeless or mentally ill, suffering individual. And we should devote our time to helping all of them, not just this one.
I hope things are not going so badly and that these are just stories planted by people who want Britney back under their control. If she truly is doing so poorly, I can imagine that convincing her to get help could be extremely difficult. At this point, could she even recognize whether or not someone’s concern for her is genuine? Because it seems like every person who has ever claimed to be in her corner has just wanted to manipulate and exploit her.
Healthy or unwell, her life just seems so very sad. She’s clearly bored and lonely with too much time and not a lot to fill it.
Her husband appears to have a pretty full life with a job, hobbies, travel, social interactions, and it’s unfortunate Britney doesn’t have the same.
She “has a lot of anger”?? No sh!t, Sherlock. What she’s been put through would cause anyone to Hulk out. I expect that anger will also increase as she faces more obstacles to have that much-wanted baby after being forced to have an IUD for the majority of her prime baby-making years. I really hope she can navigate to some peace but it’s going to be rocky and people need to respect that.
It makes ME angry when people say “oh she’s so angry” like that’s not acceptable.
Anger is an emotion. It’s not good. It’s not bad. It just is. How we articulate that anger is important, but we live in a society where showing anything other than total happiness is deemed unacceptable. It’s a total crock.
My whole life people have “accused” me of being angry. To which I would reply, “of course I’m angry. I’m tired of dealing with this. I’ve hit my limit. I’m angry with how you’ve treated me but I’m also angry with myself for allowing it.”
People don’t like that. Makes them uncomfortable.
In the Before Times I blew up social media and called out some PTA moms who had made my life hell for years. It resulted in the new PTA President whom I had known for 7 years texting me to concern troll me. She even texted “I’m worried about you. People are talking. They’re concerned. I run a LegalShield business. You could get sued! I love you.”
(I laughed out loud when I read the text “I love you.” The first time she had ever said that to me – of course it wasn’t genuine. You don’t text an “I love you” to someone you’ve known but socially excluded for 7 years.)
I called her, she answered, I said “I find that people who claim to be concerned about me but don’t reach out are only gossiping. But thanks for the heads up. I’m in the middle of a bike ride, so I gotta go.”
Never talked to that bitch again. 🤷♀️
Never really talked to any of them again, because after that call, PTA President called up all our mutual “friends” and we were excluded from everything.
I’m not hurt by it anymore, just sharing my experience. I agree with you. Women are especially judged for even saying the words “I’m angry”, and I’m sick of it.
Leave Britney alone, ffs.
Let’s remember that her family, including KFed, would love to get their hands back in her money, and they know that framing her as mentally incapacitated is a pretty good method if all of the elements can align.
She wasn’t even allowed to drink COFFEE.
Of course she’s angry! At all if it! I’m angry for her, & for all the “she’s not well” posts.
No, she’s not. How could she possibly be? She’s been abused most of her life, & then had 13 years stolen from her.
And did we ever actually hear a diagnosis? I don’t believe so, so all this “she has the same behaviour as this guy I know who is bi polar” absolutely has to stop.
Just like with everyone, no 2 people are the same & exhibit the same behaviours, mental illness or not.
She’s working it out, however that looks to HER.
And that is none of our business, even if she posts it in media.
Leave the woman alone, she’s more than paid the price.
You say she couldn’t have coffee like it was punishment. Phenothiazines and Theophylline, and other medications Interact with caffeine, so it’s possible that restriction was for her own health.
Go peddle your fake concern somewhere else, Tiffany.
It was punishment. The entire situation was punishment.
The article said the intervention was for substances and also mental health. One of her previous judges said she’s a habitual abuser of drugs and alcohol. It’s possible that these 2 issues are intertwined (self medicating, interaction between meds and substances). I hope she isn’t afraid to get help, but I could understand that after her previous experiences.
Correction: the article doesn’t say it was for substance reasons, but that was included in the version of the article I read a couple of days ago.
I think it was here where I read the most warm and loving comment from someone who’s sister had bipolar along with a number of other serious mental health issues. She said on her best days, her sister still presented like someone who could most kindly be described as “unusual”, but it didn’t mean she wasn’t happy, healthy or safe. It was just her being herself, going about her day with a hugely different experience of all kinds of mental and emotional processes, and not causing any trouble to anyone.
I know we’re on a gossip site and I can be as celebitchy as the rest but I do wish we had a little less judgement in our world at times.
Also, how hard would it be to trust people after going through that? I’d be angry and very suspicious of people.
Kaiser I just want to thank you for your nuanced take on this information. I’m drawn to the Britney story for a variety of reasons, and often I get frustrated when I read articles/opinions that are one extreme or the other. The truth lies somewhere in the nuance, I think, and I appreciate this take. We don’t know everything, we can all suspect and discuss but we are not there with her every day. Not to mention, we cannot change the past and who’s to say even if we did we would be in a different place than we are today.
I don’t know about her mental health situation.
I remember her breakdown, and honestly I am not competent enough to tell the difference between a breakdown due to post partum depression + paparazzi or a bipolar disorder episode.
What I can say is that this woman is a survivor: she has been abused, medicated and betrayed by everyone around her for decades. No way she could have come out fresh and unscattered. I hope she is in a good place right now.
It’s not just the 13 years she was under the conservatorship. It was the years she was pimped out by her parents, music executives, and the media. This is the first freedom Brittney has had since childhood. She’s literally having to learn how to be an adult. This is one of those times where social media is a terrible thing–a few decades earlier, she could be doing her healing, medically and psychologically, behind closed doors, with a few media reports here and there. But with the exposure of social media, and parasocial relationships that fanemies develop, all her messiness is there to be seen and judged by all.
I don’t know if people are trying to regain control over her. It wouldn’t surprise me–she was a huge cash cow to a lot of people. What worries me is that she seems so, so terribly vulnerable–she seems to crave attention and affirmation from the public, and probably has very little sense of who she is as a human being. I hope she has loyal people around her who are watching out for her money, her security, and her physical and mental health.
Maybe “crazy britney” is just a fun persona for her, after she was managed so tightly and carefully during her entire performing life. A few social media posts aren’t enough to know what’s really going on with her. Maybe this is her defiance. It looks even more concerning because we’re used to seeing such careful curation of social media from stars of her stature, and she’s got the “grown woman acting like a child” censuring too. I don’t know. I hope she’s okay. She deserves to live her life on her own terms, even if those aren’t the terms that other people would choose for her. I
More than one thing can be true about Britney and her situation. Her anger can be misdirected (at women who have also been abused in their time in the public eye too, and her fans make a lot of things worse with certain behaviors) sometimes, but justified in other situations. It wouldn’t be helpful to her or to others to just say she has no issues at all. It’s possible, and necessary, to acknowledge the fact that a woman has had struggles with her mental health and still call out exploitative trolls who try to use her struggles to further misogynistic agendas. Or slimeballs who want to use those struggles for money.
I don’t follow her but it’s difficult to not know the abuse she was put through. I don’t know her medical or mental diagnosis or her treatment plans. I doubt anyone else commenting does either. I do know what cPTSD is and how hard that is to live with. The last thing she needs is for the media to start these attacks again even if they are trying to sugar coat it as “concerned” she isnt hurting others. I can imagine with the investigations into the conservatorship and exactly how corrupt it was she is dealing with some pretty horrific truths and crimes that people she loved and trusted did to her. She has lost so much I don’t think anyone can imagine the depth of her suffering. She was psychologically and physically tortured by people who should have been protecting her just so they could have free access to her money while they continued to force her to work. No one knows what that is like unless they have lived it. She deserves empathy and grace what she has gone through will take a lifetime to deal with.