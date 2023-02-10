An anti-monarchy protester was detained at Prince William & Kate’s event

Last year, in the months leading up to the Platinum Jubbly, royal commentators gleefully predicted and openly hoped for the British public to “protest” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Like, there were royal reporters and royal biographers trying to incite violent protests against Meghan and Harry for simply existing and attending events to which they had been invited by QEII. Crash-cut to King Charles’s reign, and everything they wished upon the Sussexes has come back on them. Charles has been egged twice. Someone shouted “guillotine” at Camilla. The Windsors can’t do anything without tripping over their d–ks and sparking a backlash. It’s beautiful! Anyway, during Prince William and Kate’s trip to Cornwall yesterday, there was one anti-monarchy protestor. I added this to yesterday’s post, but it’s worth a stand-alone post:
A “blank paper” protester was detained by police during the Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit to Cornwall. The man, thought to be in his 20s, walked through the crowds holding up a blank piece of paper as the Royal couple greeted crowds in Falmouth.
Police moved in and led the man away. Minutes later, he returned and was heard saying “no more monarchy”.
This time, as the Prince and Princess continued their walkabout under the watchful eye of their protection officers, the police marched the man away and detained him until the Royals had left.
The man said later: “It’s the 21st century and we don’t need a monarchy anymore. It’s f—— ridiculous.”
The incident follows a series of protests on Royal visits.
On Wednesday, as the King and the Queen Consort visited Brick Lane in east London, a man waved a black flag and a card reading “no love for a nation”. Asked who he represented, he said: “I represent people who did not vote for him.”
The King has twice been targeted with eggs in recent months.
The most disturbing part of this is that the police “led the man away” and “detained” him for any length of time. For what? For holding up a blank sheet of paper and simply saying “no more monarchy”? The anti-monarchy protesters keep getting arrested or detained for nothing – are you not allowed to show up at whatever stupid royal event and simply say “y’all shouldn’t have titles?” Anyway, I love the fact that protestors keep showing up. F–k around and find out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Arresting a few very peaceful protesters does make a point for republicans: democracy and monarchy are entirely incompatible.
The woman curtsying to Kate should be ashamed.
I cringed when I saw that picture of the woman curtsey to keen.
I did too. It’s just a really gross picture. Kate looks so happy, which I think is part of why I find it so gross. SHE LOVES IT.
Kate has no sense of humility in that photo with the curtsy. She shouldn’t be beaming and that’s what is gross about it.
It’s not hard to see she expects this from Meghan too.
Even Willy has a bemused expression in that pic. They are so gross.
The woman curtseying makes a mockery of the statement where William said he wanted to do away with this type of formality and they wanted to be addressed as Will and Kate. If he had meant it his aides would have sent a forwarding message telling their hosts that a handshake would suffice.
This picture serves to remind people how William and Kate DO like (and expect) the bowing and scraping. Furthermore, it undoes the strategic hugging picture as this curtsey supports Harry’s story that they very much expected Meghan to curtsey and know her place.
This was the response that Kate expected when she was introduced to Meghan. Deference.
I suspect there are protesters at royal events all the time. The police seem to be more on edge about it. That says to me Charles’ position is not secured in public opinion.
Truth to power!
Upon first glance, I thought the woman was not only dropping a curtsey but kissing Kate’s hand as well! On second glance that’s not the case but ugh, curtseying is just disgusting. I wouldn’t curtsey to a wonderful monarch let alone a mean girl.
LOL, I thought the same thing; that poor woman was kissing her hand! Khate certainly looks like she’s enjoying that entire moment. The expression on Khate’s face is something else–a half smile, half sneer. I hope many people took lots of pics of the man holding up that blank piece of paper, which was obviously meant for people to add their own “thoughts” to the not-so-keen tour.
Kate looks like she wants the woman to kiss big blue, sorta like kissing the Pope’s ring. Honestly I just can’t with these people.
Kate looks real happy to have this woman’s lips on her hand considering she couldn’t even hold the Minister of Culture’s hand on their Caribbean tour. HMMMM I wonder what the difference could be????
See how happy they are to be curtsied to. “Yes peasants. Worship us as your ovelords while we spend your money on ugly clothes and private flights.
I read about this in the Mirror today and it seems the paper was not amused either, mind you there was another little bit of shade in the article as they pointed out that., NO this wasn’t an old coat of khates, it was a new one in a slightly different colour and cut but she loved the style so much she just had to get another, NO SHE DIDN’T, ask your bullying husband if recycling is still a thing!! So sick of these two parasites
The entire deceptive effort of recreating an old coat just enough to pretend it is a rewear is also very disturbing. There is nothing authentic about Katie keen except for her dislike of Meghan.
I think even Richard Palmer tweeted something about how this isn’t a good luck. No eggs were even thrown.
Totally agree with you Kaiser. F*ck around and find out. It’s only a matter of time when this all blows up in the RF’s faces. The Queen is gone, so there’s nothing else that’s holding the Brits back. Everything is fair game now.
And The world is watching. Any peaceful protest against the monarchy , they would get arrested. Not a good look AT All for the UK. Freedom of Speech is only Allowed if you’re For the monarchy (rolling eyes).
The Royal Family lost their deference the moment the Queen died.
Isn’t the UK supposed to be a functioning democracy? I thought protesting was a fundamental right.
Not sure any democracy is functioning at the moment.
So true.
@Chloe the last 3 (or 4? It’s really hard to keep track) Conservative governments have been gradually eroding civil rights, including protest and assembly. Among other changes, under the newest legislation demonstrators can be detained if police (or the Home Office) believe they *may* cause disruption.
1 protester holding a blank piece of paper is hardly causing disruption.
This. Our rights to protest are being attacked daily but the elected government.
Scary stuff, police detention based on something they think ‘may’ happen.
Serious North Korea modeling going on here.
There is a name for this type of thing. Instead of monarch, let’s start calling them authoritative.
The Chubbly is going to be a mess.. I’m glad people are booing and protesting this family. They are a national embarrassment imo.
The royals are so elevated and pristine that their very eyeballs should never even deign to look upon a protester or a blank piece of paper. There’s no physical threat in a blank piece of paper but apparently the state can haul them away. This is the kind of act that will fuel anti-monarchy sentiment in years to come.
Apologies, I didn’t see your comment when I posted mine. 100% agree!
Similar minds😊. I’d love to see hundreds of protestors with blank paper all over london at the time of the crowning. Then, the international press covering the way they get detained and arrested. For holding a blank sheet of paper. I think this might have happened at the funeral some. But in a bigger scale for the Chubbly. Not sure about the congregating in group laws in London but hundreds should all space out all over the city so they’re not technically congregating.
republic.org.uk are arranging a chubbly protest. T shirts with #notmyking on them and there will be (according to them) hundreds of protestors. Keeping my fingers crossed they have an impact.
I will absolutely be here, protesting however I can. I’ve got the day off (woo) so I’ll be there, blank piece of paper in hand, face mask and wig on, even if it’s just out my window. I’ll continue writing to my MP, and doing whatever I can!
The absolute gall of these people, honestly!!!
Three hundred years ago that anti-monarchy protester would have arrested, thrown in the tower, tortured and then beheaded. Thank God we live in modern times where the monarchy no longer has absolute power. Come to think of it Meghan would probably have had the same fate.
So there has been some evolution to the point of democracy?
Democracy allows for difference of opinion, this protest did not seem disruptive so why arrest the citizen?
Meghan removed herself from the situation, she’s not beholden to taxpayers…why is she part of this conversation? Focus, please! And nothing says modernity when someone holding up a blank paper is detained! The monarchy is in deep trouble when gestapo tactics have to be deployed to protect them! Those popularity polls are clearly rigged!
Hmm, maybe this is a good sign? If he was simply holding a blank piece of paper and saying no more monarchy, and he was detained and taken away from Will and Kate, maybe the whole thing is more fragile than previously thought?
If Will and Kate were secure in their positions, they wouldn’t fear a single heckler, right?
Maybe, just maybe, there is a glimmer of hope for abolishing the monarchy in my lifetime?
A blank piece of paper depicting who these two really are. Good for nothing.
It is so embarrassing to see adults curtsey to those two, but that photo captures Kate’s face really loving it. No humility there.
The removal of the protestor even got Palmolive to question whether or not the police were being excessive. I think the media is itching to push more on this issue because you can’t claim to be a democracy and remove people holding up a blank piece of paper.
The whole curtesy thing is so bizarre and colonial. Can’t believe it is ever done.
Yep, this is what she lives for. Thinking she is ‘better’ than other people.
This keeps up it could blow up to an incident popping off at the Coronation. Mass protests with international press there? That’s newsworthy. Another reason for the Sussexes to sit this out and not be caught up in this.
My theory about this is that the government reaction to individual protesters indicates that they are VERY VERY concerned about the state of the monarchy. The only reason to be so hardcore about shutting down single people holding white paper, yelling/saying single, mild statements (we haven’t even had repeated disruptive yelling, just single yells) is because they fear that if people know that the police won’t intervene and detain you, there going to end up with many, many, many people doing this at public events. Finger in the dyke comes to mind. If they were confident this was a very minority view, they’d react from position of confidence and just let people do their single protests with expectation they’d be drowned out/rejected by public crowds. I think the concern is that the crowds would *join*, not reject, if people didn’t have to worry about the hassle of being detained or even arrested.
Like Princess Leia said to Tarkington, the tighter they grasp the more (colonies, commonwealths, public opinion) will slip through their fingers.
I think you’re right. They’re making a point of detaining and stopping ANY protests, even small ones like this, as a deterrent to larger or louder protests.
It’s not just the monarchy. The whole “establishment” is feeling very insecure. The tories are going to lose control the government by double digits in a general election at some point during the next 24 months. Public discontent is growing and they have no strategy to turn that around so they’re cracking down. Pressure is building and the daily two minutes of Meghan hate isn’t enough of a release to prevent an explosion.
I am simply fascinated with William’s eyes.
Kate’s increasing vanity and bottomless need for attention is mind numbing at best and/or uncomfortable to watch.
Interesting that on the same day people are protesting about the monarchy in another part of the country a spectator was caught on camera asking Charles to bring back Harry! Whether “they” like it or not Harry is still loved. Oh “they” must rue the day they let William and his wife drive Harry out of the country. Harry was the real deal. He knew the institution had to change to survive and yet all his (and his wife’s) efforts were dismissed and discouraged at every turn.
The Royal Family are now reaping what they sowed.
Laura D, I think it was all four of them. We definitely cannot forget the Queen-Escort and all that she has done.
The worst has not happened to these folks but it is coming, with income inequalities as well as unimaginable hardships encountered by much of the UK population, folks are going to start rebelling. The economy in the UK is crashing and Harry and Meghan gossip will not be enough to satisfy those suffering. What is truly puzzling is how these folks have been able to get away with this for so long. Being squeezed as tight as many are in this country, something is bound to break.
Maxine Branch, I keep thinking about all of the people in the UK who are getting squeezed hard with no way to change it. I think when enough pressure has built up, something will give.
How fragile must the monarchy be that it’s very existence is threatened by a blank piece of paper?
May this be the beginning of its end.
Not a good look for the UK, when freedom of speech(peaceful protests) are being threatened . That’s not a democracy. And the World is watching.
Well, wasn’t Russia doing this is their war protesters? Isn’t that a good look for the UK to be compared to Russia.
Someone please please organize the handing out reams of blank paper to the crowds at the Chubbly!! (if questioned, it’s “a performance art project”…)