An anti-monarchy protester was detained at Prince William & Kate’s event

Last year, in the months leading up to the Platinum Jubbly, royal commentators gleefully predicted and openly hoped for the British public to “protest” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Like, there were royal reporters and royal biographers trying to incite violent protests against Meghan and Harry for simply existing and attending events to which they had been invited by QEII. Crash-cut to King Charles’s reign, and everything they wished upon the Sussexes has come back on them. Charles has been egged twice. Someone shouted “guillotine” at Camilla. The Windsors can’t do anything without tripping over their d–ks and sparking a backlash. It’s beautiful! Anyway, during Prince William and Kate’s trip to Cornwall yesterday, there was one anti-monarchy protestor. I added this to yesterday’s post, but it’s worth a stand-alone post:

A “blank paper” protester was detained by police during the Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit to Cornwall. The man, thought to be in his 20s, walked through the crowds holding up a blank piece of paper as the Royal couple greeted crowds in Falmouth. Police moved in and led the man away. Minutes later, he returned and was heard saying “no more monarchy”. This time, as the Prince and Princess continued their walkabout under the watchful eye of their protection officers, the police marched the man away and detained him until the Royals had left. The man said later: “It’s the 21st century and we don’t need a monarchy anymore. It’s f—— ridiculous.” The incident follows a series of protests on Royal visits. On Wednesday, as the King and the Queen Consort visited Brick Lane in east London, a man waved a black flag and a card reading “no love for a nation”. Asked who he represented, he said: “I represent people who did not vote for him.” The King has twice been targeted with eggs in recent months.

[From The Telegraph]

The most disturbing part of this is that the police “led the man away” and “detained” him for any length of time. For what? For holding up a blank sheet of paper and simply saying “no more monarchy”? The anti-monarchy protesters keep getting arrested or detained for nothing – are you not allowed to show up at whatever stupid royal event and simply say “y’all shouldn’t have titles?” Anyway, I love the fact that protestors keep showing up. F–k around and find out.

A protester holding a blank piece of paper disrupted Kate and William’s walkabout and was heard saying ‘no more monarchy’. He was detained by police until the Prince and Princess departed pic.twitter.com/gL46f8TVd3 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) February 9, 2023