Khloe Kardashian denies using Ozempic, cites ‘years of working out’



Another day, another celebrity accused of using Ozempic to lose weight. And this one is a no-brainer: Khloe Kardashian. Khloe did a photo spread for Sorbet magazine and in the comments someone alleged that she’s been using Ozempic or something similar to lose weight. They also said she looked “disturbing,” which was highly unnecessary. Anyway, of course Khloe denied using the drug for weight loss and said she’s been working out for years and gets up early to train five days a week.

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on her weight loss after a “mean” Instagram troll accused her of misusing medicine. The hater called the reality star’s “skinny” figure “disturbing” in a comment on Tuesday (via Us Weekly). The social media user alleged that Kardashian, 38, takes semaglutide, an antidiabetic medication sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy and used for chronic weight management, according to the FDA. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” the “Kardashians” star clapped back. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. “Please stop with your assumptions,” she continued. “I guess new year still means mean people.” The interaction took place in the comments section of a post featuring photos from Kardashian’s controversial spread for Sorbet magazine. While some praised the photo shoot, others mistook the Good American co-founder for Taylor Swift in the seemingly Photoshopped shots. Kardashian hinted at her “different look” in the caption, writing that she wore clip-on bangs to achieve the effect. “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face,” she wrote. When one of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s followers expressed doubt that a new hairstyle could change her “so much,” she didn’t hesitate to reply, sarcastically thanking them for helping her have a “jolly” week. She added, “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

I wouldn’t doubt it if Khloe was actually using Ozempic simply because she does SO MUCH else to herself that what’s a little antidiabetic medication among friends after all that. She and her sisters pretty frequently and dramatically alter their faces and bodies and then pretend they haven’t. Sometimes they cop to one thing — Khloe’s nose job, Kourtney’s boob job, Kylie’s lip injections — and then deny, deny, deny everything else. They all have a lot of help and they’ve probably been doing other weight loss stuff like this that we’ve never even heard of for years. So no, I don’t buy that Ozempic is a bridge too far for her and I don’t think she can solely attribute her appearance to working out. But also, what does this person expect? It’s the Kardashian (Jenners). This is exactly who they are and always have been. They get stuff done and pretend they haven’t, so why even bother to call it out at this point.