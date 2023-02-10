Khloe Kardashian denies using Ozempic, cites ‘years of working out’

Another day, another celebrity accused of using Ozempic to lose weight. And this one is a no-brainer: Khloe Kardashian. Khloe did a photo spread for Sorbet magazine and in the comments someone alleged that she’s been using Ozempic or something similar to lose weight. They also said she looked “disturbing,” which was highly unnecessary. Anyway, of course Khloe denied using the drug for weight loss and said she’s been working out for years and gets up early to train five days a week.
Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on her weight loss after a “mean” Instagram troll accused her of misusing medicine.
The hater called the reality star’s “skinny” figure “disturbing” in a comment on Tuesday (via Us Weekly).
The social media user alleged that Kardashian, 38, takes semaglutide, an antidiabetic medication sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy and used for chronic weight management, according to the FDA.
“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” the “Kardashians” star clapped back. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train.
“Please stop with your assumptions,” she continued. “I guess new year still means mean people.”
The interaction took place in the comments section of a post featuring photos from Kardashian’s controversial spread for Sorbet magazine.
While some praised the photo shoot, others mistook the Good American co-founder for Taylor Swift in the seemingly Photoshopped shots.
Kardashian hinted at her “different look” in the caption, writing that she wore clip-on bangs to achieve the effect.
“I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face,” she wrote.
When one of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s followers expressed doubt that a new hairstyle could change her “so much,” she didn’t hesitate to reply, sarcastically thanking them for helping her have a “jolly” week.
She added, “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”
I wouldn’t doubt it if Khloe was actually using Ozempic simply because she does SO MUCH else to herself that what’s a little antidiabetic medication among friends after all that. She and her sisters pretty frequently and dramatically alter their faces and bodies and then pretend they haven’t. Sometimes they cop to one thing — Khloe’s nose job, Kourtney’s boob job, Kylie’s lip injections — and then deny, deny, deny everything else. They all have a lot of help and they’ve probably been doing other weight loss stuff like this that we’ve never even heard of for years. So no, I don’t buy that Ozempic is a bridge too far for her and I don’t think she can solely attribute her appearance to working out. But also, what does this person expect? It’s the Kardashian (Jenners). This is exactly who they are and always have been. They get stuff done and pretend they haven’t, so why even bother to call it out at this point.
Kind of off topic, but I had a friend that had weight loss surgery years ago and lost like 150 pounds in a year. She eventually gained it back and later claimed that it wasn’t lap band that made her lose weight, it was because she went to the gym that summer. Khloe has been photographed going to the gym for *years* but she’s only recently looked significantly different. Maybe it’s just the gym, but I get why people are side eying her. Especially since she has never been honest about this kind of thing.
Exactly. It’s a sudden drastic change. Usually that means someone is sick or they are using medical intervention of some kind
The subtext to how someone lost weight without medical intervention is the supposed moral superiority of diet/exercise over medication/surgery.
Khloe, I wish you could step away from the limelight, run your businesses, and recover from all the toxicity you’ve internalized. The constant scrutiny of strangers and your family doesn’t feel good. You deserve to be happy.
I am seriously confused by Khloe. On the one hand, so many photos of her that she posts look like she’s undergone insane amounts of plastic surgery, especially her face. But, then we’ve seen a very few “unedited” un-crazy make-up’ed photos that have gotten out and….her face and her body look surprisingly like how she originally looked? I really can’t figure out if she’s so uncomfortable with how she looks that she photoshops her body and face to point of non-recognition and does up her face in like theatre level make-up for photos when she’s out to look completely different or if she actually has had all this plastic surgery. Both are sad in their own way, but at least from that pool photo where she had no make-up at all, I actually am really not convinced she has had that much plastic surgery on her face…I dunno, it’s very confusing!!!
Hand to god, I thought the header photo was Taylor Swift
It genuinely doesn’t matter what Khloe does for any non famous non rich person. Khloe has more money than 99.9% of the planet for essentially no reason and no job to take her time. She should be fit. She has chefs and nannies and trainers. To ever wonder or compare yourself to this type of person is a waste of time.
Who can’t get up and go at 6am to train? A parent with a job, a person who can’t afford a gym, a person in an unsafe environment to work out in, a person exhausted from their responsibilities.
I will say the angle in that header photo does nothing for her nose and gives an unfortunate comparison…
Of course she does Ozempic or something similar — sure, she got leaner with the revenge body era and a round or two of lipo, but she and Kim both lost that extra 10 they didn’t need to lose around the same time.
As for the pool photo and the ensuing horror she felt only to be reassured by the masses — we aren’t still believing that was an accident are we?
You’re right! It gives Michael Jackson vibes 😬
I believe those 10lbs came off due to ass reduction. They don’t look as hugely gross as they used to.
oh most def! Both Kim and Khloe had the asses of lies taken down a notch when they decided to shed their thicc girl WOC cosplay and lean in to the heroin chic trend they are sporting now.
The girl who cried “workout”.
Yes. Years of working out and of surgeries to reconstruct her face and body. But don’t you DARE say I took Ozempic dammit! This woman is something…
For someone who claims to be in the gym 5 days a week, her body is not toned at all. She, along with Kim, takes Ozempic or something similar to it. They got way too skinny and that’s not the results of the gym. She lost weight but her Pinocchio butt stayed the same??? Girl bye. Stop lying. You and your family
I just started my 8th week of Mounjaro. My BMI was overweight but creeping towards obese so I wanted to get it together before it got there. I am almost 57, postmenopausal, and survived breast cancer and three surgeries in the past two years and gained almost 35 pounds. I’m not ashamed to use Mounjaro for weight loss and all this recent buzz about how terrible it is to use drugs for weight loss help is disturbing.
I feel bad for Khloe. That family is wack and I remember when she was the “ugly” Kardashian, the one people claimed was from another father. I feel so much pressure to look a certain way as a middle-aged mom in the suburbs – I can’t imagine being a Kardashian. I’m sure Khloe has some mental health issues. I’m not going to jump on the bandwagon to make fun of her. I don’t watch the show so don’t really know what she’s like so maybe she’s not deserving of my sympathy? But I always err on the side of being sympathetic and from what I’ve read about her, she seems to be struggling. Just because she’s rich, doesn’t mean she doesn’t have mental health issues.
I’m a little defensive, lol.
I’ve always like Khloe too, but the issue here is that between photoshopping and weight loss drugs, by saying it’s all hard work at the gym, shes creating a literally unattainable body image for her demographic of fans. Fans who are usually younger women and very susceptible to this sort of nonsense. It’s dangerous.
I am just starting Ozempic. My doctor recommended as I have gained 20 lbs since menopause and I am not an over eater or a snacker. It’s causing issues with a reoccurring knee and shoulder issue. Honestly I was shocked he brought it up , it’s expensive but I hope to not have to be on it for long. Once my knee issue lessens I’ll be able to return to walking.
What so messed up…is that their Hulu show NEVA showcases what you see in these altered photos
Its not Ozempic, its Wegovy. Big difference. /s Anyway, if she wants to do this its her body. I just hate that a drug that could benefit a lot of people is so unaffordable. $1300-1500 per month is like rent for most people.
The most appalling thing to me here was the idea that getting up at “6 am” is somehow considered extremely early/showing dedication. 😂
I know right? I used to have to get up at 4:30 so I’d have it done before I had to go to work at 8. Being able to sleep until 6 was like manna from heaven, lol
The level of photoshopping is ludicrous, especially in the second Instagram where her legs are like eight feet long and a her head was transplanted with what appears to be Denise Richards. No one believes that is the real you, Khloe.
Khloe thinks we’re stupid. The real tragedy in this is her daughter. What happens when she’s older and her mom’s projections start to rub off?
These women are such liars. I don’t know why people keep asking them about anything. This reminds me of Kim a few years back. It was when us kept growing and growing. She was forever being accused of having butt implanyd, among other procedures, ,which she kept denying . Finally, she produced an x-ray, supposedly of her butt, and sure enough, there were no implants. This was because she was having fat transfers, which, of course would not show up in an x-ray. So in that respect she was telling the truth. However, we were not blind then as her arse grew, and we are not blind now that it has been reducing for the last 12 to 15 months. What a lot of people think is her active wear, are actually compression garments which patients must wear after iliposuction. They have all this money and fame, and since they exploded onto the earth, what good have they actually done? Forget charitable works because they they are so tight they wouldn’t give you even a cold. Bettering the community, the planet, women’s causes, children’s education? Promoted I would, because without being paid? Nope. They are still as vapid, grasping. Self-centered.dummies as ever.
Off topic: I was highly sceptical years ago when it was reported that they had around 50 million followers. The figure kept climbing by the tens of millions.. I haven’t taken any notice of them for quite a few years, but my eyes happened to catch the top of that Instagram post. 29 4 million followers. More lies..
I mean, she also attributed her Pinocchio bum of lies to working out, she claimed she made those Thanksgiving pies herself and that was easily discredited with a minor Google search… She lies. They all do. If she’s specifically denies it and says it’s because of something natural, it makes me think all the more that absolutely yes she’s Ozemping.