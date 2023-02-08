‘Baby Brain’ Princess Kate is ‘winning her battle’ against ‘nemesis’ Meghan

The Princess of Wales has not done a live public event in more than a week (as of this writing). Last week’s “launch” of Kate’s latest awareness-raising campaign, Shaping Us, was done mainly online, through carefully edited videos and a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing. The Shaping Us launch was apparently only a one-week thing, something which will be forgotten until she needs a quick, breezy event, and then she’ll go to a nursery and she’ll use some Black children as props and we’ll be told that this is Shaping Us. But that’s not all – Kensington Palace organized yet another embiggening piece in the Telegraph, all about how this is (again) Kate’s life’s work and she’s ready to do “battle” with her A-team of keen experts. Some hilarious highlights:
Keen goes into battle. Five months since she moved up to the second tier of the monarchy, the Princess has started beefing up her top team to make sure she succeeds not only with her “life’s work” on child development, but also with the task of besting Meghan Markle. Ever since the publication of Prince Harry’s book Spare, which was less than kind to Kate, she has rarely been out of the public eye, while the Duchess of Sussex, who has unquestionably become her nemesis, has retreated to the shadows.
Baby Brain Rides Again: The timing may be coincidental (royal events are never last-minute additions to the diary) but the Princess is without doubt in the midst of a rebranding exercise, and the evidence so far suggests she is winning her battle with the woman who dared to suggest she had “baby brain”.
Her new private secretary Alison Corfield: The sharp-elbowed Corfield will be the Princess’s new right hand woman, and her brief, when she starts the job later this year, will be to take Brand Kate to the next level. One royal insider says: “You can often see the ambitions of individual members of the Royal family by the hires that they make. When Prince William hired Simon Case [now the Cabinet Secretary] to be his private secretary in 2018 that showed a new maturity of outlook in his ambitions, as Case was a more heavyweight appointment than what had gone before. What the Princess of Wales is doing is a very clear sign that she is redefining herself now that she has this new role. The role of heir, or wife of the heir, brings opportunities and also responsibilities as you represent the monarchy not only around the country but also around the world. She has a greater platform now, so she needs the right team to deliver for her.”
Steely determination, not baby brains: The same source says that while the Princess “comes across as a warm and gentle character” she is “at her core” a woman with a steely determination, as well as being deeply aware of the power and potential that comes with her elevated position. “She is extremely strategic and methodical, and she takes her work very seriously,” says the source.
Shaping Us is Kate’s Invictus: One of Corfield’s tasks will be to turn Shaping Us into the sort of brand that will outlive the Princess, in the same way that the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, the Prince’s Trust and even the Invictus Games have become part of the national psyche and ensured a legacy for Prince Philip, the King and Prince Harry. At the age of 41, the Princess is launching her big idea rather later in life than Prince Harry or the King, who were both in their twenties when they set up Invictus and the Prince’s Trust respectively, which is largely because the Princess and the Prince of Wales prioritised having a family when they got married.
Heads Together: Those close to the Princess also feel she has never had the credit she deserved for the Heads Together campaign on mental health, which was her idea but which was launched as a joint campaign with Princes William and Harry. Allies say it became “a success with many fathers”, meaning it has never been associated with the Princess. Its impact, though notable, is also far harder to distil than the tangible, measurable success of the “DofE” or Invictus.
Buttons enters the political arena: She has already talked about the need to “invest” in child development in the 0-5 age group, which has been interpreted as a hint to ministers that more money would help under-fives with their social and emotional development. Significantly, the Princess’s second major hire of the year also comes with plenty of experience of politics. Christian Guy, who will become director of the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood in the spring, is a former Downing Street special adviser and one time speechwriter for Sir Iain Duncan Smith. He will lead a team of around half a dozen full-time staff at the Centre for Early Childhood, which was founded in 2021 and shares office space in central London with the Royal Foundation, the Prince and Princess’s umbrella charity.
I burst out laughing at “the evidence so far suggests she is winning her battle with the woman who dared to suggest she had ‘baby brain’.” It continues to be bonkers that Kate felt like Meghan was insulting her when Meghan was being entirely sympathetic and sisterly. The fact that Kate is carrying this f–king grudge against a woman who lives rent-free in her head for daring to… show Kate some sympathy, it’s one of the craziest f–king storylines out there. It’s also a one-sided battle, and truthfully, it’s not a battle – Meghan has already won and left the battlefield. Kate is the one copying Meghan’s style, her typography, her color schemes, her projects. That’s not a battle, that’s stalking.
As for all of the busy-work keenery around Shaping Us… it will go nowhere because it was never supposed to go anywhere. The sole purpose was to give Kate something to do, to make her look busy and important, literal style over substance. She’s pathetic.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, social media screencaps.
It’s so funny that there finally acknowledging that she’s desperately competing against Meghan.
I mean, who was she before Meghan came around? A nobody. They make it sound like her only purpose is to compete with Meghan. How asinine is that.
I really don’t know what to call this. Pathetic? Desperate?
In any case it’s incredibly sad that this 41 year old woman still has no achievements that speak for themselves and thus she has to resort to measuring herself to another woman just to feel better.
At least this gives her motivation to do something, anything. And a “role model” (or anti-role model) to live up to. And purpose in life other than stalking a prince to marry her. If it wasn’t for Meghan probably she would be sitting in her petite Windsor cottage alone and idealess, motivation-less, and purpose-less. Or maybe she would be stalking (sorry copying) Rose Hanbury. Who knows?
@RoyalBlue when I first read this I thought you were actually declaring that she was a nobody before Meghan came around and I was like “err…what?” But now I get your point and I completely agree with it.
Kate can’t even have a mission without it being about her besting Meghan. It’s really sad. But I guess once Kate embraced the “English rose” who never put a foot wrong vs the gauche American actress thing, she couldn’t really go back.
I’ve been saying that for years. After she and William got married, they seemed to bring Har|ry in to make their triangle. There were articles all the time of the three of them out and about. Much was made of the close bond she and Harry had. In photos, she was always walking together with Harry or sitting next to him, giving a lot of that too-open-mouth laugh of hers She seemed to really enjoy being the only female in that little group.And then Meghan arrived, Harry probably wanted to spend all his time with Megan, and likely introduce her to Royal ways. When they did go out, it was always in a group of four.. Meghan broke up Kate’s little group. I think this is what started the main-girling, and she still hasn’t gotten over it.
A team of half a dozen. Jesus mio. What a waste of money.
The Waleses have put their hands on the Duchy money and it looks like they plan to use it… not to do good, but for hediuos PR to embigen themselves. Kitty is going out of the rail with this ‘my Invictus-like live’s work’ BS already.
Very pathetic on the Princess of Wales’ part. They’re making it clear is how she’s gonna spend her time in the role. Pathetically competing in a one-sided battle with her SIL who she’s already deemed beneath her. What a waste of life and opportunity.
It’s not really competing though is it? I mean if you wait until your nemesis has won the 100 metre dash, 200 metre, relay etc and then leaves because the adult races are over…
And then you win the kids egg and spoon race and declare you’ve “beaten” your “nemesis”… what competition are you winning exactly?
Oh well. This nonsense will disappear the moment MM does anything and we’ll go back to how mean she is for making a big show at being better at something than our delicate English Princess. 🙄
The really sad and pathetic thing is is that it’s a ONE WAY competition – Meghan ain’t interested in engagement with Mean and her lies/games.
kHate is a sad vapid woman child – that is obvious every time she opens her gob.
The briefings against Meghan by the K in WanK for this truly makes her come across as a total mean girl bitter jealous b*tch. What a horrible example for any parent to look up to or follow. It truly explains a lot about the looks of misery on her children’s faces all the time and now we can understand Louie’s totally horrible behavior much better. She is no roll model for any child and no parent should be looking to anyone who acts like this for advice or opinions on raising their children. She is beyond pathetic and this article proves exactly how horrible she is. She has chosen to be Camilla protege and has proven to the world just how classless and evil she truly is, she will never be a princess Diana and as far as Meghan is concerned there is no competition. This is so disturbing on so many levels I can’t even tell you how upset I am. I have become so anti Britain and they did this to themselves!
@cessily
I’m soooo 100% with you!!
I think it’s safe to say that Kate is definitely not alright. This woman is going through somethings of her own making. I don’t feel sorry for her ,just really embarrassed for her
I know! At least they’re finally saying the quiet part out loud. Her one goal is to beat Meghan at……at what? philanthropy? Being an activist? Wearing ugly coatdresses? Because I’ll give Kate the latter if she wants.
I don’t have a clue what Catherine Middleton is bringing early childhood and neither does she. However, despite her lack of political backbone to address the structural economic, social and family issues that act as hindrances to children’s emotional growth and intellectual development, and despite her weak-willed phantom philanthropy that unmistakably succeeds to fall wide of the mark, Kate has been a great instructor to me, as a mother.
Kate has reminded me to teach my daughter about self-reliance, about the importance of defining oneself, of featuring one’s identity through self-love and consistent work, rather than living vicariously through an institution that has but toned down, polished, and eventually suppressed all the idiosyncrasies that made her unique.
Catherine Middleton’s case is a cautionary tale for all the little women out there who might be tempted to presomptuously babble on about shaping us and mending broken Britain when – as a matter of fact – they’ve fallen short of shaping themselves. Kate spent the best part of the last two decades breaking her original sense of self to force it into the mold of protocol, bending to the narrow diktats of royal etiquette.
Now that Catherine Middleton has denied herself the possibility to exist as a full-fledged individual and embraced a ludicrous mimetic path of princessy behavior -crazy doll curls, parvenu posh accent – she has the gall to blame Meghan Markle for successfully defining her own worth before she even met Harry.
Thanks to jealous Kate, I’ll be able to confidently teach my daughter that there’s no such thing as an imaginary adversary, that competition is a fight against one’s own mediocrity: every time she dresses up like Meghan and obsessively displays her Meghan faux compassion and sartorial impersonations, Kate validates Meghan’s actual superiority in class and humanity. That Copykate loser is the best billboard poster for the importance of ongoing critical self-reflection and positively independent shaping.
Damn, girl! Preach! One of the best comments I’ve seen regarding our SWF stalker.
A one-sided competition. It’s a case of unrequited hate. Sad.
Nicki: you said it exactly. Unrequited hate – whoa. I just want to send a million virtual hugs to Meghan.
It is sad.
Catherine could have had a good friend and someone to laugh with, but she had be all in her “hormones” after having a baby.
Jealous girl.
I can’t stop laughing at the statement this is kates invictus….how? Invictus actually does something. What the hell does kates early years crap do?
I would say it’s more her Waterloo.
This new hire will do all the work, Unable will take the credit and will be looking for a new hire in a year.
Cheers @kaiser.
You nailed it again!!
Meghan NEVER asked to be K’s “nemesis”. K deliberately made Meghan her “nemesis” when she refused to befriend Meghan and as evidenced by her behaviour (thanks Harry)
Also Are you really “winning” when you can’t stop taking every opportunity of attempting to one up Meghan and tearing her down? Obsessed with a capital O.
Speaking of obsessed has anyone seen that picture that going around of k at George’s rugby match or something? She wearing Meghan’s exact coat (in a different colour to give her plausible deniability). It’s official. K really is the keen super white female.
@Layla: Cue Mariah Carey singing: “Why you so obsessed with me”
Kate really did create this rivalry. I remember thinking for the first year or so up until the flybe stunt that it was just the tabloids trying to set Meghan and Kate against each other. Which they were. But Kate was leaning into that from the beginning. She was creating it in her baby brain mind too. It’s sad and funny bc Kate is not Meghan’s arch nemesis.
Kate and the royal apparatus should be ashamed for this article. She is Princess of Wales now–her only real competitors are Leti in Spain, Max in the Netherlands, and Charlene in Monaco (which is a one-sided battle Kate could easily win!). Even if Kate does actually despise Meghan, there’s no way this should be the main thesis for any of these articles. Families fight. In-laws don’t always get along with each other. But that’s not supposed to be the basis of her personality. If she and her team spend their days worrying about Meghan, then they need something better to do with their time. They’re a bunch of weirdos. It’s so obvious now that it’s embarrassing. Don’t they understand that the very best thing you can do to your enemies is publicly wish them well? Whenever somebody asks me about people I hate or my ex-boyfriends, I’ve found that playing the “Who is that again?” card is the best way to keep things moving. I also assumed a lot of this mess between the two women was drummed up by the media because they didn’t want to actually discuss the disastrous Harry/William/Charles dynamic, but maybe I was wrong.
The f l y b e stint was the work of will and Kate. They planned it to try to show up harry and even trotted out the children they used the media
SueBarbri33, her ‘competitors’? She’s not supposed to be in competition with anyone FFS. And rank-wise? Maxima is Queen Consort, Letizia is Queen Consort, Charlene is the wife of the ruling Prince. Camilla is their contemporary, Kate isn’t. Kate is on par with Daniel of Sweden, Mary of Denmark, Stephanie of Lux, who are spouses of the heir not spouses of the monarch.
In any royal situation? W&K would be ‘ranked’ below all of those people, because William has only recently become the heir to the throne. At any large royal gathering, Charles will rank below (in order): Margrethe, Harald, Grand Duke Henri, Albert, Willem-Alexander, Philippe, Felipe. William will rank below Fred, Haakon, Guillaume, Jacques, Catarina-Amalia, Elisabeth, and Leonor. It is based on when you came into your role/title. Just as Charles was the longest-serving crown prince? Now he’s the lowest ranking monarch in Europe because everyone else came into their title before he did.
Technically, that’s correct. I just meant that she should be gearing up to position herself against the consorts in those countries, if she’s so desperate to play some kind of weirdo competition game.
@Jais: What was the flybe stunt?
So I actually think the flybe stunt was more William than Kate but it was just an obvious moment that showed it wasn’t just the tabloids setting up this competition between the couples. The Cambridges were actively taking part in the smear campaign. The Sussexes had been bashed for weeks over using private planes. Pretty sure this was just around the time that William’s affair with rose and the whole rural rival stories happened. So the Sussexes were being thrown to the wolves over their use of private planes that to cover William’s affair. Which…obv Charles and William use private planes too and even have their own freaking helicopters that they use like a car. But, and I think this was actually Simon Case and not JK, the Cambridges arranged to take a commercial flight at this time and just happen to be photographed with the whole family getting on their commmercial Flybe plane. Cue the rapturous articles about the Cambridges flying commercial while the Sussexes opt for private. Later, it comes out that the plane actually had to be flown in specially for them, wasting even more fuel, for this photo-op. The whole flybe stunt is when it became visible that the Cambridges were not good people and had been a part of the smear campaign from the beginning. It wasn’t just the terrible tabloids. If I missed anything or misexplained, feel free to correct me.
Notasugarhere: Wow! Thanks for all that interesting info. I had always wondered how they were ranked when all of Europe’s monarchy got together,. I really enjoyed reading it!
@Serenity — the (then) Cambridges deliberately set up the paps to photograph them getting on a flight to Scotland with their children. They chose to fly on a budget airline, Flybe, because at the time the Sussexes were being smeared for taking private jets. Well it backfired big time because not one but two EMPTY planes flew to Scotland with only the Cambridges, their kids and security/nanny/wiglet wrangler on board. https://www.celebitchy.com/632357/the_cambridges_budget-flight_stunt_involved_two_empty_jets_being_flown_across_the_uk/
@Jais & co: Thanks for explaining it to me. Now I remember the article, it just didn’t stick in my brain, what with all their other bullsh!t shenanigans lol. Smh.
I really don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed by someone I’ve never met. The lack of shame from these ‘people’–I will not call them human–is astounding. Jesus wept.
Meghan has not retreated into the shadows. Comparing kates campaign to the highly successful invictis is downright insulting. This trying to make keen happen is pathetic
Her keen awareness week blew up in her face so she needs something to make her feel good. I guess this article was a gift from fleet street to her as a pick me up.
What’s even funnier is that Meghan is doing what Kate wishes she could do. Meghan is not a working royal. She sets her own work schedule. She can stay in the shadows and come out when she wants. Meghan’s hasn’t retreated and she gets to decide when people see her and when they don’t. Kate’s gotta at least film a bunch of videos in one day and release weekly to make it seem like she’s working a lot. @chloe, this article feels like it’s her birthday article, just a month later.
Meghan never went to war in the first place. Meghan was never interested in wasting her time competing with Kate because she’s got bigger and better things to do with her life.
Ok, so my absolute favorite part of this is look whose project is missing in the comparison?? Kate’s project is like those of Prince Philip, King Charles, Prince Harry….but, no Earthshot!! LOL!! This is a shady slam on William, his stuff doesn’t even rate a comparison haha
Notice they didn’t even try to put Earthshot in the same sentence with Invictus Games. LOLOLOL for days. You are a joke, Wails, no legacy for you!
Seriously? It’s hard to win a battle when your opponent doesn’t realise there’s a fight! What a load of tosh. Kate should forget about Meghan and concentrate on doing something constructive with her projects. Until Kate does this people are always going to compare her lack of results with Meghan’s achievements.
PS: Cute photos with under 5s is not a tangible result.
It’s gotten beyond ludicrous at this point. I know we all laugh about it but come on. These people–the BM, Kate, William, all of them–need to grow up and move on already. It’s so bizarre that after all this time, literally 3 years now that H&M haven’t lived on the same continent as the RF, that they’re still foaming and spitting into the air, screaming into pillows, gnashing their teeth all night long, plotting, scheming, battling, all while Meghan is sitting at her big, beautiful desk, sipping her good coffee with little Lily on her lap, working and not even giving Kate and her sad copycat wardrobe and pitiful little do-nothing childhood initiative a thought. Meghan won the battle long ago.
Sorry keen you lost the battle a long time ago.
I can’t remember if it was Mark Twain or Churchill who said “ Never engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed person”. All Meghan has to do is sit back and watch Kate, forget about it, then take ten meetings about her current projects.
@Giddy – I think you’re referring to the Mark Twain quote: “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”
So, yes Meghan is doing the right thing. She’s at home quietly enjoying her life with her husband and children while, Kate’s and her allies are making themselves look more desperate by the day.
Lol…the shade at mentioning Phil, Chuck and Harry’s grand schemes, all while conspicuously leaving out Willy. Not even trying to hype his Earthshot stuff.
And Kate and Will were about 30 when they married. So spare me the “Kate couldn’t create some life’s work in her 20s because they were prioritizing kids.
Yeah. It’s also shade against Meghan though describing her as retreating like she is doing nothing.
They’re still trying to goad Meghan into coming out to do something publicly. They’re desperate to make this a PR competition.
The longer Meghan doesn’t make an appearance the funnier this is going to get. Let Megan continue to work behind the scenes on her projects for the next few months and witness the BM lose their collective shit.
Kate’s camp has a war room with pictures of Meghan in her outfits to duplikate pasted on the wall. They have a computer open with the Archewell website to duplikate. They have a team scheming engagements and videos to keep her busy. They come across as desperate psychos.
Notice that among the “grand schemes” attributable to Phil, Charles, and Harry, there is nothing attributable to her husband. Earthshorts, anyone?
That’s a good point – obviously they knew that William’s Earthsh!t awards would not benefit from the comparison.
Well, we’ll see if sharp-elbowed Alison will continue the tradition of planting stupid stories like this. How is it depicting Kate as a serious person when the article starts out with a childish cat fight? Oooh, Kate’s better than Meghan, Kate’s out and about while Meghan’s cowering in the shadows, Meghan’s so wrong Kate doesn’t have baby brain. Omg, really?
That’s what I thought. How are the briefings going to change?
The fact that Kate is competing against Meghan, who didn’t even know a game was going on, shows that Kate isn’t winning. Also comparing Kate’s work with Charles and Harry is laughable. Their projects actually do something. Kate just makes videos and says the early years are important.
Yeah, I’m struggling to see how an awareness campaign is a legacy comparable to Invictus and The Princes Trust.
So, from now on we will be aware that the first 5 years are important but noting will be done about it? Great. Good job, Kate. *sarcasm*
Harry has a legacy in Africa too. I’m sure that’s grinding gears. No wonder they tried to put a straightjacket on them…
The idea that she’s competing with Meghan because of the “unkind depiction” in Harry’s book is dumb for many reasons, not the least of which is that it admits Kate (or those around her) has read the book and thus she needs to rebrand! Whoever is the source for this story is awful at their job.
And you notice it doesnt really say the book is wrong in its depiction of Kate, just that she needs to rebrand as a result.
Same as Becks. The conversation has been shifting, starting with the stupid British media not calling Harry a liar, in any way, shape, or form, just a whipped husband, as if loving your wife and children is embarrassing.
As things go in England, this is progress. None of them are shrieking that Harry is a liar, no one is incensed that Kitty may have hurt feelings, and for sure no one is leaping to the front of the line to defend the Incandescent Wail.
Oh the children cain and unable were not be able to start doing initiatives because they were raising children according to this article ridiculous
This is so insulting to the billions of parents and guardians who do the thankless job of raising kids with little to no help while maintaining full time careers.
Wow, this is just pathetic. Meghan is on another continent, living her life, raising her children, working, being happy. Meanwhile, Kate is engaged in an imaginary battle with her that she is losing. And what’s even more pathetic is that Kate isn’t doing any of her new “work” out of concern for the well-being of children, she’s only doing it because of her one-sided, pathetic battle with her sister-in-law (who probably spends zero minutes out of her day thinking about Kate.)
That’s the thing. Nowhere does it say that Kate actually cares about children. It’s all about ego – beating Meghan, establishing her legacy, getting credit for this or that, being all steely-eyed and getting the upper hand. Nothing about compassion.
Christian Guy, yet another Tory landing a plum glorified no show job in the House of Cambridge. I’m sure the people at the center for buttons allegedly devoted to early childhood will just delight in taking orders from a man like that.
Exactly! And a full time staff of “around” half a dozen. This money would be better spent on actual child development initiatives. We’re apparently supposed to be impressed by a political hack with a do nothing staff who all work for a do nothing “princess”.
This is so embarrassing, oh my god. All of it. “Brand Kate?” Nemesis? A lot of this must be shade, right? She’s so methodical and serious about her “work?” It’s so over-the-top! They cannot be serious with this nonsense.
Also, tip for Kate: if you need it published in a newspaper that you’re “winning” your battle with anyone, you’re most definitely not winning it.
@lorelei! Come on now. Kate is very methodical and serious about her work…which is winning against Meghan in a one-sided competition while copykeening everything about Meghan. The flow of those red pants over the heels is exactly like Meghan and emphasizing her 3 times in this outfit is hilarious. It just points out her desperation to be like her “nemesis.” SWF-ing obsession takes a lot of seriousness and methodical work.
You can’t win a battle when the battle is in the imaginations of your staff. Kate is the only one in the so called battle and she is still losing…
it makes me think someone at KP called up the Telegraph and was like “write an article about how Kate is SOOOOO much better than Meghan” and so the Telegraph dutifully did that with a lot of eyerolling.
I mean Meghan is Kate’s nemesis? Meghan has retreated post-Spare? Meghan is losing to Kate?
It’s so over the top and ridiculous that it must be shade.
Becks1, I agree that it’s shade. I wonder when someone will realize that they will now need to deliver on this early childhood legacy? I’m telling you, once her PR person starts things are going to be really interesting. I’ll need wine with my popcorn.
She comes across as a gentle person, but at her core she is steely determined? I agree with the steely, but gentle? She’s aware of her elevated status, too. Well, she’s been aware of that since she stalked and married her prince. I think this entire article is shade.
I specifically remember William crediting Kate as being the one who connected the dots and identified mental health as a common thread running through various societal challenges, thus inspiring Heads Together… This complaint about her never getting proper credit for HT seems kind of random to me.
That project felt dead the minute Harry left KP.
And by the way, Kitty didn’t come up with the IDEA for the project, that was Harry. She only came up with the NAME for it. Two totally different things. Harry did many of the actual work and looked for funding.
So no, she won’t get ‘credit’ for it. She only has showed up at photo ops grinding and said some obvious lines.
*grinning*
But just because Willnot said it doesn’t make it true (in fact, I’d be more inclined to think it’s a lie). I always thought it was Harry who actually created it. Does anyone with receipts remember the truth? Thanks, Hennyo for the truth!
Yes, @SussexWatcher and @HennyO, I’m not claiming that it was actually Kate’s idea and am well aware that she has done very little publicly! Just was recalling that she was *given credit* at some point, but she seems to now be complaining about not getting credit…That’s all I was trying to point out! But my memory might also be hazy. I feel like there was a video interview in which William talked about this. But I’m sure better sleuths/people with better memories will correct me as needed 🙂
Yup, Kate’s looking for credit for an initiative that no longer exists. If she was worried about her husband and Harry getting all of the glory, she could have kept it going, you know?
The article even states that the HU campaign doesn’t have as tangible an outcome as IG so not sure why she cares if her name is on it at this point.
HeadsTogether would have had more tangible outcomes if Harry had still been there to do the work and give WanK credit they didn’t deserve. The fact that it’s going nowhere tells you what you need to know about where the idea came from and who was doing all the work.
YES!! I’ve been waiting for someone to point out she NAMED the project ‘heads together’. she did not come up with the program.
I don’t know if the tweet is still there, but someone who worked on Heads Together confirmed that only Harry had a serious involvement in Heads Together and the other two just did things for show.
One minute she’s a peacemaker, the next she’s keen to learn, then she’s elbowing out rural rivals, then she’s a delicate flower bursting into tears over (insert object of choice), then she’s a warm, gentle type who hugs a lot and now she’s a woman with a steely determination…. all i know is she’s a stalker who assumes her rival’s looks/interests/characteristics. Totally unoriginal.
Imagine if all the time, energy, and money Kate spends hate-stalking Meghan had instead gone towards any one incarnation of her early childhood busywork. She’s not lazy about pettiness and grudges, I guess.
Depicting Kate as victim is a joke .Kate caused the trouble letting a lie about Meghan stay in the media and interfering in Meghan wedding
Also, baby brain is associated with being pregnant/having a newborn. Louis is almost 5?
Lol. Sorry, but the Brits clearly do not understand the term baby brain and need to stop referencing it.
They are the ones obsessed with the size of Kate’s brain.
@Mimi, oh the Brits know perfectly well what “baby brain” is, don’t you worry. This is just whoever wrote the article/fantasy piece for the Telegraph using it as a way to imply that Kate’s “steely determination” came from being “insulted” lol. When in actual fact the only time Kate has truly shown steely determination was her limpet/Klingon little self chasing after William at Uni and the ten years afterwards.
@Mimi — Meghan used the term a few weeks after Louis was born. “The Brits” do understand the term and the fact that it’s not an insult. Meghan used it in a gentle way to excuse something Kate forgot, Kate weaponized it against her.
She clearly knows exactly what this is of she could translate baby brain to hormones. Where she was stupid was in thinking she could outsmart Meghan, thinking she had the bandwidth to keep up.
So she’s doing this because of Spare but PH who wrote it isn’t her “nemesis” but Meghan is? If this is her life’s work and passion why does she need others to spur her to work on it anyway? I think in a way they are shading Kate in the article with the no work until 40 and others already having a legacy.
Yes – a lot of shade in this article. It reads as disjointed and slightly insane because its narrative thread is actually deliberately reminding us of many things that do not flatter Kate at all. There was no need to mention the ‘baby brain’ thing here or to point out that there are no tangible results from Heads Together or to make the point that P,C and H have all launched successful ongoing initiatives when neither she nor William have etc. This is one of those pieces where the journalist *appears* to be supportive but actually takes a fair few swipes.
The media is starting to do this regularly — not quite burying shade in their usually sychophantic articles to obliquely remind the royals that they have tea…lots of tea.
I still can’t get over the fact Kate got angry about the baby brain comment. I can see Kate, sitting in the drawing room, having a crack baby & muttering that she does not have baby brain.
The reaction has convinced me that this Early Years Expert didn’t know what baby brain was and thought Meghan was calling her stupid.
She doesn’t appear to have any friends or any interest in the world at large so maybe she’d never heard the term. That in itself (if true) speaks volumes!
If you’ve read SPARE, the Baby Brain comment came out during a “summit” between the 2 couples after the whole ordeal where Keen decided to be a massive B towards Meghan during her wedding prep and then apologized with flowers. It was VERY obvious that Keen and Willy needed *SOMETHING* to accuse Meghan of because of Keen’s own sh-tty behaviour and her small mind came up with “well, you said I had baby brains so you were just as mean to ME! Where’s my apology?!!” There is no way Meghan said a very common term she’s used with girlfriends in a malicious manner towards Keen but racists gotta twist any and all words to justify their hatred and behaviour. That’s why Willy was well set and ready with a finger in the face to jump on Meghan for this supposed slight against Keen. It was such dumb, manufactured rage against Meghan I had to put the book down.
Also, not related to this article, during that “summit” (I really hate these people keeps calling things a summit, sorry Harry but no) it was clearly acknowledged that Keen made Meghan cry – this also confirms that Willy knew full well the whole time that Meghan did NOT make Keen cry and fully supported the tabs continuing the lie). Anyways, I love that the term baby brains is now associated with Keen in a way that implies that she has a brain the size of a baby’s LOL.
@Curmudgeon, I’ve had trouble reading Spare and have had to put it down, pick it up, put it down, before my entire soul is swallowed by rage, sadness, pain for the kid Harry was, pain for the teenager, pain for the young adult and pain for the married man.
In truth, my book disappeared when I started watching the Crown. Just…disappeared. Couldn’t find it. Monday, I finished watching Season 2 of the Crown. The book reappeared. Season 3 just arrived (DVDs via Amazon) and now I cannot find the book…again. I don’t know what’s going on at my house, but I do know all the spirits, all goddesses, all Saints & souls are on Harry’s side.
Kate had no career or full time work in her twenties. She had one part time job which did not last long. She was single then and she started having children in her thirties
“She is extremely strategic and methodical, and she takes her work very seriously”
LMFAO
Her nemesis! Kate’s officially become a hybrid of a Disney villain and a Batman one now, just at the point when she gave up her Military Mary Poppins look!
I wonder if the BM is manipulating her into this one sided obsession of “competing” with Meghan or just watching her on the sidelines or both.
That was my exact thought too – they’re trying to make her sound like a superhero!! Her ‘life’s work’ is equivalent to ‘the task of besting Meghan…’ Keen is ready to shine while ‘her nemesis has retreated into the shadows’ Holy bollocks, Batman! What an utter load of shit. Do they not even hear how ridiculous they sound pumping her up this way? Especially when they know full well she will abandon this along with everything else she’s ever started. Case in point “her idea” Heads Together (which, I’m pretty sure was actually Harry’s idea and she took credit for) – why can’t she continue working on that? Has she done anything on that since Harry left?
She’s just such a pathetic, shallow, lazy bully. Yuck.
She really is now a villain, isn’t she. Just obsessed and unable to control her sociopathy. “I’ll get you,” rings in her ears all day long. She tries to “wear it best” or “do it better,” when wearing things is not her forte, and doing anything is always a disaster for her. It’s twisted, it’s sick, and she’s going to need some professional mental help soon because she’ll have driven herself insane trying to get the attention of her “nemesis” and steal any praise that is directed Meghan’s way. Kate’s headed for the loony bin. Pull your head together, Keenbean!
It’s giving “mirror mirror on the wall…”
The only thing kate ever did with steely determination was to get into William’s social circle in university and then keep other women out of his view until he finally proposed. Now she spends time getting jealous of anyone who she perceives as competition.
One thing about Waity, she knows how to hold a grudge. She doesn’t let it go, she stews over it, and white knuckles it, and that’s not a healthy thing.
But hold a grudge over what? Meghan hasn’t done anything to her but be kind and try to get along. If she’s holding a grudge, it should be against her disgusting cheating husband. But she doesn’t seem to hold a grudge against him at all.
That’s what I keep trying to figure out! I think that for W&K, any mention of any private conversations or interactions is assumed to be a direct attack. I assume it’s because their personalities are so *off* that nearly every conversation they have with anybody ends in disaster–or at least awkwardness. They must be awful people. That’s all I’ve got. W&K must be just terrible people.
I think its clear that while there are several reasons Kate is threatened by Meghan and resents her (not “good” reasons but reasons), I think its also clear that Kate is the type of person to hold onto ANY type of perceived slight for months. Meghan mentioned her baby brain, Kate took that as an insult and held a grudge against Meghan as a result.
You don’t need a valid reason to hold a grudge.
She continues to hold a grudge against Meghan because Meghan is everything she is not — smart, charismatic, compassionate, a hard worker who shows results. Kate’s jealousy of other women is legendary.
@Becks1 that is exactly it. Harry said the 4 of them sat down to air their grievances so to speak, and Kate brought up not getting Easter presents, or being owed an apology for the baby brain comment. Like what?? Harry couldn’t believe that was what it came down to. She held on to the feelings for months and didn’t say anything and stewed about it. She definitely holds grudges against people.
@SueBarbri33, indeed they are terrible people. It’s obvious they are pushing Keen out there to fill some space while Bulliam has been put in timeout in some Rehab school or something to fix his temper. He disappears for weeks at a time, and no one questions that. They are not held accountable to anyone.
Yes, today is Wednesday. Where is William? He has 2 days left to show up so chances are we’ll see him in some way. He accompanied Kate last week to the Bafta thing. The week before it was the food bank. What else has he done lately? Oh yeah the earthshot winners thing where they were finally acknowledged. He’s kinda MIA. Poor thing. Charles is limiting him, that’s what it is. 🙄
Harry loves Meghan, and Kate wants Harry.
What is this childish nonsense? England is facing crises with the costs of energy and food and rising unemployment, and this nitwit and her crack PR team are trying to create some type of middle school rivalry? Unbelievable.
I must admit, though, I did appreciate how the article slyly took a swipe at Billy’s lack of effective projects.
I would love to see WanK’s version of an impact statement a year from now. Show us what you’ve actually done.
Until they actually achieve tangible results that benefit someone other than themselves, they will always be losing this imaginary battle they’ve created.
There’s no ‘there’ there…
This Telegraph article, if true and not a fantasy, proves that Kate and Wm feel they are the v ictims, the wronged parties, and will never apologize to Meghan. Never. Now we all know.
I’m embarrassed for her – this piece really lays out plainly that her so-called “life’s work” is really just about besting Meghan. If you were one of Kate’s shiny new hires, would you be happy being compared to Simon Case, who was caught up in the bullying accusations against Meghan, got ripped in Harry’s book, and is surrounded by scandal in his current government position. Would you really want to be Kate’s Simon Case?
They also take a bit of a swipe at Kate for pursuing her her big idea “rather later in life than Prince Harry or the King”. So they are reminding us that she didn’t do squat for a decade and then, once Megs showed up, suddenly she had found her true calling. It also calls her “the wife of the heir” which I find oddly funny. This article is more catty than embiggening, and I am here for it!
Right? It’s giving Tatler vibes. The piece also says Kate didn’t get enough credit for Heads Together (for which she did f*ck all), but then states: “Its impact, though notable, is also far harder to distil than the tangible, measurable success of the “DofE” or Invictus.”
They used Meghan’s name for clicks, but the comparisons to the work of male members of the family? They’re trolling William as much as Kate.
Obviously, the gutter press keeps exposing themselves daily with Meghan, Meghan, Meghan. Meghan is living her best life and dreams with her husband and children yet whenever this other woman does something Meghan is the reference point. We all know where this Shape Up nonsense is going, it is just busy work. Theses folks can not comprehend Meghan walked away from a charade with zero substance. Trying to clone yourself by morphing into Meghan is not working for this woman because Meghan is smart, articulate and has an excellent work ethic and is authentic. Puzzling to me their obsession.
Absolutely ludicrous to compare Shape Up (I prefer your version!) with the DofE awards or Prince’s Trust or Invictus & positively hilarious leaving William–the heir & supposedly ‘important’ one’–out of the conversation.
I love they admit Invictus is a huge legacy for Harry. They don’t even try to bring up earth flop as equivalent. A little history rewriting here, waity did not spend her twenties having children, she spent eight years chasing, getting dumped, then chasing William.
Yep – I also think this is a side-swipe at Meg for having a career and then having kids. The whole “virtuous wife / mother” thing. Kate knows who she’s playing to – the older people who love that stuff.
They definitely are using the “raising a family” to explain the laziness of W&K, like his own parents and grandparents didn’t also have young kids and do work, not to mention the millions of other people who don’t have the benefits of sovereign grants and duchy funds and have to make do. It still backfires though because what exactly was stopping her from having a career from 22-30? She had a degree, and no children, why couldn’t she have a steady job or get started on her “life’s work” then with a Master’s? It’s because of the same reason she’s filming filtered videos to the high heavens now, she is and always has been lazy except for getting that ring. That is her true life’s work.
Meghan launched a whole podcast while having 2 small children. Archetypes was awesome. And it launched the font and color scheme for the asinine shape up campaign.
@dee(2): Some say the level of press attention Kate received as William’s girlfriend made holding down a regular job impossible. I don’t buy that myself. There are plenty of examples of fringe royals or celebrities’ children who have managed to have 9-5 jobs despite being papped outside the office. E.g. Peter Phillips worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland, Chelsey Davey worked for a law firm. I remember saying at the time apropos of Kate being pursued by photographers, “If you want to avoid media attention, living in Chelsea and working in fashion isn’t the way to go about it!”
They are down-playing PH’s legacy though. He also has Sentebale. I guess, it doesn’t count to the BM. And, he and Meghan, are leaving lasting legacies through Archewell’s work.
Well now we know that Meghan keeps Waity up at night, lol. Meanwhile, Meghan just keeps on living her life while pressing the “Ignore” button on Waity.
I nearly sprayed my coffee at my monitor about “Shaping Us” being the next Invictus Games…
::Kensington posts a picture of a smiling baby on its Insta::
Rota “SEE LOOK AT HER IMPACT!”
At least they’re admitting that Katy is competing with Duchess Meghan. It’s funny because there is no competition. Not just because Meghan is head and shoulders and torso, knees and feet above that bigot but because Katy is a lazy git that has no idea what she is doing.
I’m convinced that Kate has an entire chip shop on her shoulder about being ‘a bit thick’. When you read reports of Pippa being the clever one & Kate just needing to marry well it seems as though being cast as a ‘Tim nice but dim’ character is what she’s been brought up with from childhood. I can also imagine finger pointing Wily not being slow to regularly call her stupid either.
I honestly believe she was initially actually thick enough to think that Meghan’s conciliatory comment was a dig at her intelligence levels and while willing to accept the label of dumb from family & husband as par for the course she couldn’t accept it from someone she perceived as beneath her. The irony being, of course, the inherent levels of genuine stupidity needed to not understand the comment in its correct context. She really is not playing with a full deck and is a few sandwiches short of a picnic, as the sayings go 🤣.
(Just realised I’ve used a lot of Brit-ism’s there – sorry).
What got me was the “steely determination” and “extremely strategic and methodical”. Of course she is, how else was she going to be the last one standing to snag her man.
I don’t actually think that was as difficult for her as it’s always made out to be. She just had to sit around & be available. No one else even remotely suitable was ever seriously interested in taking the role on. I bet there were many mama’s at the time strongly advising their daughters not to touch serious approaches from ‘raging’ Willy with a ten foot barge pole. His reputation will have been common knowledge in those circles and combined with the track record of BM & RF casual abuse towards married-in’s I don’t think he had much choice but to eventually settle for Waity.
One of them is getting paid millions to “work” and is expected to work on behalf of the RF. One of them had to put their couch on their Ikea card because everyone made it clear that they “didn’t work there” so they made a healthy choice and left. It’s one of the weirdest false equivalencies I’ve ever seen.
Kate can’t even best her own laundry. Who is she trying to kid?
Kate doesn’t have baby brain. She has bird brain
🤣🤣🤣 Perfect comment @Haylie
🤭 so very true!
Prince Harry wrote there was jealousy driving the negative campaign by the RF and BM against Meghan. This article underscores what he wrote about that jealousy. Unfortunately those institutions are still consumed by it years after H&M exited for their mental and physical well-being. The Sussexes are thriving outside of the Royal institution and that seems to be of great issue the both the RF and BM. This is an unhealthy state to exist in. I genuinely fear for the Sussexes mental and physical well-being as it doesn’t look like those two British institutions intend to stop their campaign against the Sussexes. I hope I’m wrong about it. Prayers up 🙏 for the Sussexes well-being.
It is so weird the BaRF is fearful of Harry and Meghan existing and succeeding outside the hierarchy.
A future king and queen competing with two people irrelevant to the monarchy.
I worry that this vilification and vitriol will never end too. There is a clear message the RF is sending to current & future Royal family members which is, you can’t leave this institution on any terms but the ones we set. It truly is a cult. It is now time that the whole show was shut down for the sanity of all concerned and the good of the country.
I mean, Iain Duncan Smith is the ideological power behind most of the UK’s austerity, which included the closing of the Sure Start programmes that had worked so well. Under the Tories, more children have been plunged into poverty and inequality not just in education and wealth but also nutrition, opportunities and physical abilities have widened for children up and down the country.
Not quite sure how this Tory boy is going to help her change that. This feels like they are planning very much to keep yelling at parents to do more while the government forces them into multiple jobs just to keep up with rising food and fuel prices.
This. I would assume eventually the press will have to talk about this effort, this awareness campaign in the context of the cost of living crisis. Or are they really that much in the tank for the establishment Tory party?
“she needs a team that will deliver for her.” Telling on herself, yet again.
This whole article is bonkers. She comes across as manically obsessed and desperate.
You can tell that they’ve been reading the criticism bc suddenly they’re implying she’s asking for funding (outside of this where has she ever mentioned funding?) Just more proof that this is half assed and not thought out past pr.
KATE white knuckles the tiara that Meghan wore at her wedding
KATE: I’ll show YOU who has baby brains!!
Kate screams like a banshee of the Irish countryside the English ancestors stole and begins ripping down her “new money” curtains in every room of Adelaide Cottage.
Not satisfied, she orders her bodyguards to drive her to Kensington Palace where her shrieking intensifies and blows out the window glass in every room, even the servants quarters.
Still feeling no relief from the evil specter of Meghan, the witch with the magical vagina that tempts lily white Prince’s to their doom – a happy life in another country, Kate demands to be flown to Anmer Hall. There, her banshee wail tears up the tennis court that costs the British taxpayers 1 million pounds to rip up and install again 6 feet in the other direction because it didn’t line up perfectly with the view from one of her two kitchens.
Exhausted, but still filled with rage just thinking about Meghan’s youthful, Botox free skin, Kate goes supernova incandescent and sprouts banshee wings and flies to Balmoral to Tam-Na-Ghar. She roams the rolling hills, setting fire to the land with her rage.
KATE: I am SUPERIOR in EVERY way and I will make it my life’s work until Meghan is DESTROYED!!!!
Then a burst of intense light shoots out of her overly Botox-Ed phase and she bursts into a million pieces having finally reached her final form – an actual banshee doomed to roam the countryside as a ghost, accomplishing nothing.
👆
Netflix, if you’re listening…
Throw some ghost hunters in there, five episodes
Easy peasy.
Whew! I need to recover from reading that! Quite evocative!
I AM DYING!! LOLOL 😀
@Snuffles
LOL! Please tell me you are working on that novel we all need to read. You are quite the talent!
HA!! I can see this as a graphic novel and I LOVE IT. It must come to be!!!!!! 😂
I nominate this for comment of the week.
Taxpayers may be wandering why they are paying for Kate to prove her worth vis a vis Meghan . How do the public benefit ?
They dont……….and apparently theyre used to NOT benefiting from anything the welfare royals do.
In any event, the racists among them are all-in with this one-sided “battle” that the bird-brained one and her handlers are waging because theyve been taught that their whiteness makes them superior to everyone else and therefore, if theyre faced with one of these “other” folks who is so obviously and seemingly effortlessly better than the whole lot of them, then all racist whites will heed the clarion call to seek and destroy this usurper.
I personally feel like it is psychotic for Kate to have been offended by the baby brain comment. Even if she didn’t consider Meghan a friend, the comment was not offensive in the least. I said this on twitter but I’ll say it again, it could only be construed as offensive if it was said by a sneering man, which it wasn’t.
Or she didn’t know what it meant and thought “baby brain” meant “brain of a baby” and got offended thinking that Meghan was implying she’s dumber than a box of hair.
But if she did think that, then that confirms that she doesn’t have any mom friends whatsoever.
I feel KM was simply looking to be offended….. if it hadn’t been that comment from Meghan it would have been manufactured from something else. The J word governs KM’s behaviour: jealousy
Also confirms that she truly does have the brain of a baby (no offense to actual babies, who have much more intelligence than this twit)
But then they discuss how Meghan wasn’t close enough to talk about her hormones. The hormones part would suggest that they did know the true context and were grasping at straws to find something to huff about.
Kate really should form her own identity cause if she thinks she’s “won” by forming into Meghan with a half-assed project that took 10 years to materialize….Meghan is nowhere near done. She’s going to keep coming out with project after project and the UK media is gonna keep looking at Katie to match her pace and success.
This article proves Kate’s insecurities and she is stung by what what said about her in Spare. KP is still doing clean up.
This is embarrassing. For Kate. She’s still paying a high school “who’s the most popular girl” game with an opponent who 1) doesn’t live in the same country 2) is living her own life on her own terms 3) isn’t competing with Kate at all 4) would win any competition hands down anyway, based on merit alone. It also reinforces the idea that women exist to compete with each other, and only 1 woman can succeed–that toxic bullshit that we’re trying to dismantle. How embarrassing for Kate, for the monarchy, for the British media, for the UK that Kate is the perfect embodiment of a woman in the patriarchy–valued for her appearance and her silence. Shame that a woman in 2023 is being lauded this way. I haven’t even mentioned the white supremacy factor: that a white woman gains her meaning and purpose by putting down a black woman. Very much not a racist family? I beg to differ. The Wales have hit every single racist trope that exists. The only thing left to do is put on Klan robes. I’d have more respect for them if they did put on Klan robes–at least it would be more honest.
Once again, the truth being revealed isn’t what they think. It’s not that Kate is the Bestest Princess who ever Princessed. It’s that this is a woman who is being lauded without one iota of respect being paid her way. Hilary Mantel was right: Kate’s nothing more than a jointed doll , blank faced doll, whose face is hastily sketched on by a courtier to show whatever the royal family is thinking at that moment. She has no human agency at all, and for a 41 year old woman, that’s absolutely pathetic. She’s the oldest child in the UK.
That she’s still competing with Meghan even though she is now PoW and Meghan has left shows what a lightweight she is. I seem to remember the press, when attacking Harry and Meghan, said that the Royal Family was about service not brand and now they’re pushing this narrative about Kate building her brand. The problem was always about Harry and Meghan overshadowing William and Kate. Instead of making their victory lap William and Kate are still concerned with what Harry and Meghan are doing.
Excellent post @Lanne!
My theory is that Kate took the innocent baby brains comment as an insult because her abusive bully of a husband has likely questioned her intelligence more than once and so her automatic default is to take ANY reference to her brain/intelligence as an insult.
I think Kate decided to dislike Meghan and not like a anything she said
So Kate took Meghan’s comment about baby brain literally, and thought Meghan was telling her she had a small brain? I still don’t understand the rage over the comment. Just realized Kate is the only one looking at the camera in the photo.
She always plays to the cameras
Who thinks this makes her sound good?
If I didn’t know better I would say there is some serious shade happening here.
SarahCS, I think the whole thing is shade.
It is impossible to win a battle when the nemesis you created in your own head is the same person who you copy everything from. The moment she bought the first wide leg pants, the dress, purse, shoes and jewelry to copy Meghan she lost the one sided battle. To add insult to her own self inflicted injury she did the unthinkable and what most probably thought was impossible, she finally worked. Her one sided battle with Meghan caused her to do something she managed to not do for 38 years of her life…work. It’s mediocre and subpar work, but it’s still something that only Meghan was able to get her to do because of this fictitious nemesis that she has created in her baby brain.
Speaking of baby brain. It is unbelievable that none of this people have the brains to understand that baby brain isn’t an insult and never was an insult. It was, if anything, a gracious pass for being forgetful. But these nitwits have managed to make the phrase have new meaning and suit them all perfectly.
It’s interesting how they want to credit Kate with creating Heads Together and it being made to be a joint project, but no one has heard since about Heads Together since Harry left. It seems like if it was something she created, she should be able to continue that work alone or with her husband and it should be just as impactful as it was when Harry was there. The thing is that she can’t because she’s incapable of doing anything impactful by herself or with that man who stands next to her sometimes.
Sometimes 😂😆
This is it. The press wanted a rivalry and tried to create one. Kate who never had an original idea in her life and is deeply insecure tried to mean girl Harry’s partner and tried to copy her style because she could not copy her work ethic, kindness, intelligence and charisma.
There is no rivalry. Just a bunch of delusions.
This is just pathetic. Imagine being 41 and having your PR say with a straight face that you have a “nemesis”. And she can hire all the shiny and determined people she wants. They’re only going to be successful if Kate herself takes their advice and does the work. And from what we’ve seen from the last 12 years, that last part is a challenge.
This idea has stayed with me, the best indicator of future behaviour is past behaviour. So, same old same old. This is pathetic really.
How are W and K going to hang on to these staffers once they realize the material they’re working with?
How embarrassing to have this in the public sphere, that you’re competing with Meghan. Totally juvenile
Kate may be 41 but she has the emotional maturity of a teenager. This is an internal battle against Meghan that she will never win. In fact, Harry and Meghan’s happiness seems to have triggered the deep fault in the Wails’ relationship–Wills settling for Kate because the goldfish bowl life turned off his aristo peers; Kate ignoring the basic self-respect one expects from a relationship in order to win the prize of becoming a famous royal. Eventually, all the pumped-up flashy campaigns, Meghan-inspired trousers and photo ops with 0-5s won’t repair what’s broken inside her. In fact, I think the more effort she puts out, the more she is going to crash and burn because what she thinks is going to fix her inside won’t.
And we know Kate films in one day and disperses it in crumbs later to look busy, but where has Will been this month? He hasn’t done anything since showing up at Kate’s Bafta speech. Where is the outrage that he hasn’t been seen? Too embarrassed about the revelations in Spare to come out?
“…but also with the task of besting Meghan Markle.” Seriously, one of Khate’s goals is to “best” her sister-in-law who lives thousands of miles away? And that the media is emphasizing it like this is an actual legitimate goal of the Princess of Wales? How do UK taxpayers feel about supporting this “task”? I can’t get over the damage that an intelligent, articulate, authentic woman with a serious work ethic did to poor fragile Khate in such a short time.
First they hate, then they try to copy. They want Meghan but in pure white. Unfortunately for these white supremacists, Baby brains will never be her. Ever. Meghan with her hands tied behind her back, blindfolded and 50% less of herself will always run circles around her. The great Toni Morrison once said, “If for you to remain tall, someone else has to be on their knees then you have a serious problem”. KKKate has a very serious problem and she needs to leave Princess Meghan out of it.
41 year old woman who has been in a job for over 10 years still has no clue how to or what he job is about. This woman is insane . She is obsessed with a woman who doesn’t pay her dust . If Meghan chooses to not be seen in public for the next 5 years, that’s her right. She is a private citizen. She doesn’t need to be seen to get shit done because unlike kate, Meghan livelihood doesn’t depend on being seen to be paid. Kate should get a hobby or a clue or a damn life and stop this one sided war she has going with Meghan. Meghan has the better man , the better life , the better children and quite frankly she is just better . So katteee quit being so hattieee
LOLOLOLOL I feel there are H&M or anti-monarchy spies in her team this doesn’t make her sounds elegant, regal, intelligent or magnanimous. They also confirmed she is holding this grudge for almost 5-6 years lol and is NOW ready for battle. They made her sound insecure, simple as a country pumpkin and petty, isn’t this about charity and children. “That woman” and the super sad “ready to battle” I loved that bit yes don’t YOU dare say her name to compare her to the lesser Kate. They also mentioned Prince Philip, King Charles and Prince Harry’s incredible achievements at a much younger age and NOT wait for it Pegasus because there isn’t anything worth mentioning. Like didn’t at least Charles and Phil have families at the time too ? OMG who ever these gems are bless their heart they really hate her and she is just smiling so big have not a clue that this isn’t flattering to any intelligent media savvy 41 year old mother 3 three.
Phillip was 27 when his first child was born and he was 34 when he founded the DoE awards. Charles was 34 when his first child was born and he was 28 when he founded the Prince’s Trust. William was 31 when his first child was born and he was 39 when he founded the Earth Shot prize. Harry was 35 when his first child was born. He founded Sentebale when he was 22, Invictus when he was 29, and Archewell when he was 36.
It’s clear to see who’s the late bloomer with the least impact. It’s also clear that William could have accomplished plenty during his 14 years of adulthood prior to kids, even if you give him a pass on any achievement over the following 8 years of parenthood.
1) Yes, Kate is incredibly pathetic. It’s undignified the way she’s obsessed with ‘besting’ a woman who isn’t even paying attention to her.
2) I think the new ballbuster was hired to ramp up attacks on Meghan.
3) I sincerely believe Kate is slow and truly doesn’t understand what ‘baby brain’ means. How else to explain her clinging to this grudge all these years later over a sympathetic comment?
@Sue E Generis I bet you my top dollar Kate thought Meghan said she has an actual baby brain like she doesn’t know what she is doing like a baby and not “its ok you just had a child and the body takes time to recover and adjust and you must be so tired and breastfeeding so don’t worry about these small unimportant details.”
I have this issue with my mom. When she doesn’t understand what I mean she immediately thinks I’m talking down to her and that I think she is to dumb to understand instead of asking for clarification or let me know what part isn’t connecting because I could be explaining it wrong.
Here’s the thing, if you’re insecure about your smarts and you feel stupid, when an innocent comment is made, you freak out because it hits close to home. She thinks she’s stupid or has been told that she it. Take that however you will. In other news, isn’t her little initiative getting dragged because they’re cancelling funding for schools to carry them out and she’s NOT addressing that? No one is competing with her, not a soul its all in her head. You have to be a really insecure , empty vessel to let your SIL who moved away 4years ago and doesn’t talk to or about your live in your head rent free.
This article is truly unhinged. How can she and her team think this reflects well on her AT ALL? It just shows how petty and needlessly competitive Kate is. ( and if that’s what she’s feeling on the inside, it’s NOT something that she and her team should be putting out there publicly.) She does not benefit from comparisons to Meghan or frankly anyone else (Phillip, Charles, and Harry) when it comes to the work of being a royal. And if she is motivated by competition, then roll up your effing sleeves and DO something meaningful instead of planting these ridiculous stories. (Rant over).
Christ on a cracker this is sad. This articles states Kate is winning her battle against Meghan and then lists nonsense examples. This article is like Kate’s work both have no substance and are just vehicles to get Kate’s name or image out in to the public. At this point WanK’s only concern is media attention. They don’t even care about the reason or how petty and pathetic it looks. All that matters is that their name and images are in the media ANY kind of media.
The more they push themselves out there the more pathetic they both look. Earthshot is Willy’s failure and embarrassment. Early years is Keen’s albatross. Imagine publicly copying everything another woman does and then publicly saying you beat her. The woman in question is having global success and tangible impact with all her projects and you are taking pictures and making videos that are being criticized. Kate should be grateful people don’t pay attention to her, its the only thing keeping her from becoming a laughingstock outside that island.
BUT this is how I know Kate is strong and not some delicate English rose with fragile feelings. If my PR was: I’m competing against my more famous sister-in law by copying her! PLUS I could produce no evidence that we’re both engaged in this rivalry! I wouldn’t be able to leave the house and face people. I wouldn’t be able to stop thinking about how many people are laughing at me and my sad delusional PR.
Khate, Khate, Khate, look love you LOST your imaginary battle with Megan years ago when you started to copy everything Megan wore and everything you THOUGHT she was doing. Now Megan is not in the shadows, Megan is sat in the sun with a nice cold drink in her hand laughing her head of at your stupid playground antics. Megan will release her next project when SHE decides it’s ready. She doesn’t need a crew of tory boys or “ball beakers *, to do things for her, she does them herself. Now now you vacuous little girl, don’t throw your toys out of the pram, or your staff out to do more pathetic media peices as all your doing is making us LAUGH, but never mind, the men in white coats will be with you soon so you can go off into a nice padded room and scream to your hearts content, and when you come out all calm and sedated, Megan WILL STILL BE HERE BESTING YOU at every turn
Kate needs to have her Botox topped off. This is the umpteenth photo of her with unevenly arched eyebrows, and it makes her look like a villain from a comic book
I feel like Meghan, of all people on the planet, has the most sympathy for Kate. She called Kate a “good person,” and I remember her reaching out to touch her hand while Kate was desperately trying to catch Meghan’s husband’s eye at QE2’s funeral. I think Kate knows Meghan feels sorry for her and is giving her an immense amount of grace, and Kate can’t handle it.
This! I think it infuriates Kate that Meghan feels sorry for her. Kate is very competitive and marrying Peggy was supposed to make her top dog. She’s done everything she can to lord it over Meghan and Meghan just metaphorically pats her on the head like a small child having a snit fit. This is what is driving Kate mad.
Similar to Invictus? LMAO!!!!!
I know eh. They wish!
So now we know where the early childhood center is–sharing office space with their royal foundation. For some reason I envision a call center, just lots of small desks with phones, with employees randomly calling people & asking for donations.
Well they’ve finally admitted the obvious that Kate is obsessed with Meghan and in a one -sided competition with her. She copies everything Meghan does, on such a desperate and superficial level, without any real substance or thought to why. Meanwhile Meghan is going about her life and not letting the noise in the Salt Isles get to her. She is focused on her life, her family, and doing work that is meaningful to her that she can make a positive impact with. She’s not competing with anyone, especially for a life that stifled her and tried to destroy her. Will and Kate helped create the misery that drove the Sussexes away from royal life, but they’re still so resentful because all they see is the press attention it garnered and how they think it overshadowed them. It’s utterly ridiculous the whole premise of this. All this nonsense about Meghan retreating. She doesn’t owe anyone, especially the UK, her presence. Kate can dress in head to toe red or neutrals to mimic Meghan but you can’t copy someone’s essence, work ethic, life experiences and personality. Kate had several opportunities over the years to define herself but chose not to and was fine with the bare minimum. Kate really is a blank that needs to be filled in.
Kate is a sad miserable excuse for woman she doesn’t care about charities all she cares about is winning a nonexistent rival with Meghan . Kate can’t beat her when in comes to work ethic projects looks and charisma so she has to have her lackeys write article about how great she is . Her latest projects was criticize by experts and every day People were calling her out she show up in expensive clothes and talked in Riddles had her people post a picture of her as baby talked about faces . Her big projects failed so now it’s time for Kate to do what she does best trashed Meghan for clicks and likes . Only a truly insecure woman will spend her time and energy focusing on someone else that she hates so much kate has literally has copy Meghan style mannerisms hairstyle her whole personality it’s scary case of single white female .
It’s not just copying Meghan…. look up the online photos several years back when KM was foolish enough to dress in exactly the same powder blue suit as Angelina Jolie – the one AJ wore to meet The Queen in 2014 at B.Palace with Brad Pitt – for a daytime engagement. KM even copied AJ’s hairstyle!
KM was hoping for favourable comparisons, as I’m sure is the case when she copies Meghan’s clothes, but didn’t happen: she was very much the poor man’s Angelina, no favourable comments appeared.
“Less than kind to Kate,” eh? Well if Kate wasn’t a stuck-up, petty, anal bitch then maybe there wouldn’t be anything to say. And FYI, anything Telegraph comes straight from Tominey/CarolE, guaranteed.
@kelleybelle that what gives it away. She wanted to be those things and still not be held accountable because she’s “superior” by osmosis of effing Will I guess. She wanted to step on her and anyone she wants and she feels they have to take it because of who she is… they are vile and delusional and I hope its the unraveling of the monarch forever. She never thought at any one moment “yea I kinda went to far that was my bad” NOT once. I think they interpret being royal as now everyone underneath them and here to serve them how ever K+W decide that is… to entertain them, to take the fall for them, to divorce your wife for them. If you see the crown QE3 shamelessly destroyed many many marriages of her staff because if she says go here for 6 months to a year then come back for two weeks and now leave again for 2 years that is what happens period. Will is doing the same thing and that is why he is beside himself that Harry left and this is what I get from fear based family dynamics is that he feels if he cant rule Harry that the world will see Will as unable to rule at all. Harry personified his and the monarch’s deepest fears… change. Meghan personified their most terrifying fears…..that change already happened and they look well like Kate copying and trying to catch up, so ordinary less than ordinary and unable to function without seriously embarrassing themselves in the most minor things (example Kate).. spell is broken. Charles riding in new golden carriage and sitting on a golden thrown with his mistress covered on stolen jewels of the commonwealth. I won’t lie I can’t wait for the headlines. They are the embarrassment of Europe nobility.
Kate never advanced from the years she was seeing off rivals for wiils affections. She never had any women friends.
It’s probably one of the reasons why she doesn’t like Meghan..Meghan doesn’t have to worry about fighting for Harry’s affection, she has his heart and soul 100%. Waity can be replaced at any time if Peggy decides he’s done with her.
No one should marry someone who isn’t giving you their heart and soul 100%. Marriage is hard work unless you’re in it with your best friend. Kate should be a warning to anyone who thinks social climbing through marriage is a fairytale.
He was done with her years ago but a divorce would further damage his shaky-to-non-existent credibility .
She’s so insecure, it’s pathetic. Remember a few years ago when a KP staffer pretended to be a college student doing their thesis on why people like Meghan? Too bad this SWF is choosing to focus on copying only Meghan’s old looks and not her compassion, hands on involvement in projects and genuine interest in the things she believes in and works on.
I don’t remember this. What happened?
A KP staffer posed as a student doing a thesis and tweeted out a request for information targeting more Sussex squad type accounts. Someone did a linked in search and discovered this person worked for KP.
Omg I did not know that.
Same old, same old.
The new hire will bring the noise, keep up the pretense of substance in meaningless projects.
The other hire is there to prep for the joint Tory rule under William, to ensure that he will stay the course; and keep up the animosity towards the Sussexes.
Peaceful existence between the brothers is not a priority nor option.
Christian Guy is aware that Labour would soon lead the new government, why not cool off in KP and continue the confusion that Case started.
He may even have a promotion in the future.
(Nevermind the UK has become a warning for what can go wrong if one leaves the UK.)
Meanwhile, Meghan’s work last year was in the private sector, and she’s a part of the nonprofit organization.
No comparable situation to Kate.
Spotify reported a 21% increase profit to $12+ Billion with a paying customer base of 205 millions world wide.
Kate should have a Christmas Carol style experience where she’s in an alternate reality in which Harry married Cressida, who was embraced by the RF, became a media darling, and dazzled at public appearances. And what’s that? Commoner Kate made Cressy cry before their wedding? And the press won’t let it go that Kate doesn’t understand posh protocol like Cressy does?
This is the most one-sided “rivalry” since María Sharapova and Serena Williams.
I agree. Serena and Maria actually played against each other on occasion.
😂
Brand Kate? I thought we’re supposed to call her Catherine.
Whatever her name, she’s a petty bitch. And labeling Meghan her nemesis further endangers Meghan — it’s not funny at all. This kind of language just leads racist crazies to want to avenge the white princess. It’s vile.
They keep forgetting their own damn plot lol
I agree Kate is unhinged or whoever she hired to write this is unhinged and dangerous. Like So this makes Meghan Queen or Princess of ???? in their mind. I think Kate diminished her self even more then she had already by admitting what she is straight up jealous and feels she HAS to compete because Meghan dared to do a better job. She is calling her self out in my eyes.
After a stressful day at the Bank where I work …..to come home to read this less than dumb article from the Telegraph! To think I used to subscribe to that waste of space years back! Ewww, imaginary royal competition bla bla….probably written by an intern! Lol
Is this the first time she or her team confirmed that she competes with Meghan on any level? Because, of course, she fails at every level. This is not a flex for her, but a fail since the superior in the “competition” will never admit that there IS a competition, since it is too far beneath her to admit she is battling for what should already be hers. The superior, of course, is Duchess Meghan, because she just does her thing and her thing is always the best. Therefore, no competition. In implying the Duchess is Kate Middleton’s nemesis, Middleton has already lost. But we knew that already, didn’t we? Also, she’s still obsessed with Duchess Meghan, who has been living in America for 3 years.
@j.ferber Imagine being the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, future Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth and mother to another future King and you had your people write this about your sister in law that moved away 3 years ago and that wants nothing to do with you.
You really showed her Kate.
This is social suicide. What happened to never explain never complain?
Meghan, the BRF were all no match for you, please show mercy show some mercy and like one of her Instagram pictures. Actually finish her off, like the picture with Kate, William and Rose at that Garden Party 😉 take her out of her misery of pretending the whole effin world doesn’t know by now. Thanks to Kate and Will trying to coming at you.
Surely Cam is giggling somewhere in the castle because she told Kate this is a great idea.
I think this has Camilla’s prints on it. I can’t tell whether she’s undermining Kate out of sport, habit, or strategy. Louisa Parker Bowles was the managing editor when that Tatler article was published. She’s an Australian journalist married to Camilla’s nephew. Gordon Rayner worked at The Sun for 4 years and at the The Daily Mail for 9 years. Look up his Telegraph article from 2018 about Traveling the World with Prince Charles. It’s got a few tidbits like:
“…the ever-dependable Duchess of Cornwall was on hand to rescue me. She already knew who I was, being rather more proactive than the Prince in her relations with the media, and told him: ‘Darling, haven’t you met Gordon? He works for The Telegraph.’”
“…leaving the Duchess of Cornwall to gossip with us hacks in hotel bars. Yet he has never confused the individual with the corporate, and has always given reporters the benefit of the doubt.”
It’s all in plain sight if you look.
That would explain the shade.
Definition of a mean girl – A woman who can only judge her success in direct competition with other women. Can’t she be inspired by the charity Meghan and want to up her game to do more? Was heads together her idea, because a lady who freaks out over Easter presents, and being told it’s okay to be forgetful because you just had a baby and #hormones, um… doesn’t sound like someone who is sitting around dreaming up schemes to help with mental illness.
Eating Popcorn – fair analysis. Should also note author of this piece ‘Gordon’ sounds male, probably pale and stale too. Glad to see Celebitchy is using archived articles; would hate to give them another click.
The writers of Succession, the tv show, should really be contacted by W&K quickly.
No one on either of W or Ks team of advisors has a clue what the are doing.
Get the writers to plan how W&K start to do useful charity work. Include dialogue as needed.
Be firm, no going off script.
Quick, rehearsed public appearances. Diana practiced her public speaking, had a good list of charity events she attended and brought a ton of attention to her causes she supported.
W&K could be taught to do this also.
Make it easy 4X a year maximum. Plus, the Xmas walk to church with the kids.
Why is everything a contest of W&K vs. H&M?
Lots of charities need help, each do their own lists.
William and Kate are never going to be media stars like H&M. H&M are on a new page.
William needs to notice that the remaining royal families of Europe have moved into current times. If the BRF lasts long enough for William to be King, he can not possibly think he will be riding in a gold coverage carriage, can he?
Even before McButtons wakes up her gorgeous hard working SIL has already won the daily battle of who works harder
Not the Meagan is even keeping score
The Do-littles really live up to their name