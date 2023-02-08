“Jessica Chastain wore a beautiful purple velvet dress in NYC” links
  • February 08, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  Links

I dislike the style, but this color is gorgeous on Jessica Chastain. [Go Fug Yourself]
Julianne Moore wore a great caped Valentino. [RCFA]
Why was there a CGI kiss between Jonah Hill & Lauren London? [Dlisted]
Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon try to look friendly. [LaineyGossip]
An explainer for MILF Manor. [OMG Blog]
Marc Maron calls out “anti-woke” comics. [Pajiba]
Is this the end of The Late Late Show? [Seriously OMG]
Harry Styles hit the gym post-Grammys. [Just Jared]
The deplorable fascist girlies are fighting. [Jezebel]
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown is in a serious relationship. [Starcasm]
Mckayla Maroney went to the Grammys. [Egotastic]
More news from Dark Brandon’s SOTU. [Buzzfeed]
Ivanka Trump hates Don Trump Jr’s fiancee. [Towleroad]

7 Responses to ““Jessica Chastain wore a beautiful purple velvet dress in NYC” links”

  1. TIFFANY says:
    February 8, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    One of Ashton’s people went to People for com and said the reason it looked awkward is because he didn’t ‘want rumors of an affair’ starting. He is so bad at this crap and it still fathoms me that he has a career.

    Way to promote your ROM COM, Dingus.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      February 8, 2023 at 1:25 pm

      As points go, he scored with me for that one. He’s not wrong, every time there is a romantic comedy, there is a rumor about co-stars hooking up behind the scenes. I can’t believe I just agreed with Ashton Kutcher, I need to go take a shower.

      Reply
      • Kittenmom says:
        February 8, 2023 at 1:31 pm

        Lol agreed. It does give shades of Mike Pence tho.

      • Coco says:
        February 8, 2023 at 1:37 pm

        The new photos of them trying, but failing miserably to look friendly is actually going to cause rumors. Then it would if they were just acting normally. If he was so worried about “rumors”, why not just have his wife come with him that would have stopped all the rumors right there.

      • TIFFANY says:
        February 8, 2023 at 1:53 pm

        There is no way people were gonna believe he and Reese where anything more than working on set.

        He never cared about that before and just said that he supports rapist Danny Masterson.

        Make it make sense.

  2. Hannah says:
    February 8, 2023 at 1:27 pm

    That color looks so good on Jessica – her hair is stunning and I love how she wears jewel tones to compliment it. I do not, however, like the fabric all that much.

    Reply
  3. Blue says:
    February 8, 2023 at 5:06 pm

    Jessica is always so beautiful.

    As for Ashton, I don’t believe his famous massage parlour visit (after marrying Mila) was free of a “happy ending”!

    Reply

