Tom Cruise to shut down his UK production after being invited to the Chubbly

It’s still so fascinating to watch Tom Cruise cozy up to the British establishment and British royal family. Cruise has been based out of England for years now, as he’s worked on back-to-back productions filming at Shepperton. He seems to enjoy British life a lot – I have no idea if he has a place in London, but I’m sure he’s bought (or he rents) a place in the country. He was invited to some of the Jubbly events last year, and he hosted a royal premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, personally escorting Prince William and Kate around. He also now has a standing invitation at Wimbledon, and he’s been invited into the Royal Box a few times. Well, now it looks like he’s gotten an invitation to the coronation. And he’s putting everything on hold so he can attend.

He is a notorious perfectionist when it comes to work, so not much gets in the way of Tom Cruise and his films. Unless, that is, you’re a member of the Royal Family. Those close to the Hollywood superstar tell me he is putting a stop to filming on the eighth instalment of spy franchise Mission: Impossible to attend the ­Coronation on May 6.

A source said: “Tom has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down. It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist — plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the Coronation weekend to make sure he can attend. It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules.

“But something as important — and grand — as King Charles’s Coronation is something he would not want to miss out on. It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”

[From The Sun]

LOL. From what I understand, most businesses and non-essential whatevers are being shut down because it’s a three-day weekend anyway? I mean, even if Tom wasn’t invited to the Clowning, the production would have probably shut down for the national holiday. It’s Britain – they have bank holidays at the drop of a hat and everything shuts down. Now, do I think that Cruise was actually invited to the Chubbly? I kind of doubt he was invited to the “crowning” at Westminster Abbey, but I bet he’s been roped into doing something else, like hosting the concert or something like that.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

41 Responses to “Tom Cruise to shut down his UK production after being invited to the Chubbly”

  1. Louise177 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:15 am

    If shooting is in London and surrounding areas then I can see him shutting down because it would be a nightmare to shoot. But I seriously doubt he would shut down production to attend events. He’s the type to put work ahead of anything else if it’s possible.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      February 12, 2023 at 10:02 am

      Not if Cruz wants to be given a British award in a few years, one of the “sir” things. He might think that it’s an investment, who knows.

      Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Oh that’s nice, anyway has Tom’s very close friend and head of the Church of Xenu David Miscavige been served with that human trafficking lawsuit yet? Last I heard he was still “unavailable”. Have Katie and Willy met anyone else from the Xenu crew?…oh I’m just being silly, the Royals would never go anywhere near anyone or any organization accused of abuse and traffickin….oh wait….

    Yeah…I’ll bet Tommy is living in the UK. 😒

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Other reports say that invitations haven’t gone yet. So how does the Sun know that Tom is invited? I’m sure he’ll turn up at the concert.

    Reply
  4. Snuffles says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:28 am

    I still think Scientology’s next target are the royals. They smell blood in the water. Kate is especially vulnerable. If Willy is living a separate life from Kate, the easier for Tom to swoop in. Kate would 1000% fall for it. Especially if William is testing the waters to divorce her.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      February 12, 2023 at 8:34 am

      That’s what my first thought was – Tom is basically an ambassador for $cientology now, and the Windsors look like good marks to me.

      Reply
      • Snuffles says:
        February 12, 2023 at 8:41 am

        Kate, the Yorks and maybe the Wessex’s are vulnerable. Basically anyone Charles is cutting off and leaving out in the cold.

    • FHMom says:
      February 12, 2023 at 8:36 am

      I love this theory. I’m picturing Tom as the devil in disguise and the royals as his unknowing, unwitting victims. Also, that second photo, the one of him with Kate, captures the lumps in both their faces. Kaiser is the queen of finding unflattering photos.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      February 12, 2023 at 9:18 am

      Except Scientology is an immense grift and, while high profile marks are desired, they want people with wealth or high earning potential to suck dry. The Yorks and Wessexes don’t have deep pockets, in fact their pockets are turned inside out, their hands extended. Kate’s another story, but I’m skeptical that she has the ability or authority to actually touch Duchy money.

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        February 12, 2023 at 9:33 am

        They don’t have money, but they have something even more valuable. Influence and access.

    • CC says:
      February 12, 2023 at 9:35 am

      Would Scientology really want Kate? Or would they just want to use her to access George and getting him and his siblings to sign those billion year contracts?

      Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      February 12, 2023 at 9:44 am

      That was my thought as well @Snuffles. And Kate really resembles Katie Holmes too.

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:32 am

    I thought invitations hadn’t gone out yet? How would Tom Cruise make the cut over the Earl of Biscuits? No wonder the aristos are salty lol.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      February 12, 2023 at 8:38 am

      “The Earl of Biscuits” lol, @Becks1. Oh, the aristos are gonna be sooooo mad if Tom Cruise and, like, Shakira get invitations. Get your popcorn ready 🍿.

      Reply
  6. Lolo86lf says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:38 am

    Tom looks so short. Did he stop wearing wedges in his shoes?

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      February 12, 2023 at 8:46 am

      He’d need stilts to not be towered over by Kate.

      Reply
      • Cessily says:
        February 12, 2023 at 9:24 am

        I think all of his wives were taller than him. I read somewhere that he is only 5’ 7-8”? He has been rumored to wear lifts in his shoes and demand placement in movies and events so it isn’t as noticeable. Katy in an affair scandal with TC an “actor” much older and with a ton more hair than Peggy would be hilarious but I really think she is to old for him judging by his history🤣.

    • Snuffles says:
      February 12, 2023 at 8:51 am

      No, Will and Kate are just tall. A lot of actors are on the short side.

      Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:41 am

    If Tom Cruise is the American the Brits want, that’s okay with me, after they hounded Meghan back to America. We got the best of that deal.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      February 12, 2023 at 9:58 am

      That would be a brilliant trade. Though you know that Miscavige will certainly “gift” TC special honors for snagging the BRF. Yet KKKHate is quite easy pray at this time.

      This entire article is BS as you all have mentioned but the RR’s love to stir the pots as you know that calls are being made and threats are being issued as well. TC, an American as well, is invited and I am NOT???
      We can hear everyone breaking their pearls as we speak…..

      Reply
    • Liz Version 700 says:
      February 12, 2023 at 10:02 am

      100% agree. You guys can keep Tom we are stuck with Bieber anyway. Oh man, the thought of a war between the Grey Men and Scientology. That would be epic, and both are equally terrible so it is a win-win.

      Reply
  8. ThatsNotOkay says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:54 am

    I said it here first long ago, but I would fully support Kate dumping Will and hooking up with Tom. I’m rooting for that. Not sure which cult is worse, but at least TC treats her nicely in public, which is more than I can say for her current bald-and-chain.

    Reply
    • LadyE says:
      February 12, 2023 at 10:02 am

      I would totally love an out of control, love bombing courtship a la Katie Holmes hilarity. BUT. Tom strikes me as next wife obsessed in his dating. And I while I don’t care about Kate in that regard, I do for the kids because he’s also pretty blatantly NC if kids don’t become Scientologists. That’s for his bio-kids, imagine it’d be more so for steps. So, I would def support Kate dumping Will and hooking up with Tom, but only as rebound dating. As hilarious as it would be to see the Palace courtiers heads explode if Kate actually got brainwashed into some Scientology nonsense (which I admit would be sooo funny, the RR would not even know how to begin to spin it), I cannot wish that on any child or even kids being around it for that matter.

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      February 12, 2023 at 10:04 am

      I +1 this idea every time it comes up here. From one cult to the other for Kate, same difference. Except for the fact that Tom would treat him nicely I think, until she toes the line. And she is a pro at that. It would be gossip gold for us too. Imagine baldy being dumped for Hollywood, AGAIN!

      Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:57 am

    I dream of Kate running away with Tom Cruise. I know it would actually be terrible because of Scientology but it would be a glorious scandal.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      February 12, 2023 at 9:15 am

      He tends to marry young and divorce them when they are in their thirties. So she is far too old for him. Or maybe his exwives just grew up and the real Tom wasn’t who they thought it’s hard to say. Either way his Scientology beliefs have always been alarming and extremely controversial and the brf tend to befriend the worst people society has to offer so this connection is about par for the course.

      Reply
      • Snuffles says:
        February 12, 2023 at 9:34 am

        Katie Holmes ran away from him with their daughter and went back to being Catholic. Nicole Kidman also went back to being Catholic and he dumped her and cut her off from the children they adopted. Mimi Roger was the one who recruited Tom. But at some point her father left the church and he was declared a suppressive and eventually Mimi left too. That might have contributed to the divorce.

  10. Mrs. Smith says:
    February 12, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Setting the Scientology aside for a moment … can you imagine getting a full dose of Tom Cruise Charm? He’s still got it. I love the theory of Kate getting swept off her feet by him. If his mission is to win over some royals to his cause, then Kate better hold on to her wig because Tom won’t take no for an answer. He will make her knees buckle.

    Reply
    • Liz Version 700 says:
      February 12, 2023 at 10:07 am

      He’s perfect for her. Scientology is terrible, but Kate isn’t one to mind a little child labor and a billion year contract would not seem that long for the “girl who waited.” They are both equally superficial, I could see them having fun together…she even slouches just the way Tom likes tall women to do around him.

      Reply
  11. C-Shell says:
    February 12, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I seem to recall, from several years ago when Scientology, Miscavage and Cruise were in the news a great deal, that the cult has a big property in the English countryside and Cruise bought a place nearby. I can’t recall if it was before, during or after Katie Holmes made her break for freedom. I think even Lisa Presley had an English country home before she rebelled. Anyway. Have invitations gone out or not? These crackpots can’t stay on message for even a minute.

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      February 12, 2023 at 10:03 am

      The worldwide headquarters for Scientology was in Sussex for a long time. Hubbard ran the organization from the UK in the early years.

      Reply
  12. Ariel says:
    February 12, 2023 at 9:20 am

    I wonder if miscavge is hiding out on church property in England tl stay close to cruise and avoid legal service of process.

    Reply
  13. aquarius64 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 9:35 am

    With the British peers in a snit about not getting an invite to the coronation they are not going to be happy losing their seat in WA to an American actor, no matter who he is. I can also see those aristos pushing a romance between Tom and Kate. They still see Kate as a social climber and what a better way to get even for her for trying to go after one of their own (Rose) by branding Kate as an adulteress. Cruise’s reputation wouldn’t survive it, especially hooking up with the wife of the heir to the throne is considered treason. Kate won’t come out ok in such a situation unless she puts William on blast and expose him as an abusive husband.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      February 12, 2023 at 9:44 am

      Cruise’s reputation would survive just fine. It’s survived worse. Maybe royalists would hate him but no one else would. Not for breaking up a loveless marriage.

      And all Kate has to do is cling to Cruise like the limpet she is.

      Reply
    • Julia K says:
      February 12, 2023 at 9:58 am

      Kate has spent half her life either chasing down or being married to Wm with only one goal in mind, the crown. She will Never do anything to jeopardize her battle hardened position. Not even for Tom.

      Reply
  14. Over it says:
    February 12, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Any celeb who willingly and knowingly associates with these racist abusive A -holes, I have zero time for and won’t spend my money on anything they are involved in. Too much has been said by Harry and Meghan and us the general public have also seen enough that we can no longer pretend we didn’t know. So to socialize with these people is a choice.

    Reply
    • Liz Version 700 says:
      February 12, 2023 at 10:09 am

      I was already boycotting Tom, but agree if I wasn’t already avoiding him this would be a good reason to start!11

      Reply

