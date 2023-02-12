Tom Cruise to shut down his UK production after being invited to the Chubbly

It’s still so fascinating to watch Tom Cruise cozy up to the British establishment and British royal family. Cruise has been based out of England for years now, as he’s worked on back-to-back productions filming at Shepperton. He seems to enjoy British life a lot – I have no idea if he has a place in London, but I’m sure he’s bought (or he rents) a place in the country. He was invited to some of the Jubbly events last year, and he hosted a royal premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, personally escorting Prince William and Kate around. He also now has a standing invitation at Wimbledon, and he’s been invited into the Royal Box a few times. Well, now it looks like he’s gotten an invitation to the coronation. And he’s putting everything on hold so he can attend.

He is a notorious perfectionist when it comes to work, so not much gets in the way of Tom Cruise and his films. Unless, that is, you’re a member of the Royal Family. Those close to the Hollywood superstar tell me he is putting a stop to filming on the eighth instalment of spy franchise Mission: Impossible to attend the ­Coronation on May 6. A source said: “Tom has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down. It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist — plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the Coronation weekend to make sure he can attend. It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules. “But something as important — and grand — as King Charles’s Coronation is something he would not want to miss out on. It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”

LOL. From what I understand, most businesses and non-essential whatevers are being shut down because it’s a three-day weekend anyway? I mean, even if Tom wasn’t invited to the Clowning, the production would have probably shut down for the national holiday. It’s Britain – they have bank holidays at the drop of a hat and everything shuts down. Now, do I think that Cruise was actually invited to the Chubbly? I kind of doubt he was invited to the “crowning” at Westminster Abbey, but I bet he’s been roped into doing something else, like hosting the concert or something like that.