The Wessexes are in a snit about the Sussexes’ possible Chubbly attendance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed anything regarding King Charles’s coronation, or “Chubbly.” Sidenote: the reason why I love the “Chubbly” nickname so much is because so much of this “coronation drama” is just regurgitated Jubbly melodrama from last year. The British media is using the exact same talking points and they’re having the exact same hissy fits about Harry and Meghan refusing to play their game. The only reason why the Sussexes even went to the Jubbly last year is because Queen Elizabeth invited them personally, and she made the effort to ensure that Harry, Meghan and their children were kept safe throughout their visit. By all accounts, Charles has NOT personally invited the Sussexes, nor will he ensure their safety. Instead, the palace machinery seems to be whipping up all kinds of angst, melodrama and fury towards the very idea that the Sussexes would attend.

As I said, it’s driving them all crazy that H&M aren’t playing the game and they haven’t said one word either way about their attendance. The palace keeps briefing the papers and saying that they assume the Sussexes will attend and everything will be “meticulously planned” to keep Harry and Meghan away from William and Kate. Asinine. Well, guess who briefed the Mail again this weekend? You guessed it. Now it seems like the Sussexes will have to be kept away from the Wessexes as well.

The Royal Family is ‘fully expecting’ both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the Coronation, friends reveal. A well-placed source said that many relatives had been ‘spitting feathers’ about some of the allegations made by Prince Harry in his autobiography and the interviews to publicise it. However, the family is now bracing themselves for a visit from their Montecito relatives. A friend said: ‘Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that. And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather.’ Coronation invitations – including those for Harry and Meghan – are expected to be sent out imminently. When they do, the pressure will be on the Sussexes to decide whether or not they will attend. The day falls on the fourth birthday of their son, Archie. Government advisers are putting plans in place in case Harry decides to attend the event alone in a 48-hour whirlwind trip. Those close to the family, however, say they are braced for a reunion with the Sussexes. Any meeting is likely to be a civil affair, with trust eroded between the couple and other members of the family since the publication of the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare. A friend said: ‘Harry revealed details of private conversations so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire.’ If the Sussexes do attend the Coronation, they will be spectators and will not form an official part of the ceremony. There is the added complication that while the Earl and Countess of Wessex are working members of the family, they have not yet been awarded a Dukedom as conversations continue as to whether they will be granted the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles by the new King. It means that, as things stand, they would technically have to bow and curtsey to Harry and Meghan. But it is thought that the choreography of family members on the day will mean that they will not be put in that position publicly. A source said: ‘From what I know of Harry and Meghan, they will both want to spend some time with their son on his birthday.’

Why are the Wessexes in it now? Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure Sophie Wessex is in a snit about everything these days, and Sophie and Edward are likely furious that more thought and consideration is being put into the Sussexes’ will-they-or-won’t-they attendance than their own. Once again, we have the Windsors going on briefing sprees and throwing preemptive tantrums about the Sussexes…and Harry and Meghan haven’t said a f–king work in more than a month. The Windsors are just going to keep making the same mistake over and over, aren’t they? The way to play it would be “of course the whole Sussex family is invited, the king would love to see his beloved son, his lovely daughter-in-law and his grandchildren again, but it’s up to them. None of this is conditional or transactional whatsoever, period, the end.” They’re too dumb and tacky to say that though.