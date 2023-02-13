The Wessexes are in a snit about the Sussexes’ possible Chubbly attendance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed anything regarding King Charles’s coronation, or “Chubbly.” Sidenote: the reason why I love the “Chubbly” nickname so much is because so much of this “coronation drama” is just regurgitated Jubbly melodrama from last year. The British media is using the exact same talking points and they’re having the exact same hissy fits about Harry and Meghan refusing to play their game. The only reason why the Sussexes even went to the Jubbly last year is because Queen Elizabeth invited them personally, and she made the effort to ensure that Harry, Meghan and their children were kept safe throughout their visit. By all accounts, Charles has NOT personally invited the Sussexes, nor will he ensure their safety. Instead, the palace machinery seems to be whipping up all kinds of angst, melodrama and fury towards the very idea that the Sussexes would attend.
As I said, it’s driving them all crazy that H&M aren’t playing the game and they haven’t said one word either way about their attendance. The palace keeps briefing the papers and saying that they assume the Sussexes will attend and everything will be “meticulously planned” to keep Harry and Meghan away from William and Kate. Asinine. Well, guess who briefed the Mail again this weekend? You guessed it. Now it seems like the Sussexes will have to be kept away from the Wessexes as well.
The Royal Family is ‘fully expecting’ both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the Coronation, friends reveal. A well-placed source said that many relatives had been ‘spitting feathers’ about some of the allegations made by Prince Harry in his autobiography and the interviews to publicise it. However, the family is now bracing themselves for a visit from their Montecito relatives.
A friend said: ‘Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that. And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather.’
Coronation invitations – including those for Harry and Meghan – are expected to be sent out imminently. When they do, the pressure will be on the Sussexes to decide whether or not they will attend. The day falls on the fourth birthday of their son, Archie. Government advisers are putting plans in place in case Harry decides to attend the event alone in a 48-hour whirlwind trip.
Those close to the family, however, say they are braced for a reunion with the Sussexes. Any meeting is likely to be a civil affair, with trust eroded between the couple and other members of the family since the publication of the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.
A friend said: ‘Harry revealed details of private conversations so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire.’
If the Sussexes do attend the Coronation, they will be spectators and will not form an official part of the ceremony. There is the added complication that while the Earl and Countess of Wessex are working members of the family, they have not yet been awarded a Dukedom as conversations continue as to whether they will be granted the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles by the new King. It means that, as things stand, they would technically have to bow and curtsey to Harry and Meghan. But it is thought that the choreography of family members on the day will mean that they will not be put in that position publicly.
A source said: ‘From what I know of Harry and Meghan, they will both want to spend some time with their son on his birthday.’
Why are the Wessexes in it now? Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure Sophie Wessex is in a snit about everything these days, and Sophie and Edward are likely furious that more thought and consideration is being put into the Sussexes’ will-they-or-won’t-they attendance than their own. Once again, we have the Windsors going on briefing sprees and throwing preemptive tantrums about the Sussexes…and Harry and Meghan haven’t said a f–king work in more than a month. The Windsors are just going to keep making the same mistake over and over, aren’t they? The way to play it would be “of course the whole Sussex family is invited, the king would love to see his beloved son, his lovely daughter-in-law and his grandchildren again, but it’s up to them. None of this is conditional or transactional whatsoever, period, the end.” They’re too dumb and tacky to say that though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Wouldn’t they be expected to curtsy technically to those higher up in line with or without the DofE title? I thought for the most part nobody bothered except for curtsying/bowing to the actual monarch. I wonder if W&K insist that E&S bow down.
Right! I have only ever seen the late Queen and Philip and Charles get a curtsey or bow. The younger royals never bow to the Wales as far as i can remember.
The Wessexes aren’t going to have to bow to Harry. Harry’s higher up in the LOC but both are children of a monarch. It’s so much nonsense. Harry even wrote in the book that Meghan didn’t have to curtsy to Camilla (the then de facto princess of wales) when she stood next to Charles.
People are struggling to make ends meet in the UK and Sophie’s big concern is possibly having to curtsey to Meghan?
I’m so excited about Archie’s birthday! (I meant this down below lol).
I’m so excited about Archie’s birthday, as well, perhaps in Africa where Harry first invited Meghan to get to know her?
“If the Sussexes do attend the Coronation, they will be spectators and will not form an official part of the ceremony”: Ritual of humiliation + a choreography of ostracization from their peers, yet again. Can’t the Sussexes be spectators from a home settee?
Have Sophie or Ed actually said anything about H&M coming?
Sophie, whose identity as Not A Duchess makes her a laughingstock pawn in Charles’ long game, is in a snit about WHAT?
Nobody cares about you one way or another, Soph. Not the RF, not H&M, and definitely not the public.
On the weather: hot and humid with severe storms expected by late afternoon.
The only true sentence I could find in this mess from The Mail was, “…they will both want to spend some time with their son on his birthday.”
This will be hilarious if (and likely when) The Sussexes don’t attend. Will all The Windsors continue to get in a tizzy over it or will it be outrage that they didn’t attend? They’ll be outraged no matter what Harry and Meghan do.
I think Edward and Sophie are still mad about the whole Dukedom of Edinburgh fiasco too but I would’ve thought they would be petty enough to brief against Charles, not lick his boots.
These people have no lives. I swear to G*d. What useless humans. Oh, what to wear, where do I get to stand, what do I get to get others to call me, and whom might I be forced to bow down to?
Nothing admirable about the bunch. Nothing aspirational about any of them. The only positive is that they all seem miserable. It’s deserved.
Interesting that the “source” opps sorry I mean “friend”, has acknowledged that it’s Archie’s birthday!
As for Sophie she should keep shtum when it comes to Meghan. We’ve all seen the pictures of her and her fellow witches doing their best to isolate Meghan.
The BM and the BRF think they have control over the Sussexes.
I’m so tired of the BM scraping the bottom of the barrel for garbage about the kSussexes, repeat and rinse.
If Unable hated Meghan before, if have to off the charts now, her showing up more than twice a week and having to hug common people, it’s funny as hell.
Didn’t Sophie have a background in PR?
She really should put that into good use for her and her husband’s sake lol!
Her business failed, so she not be very good at it.
She like Unable is a copycat, spent years trying to be Diana.
The really are so tacky and so trashy. If the “Oprah who?” Wessexes are truly worried about having to bow down to the Sussexes, then I hope they do have to😂 and I don’t even believe in bowing.
The Wessexes are using the Sussexes to bring up their Dukedom claim. That’s all this is. When they find out that the Duke of Edinburgh title will go to one of W and K’S spares, we will see this family really tear into each other. H and M can sit back in Montecito and watch the fireworks.
Yup. Too bad, Sophie. All of that mean-girling isn’t going to be rewarded. She’s such a fool. She just reeks of desperation, jealousy, and bad energy. And Edward looks almost totally out to lunch now. Don’t they have anything better to do than to put their sour grapes on display for the entire world?
The Wessexe’s are so thirsty and sad. They may as well have their lips fix permanently to Chuck’s ass. I also just think that Sophie is a snobby white lady racist who is jealous of Meghan.
Sophie and Edward can be counted on to get everything wrong every single time–no matter what they’re doing. Did you guys hear that these two are doing another Caribbean tour sometime soon? How embarrassing!
This is hilarious. Poor non-duchess Sophie is upset that she might have to curtsy to a black woman? I’m quite sure there was no curtseying going on at the Queen’s funeral judging by the open hostility Sophie was displaying to Meghan.
The reason for the existence of this crew seems so pointless. Sophie is desperate to kick the Sussexes to seem like she is above them. It’s like the 8th grade minus the pimples
“It means that, as things stand, they would technically have to bow and curtsey to Harry and Meghan.”
This is what is truly bothering Sophie, she was so rude to Meghan at the queens funeral it was hard to watch as she glared at her while standing off to the side with the other to racist witches that make up the royal coven. As for Edward I think he is another weak Windsor man child and just follows what his wife says. Rumors of his marriage being a cover for his preferred lifestyle are probably very true and he needs his “beard”.
The more they brief their rota mouthpieces in the tabloids in these constant attacks on the Sussex’s just brings every evil thing they did to the Sussex’s during the Jubbly and funeral back into the light. They are all horrible people. I don’t know what the Sussex’s will decide to do, but I wouldn’t put it past the Royal family especially Peggy and Cowmilla to pull any sort of royal protection they are offered when they are on British soil and leak their itinerary to the press. Peggy is already briefing against his toddler nephew and niece which is unforgivable. These people all have an agenda they will never be a family imo. They would bask in the grief with the help of the rota propaganda machine like they did after they caused Princess Diana’s death if something happened to the Sussex family and we all know it.
😁 – Royal Courts have historically been about gossip and drama. It’s what they need to engage in to occupy their time because there isn’t any work for the royals and royal adjacents to do. This current lot pretends to be working, they’ll still get the tax dollars so not sure why they pretend. I don’t think UK will not get rid of them. I think secretly or not so secretly people like the reality show. Maybe they might want to them to get less money from perhaps 🤔 or maybe none at all 🤔 but I think they like the entertainment.
The tabloids 🗞️ feed on the gossip, the adjacents feed on their connections and the royals feed on their importance in the drama and the masses look at the dysfunction and think they’re not that different from us but I like the way they look 🤷♀️ (the royalists). Call it the ultimate soap opera, RHOE (Royal Households Of England) reality show or the Truman show, it’s usually viciously entertaining and in the old days it was actually deadly. Lots of lives were lost from gossips within the royal courts.
We’re in the 21st century and not much has changed in how the Royals function. King Henry married his former mistress and became the head of the CoE which he created. King Charles will repeat same in 2023 (head of CoE with his former mistress now his wife). Where Royals are concerned there isn’t a bottom to the nasty pit. They can always go lower and dress it up with the pompous display of pageantry. Looking forward to more messy coverage from the tabloids (the Royals propaganda arm) as they march towards the coronation (another pompous pageant). 2+ months to go. 😔